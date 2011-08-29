Simpson claims third stage for Rabodirect New Zealand
Von Hoff, Shaw make up podium
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|0:34:29
|2
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
|5
|Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|6
|Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|7
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|8
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|9
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|10
|Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
|11
|Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|12
|Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|13
|Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
|0:00:05
|14
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
|15
|Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
|16
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|17
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|18
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|19
|Christopher Winn (V Australia)
|20
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|21
|Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
|22
|Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
|23
|Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|24
|Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|25
|Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)
|26
|Nick Walker (V Australia)
|27
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|28
|Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|29
|Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)
|30
|Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
|31
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
|32
|Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)
|33
|Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|34
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|35
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|36
|Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|37
|Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)
|38
|Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|39
|Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|40
|Samuel Davis (Plan B)
|41
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|42
|Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|43
|Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
|44
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|45
|Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|46
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|47
|Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
|48
|Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)
|49
|Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|50
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|51
|Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)
|52
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|53
|Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)
|54
|Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|55
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|56
|Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|57
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
|58
|Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)
|59
|David Kelly (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|60
|Logan Calder (Plan B)
|61
|Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)
|62
|Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
|63
|Brad Davies (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
|64
|Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|65
|Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)
|66
|Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|67
|Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|68
|Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|69
|David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|70
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
|71
|Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|72
|Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
|73
|Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
|74
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
|75
|Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
|76
|Andrew Martin (Plan B)
|77
|David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)
|78
|Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
|79
|Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
|80
|Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)
|81
|Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|82
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)
|83
|Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|0:00:29
|84
|Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|0:00:35
|85
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:01:12
|86
|Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|0:01:16
|87
|James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team)
|0:02:24
|88
|Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)
|89
|Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
|90
|Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
|91
|Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)
|0:04:40
|92
|George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
|93
|James Butler (John West Cycling Team)
|94
|Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)
|95
|Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|96
|Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)
|0:05:48
|97
|Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)
|98
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)
|99
|David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
|2
|3
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|2
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nick Walker (V Australia)
|3
|pts
|2
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
|3
|pts
|2
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
|2
|3
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
|3
|pts
|2
|Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
|3
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
|2
|3
|Nick Walker (V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
|2
|3
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3:04:16
|2
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
|0:00:02
|3
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:09
|4
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
|0:00:11
|5
|Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
|0:00:12
|6
|Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|0:00:15
|7
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|8
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:16
|9
|Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|0:00:18
|10
|Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|0:00:21
|11
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|12
|Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
|0:00:23
|13
|Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|0:00:24
|14
|Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:25
|15
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|16
|Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
|0:00:26
|17
|Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|18
|Nick Walker (V Australia)
|19
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:27
|20
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|0:00:28
|21
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:30
|22
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|23
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|0:00:31
|24
|Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|25
|Andrew Martin (Plan B)
|26
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:00:32
|27
|Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
|28
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
|0:00:33
|29
|Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)
|30
|Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)
|31
|Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|32
|Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|33
|Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
|34
|Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)
|35
|Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)
|36
|Christopher Winn (V Australia)
|37
|Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
|38
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|39
|Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|40
|Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|41
|Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)
|42
|Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|43
|Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
|44
|Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|45
|Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
|46
|David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|47
|Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)
|48
|Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|49
|Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|50
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|51
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|52
|Samuel Davis (Plan B)
|53
|Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
|54
|Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|55
|Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|56
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
|57
|Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|58
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
|59
|Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)
|60
|Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|61
|David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)
|62
|Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)
|63
|David Kelly (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|64
|Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)
|65
|Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|66
|Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
|67
|Logan Calder (Plan B)
|68
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|69
|Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
|70
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
|71
|Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|72
|Brad Davies (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
|73
|Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)
|74
|Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
|75
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)
|76
|Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
|77
|Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
|78
|Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|79
|Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|0:00:57
|80
|Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|1:03:00
|81
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1:16:00
|82
|Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|1:22:00
|83
|Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|1:40:00
|84
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1:56:00
|85
|Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)
|2:08:00
|86
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|2:51:00
|87
|Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)
|2:52:00
|88
|James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team)
|89
|Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
|90
|Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
|4:31:00
|91
|George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
|5:08:00
|92
|Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|93
|Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)
|94
|Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)
|6:15:00
|95
|Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)
|6:16:00
|96
|James Butler (John West Cycling Team)
|97
|David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)
|11:00:00
|98
|Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)
|99
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
|22
|pts
|2
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|17
|3
|Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
|16
|4
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
|11
|5
|Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
|10
|6
|Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|8
|7
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|8
|8
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|9
|Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
|7
|10
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|7
|11
|Nick Walker (V Australia)
|6
|12
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|13
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|5
|14
|Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|3
|15
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|3
|16
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|17
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|2
|18
|Andrew Martin (Plan B)
|2
|19
|Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|2
|20
|Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|2
|21
|Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
|1
|22
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|23
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
|17
|pts
|2
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|17
|3
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|13
|4
|Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|12
|5
|Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|12
|6
|Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|10
|7
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|8
|8
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|9
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|5
|10
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|4
|11
|Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|2
|12
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|2
|13
|Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
|1
|14
|Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|2
|3
|Nick Walker (V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|9:14:17
|2
|V Australia
|3
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|Rabodirect New Zealand
|5
|Swan Hill Heart of the Murray
|6
|BIKEBUG.COM
|0:00:05
|7
|Jayco VIS/Apollo
|8
|Pure Tasmania & Deloitte
|0:00:10
|9
|Plan B
|10
|Team SASI Cycling
|11
|Suzuki/Trek
|12
|Team Budget Forklifts
|13
|Paramatta Race Team
|14
|Scouts SA - Super Elliotts
|15
|Moira Shire Council Team
|0:02:29
|16
|John West Cycling Team
|0:16:20
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy