Lang outlasts local lad Grenda
Pollock hangs tough at the top
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)
|0:34:32
|2
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|5
|Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|6
|Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
|7
|Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
|8
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|9
|Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)
|10
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
|11
|Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)
|12
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|13
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|14
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|15
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|16
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|17
|Akmal Amrun (Strahan Village)
|18
|Peter McDonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|19
|Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|20
|Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|21
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|22
|Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
|23
|Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|24
|Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)
|25
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|26
|Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
|27
|Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)
|28
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|29
|John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|30
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|31
|Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|32
|Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)
|33
|Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|34
|James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|35
|Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|36
|Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
|37
|Courtney Black (Strahan Village)
|38
|Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|39
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|40
|Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)
|0:00:09
|41
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|0:00:11
|42
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
|43
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|44
|Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
|0:00:11
|45
|Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|46
|George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|47
|Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)
|48
|Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|49
|Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)
|50
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|51
|Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|52
|Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|53
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|54
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|55
|Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|56
|Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)
|57
|Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|58
|Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|59
|Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|60
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|61
|Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village)
|62
|Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)
|63
|Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|64
|Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|65
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|66
|Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)
|67
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|68
|Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)
|69
|Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|70
|Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|71
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|72
|David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|73
|Jeffrey Mcdowell (Black Peloton)
|74
|Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|75
|Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|76
|Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|77
|Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|78
|Liam Dove (West Coast Council)
|79
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|80
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|81
|Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)
|82
|Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)
|0:00:26
|83
|Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)
|0:00:28
|84
|Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)
|85
|Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council)
|86
|Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
|87
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|88
|Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
|89
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|90
|Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)
|91
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:02:18
|92
|Jake Magee (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|93
|Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|94
|Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:04:36
|95
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|96
|Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|97
|Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|98
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:05:45
|99
|Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)
|100
|Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|101
|Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)
|102
|Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)
|103
|Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|6:21:39
|2
|Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:00:42
|3
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:01:20
|4
|Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
|0:01:26
|5
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:33
|6
|Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:01:45
|7
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:01:51
|8
|Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:01:58
|9
|Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:01:59
|10
|Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:02:07
|11
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:02:13
|12
|Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)
|0:02:14
|13
|Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|14
|Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
|0:02:33
|15
|Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
|0:02:43
|16
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:02:46
|17
|Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|0:03:14
|18
|Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
|0:03:33
|19
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:03:59
|20
|Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|0:04:14
|21
|George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|0:04:39
|22
|Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:05:04
|23
|Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)
|0:05:45
|24
|Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)
|0:06:42
|25
|John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:06:44
|26
|Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:06:52
|27
|Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:06:57
|28
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|0:06:59
|29
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:07:08
|30
|Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village)
|0:07:19
|31
|James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|0:07:45
|32
|Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:08:00
|33
|Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)
|0:09:55
|34
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:10:13
|35
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:10:41
|36
|Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|0:11:12
|37
|Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
|0:11:40
|38
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:12:21
|39
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:13:00
|40
|Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|0:13:42
|41
|Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)
|0:13:50
|42
|Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)
|0:14:20
|43
|Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:14:27
|44
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|0:14:28
|45
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:15:14
|46
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:15:32
|47
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:16:24
|48
|Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)
|0:17:45
|49
|Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:18:05
|50
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:18:28
|51
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:19:19
|52
|Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:19:47
|53
|Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|0:19:51
|54
|Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)
|0:20:00
|55
|Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)
|0:20:04
|56
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:20:12
|57
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:20:33
|58
|Liam Dove (West Coast Council)
|0:21:11
|59
|Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:21:40
|60
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:22:01
|61
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:22:20
|62
|Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:22:41
|63
|Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:23:28
|64
|Jake Magee (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:23:45
|65
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:24:34
|66
|Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:24:41
|67
|Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:26:29
|68
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:27:31
|69
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:29:06
|70
|Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council)
|0:29:12
|71
|Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)
|0:30:57
|72
|Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:31:55
|73
|Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
|0:32:04
|74
|Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)
|0:32:22
|75
|Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|0:35:49
|76
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:36:01
|77
|Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:36:19
|78
|Jeffrey Mcdowell (Black Peloton)
|0:38:48
|79
|David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:38:54
|80
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|0:40:00
|81
|Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|0:40:23
|82
|Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
|0:40:53
|83
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:42:09
|84
|Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|0:42:23
|85
|Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|0:42:27
|86
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:44:58
|87
|Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|0:47:03
|88
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:48:45
|89
|Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)
|0:49:06
|90
|Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)
|0:50:23
|91
|Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:51:17
|92
|Akmal Amrun (Strahan Village)
|0:52:21
|93
|Courtney Black (Strahan Village)
|0:53:16
|94
|Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:55:35
|95
|Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)
|0:56:43
|96
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:56:58
|97
|Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|0:57:34
|98
|Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
|1:04:59
|99
|Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|1:05:50
|100
|Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)
|1:08:07
|101
|Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)
|1:09:52
|102
|Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)
|1:12:11
|103
|Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)
|1:15:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|18:45:41
|2
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:01
|3
|Shortis.Com.Au Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|4
|Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:03:32
|5
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:04:26
|6
|Bikenz Ridestrong
|0:09:15
|7
|Jayco Skins
|0:14:32
|8
|Black Peloton
|0:14:48
|9
|Virgin Blue Rbs Morgans
|0:17:32
|10
|Recab-Burnie Ghd
|0:22:06
|11
|Team Sasi Cycling
|0:22:26
|12
|Total Rush - Hyster
|0:23:37
|13
|Pure Tasmania/Tis
|0:27:24
|14
|West Coast Council
|0:28:33
|15
|Search2Retain-Myteam2
|0:31:41
|16
|Plan B Racing Team
|0:41:03
|17
|Lawson Homes Cycling
|0:57:19
|18
|Central Coast Council
|1:08:11
|19
|Strahan Village
|1:12:42
|20
|Malaysian National Team
|1:25:16
