Team Giant-Nuun wins stage four
McConneloug and Broderick top mixed team finishers
With threatening skies and temperatures around 12 degrees Celsius, the 100 remaining cyclists took on the 62km stage four of the Trans Andes from Coñeripe's Thermal Complex to the Huilo Huilo Reserve.
The journey began crossing the town of Liquiñe's, where competitors had to overcome steep climbs. Then they descended through a beautiful forest to finish at the Montaña Mágica's Hotel, a part of the Huilo Huilo Biological Reserve.
Team Giant-Nuun's Martín Flaño and Nicolás Prudencio won the stage in two hours, 13 minutes and two seconds. Team Kenda-Seven's Mary McConneloug and Michael Broderick was the top mixed team, finishing in two hours, 21 minutes and two seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martín Flaño & Nicolás Prudencio (Chi) Giant Nuun
|2:13:02
|2
|Mary McConneloug & Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda / Seven / No Tubes
|0:08:00
|3
|Carlos Cardemil & Javier Püschel (Chi) Scott -Suzuki - Claro
|0:12:22
|4
|Samuel De la Sotta & Cristobal Vidaurre (Chi) Charcuteros
|0:13:57
|5
|Simon Zahnd & Renata Bucher (Swi)
|0:17:01
|6
|Shaun Mackenzie & Brian Bonteckoning (RSa)
|0:17:39
|7
|Ulises André Valarelli & Marcelo de Barros (Bra) Fusca
|0:17:41
|8
|Tom Ritchey & Pedro Marzolo (USA/Chi) Ritchey Andes Mountain
|0:18:53
|9
|José Antonio Riquelme & Alejandro Miranda (Chi) Team Chulepo Giant
|0:19:37
|10
|Elisa García & Claus Plaut (Chi) Gousuko Canondale
|0:23:31
|11
|Rebecca Rusch & Jennifer Smith (USA) Las Diosas
|0:24:58
|12
|Harry Ensink & Willy Welles (Ned) Megahome.nl
|0:27:46
|13
|Sixto Vilicich & Sebastián Izarriaga (Arg)
|0:27:48
|14
|Chris Fick & Paul Stein (RSa) C And P
|0:32:27
|15
|Daniella Bünzli & Fernando Corvalán (Chi) Quaker Wild Bike
|0:33:01
|16
|Shane Thomson & Harold George David (RSa) Full Input
|0:34:23
|17
|Cristian De La Maza (Chi) 80 Power
|0:37:11
|18
|Juan Pablo Lería & Ivana Merello (Chi)
|0:37:12
|19
|Guilherme Wihelms & Silvio Ferrari (Bra) Atac
|0:37:58
|20
|Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Vernis (Spa) Titan Desert
|0:45:53
|21
|Fouad Tannous (Spa)
|22
|Luis Diego Chaverri & Juan Carlos Marín (CRc) Ampm - Guanaride
|0:46:14
|23
|Mario Roma & Adriana Nascimento (Por/Bra) Brasil Soul
|0:52:18
|24
|Patricio Fernandez & Tania Radic (Chi)
|0:54:50
|25
|Federico Robles & Eduardo Uribe (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu
|0:57:46
|26
|Jorge Cristoffanini & Sebastián Cristoffanini (Chi) Charlestone
|1:00:14
|27
|Max Fischel & Guillermo Mora (CRc) Coyotes Premiun
|1:04:34
|28
|Juan García & Cristian Dagata (Arg) Jst Raicing Ker-Usa
|1:05:11
|29
|Arturo Echandi & Paula Montecinos (CRc) Pura Vida - Costa Rica
|1:06:06
|30
|Paula Tomaz & Cristián García (Chi)
|1:09:30
|31
|Marcos Guimaraes Jr & Robert Shaver (Bra)
|1:17:23
|32
|Sara Andrade & Raquel Gontijo (Bra)
|33
|Francisco Demendiola & Francisco Balma (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu 1
|1:19:42
|34
|Ernst Landsberg & Martin Muller (RSa) Lawwe Lama
|1:24:17
|35
|Konrad Amrhein & Robert Aspinall (CRc) Xceso
|1:29:29
|36
|Scott Biddinger & William Glore (USA)
|1:30:01
|37
|Hercules Paquet & Waldo Bezuidenhout (RSa)
|1:31:02
|38
|francois Swanepoel Francois & Allen Liversage (RSa) Blanck And White
|1:31:22
|39
|Marco Robert & Manrique Robert (CRc) Coyotes Elite
|1:32:33
|40
|Alejandro Rojas & Ty Patrick Maynard (CRc) Coyotes Costa Rica
|1:32:42
|41
|Rodolfo Madrigal & Gabriel Quiros (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu Dos
|1:36:13
|42
|Rolando Lecle (CRc)
|43
|Felipe Carazo & Rafael Pacheco (CRc) Aventureros
|1:37:03
|44
|Tiago Abati & Rafael Feijo (Bra) Tia Do Batman
|1:45:13
|45
|Vera Carrara & Omar Beltrán (Ita) Fimme Azzurre
|1:52:36
|46
|Alfio Rossi & Margarida Borges (Bra) Hakuna Matata
|1:54:09
|47
|Begoña Sylleros & Francisco Carvallo (Chi)
|2:10:14
|48
|Ioannis Stergiopoulous & Kostantinos Athanasopoulos Seretis (Gre) Podilatres 2
|2:30:37
|49
|Dimitris Konstantinos (Gre) Podilatres 1
|2:31:27
|50
|Edwin Fischel & Javier Clausen (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu Tres
|2:41:11
|51
|Fernando Salazar & Armando Gonzalez (CRc) Ampm-Costa Rica
|DNF
|Edward Kaplun & Christopher Purcell (Chi) Ski Portillo -Banco Penta
|DNF
|Jorge Riba (Pan) 80 Power
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martín Flaño & Nicolás Prudencio (Chi) Giant Nuun
|2:13:02
|2
|Carlos Cardemil & Javier Püschel (Chi) Scott -Suzuki - Claro
|0:12:22
|3
|Samuel De la Sotta & Cristobal Vidaurre (Chi) Charcuteros
|0:13:57
|4
|Ulises André Valarelli & Marcelo de Barros (Bra) Fusca
|0:17:41
|5
|Tom Ritchey & Pedro Marzolo (USA/Chi) Ritchey Andes Mountain
|0:18:53
|6
|José Antonio Riquelme & Alejandro Miranda (Chi) Team Chulepo Giant
|0:19:37
|7
|Shane Thomson & Harold George David (RSa) Full Input
|0:34:23
|8
|Juan García & Cristian Dagata (Arg) Jst Raicing Ker-Usa
|1:05:11
|9
|Ernst Landsberg & Martin Muller (RSa) Lawwe Lama
|1:24:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Rusch & Jennifer Smith (USA) Las Diosas
|2:38:00
|2
|Sara Andrade & Raquel Gontijo (Bra)
|0:52:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mary McConneloug & Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda / Seven / No Tubes
|2:21:02
|2
|Simon Zahnd & Renata Bucher (Swi)
|0:09:01
|3
|Elisa García & Claus Plaut (Chi) Gousuko Canondale
|0:15:31
|4
|Daniella Bünzli & Fernando Corvalán (Chi) Quaker Wild Bike
|0:25:01
|5
|Vera Carrara & Omar Beltrán (Ita) Fimme Azzurre
|1:44:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shaun Mackenzie & Brian Bonteckoning (RSa)
|2:30:41
|2
|Sixto Vilicich & Sebastián Izarriaga (Arg)
|0:10:09
|3
|Guilherme Wihelms & Silvio Ferrari (Bra) Atac
|0:20:19
|4
|Luis Diego Chaverri & Juan Carlos Marín (CRc) Ampm - Guanaride
|0:28:35
|5
|Jorge Cristoffanini & Sebastián Cristoffanini (Chi) Charlestone
|0:42:35
|6
|Marcos Guimaraes Jr & Robert Shaver (Bra)
|0:59:44
|7
|Hercules Paquet & Waldo Bezuidenhout (RSa)
|1:13:23
|8
|Tiago Abati & Rafael Feijo (Bra) Tia Do Batman
|1:27:34
|DNF
|Edward Kaplun & Christopher Purcell (Chi) Ski Portillo -Banco Penta
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mario Roma & Adriana Nascimento (Por/Bra) Brasil Soul
|3:05:20
|2
|Paula Tomaz & Cristián García (Chi)
|0:17:12
|3
|Alfio Rossi & Margarida Borges (Bra) Hakuna Matata
|1:01:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Begoña Sylleros & Francisco Carvallo (Chi)
|4:23:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Pablo Lería & Ivana Merello (Chi)
|2:50:14
|2
|Patricio Fernandez & Tania Radic (Chi)
|0:17:38
|3
|Arturo Echandi & Paula Montecinos (CRc) Pura Vida - Costa Rica
|0:28:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Fick & Paul Stein (RSa) C And P
|2:45:29
|2
|Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Vernis (Spa) Titan Desert
|0:13:26
|3
|Federico Robles & Eduardo Uribe (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu
|0:25:19
|4
|Max Fischel & Guillermo Mora (CRc) Coyotes Premiun
|0:32:07
|5
|Francisco Demendiola & Francisco Balma (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu 1
|0:47:15
|6
|Scott Biddinger & William Glore (USA)
|0:57:34
|7
|francois Swanepoel Francois & Allen Liversage (RSa) Blanck And White
|0:58:55
|8
|Marco Robert & Manrique Robert (CRc) Coyotes Elite
|1:00:06
|9
|Alejandro Rojas & Ty Patrick Maynard (CRc) Coyotes Costa Rica
|1:00:15
|10
|Rodolfo Madrigal & Gabriel Quiros (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu Dos
|1:03:46
|11
|Felipe Carazo & Rafael Pacheco (CRc) Aventureros
|1:04:36
|12
|Ioannis Stergiopoulous & Kostantinos Athanasopoulos Seretis (Gre) Podilatres 2
|1:58:10
|13
|Edwin Fischel & Javier Clausen (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu Tres
|2:08:44
|14
|Fernando Salazar & Armando Gonzalez (CRc) Ampm-Costa Rica
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harry Ensink & Willy Welles (Ned) Megahome.nl
|2:40:48
|2
|Konrad Amrhein & Robert Aspinall (CRc) Xceso
|1:01:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristian De La Maza (Chi) 80 Power
|2:50:13
|2
|Fouad Tannous (Spa)
|0:08:42
|3
|Rolando Lecle (CRc)
|0:59:02
|4
|Dimitris Konstantinos (Gre) Podilatres 1
|1:54:16
|DNF
|Jorge Riba (Pan) 80 Power
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martín Flaño & Nicolás Prudencio (Chi) Giant Nuun
|14:03:00
|2
|Mary McConneloug & Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda / Seven / No Tubes
|0:19:25
|3
|Carlos Cardemil & Javier Püschel (Chi) Scott -Suzuki - Claro
|1:11:54
|4
|Simon Zahnd & Renata Bucher (Swi)
|1:12:40
|5
|Samuel De la Sotta & Cristobal Vidaurre (Chi) Charcuteros
|1:34:31
|6
|Elisa García & Claus Plaut (Chi) Gousuko Canondale
|1:43:49
|7
|Luis Diego Chaverri & Juan Carlos Marín (CRc) Ampm - Guanaride
|1:44:18
|8
|Ulises André Valarelli & Marcelo de Barros (Bra) Fusca
|1:58:16
|9
|Shane Thomson & Harold George David (RSa) Full Input
|2:10:29
|10
|Rebecca Rusch & Jennifer Smith (USA) Las Diosas
|2:12:04
|11
|Sixto Vilicich & Sebastián Izarriaga (Arg)
|2:24:17
|12
|Tom Ritchey & Pedro Marzolo (USA/Chi) Ritchey Andes Mountain
|2:28:34
|13
|Harry Ensink & Willy Welles (Ned) Megahome.nl
|2:42:30
|14
|Shaun Mackenzie & Brian Bonteckoning (RSa)
|2:45:46
|15
|Juan Pablo Lería & Ivana Merello (Chi)
|2:48:43
|16
|Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Vernis (Spa) Titan Desert
|2:52:48
|17
|Fouad Tannous (Spa)
|18
|Daniella Bünzli & Fernando Corvalán (Chi) Quaker Wild Bike
|2:54:39
|19
|José Antonio Riquelme & Alejandro Miranda (Chi) Team Chulepo Giant
|3:23:52
|20
|Mario Roma & Adriana Nascimento (Por/Bra) Brasil Soul
|4:00:05
|21
|Guilherme Wihelms & Silvio Ferrari (Bra) Atac
|4:17:38
|22
|Chris Fick & Paul Stein (RSa) C And P
|4:29:45
|23
|Patricio Fernandez & Tania Radic (Chi)
|4:41:08
|24
|Fernando Salazar & Armando Gonzalez (CRc) Ampm-Costa Rica
|5:04:37
|25
|Federico Robles & Eduardo Uribe (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu
|5:17:04
|26
|Cristian De La Maza (Chi) 80 Power
|5:18:02
|27
|Juan García & Cristian Dagata (Arg) Jst Raicing Ker-Usa
|5:49:40
|28
|Max Fischel & Guillermo Mora (CRc) Coyotes Premiun
|6:01:58
|29
|Begoña Sylleros & Francisco Carvallo (Chi)
|6:20:56
|30
|Alejandro Rojas & Ty Patrick Maynard (CRc) Coyotes Costa Rica
|6:41:23
|31
|Paula Tomaz & Cristián García (Chi)
|6:42:33
|32
|Ernst Landsberg & Martin Muller (RSa) Lawwe Lama
|6:52:49
|33
|Hercules Paquet & Waldo Bezuidenhout (RSa)
|6:57:34
|34
|Jorge Cristoffanini & Sebastián Cristoffanini (Chi) Charlestone
|7:03:30
|35
|Francisco Demendiola & Francisco Balma (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu 1
|7:10:28
|36
|Arturo Echandi & Paula Montecinos (CRc) Pura Vida - Costa Rica
|7:52:35
|37
|Marcos Guimaraes Jr & Robert Shaver (Bra)
|7:54:11
|38
|francois Swanepoel Francois & Allen Liversage (RSa) Blanck And White
|8:09:23
|39
|Scott Biddinger & William Glore (USA)
|8:16:39
|40
|Marco Robert & Manrique Robert (CRc) Coyotes Elite
|8:25:33
|41
|Felipe Carazo & Rafael Pacheco (CRc) Aventureros
|8:43:49
|42
|Sara Andrade & Raquel Gontijo (Bra)
|9:07:42
|43
|Konrad Amrhein & Robert Aspinall (CRc) Xceso
|9:29:56
|44
|Tiago Abati & Rafael Feijo (Bra) Tia Do Batman
|9:41:59
|45
|Rolando Lecle (CRc)
|10:39:43
|46
|Vera Carrara & Omar Beltrán (Ita) Fimme Azzurre
|11:22:27
|47
|Ioannis Stergiopoulous & Kostantinos Athanasopoulos Seretis (Gre) Podilatres 2
|12:01:44
|48
|Dimitris Konstantinos (Gre) Podilatres 1
|12:20:22
|49
|Rodolfo Madrigal & Gabriel Quiros (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu Dos
|12:31:24
|50
|Edwin Fischel & Javier Clausen (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu Tres
|12:55:46
|51
|Alfio Rossi & Margarida Borges (Bra) Hakuna Matata
|14:32:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martín Flaño & Nicolás Prudencio (Chi) Giant Nuun
|14:03:00
|2
|Carlos Cardemil & Javier Püschel (Chi) Scott -Suzuki - Claro
|1:11:54
|3
|Samuel De la Sotta & Cristobal Vidaurre (Chi) Charcuteros
|1:34:31
|4
|Ulises André Valarelli & Marcelo de Barros (Bra) Fusca
|1:58:16
|5
|Shane Thomson & Harold George David (RSa) Full Input
|2:10:29
|6
|Tom Ritchey & Pedro Marzolo (USA/Chi) Ritchey Andes Mountain
|2:28:34
|7
|José Antonio Riquelme & Alejandro Miranda (Chi) Team Chulepo Giant
|3:23:52
|8
|Juan García & Cristian Dagata (Arg) Jst Raicing Ker-Usa
|5:49:40
|9
|Ernst Landsberg & Martin Muller (RSa) Lawwe Lama
|6:52:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Rusch & Jennifer Smith (USA) Las Diosas
|16:15:04
|2
|Sara Andrade & Raquel Gontijo (Bra)
|6:55:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mary McConneloug & Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda / Seven / No Tubes
|14:22:25
|2
|Simon Zahnd & Renata Bucher (Swi)
|0:53:15
|3
|Elisa García & Claus Plaut (Chi) Gousuko Canondale
|1:24:24
|4
|Daniella Bünzli & Fernando Corvalán (Chi) Quaker Wild Bike
|2:35:14
|5
|Vera Carrara & Omar Beltrán (Ita) Fimme Azzurre
|11:03:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Diego Chaverri & Juan Carlos Marín (CRc) Ampm - Guanaride
|15:47:18
|2
|Sixto Vilicich & Sebastián Izarriaga (Arg)
|0:39:59
|3
|Shaun Mackenzie & Brian Bonteckoning (RSa)
|1:01:28
|4
|Guilherme Wihelms & Silvio Ferrari (Bra) Atac
|2:33:20
|5
|Hercules Paquet & Waldo Bezuidenhout (RSa)
|5:13:16
|6
|Jorge Cristoffanini & Sebastián Cristoffanini (Chi) Charlestone
|5:19:12
|7
|Marcos Guimaraes Jr & Robert Shaver (Bra)
|6:09:53
|8
|Tiago Abati & Rafael Feijo (Bra) Tia Do Batman
|7:57:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mario Roma & Adriana Nascimento (Por/Bra) Brasil Soul
|18:03:05
|2
|Paula Tomaz & Cristián García (Chi)
|2:42:28
|3
|Alfio Rossi & Margarida Borges (Bra) Hakuna Matata
|10:31:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Begoña Sylleros & Francisco Carvallo (Chi)
|20:23:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Vernis (Spa) Titan Desert
|16:55:48
|2
|Chris Fick & Paul Stein (RSa) C And P
|1:36:57
|3
|Fernando Salazar & Armando Gonzalez (CRc) Ampm-Costa Rica
|2:11:49
|4
|Federico Robles & Eduardo Uribe (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu
|2:24:16
|5
|Max Fischel & Guillermo Mora (CRc) Coyotes Premiun
|3:09:10
|6
|Alejandro Rojas & Ty Patrick Maynard (CRc) Coyotes Costa Rica
|3:48:35
|7
|Francisco Demendiola & Francisco Balma (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu 1
|4:17:40
|8
|francois Swanepoel Francois & Allen Liversage (RSa) Blanck And White
|5:16:35
|9
|Scott Biddinger & William Glore (USA)
|5:23:51
|10
|Marco Robert & Manrique Robert (CRc) Coyotes Elite
|5:32:45
|11
|Felipe Carazo & Rafael Pacheco (CRc) Aventureros
|5:51:01
|12
|Ioannis Stergiopoulous & Kostantinos Athanasopoulos Seretis (Gre) Podilatres 2
|9:08:56
|13
|Rodolfo Madrigal & Gabriel Quiros (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu Dos
|9:38:36
|14
|Edwin Fischel & Javier Clausen (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu Tres
|10:02:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Pablo Lería & Ivana Merello (Chi)
|16:51:43
|2
|Patricio Fernandez & Tania Radic (Chi)
|1:52:25
|3
|Arturo Echandi & Paula Montecinos (CRc) Pura Vida - Costa Rica
|5:03:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harry Ensink & Willy Welles (Ned) Megahome.nl
|16:45:30
|2
|Konrad Amrhein & Robert Aspinall (CRc) Xceso
|6:47:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fouad Tannous (Spa)
|16:55:48
|2
|Cristian De La Maza (Chi) 80 Power
|2:25:14
|3
|Rolando Lecle (CRc)
|7:46:55
|4
|Dimitris Konstantinos (Gre) Podilatres 1
|9:27:34
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Fahringer wins Supercross Cup 1McFadden, Williams complete podium
-
Curtis White back on top in Supercross Cup 1Hyde, Maher round out podium
-
Flandriencross: Worst wins for second time this weekendDutchwoman backs up Tabor World Cup win with victory in round 2 of DVV Trofee
-
Tour of Fuzhou: Reigning champion Davidenok wins opening stageOne-two for Kazakh riders with Artur Fedosseyev second
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy