Image 1 of 25

Backs against the wall: BMC before the start

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 2 of 25

Chicchi points to the tribute on his arm to the late Franco Ballerini

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 3 of 25

Russell Downing has settled in the ProTour ranks

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 4 of 25

Chicchi gets an emotional embrace from one of his teammates

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 5 of 25

Taylor Phinney and Tyler Farrar relax before the start

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 6 of 25

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) sports a new moustache

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 7 of 25

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) wins stage four of the 2010 Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 25

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) dedicated his stage win to the late Franco Ballerini.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 25

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) takes a commanding victory in Al Khor Corniche

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 25

Franceso Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) holds the stage winner's trophy aloft on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 25

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) on the podium after his stage win.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 12 of 25

Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) in the overall lead for the third day

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 13 of 25

Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo) in the points jersey

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 14 of 25

by Guoqiang SongTour of Hainan

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 15 of 25

Team Milram works for best young rider Roger Kluge

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 16 of 25

Who's the boss? Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam) proved too quick in the final sprint for teammate Heinrich Haussler to stay on his wheel.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 25

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) needs some wind if he's going to ride back into Tour of Qatar overall contention.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 25

He may be Belgian but even Tom Boonen (Quick Step) can appreciate a fine Italian rear.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 25

It’s Italian attraction baby: Both Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) and the Ferrari are built for speed, but we think the creation of Enzo’s company probably has a slightly higher top end speed.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 25

Dutch rider Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) continues to lead the tour.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 25

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) signs in for the day's stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 25

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) poses for a photo with some of the locals.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 25

Fabian Cancellara (Team Saxo Bank) lost over one minute on the stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 25

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) finished the day in 16th place.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 25

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) and Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) lead the group.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) had the fastest legs at the end of the fourth stage of the Tour of Qatar, taking a high speed sprint ahead of Heinrich Haussler (Cervélo TestTeam) and Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) on the Al Khor Corniche.

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) proved his seventh place on Tuesday was no fluke by finishing eighth in the sprint, with John Murphy (BMC) also mixing it successfully with the best in the world and finishing 13th.

Dutchman Wouter Mol (Topsport Vlaanderen) finished 20th, safely in the bunch, and so held on to the overall lead in the race, with just two stages remaining.

For Franco Ballerini

Chicchi pointed to the black band on his arm after he crossed the finish line and dedicated his win to the late Franco Ballerini, the Italian cycling coach, who passed away last weekend after a rally accident in Italy. "This is a special win for all the team. We wanted to win for Franco," Chicchi told Cyclingnews.

"We've decided to ride all the race with black tape on our arms as a sign of mourning. It's a small sign in memory of a great man who had a huge place in Italian cycling. This win is for him."

Chicchi's victory was the second of his season, after he opened his account last month at the Tour of San Luis in Argentina. Chicchi used his form from South America to beat some of the sport's top sprinters. The little Italian was particularly pleased with his win, which came as part of a daily rotation with teammate Daniele Bennati.

"The best sprinters in the world are here and they're in great condition. We tried to pull on the front in the last few kilometres but there was too much chaos. At the final roundabout Bennati gave me an incredible hand and then I set off with 300 meters to go and it went well from me," Chicchi said at the finish.

"We have two sprinters in the team. Bennati has shown how strong he is over the years. Yesterday he had a sprint, and tomorrow I'll give him a hand."

Brave trio go on the attack

A three-rider break dominated much of the 146.5km stage, as once again the smaller teams looked to take their chances. Martin Kohler (BMC), Jesse Sergent (Trek Livestrong) and Sep Vanmarcke (Topsport Vlaanderen) got away from kilomete zero to take all the intermediate sprint points and time bonuses. But with no wind blowing across the Qatar peninsular, the peloton patiently ground down the trio's lead and then swept them up with 14km to go.

Garmin-Transitions' run of bad luck continued to disrupt their race.They have lost Steven Cozza and Kirk Carlsen in crashes in the last two days and today Tyler Farrar punctured four times in the last 20 kilometres. The last two came at the same moment, four kilometres from the finish, and meant he would not contest the sprint.

As Farrar rolled to a stop, the peloton accelerated and fought for position, knowing that the entry onto the Corniche and the final 1.4km with a tailwind after the 360-degree turn would be decisive.

World time trial champion Fabian Cancellara of Saxo Bank did much of the lead-out work early on. Then Milram, Team Sky, Quick Step, Cervélo TestTeam and Liquigas took over.

As the line approached, Cervélo TestTeam tired to hit the front for Heinrich Haussler but the high speed made it difficult to control the sprint, with riders losing wheels and leaving gaps.

Chicchi closed two gaps to get on Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam) back wheel. Haussler would reveal to Cyclingnews that the former track sprinter was supposed to lead him out but Haussler failed to get on his wheel. When Bos accelerated hard with four hundred metres to go, it was Chicchi who benefited from his slipstream and then the Italian went himself to win comfortably ahead of Haussler and Haedo.

"I've ridden Qatar six times but this is the first sprint I've won," he said.

On the podium, Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) was just happy finish the stage without problem and keep the race leader's gold jersey for another day. He is hoping a lack of wind on the final two days will allow him to win the Tour of Qatar.

He extended his lead to 15 seconds over Geert Steurs (Topsport Vlaanderen), who won stage two when they successfully broke away from the bunch together. Tom Boonen (Quick Step) is third at 1:55.

"My teammates worked very hard all day to control the three-rider breakaway and then kept me out of trouble in the sprint," he told Cyclingnews.

I've already checked the weather forecast and they expect even less wind that today for the rest of the race. It's perfect for us if there's a bunch sprint each time. I can't wait to get to Friday."

Thursday's 142km fifth stage is from Lusail to Madinat Al Shamal, at the very northern tip of Qatar. Friday's final stage ends with seven laps of a circuit along the Doha Corniche. Although there are two exposed section that could cause Mol some problems.

Results
1Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo3:16:58
2Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
3Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
4Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
5Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
6Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
7Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
8Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
9Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
10Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
11Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
12Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
13John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
14Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
15Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
18Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
19Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
20Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
21Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
22Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
23Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
24Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
25Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
26Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha
27Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
28Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
29Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
30Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
31Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
32Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
33Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
34Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
35Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team
36Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
37Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
38Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
39Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
40Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
41Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
42Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
43Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha
44Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
45Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
46Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
47Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
48Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
49Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
50Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
51Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
52Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
53Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
54Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
55Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
56Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
57Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
58Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
59Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
60Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
61Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
62Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
63Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
64Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
65Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
66Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
67Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
68Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:25
69Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:27
70Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
71Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:28
72Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
73Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
74Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
75Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
76Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
77Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
78Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:00:44
79Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
80Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
81Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:55
82Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:08
83Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:01:09
84Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:01:18
85Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:01:20
86Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:26
87Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:01:32
88Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha0:01:42
89Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
90Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong
91Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
92Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
93Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
94Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
95Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
96Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
97Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
98Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
99Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
100Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
101Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
102Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
103Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
104Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
105Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
106Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
107Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
108Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
109Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
110Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
111Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
112Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
113Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
114Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
115Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram0:02:22
116Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
117Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:02:24
118Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:02:27
119Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:02:39
120Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:03:41
121Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:43
122Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:04:21
123Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
DNSMaciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
DNSGerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram

Sprint - Al Jemailiya
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong2
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator1

Sprint - Al Ghuwairiya
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator2
3Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong1

Finish - Al Khor Corniche
1Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo30pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam27
3Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank25
4Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam23
5Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto21
6Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram19
7Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale17
8Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong15
9Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha13
10Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank11
11Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step10
12Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia9
13John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team8
14Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale7
15Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram6
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto5
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team4
18Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam3
19Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions2
20Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Young Riders
1Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram3:16:58
2Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
3Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
4Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
6Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
7Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
8Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
9Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
10Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
11Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
12Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
13Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
14Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
15Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
16Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
18Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
19Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
20Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
21Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
22Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
23Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
24Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
25Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
26Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:27
27Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
28Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
29Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:01:20
30Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:01:42
31Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
32Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
33Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong
35Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
36Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
37Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
38Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
39Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
40Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
41Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
42Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:02:24
43Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:03:41
44Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:43
DNSGerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
DNSMaciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo

Teams
1Cervélo Test Team9:50:54
2Team Saxo bank
3AG2R - La mondiale
4Omega Pharma - Lotto
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Team Milram
7Team HTC - Columbia
8Team Katusha
9BMC Racing Team
10Trek Livestrong U23
11Sky Pro Cycling Team
12Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
13Saur - Sojasun
14Garmin-Transitions0:00:35
15Quick Step0:00:44
16Liquigas - Doimos0:00:55

General Classification
1Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team9:59:28
2Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:09
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step0:01:55
4Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:01:59
5Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:05
6Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha0:02:15
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:02:17
8Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam0:02:37
9Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:38
10Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:02:40
11Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step0:02:47
12Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:48
13Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam0:02:53
14Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:02:54
15Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:03:00
16Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam0:03:23
17Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam0:03:35
18Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
19Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:03:37
20Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:38
21Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:41
22Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:45
23Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:03:47
24Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:03:53
25Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha0:03:56
26Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
27Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
28Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:04:00
29Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:04:21
30Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam0:04:31
31Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:04:34
32Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam0:04:36
33Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:04:40
34Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:05:27
35Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha0:05:39
36Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:06:41
37Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:06:44
38Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:06:57
39Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:07:02
40Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:07:52
41Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:09:33
42Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:09:42
43Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:51
44Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:09:54
45Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
46Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
47Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
48Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram0:09:56
49Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram0:09:58
50Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:09:59
51Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:10:00
52Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:10:03
53Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha0:10:06
54Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
55Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:10:10
56Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha
57Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
58Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong0:10:12
59Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:10:16
60Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:10:33
61Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:10:35
62Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:10:38
63Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:10:40
64Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo0:10:49
65Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:11:03
66Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:11:08
67Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:11:13
68John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:21
69Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team
70Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
71Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:11:22
72Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:11:24
73Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram0:11:25
74Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
75Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:11:33
76Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
77Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
78Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
79Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:11:34
80Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step0:11:35
81Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:36
82Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
83Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:11:37
84Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong0:11:39
85Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha0:11:48
86Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:11:58
87Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:12:00
88Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:12:08
89Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram0:12:20
90Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam0:12:23
91Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:12:33
92Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:12:41
93Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:12:42
94Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
95Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:12:52
96Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:12:58
97Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:13:02
98Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha0:13:15
99Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
100Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
101Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong0:13:18
102Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:13:19
103Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:13:21
104Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:13:35
105Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:13:49
106Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:14:03
107Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:14:07
108Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:14:14
109Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:14:18
110Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:14:32
111Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:14:33
112Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong0:14:46
113Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:15:04
114Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram0:15:22
115Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:15:33
116Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:15:36
117Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong0:15:41
118Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:16:10
119Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:16:21
120Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:17:21
121Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:17:24
122Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong0:17:54
123Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:18:02

Points Classification
1Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam80pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step57
3Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram47
4Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto44
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto38
6Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team36
7Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank36
8Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo35
9Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator34
10Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank34
11Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam32
12Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong32
13Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha29
14Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram27
15Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam23
16Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo21
17Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale18
18John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team16
19Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam15
20Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
21Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions13
22Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team12
23Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator10
24Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam9
25Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia9
26Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam8
27Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator8
28Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale7
29Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha7
30Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator7
31Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
32Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank6
33Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia6
34Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step4
35Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team4
36Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun4
37Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
38Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step3
39Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team3
40Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong3
41Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions2
42Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun1

Young Rider Classification
1Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram10:01:27
2Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:01:01
3Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam0:01:36
4Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:39
5Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:48
6Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:01:54
7Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha0:01:57
8Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
9Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:04:58
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:07:34
11Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:07:52
12Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:55
13Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:08:00
14Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:08:01
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:08:04
16Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:08:07
17Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:08:11
18Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
19Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong0:08:13
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:08:34
21Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:08:36
22Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:25
23Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:09:34
24Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
25Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
26Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:37
27Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
28Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong0:09:40
29Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam0:10:24
30Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha0:11:16
31Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
32Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong0:11:19
33Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:11:22
34Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:11:36
35Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:12:15
36Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:12:19
37Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:12:33
38Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:12:34
39Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong0:12:47
40Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:13:05
41Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong0:13:42
42Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:15:22
43Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong0:15:55
44Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:16:03

Teams Classification
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator29:45:15
2Cervélo Test Team0:00:09
3Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
4Quick Step0:01:35
5BMC Racing Team0:01:43
6Team Katusha0:01:55
7Garmin-Transitions0:03:49
8Team Milram0:07:59
9Omega Pharma - Lotto0:09:01
10Team Saxo bank0:09:23
11Saur - Sojasun0:15:47
12Sky Pro Cycling Team0:16:16
13Team HTC - Columbia0:16:34
14Liquigas - Doimos0:16:36
15AG2R - La mondiale0:16:53
16Trek Livestrong U230:25:59

 

