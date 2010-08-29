Image 1 of 16 Stage one celebrations (l-r): Joel Pearson (2nd,Genesys Wealth Advisers), Stuart Shaw (1st,Drapac Porsche), and Harrif Saleh (3rd,Malaysian National Team). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 16 The leading bunch was holding on to a slender margin over the peloton with thirteen kilometres to the finish. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 16 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing) in the chasing peloton with fifteen kilometres to the finish. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 16 The chasing peloton around 33 seconds behind a leading group closing in on the finish in Rochester. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 16 The peloton descend towards Rochester with riders beginning to attack nearing twenty kilometres to the finish. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 16 The peloton remained together for the majority of the stage despite an early crash just after the start which brought down almost half the field. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 16 The region around Echuca has received plenty of rain over the winter and conditons were cool for the first day of the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 16 Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans were on the front of the peloton and got the thumbs-up for their efforts. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 16 Riders pass by a Nestle factory in Tongala but didn't have time to stop for some chocolate tasting early into the first stage. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 16 Riders from the Malaysian National Team observe a vintage car pass by in Echuca before the start to stage one. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 11 of 16 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche) isn't sure about the colour of the leader's jersey for the Tour of the Murray River which strays away from the traditional yellow one. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 16 The 130 rider strong peloton make their way towards Rochester during stage one of the 2010 Elgas Tour of the Murray River. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 16 The peloton pass over a bridge near Colbinabbin during the 155km first stage of the tour from Echuca to Rochester. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 14 of 16 Sign of a sprinter: They even name roads after Aussie Tour de France stars for the Tour of the Murray River with Robbie McEwen getting a mention. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 15 of 16 Underway: The 2010 Elgas Tour of the Murray River begins in Echuca outside the Beechworth Bakery. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 16 of 16 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche) takes out the first stage of the tour in Rochester. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Canberra’s Stuart Shaw (Drapac) was a surprise leader of the Tour of the Murray River, after winning the bunch sprint over some favoured sprinters. Shaw triumph in a blistering sprint finish from the consistent Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers), while speedy Malaysian Harrif Saleh finished in third place.

The opening 155km stage produced one of the biggest crashes witnessed in Australian road cycling, which fortunately left no riders with serious injury. More than 70 riders from the 131-man field tumbled to the bitumen only six kilometres after the start of the Echuca-Rochester stage.

Former Tour De France star Henk Vogels, back home from the United States as manager of the Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans line-up, had an up-front view of the carnage from his team vehicle and said it was the biggest pile-up he had seen in world cycling. “In terms of numbers, yes, but not with injuries,” Vogels said. “It was pretty mind-blowing, though.”

Ballarat’s Patrick Shaw, leader of the current Scody Cup series and a member of the Virgin Blue RBS Morgans team, was one of the fallen riders. Chief commissaire Peter Tomlinson, of NSW, was forced to neutralise the race for 25 minutes as team managers and crews scrambled to repair broken bikes and get their riders back into the event.

Shaw managed to miss most of the impact from the fall and rode a brilliant team race to triumph in front of a large crowd in Rochester, home of one of Australia’s original cycling greats, the late Sir Hubert Opperman.

The victory secured him tour leadership from Sydney’s Richard Lang, who accumulated 11 bonus seconds in intermediate sprints throughout the journey, with Pearson in third spot.

Shaw works about 30 hours a week as a part-time draftsman for a Canberra gas company and paid tribute to the Drapac philosophy of ensuring that all team members must undertake some form of tertiary education or employment.

“It was an aggressive stage with no wind but I managed to get my old legs going at the finish,” Shaw said.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3:32:32 2 Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 3 Harrif Saleh (Mas) Malaysian National Team 4 Zamri Saleh (Mas) Malaysian National Team 5 Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 6 Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco Skins 7 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans 8 Scott Law (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans 9 Thomas Robinson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 10 Rico Rogers (NZl) Swan Hill Rural City Council 11 James Mowatt (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans 12 Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 13 Alexander Ray (Aus) Hyster - Total Rush 14 Jason Rigg (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 15 Jackson Wardrop (Aus) GE Plumbing 16 Adam Phelan (Aus) McDonagh Blake - Witness 17 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport 0:00:03 18 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Plan B Racing Team 19 Sean Joyce (Aus) Blackpeloton 20 Christopher D'Amelio (Aus) Apollo Bicycles 21 Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysian National Team 22 Matthew Benson (Aus) Team SASI Cycling 23 Dale Scarfe (Aus) McDonagh Blake - Witness 24 Jason Allen (Aus) Hyster - Total Rush 25 Benjamin Hill (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport 26 James Williamson (Aus) Hyster - Total Rush 27 Timothy Walker (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 28 John Cornish (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 29 James Hepburn (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans 30 Kane Walker (Aus) Apollo Bicycles 31 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 32 Ben Grenda (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 33 Sam Davis (Aus) Plan B Racing Team 34 Sam Rutherford (Aus) Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol 35 Alexander Malone (Aus) Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol 36 Rene Kolbach (Aus) Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol 37 Clayton Fettell (Aus) GE Plumbing 38 Shahrul Amin (Mas) Malaysian National Team 39 Jeremey Stephens (Aus) Blackpeloton 40 Cameron Peterson (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans 41 Rick Sanders (Aus) Jayco/VIS/QAS 42 Jackson Law (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport 43 Eric Sheppard (Aus) Jayco/VIS/QAS 44 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Hyster - Total Rush 45 James Herd (Aus) Apollo Bicycles 46 Mitchell Pearson (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans 47 Matthew Wheatcroft (Aus) Blackpeloton 48 Russell Gill (Aus) Swan Hill Rural City Council 49 Christoper Williams (Aus) Merida Australia Road Team 50 Edward Bissaker (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport 51 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins 52 Akmal Amrum (Aus) Mildura Rural City Council 53 Charles Howlett (Aus) search2retain-myteam2 54 James Mcdulling (Aus) RACE - Fenton Green 55 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Jayco/VIS/QAS 56 Will Tehan (Aus) Hyster - Total Rush 57 Daniel Furmston (Aus) Plan B Racing Team 58 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Mildura Rural City Council 59 Luis Trueba (Aus) Mildura Rural City Council 60 Stuart Smith (Aus) Jayco/VIS/QAS 61 Matthew Marshall (Aus) Shortis.com.au Cycling Team 62 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) search2retain-myteam2 63 Damien Howson (Aus) Team SASI Cycling 64 Andrew Roe (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans 65 Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco Skins 66 Scot Cronly-Dillon (Aus) McDonagh Blake - Witness 67 Brad Tilby (Aus) Blackpeloton 68 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins 69 Patrick Drapac (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 70 Geoff Straub (Aus) McDonagh Blake - Witness 71 Daniel Hopper (Aus) Swan Hill Rural City Council 72 Nicholas Walker (Aus) Jayco/VIS/QAS 73 Gilbert Gutowski (Aus) Merida Australia Road Team 74 Mark Isaacs (Aus) search2retain-myteam2 75 Alexander Smyth (Aus) search2retain-myteam2 76 Peter Spencer (Aus) GE Plumbing 77 Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Malaysian National Team 78 Timothy Dalgliesh (Aus) Merida Australia Road Team 79 Andy Mcnab (Aus) search2retain-myteam2 80 George Tansley (Aus) Team SASI Cycling 81 Timothy Decker (Aus) Team SASI Cycling 82 Jacob Sutherland (Aus) Hyster - Total Rush 83 Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Merida Australia Road Team 84 Alexand Edmondson (Aus) Team SASI Cycling 85 Fraser Northey (Aus) Team SASI Cycling 86 Brendan Brooks (Aus) Shortis.com.au Cycling Team 87 Harry Rassie (Aus) RACE - Fenton Green 88 Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) RACE - Fenton Green 89 Chris Beeck (Aus) Plan B Racing Team 90 Ben Cutajar (Aus) Shortis.com.au Cycling Team 91 Elliott Wells (Aus) Plan B Racing Team 92 Andrew Barlow (Aus) Blackpeloton 93 Ghazali Hamid (Aus) Mildura Rural City Council 94 David Edwards (Aus) Jayco/VIS/QAS 95 Scott Mcphee (Aus) Team SASI Cycling 96 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jayco Skins 97 Liam Dove (Aus) Mildura Rural City Council 98 Fallanie Ali (Mas) Malaysian National Team 99 Sean Evangelista (Aus) GE Plumbing 100 Jared Rowney (Aus) GE Plumbing 101 James Henry (Aus) Apollo Bicycles 102 David Melville (Aus) Merida Australia Road Team 103 David Tozer (Aus) RACE - Fenton Green 104 Angus Gale (Aus) Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol 105 Courtney Black (Aus) Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol 106 Fakhrullah Alias (Mas) Malaysian National Team 107 Michael Cupitt (Aus) Merida Australia Road Team 108 Trevor Griffiths (Aus) Apollo Bicycles 109 David Treacy (Aus) Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol 110 Ethan Kimmince (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport 111 Brett Tivers (Aus) Plan B Racing Team 112 Chris Steffanoni (Aus) search2retain-myteam2 113 Jared Triggs (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport 0:00:24 114 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 115 Angus Morton (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:27 116 Tristan Jones (Aus) Swan Hill Rural City Council 0:00:31 117 Logan Mort (Aus) Blackpeloton 0:02:36 118 Fergus Maclachlan (Aus) Swan Hill Rural City Council 0:03:34 119 Matthew Werrell (Aus) Shortis.com.au Cycling Team 0:03:38 120 Stephen Bomball (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport 0:03:41 121 Trent Williams (Aus) Apollo Bicycles 0:04:36 122 Louis Evangelista (Aus) GE Plumbing 0:04:40 123 Clive Silcock (Aus) Mildura Rural City Council 0:13:04 124 Damian Harris (Aus) RACE - Fenton Green DNF James Northey (Aus) Blackpeloton DNF Brendan Schultz (Aus) RACE - Fenton Green DNF Alastair Loutit (Aus) McDonagh Blake - Witness

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3:32:15 2 Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:05 3 Harrif Saleh (Mas) Malaysian National Team 0:00:09 4 Zamri Saleh (Mas) Malaysian National Team 0:00:10 5 Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:11 6 Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco Skins 0:00:12 7 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans 0:00:13 8 Scott Law (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans 9 Thomas Robinson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:14 10 Rico Rogers (NZl) Swan Hill Rural City Council 11 James Mowatt (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans 12 Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:15 13 Alexander Ray (Aus) Hyster - Total Rush 14 Jason Rigg (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:17 15 Jackson Wardrop (Aus) GE Plumbing 16 Adam Phelan (Aus) McDonagh Blake - Witness 17 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport 18 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Plan B Racing Team 19 Sean Joyce (Aus) Blackpeloton 0:00:18 20 Christopher D'amelio (Aus) Apollo Bicycles 21 Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysian National Team 22 Matthew Benson (Aus) Team SASI Cycling 23 Dale Scarfe (Aus) McDonagh Blake - Witness 24 Jason Allen (Aus) Hyster - Total Rush 25 Benjamin Hill (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport 0:00:19 26 James Williamson (Aus) Hyster - Total Rush 27 Timothy Walker (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 28 John Cornish (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 29 James Hepburn (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans 30 Kane Walker (Aus) Apollo Bicycles 31 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:20 32 Ben Grenda (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 33 Sam Davis (Aus) Plan B Racing Team 34 Sam Rutherford (Aus) Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol 35 Alexander Malone (Aus) Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol 36 Rene Kolbach (Aus) Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol 37 Clayton Fettell (Aus) GE Plumbing 38 Shahrul Amin (Mas) Malaysian National Team 39 Jeremey Stephens (Aus) Blackpeloton 40 Cameron Peterson (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans 41 Rick Sanders (Aus) Jayco/VIS/QAS 42 Jackson Law (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport 43 Eric Sheppard (Aus) Jayco/VIS/QAS 44 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Hyster - Total Rush 45 James Herd (Aus) Apollo Bicycles 46 Mitchell Pearson (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans 47 Matthew Wheatcroft (Aus) Blackpeloton 48 Russell Gill (Aus) Swan Hill Rural City Council 49 Christoper Williams (Aus) Merida Australia Road Team 50 Edward Bissaker (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport 51 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins 52 Akmal Amrum (Aus) Mildura Rural City Council 53 Charles Howlett (Aus) search2retain-myteam2 54 James McDulling (Aus) RACE - Fenton Green 55 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco/VIS/QAS 56 Will Tehan (Aus) Hyster - Total Rush 57 Daniel Furmston (Aus) Plan B Racing Team 58 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Mildura Rural City Council 59 Luis Trueba (Aus) Mildura Rural City Council 60 Stuart Smith (Aus) Jayco/VIS/QAS 61 Matthew Marshall (Aus) Shortis.com.au Cycling Team 62 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) search2retain-myteam2 63 Damien Howson (Aus) Team SASI Cycling 64 Andrew Roe (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans 65 Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco Skins 66 Scot Cronly-Dillon (Aus) McDonagh Blake - Witness 67 Brad Tilby (Aus) Blackpeloton 68 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins 69 Patrick Drapac (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 70 Geoff Straub (Aus) McDonagh Blake - Witness 71 Daniel Hopper (Aus) Swan Hill Rural City Council 72 Nicholas Walker (Aus) Jayco/VIS/QAS 73 Gilbert Gutowski (Aus) Merida Australia Road Team 74 Mark Isaacs (Aus) search2retain-myteam2 75 Alexander Smyth (Aus) search2retain-myteam2 76 Peter Spencer (Aus) GE Plumbing 77 Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Malaysian National Team 78 Timothy Dalgliesh (Aus) Merida Australia Road Team 79 Andy McNab (Aus) search2retain-myteam2 80 George Tansley (Aus) Team SASI Cycling 81 Timothy Decker (Aus) Team SASI Cycling 82 Jacob Sutherland (Aus) Hyster - Total Rush 83 Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Merida Australia Road Team 84 Alexand Edmondson (Aus) Team SASI Cycling 85 Fraser Northey (Aus) Team SASI Cycling 86 Brendan Brooks (Aus) Shortis.com.au Cycling Team 87 Harry Rassie (Aus) RACE - Fenton Green 88 Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) RACE - Fenton Green 89 Chris Beeck (Aus) Plan B Racing Team 90 Ben Cutajar (Aus) Shortis.com.au Cycling Team 91 Elliott Wells (Aus) Plan B Racing Team 92 Andrew Barlow (Aus) Blackpeloton 93 Ghazali Hamid (Aus) Mildura Rural City Council 94 David Edwards (Aus) Jayco/VIS/QAS 95 Scott Mcphee (Aus) Team SASI Cycling 96 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jayco Skins 97 Liam Dove (Aus) Mildura Rural City Council 98 Fallanie Ali (Mas) Malaysian National Team 99 Sean Evangelista (Aus) GE Plumbing 100 Jared Rowney (Aus) GE Plumbing 101 James Henry (Aus) Apollo Bicycles 102 David Melville (Aus) Merida Australia Road Team 103 David Tozer (Aus) RACE - Fenton Green 104 Angus Gale (Aus) Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol 105 Courtney Black (Aus) Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol 106 Fakhrullah Alias (Mas) Malaysian National Team 107 Michael Cupitt (Aus) Merida Australia Road Team 108 Trevor Griffiths (Aus) Apollo Bicycles 109 David Treacy (Aus) Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol 110 Ethan Kimmince (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport 111 Brett Tivers (Aus) Plan B Racing Team 112 Chris Steffanoni (Aus) search2retain-myteam2 113 Jared Triggs (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport 0:00:38 114 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:41 115 Angus Morton (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:44 116 Tristan Jones (Aus) Swan Hill Rural City Council 0:00:48 117 Logan Mort (Aus) Blackpeloton 0:02:53 118 Fergus Maclachlan (Aus) Swan Hill Rural City Council 0:03:51 119 Matthew Werrell (Aus) Shortis.com.au Cycling Team 0:03:55 120 Stephen Bomball (Aus) New South Wales Instutite of Sport 0:03:58 121 Trent Williams (Aus) Apollo Bicycles 0:04:53 122 Louis Evangelista (Aus) GE Plumbing 0:04:57 123 Clive Silcock (Aus) Mildura Rural City Council 0:13:21 124 Damian Harris (Aus) RACE - Fenton Green DNF James Northey (Aus) Blackpeloton DNF Brendan Schultz (Aus) RACE - Fenton Green DNF Alastair Loutit (Aus) McDonagh Blake - Witness

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco Skins 11 pts 2 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 3 Ben Grenda (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 4 4 Adam Phelan (Aus) McDonagh Blake - Witness 4 5 Thomas Robinson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 4 6 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans 3 7 Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 8 Alexander Ray (Aus) Hyster - Total Rush 3 9 Fakhrullah Alias (Mas) Malaysian National Team 2 10 Timothy Walker (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 2 11 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Plan B Racing Team 2 12 Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 2 13 Mark Isaacs (Aus) search2retain-myteam2 2 14 Alexander Malone (Aus) Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll & O'Dea 2 15 Daniel Furmston (Aus) Plan B Racing Team 1 16 James Hepburn (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS Morgans 1 17 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1