Tivers takes Tour of the Battenkill

Albrecht prevails in women's race

Pro/1 Men: 99 miles
1Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton Rose)4:07:37
2Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:11
3Brendan Housler (Mt. Borah Custom Apparel / Minerva Design)0:00:47
4Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycing/ProAirHFA)0:00:55
5Shaun McCarthy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton Rose)0:00:56
6Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:01:01
7Dylan McNicholas (CCB Racing)
8Robin Carpenter (CRCA/Development)0:01:02
9Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
10Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
11Brian Jensen (TradeWind Energy)
12Arnaud Papillon (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton Rose)0:01:03
13Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
14Adam Farabaugh (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)
15Benjamin Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
16Max Korus (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
17Waclaw Godycki (Mt. Borah Custom Apparel / Minerva Design)0:01:04
18Antoine Matteau (Gaspesien/PassionVélo)
19Austin Roach (MetLife Cycling Team)
20Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
21Charles Bryer (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)
22John Minturn (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable / CRCA)0:01:05
23Léni Trudel (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton Rose)
24Ryan Dewald (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
25Stephen Housley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
26Andrew McCullough (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)
27Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
28Mike Margarite (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable / CRCA)
29Keck Baker (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
30Wayne Bray (Embrocation Cycling Journal)0:01:06
31Aidan Charles (Hurley Metal Fab Cycling Team p/b CCNS)0:01:07
32Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
33Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:53
34Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
35Charles Hutcheson (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)0:01:54
36Mike Stubna (TEAM GPOA)0:02:25
37Joe Whitman (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable / CRCA)0:02:40
38David Hoyle (Hurley Metal Fab Cycling Team p/b CCNS)0:02:50
39Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable / CRCA)
40Ernest Tautkus (Hurley Metal Fab Cycling Team p/b CCNS)
41Cameron Cogburn (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling Team p/b Kenda)
42Anton Varabei (CycleSolutions/AngryJohnny's CC)0:08:10
43Andrew Bradbury (Darkhorse p/b Gryphon Partners)
44Tim Mitchell (CCB Racing)0:08:12
45Michael Chauner (Team Cykelcity.se)0:08:13
46Timothy Rugg (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)0:08:15
47Ricky Gargiulo (Colavita Racing)0:08:16
48Amos Brumble (CCB Racing)
49Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
50Adam Switters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)0:08:17
51Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)0:08:18
52Sam Witmitz (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton Rose)0:08:25
53Andrew Raab (CCB Racing)0:08:26
54Osmond Bakker (Jet Fuel/La Bicicletta)
55Brandon Spencer (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)0:08:27
56Chris Johnson (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable / CRCA)0:08:28
57Sean Barrie (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)0:08:31
58Jeff Schiller (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton Rose)
59Jamie Riggs (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton Rose)0:08:33
60Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:09:36
61Maurice Gamanho (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:10:43
62Benjamin Martel (Team Spirit Cannondale)0:10:45
63Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
64Marc-André D'Aigle (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton Rose)0:13:38
65Stephen Meyer (Jet Fuel/La Bicicletta)0:13:39
66Wyatt Stoup (CRCA/Development)0:19:00
67Anthony Hall (CRCA/ Jonathan Adler Racing)0:21:30
68Augusto Sanchez (GS Mengoni USA)0:22:58
69Jake Hollenbach (Boston Bicycle School - Firefly)0:25:31
70Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)0:25:32
71Ryan Mele (Trek of Pittsburgh)0:25:33
72Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Rocky Mountain-Desjardins Valeurs Mobilières)
73Maxime Joly-Smith (Gaspesien/PassionVélo)
74Elvi Rodriguez Garcia (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)0:25:35
75Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)
76Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling Team p/b Kenda)0:26:07
77Marco Li (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton Rose)
78Eric Przepierski (Carbon Racing)0:32:07
79Brian Hill (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:34:06
80Russsell Langley (Raw Talent Ranch / Bicycle SPACE)0:40:27

Pro/1/2 Women: 64 miles
1Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)3:15:30
2Kacy Wander (CAWES p/b Specialized)0:00:02
3Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
4Kathleen Billington (Cyfac)
5Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
6Anna McLoon (Missing Link Coaching / Specialized)
7Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
8Ainhoa Perez-Diez (NVRC/Cardio Sports Lab)0:00:03
9Cynthia Nelson (RE:FORM/Cyclepower)
10Gray Patton (Carbon Racing)
11Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
12Beth Miller (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
13Patty Buerkle (VA Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)
14Fabienne Gerard (CRCA/Fuoriclasse Racing-Discover Chiropractic)
15Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
16Alejandra Madrinan (Cycle Craft Racing)0:00:04
17Amanda Watson (VA Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)0:00:05
18Katrina Dowidchuk (Team DRT/Deep Blue)
19Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:06
20Laura Ralston (NorEast Cycling)0:01:07
21Sheila Vibert (Sunapee Racing Team)0:02:09
22Audrey Scott (Team Bikeway.com)0:01:10
23Andrea Luebbe (Human Zoom / Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:01:14
24Clara Kelly (NEBC p/b Cycle Loft)0:01:23
25Marti Shea (Destination Cycling)0:01:24
26Kristen Gohr (Stage 5/Cycling Fusion)0:01:39
27Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)0:01:44
28Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)0:01:52
29Crystal Anthony (LadiesFirst Racing)0:01:56
30Jennifer Stephenson (RE:FORM/Cyclepower)0:02:37
31Erin Silliman (VA Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)0:02:38
32Michelle Paiement (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)
33Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)0:03:34
34Yuri Matsumoto (Wheelworks Racing)0:05:19
35Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:07:26
36Danielle Fischer (Stage 5/Cycling Fusion)0:07:42
37Maria Quiroga (CRCA/Radical Media)0:10:21
38Sarah Krzysiak (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
39Sara Byers (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:12:59
40Amy Miner (NorEast Elite)
41Kristie Reynolds (NorEast Cycling)0:13:00
42Robyn Passander (ZCC Zanes Cycling Club)0:13:01
43Marjolein Schat (Corning/No Tubes Race Team)0:13:03
44Amy Kneale (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)0:13:14
45Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:13:48
46Cheri Fager (Pallas Athene Womens Cycling Team)0:20:28
47Ruth Dickinson (Pallas Athene Womens Cycling Team)0:22:22
48Virginie Gauthier (Atrium)0:22:23
49Sara Foster (Corning/No Tubes Race Team)0:24:03
50Lenore Pipes (The Wistar Institute)0:25:35
51Nicole Marcoe (Strava)0:26:57
52Allison Lampi (RE:FORM/Cyclepower)0:36:13
53Provost Adriane (Atrium)0:38:51
54Elodie Gillard (Atrium)1:05:02
55Laura Ralston (NorEast Cycling)1:30:56

