Image 1 of 25 Backs against the wall: BMC before the start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 25 Chicchi points to the tribute on his arm to the late Franco Ballerini (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 25 Russell Downing has settled in the ProTour ranks (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 25 Chicchi gets an emotional embrace from one of his teammates (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 25 Taylor Phinney and Tyler Farrar relax before the start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 25 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) sports a new moustache (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 25 Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) wins stage four of the 2010 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 25 Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) dedicated his stage win to the late Franco Ballerini. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 25 Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) takes a commanding victory in Al Khor Corniche (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 25 Franceso Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) holds the stage winner's trophy aloft on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 25 Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) on the podium after his stage win. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 12 of 25 Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) in the overall lead for the third day (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 13 of 25 Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo) in the points jersey (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 14 of 25 by Guoqiang SongTour of Hainan (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 15 of 25 Team Milram works for best young rider Roger Kluge (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 16 of 25 Who's the boss? Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam) proved too quick in the final sprint for teammate Heinrich Haussler to stay on his wheel. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 25 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) needs some wind if he's going to ride back into Tour of Qatar overall contention. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 25 He may be Belgian but even Tom Boonen (Quick Step) can appreciate a fine Italian rear. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 25 It’s Italian attraction baby: Both Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) and the Ferrari are built for speed, but we think the creation of Enzo’s company probably has a slightly higher top end speed. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 25 Dutch rider Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) continues to lead the tour. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 25 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) signs in for the day's stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 25 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) poses for a photo with some of the locals. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 25 Fabian Cancellara (Team Saxo Bank) lost over one minute on the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 25 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) finished the day in 16th place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 25 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) and Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) lead the group. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) had the fastest legs at the end of the fourth stage of the Tour of Qatar, taking a high speed sprint ahead of Heinrich Haussler (Cervélo TestTeam) and Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) on the Al Khor Corniche.

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) proved his seventh place on Tuesday was no fluke by finishing eighth in the sprint, with John Murphy (BMC) also mixing it successfully with the best in the world and finishing 13th.

Dutchman Wouter Mol (Topsport Vlaanderen) finished 20th, safely in the bunch, and so held on to the overall lead in the race, with just two stages remaining.

For Franco Ballerini

Chicchi pointed to the black band on his arm after he crossed the finish line and dedicated his win to the late Franco Ballerini, the Italian cycling coach, who passed away last weekend after a rally accident in Italy. "This is a special win for all the team. We wanted to win for Franco," Chicchi told Cyclingnews.

"We've decided to ride all the race with black tape on our arms as a sign of mourning. It's a small sign in memory of a great man who had a huge place in Italian cycling. This win is for him."

Chicchi's victory was the second of his season, after he opened his account last month at the Tour of San Luis in Argentina. Chicchi used his form from South America to beat some of the sport's top sprinters. The little Italian was particularly pleased with his win, which came as part of a daily rotation with teammate Daniele Bennati.

"The best sprinters in the world are here and they're in great condition. We tried to pull on the front in the last few kilometres but there was too much chaos. At the final roundabout Bennati gave me an incredible hand and then I set off with 300 meters to go and it went well from me," Chicchi said at the finish.

"We have two sprinters in the team. Bennati has shown how strong he is over the years. Yesterday he had a sprint, and tomorrow I'll give him a hand."

Brave trio go on the attack

A three-rider break dominated much of the 146.5km stage, as once again the smaller teams looked to take their chances. Martin Kohler (BMC), Jesse Sergent (Trek Livestrong) and Sep Vanmarcke (Topsport Vlaanderen) got away from kilomete zero to take all the intermediate sprint points and time bonuses. But with no wind blowing across the Qatar peninsular, the peloton patiently ground down the trio's lead and then swept them up with 14km to go.

Garmin-Transitions' run of bad luck continued to disrupt their race.They have lost Steven Cozza and Kirk Carlsen in crashes in the last two days and today Tyler Farrar punctured four times in the last 20 kilometres. The last two came at the same moment, four kilometres from the finish, and meant he would not contest the sprint.

As Farrar rolled to a stop, the peloton accelerated and fought for position, knowing that the entry onto the Corniche and the final 1.4km with a tailwind after the 360-degree turn would be decisive.

World time trial champion Fabian Cancellara of Saxo Bank did much of the lead-out work early on. Then Milram, Team Sky, Quick Step, Cervélo TestTeam and Liquigas took over.





As the line approached, Cervélo TestTeam tired to hit the front for Heinrich Haussler but the high speed made it difficult to control the sprint, with riders losing wheels and leaving gaps.

Chicchi closed two gaps to get on Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam) back wheel. Haussler would reveal to Cyclingnews that the former track sprinter was supposed to lead him out but Haussler failed to get on his wheel. When Bos accelerated hard with four hundred metres to go, it was Chicchi who benefited from his slipstream and then the Italian went himself to win comfortably ahead of Haussler and Haedo.

"I've ridden Qatar six times but this is the first sprint I've won," he said.

On the podium, Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) was just happy finish the stage without problem and keep the race leader's gold jersey for another day. He is hoping a lack of wind on the final two days will allow him to win the Tour of Qatar.

He extended his lead to 15 seconds over Geert Steurs (Topsport Vlaanderen), who won stage two when they successfully broke away from the bunch together. Tom Boonen (Quick Step) is third at 1:55.

"My teammates worked very hard all day to control the three-rider breakaway and then kept me out of trouble in the sprint," he told Cyclingnews.

I've already checked the weather forecast and they expect even less wind that today for the rest of the race. It's perfect for us if there's a bunch sprint each time. I can't wait to get to Friday."

Thursday's 142km fifth stage is from Lusail to Madinat Al Shamal, at the very northern tip of Qatar. Friday's final stage ends with seven laps of a circuit along the Doha Corniche. Although there are two exposed section that could cause Mol some problems.

Results 1 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3:16:58 2 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 3 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 5 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 6 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 7 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 9 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 10 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 11 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 12 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 13 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 15 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 18 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 19 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 20 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 21 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 22 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 23 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 24 Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 25 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 26 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha 27 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 28 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 29 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 30 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 31 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 32 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 33 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 34 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 35 Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team 36 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 37 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 38 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 39 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 40 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 41 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 42 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha 44 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 45 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 46 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 47 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 48 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam 49 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 50 Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha 51 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 52 Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 53 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 54 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 55 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 56 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 57 Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 58 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 59 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 60 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 61 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 62 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team 63 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 64 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 65 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 66 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 67 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 68 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:25 69 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:27 70 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 71 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:28 72 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 73 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 74 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 75 Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 76 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 77 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 78 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:44 79 Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 80 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 81 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:55 82 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:08 83 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:09 84 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:18 85 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:01:20 86 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:26 87 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:01:32 88 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha 0:01:42 89 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 90 Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong 91 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 92 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha 93 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 94 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 95 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 96 Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 97 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 98 Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 99 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 100 Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong 101 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 102 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 103 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 104 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 105 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 106 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 107 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 108 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 109 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha 110 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 111 Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 112 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 113 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 114 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 115 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 0:02:22 116 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 117 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:24 118 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:27 119 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:02:39 120 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:03:41 121 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:43 122 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:04:21 123 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions DNS Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo DNS Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram

Sprint - Al Jemailiya 1 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong 2 3 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 1

Sprint - Al Ghuwairiya 1 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 2 3 Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong 1

Finish - Al Khor Corniche 1 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 30 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 27 3 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 25 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 23 5 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 21 6 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 19 7 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 17 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 15 9 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 13 10 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 11 11 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 10 12 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 9 13 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 14 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 7 15 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 6 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 5 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 4 18 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 3 19 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 2 20 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Young Riders 1 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 3:16:58 2 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 4 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 6 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 7 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 8 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 9 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 10 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 11 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 12 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 13 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 14 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 15 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 16 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha 18 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 19 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 20 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 21 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 22 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 23 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 24 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 25 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 26 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:27 27 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 28 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 29 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:01:20 30 Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:01:42 31 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 32 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha 33 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong 35 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 36 Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong 37 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 38 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 39 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 40 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 41 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha 42 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:24 43 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:03:41 44 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:43 DNS Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram DNS Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo

Teams 1 Cervélo Test Team 9:50:54 2 Team Saxo bank 3 AG2R - La mondiale 4 Omega Pharma - Lotto 5 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 Team Milram 7 Team HTC - Columbia 8 Team Katusha 9 BMC Racing Team 10 Trek Livestrong U23 11 Sky Pro Cycling Team 12 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 13 Saur - Sojasun 14 Garmin-Transitions 0:00:35 15 Quick Step 0:00:44 16 Liquigas - Doimos 0:00:55

General Classification 1 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9:59:28 2 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:09 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:55 4 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:59 5 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:05 6 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 0:02:15 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:02:17 8 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 0:02:37 9 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:38 10 Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:40 11 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 0:02:47 12 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:48 13 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 0:02:53 14 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:02:54 15 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:03:00 16 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 0:03:23 17 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 0:03:35 18 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 19 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:37 20 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:38 21 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:41 22 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:45 23 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:03:47 24 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:03:53 25 Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha 0:03:56 26 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 27 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 28 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:04:00 29 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:04:21 30 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 0:04:31 31 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:04:34 32 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam 0:04:36 33 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:04:40 34 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:05:27 35 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 0:05:39 36 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:06:41 37 Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:06:44 38 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:06:57 39 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:07:02 40 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:07:52 41 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:09:33 42 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:42 43 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:51 44 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:09:54 45 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 46 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 47 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 48 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 0:09:56 49 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 0:09:58 50 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:09:59 51 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:10:00 52 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:10:03 53 Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha 0:10:06 54 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 55 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:10:10 56 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha 57 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 58 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:10:12 59 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:10:16 60 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:10:33 61 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:10:35 62 Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:10:38 63 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:10:40 64 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 0:10:49 65 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:11:03 66 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:11:08 67 Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:11:13 68 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:21 69 Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team 70 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 71 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:11:22 72 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:11:24 73 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 0:11:25 74 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 75 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:11:33 76 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 77 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 78 Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 79 Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:11:34 80 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 0:11:35 81 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:36 82 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 83 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:11:37 84 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 0:11:39 85 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha 0:11:48 86 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:11:58 87 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:12:00 88 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:12:08 89 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 0:12:20 90 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 0:12:23 91 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:12:33 92 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:12:41 93 Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:12:42 94 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 95 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:52 96 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:58 97 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:13:02 98 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha 0:13:15 99 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 100 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha 101 Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong 0:13:18 102 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:13:19 103 Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:13:21 104 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:13:35 105 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:13:49 106 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:03 107 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:14:07 108 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:14:14 109 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:14:18 110 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:32 111 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:14:33 112 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:14:46 113 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:15:04 114 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 0:15:22 115 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:15:33 116 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:15:36 117 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:15:41 118 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:16:10 119 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:16:21 120 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:17:21 121 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:17:24 122 Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:17:54 123 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:18:02

Points Classification 1 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 80 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 57 3 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 47 4 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 44 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 38 6 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 36 7 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 36 8 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 35 9 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 34 10 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 34 11 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 32 12 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 32 13 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 29 14 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 27 15 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 23 16 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 21 17 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 18 18 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 19 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 15 20 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 21 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 13 22 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 12 23 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 10 24 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 9 25 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 9 26 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 8 27 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 8 28 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 7 29 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 7 30 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 7 31 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 32 Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 6 33 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 6 34 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 4 35 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 4 36 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 4 37 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 38 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 3 39 Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 3 40 Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong 3 41 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 2 42 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 1

Young Rider Classification 1 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 10:01:27 2 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:01:01 3 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 0:01:36 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:39 5 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:01:48 6 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:01:54 7 Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha 0:01:57 8 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 9 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:04:58 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:07:34 11 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:07:52 12 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:55 13 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:08:00 14 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:08:01 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:08:04 16 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:08:07 17 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:08:11 18 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 19 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:08:13 20 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:08:34 21 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:08:36 22 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:25 23 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:09:34 24 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 25 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 26 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:37 27 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 28 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 0:09:40 29 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 0:10:24 30 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha 0:11:16 31 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha 32 Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong 0:11:19 33 Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:11:22 34 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:11:36 35 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:12:15 36 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:12:19 37 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:33 38 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:12:34 39 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:12:47 40 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:13:05 41 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:13:42 42 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:15:22 43 Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:15:55 44 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:16:03