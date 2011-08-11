Trending

Team Honey Stinger finally cracks a win

Wicks, Sneddon top TR4

The long line of riders head out for the day

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
The Tinhorn Creek - i2P team move along

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Looking down on one of the long fore trails

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Battling along the track in the wet conditions

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
There was some respite from the driving rain

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
But when it rains, it pours

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Heading through Black Rock Canyon

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
The team from Bicycle Cafe Express

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Stage 4 took riders through dense pine forest

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
The big sky of the Rockies

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Barry Wicks pushes through the pain

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Some riders get cheered along the route

(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)

There's an old saying that goes "be careful what you ask for, you just might get it". After three dusty days in Fernie, riders finally got a break from the dry conditions, but it probably wasn't the one they wanted. While the fastest riders got through the 47km stage in less than two-and-a-half hours beating the onrushing black clouds, the rest of the field found themselves high and exposed in pounding hail, thunder and rain. Or, as they call it in the Rockies, "summer".

The day started off well enough with riders gathered under humid sunny skies at North Fork Recreation Area. The route ahead promised to be one of the shortest rides of the week, a fast 47km over Volcano Ridge and through Black Rock Canyon to the finish line at Little Elbow Campground situated in one of the most spectacular valleys of the Front Range. The views of rugged Powderface Ridge which welcomed the support crew and early finishers quickly covered as dark clouds rolled in and the skies opened dropping hail and pouring rain on the 200 plus riders who were still on course when the weather arrived.

This is biking not baseball, though, and the game goes on regardless of the weather. Stage 4 brought a new winner to the front of the open men's division as Team Honey Stinger finally reached the top step of the podium after two years of trying. The top four teams raced closely most of the day but Team Fernie continued their run of bad luck with a flat tire and hunger knock to drop out of the group and eventually finish fourth on the day. Overall leaders Team Zaboo of Switzerland held to their jerseys with a third place finish on the day. It was down to the teams from Bicycle Café/Gericks and Honey Stinger to fight for top honours and a very happy Nate Bird and Dax Massey took the win.

It's become a familiar story but not even a change of Province could slow down the leading Fernie Fix open women's team who grabbed their fourth straight stage win and solidified an overall lead which is starting to look insurmountable. One team which has been putting on a dominant performance is the open 100+ combined age team of Stan Magee from Canmore and Jon Gould from Tamarack, Idaho. This cross-border partnership has been stomping since stage 1 riding with the fastest teams in the race and looks set to grow their lead all the way to the finish. In the open mixed division, Ryan Schellenberg and Trish Gracyzk seem to have completely recovered from their near-disastrous stage 2 crash and powered to another stage win. Two-time Olympic biathlon medallist Anna Carin Zidek seems to have adapted well to her first mountain bike race and holds down second place overall with her husband Tom Zidek who's competing in his fifth TransRockies.

Wicks, Sneddon top TR4

The TR4 is a newly created solo event which includes the last four stages of the full TR7 route and its creation for the 10th Anniversary Event allows solo riders to officially complete the full seven days for the first time. While a large number of riders arrived fresh at the start line at North Fork, they were joined by a large group of solo riders taking on all seven days. Despite the three extra days of riding in their legs, Team Kona's Barry Wicks and Kris Sneddon took the top two places on stage 1 of the TR4 and were followed by another TR3 racer David Gonda who rounded out the podium. The 40+ men's division saw new arrival Simon Pulfrey beat Jeff Neilson who grabbed his fourth straight solo race second place. Kira McLellan signed up for the full seven-day solo effort and she was rewarded with her first stage victory on the ride to Little Elbow Campground.

No TransRockies would be complete without some challenge from the weather and 2011 has now joined the list of epic TransRockies. The storm dumped a deep coating of hail onto the route for stage 5 but rain which fell all afternoon had washed most of it away by dinnertime. Stage 5 promises to be a slippery ride through some of epic riding in K-Country.

Stage 5 Preview: Little Elbow-Little Elbow, 66km

Stage 5 of the TransRockies brings back the big loop format which has been popular since it was introduced in 2008, This Little Elbow based-loop features an incredible loop of mountain bike trails including classic area rides like Prairie Creek, Sulphur Springs and Moose Packers Trail with newly developed purpose-built mountain biking trails like Pnuema and Ridgemont. We've put together the ultimate combination of trails in the Moose Mountain area.

Full Results

TR7 Open men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek2:28:43
2Travis Hauck (Can) & Brian Cooke (Can) Ryders Eyewear/Bicycle Cafe/Gerick Cycle0:01:50
3Mat Haussener (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Zaboo Pro Team290:03:33
4Martin Vale (Can) & Carter Hovey (Can) Fernie0:05:56
5Emmanuel Morel (Fra) & Juan Manuel Garcia Casatti (USA) Sojasun-Jctracing0:17:01
6Luke Way (Can) & Toby Roessingh (Can) Cycles Lambert/Ridley's Cycle0:20:22
7Timothy Gladysz (Can) & James Lewis (Can) Total Bs And A Dirty Hippy0:40:55
8Dan Janzen (Can) & Kent Dyck (Can) True Grit0:44:44
9Shawn Northwood (Can) & James Northwood (Can) Brothers Beyond0:51:53
10Jeremy Gackle (Can) & Matthew Mendes (Can)0:57:53
11Anthony Brichieri-Colombi (Can) & Paul Schapira (Can) Le Yeti1:00:22
12Chris Wicks (Can) & Wade Larson (Can)1:14:39
13Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek / I2P1:21:42
14Stefan Mundt (Can) & Jay Averill (Can) Potlickers 21:31:15
15Andrew Senn (NZl) & Brendan Campbell (NZl)1:33:10
16Matt Pauli (Aus) & Ryan Myler (Aus)1:36:00
17Colin Hendriks (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) Bear Magnets2:11:24
18Wesley Arthur (Can) & Vince Wickes (Can) Carbon Crashers2:23:51
19Mike Douglass (GBr) & Carl Panter (GBr)3:01:29

TR7 Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krista Turcasso (Can) & Angie Krasnay (Can) Fernie Fix3:21:18
2Simone Mccallum (Aus) & Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus) Shparkle Horsh And The Hypermonkey0:20:27
3Margie Smith (Can) & Dana Goodman (Can) Zach Attack/Make A Wish Foundation!0:25:06
4Korrie Dubray (USA) & Yvonne Kraus (USA)0:47:55
5Pam Hauck (Can) & Seabird Urtasun (Can)1:12:56
6Jennie Sprigings (Can) & Lisa Munkley (Can) Champion Systems1:40:37

TR7 Open Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Schellenberg (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can)2:56:52
2Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Yvonne Bürgi (Swi) Zaboo Team290:08:28
3Tom Zidek (Can) & Anna Carin Zidek (Swe) Bicycle Cafe Express0:10:06
4Julie Kelly (Can) & Steve Kelly (Can) Fernie Goats0:21:48
5Laura Anderson (USA) & Chris Alstrin (USA) Spidey Can't Be Flat0:34:34
6Libor Oplt (Cze) & Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:39:38
7Eric Drolet (Can) & Sarah Owen (Can)0:45:29
8Nathen Weselake (Can) & Tamara Weselake (Can) Happy Anniversary?1:22:24
9Jean Howitt (Can) & Conor Howitt (Can)6:03:08

TR7 80+ men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Horak (Cze) & Milan Spolc (Cze)2:34:55
2René Reidinger (Aut) & Axel Strauss (Aut) Integraglobal.Com0:09:02
3Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can)0:11:33
4Geoff Clark (Can) & Devin Erfle (Can) Deadgoat Racing0:15:57
5Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Wöckener (Ger) Chesters Hofbräuhaus Buam0:22:00
6Mark Butschler (Can) & Tim Loewen (Can) Tinhorn Creek / Nsa0:28:36
7Keith Nicoll (Can) & Mark Sherman (Can) Tinhorn Creek/Terra Design0:34:43
8Andrew Nicholson (Can) & Steve Mccarthy (Can) 2 Behind Bars0:37:13
9John Chambers (Can) & Eric De Nys (Can) Vevires Vires0:37:50
10Stephen Davies (Aus) & Richard Paine (Aus) Think Global0:38:39
11Enslin Uys (RSA) & Bruce Biccard (RSA)0:38:41
12Graham Ross (Can) & Mike Brooks (Can)0:45:44
13Trevor Warne (Can) & Ed Reynolds (Can) Potlicker 30:46:41
14Jp Pougiales (USA) & Derek Hodson (USA)0:47:34
15Danny Farnham (USA) & Martin Ross (USA)0:54:48
16Paul Newitt (Can) & Ray Lachance (Can)0:56:26
17Darren Dyck (Can) & Jeffrey Forsyth (Can) The Mud Studs1:09:05
18Aydon Aspin (GBr) & Mark Goulsbra (GBr) Wherethelarwi1:10:00
19Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane1:20:03
20Mark Millichip (GBr) & Richard Lloyd (GBr) Bitter And Twisted1:31:12
21Bjoern Langmack (Ger) & Noel Magermans (Ger) Dirty Deeds1:31:58
22Allen Liversage (RSA) & Francois Swanepoel (RSA) African Rangers1:40:15
23Keith Byrne (Swi) & Klaus Saage (Swi) Team Kuk2:13:00
24Mark Almond (GBr) & Gordon Dickson (GBr) Team What Mountain Bike Red Cloud3:13:54
25Adrian Turner (Can) & Paul Gamston (GBr)3:15:02

TR7 80+ Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Doug Krumpelman (USA)3:00:28
2Steve Walsh (Can) & Alana Heise (Can)0:02:30
3Marco Carrer (Swi) & Eva Carrer-Enz (Swi) Kraftwerk - Rockthisbike.Ch0:03:20
4Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Face The Danger0:29:40
5Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Here Comes The Bride0:37:11
6Dennis Loebs (USA) & Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) Bog Brook Bogmen0:45:18
7Ralf Kühnapfel (Ger) & Inga Krause (Ger) Www.Hundepfoten-In-Not.De1:00:08
8Thomas Miller (USA) & Karen Libsch (USA) Double Trouble1:53:56

TR7 100+ Open Gender
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stan Magee (Can) & Jon Gould (USA) Team Rmcc Eastside Cycles2:50:54
2Joe Mccarthy (Can) & Randal Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers0:26:39
3Hans Swaans (Ned) & Frank Raschke (Ger) Joy Bike Oldies0:30:26
4Neil Evans (GBr) & Scott Calley (USA) Santa's Sacred Riders0:48:30
5Andy Aufschnaiter (Can) & George Andrew (Can) Astoria De'd Dogs Jasper1:01:18
6Clive Burke (Can) & Nick Beck (Can) Canmore Warriors1:08:27
7Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & The Stick Man1:44:13
8Rory Cattanach (Can) & Rob Wright (Can)2:49:22
9Richard Woodbury (USA) & Laurie Woodbury (USA)5:09:06

TR4 Open men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barry Wicks (USA) Kona2:22:07
2Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona0:00:24
3David Gonda (Can)0:02:10
4Marty Lazarski (Can)0:02:30
5Raf De Bakker (Bel)0:16:22
6Aroussen Laflamme (Can)0:19:37
7Simon Tremblay (Can)0:23:39
8Ryan Draper (Can)0:24:18
9Thomas Grandi (Can)0:29:50
10Rhett Losey (Can)0:33:56
11Scott Edmunds (Can)0:36:38
12Nuno Lourenço (Por)0:38:59
13Husain Esmail (Can)0:39:09
14Brent Rosvold (Can)0:40:25
15Jacques La Cock (Can)0:40:39
16Sean Staniforth (Can)0:42:26
17Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned)0:43:14
18Yannick Bouet (Can)0:45:58
19Gordon Craib (Can)0:47:11
20Darrell DeBoer (Aus)0:48:22
21Francois Millard (USA)0:50:37
22Lars Andrews (Can)1:03:52
23Jason Crockett (Can)1:06:08
24Chris Bryce (Can)1:06:20
25John Skrypnyk (Can)1:06:53
26Bryce Jamieson (Can)1:10:34
27Bill Darling (Can)1:12:19
28Mark Breakspear (Can)1:16:59
29Vincent Laarveld (Can)1:20:47
30Graham Munro (Can)1:23:42
31Brian Geransky (Can)1:37:29
32Tugart Araujo (Bra)1:52:56
33Scott McKnight (Can)1:59:43
34David Young (Can)1:59:43
35Egidio Neto (Bra)2:25:37
36Bob Rietveld (Ned)2:39:46
37Joe Long (USA)2:43:13
38Sam Long (USA)2:43:17
39Leondro Hummel (Bra)2:57:31
40Jim Heidecker (Can)4:28:29
41Robert Ungerer (Can)6:37:53

TR4 Open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kira McClellan (Can)3:31:20
2Cassandra Stamm (USA)0:20:37
3Pam Pearson (Can)0:25:55
4MaryEllen LaBerge (USA)0:42:58
5Amelia Ufford (Can)0:51:24
6Sari Indrawati Swinnen (Bel)1:02:45
7Linda Hochstenbach (Ned)1:30:30
8Allison Rose (Can)1:31:20
9Kris Norris (Can)2:12:36
10Andrea Lang (Can)2:13:13
11Brooke Shore (USA)2:18:44
12Lenza De jager (RSA)2:47:29
13Louiza Swartz (RSA)5:28:40
14Colleen Ast (Can)

TR4 40+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pulfrey (Can)2:29:22
2Jeff Neilson (Can)0:01:13
3Mike Cavaliere (Can)0:12:46
4Alaric Fish (Can)0:14:21
5Dave Eleiter (Can)0:14:32
6Gary Brown (Can)0:16:10
7Darren Robinson (Can)0:17:47
8Craig Mclaren (Can)0:29:56
9Lonn Bate (Can)0:31:00
10Albie Malan (Can)0:32:12
11John Clews (Aus)0:37:09
12Kirk Chambers (Can)0:40:15
13Darren Withers (Aus)0:41:25
14Rod Batycky (Can)0:45:20
15Francis Sutherland (Can)0:46:58
16Grant Christie (Can) Taniwha0:47:16
17Marty Smith (USA)0:48:38
18Glenn Eleiter (Can)0:51:13
19Tim Hudema (Can)0:51:18
20Dan Savage (Can)0:55:29
21Sean Van dongen (Can)0:57:16
22Brad Dixon (Can)0:59:37
23Scott MacTavish (Can)1:01:25
24Gord Trainor (Can)1:02:01
25Simon Weekley (Can)1:02:19
26Scott Darling (Can)1:06:45
27Walter Pavlic (Can)1:13:59
28Ray Rothlisberger (Can)1:25:17
29Yvon Pare (Can)1:26:25
30Randy Fehr (Can)1:45:50
31Chris Gregson (Can)1:48:20
32Patrick Gilmar (Can)1:52:29
33Dave Bennett (Can)1:54:21
34Tim Schmidt (Can)2:09:12
35George King (Can)2:30:32
36Anton DeKlerk (Can)2:47:19
37James Heelan (Can)2:50:49
38Neil Rhodes (GBr)3:00:50
39Guy Dutil (Can)3:08:04
40Mike Stark (Tha)3:13:06
41Clive Gammon (Can)3:15:12

TR7 Open men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mat Haussener (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Zaboo Pro Team2911:16:32
2Travis Hauck (Can) & Brian Cooke (Can) Ryders Eyewear/Bicycle Cafe/Gerick Cycle0:02:12
3Martin Vale (Can) & Carter Hovey (Can) Fernie0:06:54
4Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek0:19:20
5Emmanuel Morel (Fra) & Juan Manuel Garcia Casatti (USA) Sojasun-Jctracing0:56:02
6Luke Way (Can) & Toby Roessingh (Can) Cycles Lambert/Ridley's Cycle1:46:44
7Timothy Gladysz (Can) & James Lewis (Can) Total Bs And A Dirty Hippy3:16:19
8Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek / I2P3:35:34
9Dan Janzen (Can) & Kent Dyck (Can) True Grit3:41:58
10Shawn Northwood (Can) & James Northwood (Can) Brothers Beyond3:52:05
11Jeremy Gackle (Can) & Matthew Mendes (Can)4:11:33
12Chris Wicks (Can) & Wade Larson (Can)5:02:21
13Anthony Brichieri-Colombi (Can) & Paul Schapira (Can) Le Yeti5:13:27
14Stefan Mundt (Can) & Jay Averill (Can) Potlickers 27:10:51
15Matt Pauli (Aus) & Ryan Myler (Aus)7:19:40
16Andrew Senn (NZl) & Brendan Campbell (NZl)7:29:52
17Colin Hendriks (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) Bear Magnets10:36:02
18Wesley Arthur (Can) & Vince Wickes (Can) Carbon Crashers11:18:41
19Mike Douglass (GBr) & Carl Panter (GBr)

TR7 Open Women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krista Turcasso (Can) & Angie Krasnay (Can) Fernie Fix14:46:45
2Simone Mccallum (Aus) & Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus) Shparkle Horsh And The Hypermonkey1:24:42
3Margie Smith (Can) & Dana Goodman (Can) Zach Attack/Make A Wish Foundation!1:36:31
4Korrie Dubray (USA) & Yvonne Kraus (USA)3:46:26
5Pam Hauck (Can) & Seabird Urtasun (Can)5:17:36
6Jennie Sprigings (Can) & Lisa Munkley (Can) Champion Systems8:05:17

TR7 Open mixed general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Schellenberg (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can)14:01:27
2Tom Zidek (Can) & Anna Carin Zidek (Swe) Bicycle Cafe Express0:48:06
3Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Yvonne Bürgi (Swi) Zaboo Team290:52:37
4Julie Kelly (Can) & Steve Kelly (Can) Fernie Goats0:53:33
5Libor Oplt (Cze) & Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point1:31:22
6Laura Anderson (USA) & Chris Alstrin (USA) Spidey Can't Be Flat1:58:20
7Eric Drolet (Can) & Sarah Owen (Can)1:59:52
8Nathen Weselake (Can) & Tamara Weselake (Can) Happy Anniversary?5:29:08
9Jean Howitt (Can) & Conor Howitt (Can)

TR7 80+ men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Horak (Cze) & Milan Spolc (Cze)11:49:42
2Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can)0:21:21
3Geoff Clark (Can) & Devin Erfle (Can) Deadgoat Racing0:34:53
4René Reidinger (Aut) & Axel Strauss (Aut) Integraglobal.Com0:35:50
5John Chambers (Can) & Eric De Nys (Can) Vevires Vires1:59:47
6Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Wöckener (Ger) Chesters Hofbräuhaus Buam2:07:03
7Andrew Nicholson (Can) & Steve Mccarthy (Can) 2 Behind Bars2:26:17
8Mark Butschler (Can) & Tim Loewen (Can) Tinhorn Creek / Nsa2:32:23
9Stephen Davies (Aus) & Richard Paine (Aus) Think Global2:51:54
10Keith Nicoll (Can) & Mark Sherman (Can) Tinhorn Creek/Terra Design3:05:38
11Trevor Warne (Can) & Ed Reynolds (Can) Potlicker 33:12:57
12Enslin Uys (RSA) & Bruce Biccard (RSA)3:16:56
13Graham Ross (Can) & Mike Brooks (Can)3:20:51
14Danny Farnham (USA) & Martin Ross (USA)3:43:10
15Paul Newitt (Can) & Ray Lachance (Can)3:48:51
16Jp Pougiales (USA) & Derek Hodson (USA)4:01:33
17Aydon Aspin (GBr) & Mark Goulsbra (GBr) Wherethelarwi4:53:05
18Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane5:17:33
19Darren Dyck (Can) & Jeffrey Forsyth (Can) The Mud Studs5:36:09
20Mark Millichip (GBr) & Richard Lloyd (GBr) Bitter And Twisted6:10:25
21Bjoern Langmack (Ger) & Noel Magermans (Ger) Dirty Deeds6:34:44
22Keith Byrne (Swi) & Klaus Saage (Swi) Team Kuk8:07:04
23Allen Liversage (RSA) & Francois Swanepoel (RSA) African Rangers8:39:35
24Adrian Turner (Can) & Paul Gamston (GBr)
25Mark Almond (GBr) & Gordon Dickson (GBr) Team What Mountain Bike Red Cloud

TR7 80+ Mixed general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Walsh (Can) & Alana Heise (Can)13:54:00
2Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Doug Krumpelman (USA)0:17:09
3Marco Carrer (Swi) & Eva Carrer-Enz (Swi) Kraftwerk - Rockthisbike.Ch0:26:02
4Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Here Comes The Bride0:43:14
5Dennis Loebs (USA) & Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) Bog Brook Bogmen1:57:08
6Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Face The Danger1:59:27
7Ralf Kühnapfel (Ger) & Inga Krause (Ger) Www.Hundepfoten-In-Not.De2:49:56
8Thomas Miller (USA) & Karen Libsch (USA) Double Trouble

TR7 100+ Open gender general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stan Magee (Can) & Jon Gould (USA) Team Rmcc Eastside Cycles12:48:51
2Joe Mccarthy (Can) & Randal Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers1:56:54
3Hans Swaans (Ned) & Frank Raschke (Ger) Joy Bike Oldies2:58:52
4Neil Evans (GBr) & Scott Calley (USA) Santa's Sacred Riders3:30:03
5Andy Aufschnaiter (Can) & George Andrew (Can) Astoria De'd Dogs Jasper4:24:16
6Clive Burke (Can) & Nick Beck (Can) Canmore Warriors4:40:37
7Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & The Stick Man7:15:57
8Rory Cattanach (Can) & Rob Wright (Can)
9Richard Woodbury (USA) & Laurie Woodbury (USA)

TR4 Open men general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barry Wicks (USA) Kona2:22:07
2Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona0:00:24
3David Gonda (Can)0:02:10
4Marty Lazarski (Can)0:02:30
5Raf De Bakker (Bel)0:16:22
6Aroussen Laflamme (Can)0:19:37
7Simon Tremblay (Can)0:23:39
8Ryan Draper (Can)0:24:18
9Thomas Grandi (Can)0:29:50
10Rhett Losey (Can)0:33:56
11Scott Edmunds (Can)0:36:38
12Nuno Lourenço (Por)0:38:59
13Husain Esmail (Can)0:39:09
14Brent Rosvold (Can)0:40:25
15Jacques La Cock (Can)0:40:39
16Sean Staniforth (Can)0:42:26
17Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned)0:43:14
18Yannick Bouet (Can)0:45:58
19Gordon Craib (Can)0:47:11
20Darrell DeBoer (Aus)0:48:22
21Francois Millard (USA)0:50:37
22Lars Andrews (Can)1:03:52
23Jason Crockett (Can)1:06:08
24Chris Bryce (Can)1:06:20
25John Skrypnyk (Can)1:06:53
26Bryce Jamieson (Can)1:10:34
27Bill Darling (Can)1:12:19
28Mark Breakspear (Can)1:16:59
29Vincent Laarveld (Can)1:20:47
30Graham Munro (Can)1:23:42
31Brian Geransky (Can)1:37:29
32Tugart Araujo (Bra)1:52:56
33Scott McKnight (Can)1:59:43
34David Young (Can)1:59:43
35Egidio Neto (Bra)2:25:37
36Bob Rietveld (Ned)2:39:46
37Joe Long (USA)2:43:13
38Sam Long (USA)2:43:17
39Leondro Hummel (Bra)2:57:31
40Jim Heidecker (Can)4:28:29
41Robert Ungerer (Can)6:37:53

TR4 Open women general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kira McClellan (Can)3:31:20
2Cassandra Stamm (USA)0:20:37
3Pam Pearson (Can)0:25:55
4MaryEllen LaBerge (USA)0:42:58
5Amelia Ufford (Can)0:51:24
6Sari Indrawati Swinnen (Bel)1:02:45
7Linda Hochstenbach (Ned)1:30:30
8Allison Rose (Can)1:31:20
9Kris Norris (Can)2:12:36
10Andrea Lang (Can)2:13:13
11Brooke Shore (USA)2:18:44
12Lenza De jager (RSA)2:47:29
13Louiza Swartz (RSA)5:28:40
14Colleen Ast (Can)

TR4 40+ Men general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pulfrey (Can)2:29:22
2Jeff Neilson (Can)0:01:13
3Mike Cavaliere (Can)0:12:46
4Alaric Fish (Can)0:14:21
5Dave Eleiter (Can)0:14:32
6Gary Brown (Can)0:16:10
7Darren Robinson (Can)0:17:47
8Craig Mclaren (Can)0:29:56
9Lonn Bate (Can)0:31:00
10Albie Malan (Can)0:32:12
11John Clews (Aus)0:37:09
12Kirk Chambers (Can)0:40:15
13Darren Withers (Aus)0:41:25
14Rod Batycky (Can)0:45:20
15Francis Sutherland (Can)0:46:58
16Grant Christie (Can) Taniwha0:47:16
17Marty Smith (USA)0:48:38
18Glenn Eleiter (Can)0:51:13
19Tim Hudema (Can)0:51:18
20Dan Savage (Can)0:55:29
21Sean Van dongen (Can)0:57:16
22Brad Dixon (Can)0:59:37
23Scott MacTavish (Can)1:01:25
24Gord Trainor (Can)1:02:01
25Simon Weekley (Can)1:02:19
26Scott Darling (Can)1:06:45
27Walter Pavlic (Can)1:13:59
28Ray Rothlisberger (Can)1:25:17
29Yvon Pare (Can)1:26:25
30Randy Fehr (Can)1:45:50
31Chris Gregson (Can)1:48:20
32Patrick Gilmar (Can)1:52:29
33Dave Bennett (Can)1:54:21
34Tim Schmidt (Can)2:09:12
35George King (Can)2:30:32
36Anton DeKlerk (Can)2:47:19
37James Heelan (Can)2:50:49
38Neil Rhodes (GBr)3:00:50
39Guy Dutil (Can)3:08:04
40Mike Stark (Tha)3:13:06
41Clive Gammon (Can)3:15:12

