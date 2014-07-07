Benfatto wins stage 2 sprint in Datong
Polivoda remains in the race lead
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Continental Team Astana
|4:17:35
|2
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 15
|4
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Esp) Euskadi
|5
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|6
|Antonio Di Battista (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|7
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Esp) Euskadi
|8
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|9
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|10
|Federico Butto (Ita) Burgos-BH
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|6:46:12
|2
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:00:05
|3
|Andre Maciel Goncalves Domingos (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 20
|0:00:49
|4
|Mehdi Sohrabi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:52
|5
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|6
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|7
|Volodymyr Dyudya (Ukr) Gan Su Sports Lottery Cycling Team
|8
|Samuel Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|9
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|10
|Vahid Ghaffari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
