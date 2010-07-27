Trending

Full Results
1Heinrich Berger (Ger)4:32:59
2Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
3Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
4Sergiu Cioban (Mda)
5Aleksandar Dukic (Srb)
6Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
7Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware
8Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
9Emmanouil Daskalakis (Gre) SP Tableware
10Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
11Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
12Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
13Dragan Spasic (Srb)
14Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware
15Veaceslav Verciuc (Mda)
16Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
17Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
18Damyan Filipov (Bul)
19Goran Smelcerovic (Srb)
20Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
21Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
22Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
23Bruno Rizzi (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team
24Martin Gaber (Ger)
25Jiri Jezek (Cze) Tusnad Cycling Team
26Istvan Molnar (Hun)
27Marcel Weber (Ger)
28Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
29Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
30Andrea Pinos (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team
31Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
32Rino Zampilli (Ita) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
33Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:48
34Alexandr Braico (Mda)
35Plamen Dimov (Bul)
36Marian Frunzeanu (Rom)
37Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:02:37
38Mihail Rusu (Rom)
39Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
40Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
41Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
42Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
43Pavel Chumanov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
44Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware
45Daniel Petrov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
46Dejan Maric (Srb)
47Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
48Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)0:04:47
49Marton Szabo Biczok (Hun)
50Timm Hortig (Ger)
51Bjorn Trautmann (Ger)
52Viktor Verebélyi (Hun)
53Borislav Ivanov (Bul)
54Svetoslav Nedev (Bul)
55Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
56Albert-Filon Serban (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:16:48
57Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
58Péter Huszár (Hun)
59György Borbély (Hun)
60Daniel Crista (Rom)0:19:53
61Marius-Cristian Petrache (Rom)
62Vladyslav Gryn (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
DNFBalint Szeghalmi (Hun) Tusnad Cycling Team
DNFCsaba Pályi (Hun)
DNFLucian Logigan (Rom)
DNFSven Krauss (Ger)
DNFTim Rapczynski (Ger)
DNFIvan Jezdimirovic (Srb)
DNFAtanas Gocev (Bul)

General classification after stage 2
1Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo8:36:03
2Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:01
3Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware0:00:08
4Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware0:00:18
5Bruno Rizzi (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team
6Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware0:00:23
7Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware0:00:42
8Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:43
9Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:57
10Heinrich Berger (Ger)0:00:58
11Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:01:07
12Sergiu Cioban (Mda)0:01:08
13Emmanouil Daskalakis (Gre) SP Tableware
14Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:01:16
15Goran Smelcerovic (Srb)
16Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:01:32
17Alexandr Braico (Mda)0:01:42
18Marian Frunzeanu (Rom)
19Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:01:56
20Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)0:02:14
21Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
22Dragan Spasic (Srb)
23Damyan Filipov (Bul)
24Istvan Molnar (Hun)
25Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:02:19
26Veaceslav Verciuc (Mda)0:02:26
27Jiri Jezek (Cze) Tusnad Cycling Team
28Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)0:02:40
29Marcel Weber (Ger)0:02:48
30Martin Gaber (Ger)0:03:14
31Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:04:01
32Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)0:04:19
33Daniel Petrov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
34Aleksandar Dukic (Srb)0:04:28
35Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:05:03
36Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:05:36
37Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:05:48
38Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:05:53
39Borislav Ivanov (Bul)0:05:55
40Pavel Chumanov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:06:15
41Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)0:07:13
42Viktor Verebélyi (Hun)0:07:29
43Bjorn Trautmann (Ger)0:07:33
44Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:07:51
45Rino Zampilli (Ita) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:09:35
46Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:09:52
47Mihail Rusu (Rom)0:10:12
48Andrea Pinos (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team0:12:39
49Plamen Dimov (Bul)0:13:18
50Marton Szabo Biczok (Hun)0:13:40
51Timm Hortig (Ger)0:13:52
52Svetoslav Nedev (Bul)0:14:24
53Dejan Maric (Srb)0:15:12
54Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware0:18:02
55Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:18:06
56Albert-Filon Serban (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:27:25
57Vladyslav Gryn (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:27:51
58Daniel Crista (Rom)0:29:30
59Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:34:58
60Marius-Cristian Petrache (Rom)0:41:58
61Péter Huszár (Hun)0:52:11
62György Borbély (Hun)

Points classification
1Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team

Mountains classification
1Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team

