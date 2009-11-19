Trending

Shpilevsky's wheel change costs Hainan overall victory, $22,000

Spaniard Ventoso awarded overall win after Russian receives time penalty

Image 1 of 25

Time to enjoy yourselves.

Time to enjoy yourselves.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 25

Ma Haijun (China) awaits the start as the Asian leader.

Ma Haijun (China) awaits the start as the Asian leader.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 25

The jersey wearers at the front before the start of the final stage.

The jersey wearers at the front before the start of the final stage.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 25

The peloton round a corner on a fine Sanya morning.

The peloton round a corner on a fine Sanya morning.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 25

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) rides comfortably in the pack.

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) rides comfortably in the pack.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 25

The peloton cross a bridge.

The peloton cross a bridge.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 25

The peloton ride down the finishing straight.

The peloton ride down the finishing straight.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 25

The pace was high during the final stage.

The pace was high during the final stage.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 25

Russia and Nutrixxion Sparkasse riding on the front.

Russia and Nutrixxion Sparkasse riding on the front.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 25

The riders pass some palms.

The riders pass some palms.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 25

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) takes another win, and overall victory. Or so he thinks.

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) takes another win, and overall victory. Or so he thinks.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 25

The Russians in disbelief at hearing the news of the penalty.

The Russians in disbelief at hearing the news of the penalty.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 25

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) rides away from winning team CarmioOro A-Style.

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) rides away from winning team CarmioOro A-Style.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 25

Francisco Ventoso (CarmioOro A-Style) celebrates with Gordon McCauley (Subway-Avanti) after there unexpected rise in GC.

Francisco Ventoso (CarmioOro A-Style) celebrates with Gordon McCauley (Subway-Avanti) after there unexpected rise in GC.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 25

Francisco Ventoso (CarmioOro A-Style) celebrates with his team manager.

Francisco Ventoso (CarmioOro A-Style) celebrates with his team manager.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 25

Heading towards the team car CarmioOro A-Style were in good spirits.

Heading towards the team car CarmioOro A-Style were in good spirits.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 25

A US$22,000 hug.

A US$22,000 hug.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 25

The Tour of Hainan always have plenty of entertainment before each days presentation.

The Tour of Hainan always have plenty of entertainment before each days presentation.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 25

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) waiting to receive his sprinters jersey.

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) waiting to receive his sprinters jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 25

Sorry mate

Sorry mate
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 21 of 25

Ma Haijun (China) lets loose with the champagne.

Ma Haijun (China) lets loose with the champagne.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 22 of 25

Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) held onto the KOM jersey the whole tour.

Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) held onto the KOM jersey the whole tour.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 23 of 25

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) thinks of what could have been, while receiving the green sprinters jersey.

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) thinks of what could have been, while receiving the green sprinters jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 24 of 25

Francisco Ventoso's (CarmioOro A-Style) team mates watch on as he receives the yellow jersey.

Francisco Ventoso's (CarmioOro A-Style) team mates watch on as he receives the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 25 of 25

Francisco Ventoso (CarmioOro A-Style) is the winner of the 2009 Tour of Hainan.

Francisco Ventoso (CarmioOro A-Style) is the winner of the 2009 Tour of Hainan.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

In a dramatic day of racing where Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) was assured victory in this year's Tour of Hainan, a monumental blunder occurred when he made a made a wheel change with another team's rider. The subsequent two-minute penalty allowed Francisco Ventoso (CarmioOro A-Style) to move from second on GC to first overall.

The sun and warmth was back for the final stage in Sanya, and a regimented, predictable day was expected during the 12 laps of the 6.6Km circuit. The pace was high for the most and the yellow jersey wearer Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) stayed around 10th wheel. The only break occurred when Blazej Janiaczyk (Mroz), David Pell (Savings and Loans) and Clemens Fankhauser (Elk Haus) rode clear on the 5th lap. They lasted until two laps remaining.

Sometime then Shpilevsky made the wheel change with the Nutrixxion Sparkasse team.

He went on to win the stage, but it was not the victory he had envisioned. With the time penalty he moved from first to 37th on GC, and missed out on the US$22,000 prize for winning overall individual general classification. Ventoso and his team mates were surprised but thrilled with taking the overall position.

Full Results
1Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia1:41:11
2Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
3Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
4Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
5Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
6Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
7Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
8Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
9Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
10Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
11Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
12Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
13Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
14Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
15Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
16Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
17Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
18Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
19Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
20Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
21Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
22Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
23Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
24Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
25Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
26Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
27Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
28Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
29Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
30Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
31Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style
32Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
33Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
34Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
35Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
36Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
37Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
38Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
39Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
40Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
41Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
42Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
43Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
44Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
45Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
46Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
47Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
48Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
49Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
50David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
51Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
52Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
53Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
54James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
55Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
56Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
57Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
58Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
59Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
60Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
61Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
62Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
63Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine
64William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
65James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
66Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
67Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
68Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
69Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
70Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
71Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
72Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
73Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
74Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
75Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
76Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
77Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
78Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
79Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
80Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
81Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
82Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
83Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
84Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
85Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
86Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
87Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
88Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
89Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
90Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
91Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
92Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
93Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
94Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:00:13
95Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
96Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
97Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
98Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia0:00:16
99Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia0:00:27
100Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly0:00:29
101Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:00:45
102Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:01:40
103Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:02:07
104Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:06:07

Sprint 1
1Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia5pts
2Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style3
3Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style1

Sprint 2
1Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia5pts
2Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style3
3Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine1

Sprint 3
1Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team5pts
2David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team3
3Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus1

Finish
1Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia16pts
2Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia14
3Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style13
4Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine12
5Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team11
6Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style10
7Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team9
8Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team8
9Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team7
10Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus6
11Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team5
12Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha4
13Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine3
14Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly2
15Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team1

Teams
1Carmiooro - A Style5:03:33
2Ukraine
3Mroz Continental Team
4ELK Haus
5Russian Federation
6People's Republic of China
7Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
8Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
9Polygon Sweet Nice Team
10Savings & Loans Cycling Team
11Netherlands
12AC Sparta Praha
13Hong Kong, China
14Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
15Kazakhstan
16Giant Asia Racing Team
17Slovenia
18Seoul Cycling0:00:13
19Jelly Belly Cycling Team0:00:29

Asian Teams
1People's Republic of China5:03:33
2Hong Kong, China
3Kazakhstan
4Giant Asia Racing Team
5Polygon Sweet Nice Team
6Seoul Cycling0:00:13
7Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team0:00:45

Final general classification
1Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style32:53:22
2Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia0:00:17
3Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:27
4Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:00:39
5Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus0:00:41
6Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style0:00:44
7Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands0:00:46
8Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:47
9Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team0:00:48
10Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
11Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
12Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:49
13Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
14Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia0:00:50
15Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
16Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
17David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
18Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team0:00:51
19Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
20Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:52
21Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
22Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
23Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
24Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
25Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
26Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
27Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
28Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
29Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
30Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
31Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
32Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
33Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
34Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
35Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:01:02
36James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:01:16
37Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia0:01:40
38Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style0:07:53
39Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:14:46
40Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:14:50
41Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:15:01
42Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly0:15:16
43Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine0:15:50
44Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:20:40
45Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team0:23:04
46Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands0:24:45
47Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China0:24:51
48Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
49Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha0:24:52
50Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
51James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
52Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
53Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
54Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
55Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
56Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team0:25:17
57Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team0:25:22
58Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:25:25
59Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha0:25:32
60Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly0:25:47
61Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus0:26:33
62Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style0:27:03
63Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia0:27:31
64Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia0:29:56
65Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:35:12
66Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands0:38:46
67Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team0:39:13
68Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:39:15
69Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:41:57
70Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:43:20
71Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:46:31
72Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine0:46:50
73Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus0:47:03
74Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
75Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:47:04
76Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
77Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:49:10
78Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus0:59:08
79Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:59:12
80Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
81Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
82Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
83William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
84Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team1:00:01
85Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style1:00:51
86Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia1:02:29
87Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team1:03:07
88Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China1:03:23
89Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China1:03:31
90Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse1:06:18
91Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team1:10:44
92Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team1:13:32
93Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus1:13:35
94Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse1:14:29
95Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling1:14:41
96Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse1:15:35
97Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands1:17:44
98Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team1:20:37
99Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team1:22:50
100Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team1:23:37
101Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team1:30:16
102Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia1:30:56
103Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team1:31:30
104Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha1:34:26

Points classification
1Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia142pts
2Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style136
3Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia108
4Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine69
5Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style64
6Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine50
7Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team46
8Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team42
9Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team39
10Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse32
11Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team31
12Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus27
13Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly25
14Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan22
15Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus22
16Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan20
17Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus18
18Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse18
19Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia17
20David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team17
21Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands16
22Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team15
23Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China14
24Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands11
25Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China11
26Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team11
27Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team11
28Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha9
29James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team9
30Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia9
31Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team8
32Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine6
33Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team6
34Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team6
35Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team6
36Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling6
37Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse5
38Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan5
39Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly5
40Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China5
41Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly5
42Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands5
43Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling4
44Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team4
45Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha4
46Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling3
47Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine2
48James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team2
49Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus2
50Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team1
51Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia1
52Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style1
53Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine1

Teams classification
1Ukraine98:42:26
2Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:00:09
3Carmiooro - A Style0:00:16
4Mroz Continental Team
5Russian Federation
6People's Republic of China
7Savings & Loans Cycling Team
8Hong Kong, China
9Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
10Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team0:01:11
11Kazakhstan0:14:14
12ELK Haus0:24:16
13Netherlands
14Slovenia0:25:18
15Seoul Cycling0:38:27
16Jelly Belly Cycling Team0:38:43
17Giant Asia Racing Team0:48:16
18Polygon Sweet Nice Team1:34:28
19AC Sparta Praha2:21:50

Asian Riders Classification
1Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China32:54:09
2Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:02
3Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:00:03
4Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
5Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:05
6Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
7Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
8Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
9Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
10Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
11Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:13:59
12Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:14:03
13Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:14:14
14Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:19:53
15Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China0:24:04
16Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:24:05
17Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
18Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
19Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
20Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:34:25
21Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team0:38:26
22Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:38:28
23Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:42:33
24Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:45:44
25Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:46:17
26Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
27Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:48:23
28Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:58:25
29Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
30Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team0:59:14
31Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China1:02:36
32Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China1:02:44
33Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling1:13:54
34Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team1:22:50

Asian Team Classification
1People's Republic of China98:42:42
2Hong Kong, China
3Kazakhstan0:13:58
4Seoul Cycling0:38:11
5Giant Asia Racing Team0:48:00
6Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team1:11:32
7Polygon Sweet Nice Team1:48:35

Latest on Cyclingnews