Sheydyk wins in Miercurea Ciuc
Gerganov remains in race lead
|1
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|4:44:51
|2
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware
|3
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|4
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|5
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware
|6
|Damyan Filipov (Bul)
|7
|Bruno Rizzi (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team
|8
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|9
|Alexandr Braico (Mda)
|10
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda)
|11
|Marian Frunzeanu (Rom)
|12
|Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|13
|Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|14
|Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
|15
|Plamen Dimov (Bul)
|16
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
|17
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|18
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|19
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|20
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul)
|21
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
|22
|Goran Smelcerovic (Srb)
|0:00:17
|23
|Jiri Jezek (Cze) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|24
|Martin Gaber (Ger)
|25
|Heinrich Berger (Ger)
|26
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|27
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|28
|Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|29
|Veaceslav Verciuc (Mda)
|30
|Bjorn Trautmann (Ger)
|31
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)
|32
|Daniel Crista (Rom)
|0:09:34
|33
|Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|34
|Dragan Spasic (Srb)
|35
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul)
|36
|Pavel Chumanov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|37
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|38
|Emmanouil Daskalakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|39
|Rino Zampilli (Ita) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:09:46
|40
|Marcel Weber (Ger)
|0:12:45
|41
|Timm Hortig (Ger)
|0:14:11
|42
|Dejan Maric (Srb)
|0:17:13
|43
|Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:22:19
|44
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:25:16
|45
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|46
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|47
|Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:27:28
|48
|Istvan Molnar (Hun)
|49
|György Borbély (Hun)
|50
|Péter Huszár (Hun)
|51
|Mihail Rusu (Rom)
|52
|Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|DNF
|Vladyslav Gryn (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|DNF
|Albert-Filon Serban (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|DNF
|Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
|DNF
|Marton Szabo Biczok (Hun)
|DNF
|Viktor Verebélyi (Hun)
|DNF
|Marius-Cristian Petrache (Rom)
|DNF
|Aleksandar Dukic (Srb)
|DNS
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|DNS
|Andrea Pinos (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team
|1
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|13:20:50
|2
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware
|0:00:06
|3
|Bruno Rizzi (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware
|0:00:22
|5
|Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
|0:00:27
|6
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:37
|7
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|0:00:46
|8
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:01:01
|9
|Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:01:11
|10
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda)
|0:01:12
|11
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|12
|Goran Smelcerovic (Srb)
|0:01:37
|13
|Alexandr Braico (Mda)
|0:01:46
|14
|Marian Frunzeanu (Rom)
|15
|Damyan Filipov (Bul)
|0:02:17
|16
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
|0:02:18
|17
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
|0:02:44
|18
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:04:00
|19
|Heinrich Berger (Ger)
|0:04:19
|20
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:04:37
|21
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:05:17
|22
|Jiri Jezek (Cze) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:05:47
|23
|Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:05:52
|24
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:05:57
|25
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul)
|0:05:59
|26
|Martin Gaber (Ger)
|0:06:35
|27
|Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:06:46
|28
|Veaceslav Verciuc (Mda)
|0:06:53
|29
|Emmanouil Daskalakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:10:46
|30
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)
|0:11:40
|31
|Dragan Spasic (Srb)
|0:11:52
|32
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|33
|Bjorn Trautmann (Ger)
|0:12:00
|34
|Plamen Dimov (Bul)
|0:13:22
|35
|Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:15:14
|36
|Marcel Weber (Ger)
|0:15:37
|37
|Pavel Chumanov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:15:53
|38
|Rino Zampilli (Ita) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:19:25
|39
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul)
|0:24:02
|40
|Timm Hortig (Ger)
|0:28:07
|41
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:29:39
|42
|Istvan Molnar (Hun)
|0:29:46
|43
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:30:20
|44
|Dejan Maric (Srb)
|0:32:29
|45
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:35:06
|46
|Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:35:23
|47
|Mihail Rusu (Rom)
|0:37:44
|48
|Daniel Crista (Rom)
|0:39:08
|49
|Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:40:25
|50
|Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:45:38
|51
|György Borbély (Hun)
|1:19:43
|52
|Péter Huszár (Hun)
|1
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|1
|Bruno Rizzi (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy