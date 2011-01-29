Earle wins third stage in three days
Bennet retains race lead
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|2:45:34
|2
|Ben Hill (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|3
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:01
|4
|Mike Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:00:25
|5
|Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|6
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|7
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|8
|Mathew Gorter (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|9
|Matthew Sillars (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|10
|Tim Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|11
|Ryan Obst (Aus) zeroMYcarbon.com
|12
|James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|13
|Chris Jory (Aus) Bikebug.com
|14
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|15
|Andrew Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|16
|Reuben Donati (Aus) Trust House
|17
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|18
|Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|19
|George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
|20
|Sam Rutherford (Aus) Bikebug.com
|21
|Marc Williams (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|22
|Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|23
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Orbea Team
|24
|Hamish Tomlinson (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|25
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|26
|Silas Cullen (NZl) Tait Communications
|27
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:00:30
|28
|Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|29
|Mathew Marshall (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|30
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|31
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|32
|Glen Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:00:40
|33
|Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|0:01:14
|34
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:01:29
|35
|Dylan Wallis (Aus) Trust House
|0:03:17
|36
|James Early (NZl) R+R Team
|0:04:20
|37
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|38
|Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|39
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|40
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|41
|Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|42
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:06:29
|43
|Greg Taylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|44
|Michael Vink (NZl) R+R Team
|45
|Scott Mullaly (NZl) Orbea Team
|0:07:35
|46
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:07:41
|47
|Daniel Coombes (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:10:39
|48
|Matthew Talbot (NZl) R+R Team
|0:10:58
|49
|Aidan McKenzie (Aus) Trust House
|50
|Nathan Tuck (NZl) R+R Team
|51
|Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Orbea Team
|52
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|53
|Geoff Straub (Aus) Bikebug.com
|54
|Logan Somers-Edgar (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|55
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|56
|Jason Allen (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|57
|Tom David (NZl) Cardno Team
|58
|Phil Grenfell (Aus) Bikebug.com
|59
|Karl Murray (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|60
|Joshua Page (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:11:06
|61
|Stephen Bomball (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|62
|Alex McGregor (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|0:11:45
|63
|Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:20:24
|64
|Justin Kerr (NZl) Cardno Team
|65
|Michael Baker (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|0:24:53
|66
|Johnathon Gee (NZl) Tait Communications
|67
|Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Tait Communications
|68
|Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|69
|Louis Wright (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|70
|Benjamin Olesen (NZl) Orbea Team
|DSQ
|Alex Malone (Aus) Bikebug.com
|DNF
|Stuart Grimsey (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|DNF
|David Deery (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|DNF
|Koos Kers (Ned) Trust House
|DNF
|Tom Donald (Aus) Trust House
|DNF
|Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|DNF
|Matthew Robinson (NZl) Orbea Team
|DNF
|Conor Ryan (GBr) Tait Communications
|DNF
|Winston Briggs (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|DNF
|Peter Murphy (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|DNF
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|DNF
|Josh Brown (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|DNF
|Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
|12:42:12
|2
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:00:38
|3
|James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:00:52
|4
|Chris Jory (Aus) Bikebug.com
|0:01:26
|5
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:36
|6
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:01:42
|7
|Tim Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:01:54
|8
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:14
|9
|Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:02:49
|10
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:06:00
|11
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|0:06:35
|12
|Andrew Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:08:42
|13
|Reuben Donati (Aus) Trust House
|0:12:42
|14
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:12:57
|15
|Ben Hill (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|0:13:00
|16
|Hamish Tomlinson (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|0:13:40
|17
|Silas Cullen (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:13:42
|18
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:14:23
|19
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:15:57
|20
|Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:16:21
|21
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:17:23
|22
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:17:35
|23
|Sam Rutherford (Aus) Bikebug.com
|0:18:18
|24
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:18:39
|25
|Mike Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:22:41
|26
|Glen Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:22:56
|27
|Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|0:26:12
|28
|Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:26:32
|29
|Scott Mullaly (NZl) Orbea Team
|0:26:36
|30
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:27:13
|31
|Michael Vink (NZl) R+R Team
|0:28:47
|32
|Dylan Wallis (Aus) Trust House
|0:28:55
|33
|Matthew Sillars (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:29:14
|34
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:29:59
|35
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:30:19
|36
|Marc Williams (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|0:30:21
|37
|Mathew Marshall (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:30:28
|38
|Joshua Page (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:30:50
|39
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|0:31:18
|40
|Ryan Obst (Aus) zeroMYcarbon.com
|0:31:35
|41
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:33:15
|42
|Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:33:49
|43
|Aidan McKenzie (Aus) Trust House
|0:33:54
|44
|James Early (NZl) R+R Team
|0:34:16
|45
|Mathew Gorter (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:35:42
|46
|Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:36:19
|47
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Orbea Team
|0:39:28
|48
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:40:51
|49
|Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:42:46
|50
|Stephen Bomball (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|0:43:03
|51
|Karl Murray (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:44:08
|52
|Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Orbea Team
|0:45:13
|53
|Daniel Coombes (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:46:23
|54
|Alex McGregor (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|0:50:04
|55
|Matthew Talbot (NZl) R+R Team
|0:50:52
|56
|Greg Taylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:50:54
|57
|Johnathon Gee (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:51:50
|58
|Phil Grenfell (Aus) Bikebug.com
|59
|Logan Somers-Edgar (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|0:55:36
|60
|Geoff Straub (Aus) Bikebug.com
|0:56:25
|61
|Justin Kerr (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:57:34
|62
|Tom David (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:57:41
|63
|Nathan Tuck (NZl) R+R Team
|1:01:44
|64
|Louis Wright (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|1:02:03
|65
|Jason Allen (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|1:04:51
|66
|Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team
|1:12:45
|67
|Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|1:15:37
|68
|Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Tait Communications
|1:19:50
|69
|Michael Baker (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|1:25:54
|70
|Benjamin Olesen (NZl) Orbea Team
|1:32:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|11
|pts
|2
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|11
|3
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|5
|4
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|4
|5
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|3
|6
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|3
|7
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|2
|8
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|28
|pts
|2
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|22
|3
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|20
|4
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|18
|5
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|12
|6
|Mike Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|12
|7
|Ben Hill (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|12
|8
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|9
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|6
|10
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|4
|11
|Chris Jory (Aus) Bikebug.com
|4
|12
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|4
|13
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|4
|14
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|2
|15
|George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
|2
|16
|Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|2
|17
|Tim Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|2
|18
|Glen Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|PureBlack Racing
|38:11:22
|2
|Team Jayco-AIS
|0:16:13
|3
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:21:50
|4
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:26:08
|5
|Bikebug.com
|0:43:30
|6
|New Zealand National Team
|0:44:19
|7
|Cardno Team
|0:49:21
|8
|Armstrong Motor Group
|0:58:43
|9
|Subway Pro Cycling
|1:10:22
|10
|Trust House
|1:10:45
|11
|zeroMYcarbon.com
|1:11:47
|12
|Wheelworks Racing
|1:15:42
|13
|Suzuki Cycling Team
|1:21:24
|14
|Mico Revolution Racing
|1:27:28
|15
|Orbea Team
|1:46:31
|16
|R+R Team
|1:46:55
|17
|Tait Communications
|2:05:01
