Tour of the Alps stage 5 – Live coverage

Here's overall winner Simon Yates on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alessandro De Marchi won the blue KOM jersey and Felix Engelhardt (Tirol KTM) won the intermediate sprints jersey.

Alexander Cepeda (Androni) was fourth at 2:25 and the young Colombian won the best young rider competition.

The final GC shows Bilbao was second at 58 seconds, with Vlasov third at 1:06.

Yates takes the top step on the final podium. Alongside him are Pello Bilbao (Bahrain) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) They open the Moser spumante and spray each other.

#TotA 🇦🇹🇮🇹There’s a smile under that mask! 😁 pic.twitter.com/figFeOwz3TApril 23, 2021 See more

This is the top ten for the stage and the final GC. Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:03:38 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 0:00:34 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 4 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:40 5 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 7 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 8 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 9 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 10 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe Final general classification after stage 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 18:36:06 2 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:58 3 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:06 4 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli -Sidermec 0:02:25 5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:37 6 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:44 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:54 8 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:12 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 10 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:03:36

The Tour of the Alps is Simon Yates's third stage race win. He won the Vuelta a España 2018 and Tirreno-Adriatico 2020.

Here's the moment Felix Großschartner won the stage. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

He is the second British rider to win the race after Geraint Thomas in 2017.

Yates can open the prosecco on the podium. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gianni Moscon brings home the peloton to take fourth as Simon Yates finishes safely in the peloton to secure overall victory.

Roche and De Marchi stay away to take second and third.

Felix Großschartner wins stage 5 of the Tour of the Alps!



Felix Großschartner is able to sit up in the twisting final roads of the stage. He won this stage very well.

2km to go Felix Großschartner is close to victory. So too is Simon Yates!



Roche and De Marchi are trying to stay away from the peloton but they are close to being caught.

Grossschartner( or Großschartner) was second on stage 3 behind Moscon, so is on form.

5km to go Grossschartner on the attack. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Grossschartner is diving through the series of hairpins, accelerating on the long straights on the side of the mountains.

Here is Yates in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

10km to go Grossschartner and the peloton begin the fast descent to the finish in Riva del Garda.

Schultz is tenth overall and will have a key role at the Tour de France.

At the top of the climb Yates has Nic Schultz riding for him on the front.

There are only 30 or so riders in the peloton due to the high speed on the climb.

They also need to learn how to respond to attacks. Quintana tries one but Bike Ex close it down with style.

This is all a valuable lesson for Yates and Bike Exchange before the Giro d'Italia.

The peloton is sweeping up some of the riders from the attack but is at 1:30.

Grossschartner is in the big ring but spinning his way up the climb. The former skier has bags of power. His lead is up to 45 seconds.

Grossschartner has opened a 30-second gap. It will be hard for anyone to catch him.

Vlasov avoided the Astana crash and so is in the Yates group.

Crash in the peloton! An Astana rider touches wheels and goes down hard, taking others down too.

The Bora riders is on form and quickly opens a gap on the rest.

Boom! Grossschartner attacks and blows the break apart.

Yates seems cool and in control. He has two riders in front of him and one behind. The gap is down to 45 seconds, making it tempting for attacks behind.

The peloton has closed down Brambilla and Martin. It seems a battle for the stage now, with Storer distanced as the final climb begins. It is 7km long and suits the better climbers like Pinot. However De Marchi and Roche could be threats too.

The bell rings out to signal the start of the final 22km lap.

But they seem to have lost speed, as Brambilla catches Dan Martin and is at 45 seconds. The peloton is at 1:00.

These are the riders left in the break as they near Riva del Garda. Pinot, Grossschartner, De Marchi, Gallopin, Roche, Amezqueta, Steinhauser

He's trying to go across to the break but overcooked the fast curve. After his bike flicked, he just kept it up.

Mamma mia! Gianluca Brambilla almost crashed on the descent!

The descent back to Riva del Garda is fast and so the break is trying to stay away.

Astana is also on the front, so the gap is down to 1:10 at the summit.

34 Km to go - Lago di Tenno KOM. Passages:1. Steinhauser (Tirol)2. Amezqueta (Caja Rural3. Pinot (Groupama)#TouroftheAlps #TotA #LiveUphill pic.twitter.com/bgcSsMmDHKApril 23, 2021 See more

There are two big chase groups.

The break is near the summit.

The work of Trek has lined out the peloton, hurting a lot of riders.

Trek have taken over at the front of the peloton, perhaps with plan for the stage victory.

The break has pushed their lead out to 2:00, perhaps because in the absence of Dan Martin, they are no longer a GC threat.

The climb is switching up the mountainside.

Kevin Colleoni and Mikel Nieve are on the front for Bike Exchange. A mix of talented young and Grand Tour experience.

There are 7 riders in the front group. Pinot is there but surprisingly Dan Martin is not.

The attack has split on the city centre streets. The climb starts almost straight away with two laps of 22km to race.

45km to go The gap is down to 1:10 as the race nears Riva del Garda.

Australian national champion Cameron Mayer does the hard work on the front for Bike Exchange. 54 Km to go: 1'37" of advantage for the breakaway group.#TouroftheAlps #TotA #LiveUphill pic.twitter.com/N9Khli1l2TApril 23, 2021 See more

The break is down to 15 riders for a moment after Felix Grossschartner suffered a mechanical problem. But he quickly gets back on.

However the climbing continues in the final 40km of the stage, with two climbs up to Lago di Tenno and two fast descents.

The riders are on the long fast descent to the edge of Lake Garda. After five days in the mountains, they will be happy to be near sea level.

Km 50 - Team BikeExchange's athletes lead the peloton. 1'48" for the breakaway group.#TouroftheAlps #TotA #LiveUphill pic.twitter.com/JQahpw9PbDApril 23, 2021 See more

Bike Exchange are looking to use their strength on the valley road to reduce the gap on the Dan Martin attack. Once the climb on the Riva del Garda circuit starts, Yates could have just one or two riders in support, so best to use up the other riders now. They're in hot pursuit and the gap is down to 1:30.

The fast valley road to Lago di Tenno is helping the peloton close the gap. It is down to 1:45 now.

On the descent the gap has fallen slightly. The riders face another gradual valley climb to Ballino and then descent to Riva del Garda.

Km 35 - 13 riders in the breakaway group: Pronskiy, Grossschartner, De Marchi, Martin, Gallopin, Roche, Storer, Van Garderen, Pinot, Fabbro, Schultz, Pernsteiner and Amezqueta.#TouroftheAlps #TotA #LiveUphill pic.twitter.com/EseGP9l5gkApril 23, 2021 See more

Bike Exchange lead the peloton over the Passo Duron at 2:25.

Thanks to taking maximum points, De Marchi has retaken the lead in the KOM competition. 🏁 80 km to goAt the top of the first categorized climb, @ADM_RossodiBuja takes the maximum points which brings him back in the lead of the KOM classification! 💙Gap of 2:30 minutes. ____🇮🇹 #TotA pic.twitter.com/wDevQOZNWuApril 23, 2021 See more

80km to go At the top of the Passo Duron, the break leads by De Marchi was first to the top, ahead of Pinot and Sosa.

The 16 attackers are: Pronskiy, Grossschartner, De Marchi, Martin, Gallopin, Roche, Storer, Van Garderen, Pinot, Fabbro, Schultz, Pernsteiner, Amezqueta, Bidard, Steinhaser and Sosa. It's interesting to see Thibaut Pinot in the group as he tests his back problem and moral before making a decision on riding the Giro d'Italia.

The Passo Duron is 6.9km long at 8%. A front group of 16 riders have formed but the climb will shake then out. The peloton is at 2:50. This is getting interesting.

Whatever happens, Bike Exchange will have to chase the break all day to ensure Dan Martin does not get away. Other team in the GC may help them, while the riders in the break will not be too happy to see Martin with them.

The race hits the Passo Duron, so we can expect a shake of the attacks and understand the chase of the peloton.

Chasing the eight are: Scotson, Pernsteiner, Amezqueta, Sosa, Bidard and Steinhauser. The peloton is at 2:30.

Other riders have joined the attack and the peloton has eased up.

to read our full stage report from yesterday, to understand Martin crashed, how Bilbao won and how Yates kept the race lead, click below. Tour of the Alps: Pello Bilbao wins stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

He crashed on the descent yesterday and slipped to 4:00 in the GC. however I'm sure Bike Exchange would rather see him in the peloton.

95km to go The eight attackers are: Pronskiy (Astana), Grossschartner (Bora), De Marchi and Martin (Israel), Gallopin (Ag2r), Roche and Storer (Team DSM) and Van Garderen (Education Nippo). Martin has De Marchi in the break for support. It will be interesting to see how much freedom the peloton gives Martin.

Nico Roche and Tejay van Garderen are also in the attack of 8 riders.

Israel Start-Up Nation are on the attack, with Dan Martin in a move.

The riders are on the Roncone climb that is not categorised. The attacks are still coming and the blue Astana jerseys are prominent on the front, trying to get into the attacks.



Simon Yates and his Bike Exchange teammates will be looking to carefully the leader's green jersey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eolo, EF and Israel riders are all trying to get in the break of the day. They are convinced it could make it all the way to the finish and so offer the chance of a stage victory.

There have been a number of attacks but no break has formed yet.

The route climbs to Lago Tenno and then down to Riva del Garda before the final 40km and two laps of the circuit that includes the Pranzo climb up to Lago Tenno. It will be a day of climbing ability and bike skills.

After a flat 20km along the valley from Lago d'Idro, the riders face the Passo Duron (6.4 km to 7.9%) and the Valico del Ballino before two laps of the tough Riva del Garda circuit.

Today's stage is short at 120.9km, but we expect it to be fast and furious. As always, we will have all the action, with live updates and then post-race information, quotes and photos.

With another mountainous stage on the menu, some riders were on the rollers pre-stage to warm-up.

After a short 1.6km neutralised zone, the stage is on but for now, the peloton is all together.

There are 123 riders in action today, with Jai Hindley (Team DSM) a non-starter after his crash on the final descent yesterday.

The final day has come! Tour of the Alps' stage 5 is officially on as the riders took the start from Idroland.#TouroftheAlps #TotA #LiveUphill pic.twitter.com/X90Sn2n5gtApril 23, 2021 See more

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height over the mountains near Lake Garda, the stage is just underway.