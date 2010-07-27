Berger sprints to victory
Time garners Gerganov race lead
|1
|Heinrich Berger (Ger)
|4:32:59
|2
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|3
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|4
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda)
|5
|Aleksandar Dukic (Srb)
|6
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
|7
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware
|8
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|9
|Emmanouil Daskalakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|10
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|11
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|12
|Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
|13
|Dragan Spasic (Srb)
|14
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware
|15
|Veaceslav Verciuc (Mda)
|16
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|17
|Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|18
|Damyan Filipov (Bul)
|19
|Goran Smelcerovic (Srb)
|20
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
|21
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|22
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|23
|Bruno Rizzi (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team
|24
|Martin Gaber (Ger)
|25
|Jiri Jezek (Cze) Tusnad Cycling Team
|26
|Istvan Molnar (Hun)
|27
|Marcel Weber (Ger)
|28
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|29
|Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|30
|Andrea Pinos (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team
|31
|Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|32
|Rino Zampilli (Ita) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|33
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:48
|34
|Alexandr Braico (Mda)
|35
|Plamen Dimov (Bul)
|36
|Marian Frunzeanu (Rom)
|37
|Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|38
|Mihail Rusu (Rom)
|39
|Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
|40
|Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|41
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|42
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|43
|Pavel Chumanov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|44
|Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|45
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|46
|Dejan Maric (Srb)
|47
|Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|48
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)
|0:04:47
|49
|Marton Szabo Biczok (Hun)
|50
|Timm Hortig (Ger)
|51
|Bjorn Trautmann (Ger)
|52
|Viktor Verebélyi (Hun)
|53
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul)
|54
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul)
|55
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|56
|Albert-Filon Serban (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:16:48
|57
|Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|58
|Péter Huszár (Hun)
|59
|György Borbély (Hun)
|60
|Daniel Crista (Rom)
|0:19:53
|61
|Marius-Cristian Petrache (Rom)
|62
|Vladyslav Gryn (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|DNF
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Tusnad Cycling Team
|DNF
|Csaba Pályi (Hun)
|DNF
|Lucian Logigan (Rom)
|DNF
|Sven Krauss (Ger)
|DNF
|Tim Rapczynski (Ger)
|DNF
|Ivan Jezdimirovic (Srb)
|DNF
|Atanas Gocev (Bul)
|1
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|8:36:03
|2
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware
|0:00:08
|4
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware
|0:00:18
|5
|Bruno Rizzi (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team
|6
|Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
|0:00:23
|7
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|0:00:42
|8
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:43
|9
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:57
|10
|Heinrich Berger (Ger)
|0:00:58
|11
|Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:01:07
|12
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda)
|0:01:08
|13
|Emmanouil Daskalakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|14
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:01:16
|15
|Goran Smelcerovic (Srb)
|16
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|17
|Alexandr Braico (Mda)
|0:01:42
|18
|Marian Frunzeanu (Rom)
|19
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:01:56
|20
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
|0:02:14
|21
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|22
|Dragan Spasic (Srb)
|23
|Damyan Filipov (Bul)
|24
|Istvan Molnar (Hun)
|25
|Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|26
|Veaceslav Verciuc (Mda)
|0:02:26
|27
|Jiri Jezek (Cze) Tusnad Cycling Team
|28
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
|0:02:40
|29
|Marcel Weber (Ger)
|0:02:48
|30
|Martin Gaber (Ger)
|0:03:14
|31
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:04:01
|32
|Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
|0:04:19
|33
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|34
|Aleksandar Dukic (Srb)
|0:04:28
|35
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:05:03
|36
|Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:05:36
|37
|Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:05:48
|38
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:05:53
|39
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul)
|0:05:55
|40
|Pavel Chumanov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:06:15
|41
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)
|0:07:13
|42
|Viktor Verebélyi (Hun)
|0:07:29
|43
|Bjorn Trautmann (Ger)
|0:07:33
|44
|Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:07:51
|45
|Rino Zampilli (Ita) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:09:35
|46
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:09:52
|47
|Mihail Rusu (Rom)
|0:10:12
|48
|Andrea Pinos (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:12:39
|49
|Plamen Dimov (Bul)
|0:13:18
|50
|Marton Szabo Biczok (Hun)
|0:13:40
|51
|Timm Hortig (Ger)
|0:13:52
|52
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul)
|0:14:24
|53
|Dejan Maric (Srb)
|0:15:12
|54
|Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:18:02
|55
|Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:18:06
|56
|Albert-Filon Serban (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:27:25
|57
|Vladyslav Gryn (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:27:51
|58
|Daniel Crista (Rom)
|0:29:30
|59
|Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:34:58
|60
|Marius-Cristian Petrache (Rom)
|0:41:58
|61
|Péter Huszár (Hun)
|0:52:11
|62
|György Borbély (Hun)
|1
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|1
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
