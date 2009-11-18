Image 1 of 24 Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) in the yellow leaders jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 24 Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) signs on prior to the stage. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 24 Rene Obst (Nutrixxion Sparkasse) on the front during the early part of the stage. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 24 The break pass through a small town, heading towards the hills. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 24 The peloton ride up the first category 2 climb. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 24 Subway-Avanti decided to try and shake some of the competitors. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 24 Daniele Colli (CarmioOro A-Style) leads the three man break half way through the stage. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 24 Grega Bole (Slovenia) takes top points at the second intermediate sprint. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 24 Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) was looking strong all day. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 24 Sergey Kolesnikov (Russia) leads the peloton. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 24 The peloton speed along. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 24 Willian Dickeson (Savings and Loans) and Alexandr Shushemoin (Kazakhstan) during a short lived break. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 24 Sebastien Fournet Fayard (CarmioOro A-Style) leads as the pace picks up. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 24 Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) takes a corner as he descends. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 24 The main group during the tricky descent. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 24 Johnathon Lovelock (Savings and Loans) was lucky to escape serious injury after falling into a ditch on the descent. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 24 Johnathon Lovelock (Savings and Loans) is helped out by the medics. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 24 With 10Km to go the riders start to position themselves. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 24 The sprint winds up. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 24 Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) shows off another fine sprinting performance. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 21 of 24 Part of the pre presentation performances. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 22 of 24 Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) lets loose on the podium, knowing the tour is his again. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 23 of 24 Ma Haijun (China) lloks set to take home the Asian jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 24 of 24 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) has worked hard for his KOM jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) won stage 8 into Sanya giving himself a 14 second buffer going into tomorrow’s circuit race.

Racing from Dongfang to the starting town of Sanya, the 178.1Km stage included three category climbs and three sprints. Heading out of town the race encountered some very rough roads, but soon the roads turned smooth again and headed upwards. A four man break occurred before the base of the first and main climb of the day gaining 1 minute 45 seconds on the peloton. The break which included Mateusz Taciak (Mroz) took out maximum points on the KOM. By the second sprint at 92Km they had been caught. By the top of the second short but steep KOM the peloton had split into two large groups, and with only seconds dividing the minor placing’s, the riders left behind worked hard to rejoin the leaders.

By the top of the final KOM and only 30Km most had rejoined. The riders then had to negotiate a tricky descent with sharp corners and speed humps. Australian rider riding for Savings and Loans Johnathon Lovelock came off worst for wear crashing into a ditch. He was lucky to escape with no broken bones, but will have a few deep cuts to heal.

The riders headed into Sanya along the picturesque seaside road, and with most riders together another group sprint was in order. Once again though it was Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) asserting his authority winning comfortably and virtually assuring him overall GC honours after tomorrow’s street circuit.



Results 1 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 4:21:11 2 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 3 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 4 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 5 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 6 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 7 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 8 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 9 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 10 James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 11 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 12 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 13 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 14 James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 15 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 16 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 17 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 18 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 19 Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 20 Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 21 Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia 22 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 23 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 24 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 25 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 26 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 27 Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus 28 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 29 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 30 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 31 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus 32 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 33 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 34 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia 35 Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands 36 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 37 Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly 38 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 39 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 40 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 41 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 42 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 43 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 44 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 45 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands 46 Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style 47 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 48 Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China 49 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 50 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 51 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 52 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 53 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 54 Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China 55 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 56 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 57 Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine 58 Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine 59 Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 60 Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 61 Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China 62 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 63 Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus 64 Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style 65 Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 66 Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 67 William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 68 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 69 Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 70 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly 71 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 72 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 73 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 74 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 75 Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 76 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 77 Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 0:00:30 78 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 0:01:10 79 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 0:01:39 80 Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia 81 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style 82 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 83 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style 0:04:26 84 Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:11:32 85 Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 86 Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:14:21 87 Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands 88 Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia 89 Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China 90 Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 91 Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 92 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 0:14:23 93 Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus 94 Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China 95 Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 96 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 97 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 98 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 99 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 100 Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling 101 Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 102 Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 0:17:18 103 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:21:39 104 Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 0:35:14 DNF Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team DNF Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team DNF Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team DNF Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands DNF Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia DNS Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team DNS Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China DSQ Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia DSQ Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team

Sprint 1 1 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 5 pts 2 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 3 3 Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine 1

Sprint 2 1 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 5 pts 2 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 3 3 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 1

Sprint 3 1 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 5 pts 2 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 3 3 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 1

Finish 1 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 16 pts 2 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 14 3 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 13 4 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 12 5 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 11 6 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 10 7 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 9 8 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 8 9 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 7 10 James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 6 11 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 5 12 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 4 13 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 3 14 James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 2 15 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 1

Mountain 1 - Cat.3 1 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 3 pts 2 Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine 2 3 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 1

Mountain 2 - Cat.2 1 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 5 pts 2 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 3 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 2 4 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style 1

Mountain 3 - Cat.3 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 3 pts 2 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 2 3 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 1

Teams 1 Kazakhstan 13:03:33 2 Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 3 Russian Federation 4 Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team 5 Ukraine 6 Mroz Continental Team 7 ELK Haus 8 Savings & Loans Cycling Team 9 Carmiooro - A Style 10 Netherlands 11 China 12 Polygon Sweet Nice Team 13 Slovenia 14 Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 15 Hong Kong 16 Jelly Belly Cycling Team 17 Seoul Cycling 18 Giant Asia Racing Team 19 AC Sparta Praha 0:35:14

Asian Teams 1 Kazakhstan 13:03:33 2 Chian 3 Hong Kong 4 Seoul Cycling 5 Giant Asia Racing Team 6 Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:11:32 7 Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:14:23

General Classification 1 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 31:12:04 2 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 0:00:14 3 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:33 4 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:35 5 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 0:00:46 6 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 0:00:48 7 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 0:00:53 8 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 9 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:54 10 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:55 11 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 12 Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:00:56 13 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 14 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:57 15 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 16 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 17 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 0:00:58 18 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 19 Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia 20 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:59 21 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 22 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 23 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 24 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 25 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 26 Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China 27 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 28 Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus 29 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia 30 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands 31 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 32 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 33 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 34 Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China 35 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 36 Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:01:09 37 James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:01:23 38 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style 0:08:00 39 Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:14:40 40 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:14:53 41 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly 0:14:54 42 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:14:55 43 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:14:57 44 Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine 0:15:57 45 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 0:23:11 46 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 0:24:52 47 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:24:58 48 Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style 49 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 0:24:59 50 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 51 James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 52 Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 53 Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 54 Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style 55 Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 56 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 0:25:24 57 Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 0:25:29 58 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 0:25:32 59 Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 0:25:39 60 Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly 0:25:54 61 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 0:26:40 62 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 0:27:10 63 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 0:27:11 64 Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia 0:29:47 65 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:35:19 66 Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands 0:38:53 67 Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 0:39:20 68 Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:39:22 69 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:40:24 70 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:43:27 71 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:46:38 72 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 0:46:57 73 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:47:10 74 Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine 75 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus 0:47:11 76 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 77 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 78 Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus 0:59:15 79 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:59:19 80 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 81 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 82 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 83 William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 84 Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 1:00:08 85 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style 1:00:58 86 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 1:02:23 87 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 1:03:14 88 Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China 1:03:30 89 Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China 1:03:38 90 Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 1:06:25 91 Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 1:10:51 92 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 1:13:39 93 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 1:13:42 94 Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus 95 Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling 1:14:35 96 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 1:14:36 97 Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands 1:17:51 98 Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 1:20:44 99 Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 1:22:57 100 Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 1:22:59 101 Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 1:30:23 102 Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia 1:30:50 103 Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 1:31:37 104 Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 1:34:33

Points Classification 1 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 121 pts 2 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 119 3 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 89 4 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 57 5 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 51 6 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 46 7 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 45 8 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 34 9 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 33 10 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 32 11 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 26 12 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 23 13 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 22 14 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 22 15 Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus 21 16 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 20 17 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 18 18 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 18 19 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 17 20 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 16 21 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 15 22 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 14 23 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 14 24 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 11 25 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 11 26 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 9 27 James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 9 28 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 9 29 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 6 30 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 6 31 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 6 32 Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 6 33 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 6 34 Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 5 35 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 5 36 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly 5 37 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 5 38 Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly 5 39 Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands 5 40 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 4 41 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 4 42 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 4 43 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 3 44 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 2 45 James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 2 46 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 1 47 Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia 1 48 Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style 1 49 Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine 1 50 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus 1 51 Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse -5

Points Classification 1 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 24 pts 2 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 17 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 10 4 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 9 5 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 5 6 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 4 7 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 3 8 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 3 9 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 3 10 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 2 11 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 2 12 Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine 2 13 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 1 14 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 1 15 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style 1 16 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 1

Asian Riders Classifcation 1 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 31:12:58 2 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:02 3 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:00:03 4 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 5 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:05 6 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 7 Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China 8 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 9 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 10 Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China 11 Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:13:46 12 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:13:59 13 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:14:01 14 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:14:03 15 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:24:04 16 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:24:05 17 Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 18 Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 19 Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 20 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:34:25 21 Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 0:38:26 22 Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:38:28 23 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:42:33 24 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:45:44 25 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:46:16 26 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:46:17 27 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 28 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:58:25 29 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 30 Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 0:59:14 31 Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China 1:02:36 32 Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China 1:02:44 33 Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling 1:13:41 34 Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 1:22:05

Teams Classification 1 Ukraine 93:38:53 2 Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 0:00:09 3 Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:00:16 4 Russian Federation 5 Mroz Continental Team 6 Savings & Loans Cycling Team 7 Carmiooro - A Style 8 China 9 Hong Kong 10 Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:01:11 11 Kazakhstan 0:14:14 12 ELK Haus 0:24:16 13 Netherlands 14 Slovenia 0:25:18 15 Jelly Belly Cycling Team 0:38:14 16 Seoul Cycling 17 Giant Asia Racing Team 0:48:16 18 Polygon Sweet Nice Team 1:34:28 19 AC Sparta Praha 2:21:50