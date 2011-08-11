Trending

Bauer surprises sprinters in Provo

Henao remains in leader's jersey

Jack Bauer (Endura Racing) is ecstatic about his victory in Provo at stage 2 of the Tour of Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) leads another break today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
High canyon walls for the peloton.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Paco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) looks back to check on the rest of the field.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Things start to split again at the front.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Today's top three podium.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
John Anderson (Endura Racing) leads the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
George Hincapie (BMC) always a hit with the fans.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) making some young fans happy.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Three riders get away just after the start.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The race heads out through the high desert today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Riders making their way up through one of the canyons today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Not much out here for shelter from the heat.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
HTC-Highroad keeping the tempo high on the front.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare) starts to bring the pace up as the finish gets closer.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Chad Beyer (BMC) tries to get away from the field near the end.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The peloton gets strung out.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The break makes its way through the hilly countryside.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The main group on the way up to the feed zone.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) and race leader Sergio Henao (Gobernacion De Antioquia) greet on the start line.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
After another couple stages the group will be heading into those mountains.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
A group begins to get up the road at the beginning of the day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The field seemed content early on.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
David Gutierrez (GEOX-TMC) trying to bridge to the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
It was a long, hot and lonely day for some of the riders.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Mike Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies), John Anderson (Endura) and Tim Gudsell (PureBlack) in the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Australia's Dale Parker (RadioShack) at the front of the bunch

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
HTC-Highroad's Danny Pate moves along

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Stage 2 of the Tour of Utah was from Lehi to Provo

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The day's break with Roman Van Uden (PureBlack) on the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Another picturesque day in Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Chris Butler (BMC) keeps a watchful eye on the chase

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The peloton rolls from Lehi to Provo

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The stage 2 podium (l-r): Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale), Jack Bauer (Endura Racing) and Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Jack Bauer of the British Endura Racing Team claimed victory on stage 2 of the Tour of Utah, topping Liquigas-Cannondale's Italian sprint sensation Elia Viviani and young speedster Jake Keough (UnitedHealthCare) in Provo.

The 26-year-old former New Zealand road champion jumped inside the final kilometre and opened up enough of a gap to hold off the chasing sprinters. UnitedHealthcare had two riders leading out Keough, but he was unable to fend off Viviani in a photo-finish bike throw to the line.

"It wasn't really a sprint," Bauer said. "We had Scott Thwaites as our designated sprinter and we tried to set him up but in the final corner, before the last kilometre, myself and Alex Wetterhall opened a big gap off the front and I went with a kilometre to go. The wind was right, I took the corner fast, and had a clean run to the end."

Keough was disappointed not to take the stage win after his UnitedHealthcare team did much of the work to control the race for a bunch sprint. "The team did a good job today and it was our goal to make it a bunch sprint. We ended up chasing the first break back a little earlier than we thought, chased [the second one] back again and caught it with five kilometers to go."

However, things didn't go as planned coming into the final kilometer as two crashes disrupted the lead-out trains; one with 7km to go and another with 4km remaining, taking out one of the team's main motors. "Then someone let a gap open in the last two corners and Förster had to go really early," Keough said.

Race leader Sergio Henao (Gobernacion de Antioquia) held onto the yellow jersey, despite a late-race scare when he was caught behind a crash outside the 3km protected zone.

"I'm very happy to stay in the yellow jersey, because I feel like the team has worked hard for me and I feel the responsibility to carry the yellow jersey," Henao said.

He knows he has his work cut out in the 14.5km time trial tomorrow, where he will face a strong challenge from both Levi Leipheimer and his RadioShack teammate Janez Brajkovic, but he hopes to limit his losses on the flat, technical course.

"I know tomorrow is a hard day for me, because Leipheimer is a very good time trialer, but the race doesn't finish tomorrow, it finishes Sunday on a hard stage. So I will try to keep it close in the time trial."

The day was not without incident for his Colombian team, as the field split in the feed zone and he found himself on the wrong end of the gap and then in the final 10km he was caught up in a crash.

"I had picked up my feed bag and we looked up and saw the bunch had split into three groups. There was a little bit of a panic, but the team got together and worked hard to bring me back, so it didn't end up being a problem.

"Coming into the finish I went down in the crash and I was a bit nervous because I thought it was so close to the finish, I might not make it back in, but I got up fast and got back to the group with 3km to the finish."

One rider who was not so lucky was the morning's Utah Rider classification leader, Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home), who lost the dark blue jersey to BMC's Jeff Louder after getting caught in one of the tangles.

On the only truly flat stage of the six day race, the real competition was for the sprinter's jersey, with Roman Van Uden hoping to add to his tally of 10 points gained on the first stage breakaway.

The PureBlack rider slipped into the early breakaway and succeeded in gaining five points at the first sprint bonus, but when his move was reeled in before the second intermediate sprint, he was tied with stage 1 winner Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) on points.

However, the young Kiwi managed to sprint into the top 10 and gain enough points in the finish to move into the lead in the sprint classification.

"We had a good time gap at 50k, but we had a good headwind and started getting reeled in," Van Uden said. "I picked up the first sprint, but some teams started riding pretty solid at the front and they caught us ... I was pretty disappointed to come to the bunch and not get to contest the second sprint, but the second part of the stage thinned out the bunch enough I was able to get the jersey."

How it unfolded

It was another scorcher at the Tour of Utah as the 116 riders remaining in the race set out for a quick 159.6km dash from Lehi to Provo, on a largely flat, wind-swept stage around Utah Lake.

With the sprint jersey up for grabs, the pace was hot from the start as the sprinters and the teams who have lost ground on the overall classification fought for the remaining scraps.

The first rider to attack was Jay Thomson (Bissell), yesterday's most aggressive rider, who put in his bid from the first kilometer. He was quickly reeled in, and while more groups tried to get clear, including Jeremy Vennell (Bissell), Luis Crosby (PureBlack) and Will Dugan (Team Type 1-Sanofi), the day's breakaway was not let go until 20km into the stage.

Seven riders made the move, including Philip Deingan (RadioShack), Danny Pate (HTC-Highroad), Dugan, Francois Parisien (Spidertech-C10), Roman Van Uden (PureBlack) and Javier Acevedo (Gobernacion de Antioquia), who gained a maximum lead of 3:20 on the field.

The composition served two purposes: for Van Uden it was an opportunity to gain important points toward the sprinter's jersey after he scored 10 points from the stage 1 breakaway. Secondly, the presence of Acevdeo took pressure off the team of the overall race leader Henao to work to control the move.

Van Uden claimed the first intermediate sprint bonus and the Colombian team was able to sit on as the Liquigas, Jamis-Sutter Home and UnitedHealthcare teams controlled the race for the bunch sprint, however the gap began to fall after the first sprint point, and was down to 1:30 at the line.

"It was a surprise they didn't let us get more of a gap," Deignan said. "We were going hard and only got a lead of two or three minutes. Normally on a stage like this they'll wait to catch you until 5 or 10km to go."

The breakaway's chances were finally doomed when Realcyclist's contender Francisco Mancebo pushed the pace through the feed zone and succeeded in shutting down the breakaway with still 85km left to race, and split the field with the attack which was launched as the peloton was collecting its lunch.

As the course twisted and turned through the crosswinds, the field was put under more pressure by a counter-attack from Chad Beyer (BMC), who gained 15 seconds on the field, with the race leader, Henao, still chasing behind.

Another rider who was caught out in the split was Leipheimer, according to Deignan, who helped to close down the gaps to the groups ahead.

An important attack of four riders followed, with Oscar Sevilla (Gobernacion) included along with Albert Torres (Geox-TMC), Rob Britton (Bissell) and Timothy Gudsell (PureBlack) tagging along.

The presence of the second placed rider on GC up the road spurred a furious chase. and as the race turned into a tailwind section the peloton at last came back together for a brief respite before the second intermediate sprint.

Before the sprint, a three-rider group escaped with Mike Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies), John Anderson (Endura) and Gudsell (PureBlack) able to fight for the time bonuses and points on offer

Anderson took the maximum points ahead of Creed and Gudsell, and the trio started to pull out an advantage of 1:45, but then the lead stalled and slowly began to fall.

"In hindsight it wasn't the best move," Creed said. "We thought it would be a tailwind when we got around the lake because it had been a headwind earlier. When we went, it was at the bottom of a climb and then over the top we had a fast descent and a tailwind, and we got pretty excited - we got up to two minutes so quickly that we thought we had a chance.

"But then it seemed like the entire last 50km were a one per cent uphill and headwind. You have to try, though. The move was as silly as Jesse's yesterday, and he ended up winning the stage."

The last chance trio wasn't quite as lucky, as first Gudsell went back to the peloton and then Anderson attacked in the final 10km in an attempt to steal the most aggressive rider's award.

"I thought if I could get over that climb with 6km to go I could win the stage or most aggressive jersey," Anderson said. He didn't get the stage, but he did win the most combative award.

Just as Anderson came back, some confusion over the course direction caused a large pile-up with 7km to go, and then 3km later another tangle took down several riders. The crashes caused the race leader as well as other general classification contenders to have to chase.

As riders struggled to get back on, HTC-Highroad's Tejay van Garderen launched a solo attack in a bid to take the stage victory, but he too was brought back in just outside the final kilometer.

While he did not get the stage win he desired, he did keep the best young rider's jersey for another day. "Best young rider is a good result but I've been there before. I haven't gotten a win yet and I'm not going to be happy until I do that," Van Garderen said.

"I thought I had a chance when I went. There was a little bit of a riser and people were going backwards. It looked like everyone was suffering and I had a little bit left in the tank. Once the guys get organized there is not much you can do. But, I was hoping things would get a little disorganized."

The UnitedHealthcare and Liquigas teams pulled themselves together to deliver their sprinters to the line, but instead it was the Endura riders who wound up on the front at just the right moment.

"All day Liquigas and UnitedHealthcare were pulling because they had to two best guys in the bunch," Bauer said. "That worked to our advantage because they seemed pretty tired at the end. With a kilometre and half to go we got our boys on the front and opened it up pretty easy. The group caught Tejay just before the final corner."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing3:33:43
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
4Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
5Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
6Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
8Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
11Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
12Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
14Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC
15Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
16Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
17Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
18George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
19Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
20Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC
21Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
22Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
23Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
24Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
25Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
26Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC
27Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
28Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
29Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
30Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
31Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
32Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
33Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
34Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
35Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
36Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
37William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
38Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
39Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
40Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
41Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
42James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
43Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
44Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
45Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
46Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
47Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
48Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
49Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
50Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
51Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
53Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
54Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
55Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
56Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack
57George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack
58Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
59Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack
60Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
61Zak Dempster (Aus) HTC-Highroad
62Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
63Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
64Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
65Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling
66Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
67Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
68Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling
69Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
70Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
71Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
72Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
73David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
74Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
75Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
76Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
77Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
78Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
79Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:30
80Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
81Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
82David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:49
83Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:01:08
84Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
85Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
86Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:01:13
87Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
88Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
89Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
90Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:58
91Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
92Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
93Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
94Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
95Nicolas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:03:00
96Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
97Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
98Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:03:03
99Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
100Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
101Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
102John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
103Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:03:14
104Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing
105Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
106Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:58
107Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:04:05
108Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
109Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
110Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:05:19
111Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
112Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
DNFScott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFJose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
DNFAndrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing5pts
2William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3
3Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing5pts
2Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth3
3Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing15pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12
3Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
4Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
5Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
6Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team5
7Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team4
8Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing3
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
10Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:33:43
2Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
3Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
4Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
6Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
7Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
8Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC
9Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC
10Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
11Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
13Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
14Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack
15George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack
16Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
17Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
18Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
19Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:08
20Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:58
21Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:00
22Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:03:14
23Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:03:31
24Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:05:19

Utah riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team3:33:43
2Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
3Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
4Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
5Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:30

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas-Cannondale10:41:09
2Endura Racing
3BMC Racing Team
4Geox-TMC
5UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
7Team RadioShack
8Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
9Bissell Cycling
10Team Garmin-Cervelo
11Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
12Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
13HTC-Highroad
14Team Spidertech Powered By C10
15Jamis - Sutter Home0:00:30
16Pureblack Racing0:01:08

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia8:17:11
2Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:00:07
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:13
4Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:00:18
5Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:00:21
6Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:02:43
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:02:46
8Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:48
9Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:50
10Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:02:53
11Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
12Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:02:56
13Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:02:58
14Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:59
15Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:03:01
16Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
17Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
18Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
19Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
20Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:03:03
21Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing0:03:05
22George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:06
23Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:07
24Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:03:09
25Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
26Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
27Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
28Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:03:11
29Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:03:13
30Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:03:15
31George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack
32Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:03:16
33Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC0:03:17
34Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:03:21
35Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:03:22
36Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
37Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:28
38Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:05:01
39Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:05:03
40Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:08
41Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:05:10
42Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:05:12
43Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling0:05:13
44Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:05:14
45Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:05:15
46James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:05:18
47Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
48Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:19
49Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
50David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:05:20
51Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
52Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:21
53Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing0:05:22
54William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:25
55Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:27
56Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:05:30
57Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:32
58Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:05:38
59David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:09
60Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:06:33
61Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack0:06:35
62Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:38
63Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:50
64Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:51
65Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:07:02
66Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:08
67Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:08:19
68Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:08:43
69Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:09:19
70Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:12:05
71Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:12:12
72Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:14
73Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:12:24
74Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:13:17
75Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:13:25
76Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:13:32
77Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:13:34
78Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:13:36
79Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing0:13:39
80Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:42
81Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling0:13:44
82Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:13:53
83Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:14:06
84Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:14:30
85Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad0:14:41
86Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:14:48
87Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:20
88Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:15:25
89Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:15:31
90Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:15:46
91John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing0:15:48
92Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:15:49
93Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:16:07
94Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:17:05
95Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:18:21
96Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:18:48
97Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:20:22
98Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC0:21:23
99Zak Dempster (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:21:25
100Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:21:26
101Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:21:31
102Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC0:21:32
103Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:35
104Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:38
105Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:22:31
106Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:24:29
107Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:24:32
108Nicolas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:24:42
109Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:25:20
110Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:26:02
111Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:26:44
112Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:28:06

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing16pts
2Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing15
3Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth15
4Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia12
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12
6Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia10
7Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
8Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack7
9Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
10Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack6
11Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
12Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
13Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team5
14Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing5
15John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing5
16Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
17Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team4
18Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
19Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing3
20William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3
21Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth3
22Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC2
23Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
24Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi2
25Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C101
26Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia1
27Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad8:19:57
2Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:21
3Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:00:23
4George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:29
5Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:35
6Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:02:15
7Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:02:26
8Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:33
9Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:34
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:41
11Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack0:03:49
12Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:10:31
13Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:10:39
14Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing0:10:53
15Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:56
16Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:11:44
17Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:34
18Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:14:19
19Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:17:36
20Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC0:18:37
21Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC0:18:46
22Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:19:45
23Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:22:34
24Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:23:58

Utah rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team8:20:10
2Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:08
3Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:23
4Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:02:39
5Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:10:33

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia24:54:44
2Team RadioShack0:00:20
3Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:05:18
4Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:20
5Endura Racing0:05:53
6Bissell Cycling0:05:58
7Team Spidertech Powered By C100:06:03
8Geox-TMC0:06:08
9UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:54
10BMC Racing Team0:08:02
11HTC-Highroad0:09:57
12Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:34
13Jamis - Sutter Home0:10:43
14Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:12:32
15Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:14:24
16Pureblack Racing0:19:46

