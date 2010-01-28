Image 1 of 18 New Zealand's Michael Torckler (Cardno Team) took a surprise stage victory. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 18 Lachlan Norris (Drapac-Porsche) in the KOM, Michael Torckler (Cardno Team) in the leader's jersey and Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia) in the sprint jersey. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 18 Michael Torckler (Cardno Team) is the new race leader following the second stage. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 18 Michael Torkler (Cardno) is the new race leader (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 18 Peter McDonald signs in (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 18 The peloton in the neutral zone as it heads out of Masterton (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 18 (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 18 Ten riders break clear of the peloton (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 18 Lachlan Norris and Jay Thompson contest for the KOM points (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 18 The peloton swelter under the midday sun (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 18 The leading group, reduced to six riders and led by Lochlan Norris of Drapac Porsche (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 18 Michael Torkler of Cardno Team and three others are trying to bridge to the leaders (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 13 of 18 The peloton ride through the green countryside (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 14 of 18 Torckler has dropped his three companions and goes in search of the leaders (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 15 of 18 The leading group headed by Heath Blackgrove of Team Solway are nearing the summit of Te Wharaw Hill (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 16 of 18 Jay Thompson finishes third and retains his lead in the points classification (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 17 of 18 Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) battled hard but lost the yellow jersey today (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 18 of 18 Race organiser Jorge Sandoval congratulates Michael Torkler (Cardno) after winning stage two at the summit of Admiral Hill (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Michael Torckler (Cardno) proved the strongest rider in the Tour of Wellington field on Thursday to eclipse a strong breakaway and be first up the mighty Admiral Hill. His stage winning performance also saw him take the yellow jersey in the second stage of the race.

The stage, arguably the toughest of the tour, began in Masterton and covered an undulating 110 kilometres before the ascent of Admiral Hill to the finish.

After rolling through town under neutral conditions, the flag was dropped and the race commenced with a series of early attacks; groups of 20 or 30 riders making moves, gaining a little time on the bunch before quickly being reeled in again.

It was a small but strong group that was the first to launch a successful breakaway. Clinton Avery (Cardno), Lachlan Norris and Joseph Lewis (Drapac Porsche), Heath Blackgrove (Team Solway), Mike Northey (Bici Vida), Michael Vink (Subway-Avanti) Mark Langlands (R+R) and Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia) riding clear of the peloton to establish a 55 second lead by the 40 kilometre mark.

New Zealand national champion Jack Bauer (Trust House Team), Wesley Gough (Team Solway) and Australian Mark Frendo (Shortis Cycle) worked hard to bridge to the group, successfully catching them on the first king of the mountain climb. Norris attacked on the last leg of the climb, with Thompson furiously chasing him. Thompson managed to pip Norris at the top to take the sprint.

The now eleven-strong lead group managed to push out to 1:30 over the chasing peloton.

However, 80 kilometres into the race the group began break up in the last few climbs before the final climb. Avery was the first to peel off the back, with Vink, Bauer, Northey and Frendo being dropped soon after.

Meanwhile, back in the peloton Michael Torckler (Cardno) had launched his own attack. The peloton let him go unchallenged to chase the leading group two minutes ahead.

Yellow jersey wearer Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) kept a low profile the whole day sitting in the bunch

The penultimate climb, a warm up for Admiral Hill, saw the lead group drop more riders, which by now had been joined by Torckler.

At the base of Admiral Hill there was only five riders left in the lead group. It was Torckler and Norris were strongest up the hill, and it came down to a last mad effort between the two. Torckler took line honours five seconds ahead of Norris.

Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia) finished in third, 1:30 further back.

Torckler took the yellow jersey for the stage, with Norris now five seconds behind him on the general classification. Norris holds the King of the Mountains jersey following the second stage while South African Thompson retains the sprint classification leader’s jersey.

Tomorrow’s third stage is the longest of the tour and sees the race head on for a return journey from Masterton to Pahiatua and back

Results 1 Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team 3:03:55 2 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:00:05 3 Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:01:46 4 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway 0:01:51 5 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:02:24 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:02:27 7 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway 0:02:29 8 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:02:32 9 George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team 0:02:34 10 Strong Aaron (NZl) Cardno Team 0:02:36 11 Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:02:38 12 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:02:41 13 Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle 0:02:52 14 Josh Chugg (Aus) Trust House Team 0:03:14 15 Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team 0:03:41 16 Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle 0:03:44 17 Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:03:57 18 Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:04:03 19 Brad Tilby (NZl) Handy Rentals 20 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 0:04:05 21 Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway 0:04:07 22 Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team 0:04:09 26 Mark Frendo (Aus) Shortis Cycle 23 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 27 John Cornish (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 24 Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 25 James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 28 Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:04:18 29 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:04:21 30 Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway 0:04:32 31 Matt Sillars (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:04:39 32 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 0:04:51 33 Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals 0:05:55 34 Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:06:03 36 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 37 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 35 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida 38 Andrew Hagan (NZl) Team Bp 39 Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals 0:06:49 40 Fillion Julien (Can) Litespeed Team 0:06:56 41 Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team 0:07:11 43 Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:07:28 42 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche 44 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:07:50 45 Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team 46 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:07:59 47 Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 48 Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team 0:08:06 49 Peter Latham (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 50 Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team 0:08:15 51 Jonathan Dunne (NZl) Team Bp 0:08:35 52 Craig Hoskin (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 0:08:55 53 Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:09:11 54 Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 0:09:38 55 Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:10:08 56 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway 0:10:10 57 Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 0:10:50 58 Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:11:00 59 Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 0:11:04 60 Mark Langlands (NZl) R+R Team 0:11:28 61 Matt Robinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team 0:11:32 62 Patrick Williamson (NZl) Tait Communications Team 0:11:45 64 Jack Bauer (NZl) Trust House Team 0:11:57 63 Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 65 Mike Naylor (NZl) Team Bp 0:12:13 66 Brendan Brooks (Aus) Shortis Cycle 0:12:18 67 Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team 0:12:35 68 Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team 0:13:02 69 Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team 0:13:55 70 Kevin Strongman (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 0:14:00 71 Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:14:10 72 Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:14:17 73 Gregory Marfell (NZl) Tait Communications Team 0:14:25 74 Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:14:39 75 Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:14:41 76 Chris Kendall (NZl) Team Bp 0:16:03 77 Allessandro Bazzanna (Ita) Fly V Australia 0:16:28 78 Richard Rollinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team 0:16:47 80 Saul Webb (NZl) Sanz Team 0:17:04 79 Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz 81 Luke McCarthy (NZl) Mercedes Benz 82 Daniel Furmston (Aus) Trust House Team 83 Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 84 Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 85 Peter Aquilina (Aus) Mercedes Benz 0:18:35 86 James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:19:26 87 John Grove (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:20:56 88 Daniel Coombes (NZl) Team Bp 0:21:21 89 Sam Horn (NZl) Handy Rentals 0:21:39 90 Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:21:41 91 Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:22:07 92 Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:23:44 93 Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:24:25 94 Brendan Jones (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:25:12 95 Giuseppe Cirella (Ita) Penny’S Cycling Team 0:26:00 96 Winston Briggs (NZl) Sanz Team 0:26:05 97 James Henry (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:27:24 98 Mike Henton (NZl) Handy Rentals 0:28:37 100 Ben Powell (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 0:28:57 99 Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 101 Ouellet-Lacroix Frederic (Can) Litespeed Team 1:06:25 102 Brett Slater (NZl) Tait Communications Team 1:08:08 DNF Tom Findlay (NZl) Team Bici Vida DNF Tobias Larsson (Swe) Mercedes Benz DNF Trent William (Aus) Sanz Team

General Classification 1 Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team 6:07:59 2 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:00:05 3 Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:01:46 4 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway 0:01:51 5 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:02:11 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:02:21 7 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway 0:02:29 8 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:02:32 9 George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team 0:02:34 10 Strong Aaron (NZl) Cardno Team 0:02:36 11 Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:02:38 12 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:02:41 13 Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle 0:02:52 14 Josh Chugg (Aus) Trust House Team 0:03:14 15 Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team 0:03:41 16 Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle 0:03:44 17 Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:03:57 18 Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:04:03 19 Brad Tilby (NZl) Handy Rentals 20 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:04:05 21 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 22 Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway 0:04:07 23 Mark Frendo (Aus) Shortis Cycle 0:04:09 24 Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 25 John Cornish (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 26 James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 27 Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team 28 Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:04:18 29 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:04:21 30 Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway 0:04:32 31 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 0:04:51 32 Matt Sillars (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:04:59 33 Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals 0:05:55 34 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 0:06:03 35 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 36 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida 37 Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:06:23 38 Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals 0:06:49 39 Fillion Julien (Can) Litespeed Team 0:07:22 40 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:07:28 41 Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 42 Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team 0:07:37 43 Peter Latham (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:08:06 44 Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:10:08 45 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway 0:10:10 46 Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 0:10:50 47 Mark Langlands (NZl) R+R Team 0:11:28 48 Jack Bauer (NZl) Trust House Team 0:11:57 49 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:12:19 50 Brendan Brooks (Aus) Shortis Cycle 0:12:49 51 Andrew Hagan (NZl) Team Bp 0:13:38 52 Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:14:10 53 Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:14:39 54 Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:15:01 55 Craig Hoskin (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 0:17:17 56 Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team 0:18:07 57 Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:19:03 58 Mike Naylor (NZl) Team Bp 0:22:05 59 Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team 0:22:27 60 Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:22:39 61 Gregory Marfell (NZl) Tait Communications Team 0:22:42 62 Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team 0:23:29 63 Peter Aquilina (Aus) Mercedes Benz 0:26:10 64 Allessandro Bazzanna (Ita) Fly V Australia 0:26:20 65 Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:26:56 66 Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 0:29:54 67 Daniel Coombes (NZl) Team Bp 0:31:13 68 Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:31:19 69 Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team 0:31:20 70 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:31:29 71 Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 72 Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:31:33 73 Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team 0:31:36 74 Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:31:59 75 Jonathan Dunne (NZl) Team Bp 0:32:05 76 Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:34:30 77 Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 0:34:34 78 Matt Robinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team 0:35:02 79 Patrick Williamson (NZl) Tait Communications Team 0:35:15 80 Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:35:27 81 Luke McCarthy (NZl) Mercedes Benz 0:37:20 82 Kevin Strongman (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 0:37:30 83 Chris Kendall (NZl) Team Bp 0:39:33 84 Richard Rollinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team 0:40:17 85 Daniel Furmston (Aus) Trust House Team 0:40:34 86 Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 87 Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz 88 Saul Webb (NZl) Sanz Team 89 James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:42:56 90 John Grove (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:44:26 91 Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:47:55 92 Brendan Jones (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:48:42 93 Winston Briggs (NZl) Sanz Team 0:49:35 94 Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team 0:50:29 95 Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:52:27 96 Sam Horn (NZl) Handy Rentals 0:58:13 97 Mike Henton (NZl) Handy Rentals 1:07:18 98 James Henry (Aus) Apollo Cycles 1:18:22

Teams General Classification 1 Cardno Team 18:29:17 2 Team Solway 18:32:24 3 Jayco Skins Team - Australia 18:33:16 4 Drapac Porsche - Australia 18:33:57 5 Fly V Australia 18:34:23 6 Shortis Cycle - Australia 18:34:43 7 Black Peloton / Placemakers 18:37:01 8 Subway Avanti Pro CyclingTeam 18:37:07 9 Genesys Wealth Advisers - Australia 18:38:28 10 R + R Team 18:38:58 11 Handy Rentals 18:40:44 12 Team BICI VIDA 18:44:31 13 Benchmark Homes Team 18:53:40 14 Trust House Team 18:56:14 15 McDonagh Blake-Witness-Australia 18:59:06 16 Team BP 19:15:52 17 Litespeed Team 19:17:03 18 Penny's Cycling Team 19:26:37 19 Tait Communications Team 19:28:45 20 Apollo Cycles - Australia 19:30:48 21 Mercedes Benz 19:40:55 22 Sanz Team 19:51:47

Sprint Classification 1 Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia 7 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche 6 3 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche 2 4 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 1 5 Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team 1 6 Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway 1

Mountains Classification 1 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche 32 pts 2 Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia 26 3 Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team 12 4 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche 8 5 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 6 6 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway 6 7 Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 4 8 Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway 2