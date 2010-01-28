Torckler takes lead with stage victory
Australia's Norris, South African Thompson fly into jerseys
Michael Torckler (Cardno) proved the strongest rider in the Tour of Wellington field on Thursday to eclipse a strong breakaway and be first up the mighty Admiral Hill. His stage winning performance also saw him take the yellow jersey in the second stage of the race.
The stage, arguably the toughest of the tour, began in Masterton and covered an undulating 110 kilometres before the ascent of Admiral Hill to the finish.
After rolling through town under neutral conditions, the flag was dropped and the race commenced with a series of early attacks; groups of 20 or 30 riders making moves, gaining a little time on the bunch before quickly being reeled in again.
It was a small but strong group that was the first to launch a successful breakaway. Clinton Avery (Cardno), Lachlan Norris and Joseph Lewis (Drapac Porsche), Heath Blackgrove (Team Solway), Mike Northey (Bici Vida), Michael Vink (Subway-Avanti) Mark Langlands (R+R) and Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia) riding clear of the peloton to establish a 55 second lead by the 40 kilometre mark.
New Zealand national champion Jack Bauer (Trust House Team), Wesley Gough (Team Solway) and Australian Mark Frendo (Shortis Cycle) worked hard to bridge to the group, successfully catching them on the first king of the mountain climb. Norris attacked on the last leg of the climb, with Thompson furiously chasing him. Thompson managed to pip Norris at the top to take the sprint.
The now eleven-strong lead group managed to push out to 1:30 over the chasing peloton.
However, 80 kilometres into the race the group began break up in the last few climbs before the final climb. Avery was the first to peel off the back, with Vink, Bauer, Northey and Frendo being dropped soon after.
Meanwhile, back in the peloton Michael Torckler (Cardno) had launched his own attack. The peloton let him go unchallenged to chase the leading group two minutes ahead.
Yellow jersey wearer Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) kept a low profile the whole day sitting in the bunch
The penultimate climb, a warm up for Admiral Hill, saw the lead group drop more riders, which by now had been joined by Torckler.
At the base of Admiral Hill there was only five riders left in the lead group. It was Torckler and Norris were strongest up the hill, and it came down to a last mad effort between the two. Torckler took line honours five seconds ahead of Norris.
Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia) finished in third, 1:30 further back.
Torckler took the yellow jersey for the stage, with Norris now five seconds behind him on the general classification. Norris holds the King of the Mountains jersey following the second stage while South African Thompson retains the sprint classification leader’s jersey.
Tomorrow’s third stage is the longest of the tour and sees the race head on for a return journey from Masterton to Pahiatua and back
|1
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team
|3:03:55
|2
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:00:05
|3
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:01:46
|4
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway
|0:01:51
|5
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:02:24
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:02:27
|7
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway
|0:02:29
|8
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:02:32
|9
|George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:02:34
|10
|Strong Aaron (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:02:36
|11
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:02:38
|12
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:02:41
|13
|Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle
|0:02:52
|14
|Josh Chugg (Aus) Trust House Team
|0:03:14
|15
|Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team
|0:03:41
|16
|Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle
|0:03:44
|17
|Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:03:57
|18
|Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:04:03
|19
|Brad Tilby (NZl) Handy Rentals
|20
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|0:04:05
|21
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway
|0:04:07
|22
|Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team
|0:04:09
|26
|Mark Frendo (Aus) Shortis Cycle
|23
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|27
|John Cornish (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|24
|Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|25
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|28
|Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:04:18
|29
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|0:04:21
|30
|Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway
|0:04:32
|31
|Matt Sillars (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|0:04:39
|32
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|0:04:51
|33
|Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals
|0:05:55
|34
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:06:03
|36
|Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
|37
|Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|35
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|38
|Andrew Hagan (NZl) Team Bp
|39
|Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals
|0:06:49
|40
|Fillion Julien (Can) Litespeed Team
|0:06:56
|41
|Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team
|0:07:11
|43
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:07:28
|42
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|44
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:07:50
|45
|Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team
|46
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:07:59
|47
|Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|48
|Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:08:06
|49
|Peter Latham (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|50
|Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:08:15
|51
|Jonathan Dunne (NZl) Team Bp
|0:08:35
|52
|Craig Hoskin (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|0:08:55
|53
|Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|0:09:11
|54
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|0:09:38
|55
|Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|0:10:08
|56
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway
|0:10:10
|57
|Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|0:10:50
|58
|Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|0:11:00
|59
|Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|0:11:04
|60
|Mark Langlands (NZl) R+R Team
|0:11:28
|61
|Matt Robinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|0:11:32
|62
|Patrick Williamson (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|0:11:45
|64
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Trust House Team
|0:11:57
|63
|Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|65
|Mike Naylor (NZl) Team Bp
|0:12:13
|66
|Brendan Brooks (Aus) Shortis Cycle
|0:12:18
|67
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:12:35
|68
|Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team
|0:13:02
|69
|Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team
|0:13:55
|70
|Kevin Strongman (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|0:14:00
|71
|Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|0:14:10
|72
|Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|0:14:17
|73
|Gregory Marfell (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|0:14:25
|74
|Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:14:39
|75
|Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:14:41
|76
|Chris Kendall (NZl) Team Bp
|0:16:03
|77
|Allessandro Bazzanna (Ita) Fly V Australia
|0:16:28
|78
|Richard Rollinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|0:16:47
|80
|Saul Webb (NZl) Sanz Team
|0:17:04
|79
|Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz
|81
|Luke McCarthy (NZl) Mercedes Benz
|82
|Daniel Furmston (Aus) Trust House Team
|83
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|84
|Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|85
|Peter Aquilina (Aus) Mercedes Benz
|0:18:35
|86
|James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:19:26
|87
|John Grove (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|0:20:56
|88
|Daniel Coombes (NZl) Team Bp
|0:21:21
|89
|Sam Horn (NZl) Handy Rentals
|0:21:39
|90
|Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|0:21:41
|91
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:22:07
|92
|Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:23:44
|93
|Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:24:25
|94
|Brendan Jones (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:25:12
|95
|Giuseppe Cirella (Ita) Penny’S Cycling Team
|0:26:00
|96
|Winston Briggs (NZl) Sanz Team
|0:26:05
|97
|James Henry (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|0:27:24
|98
|Mike Henton (NZl) Handy Rentals
|0:28:37
|100
|Ben Powell (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|0:28:57
|99
|Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|101
|Ouellet-Lacroix Frederic (Can) Litespeed Team
|1:06:25
|102
|Brett Slater (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|1:08:08
|DNF
|Tom Findlay (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|DNF
|Tobias Larsson (Swe) Mercedes Benz
|DNF
|Trent William (Aus) Sanz Team
|1
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team
|6:07:59
|2
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:00:05
|3
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:01:46
|4
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway
|0:01:51
|5
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:02:11
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:02:21
|7
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway
|0:02:29
|8
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:02:32
|9
|George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:02:34
|10
|Strong Aaron (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:02:36
|11
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:02:38
|12
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:02:41
|13
|Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle
|0:02:52
|14
|Josh Chugg (Aus) Trust House Team
|0:03:14
|15
|Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team
|0:03:41
|16
|Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle
|0:03:44
|17
|Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:03:57
|18
|Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:04:03
|19
|Brad Tilby (NZl) Handy Rentals
|20
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:04:05
|21
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|22
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway
|0:04:07
|23
|Mark Frendo (Aus) Shortis Cycle
|0:04:09
|24
|Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|25
|John Cornish (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|26
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|27
|Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team
|28
|Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:04:18
|29
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|0:04:21
|30
|Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway
|0:04:32
|31
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|0:04:51
|32
|Matt Sillars (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|0:04:59
|33
|Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals
|0:05:55
|34
|Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
|0:06:03
|35
|Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|36
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|37
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:06:23
|38
|Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals
|0:06:49
|39
|Fillion Julien (Can) Litespeed Team
|0:07:22
|40
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:07:28
|41
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|42
|Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team
|0:07:37
|43
|Peter Latham (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:08:06
|44
|Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|0:10:08
|45
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway
|0:10:10
|46
|Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|0:10:50
|47
|Mark Langlands (NZl) R+R Team
|0:11:28
|48
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Trust House Team
|0:11:57
|49
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:12:19
|50
|Brendan Brooks (Aus) Shortis Cycle
|0:12:49
|51
|Andrew Hagan (NZl) Team Bp
|0:13:38
|52
|Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|0:14:10
|53
|Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:14:39
|54
|Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:15:01
|55
|Craig Hoskin (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|0:17:17
|56
|Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:18:07
|57
|Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|0:19:03
|58
|Mike Naylor (NZl) Team Bp
|0:22:05
|59
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:22:27
|60
|Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|0:22:39
|61
|Gregory Marfell (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|0:22:42
|62
|Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team
|0:23:29
|63
|Peter Aquilina (Aus) Mercedes Benz
|0:26:10
|64
|Allessandro Bazzanna (Ita) Fly V Australia
|0:26:20
|65
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:26:56
|66
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|0:29:54
|67
|Daniel Coombes (NZl) Team Bp
|0:31:13
|68
|Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:31:19
|69
|Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team
|0:31:20
|70
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:31:29
|71
|Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|72
|Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|0:31:33
|73
|Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:31:36
|74
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:31:59
|75
|Jonathan Dunne (NZl) Team Bp
|0:32:05
|76
|Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|0:34:30
|77
|Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|0:34:34
|78
|Matt Robinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|0:35:02
|79
|Patrick Williamson (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|0:35:15
|80
|Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|0:35:27
|81
|Luke McCarthy (NZl) Mercedes Benz
|0:37:20
|82
|Kevin Strongman (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|0:37:30
|83
|Chris Kendall (NZl) Team Bp
|0:39:33
|84
|Richard Rollinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|0:40:17
|85
|Daniel Furmston (Aus) Trust House Team
|0:40:34
|86
|Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|87
|Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz
|88
|Saul Webb (NZl) Sanz Team
|89
|James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:42:56
|90
|John Grove (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|0:44:26
|91
|Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:47:55
|92
|Brendan Jones (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:48:42
|93
|Winston Briggs (NZl) Sanz Team
|0:49:35
|94
|Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team
|0:50:29
|95
|Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:52:27
|96
|Sam Horn (NZl) Handy Rentals
|0:58:13
|97
|Mike Henton (NZl) Handy Rentals
|1:07:18
|98
|James Henry (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|1:18:22
|1
|Cardno Team
|18:29:17
|2
|Team Solway
|18:32:24
|3
|Jayco Skins Team - Australia
|18:33:16
|4
|Drapac Porsche - Australia
|18:33:57
|5
|Fly V Australia
|18:34:23
|6
|Shortis Cycle - Australia
|18:34:43
|7
|Black Peloton / Placemakers
|18:37:01
|8
|Subway Avanti Pro CyclingTeam
|18:37:07
|9
|Genesys Wealth Advisers - Australia
|18:38:28
|10
|R + R Team
|18:38:58
|11
|Handy Rentals
|18:40:44
|12
|Team BICI VIDA
|18:44:31
|13
|Benchmark Homes Team
|18:53:40
|14
|Trust House Team
|18:56:14
|15
|McDonagh Blake-Witness-Australia
|18:59:06
|16
|Team BP
|19:15:52
|17
|Litespeed Team
|19:17:03
|18
|Penny's Cycling Team
|19:26:37
|19
|Tait Communications Team
|19:28:45
|20
|Apollo Cycles - Australia
|19:30:48
|21
|Mercedes Benz
|19:40:55
|22
|Sanz Team
|19:51:47
|1
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|7
|pts
|2
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|6
|3
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|2
|4
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|1
|5
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team
|1
|6
|Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway
|1
|1
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|32
|pts
|2
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|26
|3
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team
|12
|4
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|8
|5
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|6
|6
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway
|6
|7
|Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|4
|8
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway
|2
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|6:10:20
|2
|George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:17
|4
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:00:20
|5
|Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle
|0:00:31
|6
|Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team
|0:01:20
|7
|Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:01:36
|8
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:01:44
|9
|Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|0:01:48
|10
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|11
|Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team
|12
|Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:01:57
|13
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|0:02:00
|14
|Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway
|0:02:11
|15
|Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals
|0:03:34
|16
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|0:03:42
|17
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:04:02
|18
|Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals
|0:04:28
|19
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:05:07
|20
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|21
|Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team
|0:05:16
|22
|Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|0:07:47
|23
|Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|0:08:29
|24
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:09:58
|25
|Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:12:18
|26
|Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:12:40
|27
|Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:15:46
|28
|Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|0:16:42
|29
|Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|0:20:18
|30
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|0:27:33
|31
|Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:28:58
|32
|Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team
|0:28:59
|33
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:29:08
|34
|Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|35
|Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:29:15
|36
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:29:38
|37
|Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|0:32:09
|38
|Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|0:32:13
|39
|Patrick Williamson (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|0:32:54
|40
|Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|0:33:06
|41
|Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz
|0:38:13
|42
|James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:40:35
|43
|Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:45:34
|44
|Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team
|0:48:08
|45
|Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:50:06
|46
|Mike Henton (NZl) Handy Rentals
|1:04:57
|47
|James Henry (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|1:16:01
