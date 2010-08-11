Image 1 of 10 Barry Wicks of Team Kona (f) and Mical Dyck (Terrascape/Trek Canada) show their World Cup fitness on a very steep climb. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 2 of 10 Stage five will take riders from the foothills up into the higher peaks of the Rockies front ranges. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 3 of 10 Pat Doyle looks like he is headed for another podium finish in the master men's race. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 4 of 10 Clive Burke of Edmonton takes an unplanned bath. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 5 of 10 Mike Blennerhassett (f) and Mike Sarnecki find out how deep the water gets. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 6 of 10 The TransRockies ideal of honour among competitors is displayed by Kris Sneddon (38, left) who carries a bike for a Belgian rider from Team Granville/ Trustteam who is still midstream. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 7 of 10 East meets west as Team Nativo Concept (number 20) from Quebec fords a river with team Frontrunners/Kona from BC (number 302) (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 8 of 10 The Blues Brothers (Alberto Carmona/Ariel Leoni) came all the way from Mexico to ride the trails of the Canadian Rockies. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 9 of 10 Open Mixed Leader Jeff Neilson rides one of the high speed descents. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 10 of 10 The high Rockies loom in the background as racers concentrate on the task at hand. (Image credit: TransRockies)

Alongside all the obvious skills that are essential to success in long distance mountain biking like fast climbing, brave descending, exceptional endurance, being a good bike mechanic with the ability to improvise solutions in remote places can often be the difference between winning a losing. While World Cup Mountain bike races allow mechanical support like the Tour de France, most mountain bike races require that the racers be self-sufficient other than food and drink, and so bike repairs are ingrained into the culture of the sport.

Mechanical issues are a daily occurrence in the TransRockies, and riders must be prepared to make a number of basic repairs like fixing flat tires and broken chains which are an inevitable consequence of lightweight equipment, hundreds of kilometres of challenging trails and occasional fatigue-induced rider errors. Already in the first three stages of 2010, TransRockies riders have fixed numerous flat tires and broken chains and a motorcycle tire iron from a TransRockies course moto was even pressed into duty to reinforce a broken frame tube allowing the bike rider to make it to the finish on his bike rather than pushing it.

After three straight stage wins, Kris Sneddon and Barry Wicks of Kona had established a 34-minute lead over 2009 Champions Marty Lazarski and Stefan Widmer (Rocky Mountain Factory Team) in the overall standings. Much of that time was acquired during Monday's stage 3 when Lazarski had to fix a major mechanical a few kilometers before the major climb of the day started. It was perhaps destined then that Kona would suffer its own mechanical challenge on day 4, when Sneddon snapped his rear derailleur 25km into a 60km ride. He was forced to turn his bike into a singlespeed for the rest of the day.

The problem with trying to turn most full-suspension bikes into single speeds is that the compression of the rear shock shortens the chain length. When this happens, the chain jumps to a bigger rear cog and then snaps when the shock returns to its normal position. Sneddon snapped his chain twice more before realizing that more extensive surgery was needed.

His teammate Wicks remembered locking gears out with duct tape to meet junior racing rules, and they tried the same trick again... and it worked. They limped to the finish line in sixth place, 43 minutes behind Widmer and Lazarski who donned the overall leaders jerseys at tonight's awards. With less than a nine-minute deficit and more than 170km to be raced over the next three stages, Sneddon and Wicks feel that the 2010 Championship is still within reach.

While their ride went smoothly for the first 59.9km of the 60km day, Marty Lazarski and Stefan Widmer were nearly undone when Lazarski crashed just metres before the finish line turning on the transition between asphalt and gravel, and if that weren't enough, his surprised teammate Widmer also crashed into him. They were both stunned when they crossed the finish line - Lazarski on foot, Widmer riding - but were up and moving quickly and will be ready to race again tomorrow.

Behind all this action, the Timex/Sugoi duo of Will Kelsay and Matt Boobar rode to their second consecutive second-place finish of 2010 and jumped up into third place in the overall standings. With just five minutes separating third through fifth in the overall standings, they'll need to put some more great rides together to get on the final podium in Canmore.

The racing wasn't quite so dramatic in the other categories although the ride of the day must certainly be credited to the open mixed leaders Mical Dyck and Jeff Neilson (Team Terrascape/Trek Canada). After leading the field through the first section of singletrack, they stormed through the race to be the fourth team across the finish line overall and first in their division. Dyck is obviously storming at the moment after medalling at the Canadian National Championships in Calgary. Now that they are wearing the leaders jerseys, they don't look like they have any plans of giving them up.

With everything on the line, the expectation is that Team Kona to come out firing on the 54km stage 5 ride from Anchor D Ranch to Little Elbow Camp to try and overturn their nine-minute deficit.

Full Results

Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Widmer (Can) & Marty Lazarski (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory 3:44:43 2 Jonathon Firth (Can) & Drew Simson (Can) Planet Foods/Cafe racers 0:13:10 3 Will Kelsay (USA) & Matt Boobar (USA) Team Sugoi 0:26:09 4 Filip Kuzniak (Pol) & Szymon Zacharski (Pol) mtbtrophy.com team 0:29:49 5 Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Pierre-Yves Nadeau (Can) Nativo Concept 0:36:48 6 Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek 0:39:43 7 Barry Wicks (USA) & Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 0:43:36 8 Wouter Declercq (Bel) & Wesley Luca (Bel) granville-trustteam 0:52:11 9 Michael Sarnecki (Can) & Mike Blennerhassett (Can) Team Pedal 0:56:17 10 Asbjorn Rudolf Hansen (Nor) & TorbjÃ¸rn KÃ¥gen (Nor) GyldenlÃ¸ve Cigar Selskab 0:57:29 11 Matt Staneland (Can) & Victor Vassallo (Can) Bear Paw Bakery 0:58:42 12 Simon Dove (Can) & Peter Tondl (Can) Sweet Pete's Bikes 1:01:34 13 Marcus Wallmeyer (Ger) & Andreas Krakau (Ger) www.supernova-lights.com 1:01:57 14 Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Woeckener (Ger) No granny gear 1:07:15 15 Shaun Van Zyl (Can) & Jonn Teghtmeyer (Can) Team Poser sports 1:07:55 16 Craig Furlong (Can) & Kurtis Averill (Can) Potlickers 1 1:11:25 17 Neil Clarke (Can) & Cory Zetterstrom (Can) Bruce's Cycle Works 1:15:30 18 Roberto Bo (Mex) & Octavio Corona (Mex) Aztana 1:16:13 19 Alvaro Del Coso (Spa) & Ivan Casanovas (Spa) GARCIA CUGAT FOUNDATION 1:16:43 20 Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek NSA 1:19:45 21 Kirk Schmiedge (Can) & Wade Bourassa (Can) The 5-0 1:23:58 22 Cory Rutberg (Can) & Ryan Jordan (Can) The Jorberg Experience 1:33:23 23 Darin Bullivant (Can) & Dave Hart (Can) Dare to Dream Extreme 1:44:31 24 Andy Perle (Irl) & Kilian Perle (Irl) Team Perle 1:47:04 25 Stephen Winton (GBr) & Keith Tatley (RSA) Team Specialized Endura Attack 1:47:49 26 Inigo Castillo (Mex) & Felipe Cantero Gutierrez (Spa) Frescos 1:49:37 27 Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned) & eelko mosselman magura q-race team 1:52:22 28 Jason Reid (Can) & David Asselstine (Can) SFE Racing by Maxxam & Morgan 1:52:56 29 Wayne Mihalicz (Can) & Ed Stiles (Can) District of elkford 1:57:20 30 Tyler Hope (Can) & Jeremy Gizen (Can) TBA 2:02:32 31 Pascal Noppe (Bel) & Filip Markey (Bel) Team Skelle 2:06:23 32 Paul Gough (GBr) & Graeme Lewis (GBr) Below Zero 2:12:01 33 Josh Hines (Can) & Todd Cheram (Can) Ten Hour Battery 2:13:18 34 Ed Breland (Can) & Grant Christie (Can) Grizzly Bait 2:23:36 35 Ramon Rivas (Mex) & Ernesto Rivas (Mex) Rivas / Rivas 3:02:08 36 Dan McDonald (Can) & Ian Jones (GBr) Fernie Physiotherapy 37 Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Jairo Bradbury (Bra) Danda Bike 38 Alberto Carmona Bosch (Bra) & Ariel Leoni (Bra) Blues Brothers 39 Francois Bedard (Can) & Mathieu Nadeau (Can) Lessard bicycle/BD 40 Neil Hallam (GBr) & Willliam Moore (Irl) Celtic Wind 41 Matt Bailey (GBr) & Jamie Arbib (GBr) Team 468 42 Javier Hita (Spa) & Fredi Raurich (Spa) Mastilfels 43 Michael Shepley (Can) & Chris Dorion (Can) De-Cadence 44 Mark DeBello (USA) & Jacob Parker (USA) Victorious Secret

80+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Spolc (Cze) & Martin Horak (Cze) Czechmaster 4:10:50 2 Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) Deadgoat Racing/RMCC 0:09:09 3 Pete Turnbull (GBr) & George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Abergavenny RC 0:13:35 4 Eric Grotefeld (Swi) & Ralph Sigg (Swi) Backyard MTB 0:28:59 5 Evan Plews (USA) & Jon Gould (USA) Bob's Bicycles/evanplews.com 0:32:36 6 David Hayward (GBr) & Michael Powell (GBr) Team Midas 0:32:38 7 Lonn Bate (Can) & Steve Walsh (Can) SchmoeGoat Racing 0:37:33 8 Albie Malan (Can) & Shayne Burwell (Can) Beauty Sleep 0:41:28 9 Kirk Chambers (Can) & Rhett Losey (Can) Team DSG 0:50:23 10 Richard Deglise SWI & Jean-Michel Deglise SWI Altmann Sport 0:55:01 11 Dennis Marineau (Can) & Dan Sigouin (Can) 29 Toes 1:01:57 12 Ken Wirda (Can) & Dan Janzen (Can) Trance Formers 1:11:45 13 Martijn Poelen (Can) & Patrick Vissers (Ned) Dutchies 1:13:02 14 Fredrik Meltzer (Nor) & Ola Hendseth (Nor) Ken & Dale 1:13:28 15 Mark Butshler (Can) & Nicoll Keith (Can) Tinhorn Creek Crush Club 1:14:49 16 Rodrigo Monroy (USA) & Alejandro Ibarra (Mex) Astray Dogs 1:21:23 17 Shayne Soetaert (Can) & Todd Loewen (Can) Fernie Boys 1:25:40 18 Les Van der Roest (Can) & Greg Bergen (Can) vanderroest 1:37:07 19 Andrew Holmes (Can) & Mark MacKenzie (Can) Ride Fast Take Chances 1:40:56 20 Albert Krauss (Ger) & Rene Koschewa (Ger) Outdoor Base 1:41:00 21 Harold Charest (Can) & martin gregoire (Can) Le yeti 1:47:09 22 William Lindsay (Oma) & Charlie Malone (Can) Tartan Tarts 1:53:00 23 Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane 1:58:24 24 Dieter Hachenberg (GBr) & Illya Rudkin (GBr) Fighting Forty 2:08:55 25 William Warden (GBr) & Stephen King (GBr) Dundee Thistle 2:20:55 26 Raimund Welte (Ger) & Andrej Zupanic (Ger) Blue 2:29:53 27 Charles Mitchell (Ned) & Dirk Nevelsteen (UAE) Racing from Russia 28 Sergio Torrens (Spa) & Jose Torrens (Bra) The turtle brothers 29 Brian King (USA) & Scott Talbert (USA) Team Pisgah 30 Alexander Sprung (Ger) & Fritz Mueller (Ger) Flott-wie-nix 31 Benjamin Bourse (Bra) & Luis Elortondo (USA) Lindoia Twins 32 Carlos Leon (USA) & David Fernandez (Dom) Before Old Age 33 Juan Galarza (USA) & Rudy Augsburger (USA) Got culo? 34 Javier Whittingslow (Bra) & Mario Gustavo Bacce (USA) Bacci - Witty

Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alana Heise (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) Terrascape-Deadgoat Racing * 5:02:49 2 Magi Scallion (Can) & Kate Scallion (Can) Matching Jersies 0:28:15 3 Kira McClellan (Can) & Linda Huh (Can) Suarez Senoritas 1:26:14 4 Marlene Hogarth (Can) & Laurel Shuttleworth (Can) Hot Flashes 1:33:42 5 Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Shannon Holden (USA) Vanderkitten/Velo Bella 1:40:18 6 Luciana Cox (Bra) & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People 7 Sierra Van der Meer (Can) & Jennifer Roberts (Can) Fat Tire Ballerinas

Open Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Neilson (Can) & Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada/Terrascape 4:13:17 2 Wendy Simms (Can) & Normon Thibault (Can) Kona-Frontrunners 0:09:48 3 Gretchen Reeves (USA) & Cannon Shockley (USA) Tokyo Joes/Tennessee Pass Cookhouse 0:15:02 4 Andy Stadelmann (Swi) & Karin Schuepbach (Swi) Swiss Mountain Goats 0:52:49 5 Martijn Bilthof (Ned) & Petra de Bruin (Ned) Team Nijmegen 0:59:43 6 Anke Dannowski (Ger) & Felix Breske (Ger) bo-racing team & mtb-orienteering germany 1:06:35 7 Zoe Procter (GBr) & Ed Procter (GBr) Bowline climbing club 1:21:43 8 Stefan Plas (Bel) & Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) Fizik Bike Tribe 1:31:37 9 Patrizio Morlacci (GBr) & Angelina Gabellone (RSA) Jambo 1:41:13 10 Tammy Simmons (Can) & Jeremy Simmons (Can) Trek Store Barrie 2:00:51 11 Andrea Perezgil (Mex) & Fernando Del Olmo (Mex) Factor Bike 2:30:57 12 Keith Brodsky (Can) & Jill Homer (USA) Rocky Mountain Trail Trash 13 Pamela Roy (Can) & vidal michaud (Can) Bike for Jasper Oxygen 14 Tim Harper (Can) & Ali Metzger (Can) Wait4TNA 15 Borja Gomez Alsius (Spa) & Adelaida de Foxa Eymar (Spa) Borade 16 Ryan Nock (Can) & Mariesa Nock (Can) Fun Loving Criminals

80 + Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Roma (Bra) & Adriana Nascimento (Bra) Brasil Soul MTB Team 5:25:50 2 Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Blues' Clueless 0:00:13 3 Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Dynamic Charlotte Duo 0:28:43 4 Ted Weiss (USA) & Sandy Weiss (USA) VeloForce Tandem 1:01:16 5 Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) & dennis loebs (USA) Bogbrook Bogmen 1:10:10 6 Tony Southwell (Can) & Corinne McKernan (Can) Paradocs 7 Mark Halwa (Can) & Lori Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong 8 Janet Jones (Can) & Bruce Jones (Can) Two Jones 9 Rory Munslow (GBr) & sherry munslow (Can) Team Munchkin

100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe McCarthy (Can) & Randy Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers 5:28:51 2 Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & the Stick Man 1:08:36 3 Peter Meijler (Ned) & Gerard Prince (Ned) Dutch-connection 1:18:05 4 John Clark (NZl) & Ken Scott (NZl) Henderson Cycles Alexandra NZ 5 Ilse Kroener (Ger) & Ullrich Wuensch (Ger) Lalung La 6 Leonard Mushtuk (Can) & Gary Daelman (Can) Older Bud Wiser 7 Rory Cattanach (Can) & Michael Berger (Can) Don Valley Boys

General classification after stage 4

Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Widmer (Can) & Marty Lazarski (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory 13:13:24 2 Barry Wicks (USA) & Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 0:08:57 3 Will Kelsay (USA) & Matt Boobar (USA) Team Sugoi 1:19:07 4 Wouter Declercq (Bel) & Wesley Luca (Bel) granville-trustteam 1:23:29 5 Filip Kuzniak (Pol) & Szymon Zacharski (Pol) mtbtrophy.com team 1:24:33 6 Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek 1:33:20 7 Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Pierre-Yves Nadeau (Can) Nativo Concept 1:54:11 8 Marcus Wallmeyer (Ger) & Andreas Krakau (Ger) www.supernova-lights.com 2:40:13 9 Simon Dove (Can) & Peter Tondl (Can) Sweet Pete's Bikes 3:01:21 10 Asbjorn Rudolf Hansen (Nor) & TorbjÃ¸rn KÃ¥gen (Nor) GyldenlÃ¸ve Cigar Selskab 3:04:49 11 Shaun Van Zyl (Can) & Jonn Teghtmeyer (Can) Team Poser sports 3:17:17 12 Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Woeckener (Ger) No granny gear 3:35:49 13 Michael Sarnecki (Can) & Mike Blennerhassett (Can) Team Pedal 3:41:26 14 Roberto Bo (Mex) & Octavio Corona (Mex) Aztana 3:50:09 15 Kirk Schmiedge (Can) & Wade Bourassa (Can) The 5-0 4:24:41 16 Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek NSA 4:32:11 17 Alvaro Del Coso (Spa) & Ivan Casanovas (Spa) GARCIA CUGAT FOUNDATION 4:32:41 18 Andy Perle (Irl) & Kilian Perle (Irl) Team Perle 4:41:46 19 Matt Staneland (Can) & Victor Vassallo (Can) Bear Paw Bakery 4:57:38 20 Stephen Winton (GBr) & Keith Tatley (RSA) Team Specialized Endura Attack 5:05:35 21 Neil Clarke (Can) & Cory Zetterstrom (Can) Bruce's Cycle Works 5:05:42 22 Craig Furlong (Can) & Kurtis Averill (Can) Potlickers 1 5:12:03 23 Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned) & eelko mosselman magura q-race team 5:37:03 24 Jason Reid (Can) & David Asselstine (Can) SFE Racing by Maxxam & Morgan 5:42:02 25 Cory Rutberg (Can) & Ryan Jordan (Can) The Jorberg Experience 5:44:50 26 Inigo Castillo (Mex) & Felipe Cantero Gutierrez (Spa) Frescos 6:16:05 27 Pascal Noppe (Bel) & Filip Markey (Bel) Team Skelle 6:32:04 28 Paul Gough (GBr) & Graeme Lewis (GBr) Below Zero 6:33:02 29 Darin Bullivant (Can) & Dave Hart (Can) Dare to Dream Extreme 7:00:27 30 Ed Breland (Can) & Grant Christie (Can) Grizzly Bait 7:18:23 31 Wayne Mihalicz (Can) & Ed Stiles (Can) District of elkford 7:43:21 32 Josh Hines (Can) & Todd Cheram (Can) Ten Hour Battery 7:45:50 33 Ramon Rivas (Mex) & Ernesto Rivas (Mex) Rivas / Rivas 7:53:52 34 Tyler Hope (Can) & Jeremy Gizen (Can) TBA 8:17:02 35 Dan McDonald (Can) & Ian Jones (GBr) Fernie Physiotherapy 36 Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Jairo Bradbury (Bra) Danda Bike 37 Alberto Carmona Bosch (Bra) & Ariel Leoni (Bra) Blues Brothers 38 Francois Bedard (Can) & Mathieu Nadeau (Can) Lessard bicycle/BD 39 Michael Shepley (Can) & Chris Dorion (Can) De-Cadence 40 Neil Hallam (GBr) & Willliam Moore (Irl) Celtic Wind 41 Matt Bailey (GBr) & Jamie Arbib (GBr) Team 468 42 Javier Hita (Spa) & Fredi Raurich (Spa) Mastilfels 43 Mark DeBello (USA) & Jacob Parker (USA) Victorious Secret

80+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Spolc (Cze) & Martin Horak (Cze) Czechmaster 13:58:21 2 Pete Turnbull (GBr) & George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Abergavenny RC 0:21:23 3 Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) Deadgoat Racing/RMCC 0:52:51 4 David Hayward (GBr) & Michael Powell (GBr) Team Midas 1:32:27 5 Eric Grotefeld (Swi) & Ralph Sigg (Swi) Backyard MTB 1:57:12 6 Lonn Bate (Can) & Steve Walsh (Can) SchmoeGoat Racing 2:25:00 7 Evan Plews (USA) & Jon Gould (USA) Bob's Bicycles/evanplews.com 2:31:46 8 Richard Deglise SWI & Jean-Michel Deglise SWI Altmann Sport 2:59:26 9 Kirk Chambers (Can) & Rhett Losey (Can) Team DSG 3:17:13 10 Albie Malan (Can) & Shayne Burwell (Can) Beauty Sleep 3:23:25 11 Dennis Marineau (Can) & Dan Sigouin (Can) 29 Toes 3:39:26 12 Martijn Poelen (Can) & Patrick Vissers (Ned) Dutchies 4:54:56 13 Shayne Soetaert (Can) & Todd Loewen (Can) Fernie Boys 4:55:16 14 Fredrik Meltzer (Nor) & Ola Hendseth (Nor) Ken & Dale 4:59:11 15 Ken Wirda (Can) & Dan Janzen (Can) Trance Formers 5:06:24 16 Andrew Holmes (Can) & Mark MacKenzie (Can) Ride Fast Take Chances 5:14:56 17 Mark Butshler (Can) & Nicoll Keith (Can) Tinhorn Creek Crush Club 5:22:28 18 Rodrigo Monroy (USA) & Alejandro Ibarra (Mex) Astray Dogs 5:35:39 19 William Lindsay (Oma) & Charlie Malone (Can) Tartan Tarts 6:23:59 20 Albert Krauss (Ger) & Rene Koschewa (Ger) Outdoor Base 6:25:35 21 Les Van der Roest (Can) & Greg Bergen (Can) vanderroest 6:38:33 22 Harold Charest (Can) & martin gregoire (Can) Le yeti 7:08:32 23 Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane 7:33:21 24 Dieter Hachenberg (GBr) & Illya Rudkin (GBr) Fighting Forty 7:34:16 25 William Warden (GBr) & Stephen King (GBr) Dundee Thistle 7:41:15 26 Raimund Welte (Ger) & Andrej Zupanic (Ger) Blue 9:01:42 27 Charles Mitchell (Ned) & Dirk Nevelsteen (UAE) Racing from Russia 28 Sergio Torrens (Spa) & Jose Torrens (Bra) The turtle brothers 29 Brian King (USA) & Scott Talbert (USA) Team Pisgah 30 Benjamin Bourse (Bra) & Luis Elortondo (USA) Lindoia Twins 31 Alexander Sprung (Ger) & Fritz Mueller (Ger) Flott-wie-nix 32 Carlos Leon (USA) & David Fernandez (Dom) Before Old Age 33 Juan Galarza (USA) & Rudy Augsburger (USA) Got culo? 34 Javier Whittingslow (Bra) & Mario Gustavo Bacce (USA) Bacci - Witty

Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alana Heise (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) Terrascape-Deadgoat Racing * 17:12:53 2 Magi Scallion (Can) & Kate Scallion (Can) Matching Jersies 1:29:43 3 Kira McClellan (Can) & Linda Huh (Can) Suarez Senoritas 4:11:54 4 Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Shannon Holden (USA) Vanderkitten/Velo Bella 5:20:43 5 Marlene Hogarth (Can) & Laurel Shuttleworth (Can) Hot Flashes 5:51:02 6 Luciana Cox (Bra) & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People 7 Sierra Van der Meer (Can) & Jennifer Roberts (Can) Fat Tire Ballerinas

Open Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Neilson (Can) & Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada/Terrascape 14:18:52 2 Gretchen Reeves (USA) & Cannon Shockley (USA) Tokyo Joes/Tennessee Pass Cookhouse 0:26:48 3 Wendy Simms (Can) & Normon Thibault (Can) Kona-Frontrunners 0:45:16 4 Andy Stadelmann (Swi) & Karin Schuepbach (Swi) Swiss Mountain Goats 3:13:52 5 Anke Dannowski (Ger) & Felix Breske (Ger) bo-racing team & mtb-orienteering germany 3:40:02 6 Martijn Bilthof (Ned) & Petra de Bruin (Ned) Team Nijmegen 3:41:03 7 Stefan Plas (Bel) & Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) Fizik Bike Tribe 5:13:48 8 Zoe Procter (GBr) & Ed Procter (GBr) Bowline climbing club 5:32:03 9 Tammy Simmons (Can) & Jeremy Simmons (Can) Trek Store Barrie 6:27:02 10 Patrizio Morlacci (GBr) & Angelina Gabellone (RSA) Jambo 6:54:20 11 Andrea Perezgil (Mex) & Fernando Del Olmo (Mex) Factor Bike 8:15:30 12 Pamela Roy (Can) & vidal michaud (Can) Bike for Jasper Oxygen 13 Keith Brodsky (Can) & Jill Homer (USA) Rocky Mountain Trail Trash 14 Tim Harper (Can) & Ali Metzger (Can) Wait4TNA 15 Borja Gomez Alsius (Spa) & Adelaida de Foxa Eymar (Spa) Borade 16 Ryan Nock (Can) & Mariesa Nock (Can) Fun Loving Criminals

80 + Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Roma (Bra) & Adriana Nascimento (Bra) Brasil Soul MTB Team 18:20:17 2 Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Blues' Clueless 0:39:10 3 Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Dynamic Charlotte Duo 2:03:33 4 Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) & dennis loebs (USA) Bogbrook Bogmen 2:37:21 5 Ted Weiss (USA) & Sandy Weiss (USA) VeloForce Tandem 3:15:34 6 Tony Southwell (Can) & Corinne McKernan (Can) Paradocs 7 Mark Halwa (Can) & Lori Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong 8 Janet Jones (Can) & Bruce Jones (Can) Two Jones 9 Rory Munslow (GBr) & sherry munslow (Can) Team Munchkin