McCauley claims race lead

Breakaway sees Bennett take stage win

Image 1 of 22

George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) from New Zealand is the new leader of the Host Plus King of the Mountains competition.

George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) from New Zealand is the new leader of the Host Plus King of the Mountains competition.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 22

Matthew Rice is riding for the Pure Tasmania/TIS team on the tour after severing ties with the Jelly Belly team. Rice is searching for a new team at the completion of the race.

Matthew Rice is riding for the Pure Tasmania/TIS team on the tour after severing ties with the Jelly Belly team. Rice is searching for a new team at the completion of the race.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 22

The peloton descend at the half-way mark of the circuit on the country roads near Burnie.

The peloton descend at the half-way mark of the circuit on the country roads near Burnie.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 4 of 22

Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) has an unasailable lead in the 2010 Scody Cup National Road Series.

Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) has an unasailable lead in the 2010 Scody Cup National Road Series.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 5 of 22

The second group on the road giving chase to three riders up-ahead with a gap of more than five minutes.

The second group on the road giving chase to three riders up-ahead with a gap of more than five minutes.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 6 of 22

Surfs up: A letter-box with a surfing feel to it as the peloton roll by in West Mooreville.

Surfs up: A letter-box with a surfing feel to it as the peloton roll by in West Mooreville.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 7 of 22

Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) leads Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) and George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) in the leading break with two laps to go.

Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) leads Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) and George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) in the leading break with two laps to go.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 8 of 22

George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) from New Zealand escaped from the leading trio and took out the stage in West Mooreville.

George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) from New Zealand escaped from the leading trio and took out the stage in West Mooreville.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 9 of 22

Number one: George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) wins the sixth stage of the tour in West Mooreville.

Number one: George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) wins the sixth stage of the tour in West Mooreville.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 10 of 22

Hard work done: New tour leader Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) rarely goes slow but could take time to reflect his ride into the race lead after the stage in West Mooreville.

Hard work done: New tour leader Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) rarely goes slow but could take time to reflect his ride into the race lead after the stage in West Mooreville.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 11 of 22

Tour leader Rhys Pollock (centre) of Drapac Porsche missed the break and settled back in the peloton for the majority of stage six.

Tour leader Rhys Pollock (centre) of Drapac Porsche missed the break and settled back in the peloton for the majority of stage six.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 12 of 22

Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) was again getting himself into a breakaway that would eventually put him into the tour lead.

Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) was again getting himself into a breakaway that would eventually put him into the tour lead.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 13 of 22

Riders descend around a corner on the 12km circuit in West Mooreville on the outskirts of Burnie during stage six.

Riders descend around a corner on the 12km circuit in West Mooreville on the outskirts of Burnie during stage six.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 14 of 22

The chase group after three leading riders on the backroads of Burnie.

The chase group after three leading riders on the backroads of Burnie.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 15 of 22

Gordon McCauley (left) of Hyster-Total Rush chats with fellow New Zealander and stage winner George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong).

Gordon McCauley (left) of Hyster-Total Rush chats with fellow New Zealander and stage winner George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 16 of 22

New Zealander Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) is the new leader of the 2010 Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania with four stages remaining.

New Zealander Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) is the new leader of the 2010 Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania with four stages remaining.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 17 of 22

The peloton had to complete eight laps of a 12km circuit covering 98.4kms on stage six.

The peloton had to complete eight laps of a 12km circuit covering 98.4kms on stage six.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 18 of 22

A group tries to sneak clear of the peloton on the second lap of the twelve lap sixth stage.

A group tries to sneak clear of the peloton on the second lap of the twelve lap sixth stage.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 19 of 22

Riders opened up a gap on the peloton on the third lap.

Riders opened up a gap on the peloton on the third lap.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 20 of 22

Darren Rolfe riding for Recab-Burnie-GHD on the tour with permission from his Fly V Australia outfit.

Darren Rolfe riding for Recab-Burnie-GHD on the tour with permission from his Fly V Australia outfit.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 21 of 22

David Pell (Drapac Porsche) is playing a crucial role for tour leader and teammate Rhys Pollock on the tour.

David Pell (Drapac Porsche) is playing a crucial role for tour leader and teammate Rhys Pollock on the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 22 of 22

Stage winner George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) is presented with the champers flanked by runner-up Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Tota Rush) and Peter Herzig (3rd,Budget Forklifts).

Stage winner George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) is presented with the champers flanked by runner-up Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Tota Rush) and Peter Herzig (3rd,Budget Forklifts).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Veteran Gordon McCauley topped off a grand day for New Zealand in the Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania by grabbing race leadership after a tough sixth stage at West Mooreville today.

McCauley, 38, the oldest rider in the original 128-man field, finished third to fellow kiwi George Bennett in the wind-buffeted 98.4kms stage which featured eight laps of an up-and-down 12.3km circuit.

Bennett, from Nelson in New Zealand's South Island, stamped himself as a future star with his aggressive display of power riding over the 14 hill climbs and seven intermediate sprints which featured in the stage.

He is a member of the five-man New Zealand under 23 squad which is contesting the tour as part of its preparation for the world titles.

"I don't know if I'll win the under 23 world road championship but a top 10 finish is certainly on my radar," Bennett said.

"I have raced a lot of my potential opponents in Europe this year and I'm confident I can stay with them in the hills. Not so sure about on the flat with the sprinting."

McCauley (Total Rush- Hyster), five-times New Zealand road champion and Melbourne Commonwealth Games time trial bronze medallist, paid tribute to his young countyman after the stage.

"When George attacked with about five kilometres to go, he went by me as if I was in reverse," McCauley said.

"To be honest, I go into every single race I ride to win. I didn't get to the line first this afternoon but I'm very excited about wearing this leader's jersey."

Riders, including overnight tour leader Rhys Pollock, of NSW, were spreadeagled over 18 minutes as a three-man breakaway of Bennett, Queenslander Peter Herzig and McCauley applied relentless pressure to their struggling rivals.

Bennett, 18 years younger than McCauley, rode a superb race, eventually winning the stage by 41 seconds from Herzig (Budget Forklifts), with the old man of the field content to settle for third placing and the leader's gold jersey.

The breakaway success catapulted McCauley into a commanding 2:13 overall lead on general classification from Bennett. Pollock clung to third position, a further 2:02 in arrears.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)2:46:57
2Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:41
3Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)0:00:42
4Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:03:34
5Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
6Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:05:48
7Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
8Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)0:05:51
9Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
10Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
11Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
12Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)0:05:53
13Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
14Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:05:55
15Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
16Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:05:57
17Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:06:03
18David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:06:07
19Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)0:06:40
20Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
21Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)
22Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:14:16
23Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)0:23:52
24Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)
25Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)
26John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
27Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)
28Liam Dove (West Coast Council)
29Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
30Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)
31Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
32Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)
33Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)
34Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
35Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)
36Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
37Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)
38Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
39Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)
40Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
41Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
42Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
43Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)
44Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
45Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)
46Jeffrey Mcdowell (Black Peloton)
47Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)
48Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
49Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
50Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
51James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
52Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
53Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
54Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
55Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)
56Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)
57Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
58Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
59Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
60Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
61Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
62Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)
63Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council)
64Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
65Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
66Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)
67Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
68Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
69Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
70Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)
71Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
72Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
73Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)
74Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)
75David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
76Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
77Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village)
78Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)
79Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
80Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)
81Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)0:23:59
82Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)0:24:01
83Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
84Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
85Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
86Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
87Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
88Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
89Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)0:54:03
90Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
91Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)
92Courtney Black (Strahan Village)
93Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
94Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)
95Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)
96Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
97Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)
DNFJake Magee (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
DNFMatthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
DNFFakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
DNFAkmal Amrun (Strahan Village)
DNFJack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
DNFDamien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)3pts
2Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)2
3Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)3pts
2Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)2
3Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)3pts
2David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)1

Sprint 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)3pts
2George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)2
3Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Sprint 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)3pts
2George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)2
3Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Sprint 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)3pts
2Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)3pts
2Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS)2
3Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)3pts
2Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village)2
3Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)3pts
2Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

KOM 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)3pts
2Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)2
3Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)1

KOM 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)3pts
2Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)2
3Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

KOM 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)3pts
2George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)2
3Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)1

KOM 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)3pts
2Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)2
3Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)1

KOM 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)2
3Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)1

KOM 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)3pts
2Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)1

KOM 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)3pts
2Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)1

KOM 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)3pts
2Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)1

KOM 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)3pts
2Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)1

KOM 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)3pts
2Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)1

KOM 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)3pts
2Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers8:36:13
2shortis.com.au Cycling Team0:02:24
3BikeNZ Ridestrong0:14:23
4Team Budget Forklifts0:15:02
5McDonagh Blake-Witness0:17:55
6Drapac Professional Cycling0:20:32
7Jayco Skins0:21:03
8Total Rush - Hyster0:33:04
9Recab-Burnie GHD0:38:13
10Virgin Blue RBS Morgans0:38:19
11Central Coast Council0:39:02
12Plan B Racing Team0:39:11
13Lawson Homes Cycling0:46:38
14Black Peloton0:56:14
15West Coast Council
16Pure Tasmania/TIS
17Search2retain-myteam2
18Malaysian National Team1:26:25
19Team SASI Cycling
20Strahan Village1:56:36

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)9:10:16
2George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:02:13
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:04:15
4Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:04:50
5Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:05:38
6David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:05:42
7Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:05:49
8Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:05:51
9Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:06:02
10Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:06:20
11Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)0:06:24
12Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:06:27
13Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)0:06:46
14Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:07:20
15Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:08:27
16Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)0:15:07
17Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:17:56
18Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)0:19:28
19Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:19:31
20Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:23:50
21Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:24:09
22Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:24:11
23Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)0:24:26
24Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)0:24:55
25Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:24:58
26Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)0:25:00
27Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)0:25:45
28Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)0:27:05
29Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)0:27:57
30John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:28:56
31Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:29:04
32Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)0:29:11
33Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:29:13
34Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:29:20
35Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village)0:29:29
36James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:29:57
37Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)0:32:07
38Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)0:32:36
39Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:32:53
40Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:33:24
41Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)0:33:52
42Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:34:32
43Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:35:21
44Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)0:36:02
45Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)0:36:32
46Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)0:36:39
47Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:37:53
48Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)0:38:45
49Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)0:39:57
50Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:40:26
51Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)0:40:40
52Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:42:03
53Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)0:42:33
54Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:42:45
55Liam Dove (West Coast Council)0:43:23
56Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:43:52
57Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)0:44:32
58Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:44:53
59Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:45:40
60Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:46:46
61Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)0:46:53
62Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:48:50
63Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:51:18
64Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council)0:51:24
65Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)0:53:09
66Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:54:07
67Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)0:54:16
68Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:57:34
69Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:58:01
70Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:58:13
71Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)0:59:05
72Jeffrey Mcdowell (Black Peloton)1:01:00
73David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:01:06
74Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)1:02:12
75Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)1:02:35
76Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:04:21
77Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)1:04:39
78Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:06:05
79Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:09:15
80Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)1:10:57
81Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)1:11:18
82Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)1:12:27
83Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)1:12:35
84Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:13:29
85Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)1:17:47
86Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)1:18:55
87Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:19:10
88Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:19:46
89Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)1:19:54
90Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)1:24:45
91Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)1:30:19
92Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)1:33:16
93Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)1:34:20
94Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong)1:34:46
95Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)1:37:30
96Courtney Black (Strahan Village)1:45:39
97Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)2:02:15

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)33pts
2Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)25
3Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)15
4Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)12
5Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)9
6Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)9
7Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
8George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)8
9Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)7
10David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
11Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
12Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)4
13Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)4
14Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
15Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
16Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
17Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
18Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)3
19Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
20Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
21Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)2
22Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)2
23Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)2
24Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1
25Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)1
26Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)1
27John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
28Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)1
29Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1
30Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1
31Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)28pts
2Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)18
3Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)17
4Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)12
5Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)11
6Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)6
7Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)5
8Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
9Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)5
10Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)3
11Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)3
12Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
13Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)3
14Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)3
15Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village)2
16David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
17Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS)2
18Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
19Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1

Criterium classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)19pts
2Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)14
3Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)10
4Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)9
5Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)8
6Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
7Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
8David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
9Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)6
10Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
11Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)4
12Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)4
13Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)3
14Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)2
15Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)2
16Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)1
17Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS)1

Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)4pts
2Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)2
3George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)2
4Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)1
5Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)9:15:54
2Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)0:09:29
3Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:19:20
4Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:27:46
5Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:32:15
6Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)0:34:19
7Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:36:25
8Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:39:15
9Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:40:02
10Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:51:56
11Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:52:23
12Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:52:35
13David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:55:28
14Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:58:43
15Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:00:27
16Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:03:37
17Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)1:05:19
18Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:07:51
19Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)1:12:09
20Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:14:08

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers27:22:55
2shortis.com.au Cycling Team0:02:33
3Team Budget Forklifts0:18:27
4Drapac Professional Cycling0:19:31
5McDonagh Blake-Witness0:20:26
6BikeNZ Ridestrong0:22:37
7Jayco Skins0:34:34
8Virgin Blue RBS Morgans0:54:50
9Total Rush - Hyster0:55:40
10Recab-Burnie GHD0:59:18
11Black Peloton1:10:01
12Plan B Racing Team1:19:13
13Pure Tasmania/TIS1:22:37
14West Coast Council1:23:46
15Search2retain-myteam21:26:54
16Lawson Homes Cycling1:42:56
17Central Coast Council1:46:12
18Team SASI Cycling1:47:50
19Malaysian National Team2:50:40
20Strahan Village3:08:17

 

