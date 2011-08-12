Trending

Tamouridis takes opening stage

SP Tableware rider assumes GC lead

Full Results
1Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware4:18:46
2Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
3Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
4Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
5Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
6Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
7Martin Grashev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
8Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
9Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
10Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia National Team0:00:31
11Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
12Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
13Jozef Palcak (Svk) Slovakia National Team
14Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:35
15Stefan Hristov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria0:02:33
16Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
17Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:06:26
18Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:07:07
19Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
20Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
21Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
22Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
23Vasileios Simanthrakis (Gre) SP Tableware
24Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
25Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
26Tamas Pinter (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
27Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
28Gabor Kasa (Srb) Serbia National Team
29Spas Gyurov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
30Barragan Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team
31Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
32Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:07:14
33Lukas Ranacher (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:14:54
34Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
35Stefan Morcov (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team0:14:57
36Nicolae Tintea (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
37Yordan Drumev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
38Philipp Gromer (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
39Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
40Matus Macak (Svk) Slovakia National Team
41Csaba Palyi (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
42Alexandru Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
43Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
44Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
45Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia National Team
46Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
47Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
48Istvan Molnar (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
49Adam Werderits (Hun) Hungarian National Team
50Gabor Fejes (Hun) Hungarian National Team
51Peter Simon (Hun) Hungarian National Team
52Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
53Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
54Mangkouras Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware
55Cristoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
56Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Tableware
57Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
58David Puskas (Hun) Hungarian National Team
59Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungarian National Team
60Peter Palotai (Hun) Hungarian National Team
61Johann Schwabik (Svk) Slovakia National Team
62Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
63Michael Kolar (Svk) Slovakia National Team
64Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
65Gergely Kiss (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
66Ivan Stevic (Srb) Serbia National Team
67Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
68Alexandru Stancu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:15:15
69Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:22:51
70Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
71Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
72George Wolters (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
73Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
HDViktor Verebelyi (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:45:29
HDPhilip Schinagl (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:49:05
HDNikolay Yolov (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
HDRobert Wachs (Svk) Slovakia National Team
HDRadostin Yordanov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
HDMartin Slotta (Svk) Slovakia National Team
HDStanimir Tcholakov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria1:03:07
DNFVladimir Koev (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
DNFPavlin Balinski (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
DNFMihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
DNFIstvan Cziraki (Hun) Hungarian National Team
DNFFerenc Stuban (Hun) Hungarian National Team
DNFMarton Szabo-Biczok (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
DNFFilip Pavlovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
DNSFlorin Saveliu (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Tg. Secuiesc
1Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team6pts
2Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental4
3Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team2

Sprint 2 - Sf. Gheorghe
1Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental6pts
2Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team4
3Gabor Kasa (Srb) Serbia National Team2

Sprint 3 - Tg. Secuiesc
1Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental6pts
2Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team4
3Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer2

Mountain 1 - Pasul Nyerges B
1Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team20pts
2Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team16
3Barragan Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team12
4Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team9
5Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti6
6Gabor Fejes (Hun) Hungarian National Team3
7Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team2
8Vladimir Koev (Bul) Bulgarian National Team1

Mountain 2 - Pasul Nyerges B
1Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental20pts
2Martin Grashev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria16
3Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team12
4Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team9
5Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware6
6Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer3
7Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team2
8Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team1

General classification after stage 1
1Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware4:18:36
2Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:04
3Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:00:06
4Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:10
5Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
6Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
7Martin Grashev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
8Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
9Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
10Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia National Team0:00:41
11Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
12Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
13Jozef Palcak (Svk) Slovakia National Team
14Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:45
15Stefan Hristov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria0:02:43
16Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
17Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:06:36
18Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:07:17
19Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
20Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
21Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
22Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
23Vasileios Simanthrakis (Gre) SP Tableware
24Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
25Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
26Tamas Pinter (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
27Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
28Gabor Kasa (Srb) Serbia National Team
29Spas Gyurov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
30Barragan Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team
31Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
32Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:07:24
33Lukas Ranacher (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:15:04
34Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
35Stefan Morcov (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team0:15:07
36Nicolae Tintea (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
37Yordan Drumev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
38Philipp Gromer (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
39Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
40Matus Macak (Svk) Slovakia National Team
41Csaba Palyi (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
42Alexandru Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
43Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
44Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
45Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia National Team
46Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
47Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
48Istvan Molnar (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
49Adam Werderits (Hun) Hungarian National Team
50Gabor Fejes (Hun) Hungarian National Team
51Peter Simon (Hun) Hungarian National Team
52Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
53Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
54Mangkouras Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware
55Cristoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
56Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Tableware
57Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
58David Puskas (Hun) Hungarian National Team
59Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungarian National Team
60Peter Palotai (Hun) Hungarian National Team
61Johann Schwabik (Svk) Slovakia National Team
62Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
63Michael Kolar (Svk) Slovakia National Team
64Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
65Gergely Kiss (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
66Ivan Stevic (Srb) Serbia National Team
67Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
68Alexandru Stancu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:15:25
69Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:23:01
70Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
71Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
72George Wolters (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
73Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) Bulgarian National Team

Points classification
1Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware25pts
2Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team22
3Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental18
4Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team16
5Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer15
6Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team14
7Martin Grashev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria13
8Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team12
9Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team11
10Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia National Team10
11Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental9
12Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team8
13Jozef Palcak (Svk) Slovakia National Team7
14Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team6
15Stefan Hristov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria6
16Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team5
17Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team4
18Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental3
19Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team2
20Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria1

