Thompson gets first victory for Fly V
Matthews close again as Yates shows his form
With the peloton hot on the heels of the breakaway, Jay Thompson of Fly V Australia sprinted across the finish line, edging out the six riders who had joined him in the break for a hundred kilometres. Despite Thompson’s efforts and his third place on the general classification at the start of the stage, he was unable to rob Kiwi Michael Torckler of the yellow jersey.
From the moment the starter’s flag dropped on the outskirts of Masterston the attacks were on. Stage three is the longest stage of the tour, but one of the kinder stages with no significant climbs.
It was cat and mouse for the first quarter of the race as group after group attempted to ride off the front. The odd group was able to put 10 then 20 second advances on the bunch before being reeled in.
A group of eight managed a small gap, but were soon joined by a chasing group to increase the size of the bunch 15. They fought the peloton for a while but only managed to obtain a marginal 22 second lead. This group was caught within a few kilometres.
50 kilometres into the race, a break finally managed to wrangle free of the peloton. The break included South Africa Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia), Gordon McCauley (Subway-Avanti), Joseph Lewis (Drapac Porsche) and a strong contingent from Team Solway. Jeremy Yates (Team Solway) worked quickly to seize the opportunity to bridge up to his teammates Scott Lyttle and Westley Gough. By the 90 kilometre mark they had established a 2:40 minute lead.
The breakaway peaked at lead of 3:30 minutes, before the peloton put the pressure on. McCauley punctured, and a slow wheel change and an impatient bunch saw him lose touch of the breakaway. Once he rejoined the peloton his Subway-Avanti teammates drove the chase, adamant to reel in the leaders.
Slowly but consistently the peloton ate into the breakaway’s lead. The Cardno team worked furiously the whole stage driving the peloton to ensure that Torckler’s time lead was protected.
With 10 kilometres to go and the bunch less than 30 seconds behind, attacks in the breakaway began. Gough was the first to test the legs, taking with him Genesys rider Clarke Williams. The lead group was all over the road, launching attacks.
In the last two kilometres it was Lewis and Williams leading. They managed to hold off the fast approaching peloton but had to sprint against their breakaway companions.
Thompson crossed the line seconds ahead of Michael Matthews (Jayco Skins Team) with Kiwi Jeremy Yates (Solway Team) finishing in third. Despite Yates finishing third, it was a disappointing result for Team Solway who had three riders in the break.
Had the race been 500 metres longer, the bunch would have caught the breakaway for a massive sprint finish, but instead the chase wasn’t timed well enough to reel in the leaders.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|3:40:11
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway
|0:00:06
|4
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:00:10
|5
|Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:12
|6
|Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway
|7
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway
|8
|Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
|0:00:15
|9
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|10
|Mark Frendo (Aus) Shortis Cycle
|11
|Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|12
|Peter Latham (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|13
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|14
|Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team
|15
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway
|16
|Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|17
|Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|18
|Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|19
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Trust House Team
|20
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|21
|Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|22
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team
|23
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|24
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|25
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|26
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|27
|Josh Chugg (Aus) Trust House Team
|28
|Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|29
|Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team
|30
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway
|31
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|32
|Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|33
|Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team
|34
|John Cornish (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|35
|Kevin Strongman (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|36
|Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|37
|George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
|38
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|39
|Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team
|40
|Allessandro Bazzanna (Ita) Fly V Australia
|41
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|42
|Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals
|43
|Matt Sillars (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|44
|Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals
|45
|Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle
|46
|Daniel Coombes (NZl) Team Bp
|47
|Craig Hoskin (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|48
|Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team
|49
|Brad Tilby (NZl) Handy Rentals
|50
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|51
|Fillion Julien (Can) Litespeed Team
|52
|Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|53
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|54
|Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|55
|Mark Langlands (NZl) R+R Team
|56
|Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team
|57
|Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team
|58
|Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|59
|Jonathan Dunne (NZl) Team Bp
|60
|Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle
|61
|Matt Robinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|62
|Brendan Brooks (Aus) Shortis Cycle
|63
|Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|64
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|65
|James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|66
|Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|67
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team
|68
|Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|69
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|70
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|71
|Andrew Hagan (NZl) Team Bp
|72
|Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|73
|Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team
|74
|Saul Webb (NZl) Sanz Team
|75
|Gregory Marfell (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|76
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|77
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|78
|Peter Aquilina (Aus) Mercedes Benz
|0:00:31
|79
|Mike Naylor (NZl) Team Bp
|80
|Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|81
|Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team
|82
|Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:00:36
|83
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|0:00:43
|84
|Chris Kendall (NZl) Team Bp
|0:00:55
|85
|Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team
|86
|Brendan Jones (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:01:00
|87
|Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz
|0:01:09
|88
|Daniel Furmston (Aus) Trust House Team
|0:02:23
|89
|Luke McCarthy (NZl) Mercedes Benz
|0:18:15
|90
|Winston Briggs (NZl) Sanz Team
|0:20:13
|91
|John Grove (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|0:25:44
|92
|Mike Henton (NZl) Handy Rentals
|93
|Strong Aaron (NZl) Cardno Team
|94
|Sam Horn (NZl) Handy Rentals
|0:27:42
|95
|Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:31:15
|96
|Richard Rollinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|0:32:34
|DNF
|James Henry (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|DNF
|Patrick Williamson (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|3:40:15
|2
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:00:06
|3
|Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway
|0:00:08
|4
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:00:11
|5
|Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|6
|Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team
|7
|Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|8
|Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|9
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|10
|Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|11
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|12
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|13
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|14
|Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|15
|Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team
|16
|Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|17
|George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
|18
|Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team
|19
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|20
|Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals
|21
|Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals
|22
|Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team
|23
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|24
|Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|25
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|26
|Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|27
|Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team
|28
|Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team
|29
|Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|30
|Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle
|31
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|32
|James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|33
|Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|34
|Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|35
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|36
|Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team
|37
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|38
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|39
|Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|0:00:27
|40
|Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team
|41
|Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:00:32
|42
|Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:00:51
|43
|Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz
|0:01:05
|44
|Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:31:11
|DNF
|James Henry (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|DNF
|Patrick Williamson (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team
|9:48:25
|2
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:00:05
|3
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:01:31
|4
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway
|0:01:51
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:02:10
|6
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:02:11
|7
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway
|0:02:20
|8
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:02:32
|9
|George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:02:34
|10
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:02:38
|11
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:02:41
|12
|Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle
|0:02:52
|13
|Josh Chugg (Aus) Trust House Team
|0:03:14
|14
|Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team
|0:03:41
|15
|Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle
|0:03:44
|16
|Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:03:57
|17
|Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:04:00
|18
|Brad Tilby (NZl) Handy Rentals
|0:04:03
|19
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway
|0:04:04
|20
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:04:05
|21
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|22
|Mark Frendo (Aus) Shortis Cycle
|0:04:09
|23
|Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|24
|John Cornish (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|25
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|26
|Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team
|27
|Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:04:18
|28
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|0:04:21
|29
|Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway
|0:04:29
|30
|Matt Sillars (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|0:04:59
|31
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|0:05:19
|32
|Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals
|0:05:55
|33
|Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
|0:06:03
|34
|Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|35
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|36
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:06:23
|37
|Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals
|0:06:49
|38
|Fillion Julien (Can) Litespeed Team
|0:07:22
|39
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:07:23
|40
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:07:28
|41
|Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team
|0:07:37
|42
|Peter Latham (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:08:06
|43
|Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|0:10:08
|44
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway
|0:10:10
|45
|Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|0:10:50
|46
|Mark Langlands (NZl) R+R Team
|0:11:28
|47
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Trust House Team
|0:11:57
|48
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:12:19
|49
|Brendan Brooks (Aus) Shortis Cycle
|0:12:49
|50
|Andrew Hagan (NZl) Team Bp
|0:13:38
|51
|Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|0:14:10
|52
|Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:14:39
|53
|Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:15:01
|54
|Craig Hoskin (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|0:17:17
|55
|Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:18:47
|56
|Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|0:19:03
|57
|Mike Naylor (NZl) Team Bp
|0:22:21
|58
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:22:27
|59
|Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|0:22:39
|60
|Gregory Marfell (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|0:22:42
|61
|Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team
|0:23:29
|62
|Allessandro Bazzanna (Ita) Fly V Australia
|0:26:20
|63
|Peter Aquilina (Aus) Mercedes Benz
|0:26:26
|64
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:26:56
|65
|Strong Aaron (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:28:05
|66
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|0:29:54
|67
|Daniel Coombes (NZl) Team Bp
|0:31:13
|68
|Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team
|0:31:20
|69
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:31:29
|70
|Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|0:31:33
|71
|Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:31:36
|72
|Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:31:50
|73
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:31:59
|74
|Jonathan Dunne (NZl) Team Bp
|0:32:05
|75
|Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|0:34:34
|76
|Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|0:34:46
|77
|Matt Robinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|0:35:02
|78
|Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|0:35:27
|79
|Kevin Strongman (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|0:37:30
|80
|Chris Kendall (NZl) Team Bp
|0:40:13
|81
|Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:40:34
|82
|Saul Webb (NZl) Sanz Team
|83
|Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz
|0:41:28
|84
|Daniel Furmston (Aus) Trust House Team
|0:42:42
|85
|James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:42:56
|86
|Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:47:55
|87
|Brendan Jones (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:49:27
|88
|Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team
|0:50:45
|89
|Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:52:27
|90
|Luke McCarthy (NZl) Mercedes Benz
|0:55:20
|91
|Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|1:02:19
|92
|Winston Briggs (NZl) Sanz Team
|1:09:33
|93
|John Grove (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|1:09:55
|94
|Richard Rollinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|1:12:36
|95
|Sam Horn (NZl) Handy Rentals
|1:25:40
|96
|Mike Henton (NZl) Handy Rentals
|1:32:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|32
|pts
|2
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|30
|3
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team
|12
|4
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|8
|5
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|6
|6
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway
|6
|7
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|6
|8
|Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|4
|9
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway
|2
|10
|Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|9
|pts
|2
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|7
|3
|Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team
|3
|4
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|2
|5
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|1
|6
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team
|1
|7
|Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|9:50:35
|2
|George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:00:24
|3
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:28
|4
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:00:31
|5
|Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle
|0:00:42
|6
|Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team
|0:01:31
|7
|Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:01:47
|8
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:01:55
|9
|Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|0:01:59
|10
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|11
|Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team
|12
|Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:02:08
|13
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|0:02:11
|14
|Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway
|0:02:19
|15
|Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals
|0:03:45
|16
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|0:03:53
|17
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:04:13
|18
|Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals
|0:04:39
|19
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:05:13
|20
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:05:18
|21
|Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team
|0:05:27
|22
|Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|0:07:58
|23
|Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|0:08:40
|24
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:10:09
|25
|Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:12:29
|26
|Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:12:51
|27
|Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:16:37
|28
|Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|0:16:53
|29
|Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|0:20:29
|30
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|0:27:44
|31
|Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team
|0:29:10
|32
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:29:19
|33
|Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:29:26
|34
|Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:29:40
|35
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:29:49
|36
|Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|0:32:24
|37
|Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|0:32:36
|38
|Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|0:33:17
|39
|Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz
|0:39:18
|40
|James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:40:46
|41
|Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:45:45
|42
|Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team
|0:48:35
|43
|Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:50:17
|44
|Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|1:00:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cardno Team
|29:30:35
|2
|Team Solway
|0:02:56
|3
|Jayco Skins Team - Australia
|0:03:54
|4
|Drapac Porsche - Australia
|0:04:35
|5
|Fly V Australia
|0:05:01
|6
|Shortis Cycle - Australia
|0:05:26
|7
|Black Peloton / Placemakers
|0:07:44
|8
|Subway Avanti Pro CyclingTeam
|0:07:50
|9
|Genesys Wealth Advisers - Australia
|0:09:08
|10
|R + R Team
|0:09:41
|11
|Handy Rentals
|0:11:27
|12
|Team BICI VIDA
|0:15:14
|13
|Benchmark Homes Team
|0:24:23
|14
|Trust House Team
|0:29:05
|15
|McDonagh Blake-Witness-Australia
|0:29:49
|16
|Team BP
|0:46:35
|17
|Litespeed Team
|0:47:46
|18
|Penny's Cycling Team
|0:57:20
|19
|Apollo Cycles - Australia
|1:01:47
|20
|Sanz Team
|1:22:46
|21
|Mercedes Benz
|1:30:48
|22
|Tait Communications Team
|1:31:47
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gent Six Day set for dramatic finale with four pairs on same lapCrashes continue as De Buyst and Van der Sande take the lead on day five
-
Bardet dreamed of Giro d'Italia for years but was never forced away, says LavenuTitle sponsor doesn't interfere in sporting decisions, insists AG2R La Mondiale team boss
-
Movistar and Alé announce kit partnershipBlue colourway will stay
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy