Benfatto wins stage 2 sprint in Datong

Polivoda remains in the race lead

Image 1 of 4

Marco Benfatto ( Continental Team Astana) wins the bunch sprint

(Image credit: 7Cycling)
Image 2 of 4

The jersey wearers on the startline

(Image credit: 7Cycling)
Image 3 of 4

The top three from stage 2

(Image credit: 7Cycling)
Image 4 of 4

Oleksandr Polivoda (Kolss Cycling Team) holds onto the yellow jersey

(Image credit: 7Cycling)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Benfatto (Ita) Continental Team Astana4:17:35
2Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
3Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 15
4Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Esp) Euskadi
5Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
6Antonio Di Battista (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
7Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Esp) Euskadi
8Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
9Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
10Federico Butto (Ita) Burgos-BH

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team6:46:12
2Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:05
3Andre Maciel Goncalves Domingos (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 200:00:49
4Mehdi Sohrabi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:52
5Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
6Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
7Volodymyr Dyudya (Ukr) Gan Su Sports Lottery Cycling Team
8Samuel Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli
9Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
10Vahid Ghaffari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team

