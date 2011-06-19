Trending

Von Hoff shows his mettle in stage three sprint

Patrick Shaw retains overall going into final stage

Full Results - Morning Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2:19:35
2Ryan Macanally (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)
3Peter Thompson (Tinelli Racing)
4Michael England (Team Budget Forklifts)
5Jesse Kerrison (QAS)
6Chris Jongewaard (Jayco 2- XU)
7Andrew Sime (Plan B)
8James Orman (New Zealand)
9Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)
10Daniel Mcculloch (ZipVit)
11Bradley Davis (ZipVit)
12Stuart Mulhern (ZipVit)
13Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
14Dion Smith (New Zealand)
15David Demarco (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)
16Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2:19:38
17Calvin Watson (Jayco - VIS)
18Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
19Neil Van Der Van (Search2Retain)
20Benjamin Hill (Suzuki / Trek)
21Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
22Tobias Boylan (ZipVit)
23Ric Sanders (Jayco - VIS)
24Sam Rutherford (BikeBug.Com)
25Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
26Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
27David Edwards (QAS)
28Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
29Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
30Joshua Taylor (BikeBug.Com)
31Evan Hull (Jayco - VIS)
32Thomas Collier (Tinelli Racing)
33Hamish Schreurs (New Zealand)
34Correy Edmed (Balmoral)
35Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2- XU)
36Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
37Jake Magee (BikeBug.Com)
38Nic Sanderson (Jayco - VIS)
39Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
40Justin Vanstone (Team Down Under)
41Jarad Rowney (Team Down Under)
42Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
43Luke Davison (Jayco 2- XU)
44Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
45Neil Manning (Plan B)
46Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
47Shannon O'brien (John West Cycling)
48Michael Sargeant (Team Down Under)
49William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
50Andrew Crawley (BikeBug.Com)
51Hayden Mccormick (New Zealand)
52Matthew Chew (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)2:19:47
53Gabriel Carey (LSD Sports.Com)
54David Hanson (Uni Forty Winks)
55Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
56Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
57Rhys Gillett (Jayco 2- XU)
58Blake Hose (John West Cycling)
59David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)
60Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)
61Julian Hamill (BikeBug.Com)
62Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)
63Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)
64Ben Cutajar (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)
65Geoff Straub (BikeBug.Com)
66Matthew Werrell (Team Down Under)
67Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2- XU)
68Christopher Klem (Tinelli Racing)
69Bevan Mason (Tinelli Racing)
70Nicholas Schultz (QAS)
71Trent Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)2:19:52
72Joel Lewis (Tinelli Racing)2:19:54
73Jay Bourke (Search2Retain)2:19:55
74Andrew Martin (Plan B)2:19:58
75Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)2:20:03
76Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)2:20:05
77Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
78Philip Jermyn (Suzuki / Trek)2:20:12
79Nicholas Schultz (QAS)4:21:00
80Matthew Murray (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles)4:21:17
81Taylor Charlton (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles)4:21:29

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)

