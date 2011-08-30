Image 1 of 9 Stage 5 winner Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) is presented with his oranges whilst Ben Kersten (2nd, Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray), and Patrick Shaw (3rd,Genesys Wealth Advisers) look on. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 9 The Beechworth Bakery mobile escorts the tour out of Echuca at the start of stage five. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 9 Tour leader Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) beside the 'Thong' tree in Echuca prior to the start of stage five. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 9 A motor-bike scout came down beside the peloton in the concluding kilometres of the stage causing havoc as the pace increased (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 9 George Tansley (Team SASI) wrestles with his most aggressive jersey from stage five. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 9 The Beechworth Bakery mobile escorts the tour out of Echuca on stage five. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 8 of 9 The peloton were content to roll along the flat roads out the back of Echuca as they headed for Kyabram. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 9 of 9 Stage winner Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) is presented with his Sunraysia oranges and runner-up Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray), and Patrick Shaw (3rd,Genesys Wealth Advisers) look on. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Steele Von Hoff has claimed yet another win for Genesys Wealth Advisers, reigning supreme in the fifth stage of the Tour of the Murray River, a 71 kilometre morning drag between Echuca and Kyabram.

Von Hoff just pipped Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) on the line with overnight leader Pat Shaw (Genesys) two seconds off the pace leading the first group to the finish.

There were several splits in the peloton due to a strong headwind enroute to Kyabram and two major crashes – one within the final 15 kilometres which reports suggested was caused by a moto scout, while the second was at two kilometres to go.

The pace was hot under sunny skies and the early break of around 25 riders was brought back at the 20 kilometre mark.

Bikebug.com's Joseph Lewis was aggressive over the stage's intermediates, adding six points to his total to overtake V Australia's Johnnie Walker in the Sprint Championship. Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys) remains third.

Stage 6 gets underway this afternoon with Shaw holding a nine second advantage over Von Hoff, with Drapac's Adam Phelan next best 16 seconds off the pace.

Full Results

Stage 5 results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1:37:59 2 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:02 4 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 5 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 6 Scott Law (V Australia) 7 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 9 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 10 Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 11 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 12 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 13 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 14 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 15 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 16 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 17 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 18 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 19 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 20 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 21 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 22 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 23 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 24 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 25 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 26 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 27 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 28 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 29 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 30 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 31 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 32 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 33 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 34 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 35 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:00:13 36 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 0:00:15 37 Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:00:17 38 Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team) 39 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 40 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 41 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 42 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 43 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 44 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 45 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com) 46 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling) 47 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 48 Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 49 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 50 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 51 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 52 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 53 Logan Calder (Plan B) 54 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:00:26 55 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 56 Nick Walker (V Australia) 57 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 0:00:34 58 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 0:00:39 59 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 60 Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team) 61 Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com) 0:00:46 62 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 0:00:49 63 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 64 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 65 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:00:54 66 Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:00:55 67 Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 68 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 69 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 70 Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 71 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 72 Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 73 James Butler (John West Cycling Team) 74 Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 75 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek) 76 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 77 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 78 Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 79 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:00:59 80 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:13 81 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:01:16 82 David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team) 83 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:02 84 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 85 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:04:18 86 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 0:00:02 87 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 88 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 89 James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:11:57 90 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 91 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 0:13:16 92 David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 93 Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 94 Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:13:18 95 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:13:32 96 David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:13:35 97 Brad Davies (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:00:02 DNF Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)

m35 Livestock Exchange Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 1

m54 Golden Cow Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 3 pts 2 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 2 3 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 1

m66 Tongala Primary School Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

m77 Kyabram Valley Golf & Bowling Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 3 pts 2 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 2 3 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 1

m83 Heinz Factory Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 3 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 2 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 2 pts

General Classification after Stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6:33:56 2 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:09 3 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:16 4 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:00:19 5 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 0:00:25 6 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 0:00:26 7 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:29 8 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 9 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 0:00:30 10 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 11 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 0:00:32 12 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:00:35 13 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 14 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:00:37 15 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:39 16 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:40 17 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 0:00:42 18 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:46 19 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:00:50 20 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:00:52 21 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 0:00:53 22 Scott Law (V Australia) 0:00:54 23 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:00:55 24 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 0:00:56 25 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 26 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:00:57 27 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 28 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 29 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 30 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 31 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 0:01:10 32 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 33 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 0:01:12 34 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling) 35 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:01:14 36 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:01:17 37 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 38 Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:01:21 39 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 0:01:22 40 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:27 41 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:01:32 42 Logan Calder (Plan B) 43 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:01:35 44 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 0:01:36 45 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 46 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:39 47 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:43 48 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 0:01:44 49 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 0:01:47 50 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:01:48 51 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:01:49 52 Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:01:50 53 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:01:53 54 Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:02:10 55 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek) 56 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 57 Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:20 58 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:02:24 59 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 60 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:02:29 61 Brad Davies (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:02:30 62 Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:02:34 63 David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:02:38 64 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 0:02:43 65 Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:45 66 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com) 67 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:47 68 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:53 69 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:56 70 Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team) 0:03:07 71 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:03:25 72 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:04:02 73 Nick Walker (V Australia) 0:04:23 74 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 0:04:36 75 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:05:37 76 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:06:06 77 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 0:06:07 78 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 0:06:59 79 Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:07:05 80 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 0:07:22 81 Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:07:35 82 Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:08:09 83 Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com) 0:08:31 84 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:09:27 85 Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:11:02 86 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:11:03 87 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:11:54 88 James Butler (John West Cycling Team) 0:12:48 89 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:13:19 90 David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:15:44 91 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 0:17:32 92 James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:20:26 93 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 0:21:42 94 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:25:24 95 Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:29:18 96 David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:30:12 97 Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:35:46

Sprint Championship after Stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 27 pts 2 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 22 3 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 4 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 15 5 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 6 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 12 7 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 11 8 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 11 9 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 10 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 11 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 12 Nick Walker (V Australia) 6 13 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 14 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 5 15 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 4 16 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 17 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 3 18 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 3 19 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 20 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 3 21 Scott Law (V Australia) 2 22 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2 23 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2 24 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 1 25 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 1 26 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 1 27 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 28 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 1

Criterium Championship after Stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 17 pts 2 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 3 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 4 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 12 5 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 12 6 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 10 7 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 8 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 9 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 5 10 Scott Law (V Australia) 4 11 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 12 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 2 13 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 1 14 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 1

Hill Climb Championship after Stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 3 Nick Walker (V Australia) 1

Most Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 pts 2 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 2 3 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 4 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 2 5 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 2

Rising Stars after Stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:16 2 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:00:19 3 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:00:37 4 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 0:00:42 5 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:00:50 6 Scott Law (V Australia) 0:00:54 7 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:00:55 8 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 0:00:56 9 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:00:57 10 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drapac Professional Cycling 19:43:28 2 Rabodirect New Zealand 0:00:13 3 Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:35 4 V Australia 0:00:37 5 Swan Hill Heart of the Murray 0:00:59 6 Plan B 0:01:01 7 Team SASI Cycling 0:01:26 8 BIKEBUG.COM 0:01:36 9 Jayco VIS/Apollo 0:02:23 10 Pure Tasmania & Deloitte 0:02:26 11 Suzuki/Trek 0:03:13 12 Paramatta Race Team 0:03:30 13 Scouts SA - Super Elliotts 0:05:43 14 Team Budget Forklifts 0:07:20 15 Moira Shire Council Team 0:11:01 16 John West Cycling Team 0:29:52