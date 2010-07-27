Trending

Sheydyk wins in Miercurea Ciuc

Gerganov remains in race lead

Full Results
1Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team4:44:51
2Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware
3Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
4Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
5Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware
6Damyan Filipov (Bul)
7Bruno Rizzi (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team
8Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
9Alexandr Braico (Mda)
10Sergiu Cioban (Mda)
11Marian Frunzeanu (Rom)
12Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
13Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
14Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
15Plamen Dimov (Bul)
16Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
17Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
18Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
19Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
20Borislav Ivanov (Bul)
21Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
22Goran Smelcerovic (Srb)0:00:17
23Jiri Jezek (Cze) Tusnad Cycling Team0:03:17
24Martin Gaber (Ger)
25Heinrich Berger (Ger)
26Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
27Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
28Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:04:23
29Veaceslav Verciuc (Mda)
30Bjorn Trautmann (Ger)
31Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)
32Daniel Crista (Rom)0:09:34
33Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
34Dragan Spasic (Srb)
35Svetoslav Nedev (Bul)
36Pavel Chumanov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
37Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
38Emmanouil Daskalakis (Gre) SP Tableware
39Rino Zampilli (Ita) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:09:46
40Marcel Weber (Ger)0:12:45
41Timm Hortig (Ger)0:14:11
42Dejan Maric (Srb)0:17:13
43Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware0:22:19
44Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:25:16
45Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
46Daniel Petrov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
47Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:27:28
48Istvan Molnar (Hun)
49György Borbély (Hun)
50Péter Huszár (Hun)
51Mihail Rusu (Rom)
52Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
DNFVladyslav Gryn (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
DNFAlbert-Filon Serban (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
DNFLaszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
DNFNicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
DNFMarton Szabo Biczok (Hun)
DNFViktor Verebélyi (Hun)
DNFMarius-Cristian Petrache (Rom)
DNFAleksandar Dukic (Srb)
DNSVitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
DNSAndrea Pinos (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team

General classification after stage 3
1Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo13:20:50
2Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware0:00:06
3Bruno Rizzi (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:19
4Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware0:00:22
5Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware0:00:27
6Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:37
7Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware0:00:46
8Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:01:01
9Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:01:11
10Sergiu Cioban (Mda)0:01:12
11Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:01:36
12Goran Smelcerovic (Srb)0:01:37
13Alexandr Braico (Mda)0:01:46
14Marian Frunzeanu (Rom)
15Damyan Filipov (Bul)0:02:17
16Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)0:02:18
17Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)0:02:44
18Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:04:00
19Heinrich Berger (Ger)0:04:19
20Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:04:37
21Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:05:17
22Jiri Jezek (Cze) Tusnad Cycling Team0:05:47
23Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:05:52
24Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:05:57
25Borislav Ivanov (Bul)0:05:59
26Martin Gaber (Ger)0:06:35
27Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:06:46
28Veaceslav Verciuc (Mda)0:06:53
29Emmanouil Daskalakis (Gre) SP Tableware0:10:46
30Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)0:11:40
31Dragan Spasic (Srb)0:11:52
32Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
33Bjorn Trautmann (Ger)0:12:00
34Plamen Dimov (Bul)0:13:22
35Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:15:14
36Marcel Weber (Ger)0:15:37
37Pavel Chumanov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:15:53
38Rino Zampilli (Ita) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:19:25
39Svetoslav Nedev (Bul)0:24:02
40Timm Hortig (Ger)0:28:07
41Daniel Petrov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:29:39
42Istvan Molnar (Hun)0:29:46
43Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:30:20
44Dejan Maric (Srb)0:32:29
45Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:35:06
46Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:35:23
47Mihail Rusu (Rom)0:37:44
48Daniel Crista (Rom)0:39:08
49Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware0:40:25
50Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:45:38
51György Borbély (Hun)1:19:43
52Péter Huszár (Hun)

Points classification
1Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team

Mountains classification
1Bruno Rizzi (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews