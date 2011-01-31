Image 1 of 4 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Pro Cycling) on the front of the break. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 2 of 4 Tour winner George Bennett (Team Cardno) works hard in a strung out peloton. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 3 of 4 Joe Cooper (Mico Revolution Racing) was the winner of the KOM classification. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 4 of 4 Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling) wins the final stage ahead of Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers). (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)

Australian Nathan Earle (Genesys Health) was denied his fourth stage win by Subway Pro Cycling's Westley Gough who won the final stage of the International Trust House Cycle Classic yesterday in Wellington.

Gough was in the stage-winning break in the tour's final stage, a criterium raced in Wellington's inner city streets, with Earle, Lachlan Norris (Drapac) and Patrick Lane (Jayco AIS).

"My goal was to stay near the front and go with any moves that looked dangerous," Gough said. "Once I got in the winning break we worked well together and just kept the pressure on and with four laps to go I was trying to decide whether to go solo or take the gamble of a sprint finish."

Gough took the gamble of waiting for the sprint, and coming into the final corner came past the three riders to win the stage in just over an hour.

"I wondered whether I would have the sprint legs and actually quite surprised myself to get over them for the win - I'm really pleased, and after a disappointing start (to the tour) it's a great way for the team to finish," he added.

"It was hard and fast right from the start and the boys were on the front looking for opportunities and Wes was just in amazing form today," said Subway Pro Cycling manager Graeme Miller.

"Once Wes was in the front group we had Paul (Odlin) and Pete (Latham) policing things in the chase group. We totally dominated on a day that really suited our strengths and showed what we could do."

Nelson rider George Bennet (Cardno) held on to take the overall title and will depart New Zealand shortly to race overseas for the Trek-Livestrong Under 23 team.

Results 1 Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 1:03:16 2 Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:01 3 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 5 Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 0:00:31 6 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:32 7 Reuben Donati (Aus) Trust House 0:00:34 8 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:36 9 Ben Hill (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team 10 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 11 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:00:37 12 Phil Grenfell (Aus) Bikebug.com 13 Silas Cullen (NZl) Tait Communications 0:00:44 14 George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team 0:00:47 15 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 16 Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 17 Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 0:00:48 18 Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team 19 Jason Allen (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 0:00:50 20 Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 21 James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing 22 Glen Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:00:51 23 Justin Kerr (NZl) Cardno Team 0:00:54 24 Tim Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing 25 Mike Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing DNF Joseph Cooper (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing DNF Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Cardno Team DNF Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers DNF Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS DNF Andrew Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing DNF Ryan Obst (Aus) zeroMYcarbon.com DNF Thomas Scully (NZl) Orbea Team DNF Benjamin Olesen (NZl) Orbea Team DNF Sam Rutherford (Aus) Bikebug.com DNF Geoff Straub (Aus) Bikebug.com DNF Scott Mullaly (NZl) Orbea Team DNF Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team DNF Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team DNF Michael Baker (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team DNF Karl Murray (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group DNF Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling DNF Mathew Marshall (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers DNF Chris Jory (Aus) Bikebug.com DNF Hamish Tomlinson (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com DNF Matthew Talbot (NZl) R+R Team DNF Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Orbea Team DNF Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing DNF Daniel Coombes (NZl) Wheelworks Racing DNF Logan Somers-Edgar (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com DNF Mathew Gorter (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling DNF Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing DNF Dylan Wallis (Aus) Trust House DNF Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team DNF Tom David (NZl) Cardno Team DNF Louis Wright (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing DNF Michael Vink (NZl) R+R Team DNF Nathan Tuck (NZl) R+R Team DNF Stephen Bomball (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team DNF Marc Williams (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team DNF Greg Taylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing DNF Aidan McKenzie (Aus) Trust House DNF Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers DNF Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group DNF Alex Malone (Aus) Bikebug.com DNF Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com DNF James Early (NZl) R+R Team DNF Matthew Sillars (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group DNF Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Tait Communications