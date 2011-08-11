Image 1 of 12 The long line of riders head out for the day (Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies) Image 2 of 12 The Tinhorn Creek - i2P team move along (Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies) Image 3 of 12 Looking down on one of the long fore trails (Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies) Image 4 of 12 Battling along the track in the wet conditions (Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies) Image 5 of 12 There was some respite from the driving rain (Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies) Image 6 of 12 But when it rains, it pours (Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies) Image 7 of 12 Heading through Black Rock Canyon (Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies) Image 8 of 12 The team from Bicycle Cafe Express (Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies) Image 9 of 12 Stage 4 took riders through dense pine forest (Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies) Image 10 of 12 The big sky of the Rockies (Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies) Image 11 of 12 Barry Wicks pushes through the pain (Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies) Image 12 of 12 Some riders get cheered along the route (Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)

There's an old saying that goes "be careful what you ask for, you just might get it". After three dusty days in Fernie, riders finally got a break from the dry conditions, but it probably wasn't the one they wanted. While the fastest riders got through the 47km stage in less than two-and-a-half hours beating the onrushing black clouds, the rest of the field found themselves high and exposed in pounding hail, thunder and rain. Or, as they call it in the Rockies, "summer".

The day started off well enough with riders gathered under humid sunny skies at North Fork Recreation Area. The route ahead promised to be one of the shortest rides of the week, a fast 47km over Volcano Ridge and through Black Rock Canyon to the finish line at Little Elbow Campground situated in one of the most spectacular valleys of the Front Range. The views of rugged Powderface Ridge which welcomed the support crew and early finishers quickly covered as dark clouds rolled in and the skies opened dropping hail and pouring rain on the 200 plus riders who were still on course when the weather arrived.

This is biking not baseball, though, and the game goes on regardless of the weather. Stage 4 brought a new winner to the front of the open men's division as Team Honey Stinger finally reached the top step of the podium after two years of trying. The top four teams raced closely most of the day but Team Fernie continued their run of bad luck with a flat tire and hunger knock to drop out of the group and eventually finish fourth on the day. Overall leaders Team Zaboo of Switzerland held to their jerseys with a third place finish on the day. It was down to the teams from Bicycle Café/Gericks and Honey Stinger to fight for top honours and a very happy Nate Bird and Dax Massey took the win.

It's become a familiar story but not even a change of Province could slow down the leading Fernie Fix open women's team who grabbed their fourth straight stage win and solidified an overall lead which is starting to look insurmountable. One team which has been putting on a dominant performance is the open 100+ combined age team of Stan Magee from Canmore and Jon Gould from Tamarack, Idaho. This cross-border partnership has been stomping since stage 1 riding with the fastest teams in the race and looks set to grow their lead all the way to the finish. In the open mixed division, Ryan Schellenberg and Trish Gracyzk seem to have completely recovered from their near-disastrous stage 2 crash and powered to another stage win. Two-time Olympic biathlon medallist Anna Carin Zidek seems to have adapted well to her first mountain bike race and holds down second place overall with her husband Tom Zidek who's competing in his fifth TransRockies.

Wicks, Sneddon top TR4

The TR4 is a newly created solo event which includes the last four stages of the full TR7 route and its creation for the 10th Anniversary Event allows solo riders to officially complete the full seven days for the first time. While a large number of riders arrived fresh at the start line at North Fork, they were joined by a large group of solo riders taking on all seven days. Despite the three extra days of riding in their legs, Team Kona's Barry Wicks and Kris Sneddon took the top two places on stage 1 of the TR4 and were followed by another TR3 racer David Gonda who rounded out the podium. The 40+ men's division saw new arrival Simon Pulfrey beat Jeff Neilson who grabbed his fourth straight solo race second place. Kira McLellan signed up for the full seven-day solo effort and she was rewarded with her first stage victory on the ride to Little Elbow Campground.





No TransRockies would be complete without some challenge from the weather and 2011 has now joined the list of epic TransRockies. The storm dumped a deep coating of hail onto the route for stage 5 but rain which fell all afternoon had washed most of it away by dinnertime. Stage 5 promises to be a slippery ride through some of epic riding in K-Country.

Stage 5 Preview: Little Elbow-Little Elbow, 66km

Stage 5 of the TransRockies brings back the big loop format which has been popular since it was introduced in 2008, This Little Elbow based-loop features an incredible loop of mountain bike trails including classic area rides like Prairie Creek, Sulphur Springs and Moose Packers Trail with newly developed purpose-built mountain biking trails like Pnuema and Ridgemont. We've put together the ultimate combination of trails in the Moose Mountain area.

Full Results

TR7 Open men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek 2:28:43 2 Travis Hauck (Can) & Brian Cooke (Can) Ryders Eyewear/Bicycle Cafe/Gerick Cycle 0:01:50 3 Mat Haussener (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Zaboo Pro Team29 0:03:33 4 Martin Vale (Can) & Carter Hovey (Can) Fernie 0:05:56 5 Emmanuel Morel (Fra) & Juan Manuel Garcia Casatti (USA) Sojasun-Jctracing 0:17:01 6 Luke Way (Can) & Toby Roessingh (Can) Cycles Lambert/Ridley's Cycle 0:20:22 7 Timothy Gladysz (Can) & James Lewis (Can) Total Bs And A Dirty Hippy 0:40:55 8 Dan Janzen (Can) & Kent Dyck (Can) True Grit 0:44:44 9 Shawn Northwood (Can) & James Northwood (Can) Brothers Beyond 0:51:53 10 Jeremy Gackle (Can) & Matthew Mendes (Can) 0:57:53 11 Anthony Brichieri-Colombi (Can) & Paul Schapira (Can) Le Yeti 1:00:22 12 Chris Wicks (Can) & Wade Larson (Can) 1:14:39 13 Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek / I2P 1:21:42 14 Stefan Mundt (Can) & Jay Averill (Can) Potlickers 2 1:31:15 15 Andrew Senn (NZl) & Brendan Campbell (NZl) 1:33:10 16 Matt Pauli (Aus) & Ryan Myler (Aus) 1:36:00 17 Colin Hendriks (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) Bear Magnets 2:11:24 18 Wesley Arthur (Can) & Vince Wickes (Can) Carbon Crashers 2:23:51 19 Mike Douglass (GBr) & Carl Panter (GBr) 3:01:29

TR7 Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Krista Turcasso (Can) & Angie Krasnay (Can) Fernie Fix 3:21:18 2 Simone Mccallum (Aus) & Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus) Shparkle Horsh And The Hypermonkey 0:20:27 3 Margie Smith (Can) & Dana Goodman (Can) Zach Attack/Make A Wish Foundation! 0:25:06 4 Korrie Dubray (USA) & Yvonne Kraus (USA) 0:47:55 5 Pam Hauck (Can) & Seabird Urtasun (Can) 1:12:56 6 Jennie Sprigings (Can) & Lisa Munkley (Can) Champion Systems 1:40:37

TR7 Open Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Schellenberg (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) 2:56:52 2 Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Yvonne Bürgi (Swi) Zaboo Team29 0:08:28 3 Tom Zidek (Can) & Anna Carin Zidek (Swe) Bicycle Cafe Express 0:10:06 4 Julie Kelly (Can) & Steve Kelly (Can) Fernie Goats 0:21:48 5 Laura Anderson (USA) & Chris Alstrin (USA) Spidey Can't Be Flat 0:34:34 6 Libor Oplt (Cze) & Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 0:39:38 7 Eric Drolet (Can) & Sarah Owen (Can) 0:45:29 8 Nathen Weselake (Can) & Tamara Weselake (Can) Happy Anniversary? 1:22:24 9 Jean Howitt (Can) & Conor Howitt (Can) 6:03:08

TR7 80+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Horak (Cze) & Milan Spolc (Cze) 2:34:55 2 René Reidinger (Aut) & Axel Strauss (Aut) Integraglobal.Com 0:09:02 3 Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) 0:11:33 4 Geoff Clark (Can) & Devin Erfle (Can) Deadgoat Racing 0:15:57 5 Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Wöckener (Ger) Chesters Hofbräuhaus Buam 0:22:00 6 Mark Butschler (Can) & Tim Loewen (Can) Tinhorn Creek / Nsa 0:28:36 7 Keith Nicoll (Can) & Mark Sherman (Can) Tinhorn Creek/Terra Design 0:34:43 8 Andrew Nicholson (Can) & Steve Mccarthy (Can) 2 Behind Bars 0:37:13 9 John Chambers (Can) & Eric De Nys (Can) Vevires Vires 0:37:50 10 Stephen Davies (Aus) & Richard Paine (Aus) Think Global 0:38:39 11 Enslin Uys (RSA) & Bruce Biccard (RSA) 0:38:41 12 Graham Ross (Can) & Mike Brooks (Can) 0:45:44 13 Trevor Warne (Can) & Ed Reynolds (Can) Potlicker 3 0:46:41 14 Jp Pougiales (USA) & Derek Hodson (USA) 0:47:34 15 Danny Farnham (USA) & Martin Ross (USA) 0:54:48 16 Paul Newitt (Can) & Ray Lachance (Can) 0:56:26 17 Darren Dyck (Can) & Jeffrey Forsyth (Can) The Mud Studs 1:09:05 18 Aydon Aspin (GBr) & Mark Goulsbra (GBr) Wherethelarwi 1:10:00 19 Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane 1:20:03 20 Mark Millichip (GBr) & Richard Lloyd (GBr) Bitter And Twisted 1:31:12 21 Bjoern Langmack (Ger) & Noel Magermans (Ger) Dirty Deeds 1:31:58 22 Allen Liversage (RSA) & Francois Swanepoel (RSA) African Rangers 1:40:15 23 Keith Byrne (Swi) & Klaus Saage (Swi) Team Kuk 2:13:00 24 Mark Almond (GBr) & Gordon Dickson (GBr) Team What Mountain Bike Red Cloud 3:13:54 25 Adrian Turner (Can) & Paul Gamston (GBr) 3:15:02

TR7 80+ Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Doug Krumpelman (USA) 3:00:28 2 Steve Walsh (Can) & Alana Heise (Can) 0:02:30 3 Marco Carrer (Swi) & Eva Carrer-Enz (Swi) Kraftwerk - Rockthisbike.Ch 0:03:20 4 Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Face The Danger 0:29:40 5 Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Here Comes The Bride 0:37:11 6 Dennis Loebs (USA) & Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) Bog Brook Bogmen 0:45:18 7 Ralf Kühnapfel (Ger) & Inga Krause (Ger) Www.Hundepfoten-In-Not.De 1:00:08 8 Thomas Miller (USA) & Karen Libsch (USA) Double Trouble 1:53:56

TR7 100+ Open Gender # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stan Magee (Can) & Jon Gould (USA) Team Rmcc Eastside Cycles 2:50:54 2 Joe Mccarthy (Can) & Randal Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers 0:26:39 3 Hans Swaans (Ned) & Frank Raschke (Ger) Joy Bike Oldies 0:30:26 4 Neil Evans (GBr) & Scott Calley (USA) Santa's Sacred Riders 0:48:30 5 Andy Aufschnaiter (Can) & George Andrew (Can) Astoria De'd Dogs Jasper 1:01:18 6 Clive Burke (Can) & Nick Beck (Can) Canmore Warriors 1:08:27 7 Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & The Stick Man 1:44:13 8 Rory Cattanach (Can) & Rob Wright (Can) 2:49:22 9 Richard Woodbury (USA) & Laurie Woodbury (USA) 5:09:06

TR4 Open men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 2:22:07 2 Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 0:00:24 3 David Gonda (Can) 0:02:10 4 Marty Lazarski (Can) 0:02:30 5 Raf De Bakker (Bel) 0:16:22 6 Aroussen Laflamme (Can) 0:19:37 7 Simon Tremblay (Can) 0:23:39 8 Ryan Draper (Can) 0:24:18 9 Thomas Grandi (Can) 0:29:50 10 Rhett Losey (Can) 0:33:56 11 Scott Edmunds (Can) 0:36:38 12 Nuno Lourenço (Por) 0:38:59 13 Husain Esmail (Can) 0:39:09 14 Brent Rosvold (Can) 0:40:25 15 Jacques La Cock (Can) 0:40:39 16 Sean Staniforth (Can) 0:42:26 17 Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned) 0:43:14 18 Yannick Bouet (Can) 0:45:58 19 Gordon Craib (Can) 0:47:11 20 Darrell DeBoer (Aus) 0:48:22 21 Francois Millard (USA) 0:50:37 22 Lars Andrews (Can) 1:03:52 23 Jason Crockett (Can) 1:06:08 24 Chris Bryce (Can) 1:06:20 25 John Skrypnyk (Can) 1:06:53 26 Bryce Jamieson (Can) 1:10:34 27 Bill Darling (Can) 1:12:19 28 Mark Breakspear (Can) 1:16:59 29 Vincent Laarveld (Can) 1:20:47 30 Graham Munro (Can) 1:23:42 31 Brian Geransky (Can) 1:37:29 32 Tugart Araujo (Bra) 1:52:56 33 Scott McKnight (Can) 1:59:43 34 David Young (Can) 1:59:43 35 Egidio Neto (Bra) 2:25:37 36 Bob Rietveld (Ned) 2:39:46 37 Joe Long (USA) 2:43:13 38 Sam Long (USA) 2:43:17 39 Leondro Hummel (Bra) 2:57:31 40 Jim Heidecker (Can) 4:28:29 41 Robert Ungerer (Can) 6:37:53

TR4 Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kira McClellan (Can) 3:31:20 2 Cassandra Stamm (USA) 0:20:37 3 Pam Pearson (Can) 0:25:55 4 MaryEllen LaBerge (USA) 0:42:58 5 Amelia Ufford (Can) 0:51:24 6 Sari Indrawati Swinnen (Bel) 1:02:45 7 Linda Hochstenbach (Ned) 1:30:30 8 Allison Rose (Can) 1:31:20 9 Kris Norris (Can) 2:12:36 10 Andrea Lang (Can) 2:13:13 11 Brooke Shore (USA) 2:18:44 12 Lenza De jager (RSA) 2:47:29 13 Louiza Swartz (RSA) 5:28:40 14 Colleen Ast (Can)

TR4 40+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pulfrey (Can) 2:29:22 2 Jeff Neilson (Can) 0:01:13 3 Mike Cavaliere (Can) 0:12:46 4 Alaric Fish (Can) 0:14:21 5 Dave Eleiter (Can) 0:14:32 6 Gary Brown (Can) 0:16:10 7 Darren Robinson (Can) 0:17:47 8 Craig Mclaren (Can) 0:29:56 9 Lonn Bate (Can) 0:31:00 10 Albie Malan (Can) 0:32:12 11 John Clews (Aus) 0:37:09 12 Kirk Chambers (Can) 0:40:15 13 Darren Withers (Aus) 0:41:25 14 Rod Batycky (Can) 0:45:20 15 Francis Sutherland (Can) 0:46:58 16 Grant Christie (Can) Taniwha 0:47:16 17 Marty Smith (USA) 0:48:38 18 Glenn Eleiter (Can) 0:51:13 19 Tim Hudema (Can) 0:51:18 20 Dan Savage (Can) 0:55:29 21 Sean Van dongen (Can) 0:57:16 22 Brad Dixon (Can) 0:59:37 23 Scott MacTavish (Can) 1:01:25 24 Gord Trainor (Can) 1:02:01 25 Simon Weekley (Can) 1:02:19 26 Scott Darling (Can) 1:06:45 27 Walter Pavlic (Can) 1:13:59 28 Ray Rothlisberger (Can) 1:25:17 29 Yvon Pare (Can) 1:26:25 30 Randy Fehr (Can) 1:45:50 31 Chris Gregson (Can) 1:48:20 32 Patrick Gilmar (Can) 1:52:29 33 Dave Bennett (Can) 1:54:21 34 Tim Schmidt (Can) 2:09:12 35 George King (Can) 2:30:32 36 Anton DeKlerk (Can) 2:47:19 37 James Heelan (Can) 2:50:49 38 Neil Rhodes (GBr) 3:00:50 39 Guy Dutil (Can) 3:08:04 40 Mike Stark (Tha) 3:13:06 41 Clive Gammon (Can) 3:15:12

TR7 Open men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mat Haussener (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Zaboo Pro Team29 11:16:32 2 Travis Hauck (Can) & Brian Cooke (Can) Ryders Eyewear/Bicycle Cafe/Gerick Cycle 0:02:12 3 Martin Vale (Can) & Carter Hovey (Can) Fernie 0:06:54 4 Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek 0:19:20 5 Emmanuel Morel (Fra) & Juan Manuel Garcia Casatti (USA) Sojasun-Jctracing 0:56:02 6 Luke Way (Can) & Toby Roessingh (Can) Cycles Lambert/Ridley's Cycle 1:46:44 7 Timothy Gladysz (Can) & James Lewis (Can) Total Bs And A Dirty Hippy 3:16:19 8 Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek / I2P 3:35:34 9 Dan Janzen (Can) & Kent Dyck (Can) True Grit 3:41:58 10 Shawn Northwood (Can) & James Northwood (Can) Brothers Beyond 3:52:05 11 Jeremy Gackle (Can) & Matthew Mendes (Can) 4:11:33 12 Chris Wicks (Can) & Wade Larson (Can) 5:02:21 13 Anthony Brichieri-Colombi (Can) & Paul Schapira (Can) Le Yeti 5:13:27 14 Stefan Mundt (Can) & Jay Averill (Can) Potlickers 2 7:10:51 15 Matt Pauli (Aus) & Ryan Myler (Aus) 7:19:40 16 Andrew Senn (NZl) & Brendan Campbell (NZl) 7:29:52 17 Colin Hendriks (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) Bear Magnets 10:36:02 18 Wesley Arthur (Can) & Vince Wickes (Can) Carbon Crashers 11:18:41 19 Mike Douglass (GBr) & Carl Panter (GBr)

TR7 Open Women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Krista Turcasso (Can) & Angie Krasnay (Can) Fernie Fix 14:46:45 2 Simone Mccallum (Aus) & Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus) Shparkle Horsh And The Hypermonkey 1:24:42 3 Margie Smith (Can) & Dana Goodman (Can) Zach Attack/Make A Wish Foundation! 1:36:31 4 Korrie Dubray (USA) & Yvonne Kraus (USA) 3:46:26 5 Pam Hauck (Can) & Seabird Urtasun (Can) 5:17:36 6 Jennie Sprigings (Can) & Lisa Munkley (Can) Champion Systems 8:05:17

TR7 Open mixed general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Schellenberg (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) 14:01:27 2 Tom Zidek (Can) & Anna Carin Zidek (Swe) Bicycle Cafe Express 0:48:06 3 Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Yvonne Bürgi (Swi) Zaboo Team29 0:52:37 4 Julie Kelly (Can) & Steve Kelly (Can) Fernie Goats 0:53:33 5 Libor Oplt (Cze) & Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 1:31:22 6 Laura Anderson (USA) & Chris Alstrin (USA) Spidey Can't Be Flat 1:58:20 7 Eric Drolet (Can) & Sarah Owen (Can) 1:59:52 8 Nathen Weselake (Can) & Tamara Weselake (Can) Happy Anniversary? 5:29:08 9 Jean Howitt (Can) & Conor Howitt (Can)

TR7 80+ men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Horak (Cze) & Milan Spolc (Cze) 11:49:42 2 Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) 0:21:21 3 Geoff Clark (Can) & Devin Erfle (Can) Deadgoat Racing 0:34:53 4 René Reidinger (Aut) & Axel Strauss (Aut) Integraglobal.Com 0:35:50 5 John Chambers (Can) & Eric De Nys (Can) Vevires Vires 1:59:47 6 Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Wöckener (Ger) Chesters Hofbräuhaus Buam 2:07:03 7 Andrew Nicholson (Can) & Steve Mccarthy (Can) 2 Behind Bars 2:26:17 8 Mark Butschler (Can) & Tim Loewen (Can) Tinhorn Creek / Nsa 2:32:23 9 Stephen Davies (Aus) & Richard Paine (Aus) Think Global 2:51:54 10 Keith Nicoll (Can) & Mark Sherman (Can) Tinhorn Creek/Terra Design 3:05:38 11 Trevor Warne (Can) & Ed Reynolds (Can) Potlicker 3 3:12:57 12 Enslin Uys (RSA) & Bruce Biccard (RSA) 3:16:56 13 Graham Ross (Can) & Mike Brooks (Can) 3:20:51 14 Danny Farnham (USA) & Martin Ross (USA) 3:43:10 15 Paul Newitt (Can) & Ray Lachance (Can) 3:48:51 16 Jp Pougiales (USA) & Derek Hodson (USA) 4:01:33 17 Aydon Aspin (GBr) & Mark Goulsbra (GBr) Wherethelarwi 4:53:05 18 Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane 5:17:33 19 Darren Dyck (Can) & Jeffrey Forsyth (Can) The Mud Studs 5:36:09 20 Mark Millichip (GBr) & Richard Lloyd (GBr) Bitter And Twisted 6:10:25 21 Bjoern Langmack (Ger) & Noel Magermans (Ger) Dirty Deeds 6:34:44 22 Keith Byrne (Swi) & Klaus Saage (Swi) Team Kuk 8:07:04 23 Allen Liversage (RSA) & Francois Swanepoel (RSA) African Rangers 8:39:35 24 Adrian Turner (Can) & Paul Gamston (GBr) 25 Mark Almond (GBr) & Gordon Dickson (GBr) Team What Mountain Bike Red Cloud

TR7 80+ Mixed general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Walsh (Can) & Alana Heise (Can) 13:54:00 2 Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Doug Krumpelman (USA) 0:17:09 3 Marco Carrer (Swi) & Eva Carrer-Enz (Swi) Kraftwerk - Rockthisbike.Ch 0:26:02 4 Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Here Comes The Bride 0:43:14 5 Dennis Loebs (USA) & Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) Bog Brook Bogmen 1:57:08 6 Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Face The Danger 1:59:27 7 Ralf Kühnapfel (Ger) & Inga Krause (Ger) Www.Hundepfoten-In-Not.De 2:49:56 8 Thomas Miller (USA) & Karen Libsch (USA) Double Trouble

TR7 100+ Open gender general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stan Magee (Can) & Jon Gould (USA) Team Rmcc Eastside Cycles 12:48:51 2 Joe Mccarthy (Can) & Randal Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers 1:56:54 3 Hans Swaans (Ned) & Frank Raschke (Ger) Joy Bike Oldies 2:58:52 4 Neil Evans (GBr) & Scott Calley (USA) Santa's Sacred Riders 3:30:03 5 Andy Aufschnaiter (Can) & George Andrew (Can) Astoria De'd Dogs Jasper 4:24:16 6 Clive Burke (Can) & Nick Beck (Can) Canmore Warriors 4:40:37 7 Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & The Stick Man 7:15:57 8 Rory Cattanach (Can) & Rob Wright (Can) 9 Richard Woodbury (USA) & Laurie Woodbury (USA)

TR4 Open men general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 2:22:07 2 Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 0:00:24 3 David Gonda (Can) 0:02:10 4 Marty Lazarski (Can) 0:02:30 5 Raf De Bakker (Bel) 0:16:22 6 Aroussen Laflamme (Can) 0:19:37 7 Simon Tremblay (Can) 0:23:39 8 Ryan Draper (Can) 0:24:18 9 Thomas Grandi (Can) 0:29:50 10 Rhett Losey (Can) 0:33:56 11 Scott Edmunds (Can) 0:36:38 12 Nuno Lourenço (Por) 0:38:59 13 Husain Esmail (Can) 0:39:09 14 Brent Rosvold (Can) 0:40:25 15 Jacques La Cock (Can) 0:40:39 16 Sean Staniforth (Can) 0:42:26 17 Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned) 0:43:14 18 Yannick Bouet (Can) 0:45:58 19 Gordon Craib (Can) 0:47:11 20 Darrell DeBoer (Aus) 0:48:22 21 Francois Millard (USA) 0:50:37 22 Lars Andrews (Can) 1:03:52 23 Jason Crockett (Can) 1:06:08 24 Chris Bryce (Can) 1:06:20 25 John Skrypnyk (Can) 1:06:53 26 Bryce Jamieson (Can) 1:10:34 27 Bill Darling (Can) 1:12:19 28 Mark Breakspear (Can) 1:16:59 29 Vincent Laarveld (Can) 1:20:47 30 Graham Munro (Can) 1:23:42 31 Brian Geransky (Can) 1:37:29 32 Tugart Araujo (Bra) 1:52:56 33 Scott McKnight (Can) 1:59:43 34 David Young (Can) 1:59:43 35 Egidio Neto (Bra) 2:25:37 36 Bob Rietveld (Ned) 2:39:46 37 Joe Long (USA) 2:43:13 38 Sam Long (USA) 2:43:17 39 Leondro Hummel (Bra) 2:57:31 40 Jim Heidecker (Can) 4:28:29 41 Robert Ungerer (Can) 6:37:53

TR4 Open women general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kira McClellan (Can) 3:31:20 2 Cassandra Stamm (USA) 0:20:37 3 Pam Pearson (Can) 0:25:55 4 MaryEllen LaBerge (USA) 0:42:58 5 Amelia Ufford (Can) 0:51:24 6 Sari Indrawati Swinnen (Bel) 1:02:45 7 Linda Hochstenbach (Ned) 1:30:30 8 Allison Rose (Can) 1:31:20 9 Kris Norris (Can) 2:12:36 10 Andrea Lang (Can) 2:13:13 11 Brooke Shore (USA) 2:18:44 12 Lenza De jager (RSA) 2:47:29 13 Louiza Swartz (RSA) 5:28:40 14 Colleen Ast (Can)