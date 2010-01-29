Image 1 of 17 Wearing the sprint classification jersey Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia) takes his first win for his new team. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 17 Michael Torckler (Cardno) maintained his overal lead. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 17 Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia) contemplates the day ahead while in the sprint leader's jersey. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 17 Sprint points were on offer 10km into Stage 3. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 17 Several unsuccessful attempts were made to establish a break. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 17 Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia) leads another unsuccessful break attempt. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 17 Finally after 90 minutes of racing a group has gone clear, led here by Clarke Williams of Genesys Wealth Advisers and Scott Lyttle of Team Solway (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 17 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Porsche) wins the KOM points ahead of Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia). (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 17 Tour leader Michael Torckler (Cardno Team) looks comfortable in the peloton. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 17 The peloton ride through the undulating countryside. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 17 The peloton have the hammer down as they to claw back 3:30 minutes to the break. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 17 Jeremy Yates and Scott Lyttle (Team Solway) lead the break (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 13 of 17 The peloton still has to make up 1:30 minutes to catch the breakaway riders (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 14 of 17 The catch is about to be made however Clarke Williams (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Wesley Gough have one last attempt to win the stage. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 15 of 17 Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia) talks to the media after winning Stage 3. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 16 of 17 Race leader Michael Torckler signs on before the start of Stage 3 (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 17 of 17 The various classification leaders are presented on the podium. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

With the peloton hot on the heels of the breakaway, Jay Thompson of Fly V Australia sprinted across the finish line, edging out the six riders who had joined him in the break for a hundred kilometres. Despite Thompson’s efforts and his third place on the general classification at the start of the stage, he was unable to rob Kiwi Michael Torckler of the yellow jersey.

From the moment the starter’s flag dropped on the outskirts of Masterston the attacks were on. Stage three is the longest stage of the tour, but one of the kinder stages with no significant climbs.

It was cat and mouse for the first quarter of the race as group after group attempted to ride off the front. The odd group was able to put 10 then 20 second advances on the bunch before being reeled in.

A group of eight managed a small gap, but were soon joined by a chasing group to increase the size of the bunch 15. They fought the peloton for a while but only managed to obtain a marginal 22 second lead. This group was caught within a few kilometres.

50 kilometres into the race, a break finally managed to wrangle free of the peloton. The break included South Africa Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia), Gordon McCauley (Subway-Avanti), Joseph Lewis (Drapac Porsche) and a strong contingent from Team Solway. Jeremy Yates (Team Solway) worked quickly to seize the opportunity to bridge up to his teammates Scott Lyttle and Westley Gough. By the 90 kilometre mark they had established a 2:40 minute lead.

The breakaway peaked at lead of 3:30 minutes, before the peloton put the pressure on. McCauley punctured, and a slow wheel change and an impatient bunch saw him lose touch of the breakaway. Once he rejoined the peloton his Subway-Avanti teammates drove the chase, adamant to reel in the leaders.

Slowly but consistently the peloton ate into the breakaway’s lead. The Cardno team worked furiously the whole stage driving the peloton to ensure that Torckler’s time lead was protected.

With 10 kilometres to go and the bunch less than 30 seconds behind, attacks in the breakaway began. Gough was the first to test the legs, taking with him Genesys rider Clarke Williams. The lead group was all over the road, launching attacks.

In the last two kilometres it was Lewis and Williams leading. They managed to hold off the fast approaching peloton but had to sprint against their breakaway companions.

Thompson crossed the line seconds ahead of Michael Matthews (Jayco Skins Team) with Kiwi Jeremy Yates (Solway Team) finishing in third. Despite Yates finishing third, it was a disappointing result for Team Solway who had three riders in the break.

Had the race been 500 metres longer, the bunch would have caught the breakaway for a massive sprint finish, but instead the chase wasn’t timed well enough to reel in the leaders.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia 3:40:11 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:00:04 3 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway 0:00:06 4 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:00:10 5 Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:12 6 Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway 7 Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway 8 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 0:00:15 9 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 10 Mark Frendo (Aus) Shortis Cycle 11 Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 12 Peter Latham (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 13 Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 14 Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team 15 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway 16 Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida 17 Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida 18 Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche 19 Jack Bauer (NZl) Trust House Team 20 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 21 Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 22 Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team 23 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche 24 Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 25 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche 26 James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 27 Josh Chugg (Aus) Trust House Team 28 Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles 29 Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team 30 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway 31 Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 32 Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 33 Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team 34 John Cornish (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 35 Kevin Strongman (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 36 Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 37 George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team 38 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 39 Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team 40 Allessandro Bazzanna (Ita) Fly V Australia 41 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 42 Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals 43 Matt Sillars (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 44 Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals 45 Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle 46 Daniel Coombes (NZl) Team Bp 47 Craig Hoskin (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 48 Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team 49 Brad Tilby (NZl) Handy Rentals 50 Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 51 Fillion Julien (Can) Litespeed Team 52 Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche 53 Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 54 Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles 55 Mark Langlands (NZl) R+R Team 56 Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team 57 Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team 58 Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 59 Jonathan Dunne (NZl) Team Bp 60 Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle 61 Matt Robinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team 62 Brendan Brooks (Aus) Shortis Cycle 63 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 64 Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 65 James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 66 Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 67 Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team 68 Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 69 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 70 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida 71 Andrew Hagan (NZl) Team Bp 72 Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 73 Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team 74 Saul Webb (NZl) Sanz Team 75 Gregory Marfell (NZl) Tait Communications Team 76 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 77 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida 78 Peter Aquilina (Aus) Mercedes Benz 0:00:31 79 Mike Naylor (NZl) Team Bp 80 Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles 81 Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team 82 Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:00:36 83 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 0:00:43 84 Chris Kendall (NZl) Team Bp 0:00:55 85 Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team 86 Brendan Jones (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:01:00 87 Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz 0:01:09 88 Daniel Furmston (Aus) Trust House Team 0:02:23 89 Luke McCarthy (NZl) Mercedes Benz 0:18:15 90 Winston Briggs (NZl) Sanz Team 0:20:13 91 John Grove (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:25:44 92 Mike Henton (NZl) Handy Rentals 93 Strong Aaron (NZl) Cardno Team 94 Sam Horn (NZl) Handy Rentals 0:27:42 95 Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:31:15 96 Richard Rollinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team 0:32:34 DNF James Henry (Aus) Apollo Cycles DNF Patrick Williamson (NZl) Tait Communications Team

Under 23 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 3:40:15 2 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:00:06 3 Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway 0:00:08 4 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:00:11 5 Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 6 Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team 7 Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida 8 Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche 9 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 10 Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 11 Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 12 James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 13 Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 14 Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 15 Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team 16 Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 17 George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team 18 Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team 19 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 20 Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals 21 Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals 22 Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team 23 Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 24 Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche 25 Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 26 Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles 27 Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team 28 Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team 29 Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 30 Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle 31 Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 32 James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 33 Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 34 Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 35 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida 36 Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team 37 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 38 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida 39 Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:00:27 40 Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team 41 Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:00:32 42 Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team 0:00:51 43 Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz 0:01:05 44 Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:31:11 DNF James Henry (Aus) Apollo Cycles DNF Patrick Williamson (NZl) Tait Communications Team

General Classification after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team 9:48:25 2 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:00:05 3 Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:01:31 4 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway 0:01:51 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:02:10 6 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:02:11 7 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway 0:02:20 8 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:02:32 9 George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team 0:02:34 10 Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:02:38 11 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:02:41 12 Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle 0:02:52 13 Josh Chugg (Aus) Trust House Team 0:03:14 14 Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team 0:03:41 15 Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle 0:03:44 16 Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:03:57 17 Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:04:00 18 Brad Tilby (NZl) Handy Rentals 0:04:03 19 Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway 0:04:04 20 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:04:05 21 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 22 Mark Frendo (Aus) Shortis Cycle 0:04:09 23 Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 24 John Cornish (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 25 James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 26 Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team 27 Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:04:18 28 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:04:21 29 Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway 0:04:29 30 Matt Sillars (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:04:59 31 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 0:05:19 32 Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals 0:05:55 33 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 0:06:03 34 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 35 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida 36 Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:06:23 37 Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals 0:06:49 38 Fillion Julien (Can) Litespeed Team 0:07:22 39 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:07:23 40 Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:07:28 41 Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team 0:07:37 42 Peter Latham (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:08:06 43 Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:10:08 44 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway 0:10:10 45 Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 0:10:50 46 Mark Langlands (NZl) R+R Team 0:11:28 47 Jack Bauer (NZl) Trust House Team 0:11:57 48 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:12:19 49 Brendan Brooks (Aus) Shortis Cycle 0:12:49 50 Andrew Hagan (NZl) Team Bp 0:13:38 51 Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:14:10 52 Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:14:39 53 Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:15:01 54 Craig Hoskin (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 0:17:17 55 Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team 0:18:47 56 Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:19:03 57 Mike Naylor (NZl) Team Bp 0:22:21 58 Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team 0:22:27 59 Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:22:39 60 Gregory Marfell (NZl) Tait Communications Team 0:22:42 61 Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team 0:23:29 62 Allessandro Bazzanna (Ita) Fly V Australia 0:26:20 63 Peter Aquilina (Aus) Mercedes Benz 0:26:26 64 Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:26:56 65 Strong Aaron (NZl) Cardno Team 0:28:05 66 Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 0:29:54 67 Daniel Coombes (NZl) Team Bp 0:31:13 68 Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team 0:31:20 69 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:31:29 70 Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:31:33 71 Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team 0:31:36 72 Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:31:50 73 Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:31:59 74 Jonathan Dunne (NZl) Team Bp 0:32:05 75 Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 0:34:34 76 Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:34:46 77 Matt Robinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team 0:35:02 78 Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:35:27 79 Kevin Strongman (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 0:37:30 80 Chris Kendall (NZl) Team Bp 0:40:13 81 Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:40:34 82 Saul Webb (NZl) Sanz Team 83 Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz 0:41:28 84 Daniel Furmston (Aus) Trust House Team 0:42:42 85 James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:42:56 86 Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:47:55 87 Brendan Jones (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:49:27 88 Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team 0:50:45 89 Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:52:27 90 Luke McCarthy (NZl) Mercedes Benz 0:55:20 91 Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 1:02:19 92 Winston Briggs (NZl) Sanz Team 1:09:33 93 John Grove (Aus) Apollo Cycles 1:09:55 94 Richard Rollinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team 1:12:36 95 Sam Horn (NZl) Handy Rentals 1:25:40 96 Mike Henton (NZl) Handy Rentals 1:32:47

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche 32 pts 2 Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia 30 3 Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team 12 4 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche 8 5 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 6 6 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway 6 7 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche 6 8 Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 4 9 Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway 2 10 Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia 9 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche 7 3 Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team 3 4 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche 2 5 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 1 6 Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team 1 7 Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway 1

Under 23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 9:50:35 2 George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team 0:00:24 3 Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:28 4 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:00:31 5 Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle 0:00:42 6 Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team 0:01:31 7 Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:01:47 8 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:01:55 9 Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:01:59 10 James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 11 Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team 12 Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:02:08 13 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:02:11 14 Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway 0:02:19 15 Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals 0:03:45 16 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:03:53 17 Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:04:13 18 Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals 0:04:39 19 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:05:13 20 Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:05:18 21 Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team 0:05:27 22 Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:07:58 23 Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 0:08:40 24 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:10:09 25 Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:12:29 26 Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:12:51 27 Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team 0:16:37 28 Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:16:53 29 Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:20:29 30 Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 0:27:44 31 Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team 0:29:10 32 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:29:19 33 Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team 0:29:26 34 Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:29:40 35 Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:29:49 36 Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 0:32:24 37 Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:32:36 38 Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:33:17 39 Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz 0:39:18 40 James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:40:46 41 Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:45:45 42 Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team 0:48:35 43 Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:50:17 44 Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 1:00:09