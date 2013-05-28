Trending

Clarke leads a Unitedhealthcare 1-2-3 in Somerville

Australian criterium champion Wells cleans up women's race

Image 1 of 30

Victory for Hilton Clarke as he takes the win in today’s race

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 2 of 30

United Healthcare sweeps the podium at the 2013 Tour of Somerville (L-R): Karl Menzies, Hilton Clarke and Carlos Alzate

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 3 of 30

. Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop- Mountain Khakis) takes a pull as Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare Pro Cycling Team) saves his legs

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 4 of 30

Sadly, Euris Vidal (CRCA Foundation) had a bit of bad luck today and crashed out mid-way

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 5 of 30

Jackie Simes (Team SmartStop- Mountain Khakis) leads the field on a chase group- to no avail

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 6 of 30

Champion System’s Bobby Traksel was the instigator of the big break of the day and lead the way from the start

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 7 of 30

Canadian National Champion, Ryan Roth (Champion System Pro Cycling Team) did a lot of blocking for the team this afternoon

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 8 of 30

Australian Chris Williams (Novo Nordisk) brought focus to his cause as he fought so hard on the four man break

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 9 of 30

Veteran rider Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop- Mt. Khakis) shows his teammate, Jackie Simes how to chase down a break

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 10 of 30

. Team SmartStop- Mt. Khakis, Bobby Lea jumps and bridges the gap to the break with 3 laps to go

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 11 of 30

A United Healthcare rider summons the troops to the front lines

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 12 of 30

The field is now under the escort of the United Healthcare train and they are about to leave the station

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 13 of 30

Ricardo Escuela (Team Predator Carbon Repair) actually has the nerve to elbow ELBOWZ Racing Elite Cycling Team’s Travis McCabe- for a podium spot

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 14 of 30

Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare) sits up as he focuses on the finish line with teammate Karl Menzies right by his side

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 15 of 30

This four man break from the start almost manages to hold tight for the entire race

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 16 of 30

Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme Racing p/b Pure Energy takes the win

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 17 of 30

The women line up for this year’s pro series 70th Tour of Somerville

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 18 of 30

Kacey Manderfield-Lloyd (Fearless Femme Racing p/b Pure Energy) gets a quick start from the line

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 19 of 30

US National Champion, Teresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme Racing p/b Pure Energy) knows this course well- having won it 3 times previously

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 20 of 30

Team Colavita Fine Cooking rider, Amy Cutler drives a train that becomes the winning break- a very rare thing on this course

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 21 of 30

Hotel Somerset, the host of many races, enjoys the glorious Memorial Day weather, as the riders fly by

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 22 of 30

Danielle Kosecki (CRCA/Asphalt Green Cycling Team) drives the field and puts some daylight between the riders

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 23 of 30

Jennifer Purcell (Team Colavita Fine Cooking) sits comfortably in the field knowing both her teammates are up ahead

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 24 of 30

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) guns her guns and takes a hard pull

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 25 of 30

Danielle Kosecki (CRCA/Asphalt Green Cycling Team) makes one last effort to chase the break down, but she is marked by a Colavita Fine Cooking rider

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 26 of 30

Colavita patrols the front as the field rides through Memorial Day, on Main Street USA

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 27 of 30

Australia’s National Champ, Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme Racing p/b Pure Energy), gears up for the final laps

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 28 of 30

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) tries to convince Raquel Miller (Farm Team Elite Women’s Cycling) to chase the break down

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 29 of 30

With one lap to go, LVG (Mellow Mushroom) takes matters into her own hands, but it’s just too late

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 30 of 30

Joe Sailing interviews the winner of the 70th tour of Somerville, Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare)

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

The Unitedheadlthcare team has continued its strong run of form by taking an impressive 1-2-3 at the Tour of Somerville. Hilton Clarke was the first from the 'blue train' across the line while lead-out man Karl Menzies still had plenty in the tank to take second and Carlos Alzate rounded-out the podium in third.

Unitedhealthcare worked hard to bring back a dangerous escape that at one point extended out to over 45-seconds but the additional firepower of Robert Förster, who returned from a knee injury that sidelined him earlier in the year meant the team had that little bit extra in reserve when it came to line-out the sprint.

Race winner Clarke paid tribute to the return of 'Frösi' along with the rest of his teammates who were again tirless in their pursuit of the breakaway.

"Today was a very special race for the team as we had Frösi back for the first time since his bad injury," said Clarke. "The team was really excited that he is OK and back racing with us. We put no pressure on him but asked that he hit the front with 500m to go and give us all he had. Frösi did and got Karl to the 250m to go and that was a big part of us being able to sweep the podium.

"Aldo (Ilesic) and Jonny (Clarke) also did an amazing job riding the front from 10 laps to go to bring back a dangerous break of four riders which at one point had 45 seconds on us."

Second on the day Menzies was elated with the outcome of the day and also gave a shout-out to his teammate Förster.

"It was a great day for everyone here. All of the guys on the team did their job perfectly and then some. Jonny went all out to bring the break back and Aldo was just unbelievable with his effort, which in the end set us up for a podium sweep. He got Frösi a long ways down the home straight, so when he kicked hard, I knew we were good to go.

"By the time I started my effort, we had 250m to go and I hit out knowing we still had Hilton and Carlos behind me and our chances were good for first, second and third. It was great racing with a different few guys as well as having Frösi back from injury."

In the women's event it was the Australian criterium champion Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme Racing p/b Pure Energy) that took the win ahead of Amy Cutler and Laura Brown from the Colavita Fina Cooking squad.

Elite men

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
2Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
3Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
4Ricardo Escuela (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
5Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
6Rodrigo Echeverri Conde (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
7Zachary Bell (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
8Cesar marte (GS memgoni USA)
9Demis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
10Rigoberto Rodriguez (Somerville Bicycle Shop p/b Showcase Auto)
11Fabian Schnaidt (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
12Matthias Friedemann (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
13Anthony Rodriguez Morel (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
14Stalin Quiterio Cuello
15Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
16Justin Williams (MRI-Endurance Elite U23)
17Jesse Keough (Foundation)
18Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
19Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
20Sam Sautelle (Breakawaybikes p/b Vie 13)
21Nicolai Brochner (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
22Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
23Geron Williams (Foundation)
24Andrei Strelkov (Team Novo Nordisk)
25Anthony Taylor (Dave Jordan Racing)
26Max Korus (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
27Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
28Donald Brew (DC Velo Limited)
29Amos Brumble IV (CCB)
30Dan Greene (Iron City Bikes)
31Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
32Wesley Kline (D3DEVO)
33Garrett Olsen (Battley Harley-Davidson)
34Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman)
35kevin massicotte (Ride with Rendall)
36Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
37Ryan Serbel (Aetna Cycling Team p/b Charlescoaching.com)
38Jean Michel LeChance (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
39Patrick Kos (Team Alliance Environmental)
40Ian Holt (US Armed Forces Cycling Team)
41Juan Polanco (gs mengoni usa)
43Thomas Schubert (D3DEVO)
44Elvi Rodriguez Garcia (Somerville Bicycle Shop)
45Giancarlo Bianchi (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
46Jeremy Durrin (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
47John Durso (Colavita Racing Inc.)
48Aaron Perry (Team Novo Nordisk)
49Rafal Urzedowski (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
50Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair)
51Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
52Alex Cox (CCB Racing)
53Alonzo Greaves (Rorima Bike Club)
54Matt Inconiglios (Stage 1 / fusionTHINK)
55Stephan Dioslaki (Five Four Sports)
56Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
57Gabe Lloyd (Van Dessel Factory Team)
58Branden Russell (Team Novo Nordisk)
59Robert Forster (United Healthcare)
60Jason Meidhof (Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
61Franco Font (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
62Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
63Matthew Spohn (The Performance Lab p/b Caffeinated Cyclist)
64David Martin (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
65Timothy Mitchell (CCB Racing)
66Alejandro Guzman (Foundation)
67Victor Riquelme (Body by Vi p/b Velo Vie)
68David Hoyle (Aetna Cycling Team p/b Charlescoaching.com)
69Sean Melcher (NJ/NY Colavita Racing Regional Team)
70Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
71David Casale (Breakawaybikes.com p/b Vie 13)
72Nicholas Rogers (Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Vie 13)
73Aliaksandr Bialiauski (CCB Racing)
74Ryan McKinney (Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
75Chris Williams (Novo Nordisk)
76Jason Cheney (Ride With Rendall)
77Brian Breach (GS Mengoni U.S.A.)
78Zachary Koop (Blue Ribbon-Translations.com)
79Franklin Burgos (Dave Jordan Racing)
80Michael Chauner (EQUIPE GARNEAU - QU+BECOR)
81Nicholas Keough (Foundation)
82Gregory Leach (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
83Gilberth Gomez Valverde (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
84Aldo Ilesic (UniteHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
85Justin Morris (Team Novo Nordisk)
86Wyatt Stoup (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
87Sean Wakefield (Ride with Rendall)
88Kyle Wamsley (Jamis Hagens Berman)
89Glen Rendall (Ride with Rendall)
90Patrick Raines (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
91Barry Miller (Firefighters Racing UCI Elite)
92Gorgi Popstefanov (Five Four Sports)
93John (Jackie) Simes (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
94Horace Burrowes (We Stand United (W.S.))
95Anthony Lowe (We Stand United (W.S.))
96Broderick Hartley (D3DEVO)
97Jamie Clinton (Chester County Cycling Foundation)
98Andres Diaz
99Bobbie Traksel (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
100Roselvert Marte Quezada (G.S. Mengoni U.S.A.)
101Thomas Raeymaekers (Novo Nordisk)
102Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling)
103Matthew Furlow (Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Vie 13)
104Michael Rosenhaus (Central Jersey Cycling Team)
105Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
106Christopher Tirone (French Meadow Bakery/Fortistar)
107Steven Ward (Colavita Racing)
108Joseph Wentzell (Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Vie 13)
109Casey Roth (Ride With Rendall)
110Gregor Gazvoda (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
111Ryan Roth (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
112Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)
113Wilson Vasquez (Lupus Racing Team)
114Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)

Elite women

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)
2Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
3Laura Brown (Team Colavita Fine Cooking)
4Alexis Zink (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
5Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
6Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
7Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
8Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
9Mary Costelloe (Chester County Cycling Foundation)
10Kate Veronneau (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
11Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
12Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
13Kimberly Ann Zubris (Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom)
14Patricia Buerkle (Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom)
15Elspeth Huyett (Team Alliance Environmental)
16Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
17Kaitlyn Lawrence (Genesee Valley Cycling Club)
18Colleen Hayduk (MVP Health Care Cycling)
19Raquel Miller (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team)
20Emily Elbers (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team)
21Rebecca Chan (CAWES p/b Specialized)
22Kimberly Edwards (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
23Kacey Lloyd (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
24Kelley Bethoney (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster)
25Becca Schepps (Team Novo Nordisk)
26Meredith Ehn (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team)
27Caryl Gale (Century Road Club Assoc)
28Cheryl Wolf (SignatureCycles/Rockstar Games)
29danielle kosecki (Asphalt Green Cycling Team)
30Hannah Hayduk (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
31Elizabeth Bonilla (Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom)
32Deborah LeedaleBrown (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
33Molly Hurford (Colavita Racing)
34Victoria Hanks (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
35Jacqueline Paull (Watchung Wheelmen)
36Stephanie Kaplan (Asphalt Green Cycling Team)
37CarolLynn Mills (Houlihan Lokey)
38Nadia Latzgo (ExergyTWENTY16)
39Mandy Marquardt (Team Novo Nordisk Women)
40Andrea Wagner (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
41Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
42Leah Guloien (Team Colavita Fine Cooking)
43Jennifer Magur (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team)
44Shane Ferro (Pink Rhino Racing)
45Chane Jonker (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
46Kristine Church (Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom)

