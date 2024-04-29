Marta Lach wins route-shortened Festival Elsy Jacobs à Luxembourg

By Jackie Tyson
published

Ceratizit-WNT rider defends title after race shortened due to local fire near route

Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling)
Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT) repeated with the victory at Sunday’s Festival Elsy Jacobs à Luxembourg on a course abbreviated by 15.2km due to a local fire on the route. Scarlett Souren (VolkerWessels Women’s Pro Cycling) took second ahead of Anouska Koster (Uno-X Mobility) from the bunch sprint in Cessange.

A total of 121.6 kilometres was planned for a route that included eight laps of a 15.2km circuit, but the race concluded after the seventh lap when local officials were summoned to take care of a structure fire near the roadside. Sweeping to the south-west through Leudelange and Roedgen, the peloton was able to complete a trio of climbs at Tubis plus three intermediate sprints at the start/finish line in Cessange.

