Wearing the sprint classification jersey Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia) takes his first win for his new team.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Michael Torckler (Cardno) maintained his overal lead.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia) contemplates the day ahead while in the sprint leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Sprint points were on offer 10km into Stage 3.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Several unsuccessful attempts were made to establish a break.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia) leads another unsuccessful break attempt.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Finally after 90 minutes of racing a group has gone clear, led here by Clarke Williams of Genesys Wealth Advisers and Scott Lyttle of Team Solway

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Joseph Lewis (Drapac Porsche) wins the KOM points ahead of Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia).

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Tour leader Michael Torckler (Cardno Team) looks comfortable in the peloton.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
The peloton ride through the undulating countryside.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
The peloton have the hammer down as they to claw back 3:30 minutes to the break.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Jeremy Yates and Scott Lyttle (Team Solway) lead the break

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
The peloton still has to make up 1:30 minutes to catch the breakaway riders

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
The catch is about to be made however Clarke Williams (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Wesley Gough have one last attempt to win the stage.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia) talks to the media after winning Stage 3.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Race leader Michael Torckler signs on before the start of Stage 3

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
The various classification leaders are presented on the podium.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

With the peloton hot on the heels of the breakaway, Jay Thompson of Fly V Australia sprinted across the finish line, edging out the six riders who had joined him in the break for a hundred kilometres. Despite Thompson’s efforts and his third place on the general classification at the start of the stage, he was unable to rob Kiwi Michael Torckler of the yellow jersey.

From the moment the starter’s flag dropped on the outskirts of Masterston the attacks were on. Stage three is the longest stage of the tour, but one of the kinder stages with no significant climbs.

It was cat and mouse for the first quarter of the race as group after group attempted to ride off the front. The odd group was able to put 10 then 20 second advances on the bunch before being reeled in.

A group of eight managed a small gap, but were soon joined by a chasing group to increase the size of the bunch 15. They fought the peloton for a while but only managed to obtain a marginal 22 second lead. This group was caught within a few kilometres.

50 kilometres into the race, a break finally managed to wrangle free of the peloton. The break included South Africa Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia), Gordon McCauley (Subway-Avanti), Joseph Lewis (Drapac Porsche) and a strong contingent from Team Solway. Jeremy Yates (Team Solway) worked quickly to seize the opportunity to bridge up to his teammates Scott Lyttle and Westley Gough. By the 90 kilometre mark they had established a 2:40 minute lead.

The breakaway peaked at lead of 3:30 minutes, before the peloton put the pressure on. McCauley punctured, and a slow wheel change and an impatient bunch saw him lose touch of the breakaway. Once he rejoined the peloton his Subway-Avanti teammates drove the chase, adamant to reel in the leaders.

Slowly but consistently the peloton ate into the breakaway’s lead. The Cardno team worked furiously the whole stage driving the peloton to ensure that Torckler’s time lead was protected.

With 10 kilometres to go and the bunch less than 30 seconds behind, attacks in the breakaway began. Gough was the first to test the legs, taking with him Genesys rider Clarke Williams. The lead group was all over the road, launching attacks.

In the last two kilometres it was Lewis and Williams leading. They managed to hold off the fast approaching peloton but had to sprint against their breakaway companions.

Thompson crossed the line seconds ahead of Michael Matthews (Jayco Skins Team) with Kiwi Jeremy Yates (Solway Team) finishing in third. Despite Yates finishing third, it was a disappointing result for Team Solway who had three riders in the break.

Had the race been 500 metres longer, the bunch would have caught the breakaway for a massive sprint finish, but instead the chase wasn’t timed well enough to reel in the leaders.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia3:40:11
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:00:04
3Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway0:00:06
4Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:00:10
5Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:12
6Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway
7Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway
8Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia0:00:15
9Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
10Mark Frendo (Aus) Shortis Cycle
11Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
12Peter Latham (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
13Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
14Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team
15Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway
16Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida
17Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida
18Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche
19Jack Bauer (NZl) Trust House Team
20Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
21Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
22Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team
23Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche
24Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
25Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche
26James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
27Josh Chugg (Aus) Trust House Team
28Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles
29Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team
30Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway
31Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
32Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
33Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team
34John Cornish (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
35Kevin Strongman (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
36Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
37George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
38Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
39Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team
40Allessandro Bazzanna (Ita) Fly V Australia
41Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
42Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals
43Matt Sillars (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
44Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals
45Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle
46Daniel Coombes (NZl) Team Bp
47Craig Hoskin (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
48Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team
49Brad Tilby (NZl) Handy Rentals
50Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
51Fillion Julien (Can) Litespeed Team
52Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche
53Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
54Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles
55Mark Langlands (NZl) R+R Team
56Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team
57Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team
58Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
59Jonathan Dunne (NZl) Team Bp
60Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle
61Matt Robinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team
62Brendan Brooks (Aus) Shortis Cycle
63Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
64Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
65James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
66Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
67Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team
68Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
69Eric Drower (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
70Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida
71Andrew Hagan (NZl) Team Bp
72Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
73Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team
74Saul Webb (NZl) Sanz Team
75Gregory Marfell (NZl) Tait Communications Team
76Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
77Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida
78Peter Aquilina (Aus) Mercedes Benz0:00:31
79Mike Naylor (NZl) Team Bp
80Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles
81Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team
82Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:00:36
83Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:00:43
84Chris Kendall (NZl) Team Bp0:00:55
85Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team
86Brendan Jones (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:01:00
87Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz0:01:09
88Daniel Furmston (Aus) Trust House Team0:02:23
89Luke McCarthy (NZl) Mercedes Benz0:18:15
90Winston Briggs (NZl) Sanz Team0:20:13
91John Grove (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:25:44
92Mike Henton (NZl) Handy Rentals
93Strong Aaron (NZl) Cardno Team
94Sam Horn (NZl) Handy Rentals0:27:42
95Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:31:15
96Richard Rollinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team0:32:34
DNFJames Henry (Aus) Apollo Cycles
DNFPatrick Williamson (NZl) Tait Communications Team

Under 23
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team3:40:15
2Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:00:06
3Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway0:00:08
4Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:00:11
5Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
6Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team
7Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida
8Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche
9Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
10Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
11Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
12James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
13Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
14Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
15Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team
16Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
17George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
18Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team
19Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
20Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals
21Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals
22Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team
23Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
24Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche
25Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
26Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles
27Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team
28Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team
29Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
30Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle
31Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
32James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
33Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
34Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
35Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida
36Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team
37Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
38Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida
39Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:00:27
40Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team
41Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:00:32
42Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team0:00:51
43Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz0:01:05
44Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:31:11
DNFJames Henry (Aus) Apollo Cycles
DNFPatrick Williamson (NZl) Tait Communications Team

General Classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team9:48:25
2Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:00:05
3Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:01:31
4Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway0:01:51
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:02:10
6Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:02:11
7Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway0:02:20
8Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia0:02:32
9George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team0:02:34
10Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:02:38
11Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:02:41
12Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle0:02:52
13Josh Chugg (Aus) Trust House Team0:03:14
14Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team0:03:41
15Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle0:03:44
16Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:03:57
17Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:04:00
18Brad Tilby (NZl) Handy Rentals0:04:03
19Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway0:04:04
20Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:04:05
21Eric Drower (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
22Mark Frendo (Aus) Shortis Cycle0:04:09
23Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
24John Cornish (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
25James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
26Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team
27Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team0:04:18
28Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:04:21
29Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway0:04:29
30Matt Sillars (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:04:59
31Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:05:19
32Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals0:05:55
33Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia0:06:03
34Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
35Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida
36Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:06:23
37Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals0:06:49
38Fillion Julien (Can) Litespeed Team0:07:22
39Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:07:23
40Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:07:28
41Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team0:07:37
42Peter Latham (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:08:06
43Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:10:08
44Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway0:10:10
45Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:10:50
46Mark Langlands (NZl) R+R Team0:11:28
47Jack Bauer (NZl) Trust House Team0:11:57
48Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:12:19
49Brendan Brooks (Aus) Shortis Cycle0:12:49
50Andrew Hagan (NZl) Team Bp0:13:38
51Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:14:10
52Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:14:39
53Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:15:01
54Craig Hoskin (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team0:17:17
55Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team0:18:47
56Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:19:03
57Mike Naylor (NZl) Team Bp0:22:21
58Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team0:22:27
59Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:22:39
60Gregory Marfell (NZl) Tait Communications Team0:22:42
61Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team0:23:29
62Allessandro Bazzanna (Ita) Fly V Australia0:26:20
63Peter Aquilina (Aus) Mercedes Benz0:26:26
64Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:26:56
65Strong Aaron (NZl) Cardno Team0:28:05
66Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:29:54
67Daniel Coombes (NZl) Team Bp0:31:13
68Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team0:31:20
69Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:31:29
70Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:31:33
71Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team0:31:36
72Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:31:50
73Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:31:59
74Jonathan Dunne (NZl) Team Bp0:32:05
75Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team0:34:34
76Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:34:46
77Matt Robinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team0:35:02
78Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:35:27
79Kevin Strongman (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team0:37:30
80Chris Kendall (NZl) Team Bp0:40:13
81Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:40:34
82Saul Webb (NZl) Sanz Team
83Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz0:41:28
84Daniel Furmston (Aus) Trust House Team0:42:42
85James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:42:56
86Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team0:47:55
87Brendan Jones (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:49:27
88Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team0:50:45
89Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:52:27
90Luke McCarthy (NZl) Mercedes Benz0:55:20
91Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness1:02:19
92Winston Briggs (NZl) Sanz Team1:09:33
93John Grove (Aus) Apollo Cycles1:09:55
94Richard Rollinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team1:12:36
95Sam Horn (NZl) Handy Rentals1:25:40
96Mike Henton (NZl) Handy Rentals1:32:47

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche32pts
2Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia30
3Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team12
4Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche8
5Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team6
6Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway6
7Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche6
8Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers4
9Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway2
10Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia9pts
2Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche7
3Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team3
4Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche2
5Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team1
6Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team1
7Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway1

Under 23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team9:50:35
2George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team0:00:24
3Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:28
4Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:00:31
5Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle0:00:42
6Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team0:01:31
7Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:01:47
8Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:01:55
9Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:01:59
10James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
11Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team
12Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team0:02:08
13Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:02:11
14Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway0:02:19
15Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals0:03:45
16Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:03:53
17Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:04:13
18Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals0:04:39
19Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:05:13
20Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:05:18
21Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team0:05:27
22Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:07:58
23Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:08:40
24Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:10:09
25Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:12:29
26Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:12:51
27Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team0:16:37
28Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:16:53
29Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:20:29
30Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:27:44
31Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team0:29:10
32Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:29:19
33Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team0:29:26
34Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:29:40
35Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:29:49
36Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team0:32:24
37Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:32:36
38Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:33:17
39Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz0:39:18
40James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:40:46
41Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team0:45:45
42Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team0:48:35
43Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:50:17
44Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness1:00:09

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cardno Team29:30:35
2Team Solway0:02:56
3Jayco Skins Team - Australia0:03:54
4Drapac Porsche - Australia0:04:35
5Fly V Australia0:05:01
6Shortis Cycle - Australia0:05:26
7Black Peloton / Placemakers0:07:44
8Subway Avanti Pro CyclingTeam0:07:50
9Genesys Wealth Advisers - Australia0:09:08
10R + R Team0:09:41
11Handy Rentals0:11:27
12Team BICI VIDA0:15:14
13Benchmark Homes Team0:24:23
14Trust House Team0:29:05
15McDonagh Blake-Witness-Australia0:29:49
16Team BP0:46:35
17Litespeed Team0:47:46
18Penny's Cycling Team0:57:20
19Apollo Cycles - Australia1:01:47
20Sanz Team1:22:46
21Mercedes Benz1:30:48
22Tait Communications Team1:31:47

 

