Image 1 of 25 Time to enjoy yourselves. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 25 Ma Haijun (China) awaits the start as the Asian leader. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 25 The jersey wearers at the front before the start of the final stage. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 25 The peloton round a corner on a fine Sanya morning. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 25 Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) rides comfortably in the pack. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 25 The peloton cross a bridge. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 25 The peloton ride down the finishing straight. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 25 The pace was high during the final stage. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 25 Russia and Nutrixxion Sparkasse riding on the front. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 25 The riders pass some palms. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 25 Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) takes another win, and overall victory. Or so he thinks. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 25 The Russians in disbelief at hearing the news of the penalty. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 25 Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) rides away from winning team CarmioOro A-Style. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 25 Francisco Ventoso (CarmioOro A-Style) celebrates with Gordon McCauley (Subway-Avanti) after there unexpected rise in GC. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 25 Francisco Ventoso (CarmioOro A-Style) celebrates with his team manager. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 25 Heading towards the team car CarmioOro A-Style were in good spirits. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 25 A US$22,000 hug. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 25 The Tour of Hainan always have plenty of entertainment before each days presentation. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 25 Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) waiting to receive his sprinters jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 25 Sorry mate (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 21 of 25 Ma Haijun (China) lets loose with the champagne. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 22 of 25 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) held onto the KOM jersey the whole tour. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 23 of 25 Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) thinks of what could have been, while receiving the green sprinters jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 24 of 25 Francisco Ventoso's (CarmioOro A-Style) team mates watch on as he receives the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 25 of 25 Francisco Ventoso (CarmioOro A-Style) is the winner of the 2009 Tour of Hainan. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

In a dramatic day of racing where Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) was assured victory in this year's Tour of Hainan, a monumental blunder occurred when he made a made a wheel change with another team's rider. The subsequent two-minute penalty allowed Francisco Ventoso (CarmioOro A-Style) to move from second on GC to first overall.

The sun and warmth was back for the final stage in Sanya, and a regimented, predictable day was expected during the 12 laps of the 6.6Km circuit. The pace was high for the most and the yellow jersey wearer Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) stayed around 10th wheel. The only break occurred when Blazej Janiaczyk (Mroz), David Pell (Savings and Loans) and Clemens Fankhauser (Elk Haus) rode clear on the 5th lap. They lasted until two laps remaining.

Sometime then Shpilevsky made the wheel change with the Nutrixxion Sparkasse team.

He went on to win the stage, but it was not the victory he had envisioned. With the time penalty he moved from first to 37th on GC, and missed out on the US$22,000 prize for winning overall individual general classification. Ventoso and his team mates were surprised but thrilled with taking the overall position.

Full Results 1 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 1:41:11 2 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 3 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 4 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 5 Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 6 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 7 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 8 Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 9 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 10 Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus 11 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 12 Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 13 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 14 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 15 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 16 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 17 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 18 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 19 Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands 20 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 21 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 22 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 23 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 24 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 25 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 26 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 27 Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style 28 Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 29 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 30 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 31 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style 32 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 33 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus 34 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia 35 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 36 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 37 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 38 Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 39 Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly 40 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 41 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 42 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 43 Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China 44 Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia 45 Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 46 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands 47 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 48 Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 49 Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China 50 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 51 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 52 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 53 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 54 James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 55 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 56 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 57 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 58 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 59 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 60 Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine 61 Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 62 Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style 63 Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine 64 William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 65 James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 66 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 67 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 68 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 69 Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 70 Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 71 Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 72 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 73 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style 74 Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China 75 Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 76 Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 77 Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China 78 Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 79 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 80 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 81 Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 82 Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus 83 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 84 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 85 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 86 Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands 87 Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 88 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 89 Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus 90 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 91 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 92 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 93 Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China 94 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:00:13 95 Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling 96 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 97 Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia 98 Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia 0:00:16 99 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:27 100 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly 0:00:29 101 Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:00:45 102 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:01:40 103 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:02:07 104 Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:06:07

Sprint 1 1 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 5 pts 2 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 3 3 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 1

Sprint 2 1 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 5 pts 2 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 3 3 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 1

Sprint 3 1 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 5 pts 2 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 3 3 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus 1

Finish 1 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 16 pts 2 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 14 3 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 13 4 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 12 5 Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 11 6 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 10 7 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 9 8 Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 8 9 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 7 10 Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus 6 11 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 5 12 Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 4 13 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 3 14 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 2 15 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 1

Teams 1 Carmiooro - A Style 5:03:33 2 Ukraine 3 Mroz Continental Team 4 ELK Haus 5 Russian Federation 6 People's Republic of China 7 Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 8 Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team 9 Polygon Sweet Nice Team 10 Savings & Loans Cycling Team 11 Netherlands 12 AC Sparta Praha 13 Hong Kong, China 14 Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 15 Kazakhstan 16 Giant Asia Racing Team 17 Slovenia 18 Seoul Cycling 0:00:13 19 Jelly Belly Cycling Team 0:00:29

Asian Teams 1 People's Republic of China 5:03:33 2 Hong Kong, China 3 Kazakhstan 4 Giant Asia Racing Team 5 Polygon Sweet Nice Team 6 Seoul Cycling 0:00:13 7 Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:00:45

Final general classification 1 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 32:53:22 2 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:17 3 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:27 4 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 0:00:39 5 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 0:00:41 6 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 0:00:44 7 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:46 8 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:47 9 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 0:00:48 10 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 11 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 12 Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:00:49 13 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 14 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:50 15 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 16 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 17 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 18 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 0:00:51 19 Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia 20 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:52 21 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 22 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 23 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 24 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 25 Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China 26 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 27 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia 28 Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus 29 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands 30 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 31 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 32 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 33 Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China 34 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 35 Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:01:02 36 James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:01:16 37 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 0:01:40 38 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style 0:07:53 39 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:14:46 40 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:14:50 41 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:15:01 42 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly 0:15:16 43 Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine 0:15:50 44 Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:20:40 45 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 0:23:04 46 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 0:24:45 47 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:24:51 48 Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style 49 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 0:24:52 50 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 51 James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 52 Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 53 Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 54 Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style 55 Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 56 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 0:25:17 57 Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 0:25:22 58 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 0:25:25 59 Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 0:25:32 60 Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly 0:25:47 61 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 0:26:33 62 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 0:27:03 63 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 0:27:31 64 Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia 0:29:56 65 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:35:12 66 Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands 0:38:46 67 Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 0:39:13 68 Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:39:15 69 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:41:57 70 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:43:20 71 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:46:31 72 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 0:46:50 73 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus 0:47:03 74 Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine 75 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:47:04 76 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 77 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:49:10 78 Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus 0:59:08 79 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:59:12 80 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 81 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 82 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 83 William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 84 Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 1:00:01 85 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style 1:00:51 86 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 1:02:29 87 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 1:03:07 88 Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China 1:03:23 89 Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China 1:03:31 90 Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 1:06:18 91 Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 1:10:44 92 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 1:13:32 93 Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus 1:13:35 94 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 1:14:29 95 Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling 1:14:41 96 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 1:15:35 97 Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands 1:17:44 98 Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 1:20:37 99 Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 1:22:50 100 Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 1:23:37 101 Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 1:30:16 102 Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia 1:30:56 103 Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 1:31:30 104 Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 1:34:26

Points classification 1 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 142 pts 2 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 136 3 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 108 4 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 69 5 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 64 6 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 50 7 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 46 8 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 42 9 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 39 10 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 32 11 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 31 12 Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus 27 13 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 25 14 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 22 15 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 22 16 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 20 17 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 18 18 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 18 19 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 17 20 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 17 21 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 16 22 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 15 23 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 14 24 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 11 25 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 11 26 Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 11 27 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 11 28 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 9 29 James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 9 30 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 9 31 Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 8 32 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 6 33 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 6 34 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 6 35 Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 6 36 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 6 37 Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 5 38 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 5 39 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly 5 40 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 5 41 Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly 5 42 Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands 5 43 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 4 44 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 4 45 Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 4 46 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 3 47 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 2 48 James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 2 49 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus 2 50 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 1 51 Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia 1 52 Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style 1 53 Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine 1

Teams classification 1 Ukraine 98:42:26 2 Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 0:00:09 3 Carmiooro - A Style 0:00:16 4 Mroz Continental Team 5 Russian Federation 6 People's Republic of China 7 Savings & Loans Cycling Team 8 Hong Kong, China 9 Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 10 Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:01:11 11 Kazakhstan 0:14:14 12 ELK Haus 0:24:16 13 Netherlands 14 Slovenia 0:25:18 15 Seoul Cycling 0:38:27 16 Jelly Belly Cycling Team 0:38:43 17 Giant Asia Racing Team 0:48:16 18 Polygon Sweet Nice Team 1:34:28 19 AC Sparta Praha 2:21:50

Asian Riders Classification 1 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 32:54:09 2 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:02 3 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:00:03 4 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 5 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:05 6 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 7 Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China 8 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 9 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 10 Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China 11 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:13:59 12 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:14:03 13 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:14:14 14 Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:19:53 15 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:24:04 16 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:24:05 17 Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 18 Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 19 Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 20 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:34:25 21 Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 0:38:26 22 Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:38:28 23 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:42:33 24 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:45:44 25 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:46:17 26 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 27 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:48:23 28 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:58:25 29 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 30 Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 0:59:14 31 Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China 1:02:36 32 Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China 1:02:44 33 Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling 1:13:54 34 Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 1:22:50