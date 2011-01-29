Trending

Earle wins third stage in three days

Bennet retains race lead

Image 1 of 13

Joe Cooper (Mico Revolution Racing) went clear on lap two to secure more points and solidify his lead in the KOM classification.

Joe Cooper (Mico Revolution Racing) went clear on lap two to secure more points and solidify his lead in the KOM classification.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 2 of 13

Chris Kendall of Team Wheelworks nears the top of the Wallaceville climb.

Chris Kendall of Team Wheelworks nears the top of the Wallaceville climb.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 3 of 13

Pure Black Racing supporters got dressed up for the occasion on Wallaceville hill.

Pure Black Racing supporters got dressed up for the occasion on Wallaceville hill.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 4 of 13

The break of the day nears the top of the Mangaroa climb on lap 6, the last lap they would remain clear.

The break of the day nears the top of the Mangaroa climb on lap 6, the last lap they would remain clear.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 5 of 13

It was KOM leader Joe Cooper (Mico Revolution Racing) who intitiated the shutting down of the day's break.

It was KOM leader Joe Cooper (Mico Revolution Racing) who intitiated the shutting down of the day's break.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 6 of 13

The peloton is spurred into action by a dangerous break that went on Mangaroa Hill on lap 6.

The peloton is spurred into action by a dangerous break that went on Mangaroa Hill on lap 6.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 7 of 13

Aidan McKenzie (Trust House) leads Daniel Coombes (Wheelworks) and Jono Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Adivsers) down the Mangaroa descent.

Aidan McKenzie (Trust House) leads Daniel Coombes (Wheelworks) and Jono Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Adivsers) down the Mangaroa descent.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 8 of 13

The peloton crests Mangaroa hill on lap 6 of 8.

The peloton crests Mangaroa hill on lap 6 of 8.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 9 of 13

Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) negotiates the twisty descent of Mangaroa hill.

Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) negotiates the twisty descent of Mangaroa hill.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 10 of 13

Three stage wins in a row for Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)

Three stage wins in a row for Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 11 of 13

Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) throws a fist in the air as team mate Mike Northey takes out the bunch sprint for fourth place but in the background it's George Bennett (Team Cardno) who's celebrating tour victory.

Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) throws a fist in the air as team mate Mike Northey takes out the bunch sprint for fourth place but in the background it's George Bennett (Team Cardno) who's celebrating tour victory.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 12 of 13

Nathan Earle (middle) celebrates his third stage win in a row with his Genesys Wealth Advisers team mates.

Nathan Earle (middle) celebrates his third stage win in a row with his Genesys Wealth Advisers team mates.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 13 of 13

George Bennett (Team Cardno) has the UCI points in the bank with only a criterium between him and overall honours.

George Bennett (Team Cardno) has the UCI points in the bank with only a criterium between him and overall honours.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers2:45:34
2Ben Hill (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
3Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:01
4Mike Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:25
5Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
6Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
7Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
8Mathew Gorter (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
9Matthew Sillars (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
10Tim Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
11Ryan Obst (Aus) zeroMYcarbon.com
12James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing
13Chris Jory (Aus) Bikebug.com
14Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
15Andrew Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
16Reuben Donati (Aus) Trust House
17Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
18Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team
19George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
20Sam Rutherford (Aus) Bikebug.com
21Marc Williams (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
22Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
23Thomas Scully (NZl) Orbea Team
24Hamish Tomlinson (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
25Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
26Silas Cullen (NZl) Tait Communications
27Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:00:30
28Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
29Mathew Marshall (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
30Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
31Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
32Glen Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:40
33Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing0:01:14
34Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:01:29
35Dylan Wallis (Aus) Trust House0:03:17
36James Early (NZl) R+R Team0:04:20
37Joseph Cooper (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
38Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
39Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
40Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
41Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
42Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Cardno Team0:06:29
43Greg Taylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
44Michael Vink (NZl) R+R Team
45Scott Mullaly (NZl) Orbea Team0:07:35
46Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:07:41
47Daniel Coombes (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:10:39
48Matthew Talbot (NZl) R+R Team0:10:58
49Aidan McKenzie (Aus) Trust House
50Nathan Tuck (NZl) R+R Team
51Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Orbea Team
52Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
53Geoff Straub (Aus) Bikebug.com
54Logan Somers-Edgar (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
55Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
56Jason Allen (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
57Tom David (NZl) Cardno Team
58Phil Grenfell (Aus) Bikebug.com
59Karl Murray (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
60Joshua Page (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:11:06
61Stephen Bomball (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
62Alex McGregor (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com0:11:45
63Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team0:20:24
64Justin Kerr (NZl) Cardno Team
65Michael Baker (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team0:24:53
66Johnathon Gee (NZl) Tait Communications
67Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Tait Communications
68Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
69Louis Wright (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
70Benjamin Olesen (NZl) Orbea Team
DSQAlex Malone (Aus) Bikebug.com
DNFStuart Grimsey (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFSteele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
DNFDavid Deery (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
DNFKoos Kers (Ned) Trust House
DNFTom Donald (Aus) Trust House
DNFBrad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
DNFMatthew Robinson (NZl) Orbea Team
DNFConor Ryan (GBr) Tait Communications
DNFWinston Briggs (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
DNFPeter Murphy (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
DNFClinton Avery (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
DNFJosh Brown (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
DNFChris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team12:42:12
2Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:00:38
3James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:52
4Chris Jory (Aus) Bikebug.com0:01:26
5Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:36
6Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:01:42
7Tim Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:01:54
8Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:14
9Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:02:49
10Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:06:00
11Joseph Cooper (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing0:06:35
12Andrew Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:08:42
13Reuben Donati (Aus) Trust House0:12:42
14Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Cardno Team0:12:57
15Ben Hill (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team0:13:00
16Hamish Tomlinson (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com0:13:40
17Silas Cullen (NZl) Tait Communications0:13:42
18Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:14:23
19Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:15:57
20Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:16:21
21Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:17:23
22Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:17:35
23Sam Rutherford (Aus) Bikebug.com0:18:18
24Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:18:39
25Mike Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:22:41
26Glen Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:22:56
27Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing0:26:12
28Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:26:32
29Scott Mullaly (NZl) Orbea Team0:26:36
30Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:27:13
31Michael Vink (NZl) R+R Team0:28:47
32Dylan Wallis (Aus) Trust House0:28:55
33Matthew Sillars (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:29:14
34Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:29:59
35Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:30:19
36Marc Williams (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team0:30:21
37Mathew Marshall (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:30:28
38Joshua Page (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:30:50
39Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com0:31:18
40Ryan Obst (Aus) zeroMYcarbon.com0:31:35
41Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:33:15
42Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:33:49
43Aidan McKenzie (Aus) Trust House0:33:54
44James Early (NZl) R+R Team0:34:16
45Mathew Gorter (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:35:42
46Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:36:19
47Thomas Scully (NZl) Orbea Team0:39:28
48Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:40:51
49Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:42:46
50Stephen Bomball (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team0:43:03
51Karl Murray (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:44:08
52Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Orbea Team0:45:13
53Daniel Coombes (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:46:23
54Alex McGregor (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com0:50:04
55Matthew Talbot (NZl) R+R Team0:50:52
56Greg Taylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:50:54
57Johnathon Gee (NZl) Tait Communications0:51:50
58Phil Grenfell (Aus) Bikebug.com
59Logan Somers-Edgar (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com0:55:36
60Geoff Straub (Aus) Bikebug.com0:56:25
61Justin Kerr (NZl) Cardno Team0:57:34
62Tom David (NZl) Cardno Team0:57:41
63Nathan Tuck (NZl) R+R Team1:01:44
64Louis Wright (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing1:02:03
65Jason Allen (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling1:04:51
66Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team1:12:45
67Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing1:15:37
68Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Tait Communications1:19:50
69Michael Baker (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team1:25:54
70Benjamin Olesen (NZl) Orbea Team1:32:26

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team11pts
2Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling11
3Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS5
4Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling4
5Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS3
6Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com3
7Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing2
8Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing28pts
2Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing22
3Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers20
4Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS18
5Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS12
6Mike Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing12
7Ben Hill (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team12
8Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling8
9Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling6
10Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers4
11Chris Jory (Aus) Bikebug.com4
12Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling4
13Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team4
14Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS2
15George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team2
16Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling2
17Tim Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing2
18Glen Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1PureBlack Racing38:11:22
2Team Jayco-AIS0:16:13
3Drapac Professional Cycling0:21:50
4Genesys Wealth Advisers0:26:08
5Bikebug.com0:43:30
6New Zealand National Team0:44:19
7Cardno Team0:49:21
8Armstrong Motor Group0:58:43
9Subway Pro Cycling1:10:22
10Trust House1:10:45
11zeroMYcarbon.com1:11:47
12Wheelworks Racing1:15:42
13Suzuki Cycling Team1:21:24
14Mico Revolution Racing1:27:28
15Orbea Team1:46:31
16R+R Team1:46:55
17Tait Communications2:05:01

Latest on Cyclingnews