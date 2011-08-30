Trending

Stage 5 winner Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) is presented with his oranges whilst Ben Kersten (2nd, Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray), and Patrick Shaw (3rd,Genesys Wealth Advisers) look on.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
The Beechworth Bakery mobile escorts the tour out of Echuca at the start of stage five.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Tour leader Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) beside the 'Thong' tree in Echuca prior to the start of stage five.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
A motor-bike scout came down beside the peloton in the concluding kilometres of the stage causing havoc as the pace increased

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
George Tansley (Team SASI) wrestles with his most aggressive jersey from stage five.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
The Beechworth Bakery mobile escorts the tour out of Echuca on stage five.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
The peloton were content to roll along the flat roads out the back of Echuca as they headed for Kyabram.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Stage winner Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) is presented with his Sunraysia oranges and runner-up Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray), and Patrick Shaw (3rd,Genesys Wealth Advisers) look on.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Steele Von Hoff has claimed yet another win for Genesys Wealth Advisers, reigning supreme in the fifth stage of the Tour of the Murray River, a 71 kilometre morning drag between Echuca and Kyabram.

Von Hoff just pipped Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) on the line with overnight leader Pat Shaw (Genesys) two seconds off the pace leading the first group to the finish.

There were several splits in the peloton due to a strong headwind enroute to Kyabram and two major crashes – one within the final 15 kilometres which reports suggested was caused by a moto scout, while the second was at two kilometres to go.

The pace was hot under sunny skies and the early break of around 25 riders was brought back at the 20 kilometre mark.

Bikebug.com's Joseph Lewis was aggressive over the stage's intermediates, adding six points to his total to overtake V Australia's Johnnie Walker in the Sprint Championship. Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys) remains third.

Stage 6 gets underway this afternoon with Shaw holding a nine second advantage over Von Hoff, with Drapac's Adam Phelan next best 16 seconds off the pace.

Full Results

Stage 5 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1:37:59
2Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:02
4Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
5Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)
6Scott Law (V Australia)
7Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
8Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
9Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
10Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
11Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
12Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
13Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
14Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
15Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
16Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
17Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
18Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
19Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
20Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
21Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)
22Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
23Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
24Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)
25Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
26Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
27Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
28Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
29Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
30Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
31Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)
32Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
33Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
34Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
35Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:00:13
36Samuel Davis (Plan B)0:00:15
37Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:00:17
38Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)
39Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
40Andrew Martin (Plan B)
41Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
42Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)
43George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
44Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
45Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)
46Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
47Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)
48Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
49Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)
50Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)
51Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)
52Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
53Logan Calder (Plan B)
54Christopher Winn (V Australia)0:00:26
55Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
56Nick Walker (V Australia)
57Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)0:00:34
58Cameron Peterson (V Australia)0:00:39
59Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
60Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)
61Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)0:00:46
62Michael Verheyen (Plan B)0:00:49
63Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
64Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
65Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:54
66Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:00:55
67Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
68Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
69Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
70Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
71Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
72Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
73James Butler (John West Cycling Team)
74Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
75Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
76Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)
77Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)
78Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
79Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:59
80Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:13
81Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:01:16
82David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)
83Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:02
84Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)
85Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:04:18
86Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)0:00:02
87Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
88Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
89James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team)0:11:57
90Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
91Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)0:13:16
92David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
93Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
94Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)0:13:18
95Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)0:13:32
96David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)0:13:35
97Brad Davies (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:00:02
DNFMitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)

m35 Livestock Exchange Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)1

m54 Golden Cow Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Michael Freiberg (V Australia)2
3Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)1

m66 Tongala Primary School Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Martin (Plan B)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

m77 Kyabram Valley Golf & Bowling Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)2
3Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)1

m83 Heinz Factory Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)3pts
2Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)2
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)2pts

General Classification after Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6:33:56
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:09
3Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:16
4Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:00:19
5Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)0:00:25
6Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)0:00:26
7Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:29
8Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
9Bradeley Hall (Plan B)0:00:30
10Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
11Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)0:00:32
12Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:00:35
13Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
14Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:00:37
15Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:39
16Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:40
17Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)0:00:42
18Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:46
19Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:00:50
20Hayden Brooks (V Australia)0:00:52
21Andrew Martin (Plan B)0:00:53
22Scott Law (V Australia)0:00:54
23Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:00:55
24Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:56
25Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)
26Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)0:00:57
27Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
28Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
29Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
30Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
31Samuel Davis (Plan B)0:01:10
32Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
33Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)0:01:12
34Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
35Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:01:14
36Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)0:01:17
37Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
38Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:01:21
39Michael Freiberg (V Australia)0:01:22
40Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:27
41Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:01:32
42Logan Calder (Plan B)
43Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:01:35
44Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)0:01:36
45Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)
46Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:39
47Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:43
48Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)0:01:44
49Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)0:01:47
50Christopher Winn (V Australia)0:01:48
51Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)0:01:49
52Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:01:50
53Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:01:53
54Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:02:10
55Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
56Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
57Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:20
58Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:02:24
59Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)
60Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)0:02:29
61Brad Davies (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:02:30
62Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:02:34
63David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)0:02:38
64Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)0:02:43
65Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:45
66Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)
67Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:47
68Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:53
69Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:56
70Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)0:03:07
71Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:03:25
72Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:04:02
73Nick Walker (V Australia)0:04:23
74Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)0:04:36
75Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:05:37
76Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:06:06
77George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:06:07
78Michael Verheyen (Plan B)0:06:59
79Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:07:05
80Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)0:07:22
81Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:07:35
82Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:08:09
83Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)0:08:31
84Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:09:27
85Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)0:11:02
86Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)0:11:03
87Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:11:54
88James Butler (John West Cycling Team)0:12:48
89Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)0:13:19
90David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:15:44
91Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)0:17:32
92James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team)0:20:26
93Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)0:21:42
94Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)0:25:24
95Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:29:18
96David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)0:30:12
97Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)0:35:46

Sprint Championship after Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)27pts
2Johnnie Walker (V Australia)22
3Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
4Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)15
5Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14
6Michael Freiberg (V Australia)12
7Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)11
8Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)11
9Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)11
10Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
11Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
12Nick Walker (V Australia)6
13Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
14Andrew Martin (Plan B)5
15Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)4
16Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
17Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)3
18Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)3
19Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
20Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)3
21Scott Law (V Australia)2
22Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
23Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
24Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)1
25Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)1
26Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)1
27Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
28Bradeley Hall (Plan B)1

Criterium Championship after Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)17pts
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
3Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
4Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)12
5Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)12
6Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)10
7Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
8Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
9Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)5
10Scott Law (V Australia)4
11Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
12Hayden Brooks (V Australia)2
13Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)1
14Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)1

Hill Climb Championship after Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
3Nick Walker (V Australia)1

Most Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2pts
2Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)2
3Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
4Cameron Peterson (V Australia)2
5George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)2

Rising Stars after Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:16
2Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:00:19
3Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:00:37
4Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)0:00:42
5Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:00:50
6Scott Law (V Australia)0:00:54
7Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:00:55
8Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:56
9Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)0:00:57
10Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling19:43:28
2Rabodirect New Zealand0:00:13
3Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:35
4V Australia0:00:37
5Swan Hill Heart of the Murray0:00:59
6Plan B0:01:01
7Team SASI Cycling0:01:26
8BIKEBUG.COM0:01:36
9Jayco VIS/Apollo0:02:23
10Pure Tasmania & Deloitte0:02:26
11Suzuki/Trek0:03:13
12Paramatta Race Team0:03:30
13Scouts SA - Super Elliotts0:05:43
14Team Budget Forklifts0:07:20
15Moira Shire Council Team0:11:01
16John West Cycling Team0:29:52

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)163pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)110
3Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors)107
4Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)73
5Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)72
6Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)66
7Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)60
8Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)60
9Ben Hill (Jayco-2XU)53
10Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)51

