Chicchi quickest into Al Khor Corniche
Haussler takes second again, Mol extends overall lead
Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) had the fastest legs at the end of the fourth stage of the Tour of Qatar, taking a high speed sprint ahead of Heinrich Haussler (Cervélo TestTeam) and Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) on the Al Khor Corniche.
Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) proved his seventh place on Tuesday was no fluke by finishing eighth in the sprint, with John Murphy (BMC) also mixing it successfully with the best in the world and finishing 13th.
Dutchman Wouter Mol (Topsport Vlaanderen) finished 20th, safely in the bunch, and so held on to the overall lead in the race, with just two stages remaining.
For Franco Ballerini
Chicchi pointed to the black band on his arm after he crossed the finish line and dedicated his win to the late Franco Ballerini, the Italian cycling coach, who passed away last weekend after a rally accident in Italy. "This is a special win for all the team. We wanted to win for Franco," Chicchi told Cyclingnews.
"We've decided to ride all the race with black tape on our arms as a sign of mourning. It's a small sign in memory of a great man who had a huge place in Italian cycling. This win is for him."
Chicchi's victory was the second of his season, after he opened his account last month at the Tour of San Luis in Argentina. Chicchi used his form from South America to beat some of the sport's top sprinters. The little Italian was particularly pleased with his win, which came as part of a daily rotation with teammate Daniele Bennati.
"The best sprinters in the world are here and they're in great condition. We tried to pull on the front in the last few kilometres but there was too much chaos. At the final roundabout Bennati gave me an incredible hand and then I set off with 300 meters to go and it went well from me," Chicchi said at the finish.
"We have two sprinters in the team. Bennati has shown how strong he is over the years. Yesterday he had a sprint, and tomorrow I'll give him a hand."
Brave trio go on the attack
A three-rider break dominated much of the 146.5km stage, as once again the smaller teams looked to take their chances. Martin Kohler (BMC), Jesse Sergent (Trek Livestrong) and Sep Vanmarcke (Topsport Vlaanderen) got away from kilomete zero to take all the intermediate sprint points and time bonuses. But with no wind blowing across the Qatar peninsular, the peloton patiently ground down the trio's lead and then swept them up with 14km to go.
Garmin-Transitions' run of bad luck continued to disrupt their race.They have lost Steven Cozza and Kirk Carlsen in crashes in the last two days and today Tyler Farrar punctured four times in the last 20 kilometres. The last two came at the same moment, four kilometres from the finish, and meant he would not contest the sprint.
As Farrar rolled to a stop, the peloton accelerated and fought for position, knowing that the entry onto the Corniche and the final 1.4km with a tailwind after the 360-degree turn would be decisive.
World time trial champion Fabian Cancellara of Saxo Bank did much of the lead-out work early on. Then Milram, Team Sky, Quick Step, Cervélo TestTeam and Liquigas took over.
As the line approached, Cervélo TestTeam tired to hit the front for Heinrich Haussler but the high speed made it difficult to control the sprint, with riders losing wheels and leaving gaps.
Chicchi closed two gaps to get on Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam) back wheel. Haussler would reveal to Cyclingnews that the former track sprinter was supposed to lead him out but Haussler failed to get on his wheel. When Bos accelerated hard with four hundred metres to go, it was Chicchi who benefited from his slipstream and then the Italian went himself to win comfortably ahead of Haussler and Haedo.
"I've ridden Qatar six times but this is the first sprint I've won," he said.
On the podium, Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) was just happy finish the stage without problem and keep the race leader's gold jersey for another day. He is hoping a lack of wind on the final two days will allow him to win the Tour of Qatar.
He extended his lead to 15 seconds over Geert Steurs (Topsport Vlaanderen), who won stage two when they successfully broke away from the bunch together. Tom Boonen (Quick Step) is third at 1:55.
"My teammates worked very hard all day to control the three-rider breakaway and then kept me out of trouble in the sprint," he told Cyclingnews.
I've already checked the weather forecast and they expect even less wind that today for the rest of the race. It's perfect for us if there's a bunch sprint each time. I can't wait to get to Friday."
Thursday's 142km fifth stage is from Lusail to Madinat Al Shamal, at the very northern tip of Qatar. Friday's final stage ends with seven laps of a circuit along the Doha Corniche. Although there are two exposed section that could cause Mol some problems.
|1
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3:16:58
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|3
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
|5
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|6
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
|9
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
|10
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|15
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|19
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|20
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|22
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|23
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|24
|Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|26
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha
|27
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|28
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|29
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|31
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|32
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|33
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|34
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|35
|Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|37
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|38
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|39
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|40
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|41
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha
|44
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|47
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|48
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
|49
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|50
|Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
|51
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|54
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|55
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|56
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|57
|Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|58
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|59
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|61
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|62
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|64
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|66
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|68
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:25
|69
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:27
|70
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|71
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:28
|72
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|73
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|74
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|75
|Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|76
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|77
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|78
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:44
|79
|Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|80
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|81
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:55
|82
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:08
|83
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:09
|84
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:18
|85
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:01:20
|86
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:26
|87
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:01:32
|88
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha
|0:01:42
|89
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
|90
|Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|91
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|92
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
|93
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|94
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|96
|Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|97
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|98
|Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
|101
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|102
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|104
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|105
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|106
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|107
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|108
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|109
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
|110
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|111
|Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|112
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|113
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|114
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|115
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|0:02:22
|116
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:24
|118
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:27
|119
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:02:39
|120
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:03:41
|121
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:43
|122
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:04:21
|123
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|DNS
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNS
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
|2
|3
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|1
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|2
|3
|Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
|1
|1
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|30
|pts
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|27
|3
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
|23
|5
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|21
|6
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|19
|7
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|17
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
|15
|9
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
|13
|10
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|11
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|10
|12
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|9
|13
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|14
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|7
|15
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|6
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|5
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|4
|18
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|3
|19
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|20
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|3:16:58
|2
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
|4
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|7
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|8
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|9
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|10
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|12
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|13
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|14
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|16
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
|18
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|19
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|20
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|21
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|22
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|24
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|25
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|26
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:27
|27
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|28
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|29
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:01:20
|30
|Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:01:42
|31
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|32
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
|33
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|35
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|36
|Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
|37
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|38
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|39
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|40
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|41
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
|42
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:24
|43
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:03:41
|44
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:43
|DNS
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|DNS
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|Cervélo Test Team
|9:50:54
|2
|Team Saxo bank
|3
|AG2R - La mondiale
|4
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Team Milram
|7
|Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|Team Katusha
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Trek Livestrong U23
|11
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Saur - Sojasun
|14
|Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:35
|15
|Quick Step
|0:00:44
|16
|Liquigas - Doimos
|0:00:55
|1
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9:59:28
|2
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:09
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:55
|4
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:59
|5
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:05
|6
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
|0:02:15
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:02:17
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:02:37
|9
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:38
|10
|Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:40
|11
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:02:47
|12
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:48
|13
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:02:53
|14
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:02:54
|15
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:03:00
|16
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:03:23
|17
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:03:35
|18
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|19
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:37
|20
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:38
|21
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:41
|22
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|23
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:47
|24
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:03:53
|25
|Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:56
|26
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|27
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|28
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:04:00
|29
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:04:21
|30
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:04:31
|31
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:04:34
|32
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:04:36
|33
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:04:40
|34
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:27
|35
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
|0:05:39
|36
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:41
|37
|Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:44
|38
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:06:57
|39
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:07:02
|40
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:07:52
|41
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:33
|42
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:42
|43
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:51
|44
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:09:54
|45
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|46
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|47
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|48
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|0:09:56
|49
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|0:09:58
|50
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:09:59
|51
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:10:00
|52
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:03
|53
|Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha
|0:10:06
|54
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|55
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:10:10
|56
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha
|57
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|58
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:10:12
|59
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:10:16
|60
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:10:33
|61
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:35
|62
|Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:10:38
|63
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:10:40
|64
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:10:49
|65
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:11:03
|66
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:11:08
|67
|Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:13
|68
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:21
|69
|Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:22
|72
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:11:24
|73
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|0:11:25
|74
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|75
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:11:33
|76
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|77
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|78
|Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|79
|Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:34
|80
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:11:35
|81
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:36
|82
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|83
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:11:37
|84
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|0:11:39
|85
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha
|0:11:48
|86
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:11:58
|87
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:12:00
|88
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:12:08
|89
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|0:12:20
|90
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:12:23
|91
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:12:33
|92
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:12:41
|93
|Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:42
|94
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:52
|96
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:58
|97
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:13:02
|98
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
|0:13:15
|99
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|100
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
|101
|Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
|0:13:18
|102
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:13:19
|103
|Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:13:21
|104
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:13:35
|105
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:49
|106
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:03
|107
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:07
|108
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:14:14
|109
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:14:18
|110
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:32
|111
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:14:33
|112
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:14:46
|113
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:04
|114
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|0:15:22
|115
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:15:33
|116
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:15:36
|117
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:15:41
|118
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:16:10
|119
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:16:21
|120
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:17:21
|121
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:17:24
|122
|Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:17:54
|123
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:18:02
|1
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|80
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|57
|3
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|47
|4
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|44
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|38
|6
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|36
|7
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|36
|8
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|35
|9
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|34
|10
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|34
|11
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|32
|12
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
|32
|13
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
|29
|14
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|27
|15
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
|23
|16
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|17
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|18
|18
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|19
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|15
|20
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|21
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|13
|22
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|12
|23
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|10
|24
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|9
|25
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|9
|26
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|8
|27
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|8
|28
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|7
|29
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
|7
|30
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|7
|31
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|32
|Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|33
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|34
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|4
|35
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|4
|36
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|4
|37
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|38
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|3
|39
|Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|3
|40
|Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
|3
|41
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|42
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|1
|1
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|10:01:27
|2
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:01:01
|3
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:01:36
|4
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:39
|5
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|6
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:01:54
|7
|Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:57
|8
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|9
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:04:58
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:34
|11
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:07:52
|12
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:55
|13
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:08:00
|14
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:08:01
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:04
|16
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:08:07
|17
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:08:11
|18
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|19
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:08:13
|20
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:08:34
|21
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:36
|22
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:25
|23
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:09:34
|24
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|25
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|26
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:37
|27
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|28
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|0:09:40
|29
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:10:24
|30
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
|0:11:16
|31
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
|32
|Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
|0:11:19
|33
|Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:11:22
|34
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:11:36
|35
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:12:15
|36
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:12:19
|37
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:33
|38
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:12:34
|39
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:12:47
|40
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:05
|41
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:13:42
|42
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:15:22
|43
|Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:15:55
|44
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:16:03
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29:45:15
|2
|Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|4
|Quick Step
|0:01:35
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:43
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:01:55
|7
|Garmin-Transitions
|0:03:49
|8
|Team Milram
|0:07:59
|9
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:09:01
|10
|Team Saxo bank
|0:09:23
|11
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:47
|12
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:16
|13
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:34
|14
|Liquigas - Doimos
|0:16:36
|15
|AG2R - La mondiale
|0:16:53
|16
|Trek Livestrong U23
|0:25:59
