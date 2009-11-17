Bole takes cold Hainan stage ahead of Ventoso
Shpilevsky looks set to hold onto yellow jersey
After a testing day for the leader of the race, Grega Bole (Slovenia) took the win, but the leader Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) stayed with the front group and looks set to hold onto the yellow jersey all the way to Sanya with only tomorrow’s stage in the way.
On a cold dreary morning in Danzhou the riders set off on their 182.5Km trek to Dongfang. Three category climb were included in the first half of the race and a large group broke away during the first climb. And after the second climb they had 1minute and 15 seconds on the main group. On the main category 2 climb, Ablay Shugaipov (Kazakhstan) attacked early but Jai Crawford (Savings and Loans) lead the way past him to take top points at the top. Yellow jersey wearer Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) struggled a bit up the climb but managed to hold on. By the base of the descent the lead group had 5 minutes 32 seconds on the rest, and were looking strong as they weaved there way through the tree lined roads.
Wang Mei Ying (Trek Marco-Polo) initiated an attack, taking five other riders. Four of them dropped off and it was only Ying and Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan left. Ying was keen for the break to succeed, but with a strong tail wind for the final 20Km the strength of the large leading group was too much, forming together for another large group sprint. Grega Bole (Slovenia) took the sprint in front of Francisco Ventoso (CarmioOro A-Style) and the yellow jersey Boris Shpilevsky (Russia).
Tomorrow's stage includes three climbs, which should make the chase for the KOM jersey interesting, but barring no incident Shpilevsky should remain in yellow as the Russian team and friends are too strong to overcome.
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|4:08:25
|2
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|3
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|4
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|5
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|6
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|7
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|8
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|9
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|10
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|12
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|13
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|14
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|15
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|16
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|17
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|18
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|19
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|20
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|21
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|22
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|23
|Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|24
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|25
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
|26
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
|27
|Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
|28
|James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|29
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|30
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style
|31
|Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|32
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|33
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|34
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|35
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|36
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|37
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|38
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|39
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
|40
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|41
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|42
|Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|43
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|44
|Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
|45
|Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:13:58
|46
|Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine
|47
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
|48
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|49
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|50
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|0:24:00
|51
|Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
|52
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|53
|Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
|54
|Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team
|55
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|56
|Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
|57
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|58
|Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands
|59
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|60
|Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|61
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
|62
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|63
|Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|64
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|65
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
|66
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|67
|Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|68
|Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia
|69
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|70
|Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|71
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|72
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|73
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|74
|Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|75
|Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|76
|Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
|77
|Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|78
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
|79
|Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|80
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|81
|Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
|82
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|83
|Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|84
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|85
|Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
|86
|Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|87
|Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|88
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|89
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|90
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|91
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|92
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|93
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia
|94
|Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|95
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|96
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
|97
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|98
|William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|99
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|100
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|101
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
|102
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|103
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|104
|Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|105
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|106
|Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|107
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|108
|Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|109
|Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|110
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|111
|Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:31:43
|112
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia
|113
|Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|DNF
|Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|DNS
|Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|DNS
|Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|DNS
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|DNS
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|5
|pts
|2
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|3
|3
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|1
|1
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|pts
|2
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|3
|3
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|1
|1
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|5
|pts
|2
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
|1
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|16
|pts
|2
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|14
|3
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|13
|4
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|12
|5
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|11
|6
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|10
|7
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|9
|8
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|8
|9
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|7
|10
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|11
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|4
|13
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|15
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|1
|1
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|2
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|1
|1
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|3
|pts
|2
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|2
|3
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|1
|1
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|3
|3
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|2
|4
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|1
|1
|Ukraine
|12:25:15
|2
|Carmiooro-AStyle
|3
|Russian Federation
|4
|MrozContinentalTeam
|5
|China
|6
|Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|7
|Hong Kong
|8
|Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|9
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|10
|Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|11
|Kazakhstan
|0:13:58
|12
|Slovenia
|0:24:00
|13
|ELK Haus
|14
|Netherlands
|15
|Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|0:37:58
|16
|Seoul Cycling
|17
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:48:00
|18
|Letua Cycling Team
|1:12:00
|19
|Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|20
|AC Sparta Praha
|1
|China
|12:25:15
|2
|Hong Kong
|3
|Kazakhstan
|0:13:58
|4
|Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:24:00
|5
|Seoul Cycling
|0:37:58
|6
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:48:00
|7
|Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|1:12:00
|1
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|26:51:03
|2
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|0:00:10
|3
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:25
|4
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:26
|5
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|6
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|0:00:38
|7
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:45
|8
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:46
|9
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|11
|Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|12
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|13
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|0:00:47
|14
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|15
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|16
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|17
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|18
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|0:00:48
|19
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|20
|Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
|21
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:49
|22
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|23
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|24
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|25
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|26
|Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|27
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|28
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|29
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
|30
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
|31
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
|32
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|33
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|34
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|35
|Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
|36
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|37
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:59
|38
|James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|39
|Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|40
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style
|0:03:24
|41
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|42
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:14:43
|43
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
|0:14:44
|44
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:14:45
|45
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:14:47
|46
|Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:15:47
|47
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|0:23:01
|48
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|0:24:42
|49
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:24:48
|50
|Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
|51
|Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|0:24:49
|52
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|53
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|54
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|55
|Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|56
|Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|57
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|58
|Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|59
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|60
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
|61
|Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|62
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|63
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:25:09
|64
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|0:25:14
|65
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|0:25:21
|66
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:25:22
|67
|Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|0:25:29
|68
|Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
|0:25:44
|69
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:25:51
|70
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|71
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|0:26:30
|72
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia
|0:27:58
|73
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:28:54
|74
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:35:09
|75
|Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
|0:38:43
|76
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:46:47
|77
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
|0:46:54
|78
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
|0:47:01
|79
|Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team
|80
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|81
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|82
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|83
|Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|84
|Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:49:07
|85
|Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:51:52
|86
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia
|0:54:44
|87
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
|0:59:05
|88
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|0:59:06
|89
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:59:09
|90
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|91
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|92
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|93
|Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|94
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|95
|Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia
|96
|Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
|97
|Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|98
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
|99
|William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|100
|Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|0:59:58
|101
|Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|1:00:02
|102
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|1:00:03
|103
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|1:02:13
|104
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|1:03:10
|105
|Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|1:03:16
|106
|Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
|1:03:20
|107
|Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|108
|Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|1:08:26
|109
|Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|110
|Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
|1:16:19
|111
|Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands
|1:16:52
|112
|Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|1:17:06
|113
|Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|1:30:13
|1
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|105
|pts
|2
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|103
|3
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|79
|4
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|46
|5
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|46
|6
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|45
|7
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
|41
|8
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|31
|9
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|27
|10
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|24
|11
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|23
|12
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|23
|13
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|22
|14
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
|21
|15
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|21
|16
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|18
|17
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|18
|18
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|18
|19
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|16
|20
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|15
|21
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|14
|22
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|23
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|24
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|11
|25
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|11
|26
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|10
|27
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|10
|28
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|9
|29
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|6
|30
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|6
|31
|Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|6
|32
|Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|5
|33
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|5
|34
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
|5
|35
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|5
|36
|Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
|5
|37
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|5
|38
|Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|39
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|4
|40
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|4
|41
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|4
|42
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|3
|43
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|3
|44
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|3
|45
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|46
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|1
|47
|Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
|1
|48
|Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
|1
|49
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
|1
|50
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|-5
|1
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|17
|pts
|2
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|13
|3
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|6
|4
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|5
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|5
|6
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|4
|7
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|3
|8
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|3
|10
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|2
|11
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|2
|12
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|13
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|1
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|26:51:49
|2
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|3
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|4
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|5
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|6
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:03
|7
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|8
|Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|9
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|10
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|11
|Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
|12
|Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|13
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:13:57
|14
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:13:59
|15
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:14:01
|16
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:24:02
|17
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:24:03
|18
|Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|19
|Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|20
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|21
|Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|22
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|23
|Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|24
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|25
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:24:23
|26
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:28:08
|27
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:34:23
|28
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:46:15
|29
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|30
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|31
|Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:48:21
|32
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:58:23
|33
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|34
|Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|0:59:12
|35
|Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:59:16
|36
|Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|1:02:34
|37
|Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1:07:40
|1
|Ukraine
|80:35:20
|2
|Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Carmiooro - A Style
|0:00:16
|4
|Russian Federation
|5
|Mroz Continental Team
|6
|China
|7
|Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|8
|Hong Kong
|9
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|10
|Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|11
|Kazakhstan
|0:14:14
|12
|ELK Haus
|0:24:16
|13
|Netherlands
|14
|Slovenia
|0:25:18
|15
|Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|0:38:14
|16
|Seoul Cycling
|17
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:48:16
|18
|Letua Cycling Team
|1:12:16
|19
|Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|1:34:28
|20
|AC Sparta Praha
|1:46:36
|1
|China
|80:35:36
|2
|Hong Kong
|3
|Kazakhstan
|0:13:58
|4
|Seoul Cycling
|0:37:58
|5
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:48:00
|6
|Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:59:15
|7
|Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|1:34:12
