Tivers takes Tour of the Battenkill
Albrecht prevails in women's race
|1
|Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton Rose)
|4:07:37
|2
|Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|0:00:11
|3
|Brendan Housler (Mt. Borah Custom Apparel / Minerva Design)
|0:00:47
|4
|Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycing/ProAirHFA)
|0:00:55
|5
|Shaun McCarthy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton Rose)
|0:00:56
|6
|Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:01:01
|7
|Dylan McNicholas (CCB Racing)
|8
|Robin Carpenter (CRCA/Development)
|0:01:02
|9
|Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|10
|Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|11
|Brian Jensen (TradeWind Energy)
|12
|Arnaud Papillon (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton Rose)
|0:01:03
|13
|Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|14
|Adam Farabaugh (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)
|15
|Benjamin Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
|16
|Max Korus (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|17
|Waclaw Godycki (Mt. Borah Custom Apparel / Minerva Design)
|0:01:04
|18
|Antoine Matteau (Gaspesien/PassionVélo)
|19
|Austin Roach (MetLife Cycling Team)
|20
|Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|21
|Charles Bryer (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)
|22
|John Minturn (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable / CRCA)
|0:01:05
|23
|Léni Trudel (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton Rose)
|24
|Ryan Dewald (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|25
|Stephen Housley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|26
|Andrew McCullough (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)
|27
|Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|28
|Mike Margarite (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable / CRCA)
|29
|Keck Baker (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|30
|Wayne Bray (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
|0:01:06
|31
|Aidan Charles (Hurley Metal Fab Cycling Team p/b CCNS)
|0:01:07
|32
|Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|33
|Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:01:53
|34
|Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|35
|Charles Hutcheson (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:01:54
|36
|Mike Stubna (TEAM GPOA)
|0:02:25
|37
|Joe Whitman (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable / CRCA)
|0:02:40
|38
|David Hoyle (Hurley Metal Fab Cycling Team p/b CCNS)
|0:02:50
|39
|Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable / CRCA)
|40
|Ernest Tautkus (Hurley Metal Fab Cycling Team p/b CCNS)
|41
|Cameron Cogburn (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling Team p/b Kenda)
|42
|Anton Varabei (CycleSolutions/AngryJohnny's CC)
|0:08:10
|43
|Andrew Bradbury (Darkhorse p/b Gryphon Partners)
|44
|Tim Mitchell (CCB Racing)
|0:08:12
|45
|Michael Chauner (Team Cykelcity.se)
|0:08:13
|46
|Timothy Rugg (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:08:15
|47
|Ricky Gargiulo (Colavita Racing)
|0:08:16
|48
|Amos Brumble (CCB Racing)
|49
|Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
|50
|Adam Switters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:08:17
|51
|Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)
|0:08:18
|52
|Sam Witmitz (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton Rose)
|0:08:25
|53
|Andrew Raab (CCB Racing)
|0:08:26
|54
|Osmond Bakker (Jet Fuel/La Bicicletta)
|55
|Brandon Spencer (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)
|0:08:27
|56
|Chris Johnson (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable / CRCA)
|0:08:28
|57
|Sean Barrie (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:08:31
|58
|Jeff Schiller (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton Rose)
|59
|Jamie Riggs (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton Rose)
|0:08:33
|60
|Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:09:36
|61
|Maurice Gamanho (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:10:43
|62
|Benjamin Martel (Team Spirit Cannondale)
|0:10:45
|63
|Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|64
|Marc-André D'Aigle (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton Rose)
|0:13:38
|65
|Stephen Meyer (Jet Fuel/La Bicicletta)
|0:13:39
|66
|Wyatt Stoup (CRCA/Development)
|0:19:00
|67
|Anthony Hall (CRCA/ Jonathan Adler Racing)
|0:21:30
|68
|Augusto Sanchez (GS Mengoni USA)
|0:22:58
|69
|Jake Hollenbach (Boston Bicycle School - Firefly)
|0:25:31
|70
|Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)
|0:25:32
|71
|Ryan Mele (Trek of Pittsburgh)
|0:25:33
|72
|Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Rocky Mountain-Desjardins Valeurs Mobilières)
|73
|Maxime Joly-Smith (Gaspesien/PassionVélo)
|74
|Elvi Rodriguez Garcia (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|0:25:35
|75
|Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)
|76
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling Team p/b Kenda)
|0:26:07
|77
|Marco Li (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton Rose)
|78
|Eric Przepierski (Carbon Racing)
|0:32:07
|79
|Brian Hill (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|0:34:06
|80
|Russsell Langley (Raw Talent Ranch / Bicycle SPACE)
|0:40:27
|1
|Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|3:15:30
|2
|Kacy Wander (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|0:00:02
|3
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|4
|Kathleen Billington (Cyfac)
|5
|Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|6
|Anna McLoon (Missing Link Coaching / Specialized)
|7
|Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
|8
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (NVRC/Cardio Sports Lab)
|0:00:03
|9
|Cynthia Nelson (RE:FORM/Cyclepower)
|10
|Gray Patton (Carbon Racing)
|11
|Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|12
|Beth Miller (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|13
|Patty Buerkle (VA Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)
|14
|Fabienne Gerard (CRCA/Fuoriclasse Racing-Discover Chiropractic)
|15
|Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|16
|Alejandra Madrinan (Cycle Craft Racing)
|0:00:04
|17
|Amanda Watson (VA Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)
|0:00:05
|18
|Katrina Dowidchuk (Team DRT/Deep Blue)
|19
|Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:06
|20
|Laura Ralston (NorEast Cycling)
|0:01:07
|21
|Sheila Vibert (Sunapee Racing Team)
|0:02:09
|22
|Audrey Scott (Team Bikeway.com)
|0:01:10
|23
|Andrea Luebbe (Human Zoom / Pabst Blue Ribbon)
|0:01:14
|24
|Clara Kelly (NEBC p/b Cycle Loft)
|0:01:23
|25
|Marti Shea (Destination Cycling)
|0:01:24
|26
|Kristen Gohr (Stage 5/Cycling Fusion)
|0:01:39
|27
|Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
|0:01:44
|28
|Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|0:01:52
|29
|Crystal Anthony (LadiesFirst Racing)
|0:01:56
|30
|Jennifer Stephenson (RE:FORM/Cyclepower)
|0:02:37
|31
|Erin Silliman (VA Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)
|0:02:38
|32
|Michelle Paiement (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)
|33
|Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)
|0:03:34
|34
|Yuri Matsumoto (Wheelworks Racing)
|0:05:19
|35
|Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:07:26
|36
|Danielle Fischer (Stage 5/Cycling Fusion)
|0:07:42
|37
|Maria Quiroga (CRCA/Radical Media)
|0:10:21
|38
|Sarah Krzysiak (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|39
|Sara Byers (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|0:12:59
|40
|Amy Miner (NorEast Elite)
|41
|Kristie Reynolds (NorEast Cycling)
|0:13:00
|42
|Robyn Passander (ZCC Zanes Cycling Club)
|0:13:01
|43
|Marjolein Schat (Corning/No Tubes Race Team)
|0:13:03
|44
|Amy Kneale (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|0:13:14
|45
|Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:13:48
|46
|Cheri Fager (Pallas Athene Womens Cycling Team)
|0:20:28
|47
|Ruth Dickinson (Pallas Athene Womens Cycling Team)
|0:22:22
|48
|Virginie Gauthier (Atrium)
|0:22:23
|49
|Sara Foster (Corning/No Tubes Race Team)
|0:24:03
|50
|Lenore Pipes (The Wistar Institute)
|0:25:35
|51
|Nicole Marcoe (Strava)
|0:26:57
|52
|Allison Lampi (RE:FORM/Cyclepower)
|0:36:13
|53
|Provost Adriane (Atrium)
|0:38:51
|54
|Elodie Gillard (Atrium)
|1:05:02
|55
|Laura Ralston (NorEast Cycling)
|1:30:56
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy