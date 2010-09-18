Trending

Image 1 of 18

Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) is the leader of the Country Club Criterium Championship competition.

Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) is the leader of the Country Club Criterium Championship competition.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 18

The peloton speed along the Burnie foreshore during stage five of the tour.

The peloton speed along the Burnie foreshore during stage five of the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 18

The peloton head up the home straight in Burnie during the 24 kilometre stage five criterium.

The peloton head up the home straight in Burnie during the 24 kilometre stage five criterium.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 4 of 18

Hard at work: Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) knows the job is a hard one and holding onto the tour lead will take plenty of muscle.

Hard at work: Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) knows the job is a hard one and holding onto the tour lead will take plenty of muscle.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 5 of 18

They're underway: Stage five begins in the port of Burnie on Tasmania's North-West Coast.

They're underway: Stage five begins in the port of Burnie on Tasmania's North-West Coast.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 6 of 18

Tour leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) leads the peloton along the streets of Burnie's CBD.

Tour leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) leads the peloton along the streets of Burnie's CBD.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 7 of 18

Riders climb up towards the port in Burnie on the back straight of the 800 metre circuit.

Riders climb up towards the port in Burnie on the back straight of the 800 metre circuit.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 8 of 18

Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain/MyTeam2) drives the peloton along the streets of Burnie.

Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain/MyTeam2) drives the peloton along the streets of Burnie.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 9 of 18

Anthony Giacoppo (right) of Plan B Racing and Jason Allen (Hyster-Total Rush) on the front of the peloton giving chase to two riders up-ahead.

Anthony Giacoppo (right) of Plan B Racing and Jason Allen (Hyster-Total Rush) on the front of the peloton giving chase to two riders up-ahead.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 10 of 18

The peloton enter the home straight in Burnie with two riders around thirty seconds further up the road.

The peloton enter the home straight in Burnie with two riders around thirty seconds further up the road.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 11 of 18

Alexander Ray (Hyster-Total Rush) tows Louis Crosby (BlackPeloton) during their daring breakaway on stage five.

Alexander Ray (Hyster-Total Rush) tows Louis Crosby (BlackPeloton) during their daring breakaway on stage five.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 12 of 18

The chasing peloton snake their way around the streets of Burnie during stage five.

The chasing peloton snake their way around the streets of Burnie during stage five.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 13 of 18

Two became one: Alexander Ray (Hyster-Total Rush) gives his all as he tries to hold off the rampaging peloton.

Two became one: Alexander Ray (Hyster-Total Rush) gives his all as he tries to hold off the rampaging peloton.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 14 of 18

Aaron Donnelly (Jayco/Skins) powers the peloton into the final lap to stage five in Burnie.

Aaron Donnelly (Jayco/Skins) powers the peloton into the final lap to stage five in Burnie.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 15 of 18

Richard Lang (Jayco/Skins) takes out stage five of the tour in Burnie.

Richard Lang (Jayco/Skins) takes out stage five of the tour in Burnie.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 16 of 18

Leave it to Lang: Jayco/Skin's Richard Lang from New South Wales has been itching to get the top spot on the podium and finally does it in Burnie.

Leave it to Lang: Jayco/Skin's Richard Lang from New South Wales has been itching to get the top spot on the podium and finally does it in Burnie.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 17 of 18

Stage five podium (l-r): Ben Grenda (2nd.Genesys Wealth Advisers), Richard Lang (1st,Jayco/Skins), and Michael Phelan (3rd,Drapac Porsche).

Stage five podium (l-r): Ben Grenda (2nd.Genesys Wealth Advisers), Richard Lang (1st,Jayco/Skins), and Michael Phelan (3rd,Drapac Porsche).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 18 of 18

Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) remains in the TasGas Leading Tasmanian rider's jersey after five stages.

Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) remains in the TasGas Leading Tasmanian rider's jersey after five stages.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)0:34:32
2Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
3Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
4Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
5Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
6Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
7Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
8Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
9Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)
10Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
11Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)
12Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
13Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
14Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
15Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
16Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
17Akmal Amrun (Strahan Village)
18Peter McDonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)
19Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
20Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
21Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
22Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
23Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
24Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)
25David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
26Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
27Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)
28Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
29John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
30Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
31Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
32Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)
33Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
34James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
35Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
36Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
37Courtney Black (Strahan Village)
38Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
39Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
40Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)0:00:09
41Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)0:00:11
42Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
43Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
44Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)0:00:11
45Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
46George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
47Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)
48Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
49Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)
50Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
51Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
52Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
53Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
54Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
55Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
56Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)
57Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)
58Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)
59Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
60Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
61Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village)
62Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)
63Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)
64Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
65Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
66Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)
67Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
68Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)
69Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)
70Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)
71Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)
72David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
73Jeffrey Mcdowell (Black Peloton)
74Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
75Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
76Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
77Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
78Liam Dove (West Coast Council)
79Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
80Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
81Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)
82Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)0:00:26
83Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)0:00:28
84Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)
85Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council)
86Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
87Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
88Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
89Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
90Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)
91Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:18
92Jake Magee (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
93Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
94Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:36
95Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
96Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
97Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
98Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:05:45
99Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)
100Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
101Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)
102Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)
103Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)6:21:39
2Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:00:42
3David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:20
4Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)0:01:26
5Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:33
6Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:01:45
7Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:01:51
8Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:01:58
9Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:59
10Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:02:07
11Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:13
12Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)0:02:14
13Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
14Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)0:02:33
15Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)0:02:43
16Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:46
17Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:03:14
18Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)0:03:33
19Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:03:59
20Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:04:14
21George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:04:39
22Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)0:05:04
23Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)0:05:45
24Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)0:06:42
25John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:06:44
26Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:06:52
27Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:06:57
28Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)0:06:59
29Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:07:08
30Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village)0:07:19
31James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:07:45
32Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)0:08:00
33Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)0:09:55
34Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)0:10:13
35Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:10:41
36Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:11:12
37Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)0:11:40
38Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:12:21
39Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:13:00
40Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:13:42
41Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)0:13:50
42Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)0:14:20
43Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)0:14:27
44Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)0:14:28
45Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:15:14
46Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:15:32
47Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)0:16:24
48Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)0:17:45
49Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:18:05
50Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)0:18:28
51Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:19:19
52Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)0:19:47
53Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:19:51
54Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)0:20:00
55Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)0:20:04
56Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)0:20:12
57Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:20:33
58Liam Dove (West Coast Council)0:21:11
59Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:21:40
60Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:22:01
61Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)0:22:20
62Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:22:41
63Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:23:28
64Jake Magee (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:23:45
65Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:24:34
66Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)0:24:41
67Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:26:29
68Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:27:31
69Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:29:06
70Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council)0:29:12
71Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)0:30:57
72Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:31:55
73Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)0:32:04
74Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)0:32:22
75Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:35:49
76Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:36:01
77Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:36:19
78Jeffrey Mcdowell (Black Peloton)0:38:48
79David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:38:54
80Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:40:00
81Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:40:23
82Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)0:40:53
83Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:42:09
84Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:42:23
85Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)0:42:27
86Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:44:58
87Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:47:03
88Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:48:45
89Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)0:49:06
90Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)0:50:23
91Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:51:17
92Akmal Amrun (Strahan Village)0:52:21
93Courtney Black (Strahan Village)0:53:16
94Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:55:35
95Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)0:56:43
96Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:56:58
97Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:57:34
98Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)1:04:59
99Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS)1:05:50
100Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)1:08:07
101Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)1:09:52
102Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)1:12:11
103Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)1:15:18

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling18:45:41
2Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:01
3Shortis.Com.Au Cycling Team0:01:10
4Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:03:32
5Team Budget Forklifts0:04:26
6Bikenz Ridestrong0:09:15
7Jayco Skins0:14:32
8Black Peloton0:14:48
9Virgin Blue Rbs Morgans0:17:32
10Recab-Burnie Ghd0:22:06
11Team Sasi Cycling0:22:26
12Total Rush - Hyster0:23:37
13Pure Tasmania/Tis0:27:24
14West Coast Council0:28:33
15Search2Retain-Myteam20:31:41
16Plan B Racing Team0:41:03
17Lawson Homes Cycling0:57:19
18Central Coast Council1:08:11
19Strahan Village1:12:42
20Malaysian National Team1:25:16

