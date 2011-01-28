Trending

Earle grabs second win

Bennet maintains overall lead

Image 1 of 12

Back to back stage wins for Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers).

Back to back stage wins for Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers).
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 2 of 12

Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling) was one of five riders in the day's long but eventually unsuccessful breakaway.

Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling) was one of five riders in the day's long but eventually unsuccessful breakaway.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 3 of 12

Jonathon Gee (Tait Communications) climbs with the peloton.

Jonathon Gee (Tait Communications) climbs with the peloton.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 4 of 12

Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) was one of five riders in the day's long but eventually unsuccessful breakaway.

Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) was one of five riders in the day's long but eventually unsuccessful breakaway.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 5 of 12

Joe Cooper (Mico Revolution Racing) picks up the KOM points that will give him the mountains classification lead.

Joe Cooper (Mico Revolution Racing) picks up the KOM points that will give him the mountains classification lead.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 6 of 12

Bike NZ National Team rider Cam Karwowski looks out from the peloton during stage 3.

Bike NZ National Team rider Cam Karwowski looks out from the peloton during stage 3.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 7 of 12

(L-R) Tom Scully (Orbea), Pete Latham (Subway Pro Cycling) and Clinton Avery (Handy Rentals) roll along at the head of the peloton early on stage 3.

(L-R) Tom Scully (Orbea), Pete Latham (Subway Pro Cycling) and Clinton Avery (Handy Rentals) roll along at the head of the peloton early on stage 3.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 8 of 12

George Bennett (Team Cardno)... the legs of a future champion?

George Bennett (Team Cardno)... the legs of a future champion?
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 9 of 12

Subway's Pete Latham rolls in ahead of a charging peloton to take 4th place on the stage.

Subway's Pete Latham rolls in ahead of a charging peloton to take 4th place on the stage.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 10 of 12

Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) throws down the sprint that will win him the stage ahead of Adam Semple (Drapac) and James Williamson (Pure Black Racing)

Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) throws down the sprint that will win him the stage ahead of Adam Semple (Drapac) and James Williamson (Pure Black Racing)
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 11 of 12

The peloton approaches the top of one of the day's climbs.

The peloton approaches the top of one of the day's climbs.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 12 of 12

The podium after stage 3. (L-R) Stage winner Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers), KOM leader Joe Cooper (Mico Revolution Racing), Sprint Ace leader Jay McCarthy (Jayco-AIS) and Under 23 & General Classification leader George Bennett (Team Cardno).

The podium after stage 3. (L-R) Stage winner Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers), KOM leader Joe Cooper (Mico Revolution Racing), Sprint Ace leader Jay McCarthy (Jayco-AIS) and Under 23 & General Classification leader George Bennett (Team Cardno).
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers3:35:32
2Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
3James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:03
4Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:00:09
5Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:10
6Phil Grenfell (Aus) Bikebug.com
7Ryan Obst (Aus) zeroMYcarbon.com
8Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
9Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team
10Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
11Clinton Avery (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
12Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
13Reuben Donati (Aus) Trust House
14Karl Murray (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
15Matthew Sillars (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
16Thomas Scully (NZl) Orbea Team
17Silas Cullen (NZl) Tait Communications
18Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
19Mike Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
20Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
21Matthew Talbot (NZl) R+R Team
22Dylan Wallis (Aus) Trust House
23Daniel Coombes (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
24George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
25Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
26Johnathon Gee (NZl) Tait Communications
27Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
28Nathan Tuck (NZl) R+R Team
29Hamish Tomlinson (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
30Scott Mullaly (NZl) Orbea Team
31Chris Jory (Aus) Bikebug.com
32Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
33Tim Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
34Ben Hill (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
35Mathew Gorter (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
36Joshua Page (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
37Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
38Stuart Grimsey (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
39Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
40Andrew Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
41Michael Baker (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
42Michael Vink (NZl) R+R Team
43Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
44Marc Williams (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
45Tom Donald (Aus) Trust House
46Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
47Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
48Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Cardno Team
49James Early (NZl) R+R Team
50Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
51Glen Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
52Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
53Matthew Robinson (NZl) Orbea Team
54Logan Somers-Edgar (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
55Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
56Mathew Marshall (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
57Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
58Joseph Cooper (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
59Aidan McKenzie (Aus) Trust House
60Winston Briggs (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
61Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Orbea Team
62Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
63Justin Kerr (NZl) Cardno Team
64Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
65Sam Rutherford (Aus) Bikebug.com
66Stephen Bomball (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team0:00:30
67Alex Malone (Aus) Bikebug.com0:00:36
68Alex McGregor (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com0:00:38
69Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Tait Communications
70Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:00:43
71Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:45
72Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:00:47
73Jason Allen (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:01:42
74Louis Wright (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing0:02:52
75Greg Taylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
76Tom David (NZl) Cardno Team0:09:02
77Peter Murphy (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:13:12
78David Deery (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
79Koos Kers (Ned) Trust House
80Conor Ryan (GBr) Tait Communications
81Geoff Straub (Aus) Bikebug.com
82Benjamin Olesen (NZl) Orbea Team
83Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team
84Josh Brown (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
DNFMurray Arthur (NZl) Tait Communications
DNSMyron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team9:56:13
2Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:00:38
3James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:52
4Chris Jory (Aus) Bikebug.com0:01:26
5Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:30
6Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:01:42
7Tim Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:01:54
8Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:02:11
9Joseph Cooper (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing0:02:40
10Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:42
11Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:02:49
12Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:05:55
13Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Cardno Team0:06:53
14Andrew Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:08:42
15Reuben Donati (Aus) Trust House0:12:42
16Stuart Grimsey (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:13:30
17Ben Hill (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team0:13:31
18Hamish Tomlinson (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com0:13:40
19Silas Cullen (NZl) Tait Communications0:13:42
20Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:14:18
21Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:14:44
22Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:15:57
23Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:16:16
24Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:16:40
25Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:17:18
26Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:17:35
27Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:18:18
28Sam Rutherford (Aus) Bikebug.com
29Scott Mullaly (NZl) Orbea Team0:19:26
30Joshua Page (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:20:09
31Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com0:20:45
32Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:22:37
33Mike Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:22:41
34Glen Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
35Michael Vink (NZl) R+R Team0:22:43
36Alex Malone (Aus) Bikebug.com0:23:03
37Aidan McKenzie (Aus) Trust House0:23:21
38Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing0:25:23
39Clinton Avery (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:25:40
40Dylan Wallis (Aus) Trust House0:26:03
41Johnathon Gee (NZl) Tait Communications0:27:22
42Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:28:55
43Matthew Sillars (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:29:14
44Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:29:20
45Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:30:19
46James Early (NZl) R+R Team0:30:21
47Marc Williams (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
48Mathew Marshall (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:30:23
49Tom Donald (Aus) Trust House0:31:33
50Ryan Obst (Aus) zeroMYcarbon.com0:31:35
51Stephen Bomball (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team0:32:22
52Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:33:35
53Karl Murray (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
54Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:33:49
55Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:34:40
56Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Orbea Team
57Mathew Gorter (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:35:42
58Daniel Coombes (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:36:09
59Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:36:19
60Louis Wright (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing0:37:35
61Justin Kerr (NZl) Cardno Team
62Alex McGregor (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com0:38:44
63Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:38:51
64Thomas Scully (NZl) Orbea Team0:39:28
65Matthew Talbot (NZl) R+R Team0:40:19
66Phil Grenfell (Aus) Bikebug.com0:41:17
67Greg Taylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:44:50
68Logan Somers-Edgar (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com0:45:03
69Geoff Straub (Aus) Bikebug.com0:45:52
70Tom David (NZl) Cardno Team0:47:08
71Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing0:51:09
72Nathan Tuck (NZl) R+R Team0:51:11
73Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team0:52:46
74Koos Kers (Ned) Trust House0:53:14
75Winston Briggs (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:53:25
76Jason Allen (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:54:18
77Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Tait Communications0:55:22
78Matthew Robinson (NZl) Orbea Team0:56:18
79Josh Brown (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing1:00:03
80Peter Murphy (NZl) Handy Rentals Team1:01:15
81Michael Baker (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team1:01:26
82David Deery (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team1:04:20
83Conor Ryan (GBr) Tait Communications1:05:23
84Benjamin Olesen (NZl) Orbea Team1:07:58

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS5pts
2Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4
3Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling4
4Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS3
5Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team3
6Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers2
7Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing2
8Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing22pts
2Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing16
3Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers16
4Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS16
5Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS12
6Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling6
7Ben Hill (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team6
8Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4
9Stuart Grimsey (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4
10Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers4
11Chris Jory (Aus) Bikebug.com4
12Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling4
13George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team2
14Tim Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing2
15Glen Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1PureBlack Racing29:53:25
2Genesys Wealth Advisers0:15:55
3Team Jayco-AIS0:16:03
4Drapac Professional Cycling0:18:19
5Cardno Team0:32:44
6Bikebug.com0:32:57
7New Zealand National Team0:44:19
8Armstrong Motor Group0:48:05
9Trust House0:57:20
10Mico Revolution Racing0:58:16
11zeroMYcarbon.com1:01:14
12Wheelworks Racing1:09:38
13Subway Pro Cycling1:10:17
14Suzuki Cycling Team1:11:08
15Tait Communications1:16:05
16Handy Rentals Team1:19:19
17R+R Team1:26:23
18Orbea Team1:28:48

