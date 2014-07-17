Gavazzi sprints to stage 11 win
Davidenok maintains race lead in Yinchaun
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|2:48:59
|2
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Esp) Euskadi
|3
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|4
|Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|5
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|6
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|8
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|9
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|10
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|47:13:22
|2
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 16
|0:00:42
|3
|Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|4
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|5
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:01:48
|6
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 21
|0:01:55
|7
|Víctor Martín Hernandez (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:02:38
|8
|Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:02:43
|9
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:03:46
|10
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:04:54
