Trending

Team Giant-Nuun wins stage four

McConneloug and Broderick top mixed team finishers

With threatening skies and temperatures around 12 degrees Celsius, the 100 remaining cyclists took on the 62km stage four of the Trans Andes from Coñeripe's Thermal Complex to the Huilo Huilo Reserve.

The journey began crossing the town of Liquiñe's, where competitors had to overcome steep climbs. Then they descended through a beautiful forest to finish at the Montaña Mágica's Hotel, a part of the Huilo Huilo Biological Reserve.

Team Giant-Nuun's Martín Flaño and Nicolás Prudencio won the stage in two hours, 13 minutes and two seconds. Team Kenda-Seven's Mary McConneloug and Michael Broderick was the top mixed team, finishing in two hours, 21 minutes and two seconds.

Full Results

All categories combined
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martín Flaño & Nicolás Prudencio (Chi) Giant Nuun2:13:02
2Mary McConneloug & Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda / Seven / No Tubes0:08:00
3Carlos Cardemil & Javier Püschel (Chi) Scott -Suzuki - Claro0:12:22
4Samuel De la Sotta & Cristobal Vidaurre (Chi) Charcuteros0:13:57
5Simon Zahnd & Renata Bucher (Swi)0:17:01
6Shaun Mackenzie & Brian Bonteckoning (RSa)0:17:39
7Ulises André Valarelli & Marcelo de Barros (Bra) Fusca0:17:41
8Tom Ritchey & Pedro Marzolo (USA/Chi) Ritchey Andes Mountain0:18:53
9José Antonio Riquelme & Alejandro Miranda (Chi) Team Chulepo Giant0:19:37
10Elisa García & Claus Plaut (Chi) Gousuko Canondale0:23:31
11Rebecca Rusch & Jennifer Smith (USA) Las Diosas0:24:58
12Harry Ensink & Willy Welles (Ned) Megahome.nl0:27:46
13Sixto Vilicich & Sebastián Izarriaga (Arg)0:27:48
14Chris Fick & Paul Stein (RSa) C And P0:32:27
15Daniella Bünzli & Fernando Corvalán (Chi) Quaker Wild Bike0:33:01
16Shane Thomson & Harold George David (RSa) Full Input0:34:23
17Cristian De La Maza (Chi) 80 Power0:37:11
18Juan Pablo Lería & Ivana Merello (Chi)0:37:12
19Guilherme Wihelms & Silvio Ferrari (Bra) Atac0:37:58
20Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Vernis (Spa) Titan Desert0:45:53
21Fouad Tannous (Spa)
22Luis Diego Chaverri & Juan Carlos Marín (CRc) Ampm - Guanaride0:46:14
23Mario Roma & Adriana Nascimento (Por/Bra) Brasil Soul0:52:18
24Patricio Fernandez & Tania Radic (Chi)0:54:50
25Federico Robles & Eduardo Uribe (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu0:57:46
26Jorge Cristoffanini & Sebastián Cristoffanini (Chi) Charlestone1:00:14
27Max Fischel & Guillermo Mora (CRc) Coyotes Premiun1:04:34
28Juan García & Cristian Dagata (Arg) Jst Raicing Ker-Usa1:05:11
29Arturo Echandi & Paula Montecinos (CRc) Pura Vida - Costa Rica1:06:06
30Paula Tomaz & Cristián García (Chi)1:09:30
31Marcos Guimaraes Jr & Robert Shaver (Bra)1:17:23
32Sara Andrade & Raquel Gontijo (Bra)
33Francisco Demendiola & Francisco Balma (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu 11:19:42
34Ernst Landsberg & Martin Muller (RSa) Lawwe Lama1:24:17
35Konrad Amrhein & Robert Aspinall (CRc) Xceso1:29:29
36Scott Biddinger & William Glore (USA)1:30:01
37Hercules Paquet & Waldo Bezuidenhout (RSa)1:31:02
38francois Swanepoel Francois & Allen Liversage (RSa) Blanck And White1:31:22
39Marco Robert & Manrique Robert (CRc) Coyotes Elite1:32:33
40Alejandro Rojas & Ty Patrick Maynard (CRc) Coyotes Costa Rica1:32:42
41Rodolfo Madrigal & Gabriel Quiros (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu Dos1:36:13
42Rolando Lecle (CRc)
43Felipe Carazo & Rafael Pacheco (CRc) Aventureros1:37:03
44Tiago Abati & Rafael Feijo (Bra) Tia Do Batman1:45:13
45Vera Carrara & Omar Beltrán (Ita) Fimme Azzurre1:52:36
46Alfio Rossi & Margarida Borges (Bra) Hakuna Matata1:54:09
47Begoña Sylleros & Francisco Carvallo (Chi)2:10:14
48Ioannis Stergiopoulous & Kostantinos Athanasopoulos Seretis (Gre) Podilatres 22:30:37
49Dimitris Konstantinos (Gre) Podilatres 12:31:27
50Edwin Fischel & Javier Clausen (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu Tres2:41:11
51Fernando Salazar & Armando Gonzalez (CRc) Ampm-Costa Rica
DNFEdward Kaplun & Christopher Purcell (Chi) Ski Portillo -Banco Penta
DNFJorge Riba (Pan) 80 Power

Open men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martín Flaño & Nicolás Prudencio (Chi) Giant Nuun2:13:02
2Carlos Cardemil & Javier Püschel (Chi) Scott -Suzuki - Claro0:12:22
3Samuel De la Sotta & Cristobal Vidaurre (Chi) Charcuteros0:13:57
4Ulises André Valarelli & Marcelo de Barros (Bra) Fusca0:17:41
5Tom Ritchey & Pedro Marzolo (USA/Chi) Ritchey Andes Mountain0:18:53
6José Antonio Riquelme & Alejandro Miranda (Chi) Team Chulepo Giant0:19:37
7Shane Thomson & Harold George David (RSa) Full Input0:34:23
8Juan García & Cristian Dagata (Arg) Jst Raicing Ker-Usa1:05:11
9Ernst Landsberg & Martin Muller (RSa) Lawwe Lama1:24:17

Open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Rusch & Jennifer Smith (USA) Las Diosas2:38:00
2Sara Andrade & Raquel Gontijo (Bra)0:52:25

Open mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary McConneloug & Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda / Seven / No Tubes2:21:02
2Simon Zahnd & Renata Bucher (Swi)0:09:01
3Elisa García & Claus Plaut (Chi) Gousuko Canondale0:15:31
4Daniella Bünzli & Fernando Corvalán (Chi) Quaker Wild Bike0:25:01
5Vera Carrara & Omar Beltrán (Ita) Fimme Azzurre1:44:36

60+ men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shaun Mackenzie & Brian Bonteckoning (RSa)2:30:41
2Sixto Vilicich & Sebastián Izarriaga (Arg)0:10:09
3Guilherme Wihelms & Silvio Ferrari (Bra) Atac0:20:19
4Luis Diego Chaverri & Juan Carlos Marín (CRc) Ampm - Guanaride0:28:35
5Jorge Cristoffanini & Sebastián Cristoffanini (Chi) Charlestone0:42:35
6Marcos Guimaraes Jr & Robert Shaver (Bra)0:59:44
7Hercules Paquet & Waldo Bezuidenhout (RSa)1:13:23
8Tiago Abati & Rafael Feijo (Bra) Tia Do Batman1:27:34
DNFEdward Kaplun & Christopher Purcell (Chi) Ski Portillo -Banco Penta

60+ mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Roma & Adriana Nascimento (Por/Bra) Brasil Soul3:05:20
2Paula Tomaz & Cristián García (Chi)0:17:12
3Alfio Rossi & Margarida Borges (Bra) Hakuna Matata1:01:51

60+ Mixed HA
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Begoña Sylleros & Francisco Carvallo (Chi)4:23:16

80+ Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Pablo Lería & Ivana Merello (Chi)2:50:14
2Patricio Fernandez & Tania Radic (Chi)0:17:38
3Arturo Echandi & Paula Montecinos (CRc) Pura Vida - Costa Rica0:28:54

80+ men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Fick & Paul Stein (RSa) C And P2:45:29
2Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Vernis (Spa) Titan Desert0:13:26
3Federico Robles & Eduardo Uribe (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu0:25:19
4Max Fischel & Guillermo Mora (CRc) Coyotes Premiun0:32:07
5Francisco Demendiola & Francisco Balma (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu 10:47:15
6Scott Biddinger & William Glore (USA)0:57:34
7francois Swanepoel Francois & Allen Liversage (RSa) Blanck And White0:58:55
8Marco Robert & Manrique Robert (CRc) Coyotes Elite1:00:06
9Alejandro Rojas & Ty Patrick Maynard (CRc) Coyotes Costa Rica1:00:15
10Rodolfo Madrigal & Gabriel Quiros (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu Dos1:03:46
11Felipe Carazo & Rafael Pacheco (CRc) Aventureros1:04:36
12Ioannis Stergiopoulous & Kostantinos Athanasopoulos Seretis (Gre) Podilatres 21:58:10
13Edwin Fischel & Javier Clausen (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu Tres2:08:44
14Fernando Salazar & Armando Gonzalez (CRc) Ampm-Costa Rica

100+ men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Ensink & Willy Welles (Ned) Megahome.nl2:40:48
2Konrad Amrhein & Robert Aspinall (CRc) Xceso1:01:43

Open Individual
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristian De La Maza (Chi) 80 Power2:50:13
2Fouad Tannous (Spa)0:08:42
3Rolando Lecle (CRc)0:59:02
4Dimitris Konstantinos (Gre) Podilatres 11:54:16
DNFJorge Riba (Pan) 80 Power

All categories general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martín Flaño & Nicolás Prudencio (Chi) Giant Nuun14:03:00
2Mary McConneloug & Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda / Seven / No Tubes0:19:25
3Carlos Cardemil & Javier Püschel (Chi) Scott -Suzuki - Claro1:11:54
4Simon Zahnd & Renata Bucher (Swi)1:12:40
5Samuel De la Sotta & Cristobal Vidaurre (Chi) Charcuteros1:34:31
6Elisa García & Claus Plaut (Chi) Gousuko Canondale1:43:49
7Luis Diego Chaverri & Juan Carlos Marín (CRc) Ampm - Guanaride1:44:18
8Ulises André Valarelli & Marcelo de Barros (Bra) Fusca1:58:16
9Shane Thomson & Harold George David (RSa) Full Input2:10:29
10Rebecca Rusch & Jennifer Smith (USA) Las Diosas2:12:04
11Sixto Vilicich & Sebastián Izarriaga (Arg)2:24:17
12Tom Ritchey & Pedro Marzolo (USA/Chi) Ritchey Andes Mountain2:28:34
13Harry Ensink & Willy Welles (Ned) Megahome.nl2:42:30
14Shaun Mackenzie & Brian Bonteckoning (RSa)2:45:46
15Juan Pablo Lería & Ivana Merello (Chi)2:48:43
16Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Vernis (Spa) Titan Desert2:52:48
17Fouad Tannous (Spa)
18Daniella Bünzli & Fernando Corvalán (Chi) Quaker Wild Bike2:54:39
19José Antonio Riquelme & Alejandro Miranda (Chi) Team Chulepo Giant3:23:52
20Mario Roma & Adriana Nascimento (Por/Bra) Brasil Soul4:00:05
21Guilherme Wihelms & Silvio Ferrari (Bra) Atac4:17:38
22Chris Fick & Paul Stein (RSa) C And P4:29:45
23Patricio Fernandez & Tania Radic (Chi)4:41:08
24Fernando Salazar & Armando Gonzalez (CRc) Ampm-Costa Rica5:04:37
25Federico Robles & Eduardo Uribe (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu5:17:04
26Cristian De La Maza (Chi) 80 Power5:18:02
27Juan García & Cristian Dagata (Arg) Jst Raicing Ker-Usa5:49:40
28Max Fischel & Guillermo Mora (CRc) Coyotes Premiun6:01:58
29Begoña Sylleros & Francisco Carvallo (Chi)6:20:56
30Alejandro Rojas & Ty Patrick Maynard (CRc) Coyotes Costa Rica6:41:23
31Paula Tomaz & Cristián García (Chi)6:42:33
32Ernst Landsberg & Martin Muller (RSa) Lawwe Lama6:52:49
33Hercules Paquet & Waldo Bezuidenhout (RSa)6:57:34
34Jorge Cristoffanini & Sebastián Cristoffanini (Chi) Charlestone7:03:30
35Francisco Demendiola & Francisco Balma (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu 17:10:28
36Arturo Echandi & Paula Montecinos (CRc) Pura Vida - Costa Rica7:52:35
37Marcos Guimaraes Jr & Robert Shaver (Bra)7:54:11
38francois Swanepoel Francois & Allen Liversage (RSa) Blanck And White8:09:23
39Scott Biddinger & William Glore (USA)8:16:39
40Marco Robert & Manrique Robert (CRc) Coyotes Elite8:25:33
41Felipe Carazo & Rafael Pacheco (CRc) Aventureros8:43:49
42Sara Andrade & Raquel Gontijo (Bra)9:07:42
43Konrad Amrhein & Robert Aspinall (CRc) Xceso9:29:56
44Tiago Abati & Rafael Feijo (Bra) Tia Do Batman9:41:59
45Rolando Lecle (CRc)10:39:43
46Vera Carrara & Omar Beltrán (Ita) Fimme Azzurre11:22:27
47Ioannis Stergiopoulous & Kostantinos Athanasopoulos Seretis (Gre) Podilatres 212:01:44
48Dimitris Konstantinos (Gre) Podilatres 112:20:22
49Rodolfo Madrigal & Gabriel Quiros (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu Dos12:31:24
50Edwin Fischel & Javier Clausen (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu Tres12:55:46
51Alfio Rossi & Margarida Borges (Bra) Hakuna Matata14:32:03

Open men General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martín Flaño & Nicolás Prudencio (Chi) Giant Nuun14:03:00
2Carlos Cardemil & Javier Püschel (Chi) Scott -Suzuki - Claro1:11:54
3Samuel De la Sotta & Cristobal Vidaurre (Chi) Charcuteros1:34:31
4Ulises André Valarelli & Marcelo de Barros (Bra) Fusca1:58:16
5Shane Thomson & Harold George David (RSa) Full Input2:10:29
6Tom Ritchey & Pedro Marzolo (USA/Chi) Ritchey Andes Mountain2:28:34
7José Antonio Riquelme & Alejandro Miranda (Chi) Team Chulepo Giant3:23:52
8Juan García & Cristian Dagata (Arg) Jst Raicing Ker-Usa5:49:40
9Ernst Landsberg & Martin Muller (RSa) Lawwe Lama6:52:49

Open women General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Rusch & Jennifer Smith (USA) Las Diosas16:15:04
2Sara Andrade & Raquel Gontijo (Bra)6:55:38

Open mixed General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary McConneloug & Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda / Seven / No Tubes14:22:25
2Simon Zahnd & Renata Bucher (Swi)0:53:15
3Elisa García & Claus Plaut (Chi) Gousuko Canondale1:24:24
4Daniella Bünzli & Fernando Corvalán (Chi) Quaker Wild Bike2:35:14
5Vera Carrara & Omar Beltrán (Ita) Fimme Azzurre11:03:02

60+ Men General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Diego Chaverri & Juan Carlos Marín (CRc) Ampm - Guanaride15:47:18
2Sixto Vilicich & Sebastián Izarriaga (Arg)0:39:59
3Shaun Mackenzie & Brian Bonteckoning (RSa)1:01:28
4Guilherme Wihelms & Silvio Ferrari (Bra) Atac2:33:20
5Hercules Paquet & Waldo Bezuidenhout (RSa)5:13:16
6Jorge Cristoffanini & Sebastián Cristoffanini (Chi) Charlestone5:19:12
7Marcos Guimaraes Jr & Robert Shaver (Bra)6:09:53
8Tiago Abati & Rafael Feijo (Bra) Tia Do Batman7:57:41

60+ mixed General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Roma & Adriana Nascimento (Por/Bra) Brasil Soul18:03:05
2Paula Tomaz & Cristián García (Chi)2:42:28
3Alfio Rossi & Margarida Borges (Bra) Hakuna Matata10:31:58

60+ mixed HA General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Begoña Sylleros & Francisco Carvallo (Chi)20:23:56

80+ Men General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Vernis (Spa) Titan Desert16:55:48
2Chris Fick & Paul Stein (RSa) C And P1:36:57
3Fernando Salazar & Armando Gonzalez (CRc) Ampm-Costa Rica2:11:49
4Federico Robles & Eduardo Uribe (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu2:24:16
5Max Fischel & Guillermo Mora (CRc) Coyotes Premiun3:09:10
6Alejandro Rojas & Ty Patrick Maynard (CRc) Coyotes Costa Rica3:48:35
7Francisco Demendiola & Francisco Balma (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu 14:17:40
8francois Swanepoel Francois & Allen Liversage (RSa) Blanck And White5:16:35
9Scott Biddinger & William Glore (USA)5:23:51
10Marco Robert & Manrique Robert (CRc) Coyotes Elite5:32:45
11Felipe Carazo & Rafael Pacheco (CRc) Aventureros5:51:01
12Ioannis Stergiopoulous & Kostantinos Athanasopoulos Seretis (Gre) Podilatres 29:08:56
13Rodolfo Madrigal & Gabriel Quiros (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu Dos9:38:36
14Edwin Fischel & Javier Clausen (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu Tres10:02:58

80+ Mixed General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Pablo Lería & Ivana Merello (Chi)16:51:43
2Patricio Fernandez & Tania Radic (Chi)1:52:25
3Arturo Echandi & Paula Montecinos (CRc) Pura Vida - Costa Rica5:03:52

100+ Men General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Ensink & Willy Welles (Ned) Megahome.nl16:45:30
2Konrad Amrhein & Robert Aspinall (CRc) Xceso6:47:26

Open individual General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fouad Tannous (Spa)16:55:48
2Cristian De La Maza (Chi) 80 Power2:25:14
3Rolando Lecle (CRc)7:46:55
4Dimitris Konstantinos (Gre) Podilatres 19:27:34

Latest on Cyclingnews