Shpilevsky's wheel change costs Hainan overall victory, $22,000
Spaniard Ventoso awarded overall win after Russian receives time penalty
In a dramatic day of racing where Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) was assured victory in this year's Tour of Hainan, a monumental blunder occurred when he made a made a wheel change with another team's rider. The subsequent two-minute penalty allowed Francisco Ventoso (CarmioOro A-Style) to move from second on GC to first overall.
The sun and warmth was back for the final stage in Sanya, and a regimented, predictable day was expected during the 12 laps of the 6.6Km circuit. The pace was high for the most and the yellow jersey wearer Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) stayed around 10th wheel. The only break occurred when Blazej Janiaczyk (Mroz), David Pell (Savings and Loans) and Clemens Fankhauser (Elk Haus) rode clear on the 5th lap. They lasted until two laps remaining.
Sometime then Shpilevsky made the wheel change with the Nutrixxion Sparkasse team.
He went on to win the stage, but it was not the victory he had envisioned. With the time penalty he moved from first to 37th on GC, and missed out on the US$22,000 prize for winning overall individual general classification. Ventoso and his team mates were surprised but thrilled with taking the overall position.
|1
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|1:41:11
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|3
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|4
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|5
|Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|6
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|7
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|8
|Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|9
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|10
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
|11
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|12
|Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|13
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|14
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|15
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|16
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|17
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|18
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|19
|Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
|20
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|21
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|22
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|23
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|24
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|25
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|26
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|27
|Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
|28
|Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|29
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|30
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|31
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style
|32
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|33
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
|34
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
|35
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|36
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|37
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|38
|Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|39
|Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
|40
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|41
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|42
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|43
|Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|44
|Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
|45
|Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|46
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
|47
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|48
|Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|49
|Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|50
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|51
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|52
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|53
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|54
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|55
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|56
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|57
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|58
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|59
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|60
|Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|61
|Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|62
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
|63
|Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine
|64
|William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|65
|James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|66
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|67
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|68
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|69
|Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|70
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|71
|Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|72
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|73
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
|74
|Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|75
|Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|76
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|77
|Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
|78
|Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|79
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|80
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|81
|Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|82
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
|83
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|84
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|85
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|86
|Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
|87
|Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|88
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|89
|Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
|90
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|91
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|92
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|93
|Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|94
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:00:13
|95
|Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|96
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|97
|Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
|98
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia
|0:00:16
|99
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:27
|100
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
|0:00:29
|101
|Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|102
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:01:40
|103
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:02:07
|104
|Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:06:07
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|3
|3
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|1
|1
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|5
|pts
|2
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|3
|3
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|1
|1
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|5
|pts
|2
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
|1
|1
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|16
|pts
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|14
|3
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|13
|4
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|12
|5
|Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|10
|7
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|9
|8
|Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|8
|9
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
|6
|11
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|4
|13
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|3
|14
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|2
|15
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Carmiooro - A Style
|5:03:33
|2
|Ukraine
|3
|Mroz Continental Team
|4
|ELK Haus
|5
|Russian Federation
|6
|People's Republic of China
|7
|Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|8
|Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|9
|Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|10
|Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|11
|Netherlands
|12
|AC Sparta Praha
|13
|Hong Kong, China
|14
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|15
|Kazakhstan
|16
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|17
|Slovenia
|18
|Seoul Cycling
|0:00:13
|19
|Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|1
|People's Republic of China
|5:03:33
|2
|Hong Kong, China
|3
|Kazakhstan
|4
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|5
|Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|6
|Seoul Cycling
|0:00:13
|7
|Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|1
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|32:53:22
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:17
|3
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:27
|4
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|5
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|0:00:41
|6
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|0:00:44
|7
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:46
|8
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:47
|9
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|0:00:48
|10
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|11
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|12
|Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:49
|13
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|14
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:50
|15
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|16
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|17
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|18
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|19
|Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
|20
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:52
|21
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|22
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|23
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|24
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|25
|Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|26
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|27
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
|28
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
|29
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
|30
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|31
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|32
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|33
|Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
|34
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|35
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:01:02
|36
|James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|37
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|0:01:40
|38
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style
|0:07:53
|39
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:14:46
|40
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:14:50
|41
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:15:01
|42
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
|0:15:16
|43
|Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:15:50
|44
|Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:20:40
|45
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|0:23:04
|46
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|0:24:45
|47
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:24:51
|48
|Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
|49
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|0:24:52
|50
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|51
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|52
|Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|53
|Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|54
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
|55
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|56
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|0:25:17
|57
|Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|0:25:22
|58
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:25:25
|59
|Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|0:25:32
|60
|Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
|0:25:47
|61
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|0:26:33
|62
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|0:27:03
|63
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|0:27:31
|64
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia
|0:29:56
|65
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:35:12
|66
|Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
|0:38:46
|67
|Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|0:39:13
|68
|Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:39:15
|69
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:41:57
|70
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:43:20
|71
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:46:31
|72
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:46:50
|73
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
|0:47:03
|74
|Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|75
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:47:04
|76
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|77
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:49:10
|78
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
|0:59:08
|79
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:59:12
|80
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|81
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|82
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|83
|William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|84
|Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|1:00:01
|85
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
|1:00:51
|86
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|1:02:29
|87
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|1:03:07
|88
|Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|1:03:23
|89
|Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|1:03:31
|90
|Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|1:06:18
|91
|Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|1:10:44
|92
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|1:13:32
|93
|Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
|1:13:35
|94
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|1:14:29
|95
|Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|1:14:41
|96
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|1:15:35
|97
|Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
|1:17:44
|98
|Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|1:20:37
|99
|Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|1:22:50
|100
|Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1:23:37
|101
|Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|1:30:16
|102
|Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
|1:30:56
|103
|Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|1:31:30
|104
|Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|1:34:26
|1
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|142
|pts
|2
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|136
|3
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|108
|4
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|69
|5
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|64
|6
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|50
|7
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|46
|8
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|42
|9
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|39
|10
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|32
|11
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|31
|12
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
|27
|13
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|25
|14
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|22
|15
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|22
|16
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|20
|17
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|18
|18
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|18
|19
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|17
|20
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|17
|21
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|16
|22
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|15
|23
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|14
|24
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|25
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|11
|26
|Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|11
|27
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|11
|28
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|9
|29
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|9
|30
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|9
|31
|Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|8
|32
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|6
|33
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|6
|34
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|6
|35
|Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|6
|36
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|6
|37
|Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|5
|38
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|5
|39
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
|5
|40
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|5
|41
|Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
|5
|42
|Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|43
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|4
|44
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|4
|45
|Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|4
|46
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|3
|47
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|48
|James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|2
|49
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
|2
|50
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|1
|51
|Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
|1
|52
|Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
|1
|53
|Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|1
|1
|Ukraine
|98:42:26
|2
|Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Carmiooro - A Style
|0:00:16
|4
|Mroz Continental Team
|5
|Russian Federation
|6
|People's Republic of China
|7
|Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|8
|Hong Kong, China
|9
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|10
|Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|11
|Kazakhstan
|0:14:14
|12
|ELK Haus
|0:24:16
|13
|Netherlands
|14
|Slovenia
|0:25:18
|15
|Seoul Cycling
|0:38:27
|16
|Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|0:38:43
|17
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:48:16
|18
|Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|1:34:28
|19
|AC Sparta Praha
|2:21:50
|1
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|32:54:09
|2
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:02
|3
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|5
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:05
|6
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|7
|Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|8
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|9
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|10
|Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
|11
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:13:59
|12
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:14:03
|13
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:14:14
|14
|Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:19:53
|15
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:24:04
|16
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:24:05
|17
|Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|18
|Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|19
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|20
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:34:25
|21
|Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|0:38:26
|22
|Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:38:28
|23
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:42:33
|24
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:45:44
|25
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:46:17
|26
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|27
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:48:23
|28
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:58:25
|29
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|30
|Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|0:59:14
|31
|Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|1:02:36
|32
|Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|1:02:44
|33
|Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|1:13:54
|34
|Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1:22:50
|1
|People's Republic of China
|98:42:42
|2
|Hong Kong, China
|3
|Kazakhstan
|0:13:58
|4
|Seoul Cycling
|0:38:11
|5
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:48:00
|6
|Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1:11:32
|7
|Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|1:48:35
