Boris Shpilevsky secures Hainan with stage win
Russian wins stage, looks likely to win tour tomorrow
Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) won stage 8 into Sanya giving himself a 14 second buffer going into tomorrow’s circuit race.
Racing from Dongfang to the starting town of Sanya, the 178.1Km stage included three category climbs and three sprints. Heading out of town the race encountered some very rough roads, but soon the roads turned smooth again and headed upwards. A four man break occurred before the base of the first and main climb of the day gaining 1 minute 45 seconds on the peloton. The break which included Mateusz Taciak (Mroz) took out maximum points on the KOM. By the second sprint at 92Km they had been caught. By the top of the second short but steep KOM the peloton had split into two large groups, and with only seconds dividing the minor placing’s, the riders left behind worked hard to rejoin the leaders.
By the top of the final KOM and only 30Km most had rejoined. The riders then had to negotiate a tricky descent with sharp corners and speed humps. Australian rider riding for Savings and Loans Johnathon Lovelock came off worst for wear crashing into a ditch. He was lucky to escape with no broken bones, but will have a few deep cuts to heal.
The riders headed into Sanya along the picturesque seaside road, and with most riders together another group sprint was in order. Once again though it was Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) asserting his authority winning comfortably and virtually assuring him overall GC honours after tomorrow’s street circuit.
|1
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|4:21:11
|2
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|3
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|4
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|5
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|6
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|7
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|8
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|9
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|10
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|11
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|12
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|13
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|14
|James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|15
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|16
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|17
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|18
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|19
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|20
|Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|21
|Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
|22
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|23
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|24
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|25
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|26
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|27
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
|28
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|29
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|30
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|31
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
|32
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|33
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|34
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
|35
|Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
|36
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|37
|Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
|38
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|39
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|40
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|41
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|42
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|43
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|44
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|45
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
|46
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
|47
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|48
|Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|49
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|50
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|51
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|52
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|53
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|54
|Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
|55
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|56
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|57
|Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine
|58
|Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|59
|Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|60
|Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|61
|Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|62
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|63
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
|64
|Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
|65
|Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|66
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|67
|William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|68
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|69
|Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|70
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
|71
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|72
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|73
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|74
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|75
|Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|76
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|77
|Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|0:00:30
|78
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:10
|79
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|0:01:39
|80
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia
|81
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
|82
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|83
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style
|0:04:26
|84
|Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:11:32
|85
|Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|86
|Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:14:21
|87
|Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
|88
|Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
|89
|Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|90
|Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|91
|Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|92
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|0:14:23
|93
|Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
|94
|Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|95
|Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|96
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|97
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|98
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|99
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|100
|Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|101
|Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|102
|Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|0:17:18
|103
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:21:39
|104
|Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|0:35:14
|DNF
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team
|DNF
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|DNF
|Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia
|DNS
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
|DNS
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|DSQ
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia
|DSQ
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|1
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|5
|pts
|2
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|3
|3
|Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|1
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|5
|pts
|2
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|3
|3
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|1
|1
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|pts
|2
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|3
|3
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|1
|1
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|16
|pts
|2
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|13
|4
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|12
|5
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|11
|6
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|10
|7
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|9
|8
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|8
|9
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|7
|10
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|5
|12
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|4
|13
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|3
|14
|James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|1
|1
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|3
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|1
|1
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|5
|pts
|2
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|2
|4
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style
|1
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|3
|pts
|2
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|3
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Kazakhstan
|13:03:33
|2
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|3
|Russian Federation
|4
|Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|5
|Ukraine
|6
|Mroz Continental Team
|7
|ELK Haus
|8
|Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|9
|Carmiooro - A Style
|10
|Netherlands
|11
|China
|12
|Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|13
|Slovenia
|14
|Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|15
|Hong Kong
|16
|Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|17
|Seoul Cycling
|18
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|19
|AC Sparta Praha
|0:35:14
|1
|Kazakhstan
|13:03:33
|2
|Chian
|3
|Hong Kong
|4
|Seoul Cycling
|5
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|6
|Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:11:32
|7
|Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:14:23
|1
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|31:12:04
|2
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|0:00:14
|3
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:33
|4
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:35
|5
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|6
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|0:00:48
|7
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|0:00:53
|8
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|9
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:54
|10
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:55
|11
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|12
|Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:56
|13
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|14
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:57
|15
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|16
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|17
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|0:00:58
|18
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|19
|Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
|20
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:59
|21
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|22
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|23
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|24
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|25
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|26
|Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|27
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|28
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
|29
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
|30
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
|31
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|32
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|33
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|34
|Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
|35
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|36
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:01:09
|37
|James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|38
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style
|0:08:00
|39
|Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:14:40
|40
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:14:53
|41
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
|0:14:54
|42
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:14:55
|43
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:14:57
|44
|Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:15:57
|45
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|0:23:11
|46
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|0:24:52
|47
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:24:58
|48
|Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
|49
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|0:24:59
|50
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|51
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|52
|Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|53
|Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|54
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
|55
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|56
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|0:25:24
|57
|Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|0:25:29
|58
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:25:32
|59
|Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|0:25:39
|60
|Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
|0:25:54
|61
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|0:26:40
|62
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|0:27:10
|63
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|0:27:11
|64
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia
|0:29:47
|65
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:35:19
|66
|Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
|0:38:53
|67
|Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|0:39:20
|68
|Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:39:22
|69
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:40:24
|70
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:43:27
|71
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:46:38
|72
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:46:57
|73
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:47:10
|74
|Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|75
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
|0:47:11
|76
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|77
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|78
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
|0:59:15
|79
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:59:19
|80
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|81
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|82
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|83
|William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|84
|Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|1:00:08
|85
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
|1:00:58
|86
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|1:02:23
|87
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|1:03:14
|88
|Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|1:03:30
|89
|Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|1:03:38
|90
|Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|1:06:25
|91
|Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|1:10:51
|92
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|1:13:39
|93
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|1:13:42
|94
|Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
|95
|Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|1:14:35
|96
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|1:14:36
|97
|Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
|1:17:51
|98
|Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|1:20:44
|99
|Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|1:22:57
|100
|Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1:22:59
|101
|Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|1:30:23
|102
|Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
|1:30:50
|103
|Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|1:31:37
|104
|Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|1:34:33
|1
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|121
|pts
|2
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|119
|3
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|89
|4
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|57
|5
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|51
|6
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|46
|7
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|45
|8
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|34
|9
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|33
|10
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|32
|11
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|26
|12
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|23
|13
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|22
|14
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|22
|15
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
|21
|16
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|20
|17
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|18
|18
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|18
|19
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|17
|20
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|16
|21
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|15
|22
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|14
|23
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|14
|24
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|25
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|11
|26
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|9
|27
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|9
|28
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|9
|29
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|6
|30
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|6
|31
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|6
|32
|Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|6
|33
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|6
|34
|Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|5
|35
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|5
|36
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
|5
|37
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|5
|38
|Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
|5
|39
|Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|40
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|4
|41
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|4
|42
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|4
|43
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|3
|44
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|45
|James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|2
|46
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|1
|47
|Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
|1
|48
|Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
|1
|49
|Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|1
|50
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
|1
|51
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|-5
|1
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|24
|pts
|2
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|17
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|10
|4
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|9
|5
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|5
|6
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|4
|7
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|3
|8
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|3
|10
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|2
|11
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|2
|12
|Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|13
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|1
|14
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|15
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style
|1
|16
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|1
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|31:12:58
|2
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:02
|3
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|5
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:05
|6
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|7
|Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|8
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|9
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|10
|Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
|11
|Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:13:46
|12
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:13:59
|13
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:14:01
|14
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:14:03
|15
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:24:04
|16
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:24:05
|17
|Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|18
|Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|19
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|20
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:34:25
|21
|Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|0:38:26
|22
|Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:38:28
|23
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:42:33
|24
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:45:44
|25
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:46:16
|26
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:46:17
|27
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|28
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:58:25
|29
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|30
|Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|0:59:14
|31
|Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|1:02:36
|32
|Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|1:02:44
|33
|Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|1:13:41
|34
|Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1:22:05
|1
|Ukraine
|93:38:53
|2
|Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:16
|4
|Russian Federation
|5
|Mroz Continental Team
|6
|Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|7
|Carmiooro - A Style
|8
|China
|9
|Hong Kong
|10
|Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|11
|Kazakhstan
|0:14:14
|12
|ELK Haus
|0:24:16
|13
|Netherlands
|14
|Slovenia
|0:25:18
|15
|Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|0:38:14
|16
|Seoul Cycling
|17
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:48:16
|18
|Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|1:34:28
|19
|AC Sparta Praha
|2:21:50
|1
|China
|93:39:09
|2
|Hong Kong
|3
|Kazakhstan
|0:13:58
|4
|Seoul Cycling
|0:37:58
|5
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:48:00
|6
|Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1:10:47
|7
|Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|1:48:35
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
-
Flandriencross: Van de Putte wins junior men's raceBaers, Harteel round out all-Belgian podium
-
Flandriencross: Vandeputte wins U23 men's raceKamp and Kielich round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy