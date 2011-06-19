Von Hoff shows his mettle in stage three sprint
Patrick Shaw retains overall going into final stage
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2:19:35
|2
|Ryan Macanally (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)
|3
|Peter Thompson (Tinelli Racing)
|4
|Michael England (Team Budget Forklifts)
|5
|Jesse Kerrison (QAS)
|6
|Chris Jongewaard (Jayco 2- XU)
|7
|Andrew Sime (Plan B)
|8
|James Orman (New Zealand)
|9
|Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)
|10
|Daniel Mcculloch (ZipVit)
|11
|Bradley Davis (ZipVit)
|12
|Stuart Mulhern (ZipVit)
|13
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|14
|Dion Smith (New Zealand)
|15
|David Demarco (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)
|16
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2:19:38
|17
|Calvin Watson (Jayco - VIS)
|18
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|19
|Neil Van Der Van (Search2Retain)
|20
|Benjamin Hill (Suzuki / Trek)
|21
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|22
|Tobias Boylan (ZipVit)
|23
|Ric Sanders (Jayco - VIS)
|24
|Sam Rutherford (BikeBug.Com)
|25
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
|26
|Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
|27
|David Edwards (QAS)
|28
|Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|29
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|30
|Joshua Taylor (BikeBug.Com)
|31
|Evan Hull (Jayco - VIS)
|32
|Thomas Collier (Tinelli Racing)
|33
|Hamish Schreurs (New Zealand)
|34
|Correy Edmed (Balmoral)
|35
|Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2- XU)
|36
|Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
|37
|Jake Magee (BikeBug.Com)
|38
|Nic Sanderson (Jayco - VIS)
|39
|Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|40
|Justin Vanstone (Team Down Under)
|41
|Jarad Rowney (Team Down Under)
|42
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|43
|Luke Davison (Jayco 2- XU)
|44
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|45
|Neil Manning (Plan B)
|46
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|47
|Shannon O'brien (John West Cycling)
|48
|Michael Sargeant (Team Down Under)
|49
|William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|50
|Andrew Crawley (BikeBug.Com)
|51
|Hayden Mccormick (New Zealand)
|52
|Matthew Chew (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)
|2:19:47
|53
|Gabriel Carey (LSD Sports.Com)
|54
|David Hanson (Uni Forty Winks)
|55
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|56
|Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|57
|Rhys Gillett (Jayco 2- XU)
|58
|Blake Hose (John West Cycling)
|59
|David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)
|60
|Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)
|61
|Julian Hamill (BikeBug.Com)
|62
|Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)
|63
|Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
|64
|Ben Cutajar (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)
|65
|Geoff Straub (BikeBug.Com)
|66
|Matthew Werrell (Team Down Under)
|67
|Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2- XU)
|68
|Christopher Klem (Tinelli Racing)
|69
|Bevan Mason (Tinelli Racing)
|70
|Nicholas Schultz (QAS)
|71
|Trent Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)
|2:19:52
|72
|Joel Lewis (Tinelli Racing)
|2:19:54
|73
|Jay Bourke (Search2Retain)
|2:19:55
|74
|Andrew Martin (Plan B)
|2:19:58
|75
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|2:20:03
|76
|Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2:20:05
|77
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|78
|Philip Jermyn (Suzuki / Trek)
|2:20:12
|79
|Nicholas Schultz (QAS)
|4:21:00
|80
|Matthew Murray (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles)
|4:21:17
|81
|Taylor Charlton (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles)
|4:21:29
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
