Torckler takes lead with stage victory

Australia's Norris, South African Thompson fly into jerseys

Image 1 of 18

New Zealand's Michael Torckler (Cardno Team) took a surprise stage victory.

New Zealand's Michael Torckler (Cardno Team) took a surprise stage victory.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 18

Lachlan Norris (Drapac-Porsche) in the KOM, Michael Torckler (Cardno Team) in the leader's jersey and Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia) in the sprint jersey.

Lachlan Norris (Drapac-Porsche) in the KOM, Michael Torckler (Cardno Team) in the leader's jersey and Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia) in the sprint jersey.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 18

Michael Torckler (Cardno Team) is the new race leader following the second stage.

Michael Torckler (Cardno Team) is the new race leader following the second stage.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 18

Michael Torkler (Cardno) is the new race leader

Michael Torkler (Cardno) is the new race leader
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 18

Peter McDonald signs in

Peter McDonald signs in
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 18

The peloton in the neutral zone as it heads out of Masterton

The peloton in the neutral zone as it heads out of Masterton
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 18

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 18

Ten riders break clear of the peloton

Ten riders break clear of the peloton
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 18

Lachlan Norris and Jay Thompson contest for the KOM points

Lachlan Norris and Jay Thompson contest for the KOM points
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 18

The peloton swelter under the midday sun

The peloton swelter under the midday sun
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 18

The leading group, reduced to six riders and led by Lochlan Norris of Drapac Porsche

The leading group, reduced to six riders and led by Lochlan Norris of Drapac Porsche
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 18

Michael Torkler of Cardno Team and three others are trying to bridge to the leaders

Michael Torkler of Cardno Team and three others are trying to bridge to the leaders
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 13 of 18

The peloton ride through the green countryside

The peloton ride through the green countryside
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 14 of 18

Torckler has dropped his three companions and goes in search of the leaders

Torckler has dropped his three companions and goes in search of the leaders
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 15 of 18

The leading group headed by Heath Blackgrove of Team Solway are nearing the summit of Te Wharaw Hill

The leading group headed by Heath Blackgrove of Team Solway are nearing the summit of Te Wharaw Hill
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 16 of 18

Jay Thompson finishes third and retains his lead in the points classification

Jay Thompson finishes third and retains his lead in the points classification
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 17 of 18

Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) battled hard but lost the yellow jersey today

Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) battled hard but lost the yellow jersey today
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 18 of 18

Race organiser Jorge Sandoval congratulates Michael Torkler (Cardno) after winning stage two at the summit of Admiral Hill

Race organiser Jorge Sandoval congratulates Michael Torkler (Cardno) after winning stage two at the summit of Admiral Hill
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Michael Torckler (Cardno) proved the strongest rider in the Tour of Wellington field on Thursday to eclipse a strong breakaway and be first up the mighty Admiral Hill. His stage winning performance also saw him take the yellow jersey in the second stage of the race.

The stage, arguably the toughest of the tour, began in Masterton and covered an undulating 110 kilometres before the ascent of Admiral Hill to the finish.

After rolling through town under neutral conditions, the flag was dropped and the race commenced with a series of early attacks; groups of 20 or 30 riders making moves, gaining a little time on the bunch before quickly being reeled in again.

It was a small but strong group that was the first to launch a successful breakaway. Clinton Avery (Cardno), Lachlan Norris and Joseph Lewis (Drapac Porsche), Heath Blackgrove (Team Solway), Mike Northey (Bici Vida), Michael Vink (Subway-Avanti) Mark Langlands (R+R) and Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia) riding clear of the peloton to establish a 55 second lead by the 40 kilometre mark.

New Zealand national champion Jack Bauer (Trust House Team), Wesley Gough (Team Solway) and Australian Mark Frendo (Shortis Cycle) worked hard to bridge to the group, successfully catching them on the first king of the mountain climb. Norris attacked on the last leg of the climb, with Thompson furiously chasing him. Thompson managed to pip Norris at the top to take the sprint.
The now eleven-strong lead group managed to push out to 1:30 over the chasing peloton.

However, 80 kilometres into the race the group began break up in the last few climbs before the final climb. Avery was the first to peel off the back, with Vink, Bauer, Northey and Frendo being dropped soon after.

Meanwhile, back in the peloton Michael Torckler (Cardno) had launched his own attack. The peloton let him go unchallenged to chase the leading group two minutes ahead.

Yellow jersey wearer Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) kept a low profile the whole day sitting in the bunch

The penultimate climb, a warm up for Admiral Hill, saw the lead group drop more riders, which by now had been joined by Torckler.

At the base of Admiral Hill there was only five riders left in the lead group. It was Torckler and Norris were strongest up the hill, and it came down to a last mad effort between the two. Torckler took line honours five seconds ahead of Norris.

Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia) finished in third, 1:30 further back.

Torckler took the yellow jersey for the stage, with Norris now five seconds behind him on the general classification. Norris holds the King of the Mountains jersey following the second stage while South African Thompson retains the sprint classification leader’s jersey.

Tomorrow’s third stage is the longest of the tour and sees the race head on for a return journey from Masterton to Pahiatua and back

Results
1Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team3:03:55
2Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:00:05
3Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:01:46
4Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway0:01:51
5Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:02:24
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:02:27
7Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway0:02:29
8Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia0:02:32
9George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team0:02:34
10Strong Aaron (NZl) Cardno Team0:02:36
11Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:02:38
12Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:02:41
13Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle0:02:52
14Josh Chugg (Aus) Trust House Team0:03:14
15Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team0:03:41
16Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle0:03:44
17Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:03:57
18Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:04:03
19Brad Tilby (NZl) Handy Rentals
20Eric Drower (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:04:05
21Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway0:04:07
22Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team0:04:09
26Mark Frendo (Aus) Shortis Cycle
23Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
27John Cornish (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
24Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
25James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
28Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team0:04:18
29Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:04:21
30Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway0:04:32
31Matt Sillars (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:04:39
32Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:04:51
33Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals0:05:55
34Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:06:03
36Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
37Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
35Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida
38Andrew Hagan (NZl) Team Bp
39Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals0:06:49
40Fillion Julien (Can) Litespeed Team0:06:56
41Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team0:07:11
43Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:07:28
42Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche
44Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:07:50
45Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team
46Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:07:59
47Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
48Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team0:08:06
49Peter Latham (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
50Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team0:08:15
51Jonathan Dunne (NZl) Team Bp0:08:35
52Craig Hoskin (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team0:08:55
53Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:09:11
54Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:09:38
55Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:10:08
56Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway0:10:10
57Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:10:50
58Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:11:00
59Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team0:11:04
60Mark Langlands (NZl) R+R Team0:11:28
61Matt Robinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team0:11:32
62Patrick Williamson (NZl) Tait Communications Team0:11:45
64Jack Bauer (NZl) Trust House Team0:11:57
63Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
65Mike Naylor (NZl) Team Bp0:12:13
66Brendan Brooks (Aus) Shortis Cycle0:12:18
67Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team0:12:35
68Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team0:13:02
69Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team0:13:55
70Kevin Strongman (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team0:14:00
71Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:14:10
72Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:14:17
73Gregory Marfell (NZl) Tait Communications Team0:14:25
74Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:14:39
75Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:14:41
76Chris Kendall (NZl) Team Bp0:16:03
77Allessandro Bazzanna (Ita) Fly V Australia0:16:28
78Richard Rollinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team0:16:47
80Saul Webb (NZl) Sanz Team0:17:04
79Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz
81Luke McCarthy (NZl) Mercedes Benz
82Daniel Furmston (Aus) Trust House Team
83Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
84Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
85Peter Aquilina (Aus) Mercedes Benz0:18:35
86James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:19:26
87John Grove (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:20:56
88Daniel Coombes (NZl) Team Bp0:21:21
89Sam Horn (NZl) Handy Rentals0:21:39
90Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:21:41
91Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:22:07
92Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:23:44
93Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team0:24:25
94Brendan Jones (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:25:12
95Giuseppe Cirella (Ita) Penny’S Cycling Team0:26:00
96Winston Briggs (NZl) Sanz Team0:26:05
97James Henry (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:27:24
98Mike Henton (NZl) Handy Rentals0:28:37
100Ben Powell (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team0:28:57
99Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
101Ouellet-Lacroix Frederic (Can) Litespeed Team1:06:25
102Brett Slater (NZl) Tait Communications Team1:08:08
DNFTom Findlay (NZl) Team Bici Vida
DNFTobias Larsson (Swe) Mercedes Benz
DNFTrent William (Aus) Sanz Team

General Classification
1Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team6:07:59
2Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:00:05
3Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:01:46
4Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway0:01:51
5Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:02:11
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:02:21
7Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway0:02:29
8Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia0:02:32
9George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team0:02:34
10Strong Aaron (NZl) Cardno Team0:02:36
11Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:02:38
12Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:02:41
13Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle0:02:52
14Josh Chugg (Aus) Trust House Team0:03:14
15Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team0:03:41
16Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle0:03:44
17Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:03:57
18Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:04:03
19Brad Tilby (NZl) Handy Rentals
20Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:04:05
21Eric Drower (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
22Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway0:04:07
23Mark Frendo (Aus) Shortis Cycle0:04:09
24Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
25John Cornish (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
26James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
27Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team
28Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team0:04:18
29Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:04:21
30Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway0:04:32
31Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:04:51
32Matt Sillars (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:04:59
33Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals0:05:55
34Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia0:06:03
35Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
36Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida
37Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:06:23
38Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals0:06:49
39Fillion Julien (Can) Litespeed Team0:07:22
40Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:07:28
41Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
42Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team0:07:37
43Peter Latham (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:08:06
44Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:10:08
45Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway0:10:10
46Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:10:50
47Mark Langlands (NZl) R+R Team0:11:28
48Jack Bauer (NZl) Trust House Team0:11:57
49Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:12:19
50Brendan Brooks (Aus) Shortis Cycle0:12:49
51Andrew Hagan (NZl) Team Bp0:13:38
52Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:14:10
53Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:14:39
54Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:15:01
55Craig Hoskin (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team0:17:17
56Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team0:18:07
57Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:19:03
58Mike Naylor (NZl) Team Bp0:22:05
59Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team0:22:27
60Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:22:39
61Gregory Marfell (NZl) Tait Communications Team0:22:42
62Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team0:23:29
63Peter Aquilina (Aus) Mercedes Benz0:26:10
64Allessandro Bazzanna (Ita) Fly V Australia0:26:20
65Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:26:56
66Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:29:54
67Daniel Coombes (NZl) Team Bp0:31:13
68Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:31:19
69Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team0:31:20
70Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:31:29
71Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
72Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:31:33
73Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team0:31:36
74Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:31:59
75Jonathan Dunne (NZl) Team Bp0:32:05
76Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:34:30
77Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team0:34:34
78Matt Robinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team0:35:02
79Patrick Williamson (NZl) Tait Communications Team0:35:15
80Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:35:27
81Luke McCarthy (NZl) Mercedes Benz0:37:20
82Kevin Strongman (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team0:37:30
83Chris Kendall (NZl) Team Bp0:39:33
84Richard Rollinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team0:40:17
85Daniel Furmston (Aus) Trust House Team0:40:34
86Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
87Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz
88Saul Webb (NZl) Sanz Team
89James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:42:56
90John Grove (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:44:26
91Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team0:47:55
92Brendan Jones (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:48:42
93Winston Briggs (NZl) Sanz Team0:49:35
94Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team0:50:29
95Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:52:27
96Sam Horn (NZl) Handy Rentals0:58:13
97Mike Henton (NZl) Handy Rentals1:07:18
98James Henry (Aus) Apollo Cycles1:18:22

Teams General Classification
1Cardno Team18:29:17
2Team Solway18:32:24
3Jayco Skins Team - Australia18:33:16
4Drapac Porsche - Australia18:33:57
5Fly V Australia18:34:23
6Shortis Cycle - Australia18:34:43
7Black Peloton / Placemakers18:37:01
8Subway Avanti Pro CyclingTeam18:37:07
9Genesys Wealth Advisers - Australia18:38:28
10R + R Team18:38:58
11Handy Rentals18:40:44
12Team BICI VIDA18:44:31
13Benchmark Homes Team18:53:40
14Trust House Team18:56:14
15McDonagh Blake-Witness-Australia18:59:06
16Team BP19:15:52
17Litespeed Team19:17:03
18Penny's Cycling Team19:26:37
19Tait Communications Team19:28:45
20Apollo Cycles - Australia19:30:48
21Mercedes Benz19:40:55
22Sanz Team19:51:47

Sprint Classification
1Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia7pts
2Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche6
3Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche2
4Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team1
5Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team1
6Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway1

Mountains Classification
1Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche32pts
2Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia26
3Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team12
4Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche8
5Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team6
6Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway6
7Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers4
8Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway2

Under 23 Classification
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team6:10:20
2George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team0:00:13
3Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:17
4Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:00:20
5Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle0:00:31
6Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team0:01:20
7Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:01:36
8Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:01:44
9Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:01:48
10James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
11Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team
12Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team0:01:57
13Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:02:00
14Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway0:02:11
15Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals0:03:34
16Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:03:42
17Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:04:02
18Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals0:04:28
19Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:05:07
20Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
21Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team0:05:16
22Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:07:47
23Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:08:29
24Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:09:58
25Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:12:18
26Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:12:40
27Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team0:15:46
28Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:16:42
29Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:20:18
30Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:27:33
31Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:28:58
32Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team0:28:59
33Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:29:08
34Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
35Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team0:29:15
36Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:29:38
37Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:32:09
38Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team0:32:13
39Patrick Williamson (NZl) Tait Communications Team0:32:54
40Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:33:06
41Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz0:38:13
42James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:40:35
43Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team0:45:34
44Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team0:48:08
45Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:50:06
46Mike Henton (NZl) Handy Rentals1:04:57
47James Henry (Aus) Apollo Cycles1:16:01

