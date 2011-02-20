Trending

Stage 2 neutralized due to traffic concerns

No change in standings going into stage 3

Image 1 of 10

Racers are stopped while organizers try to clear the traffic.

Racers are stopped while organizers try to clear the traffic.
(Image credit: craigdutton.com)
Image 2 of 10

The peloton passes Soccer City

The peloton passes Soccer City
(Image credit: craigdutton.com)
Image 3 of 10

Patriotic support along the route

Patriotic support along the route
(Image credit: craigdutton.com)
Image 4 of 10

The race is stopped as organisers try to get cars off the route

The race is stopped as organisers try to get cars off the route
(Image credit: craigdutton.com)
Image 5 of 10

The race commissaire explaining to the breakaway why the race is stopped (Image credit: craigdutton.com)

The race commissaire explaining to the breakaway why the race is stopped
(Image credit: craigdutton.com)
Image 6 of 10

The race nearing the first climb of the day

The race nearing the first climb of the day
(Image credit: craigdutton.com)
Image 7 of 10

he Peloton crossing Nelson Mandela Bridge

he Peloton crossing Nelson Mandela Bridge
(Image credit: craigdutton.com)
Image 8 of 10

Race leader Kristian House

Race leader Kristian House
(Image credit: craigdutton.com)
Image 9 of 10

Supporters were out in full force

Supporters were out in full force
(Image credit: craigdutton.com)
Image 10 of 10

Onlookers in Soweto enjoying the race

Onlookers in Soweto enjoying the race
(Image credit: craigdutton.com)

Stage 2 of the Cell C Tour of South Africa was neutralized due to traffic concerns on the road.

The race started off well, leaving Montecasino in the north of Johannesburg towards the Soweto Township. Attacks were fast and furious with Johan van Zyl (Toyota CSA), Christiaan Kriek (Toyota CSA), Aaran Brown (MTN-Qhubeka), and David Maree (Tasol-GT) the first to get a small gap on the peloton. As their attack was brought back, UCI African Continental rider Natnael Berhene Teweldemedhin was next to go off the front until Ian Mcleod (DCM) and Daryl Impey (MTN-Qhubeka) went after the first King of the Mountains prime and caught him. Mcleod won the KOM from Impey.

Approaching Dobsonville, mountain biker Kevin Evans (360 life) and former Cervelo Test Team stagiaire Daniel Teclehhaimonot Girmazion (UCI Africa Continental) tried to go clear to soak up the crowd support in the township. However, they were also brought back. As the race passed FIFA World Cup finals venue Soccer City, there was some nervy moments for Team DCM as their leader Darren Lill went down. The current South African Road Champion only lost some skin on his leg though and shortly rejoined the race.

40km into the race, the breakaway of the day was finally established when Christopher Jennings (Burgos 2016), Johan van Zyl (Toyota CSA) and Clint Hendriks (Tasol-GT) reached a gap of one minute and 38 seconds. Approaching the finishing circuit in Sandton, the race suddenly came to a halt. Race organizers explained there were too many motorists that got onto the route with not enough traffic police to clear things. After a five-minute break and two more stops, the race got underway again when the breakaway was allowed to get their 1:38 head start. However, there was more traffic on the finishing circuit in Sandton and the race commission decided to neutralize the stage. The peloton rolled to the finish with disappointed fans along the route wondering what was going on.

Kristian House (Rapha Condor-Sharp) will remain in the race lead going into stage 3 as all the points and time for today’s stage was forfeited.

Full results

No results for stage 2. General classification results remain the same as for stage 1.

General classification after stage 2
1Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp3:42:03
2Herman Fouche (RSA) DCM0:02:22
3Milan Kadlec (Cze) Czech Republic
4Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas
5Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
6Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
7Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
8William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
9David George (RSA) 360 Life
10Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
11Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
12Wouter Haan (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen
13Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
14Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
15Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
16Ian McLeod (RSA) DCM
17Richard Baxter (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
18Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
19Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
20Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
21Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
22Nathnael Berhane (Eri) UCI African Team
23Jan Oelerich (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
24Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
25Jay Thomson (RSA) 360 Life
26Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas
27Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
28Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
29Neil MacDonald (RSA) Team Bonitas
30Malcolm Lange (RSA) Team Bonitas
31Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
32Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
33Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI African Team
34Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Team Bonitas
35Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
36Solomon Bitew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI African Team
37Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
38Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
39Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
40James Perry (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
41Darren Lill (RSA) DCM
42Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
43Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
44Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
45Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
46David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
47Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco
48Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
49Dominik Ivo (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
50Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco
51Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Toyota CSA
52Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI African Team
53Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM
54Paul-Alexander Van Zweel (RSA) 360 Life
55David Maree (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
56Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
57Hendrick Kruger (RSA) Toyota CSA
58Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
59Kevin Evans (RSA) 360 Life
60Leon Burger (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen
61Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
62Louis Meintjes (RSA) Toyota CSA
63Alexander Serov (Rus) Russia
64Martin Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic
65Alexey Markov (Rus) Russia
66Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
67Johannes Kachelhoffer (RSA) Team Bonitas
68Shaun Ward (RSA) 360 Life
69Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
70Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
71Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russia
72Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Russia0:02:35
73Stefan Ihlenfeldt (RSA) Toyota CSA
74Carl Pasio (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
75Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco
76Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
77Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic
78Jan Deutschmann (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 180:02:38
79Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
80Nicholas White (RSA) Toyota CSA0:02:40
81Misnga Okbatsion (Eri) UCI African Team0:02:44
82Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:02:46
83Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Toyota CSA0:02:49
84Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:02:57
85Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
86Jiri Hochmann (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:00
87Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:07
88Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 180:03:08
89Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:04:04
90Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:04:09
91Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
92Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russia
93Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:04:24
94Jos Pronk (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen0:04:47
95Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco0:05:10
96Gijs Strating (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen0:05:33
97Jean Spies (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
98Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
99Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
100David Charles Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 180:05:41
101Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
102Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI African Team
103Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) 360 Life0:07:07
104Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:08:02
105André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
106Evgeny Kovaliev (Rus) Russia
107Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
108Pieter Seyffert (RSA) DCM0:08:39
109Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic0:09:55
110Sierd Steigenga (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen0:10:07
111Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen
112Lahcen Saber (Mar) Morocco
113Arne Hassink (Ned) TT Raiko Argon 18
114Clint Hendricks (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
115Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:17:10
116Jeremy Maartens (RSA) DCM0:18:13

Points classification
1Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp15pts
2Herman Fouche (RSA) DCM8
3Milan Kadlec (Cze) Czech Republic6
4Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas5
5Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis4
6Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de3
7Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka2
8William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1

Mountains classification
1Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp8pts
2Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka6
3Nathnael Berhane (Eri) UCI African Mixed Team5
4Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de3
5Nicholas White (RSA) Toyota CSA1

Young rider classification
1Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas3:44:25
2Wouter Haan (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen
3Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
4Nathnael Berhane (Eri) UCI African Team
5Jan Oelerich (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
6Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
7Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
8Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI African Team
9Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
10Dominik Ivo (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
11Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Toyota CSA
12Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI African Team
13Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM
14Paul-Alexander Van Zweel (RSA) 360 Life
15David Maree (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
16Hendrick Kruger (RSA) Toyota CSA
17Louis Meintjes (RSA) Toyota CSA
18Martin Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic
19Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Russia0:00:13
20Stefan Ihlenfeldt (RSA) Toyota CSA
21Misnga Okbatsion (Eri) UCI African Team0:00:22
22Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Toyota CSA0:00:27
23Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:00:35
24Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:45
25Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:47
26Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco0:02:48
27Gijs Strating (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen0:03:11
28Jean Spies (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
29David Charles Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 180:03:19
30Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI African Team
31Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) 360 Life0:04:45
32Evgeny Kovaliev (Rus) Russia0:05:40
33Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen0:07:45
34Lahcen Saber (Mar) Morocco
35Clint Hendricks (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling

Africa rider classification
1Herman Fouche (RSA) DCM3:44:25
2Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas
3Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
4David George (RSA) 360 Life
5Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
6Ian McLeod (RSA) DCM
7Richard Baxter (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
8Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
9Nathnael Berhane (Eri) UCI African Team
10Jay Thomson (RSA) 360 Life
11Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas
12Neil MacDonald (RSA) Team Bonitas
13Malcolm Lange (RSA) Team Bonitas
14Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
15Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI African Team
16Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Team Bonitas
17Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
18Solomon Bitew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI African Team
19Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
20James Perry (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
21Darren Lill (RSA) DCM
22Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco
23Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco
24Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Toyota CSA
25Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI African Team
26Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM
27Paul-Alexander Van Zweel (RSA) 360 Life
28David Maree (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
29Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
30Hendrick Kruger (RSA) Toyota CSA
31Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
32Kevin Evans (RSA) 360 Life
33Louis Meintjes (RSA) Toyota CSA
34Johannes Kachelhoffer (RSA) Team Bonitas
35Shaun Ward (RSA) 360 Life
36Stefan Ihlenfeldt (RSA) Toyota CSA0:00:13
37Carl Pasio (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
38Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco
39Nicholas White (RSA) Toyota CSA0:00:18
40Misnga Okbatsion (Eri) UCI African Team0:00:22
41Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Toyota CSA0:00:27
42Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:00:35
43Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco0:02:48
44Jean Spies (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling0:03:11
45David Charles Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 180:03:19
46Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI African Team
47Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) 360 Life0:04:45
48Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:05:40
49Pieter Seyffert (RSA) DCM0:06:17
50Lahcen Saber (Mar) Morocco0:07:45
51Clint Hendricks (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
52Jeremy Maartens (RSA) DCM0:15:51

Teams classification
1Rapha Condor - Sharp11:10:53
2Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:02:22
3Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
4DCM
5Team Bonitas
6Team Europcar
7MTN Qhubeka
8d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
9360 Life
10Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
11UCI African Team
12Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
13CCC Polsat Polkowice
14Veranda's Willems - Accent
15Toyota CSA
16Russia
17Czech Republic0:02:35
18Morocco
19TT Raiko Argon 180:02:38
20Team Ruiter Dakkapellen0:04:47

