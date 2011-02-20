Image 1 of 10 Racers are stopped while organizers try to clear the traffic. (Image credit: craigdutton.com) Image 2 of 10 The peloton passes Soccer City (Image credit: craigdutton.com) Image 3 of 10 Patriotic support along the route (Image credit: craigdutton.com) Image 4 of 10 The race is stopped as organisers try to get cars off the route (Image credit: craigdutton.com) Image 5 of 10 The race commissaire explaining to the breakaway why the race is stopped (Image credit: craigdutton.com) Image 6 of 10 The race nearing the first climb of the day (Image credit: craigdutton.com) Image 7 of 10 he Peloton crossing Nelson Mandela Bridge (Image credit: craigdutton.com) Image 8 of 10 Race leader Kristian House (Image credit: craigdutton.com) Image 9 of 10 Supporters were out in full force (Image credit: craigdutton.com) Image 10 of 10 Onlookers in Soweto enjoying the race (Image credit: craigdutton.com)

Stage 2 of the Cell C Tour of South Africa was neutralized due to traffic concerns on the road.

The race started off well, leaving Montecasino in the north of Johannesburg towards the Soweto Township. Attacks were fast and furious with Johan van Zyl (Toyota CSA), Christiaan Kriek (Toyota CSA), Aaran Brown (MTN-Qhubeka), and David Maree (Tasol-GT) the first to get a small gap on the peloton. As their attack was brought back, UCI African Continental rider Natnael Berhene Teweldemedhin was next to go off the front until Ian Mcleod (DCM) and Daryl Impey (MTN-Qhubeka) went after the first King of the Mountains prime and caught him. Mcleod won the KOM from Impey.

Approaching Dobsonville, mountain biker Kevin Evans (360 life) and former Cervelo Test Team stagiaire Daniel Teclehhaimonot Girmazion (UCI Africa Continental) tried to go clear to soak up the crowd support in the township. However, they were also brought back. As the race passed FIFA World Cup finals venue Soccer City, there was some nervy moments for Team DCM as their leader Darren Lill went down. The current South African Road Champion only lost some skin on his leg though and shortly rejoined the race.

40km into the race, the breakaway of the day was finally established when Christopher Jennings (Burgos 2016), Johan van Zyl (Toyota CSA) and Clint Hendriks (Tasol-GT) reached a gap of one minute and 38 seconds. Approaching the finishing circuit in Sandton, the race suddenly came to a halt. Race organizers explained there were too many motorists that got onto the route with not enough traffic police to clear things. After a five-minute break and two more stops, the race got underway again when the breakaway was allowed to get their 1:38 head start. However, there was more traffic on the finishing circuit in Sandton and the race commission decided to neutralize the stage. The peloton rolled to the finish with disappointed fans along the route wondering what was going on.

Kristian House (Rapha Condor-Sharp) will remain in the race lead going into stage 3 as all the points and time for today’s stage was forfeited.

Full results

No results for stage 2. General classification results remain the same as for stage 1.

General classification after stage 2 1 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 3:42:03 2 Herman Fouche (RSA) DCM 0:02:22 3 Milan Kadlec (Cze) Czech Republic 4 Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas 5 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 6 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 7 Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 8 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 9 David George (RSA) 360 Life 10 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 11 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Wouter Haan (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen 13 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 14 Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 15 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 16 Ian McLeod (RSA) DCM 17 Richard Baxter (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 18 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 19 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 20 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 21 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 22 Nathnael Berhane (Eri) UCI African Team 23 Jan Oelerich (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 24 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Jay Thomson (RSA) 360 Life 26 Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas 27 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 28 Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 29 Neil MacDonald (RSA) Team Bonitas 30 Malcolm Lange (RSA) Team Bonitas 31 Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 32 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 33 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI African Team 34 Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Team Bonitas 35 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 36 Solomon Bitew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI African Team 37 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 39 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 40 James Perry (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 41 Darren Lill (RSA) DCM 42 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 43 Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 44 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 45 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 46 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 47 Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco 48 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 49 Dominik Ivo (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 50 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco 51 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Toyota CSA 52 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI African Team 53 Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM 54 Paul-Alexander Van Zweel (RSA) 360 Life 55 David Maree (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 56 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 57 Hendrick Kruger (RSA) Toyota CSA 58 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 59 Kevin Evans (RSA) 360 Life 60 Leon Burger (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen 61 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 62 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Toyota CSA 63 Alexander Serov (Rus) Russia 64 Martin Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic 65 Alexey Markov (Rus) Russia 66 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 67 Johannes Kachelhoffer (RSA) Team Bonitas 68 Shaun Ward (RSA) 360 Life 69 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 70 Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 71 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russia 72 Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Russia 0:02:35 73 Stefan Ihlenfeldt (RSA) Toyota CSA 74 Carl Pasio (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 75 Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco 76 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 77 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic 78 Jan Deutschmann (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 0:02:38 79 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 80 Nicholas White (RSA) Toyota CSA 0:02:40 81 Misnga Okbatsion (Eri) UCI African Team 0:02:44 82 Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:02:46 83 Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Toyota CSA 0:02:49 84 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:02:57 85 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 86 Jiri Hochmann (Cze) Czech Republic 0:03:00 87 Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic 0:03:07 88 Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 0:03:08 89 Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:04:04 90 Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:04:09 91 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 92 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russia 93 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:04:24 94 Jos Pronk (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen 0:04:47 95 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco 0:05:10 96 Gijs Strating (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen 0:05:33 97 Jean Spies (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 98 Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 99 Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 100 David Charles Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18 0:05:41 101 Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 102 Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI African Team 103 Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) 360 Life 0:07:07 104 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:08:02 105 André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice 106 Evgeny Kovaliev (Rus) Russia 107 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 108 Pieter Seyffert (RSA) DCM 0:08:39 109 Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic 0:09:55 110 Sierd Steigenga (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen 0:10:07 111 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen 112 Lahcen Saber (Mar) Morocco 113 Arne Hassink (Ned) TT Raiko Argon 18 114 Clint Hendricks (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 115 Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:17:10 116 Jeremy Maartens (RSA) DCM 0:18:13

Points classification 1 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 15 pts 2 Herman Fouche (RSA) DCM 8 3 Milan Kadlec (Cze) Czech Republic 6 4 Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas 5 5 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 4 6 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 3 7 Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 2 8 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1

Mountains classification 1 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 8 pts 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 6 3 Nathnael Berhane (Eri) UCI African Mixed Team 5 4 Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 3 5 Nicholas White (RSA) Toyota CSA 1

Young rider classification 1 Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas 3:44:25 2 Wouter Haan (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen 3 Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 4 Nathnael Berhane (Eri) UCI African Team 5 Jan Oelerich (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 6 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 7 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 8 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI African Team 9 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10 Dominik Ivo (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 11 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Toyota CSA 12 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI African Team 13 Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM 14 Paul-Alexander Van Zweel (RSA) 360 Life 15 David Maree (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 16 Hendrick Kruger (RSA) Toyota CSA 17 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Toyota CSA 18 Martin Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic 19 Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Russia 0:00:13 20 Stefan Ihlenfeldt (RSA) Toyota CSA 21 Misnga Okbatsion (Eri) UCI African Team 0:00:22 22 Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Toyota CSA 0:00:27 23 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:00:35 24 Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:45 25 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:01:47 26 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco 0:02:48 27 Gijs Strating (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen 0:03:11 28 Jean Spies (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 29 David Charles Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18 0:03:19 30 Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI African Team 31 Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) 360 Life 0:04:45 32 Evgeny Kovaliev (Rus) Russia 0:05:40 33 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen 0:07:45 34 Lahcen Saber (Mar) Morocco 35 Clint Hendricks (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling

Africa rider classification 1 Herman Fouche (RSA) DCM 3:44:25 2 Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 4 David George (RSA) 360 Life 5 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 6 Ian McLeod (RSA) DCM 7 Richard Baxter (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 8 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 9 Nathnael Berhane (Eri) UCI African Team 10 Jay Thomson (RSA) 360 Life 11 Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas 12 Neil MacDonald (RSA) Team Bonitas 13 Malcolm Lange (RSA) Team Bonitas 14 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 15 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI African Team 16 Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Team Bonitas 17 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 18 Solomon Bitew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI African Team 19 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 20 James Perry (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 21 Darren Lill (RSA) DCM 22 Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco 23 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco 24 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Toyota CSA 25 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI African Team 26 Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM 27 Paul-Alexander Van Zweel (RSA) 360 Life 28 David Maree (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 29 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 30 Hendrick Kruger (RSA) Toyota CSA 31 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 32 Kevin Evans (RSA) 360 Life 33 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Toyota CSA 34 Johannes Kachelhoffer (RSA) Team Bonitas 35 Shaun Ward (RSA) 360 Life 36 Stefan Ihlenfeldt (RSA) Toyota CSA 0:00:13 37 Carl Pasio (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 38 Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco 39 Nicholas White (RSA) Toyota CSA 0:00:18 40 Misnga Okbatsion (Eri) UCI African Team 0:00:22 41 Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Toyota CSA 0:00:27 42 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:00:35 43 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco 0:02:48 44 Jean Spies (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 0:03:11 45 David Charles Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18 0:03:19 46 Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI African Team 47 Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) 360 Life 0:04:45 48 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:05:40 49 Pieter Seyffert (RSA) DCM 0:06:17 50 Lahcen Saber (Mar) Morocco 0:07:45 51 Clint Hendricks (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 52 Jeremy Maartens (RSA) DCM 0:15:51