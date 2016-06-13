Trending

Tour of Utah 2016 Stage 4: IM Flash (Lehi) - Kearns, 154.4km

Map and profile

The saw-tooth profile of stage 4 offers another tough day that looks tailor-made for a breakaway. Riders will do two laps of the Mountain View Corridor freeway for two sprint lines before dropping down into Kearns for two 6.4km finishing circuits adjacent to the Utah Olympic Oval that was used for the speedskating events at the 2002 Winter Olympic Games.

 

