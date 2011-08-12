Tamouridis takes opening stage
SP Tableware rider assumes GC lead
|1
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|4:18:46
|2
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|3
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|4
|Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|5
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|6
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|7
|Martin Grashev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|8
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|9
|Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|10
|Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:00:31
|11
|Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|12
|Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|13
|Jozef Palcak (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|14
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|15
|Stefan Hristov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|0:02:33
|16
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|17
|Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:06:26
|18
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:07:07
|19
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|20
|Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|21
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|22
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|23
|Vasileios Simanthrakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|24
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|25
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|26
|Tamas Pinter (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|27
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|28
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Serbia National Team
|29
|Spas Gyurov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|30
|Barragan Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team
|31
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|32
|Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:07:14
|33
|Lukas Ranacher (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:14:54
|34
|Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
|35
|Stefan Morcov (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
|0:14:57
|36
|Nicolae Tintea (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|37
|Yordan Drumev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|38
|Philipp Gromer (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|39
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|40
|Matus Macak (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|41
|Csaba Palyi (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|42
|Alexandru Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|43
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|44
|Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
|45
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia National Team
|46
|Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|47
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
|48
|Istvan Molnar (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|49
|Adam Werderits (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|50
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|51
|Peter Simon (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|52
|Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
|53
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|54
|Mangkouras Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|55
|Cristoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|56
|Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|57
|Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
|58
|David Puskas (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|59
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|60
|Peter Palotai (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|61
|Johann Schwabik (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|62
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|63
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|64
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|65
|Gergely Kiss (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|66
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|67
|Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|68
|Alexandru Stancu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:15:15
|69
|Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:22:51
|70
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|71
|Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|72
|George Wolters (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
|73
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
|HD
|Viktor Verebelyi (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:45:29
|HD
|Philip Schinagl (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:49:05
|HD
|Nikolay Yolov (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
|HD
|Robert Wachs (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|HD
|Radostin Yordanov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|HD
|Martin Slotta (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|HD
|Stanimir Tcholakov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|1:03:07
|DNF
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
|DNF
|Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
|DNF
|Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|DNF
|Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|DNF
|Ferenc Stuban (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|DNF
|Marton Szabo-Biczok (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Filip Pavlovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|DNS
|Florin Saveliu (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
|1
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|4
|3
|Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|6
|pts
|2
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Serbia National Team
|2
|1
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|6
|pts
|2
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|2
|1
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|16
|3
|Barragan Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team
|12
|4
|Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|9
|5
|Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|6
|6
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|3
|7
|Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
|1
|1
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|20
|pts
|2
|Martin Grashev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|16
|3
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|12
|4
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|9
|5
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|6
|6
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|3
|7
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Kolss Cycling Team
|12:56:18
|2
|Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|3
|ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:07:38
|4
|Nessebar Bulgaria
|0:09:40
|5
|Serbia National Team
|0:10:11
|6
|SPT Tableware
|0:22:04
|7
|ARBO Gebruder Weiss
|0:29:51
|8
|Slovakia National Team
|0:30:25
|9
|Aegon Cycling Team
|0:37:01
|10
|Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
|0:44:48
|11
|Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:44:51
|12
|Hungarian National Team
|13
|Bulgarian National Team
|1
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|4:18:36
|2
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:00:06
|4
|Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|6
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|7
|Martin Grashev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|8
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|9
|Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|10
|Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:00:41
|11
|Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|12
|Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|13
|Jozef Palcak (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|14
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|15
|Stefan Hristov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|0:02:43
|16
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|17
|Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:06:36
|18
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:07:17
|19
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|20
|Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|21
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|22
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|23
|Vasileios Simanthrakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|24
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|25
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|26
|Tamas Pinter (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|27
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|28
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Serbia National Team
|29
|Spas Gyurov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|30
|Barragan Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team
|31
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|32
|Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:07:24
|33
|Lukas Ranacher (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:15:04
|34
|Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
|35
|Stefan Morcov (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
|0:15:07
|36
|Nicolae Tintea (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|37
|Yordan Drumev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|38
|Philipp Gromer (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|39
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|40
|Matus Macak (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|41
|Csaba Palyi (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|42
|Alexandru Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|43
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|44
|Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
|45
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia National Team
|46
|Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|47
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
|48
|Istvan Molnar (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|49
|Adam Werderits (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|50
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|51
|Peter Simon (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|52
|Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
|53
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|54
|Mangkouras Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|55
|Cristoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|56
|Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|57
|Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
|58
|David Puskas (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|59
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|60
|Peter Palotai (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|61
|Johann Schwabik (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|62
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|63
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|64
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|65
|Gergely Kiss (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|66
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|67
|Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|68
|Alexandru Stancu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:15:25
|69
|Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:23:01
|70
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|71
|Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|72
|George Wolters (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
|73
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
|1
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|25
|pts
|2
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|22
|3
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|18
|4
|Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|16
|5
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|15
|6
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|14
|7
|Martin Grashev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|13
|8
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|11
|10
|Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia National Team
|10
|11
|Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|9
|12
|Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|8
|13
|Jozef Palcak (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|7
|14
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|6
|15
|Stefan Hristov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|6
|16
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|5
|17
|Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|4
|18
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|3
|19
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|1
|1
|Kolss Cycling Team
|12:56:18
|2
|Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|3
|ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:07:38
|4
|Nessebar Bulgaria
|0:09:40
|5
|Serbia National Team
|0:10:11
|6
|SPT Tableware
|0:22:04
|7
|ARBO Gebruder Weiss
|0:29:51
|8
|Slovakia National Team
|0:30:25
|9
|Aegon Cycling Team
|0:37:01
|10
|Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
|0:44:48
|11
|Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:44:51
|12
|Hungarian National Team
|13
|Bulgarian National Team
