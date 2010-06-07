Whipple Dam stage shuffles men's GC
Yeager continues defense of women's leader's jersey
Stage six of the Trans-Sylvania Epic was labeled in the race bible as the "Queen Stage", but little did riders know that the Queen would take some heads with her. The men's open race ended with the top six men scorching the most technical course of the race in under two hours. Alex Grant (Cannondale Factory Racing) took top honors for the day almost 30 seconds over Drew Edsall (Yeti).
"We all started sweating pretty quickly," said Grant.
It was another humid day of racing in the Pennsylvania woods, but the real sweat factor was caused by a battle for the second place position at the end of tomorrow. The early spark of Evan Plews (evanplews.com) faded, along with his solid second place for the first half of the Epic.
With Grant's finish on the day and two days of smart riding from local Brandon Draugelis (PAValleys.com), the battle for second overall amongst three people is only split by seven seconds going into the last day. Even more stunning is the fact that Draugelis and Grant are in a tie for the second place after six days of racing, and it is Christian Tanguy (Team CF) who is seven seconds behind.
Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) flatted during the stage and lost a fair amount of time that would have put anyone else in trouble, but his large time gap over second kept him safe. Blake Harlan (Jamis) had a steady day in the rocks and managed to take fifth which moved him up to seventh overall.
Mark Weir of Wilderness Trail Bikes (WTB) has been loving the last two days, even calling today's trails "the funnest stuff I've ridden in a long time. That Tussey Ridge is beautiful." His results are reflecting the fun he's having and his building fitness. With three days in a row of seventh place finishes, Weir has moved up to an eighth overall in the general classification.
Selene Yeager (Team CF) continued her impressive defense of the leader jersey with a stage victory and opened up further time gains on her competitors. Karen Potter (MTBRaceNews.com) caught Yeager on two occasions during the stage, showing her prowess in the rocks, but was unable to come around the woman who has a seemingly insurmountable lead in the GC competition.
Showing that it is not wise to count him out, Alec Petro (Team Psycho) narrowed the gap to Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory Racing) significantly today and now sits only 1:30 behind Prosser on the leader board for the singlespeeders.
Meanwhile, the duo, singlespeed and tandem categories remained essentially unaltered.
With only seven seconds separating second through fourth in the men's GC, tomorrow's final stage promises to be a hard fought battle on the remaining trails in the Trans-Sylvania Epic. It is likely the masters will also find themselves in a fight with Petro and Prosser separated by such small margin at this point in the race. Meanwhile the riders in the other categories are planning a "Tour de France-style fun final stage" complete with local wines and horseplay reflecting their enjoyment of the inaugural Trans-Sylvania Epic.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Grant (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|1:53:41
|2
|Drew Edsall (Yeti)
|0:00:27
|3
|Brandon Draugelis (PAValleys.com Racing Team)
|0:03:21
|4
|Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|0:05:22
|5
|Blake Harlan (Team Jamis)
|6
|Christian Tanguy (Team CF)
|0:05:26
|7
|Mark Weir (WTB)
|0:07:35
|8
|Mike Yozell (PAValleys.com)
|0:09:34
|9
|Evan Plews (www.evanplews.com)
|0:09:38
|10
|Ben Cruz (WTB)
|0:15:50
|11
|Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
|0:16:01
|12
|Mike Cushionbury (Bicycling magazine/SMC)
|0:17:11
|13
|Jason Moeschler (WTB)
|0:18:24
|14
|Nathan Ruch
|0:31:20
|15
|Tim Darwick (The Bicycle Shop Inc.)
|0:32:55
|16
|Jake Davidson (Fast Forward Racing)
|0:32:58
|17
|Michael Wissel (back bay bicycles/ espresso royale caffe)
|0:51:58
|18
|James Spurk (City Cycle)
|0:52:19
|19
|Jarret Kinder (Memphis Velo/Smith and Nephew)
|1:02:29
|20
|Joseph Castle (What would Jay do?)
|1:10:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Selene Yeager (Team CF)
|2:20:54
|2
|Karen Potter (MTBracenews.com)
|0:01:21
|3
|Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)
|0:15:35
|4
|Kathy Evans
|0:31:23
|5
|Rachael Mirvish (mirvishracing.com)
|0:42:06
|6
|Liz Notter (The Bike Lane)
|0:50:50
|7
|Susan Williams (Memphis Velo/Smith and Nephew)
|0:53:53
|8
|Laura Gleason (Giordana Clif Bar)
|1:16:51
|9
|Kerry Combs (Hup United-JBV Coaching)
|1:26:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Martin (Club Ride Apparel)
|2:20:56
|2
|Douglas Jenne (High Gear Cyclery / Ghostship Clothing)
|0:00:02
|3
|Rich Dillen (TEAMDICKY)
|0:04:32
|4
|David Cormier (CVC / Subaru of New England)
|0:12:31
|5
|Peter Keiller (Misfit Psycles)
|0:24:56
|6
|Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles)
|0:37:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alec Petro (Team Psycho)
|2:05:44
|2
|Alex Hawkins
|0:03:55
|3
|Garth Prosser
|0:08:04
|4
|Mike Stevens (Bike Line)
|0:16:06
|5
|John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS)
|0:16:35
|6
|Doug Lange
|0:28:52
|7
|Dave Pryor (Urban Bourbon)
|0:48:30
|8
|Pete Fraker (Plum Grove Cyclery)
|0:56:29
|9
|James Taylor (Cross Country Cycle)
|2:08:05
|10
|Philippe Ortiz
|2:16:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kim Jones/Marc Risdale Duo (Misfit Psycles)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2
|Nikki Thiemann (Team Cystic Fibrosis)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rob Lichtenwalner (PAValleys.com)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|11:48:28
|2
|Brandon Draugelis (PAValleys.com Racing Team)
|0:14:04
|3
|Alex Grant (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|4
|Christian Tanguy (Team CF)
|0:14:11
|5
|Evan Plews (www.evanplews.com)
|0:19:49
|6
|Drew Edsall (Yeti)
|0:21:02
|7
|Blake Harlan (Team Jamis)
|0:43:46
|8
|Mark Weir (WTB)
|1:26:42
|9
|Jason Moeschler (WTB)
|1:45:06
|10
|Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
|1:48:00
|11
|Mike Yozell (PAValleys.com)
|1:56:01
|12
|Ben Cruz (WTB)
|2:23:37
|13
|Michael Wissel (back bay bicycles/ espresso royale caffe)
|3:21:45
|14
|Nathan Ruch
|3:23:20
|15
|Mike Cushionbury (Bicycling magazine/SMC)
|3:27:17
|16
|Jake Davidson (Fast Forward Racing)
|4:09:04
|17
|James Spurk (City Cycle)
|4:37:02
|18
|Jarret Kinder (Memphis Velo/Smith and Nephew)
|5:31:08
|19
|Tim Darwick (The Bicycle Shop Inc.)
|6:17:32
|20
|Joseph Castle (What would Jay do?)
|8:55:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Selene Yeager (Team CF)
|14:32:04
|2
|Karen Potter (MTBracenews.com)
|0:21:58
|3
|Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)
|0:42:08
|4
|Rachael Mirvish (mirvishracing.com)
|4:20:49
|5
|Laura Gleason (Giordana Clif Bar)
|6:11:16
|6
|Susan Williams (Memphis Velo/Smith and Nephew)
|6:33:03
|7
|Kerry Combs (Hup United-JBV Coaching)
|8:35:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Martin (Club Ride Apparel)
|14:18:39
|2
|Douglas Jenne (High Gear Cyclery / Ghostship Clothing)
|0:18:06
|3
|Rich Dillen (TEAMDICKY)
|0:31:44
|4
|David Cormier (CVC / Subaru of New England)
|2:11:54
|5
|Peter Keiller (Misfit Psycles)
|2:27:59
|6
|Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles)
|4:01:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garth Prosser
|13:26:26
|2
|Alec Petro (Team Psycho)
|0:01:29
|3
|Alex Hawkins
|0:50:08
|4
|Mike Stevens (Bike Line)
|1:05:56
|5
|John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS)
|1:53:58
|6
|Pete Fraker (Plum Grove Cyclery)
|4:12:55
|7
|Doug Lange
|4:38:13
|8
|James Taylor (Cross Country Cycle)
|9:24:45
|9
|Dave Pryor (Urban Bourbon)
|0:46:56
|10
|Philippe Ortiz
|0:12:52
|11
|Unknown
|3:23:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kim Jones/Marc Risdale Duo (Misfit Psycles)
|21:50:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2
|Kristin Gavin/Nikki Theiman Duo (Team Cystic Fibrosis)
|13:04:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Lichtenwalner (PAValleys.com)
|13:59:11
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy