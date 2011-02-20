Stage 2 neutralized due to traffic concerns
No change in standings going into stage 3
Stage 2 of the Cell C Tour of South Africa was neutralized due to traffic concerns on the road.
The race started off well, leaving Montecasino in the north of Johannesburg towards the Soweto Township. Attacks were fast and furious with Johan van Zyl (Toyota CSA), Christiaan Kriek (Toyota CSA), Aaran Brown (MTN-Qhubeka), and David Maree (Tasol-GT) the first to get a small gap on the peloton. As their attack was brought back, UCI African Continental rider Natnael Berhene Teweldemedhin was next to go off the front until Ian Mcleod (DCM) and Daryl Impey (MTN-Qhubeka) went after the first King of the Mountains prime and caught him. Mcleod won the KOM from Impey.
Approaching Dobsonville, mountain biker Kevin Evans (360 life) and former Cervelo Test Team stagiaire Daniel Teclehhaimonot Girmazion (UCI Africa Continental) tried to go clear to soak up the crowd support in the township. However, they were also brought back. As the race passed FIFA World Cup finals venue Soccer City, there was some nervy moments for Team DCM as their leader Darren Lill went down. The current South African Road Champion only lost some skin on his leg though and shortly rejoined the race.
40km into the race, the breakaway of the day was finally established when Christopher Jennings (Burgos 2016), Johan van Zyl (Toyota CSA) and Clint Hendriks (Tasol-GT) reached a gap of one minute and 38 seconds. Approaching the finishing circuit in Sandton, the race suddenly came to a halt. Race organizers explained there were too many motorists that got onto the route with not enough traffic police to clear things. After a five-minute break and two more stops, the race got underway again when the breakaway was allowed to get their 1:38 head start. However, there was more traffic on the finishing circuit in Sandton and the race commission decided to neutralize the stage. The peloton rolled to the finish with disappointed fans along the route wondering what was going on.
Kristian House (Rapha Condor-Sharp) will remain in the race lead going into stage 3 as all the points and time for today’s stage was forfeited.
Full results
No results for stage 2. General classification results remain the same as for stage 1.
