Shaw takes stage win and lead on general classification

Gillett, Clements next best at Upper Flagstone Creek

Image 1 of 8

The early part of stage 2 was neutralised due to a potentially dangerous descent

(Image credit: Peloton Images)
Image 2 of 8

Tinelli Racing's Peter Thompson followed by Jayco-2XU's Chris Jongewaard

(Image credit: Peloton Images)
Image 3 of 8

David Edwards (QAS)

(Image credit: Peloton Images)
Image 4 of 8

Nathan Haas finished in 7th place on stage 2

(Image credit: Peloton Images)
Image 5 of 8

The race went past fields of cauliflower

(Image credit: Peloton Images)
Image 6 of 8

Mark Jamieson (Jayco-2XU) rode good position all day in the lead bunch

(Image credit: Peloton Images)
Image 7 of 8

The final climb was a tough one

(Image credit: Peloton Images)
Image 8 of 8

Pat Shaw (Genesys) takes the stage 2 win at the Tour of Toowoomba

(Image credit: Peloton Images)

The 2010 Tour of Toowoomba winner Pat Shaw (Genesys) took a big step towards defending his title today in the second stage between Picnic Point and Upper Flagstone Creek. The Ballarat rider was first across the line on the brutal hill-top finish, besting good mate and training partner Rhys Gillett (Jayco-2XU) and Tasmanian Institute of Sport youngster Alex Clements.

The race distance was reduced early after the first 15 kilometres of a narrow descent was neutralised. One rider caught out, despite the comparably relaxed beginning was Gillett who was caught out early and spent the first 25 kilometres fighting his way through the team cars and cross-tail winds. For a rider expected to make it on to the podium, it was a dangerous way to start the stage.

"There's been easier days," Gillett said after the stage. "Spending any time in the convoy when you're trying to win the stage is not good. Spending 20 kilometres in the convoy's even worse; it wasted a lot of energy. I could have just been sitting up the front, in good position and focussed. Instead I was worrying if I was going to get back on. In the end I had plenty of time to recover and I spent plenty of time not trying to do anything."

There were several splits in the bunch, Nicholas Schultz (QAS) making the most of the attacks picking up valuable KOM and Sprint points. Between the final two KOM's, Budget Forklifts' Michael Cupitt attempted to make up some of the 13 minutes he lost on stage one, creating a gap that reached around a minute and a half before being gradually reeled in.

The main group numbered around 35 riders by the time they hit the bottom of the final climb with around five kilometres to go. That number was whittled down heading up the final climb, which had a gradient of around 28 per cent.

Clements was then ahead of the group until around 500 metres to go when he was caught by Shaw and Gillett. Shaw, who won the National Road Series in 2010, deviated slightly from his line heading to the finish, which earned a protest from the Jayco-2XU team but Gillett put it down to racing.

"He [Shaw] and I both know that whichever one of us is in front is probably going to win, just because we both sprint a little dirty," he explained. "Fair's fair."

Shaw credited the work of his Genesys teammates following the stage, helping him take the leading position in the race heading into Sunday's final two stages which begins with a 94 kilometre morning stage beginning and ending in Oakey, before a 50 kilometre crit around Queens Park in Toowoomba.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2:31:39
2Rhys Gillett (Jayco - 2XU)
3Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
4Calvin Watson (Jayco - VIS)0:00:16
5Jay Bourke (Search2Retain)0:00:20
6Michael England (Team Budget Forklifts)
7Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:23
8Nicholas Dougall (Jayco - 2XU)
9James Orman (New Zealand)
10Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:34
11Correy Edmed (Balmoral)
12Chris Jongewaard (Jayco - 2XU)0:00:36
13Stuart Smith (Jayco - VIS)0:00:40
14Hayden Mccormick (New Zealand)
15Dion Smith (New Zealand)
16Blake Hose (John West Cycling)0:00:56
17Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
18Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:59
19Brenton Jones (LSD Sports.Com)0:01:01
20Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
21Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:04
22Andrew Crawley (BikeBug.Com)0:01:11
23Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)0:01:14
24David Edwards (QAS)
25Mark Jamieson (Jayco - 2XU)0:01:21
26Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:01:29
27Evan Hull (Jayco - VIS)0:01:37
28Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
29Sam Rutherford (BikeBug.Com)0:01:47
30Jesse Kerrison (QAS)0:01:49
31Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)
32Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)
33Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:01:51
34Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
35Justin Vanstone (Team Down Under)0:02:06
36Peter Thompson (Tinelli Racing)
37Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
38Stuart Mulhern (ZipVit)
39Nicholas Woods (Team Down Under)0:02:10
40Ric Sanders (Jayco - VIS)0:02:24
41Julian Hamill (BikeBug.Com)
42Christopher Klem (Tinelli Racing)
43Joshua Taylor (BikeBug.Com)0:02:27
44Michael Hosking (Tinelli Racing)0:02:30
45Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)0:02:38
46Jarad Rowney (Team Down Under)0:02:55
47Bevan Mason (Tinelli Racing)0:03:01
48Luke Davison (Jayco - 2XU)0:03:04
49Andrew Sime (Plan B)0:03:17
50Hamish Schreurs (New Zealand)
51Ryan Macanally (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)0:03:25
52Matthew Chew (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)0:03:43
53Michael Sargeant (Team Down Under)0:04:01
54Tobias Boylan (ZipVit)0:04:25
55Nic Sanderson (Jayco - VIS)0:04:38
56Carlo Baradenilla (Plan B)0:04:47
57Benjamin Hill (Suzuki / Trek)0:04:49
58David Demarco (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)0:04:58
59Thomas Donald (Search2Retain)0:05:12
60Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)0:05:34
61Daniel Mcculloch (ZipVit)0:05:45
62Stephen Bomball (Suzuki / Trek)0:06:41
63Trent Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)0:07:44
64Jake Magee (BikeBug.Com)0:08:51
65Nicholas Schultz (QAS)0:10:37
66Tony Mann (ZipVit)0:11:41
67Thomas Collier (Tinelli Racing)0:13:08
68William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)0:13:16
69Benjamin Manson (Uni Forty Winks)0:13:22
70Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)0:13:27
71Aiden Mckenzie (Uni Forty Winks)
72David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)
73Bradley Davis (ZipVit)0:13:48
74Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:13:53
75Brendan Hill (QAS)0:14:05
76Ryan Obst (Jayco - 2XU)
77Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
78David Hanson (Uni Forty Winks)0:14:10
79Cameron Brindley (LSD Sports.Com)0:14:34
80Ben Cutajar (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)0:15:01
81Brendan Cole (Team Budget Forklifts)0:15:03
82Chris Pryor (ZipVit)
83Richard Allen (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)0:15:13
84Peter Loft (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:15:24
85Geoff Straub (BikeBug.Com)0:15:31
86Samuel Volkers (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles)0:15:47
87Neil Manning (Plan B)0:16:07
88Willam Draffen (Team Down Under)0:16:23
89Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)0:16:51
90Joel Lewis (Tinelli Racing)0:17:02
91Philip Jermyn (Suzuki / Trek)0:17:50
92Andrew Martin (Plan B)0:21:21
93Gabriel Carey (LSD Sports.Com)0:22:06
94Brendan Beavon (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles)0:22:37
95Andrew Mcafee (Balmoral)0:23:16
96Taylor Charlton (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles)0:24:27
97Matthew Werrell (Team Down Under)0:25:03
98Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)0:25:28
99Shannon John O'Brien (West Cycling)0:27:04
100James Llewellyn (Balmoral)0:30:13
101Matthew Murray (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles)0:34:52
102Matthew Sherwin (LSD Sports.Com)0:35:21
103Cal Britten (Search2Retain)0:35:46
104Joel Strachan (LSD Sports.Com)0:36:57
105Rafael Vanikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)0:36:58
106Stephen Alexander (Campos - Ashgrove Cycles)0:37:59
107Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:42:43

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Gensys Wealth Advisers)5:58:27
2Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania Deloitte)0:00:23
3Rhys Gillett (Jayco-2XU)0:00:28
4Calvin Watson (Jayco-VIS)0:00:34
5Michael England (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:44
6Nathan Haas (Gensys Wealth Advisers)0:00:46
7Nicholas Dougall (Jayco-2XU)0:00:59
8Campbell Flakemore (Gensys Wealth Advisers)0:01:02
9Chris Jongewaard (Jayco-2XU)0:01:03
10Hayden Mccormick (New Zealand)0:01:05
11Bradeley Hall (Plan B)0:01:21
12Anthony Giacoppo (Gensys Wealth Advisers)0:01:24
13Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania Deloitte)0:01:29
14Brenton Jones (LSD Sports.Com)
15David Edwards (QAS)0:01:39
16Andrew Crawley (BikeBug.Com)
17Mark Jamieson (Jayco-2XU)0:01:40
18Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:00
19Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)0:02:14
20Peter Thompson (Tinelli Racing)0:02:15
21Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:02:16
22Stuart Mulhern (ZipVit)0:02:34
23Joshua Taylor (BikeBug.Com)0:02:55
24Luke Davison (Jayco-2XU)0:03:25
25Andrew Sime (Plan B)0:03:39
26Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:04:12
27Nic Sanderson (Jayco-VIS)0:05:06
28Bevan Mason (Tinelli Racing)0:05:19
29Correy Edmed (Balmoral)0:13:43
30Dion Smith (New Zealand)0:13:52
31Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:15:18
32Matthew Chew (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)0:16:55
33James Orman (New Zealand)0:17:52
34Jay Bourke (Search2Retain)0:17:54
35Stuart Smith (Jayco-VIS)0:18:09
36Steele Von Hoff (Gensys Wealth Advisers)0:18:25
37Blake Hose (John West Cycling)
38Nicholas Woods (Team Down Under)0:18:32
39Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)0:18:47
40Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:18:58
41Evan Hull (Jayco-VIS)0:19:06
42Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)0:19:18
43Jesse Kerrison (QAS)
44Joel Lewis (Tinelli Racing)0:19:22
45Justin Vanstone (Team Down Under)0:19:35
46Ric Sanders (Jayco-2XU)0:19:53
47Julian Hamill (BikeBug.Com)
48Christopher Klem (Tinelli Racing)
49Michael Hosking (Tinelli Racing)0:19:59
50Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)0:20:07
51Jarad Rowney (Team Down Under)0:20:24
52Hamish Schreurs (New Zealand)0:20:51
53Ryan Macanally (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)0:20:54
54Michael Sargeant (Team Down Under)0:21:30
55Tobias Boylan (ZipVit)0:21:54
56Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/Trek)0:22:14
57Carlo Baradenilla (Plan B)0:22:16
58David Demarco (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)0:22:27
59Thomas Donald (Search2Retain)0:22:41
60Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)0:23:03
61Daniel Mcculloch (ZipVit)0:23:14
62Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek)0:24:10
63Trent Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)0:24:47
64William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)0:26:28
65Nicholas Schultz (QAS)0:28:00
66Liam Dove (Jayco-VIS)0:28:40
67Geoff Straub (BikeBug.Com)0:28:43
68Tony Mann (ZipVit)0:29:10
69Ben Cutajar (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)0:30:00
70Thomas Collier (Tinelli Racing)0:30:37
71David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)0:30:56
72Aiden Mckenzie (Uni Forty Winks)
73Benjamin Manson (Uni Forty Winks)
74Bradley Davis (ZipVit)0:31:17
75Kane Walker (Gensys Wealth Advisers)0:31:19
76Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)0:31:34
77Ryan Obst (Jayco-2XU)
78Sam Rutherford (BikeBug.Com)0:31:52
79Brendan Cole (Team Budget Forklifts)0:32:32
80Chris Pryor (ZipVit)0:32:37
81Richard Allen (Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team)0:32:42
82Peter Loft (Pure Tasmania Deloitte)0:32:53
83Samuel Volkers (Campos Ashgrove Cycles)0:33:16
84Neil Manning (Plan B)0:33:36
85Willam Draffen (Team Down Under)0:33:52
86Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)0:34:20
87Cameron Brindley (LSD Sports.Com)0:34:37
88Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)0:35:24
89Andrew Martin (Plan B)0:38:50
90Brendan Beavon (Campos Ashgrove Cycles)0:40:06
91Jake Magee (BikeBug.Com)0:42:37
92Matthew Werrell (Team Down Under)
93Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)0:42:57
94Andrew Mcafee (Balmoral)0:43:19
95David Hanson (Uni Forty Winks)0:44:15
96Shannon O'brien (John West Cycling)0:44:33
97James Llewellyn (Balmoral)0:47:24
98Gabriel Carey (LSD Sports.Com)0:52:11
99Brendan Hill (QAS)0:53:54
100Joel Strachan (LSD Sports.Com)0:54:26
101Stephen Alexander (Campos Ashgrove Cycles)0:55:28
102Rafael Vanikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)0:57:01
103Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania Deloitte)1:00:12
104Matthew Sherwin (LSD Sports.Com)1:05:26
105Cal Britten (Search2Retain)1:05:51
106Matthew Murray (Campos Ashgrove Cycles)1:14:41
107Taylor Charlton (Campos Ashgrove Cycles)1:19:37

