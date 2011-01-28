Earle grabs second win
Bennet maintains overall lead
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|3:35:32
|2
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:00:03
|4
|Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:00:09
|5
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:10
|6
|Phil Grenfell (Aus) Bikebug.com
|7
|Ryan Obst (Aus) zeroMYcarbon.com
|8
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|9
|Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|10
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|11
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|12
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|13
|Reuben Donati (Aus) Trust House
|14
|Karl Murray (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|15
|Matthew Sillars (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|16
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Orbea Team
|17
|Silas Cullen (NZl) Tait Communications
|18
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|19
|Mike Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|20
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|21
|Matthew Talbot (NZl) R+R Team
|22
|Dylan Wallis (Aus) Trust House
|23
|Daniel Coombes (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|24
|George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
|25
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|26
|Johnathon Gee (NZl) Tait Communications
|27
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|28
|Nathan Tuck (NZl) R+R Team
|29
|Hamish Tomlinson (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|30
|Scott Mullaly (NZl) Orbea Team
|31
|Chris Jory (Aus) Bikebug.com
|32
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|33
|Tim Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|34
|Ben Hill (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|35
|Mathew Gorter (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|36
|Joshua Page (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|37
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|38
|Stuart Grimsey (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|39
|Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|40
|Andrew Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|41
|Michael Baker (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|42
|Michael Vink (NZl) R+R Team
|43
|Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|44
|Marc Williams (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|45
|Tom Donald (Aus) Trust House
|46
|Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|47
|Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|48
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Cardno Team
|49
|James Early (NZl) R+R Team
|50
|Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|51
|Glen Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|52
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|53
|Matthew Robinson (NZl) Orbea Team
|54
|Logan Somers-Edgar (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|55
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|56
|Mathew Marshall (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|57
|Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|58
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|59
|Aidan McKenzie (Aus) Trust House
|60
|Winston Briggs (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|61
|Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Orbea Team
|62
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|63
|Justin Kerr (NZl) Cardno Team
|64
|Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|65
|Sam Rutherford (Aus) Bikebug.com
|66
|Stephen Bomball (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|67
|Alex Malone (Aus) Bikebug.com
|0:00:36
|68
|Alex McGregor (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|0:00:38
|69
|Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Tait Communications
|70
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|71
|Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:45
|72
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:00:47
|73
|Jason Allen (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:01:42
|74
|Louis Wright (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|0:02:52
|75
|Greg Taylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|76
|Tom David (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:09:02
|77
|Peter Murphy (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:13:12
|78
|David Deery (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|79
|Koos Kers (Ned) Trust House
|80
|Conor Ryan (GBr) Tait Communications
|81
|Geoff Straub (Aus) Bikebug.com
|82
|Benjamin Olesen (NZl) Orbea Team
|83
|Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team
|84
|Josh Brown (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|DNF
|Murray Arthur (NZl) Tait Communications
|DNS
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
|9:56:13
|2
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:00:38
|3
|James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:00:52
|4
|Chris Jory (Aus) Bikebug.com
|0:01:26
|5
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:30
|6
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:01:42
|7
|Tim Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:01:54
|8
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:02:11
|9
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|0:02:40
|10
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:42
|11
|Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:02:49
|12
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:05:55
|13
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:06:53
|14
|Andrew Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:08:42
|15
|Reuben Donati (Aus) Trust House
|0:12:42
|16
|Stuart Grimsey (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:13:30
|17
|Ben Hill (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|0:13:31
|18
|Hamish Tomlinson (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|0:13:40
|19
|Silas Cullen (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:13:42
|20
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:14:18
|21
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:14:44
|22
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:15:57
|23
|Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:16:16
|24
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:16:40
|25
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:17:18
|26
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:17:35
|27
|Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:18:18
|28
|Sam Rutherford (Aus) Bikebug.com
|29
|Scott Mullaly (NZl) Orbea Team
|0:19:26
|30
|Joshua Page (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:20:09
|31
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|0:20:45
|32
|Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:22:37
|33
|Mike Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:22:41
|34
|Glen Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|35
|Michael Vink (NZl) R+R Team
|0:22:43
|36
|Alex Malone (Aus) Bikebug.com
|0:23:03
|37
|Aidan McKenzie (Aus) Trust House
|0:23:21
|38
|Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|0:25:23
|39
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:25:40
|40
|Dylan Wallis (Aus) Trust House
|0:26:03
|41
|Johnathon Gee (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:27:22
|42
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:28:55
|43
|Matthew Sillars (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:29:14
|44
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:29:20
|45
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:30:19
|46
|James Early (NZl) R+R Team
|0:30:21
|47
|Marc Williams (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|48
|Mathew Marshall (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:30:23
|49
|Tom Donald (Aus) Trust House
|0:31:33
|50
|Ryan Obst (Aus) zeroMYcarbon.com
|0:31:35
|51
|Stephen Bomball (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|0:32:22
|52
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:33:35
|53
|Karl Murray (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|54
|Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:33:49
|55
|Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:34:40
|56
|Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Orbea Team
|57
|Mathew Gorter (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:35:42
|58
|Daniel Coombes (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:36:09
|59
|Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:36:19
|60
|Louis Wright (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|0:37:35
|61
|Justin Kerr (NZl) Cardno Team
|62
|Alex McGregor (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|0:38:44
|63
|Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:38:51
|64
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Orbea Team
|0:39:28
|65
|Matthew Talbot (NZl) R+R Team
|0:40:19
|66
|Phil Grenfell (Aus) Bikebug.com
|0:41:17
|67
|Greg Taylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:44:50
|68
|Logan Somers-Edgar (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|0:45:03
|69
|Geoff Straub (Aus) Bikebug.com
|0:45:52
|70
|Tom David (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:47:08
|71
|Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|0:51:09
|72
|Nathan Tuck (NZl) R+R Team
|0:51:11
|73
|Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:52:46
|74
|Koos Kers (Ned) Trust House
|0:53:14
|75
|Winston Briggs (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:53:25
|76
|Jason Allen (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:54:18
|77
|Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:55:22
|78
|Matthew Robinson (NZl) Orbea Team
|0:56:18
|79
|Josh Brown (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|1:00:03
|80
|Peter Murphy (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|1:01:15
|81
|Michael Baker (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|1:01:26
|82
|David Deery (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|1:04:20
|83
|Conor Ryan (GBr) Tait Communications
|1:05:23
|84
|Benjamin Olesen (NZl) Orbea Team
|1:07:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|5
|pts
|2
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|3
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|4
|4
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|3
|5
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|3
|6
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|2
|7
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|2
|8
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|22
|pts
|2
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|16
|3
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|16
|4
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|16
|5
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|12
|6
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|6
|7
|Ben Hill (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|9
|Stuart Grimsey (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|10
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|4
|11
|Chris Jory (Aus) Bikebug.com
|4
|12
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|4
|13
|George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
|2
|14
|Tim Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|2
|15
|Glen Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|PureBlack Racing
|29:53:25
|2
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:15:55
|3
|Team Jayco-AIS
|0:16:03
|4
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:18:19
|5
|Cardno Team
|0:32:44
|6
|Bikebug.com
|0:32:57
|7
|New Zealand National Team
|0:44:19
|8
|Armstrong Motor Group
|0:48:05
|9
|Trust House
|0:57:20
|10
|Mico Revolution Racing
|0:58:16
|11
|zeroMYcarbon.com
|1:01:14
|12
|Wheelworks Racing
|1:09:38
|13
|Subway Pro Cycling
|1:10:17
|14
|Suzuki Cycling Team
|1:11:08
|15
|Tait Communications
|1:16:05
|16
|Handy Rentals Team
|1:19:19
|17
|R+R Team
|1:26:23
|18
|Orbea Team
|1:28:48
