Jesús David Peña wins stage 4 of the Tour of Slovenia

By Daniel Ostanek
published

Second-year pro takes first career win with 10km solo ride as Zana takes race lead

Jesús David Peña (Jayco-AlUla)
Jesús David Peña (Jayco-AlUla) (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images)
Jesús David Peña (Jayco-AlUla) soloed to the first win of his pro career on stage 4 of the Tour of Slovenia, going clear 10km from the line in Kobarid.

Peña's teammate Filippo Zana takes over the race lead after finishing 17 seconds down in the chase group on the mountainous queen stage.

More to come...

Results

