With threatening skies and temperatures around 12 degrees Celsius, the 100 remaining cyclists took on the 62km stage four of the Trans Andes from Coñeripe's Thermal Complex to the Huilo Huilo Reserve.

The journey began crossing the town of Liquiñe's, where competitors had to overcome steep climbs. Then they descended through a beautiful forest to finish at the Montaña Mágica's Hotel, a part of the Huilo Huilo Biological Reserve.

Team Giant-Nuun's Martín Flaño and Nicolás Prudencio won the stage in two hours, 13 minutes and two seconds. Team Kenda-Seven's Mary McConneloug and Michael Broderick was the top mixed team, finishing in two hours, 21 minutes and two seconds.

Full Results

All categories combined # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martín Flaño & Nicolás Prudencio (Chi) Giant Nuun 2:13:02 2 Mary McConneloug & Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda / Seven / No Tubes 0:08:00 3 Carlos Cardemil & Javier Püschel (Chi) Scott -Suzuki - Claro 0:12:22 4 Samuel De la Sotta & Cristobal Vidaurre (Chi) Charcuteros 0:13:57 5 Simon Zahnd & Renata Bucher (Swi) 0:17:01 6 Shaun Mackenzie & Brian Bonteckoning (RSa) 0:17:39 7 Ulises André Valarelli & Marcelo de Barros (Bra) Fusca 0:17:41 8 Tom Ritchey & Pedro Marzolo (USA/Chi) Ritchey Andes Mountain 0:18:53 9 José Antonio Riquelme & Alejandro Miranda (Chi) Team Chulepo Giant 0:19:37 10 Elisa García & Claus Plaut (Chi) Gousuko Canondale 0:23:31 11 Rebecca Rusch & Jennifer Smith (USA) Las Diosas 0:24:58 12 Harry Ensink & Willy Welles (Ned) Megahome.nl 0:27:46 13 Sixto Vilicich & Sebastián Izarriaga (Arg) 0:27:48 14 Chris Fick & Paul Stein (RSa) C And P 0:32:27 15 Daniella Bünzli & Fernando Corvalán (Chi) Quaker Wild Bike 0:33:01 16 Shane Thomson & Harold George David (RSa) Full Input 0:34:23 17 Cristian De La Maza (Chi) 80 Power 0:37:11 18 Juan Pablo Lería & Ivana Merello (Chi) 0:37:12 19 Guilherme Wihelms & Silvio Ferrari (Bra) Atac 0:37:58 20 Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Vernis (Spa) Titan Desert 0:45:53 21 Fouad Tannous (Spa) 22 Luis Diego Chaverri & Juan Carlos Marín (CRc) Ampm - Guanaride 0:46:14 23 Mario Roma & Adriana Nascimento (Por/Bra) Brasil Soul 0:52:18 24 Patricio Fernandez & Tania Radic (Chi) 0:54:50 25 Federico Robles & Eduardo Uribe (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu 0:57:46 26 Jorge Cristoffanini & Sebastián Cristoffanini (Chi) Charlestone 1:00:14 27 Max Fischel & Guillermo Mora (CRc) Coyotes Premiun 1:04:34 28 Juan García & Cristian Dagata (Arg) Jst Raicing Ker-Usa 1:05:11 29 Arturo Echandi & Paula Montecinos (CRc) Pura Vida - Costa Rica 1:06:06 30 Paula Tomaz & Cristián García (Chi) 1:09:30 31 Marcos Guimaraes Jr & Robert Shaver (Bra) 1:17:23 32 Sara Andrade & Raquel Gontijo (Bra) 33 Francisco Demendiola & Francisco Balma (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu 1 1:19:42 34 Ernst Landsberg & Martin Muller (RSa) Lawwe Lama 1:24:17 35 Konrad Amrhein & Robert Aspinall (CRc) Xceso 1:29:29 36 Scott Biddinger & William Glore (USA) 1:30:01 37 Hercules Paquet & Waldo Bezuidenhout (RSa) 1:31:02 38 francois Swanepoel Francois & Allen Liversage (RSa) Blanck And White 1:31:22 39 Marco Robert & Manrique Robert (CRc) Coyotes Elite 1:32:33 40 Alejandro Rojas & Ty Patrick Maynard (CRc) Coyotes Costa Rica 1:32:42 41 Rodolfo Madrigal & Gabriel Quiros (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu Dos 1:36:13 42 Rolando Lecle (CRc) 43 Felipe Carazo & Rafael Pacheco (CRc) Aventureros 1:37:03 44 Tiago Abati & Rafael Feijo (Bra) Tia Do Batman 1:45:13 45 Vera Carrara & Omar Beltrán (Ita) Fimme Azzurre 1:52:36 46 Alfio Rossi & Margarida Borges (Bra) Hakuna Matata 1:54:09 47 Begoña Sylleros & Francisco Carvallo (Chi) 2:10:14 48 Ioannis Stergiopoulous & Kostantinos Athanasopoulos Seretis (Gre) Podilatres 2 2:30:37 49 Dimitris Konstantinos (Gre) Podilatres 1 2:31:27 50 Edwin Fischel & Javier Clausen (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu Tres 2:41:11 51 Fernando Salazar & Armando Gonzalez (CRc) Ampm-Costa Rica DNF Edward Kaplun & Christopher Purcell (Chi) Ski Portillo -Banco Penta DNF Jorge Riba (Pan) 80 Power

Open men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martín Flaño & Nicolás Prudencio (Chi) Giant Nuun 2:13:02 2 Carlos Cardemil & Javier Püschel (Chi) Scott -Suzuki - Claro 0:12:22 3 Samuel De la Sotta & Cristobal Vidaurre (Chi) Charcuteros 0:13:57 4 Ulises André Valarelli & Marcelo de Barros (Bra) Fusca 0:17:41 5 Tom Ritchey & Pedro Marzolo (USA/Chi) Ritchey Andes Mountain 0:18:53 6 José Antonio Riquelme & Alejandro Miranda (Chi) Team Chulepo Giant 0:19:37 7 Shane Thomson & Harold George David (RSa) Full Input 0:34:23 8 Juan García & Cristian Dagata (Arg) Jst Raicing Ker-Usa 1:05:11 9 Ernst Landsberg & Martin Muller (RSa) Lawwe Lama 1:24:17

Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Rusch & Jennifer Smith (USA) Las Diosas 2:38:00 2 Sara Andrade & Raquel Gontijo (Bra) 0:52:25

Open mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mary McConneloug & Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda / Seven / No Tubes 2:21:02 2 Simon Zahnd & Renata Bucher (Swi) 0:09:01 3 Elisa García & Claus Plaut (Chi) Gousuko Canondale 0:15:31 4 Daniella Bünzli & Fernando Corvalán (Chi) Quaker Wild Bike 0:25:01 5 Vera Carrara & Omar Beltrán (Ita) Fimme Azzurre 1:44:36

60+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shaun Mackenzie & Brian Bonteckoning (RSa) 2:30:41 2 Sixto Vilicich & Sebastián Izarriaga (Arg) 0:10:09 3 Guilherme Wihelms & Silvio Ferrari (Bra) Atac 0:20:19 4 Luis Diego Chaverri & Juan Carlos Marín (CRc) Ampm - Guanaride 0:28:35 5 Jorge Cristoffanini & Sebastián Cristoffanini (Chi) Charlestone 0:42:35 6 Marcos Guimaraes Jr & Robert Shaver (Bra) 0:59:44 7 Hercules Paquet & Waldo Bezuidenhout (RSa) 1:13:23 8 Tiago Abati & Rafael Feijo (Bra) Tia Do Batman 1:27:34 DNF Edward Kaplun & Christopher Purcell (Chi) Ski Portillo -Banco Penta

60+ mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Roma & Adriana Nascimento (Por/Bra) Brasil Soul 3:05:20 2 Paula Tomaz & Cristián García (Chi) 0:17:12 3 Alfio Rossi & Margarida Borges (Bra) Hakuna Matata 1:01:51

60+ Mixed HA # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Begoña Sylleros & Francisco Carvallo (Chi) 4:23:16

80+ Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Pablo Lería & Ivana Merello (Chi) 2:50:14 2 Patricio Fernandez & Tania Radic (Chi) 0:17:38 3 Arturo Echandi & Paula Montecinos (CRc) Pura Vida - Costa Rica 0:28:54

80+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Fick & Paul Stein (RSa) C And P 2:45:29 2 Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Vernis (Spa) Titan Desert 0:13:26 3 Federico Robles & Eduardo Uribe (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu 0:25:19 4 Max Fischel & Guillermo Mora (CRc) Coyotes Premiun 0:32:07 5 Francisco Demendiola & Francisco Balma (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu 1 0:47:15 6 Scott Biddinger & William Glore (USA) 0:57:34 7 francois Swanepoel Francois & Allen Liversage (RSa) Blanck And White 0:58:55 8 Marco Robert & Manrique Robert (CRc) Coyotes Elite 1:00:06 9 Alejandro Rojas & Ty Patrick Maynard (CRc) Coyotes Costa Rica 1:00:15 10 Rodolfo Madrigal & Gabriel Quiros (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu Dos 1:03:46 11 Felipe Carazo & Rafael Pacheco (CRc) Aventureros 1:04:36 12 Ioannis Stergiopoulous & Kostantinos Athanasopoulos Seretis (Gre) Podilatres 2 1:58:10 13 Edwin Fischel & Javier Clausen (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu Tres 2:08:44 14 Fernando Salazar & Armando Gonzalez (CRc) Ampm-Costa Rica

100+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Ensink & Willy Welles (Ned) Megahome.nl 2:40:48 2 Konrad Amrhein & Robert Aspinall (CRc) Xceso 1:01:43

Open Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cristian De La Maza (Chi) 80 Power 2:50:13 2 Fouad Tannous (Spa) 0:08:42 3 Rolando Lecle (CRc) 0:59:02 4 Dimitris Konstantinos (Gre) Podilatres 1 1:54:16 DNF Jorge Riba (Pan) 80 Power

All categories general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martín Flaño & Nicolás Prudencio (Chi) Giant Nuun 14:03:00 2 Mary McConneloug & Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda / Seven / No Tubes 0:19:25 3 Carlos Cardemil & Javier Püschel (Chi) Scott -Suzuki - Claro 1:11:54 4 Simon Zahnd & Renata Bucher (Swi) 1:12:40 5 Samuel De la Sotta & Cristobal Vidaurre (Chi) Charcuteros 1:34:31 6 Elisa García & Claus Plaut (Chi) Gousuko Canondale 1:43:49 7 Luis Diego Chaverri & Juan Carlos Marín (CRc) Ampm - Guanaride 1:44:18 8 Ulises André Valarelli & Marcelo de Barros (Bra) Fusca 1:58:16 9 Shane Thomson & Harold George David (RSa) Full Input 2:10:29 10 Rebecca Rusch & Jennifer Smith (USA) Las Diosas 2:12:04 11 Sixto Vilicich & Sebastián Izarriaga (Arg) 2:24:17 12 Tom Ritchey & Pedro Marzolo (USA/Chi) Ritchey Andes Mountain 2:28:34 13 Harry Ensink & Willy Welles (Ned) Megahome.nl 2:42:30 14 Shaun Mackenzie & Brian Bonteckoning (RSa) 2:45:46 15 Juan Pablo Lería & Ivana Merello (Chi) 2:48:43 16 Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Vernis (Spa) Titan Desert 2:52:48 17 Fouad Tannous (Spa) 18 Daniella Bünzli & Fernando Corvalán (Chi) Quaker Wild Bike 2:54:39 19 José Antonio Riquelme & Alejandro Miranda (Chi) Team Chulepo Giant 3:23:52 20 Mario Roma & Adriana Nascimento (Por/Bra) Brasil Soul 4:00:05 21 Guilherme Wihelms & Silvio Ferrari (Bra) Atac 4:17:38 22 Chris Fick & Paul Stein (RSa) C And P 4:29:45 23 Patricio Fernandez & Tania Radic (Chi) 4:41:08 24 Fernando Salazar & Armando Gonzalez (CRc) Ampm-Costa Rica 5:04:37 25 Federico Robles & Eduardo Uribe (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu 5:17:04 26 Cristian De La Maza (Chi) 80 Power 5:18:02 27 Juan García & Cristian Dagata (Arg) Jst Raicing Ker-Usa 5:49:40 28 Max Fischel & Guillermo Mora (CRc) Coyotes Premiun 6:01:58 29 Begoña Sylleros & Francisco Carvallo (Chi) 6:20:56 30 Alejandro Rojas & Ty Patrick Maynard (CRc) Coyotes Costa Rica 6:41:23 31 Paula Tomaz & Cristián García (Chi) 6:42:33 32 Ernst Landsberg & Martin Muller (RSa) Lawwe Lama 6:52:49 33 Hercules Paquet & Waldo Bezuidenhout (RSa) 6:57:34 34 Jorge Cristoffanini & Sebastián Cristoffanini (Chi) Charlestone 7:03:30 35 Francisco Demendiola & Francisco Balma (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu 1 7:10:28 36 Arturo Echandi & Paula Montecinos (CRc) Pura Vida - Costa Rica 7:52:35 37 Marcos Guimaraes Jr & Robert Shaver (Bra) 7:54:11 38 francois Swanepoel Francois & Allen Liversage (RSa) Blanck And White 8:09:23 39 Scott Biddinger & William Glore (USA) 8:16:39 40 Marco Robert & Manrique Robert (CRc) Coyotes Elite 8:25:33 41 Felipe Carazo & Rafael Pacheco (CRc) Aventureros 8:43:49 42 Sara Andrade & Raquel Gontijo (Bra) 9:07:42 43 Konrad Amrhein & Robert Aspinall (CRc) Xceso 9:29:56 44 Tiago Abati & Rafael Feijo (Bra) Tia Do Batman 9:41:59 45 Rolando Lecle (CRc) 10:39:43 46 Vera Carrara & Omar Beltrán (Ita) Fimme Azzurre 11:22:27 47 Ioannis Stergiopoulous & Kostantinos Athanasopoulos Seretis (Gre) Podilatres 2 12:01:44 48 Dimitris Konstantinos (Gre) Podilatres 1 12:20:22 49 Rodolfo Madrigal & Gabriel Quiros (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu Dos 12:31:24 50 Edwin Fischel & Javier Clausen (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu Tres 12:55:46 51 Alfio Rossi & Margarida Borges (Bra) Hakuna Matata 14:32:03

Open men General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martín Flaño & Nicolás Prudencio (Chi) Giant Nuun 14:03:00 2 Carlos Cardemil & Javier Püschel (Chi) Scott -Suzuki - Claro 1:11:54 3 Samuel De la Sotta & Cristobal Vidaurre (Chi) Charcuteros 1:34:31 4 Ulises André Valarelli & Marcelo de Barros (Bra) Fusca 1:58:16 5 Shane Thomson & Harold George David (RSa) Full Input 2:10:29 6 Tom Ritchey & Pedro Marzolo (USA/Chi) Ritchey Andes Mountain 2:28:34 7 José Antonio Riquelme & Alejandro Miranda (Chi) Team Chulepo Giant 3:23:52 8 Juan García & Cristian Dagata (Arg) Jst Raicing Ker-Usa 5:49:40 9 Ernst Landsberg & Martin Muller (RSa) Lawwe Lama 6:52:49

Open women General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Rusch & Jennifer Smith (USA) Las Diosas 16:15:04 2 Sara Andrade & Raquel Gontijo (Bra) 6:55:38

Open mixed General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mary McConneloug & Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda / Seven / No Tubes 14:22:25 2 Simon Zahnd & Renata Bucher (Swi) 0:53:15 3 Elisa García & Claus Plaut (Chi) Gousuko Canondale 1:24:24 4 Daniella Bünzli & Fernando Corvalán (Chi) Quaker Wild Bike 2:35:14 5 Vera Carrara & Omar Beltrán (Ita) Fimme Azzurre 11:03:02

60+ Men General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Diego Chaverri & Juan Carlos Marín (CRc) Ampm - Guanaride 15:47:18 2 Sixto Vilicich & Sebastián Izarriaga (Arg) 0:39:59 3 Shaun Mackenzie & Brian Bonteckoning (RSa) 1:01:28 4 Guilherme Wihelms & Silvio Ferrari (Bra) Atac 2:33:20 5 Hercules Paquet & Waldo Bezuidenhout (RSa) 5:13:16 6 Jorge Cristoffanini & Sebastián Cristoffanini (Chi) Charlestone 5:19:12 7 Marcos Guimaraes Jr & Robert Shaver (Bra) 6:09:53 8 Tiago Abati & Rafael Feijo (Bra) Tia Do Batman 7:57:41

60+ mixed General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Roma & Adriana Nascimento (Por/Bra) Brasil Soul 18:03:05 2 Paula Tomaz & Cristián García (Chi) 2:42:28 3 Alfio Rossi & Margarida Borges (Bra) Hakuna Matata 10:31:58

60+ mixed HA General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Begoña Sylleros & Francisco Carvallo (Chi) 20:23:56

80+ Men General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Vernis (Spa) Titan Desert 16:55:48 2 Chris Fick & Paul Stein (RSa) C And P 1:36:57 3 Fernando Salazar & Armando Gonzalez (CRc) Ampm-Costa Rica 2:11:49 4 Federico Robles & Eduardo Uribe (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu 2:24:16 5 Max Fischel & Guillermo Mora (CRc) Coyotes Premiun 3:09:10 6 Alejandro Rojas & Ty Patrick Maynard (CRc) Coyotes Costa Rica 3:48:35 7 Francisco Demendiola & Francisco Balma (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu 1 4:17:40 8 francois Swanepoel Francois & Allen Liversage (RSa) Blanck And White 5:16:35 9 Scott Biddinger & William Glore (USA) 5:23:51 10 Marco Robert & Manrique Robert (CRc) Coyotes Elite 5:32:45 11 Felipe Carazo & Rafael Pacheco (CRc) Aventureros 5:51:01 12 Ioannis Stergiopoulous & Kostantinos Athanasopoulos Seretis (Gre) Podilatres 2 9:08:56 13 Rodolfo Madrigal & Gabriel Quiros (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu Dos 9:38:36 14 Edwin Fischel & Javier Clausen (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu Tres 10:02:58

80+ Mixed General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Pablo Lería & Ivana Merello (Chi) 16:51:43 2 Patricio Fernandez & Tania Radic (Chi) 1:52:25 3 Arturo Echandi & Paula Montecinos (CRc) Pura Vida - Costa Rica 5:03:52

100+ Men General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Ensink & Willy Welles (Ned) Megahome.nl 16:45:30 2 Konrad Amrhein & Robert Aspinall (CRc) Xceso 6:47:26