Trending

Shaw thing on opening stage

Drapac gets the first bunch kick

Image 1 of 16

Stage one celebrations (l-r): Joel Pearson (2nd,Genesys Wealth Advisers), Stuart Shaw (1st,Drapac Porsche), and Harrif Saleh (3rd,Malaysian National Team).

Stage one celebrations (l-r): Joel Pearson (2nd,Genesys Wealth Advisers), Stuart Shaw (1st,Drapac Porsche), and Harrif Saleh (3rd,Malaysian National Team).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 16

The leading bunch was holding on to a slender margin over the peloton with thirteen kilometres to the finish.

The leading bunch was holding on to a slender margin over the peloton with thirteen kilometres to the finish.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 16

Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing) in the chasing peloton with fifteen kilometres to the finish.

Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing) in the chasing peloton with fifteen kilometres to the finish.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 4 of 16

The chasing peloton around 33 seconds behind a leading group closing in on the finish in Rochester.

The chasing peloton around 33 seconds behind a leading group closing in on the finish in Rochester.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 5 of 16

The peloton descend towards Rochester with riders beginning to attack nearing twenty kilometres to the finish.

The peloton descend towards Rochester with riders beginning to attack nearing twenty kilometres to the finish.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 6 of 16

The peloton remained together for the majority of the stage despite an early crash just after the start which brought down almost half the field.

The peloton remained together for the majority of the stage despite an early crash just after the start which brought down almost half the field.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 7 of 16

The region around Echuca has received plenty of rain over the winter and conditons were cool for the first day of the tour.

The region around Echuca has received plenty of rain over the winter and conditons were cool for the first day of the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 8 of 16

Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans were on the front of the peloton and got the thumbs-up for their efforts.

Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans were on the front of the peloton and got the thumbs-up for their efforts.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 9 of 16

Riders pass by a Nestle factory in Tongala but didn't have time to stop for some chocolate tasting early into the first stage.

Riders pass by a Nestle factory in Tongala but didn't have time to stop for some chocolate tasting early into the first stage.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 10 of 16

Riders from the Malaysian National Team observe a vintage car pass by in Echuca before the start to stage one.

Riders from the Malaysian National Team observe a vintage car pass by in Echuca before the start to stage one.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 11 of 16

Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche) isn't sure about the colour of the leader's jersey for the Tour of the Murray River which strays away from the traditional yellow one.

Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche) isn't sure about the colour of the leader's jersey for the Tour of the Murray River which strays away from the traditional yellow one.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 12 of 16

The 130 rider strong peloton make their way towards Rochester during stage one of the 2010 Elgas Tour of the Murray River.

The 130 rider strong peloton make their way towards Rochester during stage one of the 2010 Elgas Tour of the Murray River.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 13 of 16

The peloton pass over a bridge near Colbinabbin during the 155km first stage of the tour from Echuca to Rochester.

The peloton pass over a bridge near Colbinabbin during the 155km first stage of the tour from Echuca to Rochester.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 14 of 16

Sign of a sprinter: They even name roads after Aussie Tour de France stars for the Tour of the Murray River with Robbie McEwen getting a mention.

Sign of a sprinter: They even name roads after Aussie Tour de France stars for the Tour of the Murray River with Robbie McEwen getting a mention.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 15 of 16

Underway: The 2010 Elgas Tour of the Murray River begins in Echuca outside the Beechworth Bakery.

Underway: The 2010 Elgas Tour of the Murray River begins in Echuca outside the Beechworth Bakery.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 16 of 16

Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche) takes out the first stage of the tour in Rochester.

Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche) takes out the first stage of the tour in Rochester.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Canberra’s Stuart Shaw (Drapac) was a surprise leader of the Tour of the Murray River, after winning the bunch sprint over some favoured sprinters. Shaw triumph in a blistering sprint finish from the consistent Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers), while speedy Malaysian Harrif Saleh finished in third place.

The opening 155km stage produced one of the biggest crashes witnessed in Australian road cycling, which fortunately left no riders with serious injury. More than 70 riders from the 131-man field tumbled to the bitumen only six kilometres after the start of the Echuca-Rochester stage.

Former Tour De France star Henk Vogels, back home from the United States as manager of the Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans line-up, had an up-front view of the carnage from his team vehicle and said it was the biggest pile-up he had seen in world cycling. “In terms of numbers, yes, but not with injuries,” Vogels said. “It was pretty mind-blowing, though.”

Ballarat’s Patrick Shaw, leader of the current Scody Cup series and a member of the Virgin Blue RBS Morgans team, was one of the fallen riders. Chief commissaire Peter Tomlinson, of NSW, was forced to neutralise the race for 25 minutes as team managers and crews scrambled to repair broken bikes and get their riders back into the event.

Shaw managed to miss most of the impact from the fall and rode a brilliant team race to triumph in front of a large crowd in Rochester, home of one of Australia’s original cycling greats, the late Sir Hubert Opperman.

The victory secured him tour leadership from Sydney’s Richard Lang, who accumulated 11 bonus seconds in intermediate sprints throughout the journey, with Pearson in third spot.

Shaw works about 30 hours a week as a part-time draftsman for a Canberra gas company and paid tribute to the Drapac philosophy of ensuring that all team members must undertake some form of tertiary education or employment.

“It was an aggressive stage with no wind but I managed to get my old legs going at the finish,” Shaw said.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3:32:32
2Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
3Harrif Saleh (Mas) Malaysian National Team
4Zamri Saleh (Mas) Malaysian National Team
5Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
6Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco Skins
7Patrick Shaw (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans
8Scott Law (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans
9Thomas Robinson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
10Rico Rogers (NZl) Swan Hill Rural City Council
11James Mowatt (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans
12Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
13Alexander Ray (Aus) Hyster - Total Rush
14Jason Rigg (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
15Jackson Wardrop (Aus) GE Plumbing
16Adam Phelan (Aus) McDonagh Blake - Witness
17Jack Beckinsale (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport0:00:03
18Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Plan B Racing Team
19Sean Joyce (Aus) Blackpeloton
20Christopher D'Amelio (Aus) Apollo Bicycles
21Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysian National Team
22Matthew Benson (Aus) Team SASI Cycling
23Dale Scarfe (Aus) McDonagh Blake - Witness
24Jason Allen (Aus) Hyster - Total Rush
25Benjamin Hill (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport
26James Williamson (Aus) Hyster - Total Rush
27Timothy Walker (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
28John Cornish (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
29James Hepburn (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans
30Kane Walker (Aus) Apollo Bicycles
31David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
32Ben Grenda (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
33Sam Davis (Aus) Plan B Racing Team
34Sam Rutherford (Aus) Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol
35Alexander Malone (Aus) Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol
36Rene Kolbach (Aus) Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol
37Clayton Fettell (Aus) GE Plumbing
38Shahrul Amin (Mas) Malaysian National Team
39Jeremey Stephens (Aus) Blackpeloton
40Cameron Peterson (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans
41Rick Sanders (Aus) Jayco/VIS/QAS
42Jackson Law (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport
43Eric Sheppard (Aus) Jayco/VIS/QAS
44Gordon McCauley (NZl) Hyster - Total Rush
45James Herd (Aus) Apollo Bicycles
46Mitchell Pearson (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans
47Matthew Wheatcroft (Aus) Blackpeloton
48Russell Gill (Aus) Swan Hill Rural City Council
49Christoper Williams (Aus) Merida Australia Road Team
50Edward Bissaker (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport
51Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins
52Akmal Amrum (Aus) Mildura Rural City Council
53Charles Howlett (Aus) search2retain-myteam2
54James Mcdulling (Aus) RACE - Fenton Green
55Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Jayco/VIS/QAS
56Will Tehan (Aus) Hyster - Total Rush
57Daniel Furmston (Aus) Plan B Racing Team
58Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Mildura Rural City Council
59Luis Trueba (Aus) Mildura Rural City Council
60Stuart Smith (Aus) Jayco/VIS/QAS
61Matthew Marshall (Aus) Shortis.com.au Cycling Team
62Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) search2retain-myteam2
63Damien Howson (Aus) Team SASI Cycling
64Andrew Roe (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans
65Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco Skins
66Scot Cronly-Dillon (Aus) McDonagh Blake - Witness
67Brad Tilby (Aus) Blackpeloton
68Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins
69Patrick Drapac (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
70Geoff Straub (Aus) McDonagh Blake - Witness
71Daniel Hopper (Aus) Swan Hill Rural City Council
72Nicholas Walker (Aus) Jayco/VIS/QAS
73Gilbert Gutowski (Aus) Merida Australia Road Team
74Mark Isaacs (Aus) search2retain-myteam2
75Alexander Smyth (Aus) search2retain-myteam2
76Peter Spencer (Aus) GE Plumbing
77Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Malaysian National Team
78Timothy Dalgliesh (Aus) Merida Australia Road Team
79Andy Mcnab (Aus) search2retain-myteam2
80George Tansley (Aus) Team SASI Cycling
81Timothy Decker (Aus) Team SASI Cycling
82Jacob Sutherland (Aus) Hyster - Total Rush
83Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Merida Australia Road Team
84Alexand Edmondson (Aus) Team SASI Cycling
85Fraser Northey (Aus) Team SASI Cycling
86Brendan Brooks (Aus) Shortis.com.au Cycling Team
87Harry Rassie (Aus) RACE - Fenton Green
88Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) RACE - Fenton Green
89Chris Beeck (Aus) Plan B Racing Team
90Ben Cutajar (Aus) Shortis.com.au Cycling Team
91Elliott Wells (Aus) Plan B Racing Team
92Andrew Barlow (Aus) Blackpeloton
93Ghazali Hamid (Aus) Mildura Rural City Council
94David Edwards (Aus) Jayco/VIS/QAS
95Scott Mcphee (Aus) Team SASI Cycling
96Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jayco Skins
97Liam Dove (Aus) Mildura Rural City Council
98Fallanie Ali (Mas) Malaysian National Team
99Sean Evangelista (Aus) GE Plumbing
100Jared Rowney (Aus) GE Plumbing
101James Henry (Aus) Apollo Bicycles
102David Melville (Aus) Merida Australia Road Team
103David Tozer (Aus) RACE - Fenton Green
104Angus Gale (Aus) Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol
105Courtney Black (Aus) Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol
106Fakhrullah Alias (Mas) Malaysian National Team
107Michael Cupitt (Aus) Merida Australia Road Team
108Trevor Griffiths (Aus) Apollo Bicycles
109David Treacy (Aus) Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol
110Ethan Kimmince (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport
111Brett Tivers (Aus) Plan B Racing Team
112Chris Steffanoni (Aus) search2retain-myteam2
113Jared Triggs (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport0:00:24
114Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
115Angus Morton (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:27
116Tristan Jones (Aus) Swan Hill Rural City Council0:00:31
117Logan Mort (Aus) Blackpeloton0:02:36
118Fergus Maclachlan (Aus) Swan Hill Rural City Council0:03:34
119Matthew Werrell (Aus) Shortis.com.au Cycling Team0:03:38
120Stephen Bomball (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport0:03:41
121Trent Williams (Aus) Apollo Bicycles0:04:36
122Louis Evangelista (Aus) GE Plumbing0:04:40
123Clive Silcock (Aus) Mildura Rural City Council0:13:04
124Damian Harris (Aus) RACE - Fenton Green
DNFJames Northey (Aus) Blackpeloton
DNFBrendan Schultz (Aus) RACE - Fenton Green
DNFAlastair Loutit (Aus) McDonagh Blake - Witness

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3:32:15
2Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:05
3Harrif Saleh (Mas) Malaysian National Team0:00:09
4Zamri Saleh (Mas) Malaysian National Team0:00:10
5Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:11
6Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco Skins0:00:12
7Patrick Shaw (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans0:00:13
8Scott Law (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans
9Thomas Robinson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:14
10Rico Rogers (NZl) Swan Hill Rural City Council
11James Mowatt (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans
12Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:15
13Alexander Ray (Aus) Hyster - Total Rush
14Jason Rigg (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:17
15Jackson Wardrop (Aus) GE Plumbing
16Adam Phelan (Aus) McDonagh Blake - Witness
17Jack Beckinsale (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport
18Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Plan B Racing Team
19Sean Joyce (Aus) Blackpeloton0:00:18
20Christopher D'amelio (Aus) Apollo Bicycles
21Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysian National Team
22Matthew Benson (Aus) Team SASI Cycling
23Dale Scarfe (Aus) McDonagh Blake - Witness
24Jason Allen (Aus) Hyster - Total Rush
25Benjamin Hill (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport0:00:19
26James Williamson (Aus) Hyster - Total Rush
27Timothy Walker (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
28John Cornish (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
29James Hepburn (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans
30Kane Walker (Aus) Apollo Bicycles
31David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:20
32Ben Grenda (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
33Sam Davis (Aus) Plan B Racing Team
34Sam Rutherford (Aus) Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol
35Alexander Malone (Aus) Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol
36Rene Kolbach (Aus) Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol
37Clayton Fettell (Aus) GE Plumbing
38Shahrul Amin (Mas) Malaysian National Team
39Jeremey Stephens (Aus) Blackpeloton
40Cameron Peterson (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans
41Rick Sanders (Aus) Jayco/VIS/QAS
42Jackson Law (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport
43Eric Sheppard (Aus) Jayco/VIS/QAS
44Gordon McCauley (NZl) Hyster - Total Rush
45James Herd (Aus) Apollo Bicycles
46Mitchell Pearson (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans
47Matthew Wheatcroft (Aus) Blackpeloton
48Russell Gill (Aus) Swan Hill Rural City Council
49Christoper Williams (Aus) Merida Australia Road Team
50Edward Bissaker (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport
51Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins
52Akmal Amrum (Aus) Mildura Rural City Council
53Charles Howlett (Aus) search2retain-myteam2
54James McDulling (Aus) RACE - Fenton Green
55Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco/VIS/QAS
56Will Tehan (Aus) Hyster - Total Rush
57Daniel Furmston (Aus) Plan B Racing Team
58Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Mildura Rural City Council
59Luis Trueba (Aus) Mildura Rural City Council
60Stuart Smith (Aus) Jayco/VIS/QAS
61Matthew Marshall (Aus) Shortis.com.au Cycling Team
62Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) search2retain-myteam2
63Damien Howson (Aus) Team SASI Cycling
64Andrew Roe (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans
65Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco Skins
66Scot Cronly-Dillon (Aus) McDonagh Blake - Witness
67Brad Tilby (Aus) Blackpeloton
68Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins
69Patrick Drapac (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
70Geoff Straub (Aus) McDonagh Blake - Witness
71Daniel Hopper (Aus) Swan Hill Rural City Council
72Nicholas Walker (Aus) Jayco/VIS/QAS
73Gilbert Gutowski (Aus) Merida Australia Road Team
74Mark Isaacs (Aus) search2retain-myteam2
75Alexander Smyth (Aus) search2retain-myteam2
76Peter Spencer (Aus) GE Plumbing
77Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Malaysian National Team
78Timothy Dalgliesh (Aus) Merida Australia Road Team
79Andy McNab (Aus) search2retain-myteam2
80George Tansley (Aus) Team SASI Cycling
81Timothy Decker (Aus) Team SASI Cycling
82Jacob Sutherland (Aus) Hyster - Total Rush
83Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Merida Australia Road Team
84Alexand Edmondson (Aus) Team SASI Cycling
85Fraser Northey (Aus) Team SASI Cycling
86Brendan Brooks (Aus) Shortis.com.au Cycling Team
87Harry Rassie (Aus) RACE - Fenton Green
88Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) RACE - Fenton Green
89Chris Beeck (Aus) Plan B Racing Team
90Ben Cutajar (Aus) Shortis.com.au Cycling Team
91Elliott Wells (Aus) Plan B Racing Team
92Andrew Barlow (Aus) Blackpeloton
93Ghazali Hamid (Aus) Mildura Rural City Council
94David Edwards (Aus) Jayco/VIS/QAS
95Scott Mcphee (Aus) Team SASI Cycling
96Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jayco Skins
97Liam Dove (Aus) Mildura Rural City Council
98Fallanie Ali (Mas) Malaysian National Team
99Sean Evangelista (Aus) GE Plumbing
100Jared Rowney (Aus) GE Plumbing
101James Henry (Aus) Apollo Bicycles
102David Melville (Aus) Merida Australia Road Team
103David Tozer (Aus) RACE - Fenton Green
104Angus Gale (Aus) Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol
105Courtney Black (Aus) Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol
106Fakhrullah Alias (Mas) Malaysian National Team
107Michael Cupitt (Aus) Merida Australia Road Team
108Trevor Griffiths (Aus) Apollo Bicycles
109David Treacy (Aus) Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol
110Ethan Kimmince (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport
111Brett Tivers (Aus) Plan B Racing Team
112Chris Steffanoni (Aus) search2retain-myteam2
113Jared Triggs (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport0:00:38
114Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:41
115Angus Morton (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:44
116Tristan Jones (Aus) Swan Hill Rural City Council0:00:48
117Logan Mort (Aus) Blackpeloton0:02:53
118Fergus Maclachlan (Aus) Swan Hill Rural City Council0:03:51
119Matthew Werrell (Aus) Shortis.com.au Cycling Team0:03:55
120Stephen Bomball (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport0:03:58
121Trent Williams (Aus) Apollo Bicycles0:04:53
122Louis Evangelista (Aus) GE Plumbing0:04:57
123Clive Silcock (Aus) Mildura Rural City Council0:13:21
124Damian Harris (Aus) RACE - Fenton Green
DNFJames Northey (Aus) Blackpeloton
DNFBrendan Schultz (Aus) RACE - Fenton Green
DNFAlastair Loutit (Aus) McDonagh Blake - Witness

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco Skins11pts
2Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling7
3Ben Grenda (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers4
4Adam Phelan (Aus) McDonagh Blake - Witness4
5Thomas Robinson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers4
6Patrick Shaw (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans3
7Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
8Alexander Ray (Aus) Hyster - Total Rush3
9Fakhrullah Alias (Mas) Malaysian National Team2
10Timothy Walker (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers2
11Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Plan B Racing Team2
12Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers2
13Mark Isaacs (Aus) search2retain-myteam22
14Alexander Malone (Aus) Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll & O'Dea2
15Daniel Furmston (Aus) Plan B Racing Team1
16James Hepburn (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans1
17David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon McCauley (NZl) Hyster - Total Rush3pts
2Adam Phelan (Aus) McDonagh Blake - Witness3
3Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
4Eric Sheppard (Aus) Jayco/VIS/QAS2
5Jason Rigg (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers2
6Ben Grenda (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers2
7Charles Howlett (Aus) search2retain-myteam21
8Nicholas Walker (Aus) Jayco/VIS/QAS1
9Sam Davis (Aus) Plan B Racing Team1

 

Latest on Cyclingnews