Jesús David Peña wins stage 4 of the Tour of Slovenia

Jesús David Peña (Jayco-AlUla) soloed to the first win of his pro career on stage 4 of the Tour of Slovenia, going clear 10km from the line in Kobarid.

Peña's teammate Filippo Zana takes over the race lead after finishing 17 seconds down in the chase group on the mountainous queen stage.

More to come...

