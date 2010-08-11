Trending

Image 1 of 10

Barry Wicks of Team Kona (f) and Mical Dyck (Terrascape/Trek Canada) show their World Cup fitness on a very steep climb.

(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 2 of 10

Stage five will take riders from the foothills up into the higher peaks of the Rockies front ranges.

(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 3 of 10

Pat Doyle looks like he is headed for another podium finish in the master men's race.

(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 4 of 10

Clive Burke of Edmonton takes an unplanned bath.

(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 5 of 10

Mike Blennerhassett (f) and Mike Sarnecki find out how deep the water gets.

(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 6 of 10

The TransRockies ideal of honour among competitors is displayed by Kris Sneddon (38, left) who carries a bike for a Belgian rider from Team Granville/ Trustteam who is still midstream.

(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 7 of 10

East meets west as Team Nativo Concept (number 20) from Quebec fords a river with team Frontrunners/Kona from BC (number 302)

(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 8 of 10

The Blues Brothers (Alberto Carmona/Ariel Leoni) came all the way from Mexico to ride the trails of the Canadian Rockies.

(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 9 of 10

Open Mixed Leader Jeff Neilson rides one of the high speed descents.

(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 10 of 10

The high Rockies loom in the background as racers concentrate on the task at hand.

(Image credit: TransRockies)

Alongside all the obvious skills that are essential to success in long distance mountain biking like fast climbing, brave descending, exceptional endurance, being a good bike mechanic with the ability to improvise solutions in remote places can often be the difference between winning a losing. While World Cup Mountain bike races allow mechanical support like the Tour de France, most mountain bike races require that the racers be self-sufficient other than food and drink, and so bike repairs are ingrained into the culture of the sport.

Mechanical issues are a daily occurrence in the TransRockies, and riders must be prepared to make a number of basic repairs like fixing flat tires and broken chains which are an inevitable consequence of lightweight equipment, hundreds of kilometres of challenging trails and occasional fatigue-induced rider errors. Already in the first three stages of 2010, TransRockies riders have fixed numerous flat tires and broken chains and a motorcycle tire iron from a TransRockies course moto was even pressed into duty to reinforce a broken frame tube allowing the bike rider to make it to the finish on his bike rather than pushing it.

After three straight stage wins, Kris Sneddon and Barry Wicks of Kona had established a 34-minute lead over 2009 Champions Marty Lazarski and Stefan Widmer (Rocky Mountain Factory Team) in the overall standings. Much of that time was acquired during Monday's stage 3 when Lazarski had to fix a major mechanical a few kilometers before the major climb of the day started. It was perhaps destined then that Kona would suffer its own mechanical challenge on day 4, when Sneddon snapped his rear derailleur 25km into a 60km ride. He was forced to turn his bike into a singlespeed for the rest of the day.

The problem with trying to turn most full-suspension bikes into single speeds is that the compression of the rear shock shortens the chain length. When this happens, the chain jumps to a bigger rear cog and then snaps when the shock returns to its normal position. Sneddon snapped his chain twice more before realizing that more extensive surgery was needed.

His teammate Wicks remembered locking gears out with duct tape to meet junior racing rules, and they tried the same trick again... and it worked. They limped to the finish line in sixth place, 43 minutes behind Widmer and Lazarski who donned the overall leaders jerseys at tonight's awards. With less than a nine-minute deficit and more than 170km to be raced over the next three stages, Sneddon and Wicks feel that the 2010 Championship is still within reach.

While their ride went smoothly for the first 59.9km of the 60km day, Marty Lazarski and Stefan Widmer were nearly undone when Lazarski crashed just metres before the finish line turning on the transition between asphalt and gravel, and if that weren't enough, his surprised teammate Widmer also crashed into him. They were both stunned when they crossed the finish line - Lazarski on foot, Widmer riding - but were up and moving quickly and will be ready to race again tomorrow.

Behind all this action, the Timex/Sugoi duo of Will Kelsay and Matt Boobar rode to their second consecutive second-place finish of 2010 and jumped up into third place in the overall standings. With just five minutes separating third through fifth in the overall standings, they'll need to put some more great rides together to get on the final podium in Canmore.

The racing wasn't quite so dramatic in the other categories although the ride of the day must certainly be credited to the open mixed leaders Mical Dyck and Jeff Neilson (Team Terrascape/Trek Canada). After leading the field through the first section of singletrack, they stormed through the race to be the fourth team across the finish line overall and first in their division. Dyck is obviously storming at the moment after medalling at the Canadian National Championships in Calgary. Now that they are wearing the leaders jerseys, they don't look like they have any plans of giving them up.

With everything on the line, the expectation is that Team Kona to come out firing on the 54km stage 5 ride from Anchor D Ranch to Little Elbow Camp to try and overturn their nine-minute deficit.

Full Results

Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Widmer (Can) & Marty Lazarski (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory3:44:43
2Jonathon Firth (Can) & Drew Simson (Can) Planet Foods/Cafe racers0:13:10
3Will Kelsay (USA) & Matt Boobar (USA) Team Sugoi0:26:09
4Filip Kuzniak (Pol) & Szymon Zacharski (Pol) mtbtrophy.com team0:29:49
5Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Pierre-Yves Nadeau (Can) Nativo Concept0:36:48
6Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek0:39:43
7Barry Wicks (USA) & Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona0:43:36
8Wouter Declercq (Bel) & Wesley Luca (Bel) granville-trustteam0:52:11
9Michael Sarnecki (Can) & Mike Blennerhassett (Can) Team Pedal0:56:17
10Asbjorn Rudolf Hansen (Nor) & TorbjÃ¸rn KÃ¥gen (Nor) GyldenlÃ¸ve Cigar Selskab0:57:29
11Matt Staneland (Can) & Victor Vassallo (Can) Bear Paw Bakery0:58:42
12Simon Dove (Can) & Peter Tondl (Can) Sweet Pete's Bikes1:01:34
13Marcus Wallmeyer (Ger) & Andreas Krakau (Ger) www.supernova-lights.com1:01:57
14Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Woeckener (Ger) No granny gear1:07:15
15Shaun Van Zyl (Can) & Jonn Teghtmeyer (Can) Team Poser sports1:07:55
16Craig Furlong (Can) & Kurtis Averill (Can) Potlickers 11:11:25
17Neil Clarke (Can) & Cory Zetterstrom (Can) Bruce's Cycle Works1:15:30
18Roberto Bo (Mex) & Octavio Corona (Mex) Aztana1:16:13
19Alvaro Del Coso (Spa) & Ivan Casanovas (Spa) GARCIA CUGAT FOUNDATION1:16:43
20Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek NSA1:19:45
21Kirk Schmiedge (Can) & Wade Bourassa (Can) The 5-01:23:58
22Cory Rutberg (Can) & Ryan Jordan (Can) The Jorberg Experience1:33:23
23Darin Bullivant (Can) & Dave Hart (Can) Dare to Dream Extreme1:44:31
24Andy Perle (Irl) & Kilian Perle (Irl) Team Perle1:47:04
25Stephen Winton (GBr) & Keith Tatley (RSA) Team Specialized Endura Attack1:47:49
26Inigo Castillo (Mex) & Felipe Cantero Gutierrez (Spa) Frescos1:49:37
27Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned) & eelko mosselman magura q-race team1:52:22
28Jason Reid (Can) & David Asselstine (Can) SFE Racing by Maxxam & Morgan1:52:56
29Wayne Mihalicz (Can) & Ed Stiles (Can) District of elkford1:57:20
30Tyler Hope (Can) & Jeremy Gizen (Can) TBA2:02:32
31Pascal Noppe (Bel) & Filip Markey (Bel) Team Skelle2:06:23
32Paul Gough (GBr) & Graeme Lewis (GBr) Below Zero2:12:01
33Josh Hines (Can) & Todd Cheram (Can) Ten Hour Battery2:13:18
34Ed Breland (Can) & Grant Christie (Can) Grizzly Bait2:23:36
35Ramon Rivas (Mex) & Ernesto Rivas (Mex) Rivas / Rivas3:02:08
36Dan McDonald (Can) & Ian Jones (GBr) Fernie Physiotherapy
37Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Jairo Bradbury (Bra) Danda Bike
38Alberto Carmona Bosch (Bra) & Ariel Leoni (Bra) Blues Brothers
39Francois Bedard (Can) & Mathieu Nadeau (Can) Lessard bicycle/BD
40Neil Hallam (GBr) & Willliam Moore (Irl) Celtic Wind
41Matt Bailey (GBr) & Jamie Arbib (GBr) Team 468
42Javier Hita (Spa) & Fredi Raurich (Spa) Mastilfels
43Michael Shepley (Can) & Chris Dorion (Can) De-Cadence
44Mark DeBello (USA) & Jacob Parker (USA) Victorious Secret

80+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Spolc (Cze) & Martin Horak (Cze) Czechmaster4:10:50
2Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) Deadgoat Racing/RMCC0:09:09
3Pete Turnbull (GBr) & George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Abergavenny RC0:13:35
4Eric Grotefeld (Swi) & Ralph Sigg (Swi) Backyard MTB0:28:59
5Evan Plews (USA) & Jon Gould (USA) Bob's Bicycles/evanplews.com0:32:36
6David Hayward (GBr) & Michael Powell (GBr) Team Midas0:32:38
7Lonn Bate (Can) & Steve Walsh (Can) SchmoeGoat Racing0:37:33
8Albie Malan (Can) & Shayne Burwell (Can) Beauty Sleep0:41:28
9Kirk Chambers (Can) & Rhett Losey (Can) Team DSG0:50:23
10Richard Deglise SWI & Jean-Michel Deglise SWI Altmann Sport0:55:01
11Dennis Marineau (Can) & Dan Sigouin (Can) 29 Toes1:01:57
12Ken Wirda (Can) & Dan Janzen (Can) Trance Formers1:11:45
13Martijn Poelen (Can) & Patrick Vissers (Ned) Dutchies1:13:02
14Fredrik Meltzer (Nor) & Ola Hendseth (Nor) Ken & Dale1:13:28
15Mark Butshler (Can) & Nicoll Keith (Can) Tinhorn Creek Crush Club1:14:49
16Rodrigo Monroy (USA) & Alejandro Ibarra (Mex) Astray Dogs1:21:23
17Shayne Soetaert (Can) & Todd Loewen (Can) Fernie Boys1:25:40
18Les Van der Roest (Can) & Greg Bergen (Can) vanderroest1:37:07
19Andrew Holmes (Can) & Mark MacKenzie (Can) Ride Fast Take Chances1:40:56
20Albert Krauss (Ger) & Rene Koschewa (Ger) Outdoor Base1:41:00
21Harold Charest (Can) & martin gregoire (Can) Le yeti1:47:09
22William Lindsay (Oma) & Charlie Malone (Can) Tartan Tarts1:53:00
23Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane1:58:24
24Dieter Hachenberg (GBr) & Illya Rudkin (GBr) Fighting Forty2:08:55
25William Warden (GBr) & Stephen King (GBr) Dundee Thistle2:20:55
26Raimund Welte (Ger) & Andrej Zupanic (Ger) Blue2:29:53
27Charles Mitchell (Ned) & Dirk Nevelsteen (UAE) Racing from Russia
28Sergio Torrens (Spa) & Jose Torrens (Bra) The turtle brothers
29Brian King (USA) & Scott Talbert (USA) Team Pisgah
30Alexander Sprung (Ger) & Fritz Mueller (Ger) Flott-wie-nix
31Benjamin Bourse (Bra) & Luis Elortondo (USA) Lindoia Twins
32Carlos Leon (USA) & David Fernandez (Dom) Before Old Age
33Juan Galarza (USA) & Rudy Augsburger (USA) Got culo?
34Javier Whittingslow (Bra) & Mario Gustavo Bacce (USA) Bacci - Witty

Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alana Heise (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) Terrascape-Deadgoat Racing *5:02:49
2Magi Scallion (Can) & Kate Scallion (Can) Matching Jersies0:28:15
3Kira McClellan (Can) & Linda Huh (Can) Suarez Senoritas1:26:14
4Marlene Hogarth (Can) & Laurel Shuttleworth (Can) Hot Flashes1:33:42
5Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Shannon Holden (USA) Vanderkitten/Velo Bella1:40:18
6Luciana Cox (Bra) & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People
7Sierra Van der Meer (Can) & Jennifer Roberts (Can) Fat Tire Ballerinas

Open Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Neilson (Can) & Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada/Terrascape4:13:17
2Wendy Simms (Can) & Normon Thibault (Can) Kona-Frontrunners0:09:48
3Gretchen Reeves (USA) & Cannon Shockley (USA) Tokyo Joes/Tennessee Pass Cookhouse0:15:02
4Andy Stadelmann (Swi) & Karin Schuepbach (Swi) Swiss Mountain Goats0:52:49
5Martijn Bilthof (Ned) & Petra de Bruin (Ned) Team Nijmegen0:59:43
6Anke Dannowski (Ger) & Felix Breske (Ger) bo-racing team & mtb-orienteering germany1:06:35
7Zoe Procter (GBr) & Ed Procter (GBr) Bowline climbing club1:21:43
8Stefan Plas (Bel) & Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) Fizik Bike Tribe1:31:37
9Patrizio Morlacci (GBr) & Angelina Gabellone (RSA) Jambo1:41:13
10Tammy Simmons (Can) & Jeremy Simmons (Can) Trek Store Barrie2:00:51
11Andrea Perezgil (Mex) & Fernando Del Olmo (Mex) Factor Bike2:30:57
12Keith Brodsky (Can) & Jill Homer (USA) Rocky Mountain Trail Trash
13Pamela Roy (Can) & vidal michaud (Can) Bike for Jasper Oxygen
14Tim Harper (Can) & Ali Metzger (Can) Wait4TNA
15Borja Gomez Alsius (Spa) & Adelaida de Foxa Eymar (Spa) Borade
16Ryan Nock (Can) & Mariesa Nock (Can) Fun Loving Criminals

80 + Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Roma (Bra) & Adriana Nascimento (Bra) Brasil Soul MTB Team5:25:50
2Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Blues' Clueless0:00:13
3Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Dynamic Charlotte Duo0:28:43
4Ted Weiss (USA) & Sandy Weiss (USA) VeloForce Tandem1:01:16
5Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) & dennis loebs (USA) Bogbrook Bogmen1:10:10
6Tony Southwell (Can) & Corinne McKernan (Can) Paradocs
7Mark Halwa (Can) & Lori Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong
8Janet Jones (Can) & Bruce Jones (Can) Two Jones
9Rory Munslow (GBr) & sherry munslow (Can) Team Munchkin

100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe McCarthy (Can) & Randy Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers5:28:51
2Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & the Stick Man1:08:36
3Peter Meijler (Ned) & Gerard Prince (Ned) Dutch-connection1:18:05
4John Clark (NZl) & Ken Scott (NZl) Henderson Cycles Alexandra NZ
5Ilse Kroener (Ger) & Ullrich Wuensch (Ger) Lalung La
6Leonard Mushtuk (Can) & Gary Daelman (Can) Older Bud Wiser
7Rory Cattanach (Can) & Michael Berger (Can) Don Valley Boys

General classification after stage 4

Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Widmer (Can) & Marty Lazarski (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory13:13:24
2Barry Wicks (USA) & Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona0:08:57
3Will Kelsay (USA) & Matt Boobar (USA) Team Sugoi1:19:07
4Wouter Declercq (Bel) & Wesley Luca (Bel) granville-trustteam1:23:29
5Filip Kuzniak (Pol) & Szymon Zacharski (Pol) mtbtrophy.com team1:24:33
6Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek1:33:20
7Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Pierre-Yves Nadeau (Can) Nativo Concept1:54:11
8Marcus Wallmeyer (Ger) & Andreas Krakau (Ger) www.supernova-lights.com2:40:13
9Simon Dove (Can) & Peter Tondl (Can) Sweet Pete's Bikes3:01:21
10Asbjorn Rudolf Hansen (Nor) & TorbjÃ¸rn KÃ¥gen (Nor) GyldenlÃ¸ve Cigar Selskab3:04:49
11Shaun Van Zyl (Can) & Jonn Teghtmeyer (Can) Team Poser sports3:17:17
12Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Woeckener (Ger) No granny gear3:35:49
13Michael Sarnecki (Can) & Mike Blennerhassett (Can) Team Pedal3:41:26
14Roberto Bo (Mex) & Octavio Corona (Mex) Aztana3:50:09
15Kirk Schmiedge (Can) & Wade Bourassa (Can) The 5-04:24:41
16Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek NSA4:32:11
17Alvaro Del Coso (Spa) & Ivan Casanovas (Spa) GARCIA CUGAT FOUNDATION4:32:41
18Andy Perle (Irl) & Kilian Perle (Irl) Team Perle4:41:46
19Matt Staneland (Can) & Victor Vassallo (Can) Bear Paw Bakery4:57:38
20Stephen Winton (GBr) & Keith Tatley (RSA) Team Specialized Endura Attack5:05:35
21Neil Clarke (Can) & Cory Zetterstrom (Can) Bruce's Cycle Works5:05:42
22Craig Furlong (Can) & Kurtis Averill (Can) Potlickers 15:12:03
23Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned) & eelko mosselman magura q-race team5:37:03
24Jason Reid (Can) & David Asselstine (Can) SFE Racing by Maxxam & Morgan5:42:02
25Cory Rutberg (Can) & Ryan Jordan (Can) The Jorberg Experience5:44:50
26Inigo Castillo (Mex) & Felipe Cantero Gutierrez (Spa) Frescos6:16:05
27Pascal Noppe (Bel) & Filip Markey (Bel) Team Skelle6:32:04
28Paul Gough (GBr) & Graeme Lewis (GBr) Below Zero6:33:02
29Darin Bullivant (Can) & Dave Hart (Can) Dare to Dream Extreme7:00:27
30Ed Breland (Can) & Grant Christie (Can) Grizzly Bait7:18:23
31Wayne Mihalicz (Can) & Ed Stiles (Can) District of elkford7:43:21
32Josh Hines (Can) & Todd Cheram (Can) Ten Hour Battery7:45:50
33Ramon Rivas (Mex) & Ernesto Rivas (Mex) Rivas / Rivas7:53:52
34Tyler Hope (Can) & Jeremy Gizen (Can) TBA8:17:02
35Dan McDonald (Can) & Ian Jones (GBr) Fernie Physiotherapy
36Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Jairo Bradbury (Bra) Danda Bike
37Alberto Carmona Bosch (Bra) & Ariel Leoni (Bra) Blues Brothers
38Francois Bedard (Can) & Mathieu Nadeau (Can) Lessard bicycle/BD
39Michael Shepley (Can) & Chris Dorion (Can) De-Cadence
40Neil Hallam (GBr) & Willliam Moore (Irl) Celtic Wind
41Matt Bailey (GBr) & Jamie Arbib (GBr) Team 468
42Javier Hita (Spa) & Fredi Raurich (Spa) Mastilfels
43Mark DeBello (USA) & Jacob Parker (USA) Victorious Secret

80+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Spolc (Cze) & Martin Horak (Cze) Czechmaster13:58:21
2Pete Turnbull (GBr) & George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Abergavenny RC0:21:23
3Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) Deadgoat Racing/RMCC0:52:51
4David Hayward (GBr) & Michael Powell (GBr) Team Midas1:32:27
5Eric Grotefeld (Swi) & Ralph Sigg (Swi) Backyard MTB1:57:12
6Lonn Bate (Can) & Steve Walsh (Can) SchmoeGoat Racing2:25:00
7Evan Plews (USA) & Jon Gould (USA) Bob's Bicycles/evanplews.com2:31:46
8Richard Deglise SWI & Jean-Michel Deglise SWI Altmann Sport2:59:26
9Kirk Chambers (Can) & Rhett Losey (Can) Team DSG3:17:13
10Albie Malan (Can) & Shayne Burwell (Can) Beauty Sleep3:23:25
11Dennis Marineau (Can) & Dan Sigouin (Can) 29 Toes3:39:26
12Martijn Poelen (Can) & Patrick Vissers (Ned) Dutchies4:54:56
13Shayne Soetaert (Can) & Todd Loewen (Can) Fernie Boys4:55:16
14Fredrik Meltzer (Nor) & Ola Hendseth (Nor) Ken & Dale4:59:11
15Ken Wirda (Can) & Dan Janzen (Can) Trance Formers5:06:24
16Andrew Holmes (Can) & Mark MacKenzie (Can) Ride Fast Take Chances5:14:56
17Mark Butshler (Can) & Nicoll Keith (Can) Tinhorn Creek Crush Club5:22:28
18Rodrigo Monroy (USA) & Alejandro Ibarra (Mex) Astray Dogs5:35:39
19William Lindsay (Oma) & Charlie Malone (Can) Tartan Tarts6:23:59
20Albert Krauss (Ger) & Rene Koschewa (Ger) Outdoor Base6:25:35
21Les Van der Roest (Can) & Greg Bergen (Can) vanderroest6:38:33
22Harold Charest (Can) & martin gregoire (Can) Le yeti7:08:32
23Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane7:33:21
24Dieter Hachenberg (GBr) & Illya Rudkin (GBr) Fighting Forty7:34:16
25William Warden (GBr) & Stephen King (GBr) Dundee Thistle7:41:15
26Raimund Welte (Ger) & Andrej Zupanic (Ger) Blue9:01:42
27Charles Mitchell (Ned) & Dirk Nevelsteen (UAE) Racing from Russia
28Sergio Torrens (Spa) & Jose Torrens (Bra) The turtle brothers
29Brian King (USA) & Scott Talbert (USA) Team Pisgah
30Benjamin Bourse (Bra) & Luis Elortondo (USA) Lindoia Twins
31Alexander Sprung (Ger) & Fritz Mueller (Ger) Flott-wie-nix
32Carlos Leon (USA) & David Fernandez (Dom) Before Old Age
33Juan Galarza (USA) & Rudy Augsburger (USA) Got culo?
34Javier Whittingslow (Bra) & Mario Gustavo Bacce (USA) Bacci - Witty

Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alana Heise (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) Terrascape-Deadgoat Racing *17:12:53
2Magi Scallion (Can) & Kate Scallion (Can) Matching Jersies1:29:43
3Kira McClellan (Can) & Linda Huh (Can) Suarez Senoritas4:11:54
4Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Shannon Holden (USA) Vanderkitten/Velo Bella5:20:43
5Marlene Hogarth (Can) & Laurel Shuttleworth (Can) Hot Flashes5:51:02
6Luciana Cox (Bra) & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People
7Sierra Van der Meer (Can) & Jennifer Roberts (Can) Fat Tire Ballerinas

Open Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Neilson (Can) & Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada/Terrascape14:18:52
2Gretchen Reeves (USA) & Cannon Shockley (USA) Tokyo Joes/Tennessee Pass Cookhouse0:26:48
3Wendy Simms (Can) & Normon Thibault (Can) Kona-Frontrunners0:45:16
4Andy Stadelmann (Swi) & Karin Schuepbach (Swi) Swiss Mountain Goats3:13:52
5Anke Dannowski (Ger) & Felix Breske (Ger) bo-racing team & mtb-orienteering germany3:40:02
6Martijn Bilthof (Ned) & Petra de Bruin (Ned) Team Nijmegen3:41:03
7Stefan Plas (Bel) & Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) Fizik Bike Tribe5:13:48
8Zoe Procter (GBr) & Ed Procter (GBr) Bowline climbing club5:32:03
9Tammy Simmons (Can) & Jeremy Simmons (Can) Trek Store Barrie6:27:02
10Patrizio Morlacci (GBr) & Angelina Gabellone (RSA) Jambo6:54:20
11Andrea Perezgil (Mex) & Fernando Del Olmo (Mex) Factor Bike8:15:30
12Pamela Roy (Can) & vidal michaud (Can) Bike for Jasper Oxygen
13Keith Brodsky (Can) & Jill Homer (USA) Rocky Mountain Trail Trash
14Tim Harper (Can) & Ali Metzger (Can) Wait4TNA
15Borja Gomez Alsius (Spa) & Adelaida de Foxa Eymar (Spa) Borade
16Ryan Nock (Can) & Mariesa Nock (Can) Fun Loving Criminals

80 + Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Roma (Bra) & Adriana Nascimento (Bra) Brasil Soul MTB Team18:20:17
2Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Blues' Clueless0:39:10
3Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Dynamic Charlotte Duo2:03:33
4Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) & dennis loebs (USA) Bogbrook Bogmen2:37:21
5Ted Weiss (USA) & Sandy Weiss (USA) VeloForce Tandem3:15:34
6Tony Southwell (Can) & Corinne McKernan (Can) Paradocs
7Mark Halwa (Can) & Lori Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong
8Janet Jones (Can) & Bruce Jones (Can) Two Jones
9Rory Munslow (GBr) & sherry munslow (Can) Team Munchkin

100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe McCarthy (Can) & Randy Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers18:23:49
2Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & the Stick Man4:29:43
3Peter Meijler (Ned) & Gerard Prince (Ned) Dutch-connection4:42:54
4John Clark (NZl) & Ken Scott (NZl) Henderson Cycles Alexandra NZ
5Ilse Kroener (Ger) & Ullrich Wuensch (Ger) Lalung La
6Leonard Mushtuk (Can) & Gary Daelman (Can) Older Bud Wiser
7Rory Cattanach (Can) & Michael Berger (Can) Don Valley Boys

 

