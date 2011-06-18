Image 1 of 8 The early part of stage 2 was neutralised due to a potentially dangerous descent (Image credit: Peloton Images) Image 2 of 8 Tinelli Racing's Peter Thompson followed by Jayco-2XU's Chris Jongewaard (Image credit: Peloton Images) Image 3 of 8 David Edwards (QAS) (Image credit: Peloton Images) Image 4 of 8 Nathan Haas finished in 7th place on stage 2 (Image credit: Peloton Images) Image 5 of 8 The race went past fields of cauliflower (Image credit: Peloton Images) Image 6 of 8 Mark Jamieson (Jayco-2XU) rode good position all day in the lead bunch (Image credit: Peloton Images) Image 7 of 8 The final climb was a tough one (Image credit: Peloton Images) Image 8 of 8 Pat Shaw (Genesys) takes the stage 2 win at the Tour of Toowoomba (Image credit: Peloton Images)

The 2010 Tour of Toowoomba winner Pat Shaw (Genesys) took a big step towards defending his title today in the second stage between Picnic Point and Upper Flagstone Creek. The Ballarat rider was first across the line on the brutal hill-top finish, besting good mate and training partner Rhys Gillett (Jayco-2XU) and Tasmanian Institute of Sport youngster Alex Clements.

The race distance was reduced early after the first 15 kilometres of a narrow descent was neutralised. One rider caught out, despite the comparably relaxed beginning was Gillett who was caught out early and spent the first 25 kilometres fighting his way through the team cars and cross-tail winds. For a rider expected to make it on to the podium, it was a dangerous way to start the stage.

"There's been easier days," Gillett said after the stage. "Spending any time in the convoy when you're trying to win the stage is not good. Spending 20 kilometres in the convoy's even worse; it wasted a lot of energy. I could have just been sitting up the front, in good position and focussed. Instead I was worrying if I was going to get back on. In the end I had plenty of time to recover and I spent plenty of time not trying to do anything."

There were several splits in the bunch, Nicholas Schultz (QAS) making the most of the attacks picking up valuable KOM and Sprint points. Between the final two KOM's, Budget Forklifts' Michael Cupitt attempted to make up some of the 13 minutes he lost on stage one, creating a gap that reached around a minute and a half before being gradually reeled in.

The main group numbered around 35 riders by the time they hit the bottom of the final climb with around five kilometres to go. That number was whittled down heading up the final climb, which had a gradient of around 28 per cent.

Clements was then ahead of the group until around 500 metres to go when he was caught by Shaw and Gillett. Shaw, who won the National Road Series in 2010, deviated slightly from his line heading to the finish, which earned a protest from the Jayco-2XU team but Gillett put it down to racing.

"He [Shaw] and I both know that whichever one of us is in front is probably going to win, just because we both sprint a little dirty," he explained. "Fair's fair."

Shaw credited the work of his Genesys teammates following the stage, helping him take the leading position in the race heading into Sunday's final two stages which begins with a 94 kilometre morning stage beginning and ending in Oakey, before a 50 kilometre crit around Queens Park in Toowoomba.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2:31:39 2 Rhys Gillett (Jayco - 2XU) 3 Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 4 Calvin Watson (Jayco - VIS) 0:00:16 5 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain) 0:00:20 6 Michael England (Team Budget Forklifts) 7 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:23 8 Nicholas Dougall (Jayco - 2XU) 9 James Orman (New Zealand) 10 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:34 11 Correy Edmed (Balmoral) 12 Chris Jongewaard (Jayco - 2XU) 0:00:36 13 Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS) 0:00:40 14 Hayden Mccormick (New Zealand) 15 Dion Smith (New Zealand) 16 Blake Hose (John West Cycling) 0:00:56 17 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 18 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:59 19 Brenton Jones (LSD Sports.Com) 0:01:01 20 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 21 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:04 22 Andrew Crawley (BikeBug.Com) 0:01:11 23 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:01:14 24 David Edwards (QAS) 25 Mark Jamieson (Jayco - 2XU) 0:01:21 26 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:01:29 27 Evan Hull (Jayco - VIS) 0:01:37 28 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 29 Sam Rutherford (BikeBug.Com) 0:01:47 30 Jesse Kerrison (QAS) 0:01:49 31 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling) 32 Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team) 33 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:01:51 34 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 35 Justin Vanstone (Team Down Under) 0:02:06 36 Peter Thompson (Tinelli Racing) 37 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 38 Stuart Mulhern (ZipVit) 39 Nicholas Woods (Team Down Under) 0:02:10 40 Ric Sanders (Jayco - VIS) 0:02:24 41 Julian Hamill (BikeBug.Com) 42 Christopher Klem (Tinelli Racing) 43 Joshua Taylor (BikeBug.Com) 0:02:27 44 Michael Hosking (Tinelli Racing) 0:02:30 45 Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team) 0:02:38 46 Jarad Rowney (Team Down Under) 0:02:55 47 Bevan Mason (Tinelli Racing) 0:03:01 48 Luke Davison (Jayco - 2XU) 0:03:04 49 Andrew Sime (Plan B) 0:03:17 50 Hamish Schreurs (New Zealand) 51 Ryan Macanally (Erdinger Alkoholfrei) 0:03:25 52 Matthew Chew (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team) 0:03:43 53 Michael Sargeant (Team Down Under) 0:04:01 54 Tobias Boylan (ZipVit) 0:04:25 55 Nic Sanderson (Jayco - VIS) 0:04:38 56 Carlo Baradenilla (Plan B) 0:04:47 57 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki / Trek) 0:04:49 58 David Demarco (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team) 0:04:58 59 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain) 0:05:12 60 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 0:05:34 61 Daniel Mcculloch (ZipVit) 0:05:45 62 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki / Trek) 0:06:41 63 Trent Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei) 0:07:44 64 Jake Magee (BikeBug.Com) 0:08:51 65 Nicholas Schultz (QAS) 0:10:37 66 Tony Mann (ZipVit) 0:11:41 67 Thomas Collier (Tinelli Racing) 0:13:08 68 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 0:13:16 69 Benjamin Manson (Uni Forty Winks) 0:13:22 70 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 0:13:27 71 Aiden Mckenzie (Uni Forty Winks) 72 David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team) 73 Bradley Davis (ZipVit) 0:13:48 74 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:13:53 75 Brendan Hill (QAS) 0:14:05 76 Ryan Obst (Jayco - 2XU) 77 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 78 David Hanson (Uni Forty Winks) 0:14:10 79 Cameron Brindley (LSD Sports.Com) 0:14:34 80 Ben Cutajar (Erdinger Alkoholfrei) 0:15:01 81 Brendan Cole (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:15:03 82 Chris Pryor (ZipVit) 83 Richard Allen (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team) 0:15:13 84 Peter Loft (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:15:24 85 Geoff Straub (BikeBug.Com) 0:15:31 86 Samuel Volkers (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles) 0:15:47 87 Neil Manning (Plan B) 0:16:07 88 Willam Draffen (Team Down Under) 0:16:23 89 Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:16:51 90 Joel Lewis (Tinelli Racing) 0:17:02 91 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki / Trek) 0:17:50 92 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 0:21:21 93 Gabriel Carey (LSD Sports.Com) 0:22:06 94 Brendan Beavon (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles) 0:22:37 95 Andrew Mcafee (Balmoral) 0:23:16 96 Taylor Charlton (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles) 0:24:27 97 Matthew Werrell (Team Down Under) 0:25:03 98 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 0:25:28 99 Shannon John O'Brien (West Cycling) 0:27:04 100 James Llewellyn (Balmoral) 0:30:13 101 Matthew Murray (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles) 0:34:52 102 Matthew Sherwin (LSD Sports.Com) 0:35:21 103 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 0:35:46 104 Joel Strachan (LSD Sports.Com) 0:36:57 105 Rafael Vanikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei) 0:36:58 106 Stephen Alexander (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles) 0:37:59 107 Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:42:43