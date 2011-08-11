Image 1 of 34 Jack Bauer (Endura Racing) is ecstatic about his victory in Provo at stage 2 of the Tour of Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 34 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) leads another break today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 34 High canyon walls for the peloton. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 34 Paco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) looks back to check on the rest of the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 34 Things start to split again at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 34 Today's top three podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 34 John Anderson (Endura Racing) leads the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 34 George Hincapie (BMC) always a hit with the fans. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 34 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) making some young fans happy. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 34 Three riders get away just after the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 34 The race heads out through the high desert today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 34 Riders making their way up through one of the canyons today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 34 Not much out here for shelter from the heat. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 34 HTC-Highroad keeping the tempo high on the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 34 Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare) starts to bring the pace up as the finish gets closer. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 34 Chad Beyer (BMC) tries to get away from the field near the end. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 34 The peloton gets strung out. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 34 The break makes its way through the hilly countryside. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 34 The main group on the way up to the feed zone. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 34 Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) and race leader Sergio Henao (Gobernacion De Antioquia) greet on the start line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 34 After another couple stages the group will be heading into those mountains. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 34 A group begins to get up the road at the beginning of the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 34 The field seemed content early on. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 34 David Gutierrez (GEOX-TMC) trying to bridge to the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 34 It was a long, hot and lonely day for some of the riders. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 34 Mike Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies), John Anderson (Endura) and Tim Gudsell (PureBlack) in the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 34 Australia's Dale Parker (RadioShack) at the front of the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 34 HTC-Highroad's Danny Pate moves along (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 34 Stage 2 of the Tour of Utah was from Lehi to Provo (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 34 The day's break with Roman Van Uden (PureBlack) on the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 34 Another picturesque day in Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 34 Chris Butler (BMC) keeps a watchful eye on the chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 34 The peloton rolls from Lehi to Provo (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 34 The stage 2 podium (l-r): Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale), Jack Bauer (Endura Racing) and Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Jack Bauer of the British Endura Racing Team claimed victory on stage 2 of the Tour of Utah, topping Liquigas-Cannondale's Italian sprint sensation Elia Viviani and young speedster Jake Keough (UnitedHealthCare) in Provo.

The 26-year-old former New Zealand road champion jumped inside the final kilometre and opened up enough of a gap to hold off the chasing sprinters. UnitedHealthcare had two riders leading out Keough, but he was unable to fend off Viviani in a photo-finish bike throw to the line.

"It wasn't really a sprint," Bauer said. "We had Scott Thwaites as our designated sprinter and we tried to set him up but in the final corner, before the last kilometre, myself and Alex Wetterhall opened a big gap off the front and I went with a kilometre to go. The wind was right, I took the corner fast, and had a clean run to the end."

Keough was disappointed not to take the stage win after his UnitedHealthcare team did much of the work to control the race for a bunch sprint. "The team did a good job today and it was our goal to make it a bunch sprint. We ended up chasing the first break back a little earlier than we thought, chased [the second one] back again and caught it with five kilometers to go."

However, things didn't go as planned coming into the final kilometer as two crashes disrupted the lead-out trains; one with 7km to go and another with 4km remaining, taking out one of the team's main motors. "Then someone let a gap open in the last two corners and Förster had to go really early," Keough said.

Race leader Sergio Henao (Gobernacion de Antioquia) held onto the yellow jersey, despite a late-race scare when he was caught behind a crash outside the 3km protected zone.

"I'm very happy to stay in the yellow jersey, because I feel like the team has worked hard for me and I feel the responsibility to carry the yellow jersey," Henao said.

He knows he has his work cut out in the 14.5km time trial tomorrow, where he will face a strong challenge from both Levi Leipheimer and his RadioShack teammate Janez Brajkovic, but he hopes to limit his losses on the flat, technical course.

"I know tomorrow is a hard day for me, because Leipheimer is a very good time trialer, but the race doesn't finish tomorrow, it finishes Sunday on a hard stage. So I will try to keep it close in the time trial."

The day was not without incident for his Colombian team, as the field split in the feed zone and he found himself on the wrong end of the gap and then in the final 10km he was caught up in a crash.

"I had picked up my feed bag and we looked up and saw the bunch had split into three groups. There was a little bit of a panic, but the team got together and worked hard to bring me back, so it didn't end up being a problem.

"Coming into the finish I went down in the crash and I was a bit nervous because I thought it was so close to the finish, I might not make it back in, but I got up fast and got back to the group with 3km to the finish."

One rider who was not so lucky was the morning's Utah Rider classification leader, Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home), who lost the dark blue jersey to BMC's Jeff Louder after getting caught in one of the tangles.

On the only truly flat stage of the six day race, the real competition was for the sprinter's jersey, with Roman Van Uden hoping to add to his tally of 10 points gained on the first stage breakaway.

The PureBlack rider slipped into the early breakaway and succeeded in gaining five points at the first sprint bonus, but when his move was reeled in before the second intermediate sprint, he was tied with stage 1 winner Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) on points.

However, the young Kiwi managed to sprint into the top 10 and gain enough points in the finish to move into the lead in the sprint classification.

"We had a good time gap at 50k, but we had a good headwind and started getting reeled in," Van Uden said. "I picked up the first sprint, but some teams started riding pretty solid at the front and they caught us ... I was pretty disappointed to come to the bunch and not get to contest the second sprint, but the second part of the stage thinned out the bunch enough I was able to get the jersey."

How it unfolded

It was another scorcher at the Tour of Utah as the 116 riders remaining in the race set out for a quick 159.6km dash from Lehi to Provo, on a largely flat, wind-swept stage around Utah Lake.

With the sprint jersey up for grabs, the pace was hot from the start as the sprinters and the teams who have lost ground on the overall classification fought for the remaining scraps.

The first rider to attack was Jay Thomson (Bissell), yesterday's most aggressive rider, who put in his bid from the first kilometer. He was quickly reeled in, and while more groups tried to get clear, including Jeremy Vennell (Bissell), Luis Crosby (PureBlack) and Will Dugan (Team Type 1-Sanofi), the day's breakaway was not let go until 20km into the stage.

Seven riders made the move, including Philip Deingan (RadioShack), Danny Pate (HTC-Highroad), Dugan, Francois Parisien (Spidertech-C10), Roman Van Uden (PureBlack) and Javier Acevedo (Gobernacion de Antioquia), who gained a maximum lead of 3:20 on the field.

The composition served two purposes: for Van Uden it was an opportunity to gain important points toward the sprinter's jersey after he scored 10 points from the stage 1 breakaway. Secondly, the presence of Acevdeo took pressure off the team of the overall race leader Henao to work to control the move.

Van Uden claimed the first intermediate sprint bonus and the Colombian team was able to sit on as the Liquigas, Jamis-Sutter Home and UnitedHealthcare teams controlled the race for the bunch sprint, however the gap began to fall after the first sprint point, and was down to 1:30 at the line.

"It was a surprise they didn't let us get more of a gap," Deignan said. "We were going hard and only got a lead of two or three minutes. Normally on a stage like this they'll wait to catch you until 5 or 10km to go."

The breakaway's chances were finally doomed when Realcyclist's contender Francisco Mancebo pushed the pace through the feed zone and succeeded in shutting down the breakaway with still 85km left to race, and split the field with the attack which was launched as the peloton was collecting its lunch.

As the course twisted and turned through the crosswinds, the field was put under more pressure by a counter-attack from Chad Beyer (BMC), who gained 15 seconds on the field, with the race leader, Henao, still chasing behind.

Another rider who was caught out in the split was Leipheimer, according to Deignan, who helped to close down the gaps to the groups ahead.

An important attack of four riders followed, with Oscar Sevilla (Gobernacion) included along with Albert Torres (Geox-TMC), Rob Britton (Bissell) and Timothy Gudsell (PureBlack) tagging along.

The presence of the second placed rider on GC up the road spurred a furious chase. and as the race turned into a tailwind section the peloton at last came back together for a brief respite before the second intermediate sprint.

Before the sprint, a three-rider group escaped with Mike Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies), John Anderson (Endura) and Gudsell (PureBlack) able to fight for the time bonuses and points on offer

Anderson took the maximum points ahead of Creed and Gudsell, and the trio started to pull out an advantage of 1:45, but then the lead stalled and slowly began to fall.

"In hindsight it wasn't the best move," Creed said. "We thought it would be a tailwind when we got around the lake because it had been a headwind earlier. When we went, it was at the bottom of a climb and then over the top we had a fast descent and a tailwind, and we got pretty excited - we got up to two minutes so quickly that we thought we had a chance.

"But then it seemed like the entire last 50km were a one per cent uphill and headwind. You have to try, though. The move was as silly as Jesse's yesterday, and he ended up winning the stage."

The last chance trio wasn't quite as lucky, as first Gudsell went back to the peloton and then Anderson attacked in the final 10km in an attempt to steal the most aggressive rider's award.

"I thought if I could get over that climb with 6km to go I could win the stage or most aggressive jersey," Anderson said. He didn't get the stage, but he did win the most combative award.

Just as Anderson came back, some confusion over the course direction caused a large pile-up with 7km to go, and then 3km later another tangle took down several riders. The crashes caused the race leader as well as other general classification contenders to have to chase.

As riders struggled to get back on, HTC-Highroad's Tejay van Garderen launched a solo attack in a bid to take the stage victory, but he too was brought back in just outside the final kilometer.

While he did not get the stage win he desired, he did keep the best young rider's jersey for another day. "Best young rider is a good result but I've been there before. I haven't gotten a win yet and I'm not going to be happy until I do that," Van Garderen said.

"I thought I had a chance when I went. There was a little bit of a riser and people were going backwards. It looked like everyone was suffering and I had a little bit left in the tank. Once the guys get organized there is not much you can do. But, I was hoping things would get a little disorganized."

The UnitedHealthcare and Liquigas teams pulled themselves together to deliver their sprinters to the line, but instead it was the Endura riders who wound up on the front at just the right moment.

"All day Liquigas and UnitedHealthcare were pulling because they had to two best guys in the bunch," Bauer said. "That worked to our advantage because they seemed pretty tired at the end. With a kilometre and half to go we got our boys on the front and opened it up pretty easy. The group caught Tejay just before the final corner."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 3:33:43 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 8 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing 9 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing 11 Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 12 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 14 Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC 15 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 16 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 17 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 18 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 19 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 20 Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC 21 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 22 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 23 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 24 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 25 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 26 Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC 27 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 28 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 29 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 31 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 32 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 33 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 34 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 35 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 36 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 37 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 38 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 40 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 41 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 42 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 43 Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 44 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 45 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 46 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 47 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 48 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 49 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 50 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 51 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 53 Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 54 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 55 Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 56 Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack 57 George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack 58 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 59 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack 60 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 61 Zak Dempster (Aus) HTC-Highroad 62 Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 63 Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 64 Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 65 Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling 66 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 67 Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 68 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling 69 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 70 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 71 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 72 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 73 David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 74 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 75 Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 76 Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing 77 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 78 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 79 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:30 80 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 81 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 82 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:49 83 Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:01:08 84 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 85 Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 86 Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:01:13 87 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 88 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 89 Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 90 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:58 91 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 92 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 93 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 94 Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 95 Nicolas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:03:00 96 Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 97 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 98 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:03:03 99 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 100 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 101 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 102 John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing 103 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:03:14 104 Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing 105 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 106 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:58 107 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:04:05 108 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 109 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 110 Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:05:19 111 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing 112 Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia DNF Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi DNF Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home DNF Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing 5 pts 2 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 3 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing 5 pts 2 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 3 3 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 15 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 3 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 4 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 5 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 6 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 4 8 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing 3 9 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 10 Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:33:43 2 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing 4 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing 6 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 7 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 8 Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC 9 Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 11 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 13 Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 14 Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack 15 George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack 16 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 17 Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 18 Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 19 Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:08 20 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:58 21 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:00 22 Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:03:14 23 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:31 24 Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:05:19

Utah riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:33:43 2 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 3 Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 4 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:30

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liquigas-Cannondale 10:41:09 2 Endura Racing 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Geox-TMC 5 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 7 Team RadioShack 8 Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 9 Bissell Cycling 10 Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 12 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 13 HTC-Highroad 14 Team Spidertech Powered By C10 15 Jamis - Sutter Home 0:00:30 16 Pureblack Racing 0:01:08

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 8:17:11 2 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:07 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:13 4 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:00:18 5 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:00:21 6 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:02:43 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:02:46 8 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:48 9 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:50 10 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:02:53 11 Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 12 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:02:56 13 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:02:58 14 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:59 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:03:01 16 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 17 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 18 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 19 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:03:03 21 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 0:03:05 22 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:06 23 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:03:07 24 Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:03:09 25 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 26 Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 27 Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing 28 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:11 29 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:03:13 30 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 0:03:15 31 George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack 32 Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:03:16 33 Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:03:17 34 Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:21 35 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:03:22 36 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 37 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:28 38 Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:05:01 39 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:05:03 40 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:08 41 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:05:10 42 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:05:12 43 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:05:13 44 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 0:05:14 45 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:05:15 46 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:05:18 47 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 48 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:19 49 Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 50 David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:05:20 51 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 52 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:21 53 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 0:05:22 54 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:05:25 55 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:27 56 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:05:30 57 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:05:32 58 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:05:38 59 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:09 60 Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:06:33 61 Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:06:35 62 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:38 63 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:50 64 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:51 65 Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:07:02 66 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:08 67 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:08:19 68 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:08:43 69 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:09:19 70 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:12:05 71 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:12:12 72 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:14 73 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:12:24 74 Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:13:17 75 Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:13:25 76 Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:13:32 77 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:13:34 78 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:13:36 79 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing 0:13:39 80 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:42 81 Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:13:44 82 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:13:53 83 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:14:06 84 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:14:30 85 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:14:41 86 Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:14:48 87 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:20 88 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:15:25 89 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:15:31 90 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:15:46 91 John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing 0:15:48 92 Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:15:49 93 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:16:07 94 Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:17:05 95 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:18:21 96 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:18:48 97 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:20:22 98 Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:21:23 99 Zak Dempster (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:21:25 100 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:21:26 101 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:21:31 102 Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC 0:21:32 103 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:35 104 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:38 105 Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:22:31 106 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:24:29 107 Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:24:32 108 Nicolas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:24:42 109 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:25:20 110 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:26:02 111 Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:26:44 112 Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:28:06

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing 16 pts 2 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 15 3 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 15 4 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 12 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 6 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 10 7 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 8 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 7 9 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 10 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 6 11 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 12 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 13 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 14 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 5 15 John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing 5 16 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 17 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 4 18 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 19 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing 3 20 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 21 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 3 22 Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC 2 23 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 24 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 2 25 Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 1 26 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 1 27 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 8:19:57 2 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:21 3 Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:23 4 George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:29 5 Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:35 6 Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:02:15 7 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:02:26 8 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:33 9 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:34 10 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:41 11 Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:03:49 12 Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:10:31 13 Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:10:39 14 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing 0:10:53 15 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:56 16 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:11:44 17 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:34 18 Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:14:19 19 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:17:36 20 Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:18:37 21 Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC 0:18:46 22 Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:19:45 23 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:22:34 24 Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:23:58

Utah rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 8:20:10 2 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:08 3 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:23 4 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:02:39 5 Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:10:33