Trending

Gough goes all out in finale

Bennet backs himself and takes overall

Image 1 of 4

Lachlan Norris (Drapac Pro Cycling) on the front of the break.

Lachlan Norris (Drapac Pro Cycling) on the front of the break.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 2 of 4

Tour winner George Bennett (Team Cardno) works hard in a strung out peloton.

Tour winner George Bennett (Team Cardno) works hard in a strung out peloton.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 3 of 4

Joe Cooper (Mico Revolution Racing) was the winner of the KOM classification.

Joe Cooper (Mico Revolution Racing) was the winner of the KOM classification.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 4 of 4

Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling) wins the final stage ahead of Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers).

Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling) wins the final stage ahead of Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers).
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)

Australian Nathan Earle (Genesys Health) was denied his fourth stage win by Subway Pro Cycling's Westley Gough who won the final stage of the International Trust House Cycle Classic yesterday in Wellington.

Gough was in the stage-winning break in the tour's final stage, a criterium raced in Wellington's inner city streets, with Earle, Lachlan Norris (Drapac) and Patrick Lane (Jayco AIS).

"My goal was to stay near the front and go with any moves that looked dangerous," Gough said. "Once I got in the winning break we worked well together and just kept the pressure on and with four laps to go I was trying to decide whether to go solo or take the gamble of a sprint finish."

Gough took the gamble of waiting for the sprint, and coming into the final corner came past the three riders to win the stage in just over an hour.

"I wondered whether I would have the sprint legs and actually quite surprised myself to get over them for the win - I'm really pleased, and after a disappointing start (to the tour) it's a great way for the team to finish," he added.

"It was hard and fast right from the start and the boys were on the front looking for opportunities and Wes was just in amazing form today," said Subway Pro Cycling manager Graeme Miller.

"Once Wes was in the front group we had Paul (Odlin) and Pete (Latham) policing things in the chase group. We totally dominated on a day that really suited our strengths and showed what we could do."

Nelson rider George Bennet (Cardno) held on to take the overall title and will depart New Zealand shortly to race overseas for the Trek-Livestrong Under 23 team.

Results
1Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling1:03:16
2Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:01
3Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
4Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
5Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:00:31
6Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:32
7Reuben Donati (Aus) Trust House0:00:34
8Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:36
9Ben Hill (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
10Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
11Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:37
12Phil Grenfell (Aus) Bikebug.com
13Silas Cullen (NZl) Tait Communications0:00:44
14George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team0:00:47
15Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
16Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
17Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:00:48
18Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team
19Jason Allen (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:00:50
20Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
21James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing
22Glen Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:51
23Justin Kerr (NZl) Cardno Team0:00:54
24Tim Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
25Mike Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
DNFJoseph Cooper (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
DNFAlex Meenhorst (NZl) Cardno Team
DNFSteele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
DNFJay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
DNFAndrew Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
DNFRyan Obst (Aus) zeroMYcarbon.com
DNFThomas Scully (NZl) Orbea Team
DNFBenjamin Olesen (NZl) Orbea Team
DNFSam Rutherford (Aus) Bikebug.com
DNFGeoff Straub (Aus) Bikebug.com
DNFScott Mullaly (NZl) Orbea Team
DNFShane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
DNFCameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
DNFMichael Baker (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
DNFKarl Murray (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
DNFMichael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFMathew Marshall (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
DNFChris Jory (Aus) Bikebug.com
DNFHamish Tomlinson (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
DNFMatthew Talbot (NZl) R+R Team
DNFFraser Bermingham (NZl) Orbea Team
DNFMichael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
DNFDaniel Coombes (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
DNFLogan Somers-Edgar (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
DNFMathew Gorter (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
DNFBrad Carter (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
DNFDylan Wallis (Aus) Trust House
DNFWade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team
DNFTom David (NZl) Cardno Team
DNFLouis Wright (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
DNFMichael Vink (NZl) R+R Team
DNFNathan Tuck (NZl) R+R Team
DNFStephen Bomball (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
DNFMarc Williams (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
DNFGreg Taylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
DNFAidan McKenzie (Aus) Trust House
DNFJonathan Lovelock (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
DNFRyan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
DNFAlex Malone (Aus) Bikebug.com
DNFDarcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
DNFJames Early (NZl) R+R Team
DNFMatthew Sillars (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
DNFOliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Tait Communications

Final general classification
1George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team

Latest on Cyclingnews