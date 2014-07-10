Trending

Marco Benfatto wins second Tour of Qinghai Lake stage

Oleksandr Polivoda remains in overall lead

Image 1 of 4

The jersey wearers get ready for stage 4

(Image credit: 7Cycling)
Image 2 of 4

Marco Benfatto (Astana) celebrates victory

(Image credit: 7Cycling)
Image 3 of 4

Marco Benfatto (Astana) wins stage 4

(Image credit: 7Cycling)
Image 4 of 4

Photographers get in place for the picture

(Image credit: 7Cycling)

Results

Stage 4 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Benfatto (Ita) Continental Team Astana4:48:49
2Mehdi Sohrabi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
3Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
4Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
5Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
6Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
7Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team
8Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
9Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
10Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team17:02:54
2Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:01
3Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:30
4Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 160:00:38
5Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
6Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Esp) Burgos-BH0:01:09
7Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura0:01:11
8Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
9Vahid Ghaffari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:12
10Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:01:14

