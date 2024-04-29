Marta Lach wins route-shortened Festival Elsy Jacobs à Luxembourg

Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT) repeated with the victory at Sunday’s Festival Elsy Jacobs à Luxembourg on a course abbreviated by 15.2km due to a local fire on the route. Scarlett Souren (VolkerWessels Women’s Pro Cycling) took second ahead of Anouska Koster (Uno-X Mobility) from the bunch sprint in Cessange.

A total of 121.6 kilometres was planned for a route that included eight laps of a 15.2km circuit, but the race concluded after the seventh lap when local officials were summoned to take care of a structure fire near the roadside. Sweeping to the south-west through Leudelange and Roedgen, the peloton was able to complete a trio of climbs at Tubis plus three intermediate sprints at the start/finish line in Cessange.

Attempts for any breakaways on the opening loops were shut down by Ceratizit-WNT. Team SD Worx took to the pacesetting at the mid-point of the race and scattered one-third of the peloton from the back. It was not until the final circuit that Uno-X tried to detach more riders on the final climb of Tubis, just under half a kilometre at 9.5% gradient.

Approaching the sprint finish with 52 riders working for positions, Koster accelerated to the front. Lach would make the pass for the victory, Souren just edging Koster at the line for second.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling