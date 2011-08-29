Trending

Simpson claims third stage for Rabodirect New Zealand

Von Hoff, Shaw make up podium

Image 1 of 5

Members of the Numurkah Senior Citizens Club are entertained as the peloton speed by.

Members of the Numurkah Senior Citizens Club are entertained as the peloton speed by.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 5

Flower power in the peloton during stage three of the Tour in Numurkah.

Flower power in the peloton during stage three of the Tour in Numurkah.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 5

Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) retained his Tour lead after the third stage.

Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) retained his Tour lead after the third stage.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 5

Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) takes out stage three in Numurkah.

Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) takes out stage three in Numurkah.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 5

The stage three podium (l-r): Steele Von Hoff (2nd,Genesys Wealth Advisers), Myron Simpson (1st,Rabodirect New Zealand), and Stuart Shaw (3rd,Drapac Porsche).

The stage three podium (l-r): Steele Von Hoff (2nd,Genesys Wealth Advisers), Myron Simpson (1st,Rabodirect New Zealand), and Stuart Shaw (3rd,Drapac Porsche).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:34:29
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
3Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
4Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
5Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)
6Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
7Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
8Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
9Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
10Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
11Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
12Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
13Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)0:00:05
14Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
15Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
16Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
17Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
18Scott Law (V Australia)
19Christopher Winn (V Australia)
20Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
21Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
22Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
23Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
24Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
25Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)
26Nick Walker (V Australia)
27Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
28Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
29Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)
30Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
31Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
32Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)
33Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
34Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
35Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
36Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
37Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)
38Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
39Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
40Samuel Davis (Plan B)
41Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
42Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
43Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
44Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
45Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
46Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
47Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
48Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)
49Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)
50Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
51Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)
52Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
53Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)
54Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
55Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
56Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
57Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
58Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)
59David Kelly (Drapac Professional Cycling)
60Logan Calder (Plan B)
61Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)
62Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
63Brad Davies (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
64Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
65Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)
66Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
67Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
68Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
69David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
70Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
71Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
72Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
73Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
74Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
75Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
76Andrew Martin (Plan B)
77David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)
78Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
79Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
80Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)
81Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
82Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)
83Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:00:29
84Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:00:35
85Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:01:12
86Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:01:16
87James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team)0:02:24
88Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)
89Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
90Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
91Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)0:04:40
92George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
93James Butler (John West Cycling Team)
94Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)
95Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
96Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)0:05:48
97Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)
98Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)
99David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)3pts
2Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)3pts
2Michael Freiberg (V Australia)2
3Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Scott Law (V Australia)2
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nick Walker (V Australia)3pts
2Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)1

Sprint 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Johnnie Walker (V Australia)2
3Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Freiberg (V Australia)3pts
2Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)3pts
2Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)2
3Nick Walker (V Australia)1

Sprint 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Johnnie Walker (V Australia)2
3Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Freiberg (V Australia)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Johnnie Walker (V Australia)1

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3:04:16
2Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)0:00:02
3Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:09
4Johnnie Walker (V Australia)0:00:11
5Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)0:00:12
6Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:00:15
7Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
8Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:16
9Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:00:18
10Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:00:21
11Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
12Michael Freiberg (V Australia)0:00:23
13Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:00:24
14Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:25
15Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
16Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)0:00:26
17Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
18Nick Walker (V Australia)
19Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:27
20Hayden Brooks (V Australia)0:00:28
21Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:30
22Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
23Scott Law (V Australia)0:00:31
24Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
25Andrew Martin (Plan B)
26Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:32
27Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
28Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)0:00:33
29Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)
30Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)
31Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
32Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
33Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
34Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)
35Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)
36Christopher Winn (V Australia)
37Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
38Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
39Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
40Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
41Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)
42Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)
43Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
44Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
45Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
46David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
47Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)
48Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
49Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
50Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
51Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
52Samuel Davis (Plan B)
53Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
54Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
55Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
56Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
57Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
58Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
59Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)
60Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
61David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)
62Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)
63David Kelly (Drapac Professional Cycling)
64Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)
65Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
66Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
67Logan Calder (Plan B)
68Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
69Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
70Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
71Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
72Brad Davies (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
73Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)
74Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
75Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)
76Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
77Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
78Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
79Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:00:57
80Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)1:03:00
81Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1:16:00
82Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)1:22:00
83Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)1:40:00
84Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1:56:00
85Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)2:08:00
86Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)2:51:00
87Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)2:52:00
88James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team)
89Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
90Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)4:31:00
91George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)5:08:00
92Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
93Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)
94Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)6:15:00
95Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)6:16:00
96James Butler (John West Cycling Team)
97David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)11:00:00
98Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)
99Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)22pts
2Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
3Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)16
4Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)11
5Michael Freiberg (V Australia)10
6Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
7Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
8Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
9Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)7
10Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)7
11Nick Walker (V Australia)6
12Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
13Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
14Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)3
15Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)3
16Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
17Scott Law (V Australia)2
18Andrew Martin (Plan B)2
19Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
20Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
21Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)1
22Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
23Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)17pts
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
3Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
4Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)12
5Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)12
6Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)10
7Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
8Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
9Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)5
10Scott Law (V Australia)4
11Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
12Hayden Brooks (V Australia)2
13Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)1
14Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)1

Hill Climbs Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
3Nick Walker (V Australia)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers9:14:17
2V Australia
3Drapac Professional Cycling
4Rabodirect New Zealand
5Swan Hill Heart of the Murray
6BIKEBUG.COM0:00:05
7Jayco VIS/Apollo
8Pure Tasmania & Deloitte0:00:10
9Plan B
10Team SASI Cycling
11Suzuki/Trek
12Team Budget Forklifts
13Paramatta Race Team
14Scouts SA - Super Elliotts
15Moira Shire Council Team0:02:29
16John West Cycling Team0:16:20

Latest on Cyclingnews