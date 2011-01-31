Gough goes all out in finale
Bennet backs himself and takes overall
Australian Nathan Earle (Genesys Health) was denied his fourth stage win by Subway Pro Cycling's Westley Gough who won the final stage of the International Trust House Cycle Classic yesterday in Wellington.
Gough was in the stage-winning break in the tour's final stage, a criterium raced in Wellington's inner city streets, with Earle, Lachlan Norris (Drapac) and Patrick Lane (Jayco AIS).
"My goal was to stay near the front and go with any moves that looked dangerous," Gough said. "Once I got in the winning break we worked well together and just kept the pressure on and with four laps to go I was trying to decide whether to go solo or take the gamble of a sprint finish."
Gough took the gamble of waiting for the sprint, and coming into the final corner came past the three riders to win the stage in just over an hour.
"I wondered whether I would have the sprint legs and actually quite surprised myself to get over them for the win - I'm really pleased, and after a disappointing start (to the tour) it's a great way for the team to finish," he added.
"It was hard and fast right from the start and the boys were on the front looking for opportunities and Wes was just in amazing form today," said Subway Pro Cycling manager Graeme Miller.
"Once Wes was in the front group we had Paul (Odlin) and Pete (Latham) policing things in the chase group. We totally dominated on a day that really suited our strengths and showed what we could do."
Nelson rider George Bennet (Cardno) held on to take the overall title and will depart New Zealand shortly to race overseas for the Trek-Livestrong Under 23 team.
|1
|Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|1:03:16
|2
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:01
|3
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|5
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|6
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:32
|7
|Reuben Donati (Aus) Trust House
|0:00:34
|8
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:36
|9
|Ben Hill (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|10
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|11
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:00:37
|12
|Phil Grenfell (Aus) Bikebug.com
|13
|Silas Cullen (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:00:44
|14
|George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:00:47
|15
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|16
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|17
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:00:48
|18
|Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|19
|Jason Allen (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|20
|Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|21
|James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|22
|Glen Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:00:51
|23
|Justin Kerr (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:00:54
|24
|Tim Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|25
|Mike Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|DNF
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|DNF
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Cardno Team
|DNF
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|DNF
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|DNF
|Andrew Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|DNF
|Ryan Obst (Aus) zeroMYcarbon.com
|DNF
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Orbea Team
|DNF
|Benjamin Olesen (NZl) Orbea Team
|DNF
|Sam Rutherford (Aus) Bikebug.com
|DNF
|Geoff Straub (Aus) Bikebug.com
|DNF
|Scott Mullaly (NZl) Orbea Team
|DNF
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|DNF
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|DNF
|Michael Baker (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|DNF
|Karl Murray (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|DNF
|Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Mathew Marshall (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|DNF
|Chris Jory (Aus) Bikebug.com
|DNF
|Hamish Tomlinson (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|DNF
|Matthew Talbot (NZl) R+R Team
|DNF
|Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Orbea Team
|DNF
|Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|DNF
|Daniel Coombes (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|DNF
|Logan Somers-Edgar (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|DNF
|Mathew Gorter (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|DNF
|Dylan Wallis (Aus) Trust House
|DNF
|Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team
|DNF
|Tom David (NZl) Cardno Team
|DNF
|Louis Wright (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|DNF
|Michael Vink (NZl) R+R Team
|DNF
|Nathan Tuck (NZl) R+R Team
|DNF
|Stephen Bomball (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marc Williams (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|DNF
|Greg Taylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|DNF
|Aidan McKenzie (Aus) Trust House
|DNF
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|DNF
|Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|DNF
|Alex Malone (Aus) Bikebug.com
|DNF
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|DNF
|James Early (NZl) R+R Team
|DNF
|Matthew Sillars (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|DNF
|Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Tait Communications
|1
|George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
