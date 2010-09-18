Image 1 of 22 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) from New Zealand is the new leader of the Host Plus King of the Mountains competition. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 22 Matthew Rice is riding for the Pure Tasmania/TIS team on the tour after severing ties with the Jelly Belly team. Rice is searching for a new team at the completion of the race. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 22 The peloton descend at the half-way mark of the circuit on the country roads near Burnie. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 22 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) has an unasailable lead in the 2010 Scody Cup National Road Series. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 22 The second group on the road giving chase to three riders up-ahead with a gap of more than five minutes. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 22 Surfs up: A letter-box with a surfing feel to it as the peloton roll by in West Mooreville. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 22 Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) leads Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) and George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) in the leading break with two laps to go. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 22 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) from New Zealand escaped from the leading trio and took out the stage in West Mooreville. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 22 Number one: George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) wins the sixth stage of the tour in West Mooreville. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 22 Hard work done: New tour leader Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) rarely goes slow but could take time to reflect his ride into the race lead after the stage in West Mooreville. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 11 of 22 Tour leader Rhys Pollock (centre) of Drapac Porsche missed the break and settled back in the peloton for the majority of stage six. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 22 Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) was again getting himself into a breakaway that would eventually put him into the tour lead. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 22 Riders descend around a corner on the 12km circuit in West Mooreville on the outskirts of Burnie during stage six. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 14 of 22 The chase group after three leading riders on the backroads of Burnie. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 15 of 22 Gordon McCauley (left) of Hyster-Total Rush chats with fellow New Zealander and stage winner George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 16 of 22 New Zealander Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) is the new leader of the 2010 Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania with four stages remaining. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 17 of 22 The peloton had to complete eight laps of a 12km circuit covering 98.4kms on stage six. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 18 of 22 A group tries to sneak clear of the peloton on the second lap of the twelve lap sixth stage. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 19 of 22 Riders opened up a gap on the peloton on the third lap. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 20 of 22 Darren Rolfe riding for Recab-Burnie-GHD on the tour with permission from his Fly V Australia outfit. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 21 of 22 David Pell (Drapac Porsche) is playing a crucial role for tour leader and teammate Rhys Pollock on the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 22 of 22 Stage winner George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) is presented with the champers flanked by runner-up Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Tota Rush) and Peter Herzig (3rd,Budget Forklifts). (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Veteran Gordon McCauley topped off a grand day for New Zealand in the Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania by grabbing race leadership after a tough sixth stage at West Mooreville today.

McCauley, 38, the oldest rider in the original 128-man field, finished third to fellow kiwi George Bennett in the wind-buffeted 98.4kms stage which featured eight laps of an up-and-down 12.3km circuit.

Bennett, from Nelson in New Zealand's South Island, stamped himself as a future star with his aggressive display of power riding over the 14 hill climbs and seven intermediate sprints which featured in the stage.

He is a member of the five-man New Zealand under 23 squad which is contesting the tour as part of its preparation for the world titles.

"I don't know if I'll win the under 23 world road championship but a top 10 finish is certainly on my radar," Bennett said.

"I have raced a lot of my potential opponents in Europe this year and I'm confident I can stay with them in the hills. Not so sure about on the flat with the sprinting."

McCauley (Total Rush- Hyster), five-times New Zealand road champion and Melbourne Commonwealth Games time trial bronze medallist, paid tribute to his young countyman after the stage.

"When George attacked with about five kilometres to go, he went by me as if I was in reverse," McCauley said.

"To be honest, I go into every single race I ride to win. I didn't get to the line first this afternoon but I'm very excited about wearing this leader's jersey."

Riders, including overnight tour leader Rhys Pollock, of NSW, were spreadeagled over 18 minutes as a three-man breakaway of Bennett, Queenslander Peter Herzig and McCauley applied relentless pressure to their struggling rivals.

Bennett, 18 years younger than McCauley, rode a superb race, eventually winning the stage by 41 seconds from Herzig (Budget Forklifts), with the old man of the field content to settle for third placing and the leader's gold jersey.

The breakaway success catapulted McCauley into a commanding 2:13 overall lead on general classification from Bennett. Pollock clung to third position, a further 2:02 in arrears.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 2:46:57 2 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:41 3 Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 0:00:42 4 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:03:34 5 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:05:48 7 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 8 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:05:51 9 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 10 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD) 12 Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins) 0:05:53 13 Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 14 Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:05:55 15 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 16 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:05:57 17 Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:06:03 18 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:06:07 19 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 0:06:40 20 Alex Carver (Jayco Skins) 21 Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council) 22 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:14:16 23 Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling) 0:23:52 24 Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton) 25 Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council) 26 John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 27 Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council) 28 Liam Dove (West Coast Council) 29 Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 30 Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD) 31 Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team) 32 Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD) 33 Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts) 34 Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 35 Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2) 36 Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 37 Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster) 38 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 39 Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council) 40 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling) 41 Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 42 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling) 43 Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2) 44 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 45 Steve Furminger (Black Peloton) 46 Jeffrey Mcdowell (Black Peloton) 47 Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD) 48 Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster) 49 Jason Rigg (West Coast Council) 50 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team) 51 James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 52 Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2) 53 Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 54 Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 55 Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD) 56 Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster) 57 Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD) 58 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 59 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 60 Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 61 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 62 Richard Lang (Jayco Skins) 63 Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council) 64 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 65 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins) 66 Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council) 67 Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 68 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 69 Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 70 Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Professional Cycling) 71 Louis Crosby (Black Peloton) 72 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling) 73 Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2) 74 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling) 75 David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling) 76 Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 77 Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village) 78 Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts) 79 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 80 Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton) 81 Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:23:59 82 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:24:01 83 Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 84 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 85 Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 86 Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 87 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 88 Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 89 Ruan Benson (Strahan Village) 0:54:03 90 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 91 Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD) 92 Courtney Black (Strahan Village) 93 Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council) 94 Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team) 95 Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2) 96 Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 97 Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2) DNF Jake Magee (McDonagh Blake-Witness) DNF Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS) DNF Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team) DNF Akmal Amrun (Strahan Village) DNF Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS) DNF Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2) 2 3 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 3 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 2 3 Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 3 pts 2 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 1

Sprint 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 3 pts 2 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 2 3 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Sprint 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 3 pts 2 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 2 3 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Sprint 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 3 pts 2 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 2 3 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village) 2 3 Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 1

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 3 pts 2 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

KOM 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 2 3 Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2) 1

KOM 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 3 pts 2 Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD) 2 3 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

KOM 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 3 pts 2 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 2 3 Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1

KOM 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 3 pts 2 Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD) 2 3 Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 1

KOM 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 2 3 Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 1

KOM 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 3 pts 2 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 1

KOM 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 3 pts 2 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 1

KOM 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 3 pts 2 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 1

KOM 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 3 pts 2 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 1

KOM 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 3 pts 2 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 1

KOM 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 3 pts 2 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers 8:36:13 2 shortis.com.au Cycling Team 0:02:24 3 BikeNZ Ridestrong 0:14:23 4 Team Budget Forklifts 0:15:02 5 McDonagh Blake-Witness 0:17:55 6 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:20:32 7 Jayco Skins 0:21:03 8 Total Rush - Hyster 0:33:04 9 Recab-Burnie GHD 0:38:13 10 Virgin Blue RBS Morgans 0:38:19 11 Central Coast Council 0:39:02 12 Plan B Racing Team 0:39:11 13 Lawson Homes Cycling 0:46:38 14 Black Peloton 0:56:14 15 West Coast Council 16 Pure Tasmania/TIS 17 Search2retain-myteam2 18 Malaysian National Team 1:26:25 19 Team SASI Cycling 20 Strahan Village 1:56:36

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 9:10:16 2 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 0:02:13 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:04:15 4 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:04:50 5 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:05:38 6 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:05:42 7 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:05:49 8 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:05:51 9 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:06:02 10 Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:06:20 11 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:06:24 12 Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:06:27 13 Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins) 0:06:46 14 Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:07:20 15 Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 0:08:27 16 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 0:15:07 17 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:17:56 18 Alex Carver (Jayco Skins) 0:19:28 19 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:19:31 20 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:23:50 21 Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:24:09 22 Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:24:11 23 Richard Lang (Jayco Skins) 0:24:26 24 Louis Crosby (Black Peloton) 0:24:55 25 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:24:58 26 Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council) 0:25:00 27 Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:25:45 28 Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:27:05 29 Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton) 0:27:57 30 John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:28:56 31 Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:29:04 32 Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster) 0:29:11 33 Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:29:13 34 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:29:20 35 Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village) 0:29:29 36 James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 0:29:57 37 Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council) 0:32:07 38 Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:32:36 39 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:32:53 40 Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:33:24 41 Jason Rigg (West Coast Council) 0:33:52 42 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:34:32 43 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:35:21 44 Steve Furminger (Black Peloton) 0:36:02 45 Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:36:32 46 Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 0:36:39 47 Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:37:53 48 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 0:38:45 49 Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council) 0:39:57 50 Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:40:26 51 Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling) 0:40:40 52 Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:42:03 53 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:42:33 54 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:42:45 55 Liam Dove (West Coast Council) 0:43:23 56 Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:43:52 57 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team) 0:44:32 58 Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:44:53 59 Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:45:40 60 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:46:46 61 Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:46:53 62 Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:48:50 63 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:51:18 64 Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council) 0:51:24 65 Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton) 0:53:09 66 Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:54:07 67 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins) 0:54:16 68 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:57:34 69 Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:58:01 70 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:58:13 71 Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:59:05 72 Jeffrey Mcdowell (Black Peloton) 1:01:00 73 David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling) 1:01:06 74 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 1:02:12 75 Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 1:02:35 76 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling) 1:04:21 77 Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team) 1:04:39 78 Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1:06:05 79 Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1:09:15 80 Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 1:10:57 81 Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2) 1:11:18 82 Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team) 1:12:27 83 Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster) 1:12:35 84 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling) 1:13:29 85 Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 1:17:47 86 Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster) 1:18:55 87 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling) 1:19:10 88 Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1:19:46 89 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 1:19:54 90 Ruan Benson (Strahan Village) 1:24:45 91 Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council) 1:30:19 92 Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council) 1:33:16 93 Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2) 1:34:20 94 Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 1:34:46 95 Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council) 1:37:30 96 Courtney Black (Strahan Village) 1:45:39 97 Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2) 2:02:15

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster) 33 pts 2 Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 25 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 15 4 Louis Crosby (Black Peloton) 12 5 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 9 6 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 9 7 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 8 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 8 9 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 7 10 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 11 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 12 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins) 4 13 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 14 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 15 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 16 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 17 Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 18 Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 3 19 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 20 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 21 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 2 22 Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 2 23 Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2) 2 24 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1 25 Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1 26 Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1 27 John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 28 Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2) 1 29 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1 30 Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1 31 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 28 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 18 3 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 17 4 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 12 5 Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 11 6 Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 6 7 Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 5 8 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 9 Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD) 5 10 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 3 11 Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2) 3 12 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 13 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 3 14 Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 3 15 Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village) 2 16 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 17 Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 2 18 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 19 Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 1

Criterium classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 19 pts 2 Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 14 3 Richard Lang (Jayco Skins) 10 4 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 9 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 8 6 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 7 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 8 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 9 Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2) 6 10 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 11 Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster) 4 12 Jason Rigg (West Coast Council) 4 13 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 3 14 Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 2 15 Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team) 2 16 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 1 17 Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 1

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster) 4 pts 2 Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 2 3 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 2 4 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 1 5 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 9:15:54 2 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 0:09:29 3 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:19:20 4 Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:27:46 5 Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:32:15 6 Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council) 0:34:19 7 Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:36:25 8 Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:39:15 9 Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:40:02 10 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:51:56 11 Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:52:23 12 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:52:35 13 David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:55:28 14 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:58:43 15 Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1:00:27 16 Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1:03:37 17 Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 1:05:19 18 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling) 1:07:51 19 Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 1:12:09 20 Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1:14:08