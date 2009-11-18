Trending

Boris Shpilevsky secures Hainan with stage win

Russian wins stage, looks likely to win tour tomorrow

Image 1 of 24

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) in the yellow leaders jersey.

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) in the yellow leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 24

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) signs on prior to the stage.

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) signs on prior to the stage.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 24

Rene Obst (Nutrixxion Sparkasse) on the front during the early part of the stage.

Rene Obst (Nutrixxion Sparkasse) on the front during the early part of the stage.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 24

The break pass through a small town, heading towards the hills.

The break pass through a small town, heading towards the hills.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 24

The peloton ride up the first category 2 climb.

The peloton ride up the first category 2 climb.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 24

Subway-Avanti decided to try and shake some of the competitors.

Subway-Avanti decided to try and shake some of the competitors.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 24

Daniele Colli (CarmioOro A-Style) leads the three man break half way through the stage.

Daniele Colli (CarmioOro A-Style) leads the three man break half way through the stage.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 24

Grega Bole (Slovenia) takes top points at the second intermediate sprint.

Grega Bole (Slovenia) takes top points at the second intermediate sprint.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 24

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) was looking strong all day.

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) was looking strong all day.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 24

Sergey Kolesnikov (Russia) leads the peloton.

Sergey Kolesnikov (Russia) leads the peloton.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 24

The peloton speed along.

The peloton speed along.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 24

Willian Dickeson (Savings and Loans) and Alexandr Shushemoin (Kazakhstan) during a short lived break.

Willian Dickeson (Savings and Loans) and Alexandr Shushemoin (Kazakhstan) during a short lived break.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 24

Sebastien Fournet Fayard (CarmioOro A-Style) leads as the pace picks up.

Sebastien Fournet Fayard (CarmioOro A-Style) leads as the pace picks up.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 24

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) takes a corner as he descends.

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) takes a corner as he descends.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 24

The main group during the tricky descent.

The main group during the tricky descent.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 24

Johnathon Lovelock (Savings and Loans) was lucky to escape serious injury after falling into a ditch on the descent.

Johnathon Lovelock (Savings and Loans) was lucky to escape serious injury after falling into a ditch on the descent.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 24

Johnathon Lovelock (Savings and Loans) is helped out by the medics.

Johnathon Lovelock (Savings and Loans) is helped out by the medics.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 24

With 10Km to go the riders start to position themselves.

With 10Km to go the riders start to position themselves.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 24

The sprint winds up.

The sprint winds up.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 24

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) shows off another fine sprinting performance.

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) shows off another fine sprinting performance.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 21 of 24

Part of the pre presentation performances.

Part of the pre presentation performances.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 22 of 24

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) lets loose on the podium, knowing the tour is his again.

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) lets loose on the podium, knowing the tour is his again.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 23 of 24

Ma Haijun (China) lloks set to take home the Asian jersey.

Ma Haijun (China) lloks set to take home the Asian jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 24 of 24

Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) has worked hard for his KOM jersey.

Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) has worked hard for his KOM jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) won stage 8 into Sanya giving himself a 14 second buffer going into tomorrow’s circuit race.

Racing from Dongfang to the starting town of Sanya, the 178.1Km stage included three category climbs and three sprints. Heading out of town the race encountered some very rough roads, but soon the roads turned smooth again and headed upwards. A four man break occurred before the base of the first and main climb of the day gaining 1 minute 45 seconds on the peloton. The break which included Mateusz Taciak (Mroz) took out maximum points on the KOM. By the second sprint at 92Km they had been caught. By the top of the second short but steep KOM the peloton had split into two large groups, and with only seconds dividing the minor placing’s, the riders left behind worked hard to rejoin the leaders.

By the top of the final KOM and only 30Km most had rejoined. The riders then had to negotiate a tricky descent with sharp corners and speed humps. Australian rider riding for Savings and Loans Johnathon Lovelock came off worst for wear crashing into a ditch. He was lucky to escape with no broken bones, but will have a few deep cuts to heal.

The riders headed into Sanya along the picturesque seaside road, and with most riders together another group sprint was in order. Once again though it was Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) asserting his authority winning comfortably and virtually assuring him overall GC honours after tomorrow’s street circuit.
 

Results
1Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia4:21:11
2Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
3Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
4Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
5Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
6Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
7Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
8Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
9Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
10James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
11Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
12Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
13Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
14James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
15Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
16Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
17Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
18Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
19Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
20Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
21Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
22Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
23Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
24Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
25Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
26Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
27Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
28Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
29Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
30Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
31Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
32Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
33Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
34Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
35Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
36Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
37Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
38Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
39Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
40Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
41Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
42Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
43Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
44Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
45Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
46Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
47Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
48Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
49Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
50David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
51Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
52Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
53Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
54Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
55Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
56Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
57Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine
58Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
59Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
60Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
61Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
62Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
63Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
64Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
65Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
66Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
67William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
68Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
69Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
70Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
71Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
72Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
73Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
74Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
75Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
76Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
77Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team0:00:30
78Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia0:01:10
79Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style0:01:39
80Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia
81Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
82Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
83Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style0:04:26
84Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:11:32
85Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
86Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:14:21
87Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
88Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
89Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
90Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
91Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
92Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team0:14:23
93Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
94Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
95Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
96Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
97Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
98Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
99Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
100Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
101Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
102Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team0:17:18
103Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:21:39
104Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha0:35:14
DNFJonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
DNFLars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team
DNFHari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
DNFMarc Habets (Ned) Netherlands
DNFGasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia
DNSJaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
DNSHui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
DSQAlexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia
DSQMohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team

Sprint 1
1Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style5pts
2Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team3
3Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine1

Sprint 2
1Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia5pts
2Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style3
3Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style1

Sprint 3
1Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands5pts
2Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China3
3Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling1

Finish
1Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia16pts
2Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team14
3Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style13
4Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team12
5Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine11
6Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan10
7Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha9
8Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse8
9Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team7
10James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team6
11Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia5
12Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan4
13Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team3
14James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team2
15Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia1

Mountain 1 - Cat.3
1Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team3pts
2Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine2
3Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style1

Mountain 2 - Cat.2
1Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine5pts
2Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team3
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly2
4Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style1

Mountain 3 - Cat.3
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly3pts
2Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine2
3Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team1

Teams
1Kazakhstan13:03:33
2Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
3Russian Federation
4Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
5Ukraine
6Mroz Continental Team
7ELK Haus
8Savings & Loans Cycling Team
9Carmiooro - A Style
10Netherlands
11China
12Polygon Sweet Nice Team
13Slovenia
14Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
15Hong Kong
16Jelly Belly Cycling Team
17Seoul Cycling
18Giant Asia Racing Team
19AC Sparta Praha0:35:14

Asian Teams
1Kazakhstan13:03:33
2Chian
3Hong Kong
4Seoul Cycling
5Giant Asia Racing Team
6Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team0:11:32
7Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:14:23

General Classification
1Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia31:12:04
2Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style0:00:14
3Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia0:00:33
4Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:35
5Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:00:46
6Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus0:00:48
7Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style0:00:53
8Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
9Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:54
10Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:55
11Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
12Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:56
13Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
14Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia0:00:57
15Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
16Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
17Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team0:00:58
18Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
19Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
20Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:59
21Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
22Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
23Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
24David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
25Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
26Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
27Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
28Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
29Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
30Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
31Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
32Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
33Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
34Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
35Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
36Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:01:09
37James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:01:23
38Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style0:08:00
39Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:14:40
40Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:14:53
41Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly0:14:54
42Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:14:55
43Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:14:57
44Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine0:15:57
45Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team0:23:11
46Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands0:24:52
47Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China0:24:58
48Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
49Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha0:24:59
50Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
51James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
52Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
53Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
54Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
55Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
56Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team0:25:24
57Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team0:25:29
58Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:25:32
59Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha0:25:39
60Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly0:25:54
61Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus0:26:40
62Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style0:27:10
63Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia0:27:11
64Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia0:29:47
65Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:35:19
66Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands0:38:53
67Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team0:39:20
68Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:39:22
69Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:40:24
70Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:43:27
71Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:46:38
72Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine0:46:57
73Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:47:10
74Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
75Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus0:47:11
76Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
77Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
78Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus0:59:15
79Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:59:19
80Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
81Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
82Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
83William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
84Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team1:00:08
85Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style1:00:58
86Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia1:02:23
87Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team1:03:14
88Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China1:03:30
89Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China1:03:38
90Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse1:06:25
91Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team1:10:51
92Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team1:13:39
93Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse1:13:42
94Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
95Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling1:14:35
96Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse1:14:36
97Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands1:17:51
98Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team1:20:44
99Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team1:22:57
100Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team1:22:59
101Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team1:30:23
102Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia1:30:50
103Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team1:31:37
104Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha1:34:33

Points Classification
1Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia121pts
2Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style119
3Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia89
4Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine57
5Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style51
6Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine46
7Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team45
8Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team34
9Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team33
10Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse32
11Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team26
12Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly23
13Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan22
14Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus22
15Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus21
16Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan20
17Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus18
18Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse18
19Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia17
20Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands16
21Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team15
22Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China14
23David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team14
24Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands11
25Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China11
26Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha9
27James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team9
28Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia9
29Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine6
30Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team6
31Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team6
32Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team6
33Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling6
34Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse5
35Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan5
36Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly5
37Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China5
38Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly5
39Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands5
40Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling4
41Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team4
42Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team4
43Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling3
44Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine2
45James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team2
46Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team1
47Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia1
48Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style1
49Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine1
50Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus1
51Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse-5

Points Classification
1Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine24pts
2Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team17
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly10
4Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team9
5Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia5
6Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling4
7Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan3
8Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team3
9Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China3
10Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus2
11Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China2
12Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine2
13Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style1
14Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands1
15Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style1
16Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands1

Asian Riders Classifcation
1Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China31:12:58
2Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:02
3Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:00:03
4Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
5Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:05
6Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
7Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
8Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
9Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
10Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
11Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:13:46
12Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:13:59
13Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:14:01
14Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:14:03
15Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China0:24:04
16Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:24:05
17Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
18Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
19Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
20Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:34:25
21Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team0:38:26
22Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:38:28
23Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:42:33
24Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:45:44
25Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:46:16
26Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:46:17
27Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
28Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:58:25
29Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
30Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team0:59:14
31Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China1:02:36
32Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China1:02:44
33Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling1:13:41
34Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team1:22:05

Teams Classification
1Ukraine93:38:53
2Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:00:09
3Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:16
4Russian Federation
5Mroz Continental Team
6Savings & Loans Cycling Team
7Carmiooro - A Style
8China
9Hong Kong
10Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team0:01:11
11Kazakhstan0:14:14
12ELK Haus0:24:16
13Netherlands
14Slovenia0:25:18
15Jelly Belly Cycling Team0:38:14
16Seoul Cycling
17Giant Asia Racing Team0:48:16
18Polygon Sweet Nice Team1:34:28
19AC Sparta Praha2:21:50

Asian Teams Classification
1China93:39:09
2Hong Kong
3Kazakhstan0:13:58
4Seoul Cycling0:37:58
5Giant Asia Racing Team0:48:00
6Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team1:10:47
7Polygon Sweet Nice Team1:48:35

