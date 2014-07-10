Marco Benfatto wins second Tour of Qinghai Lake stage
Oleksandr Polivoda remains in overall lead
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Continental Team Astana
|4:48:49
|2
|Mehdi Sohrabi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|5
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|6
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|7
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|8
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|9
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|10
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|17:02:54
|2
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:00:01
|3
|Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|4
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 16
|0:00:38
|5
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|6
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:01:09
|7
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:01:11
|8
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|9
|Vahid Ghaffari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:12
|10
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:01:14
