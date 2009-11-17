Trending

Bole takes cold Hainan stage ahead of Ventoso

Shpilevsky looks set to hold onto yellow jersey

Image 1 of 18

The press conference about to begin.

The press conference about to begin.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 18

Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) and Wang Mei Ying (Trek Marco-Polo) try to shake things up approaching the second KOM.

Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) and Wang Mei Ying (Trek Marco-Polo) try to shake things up approaching the second KOM.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 18

Sergey Firsanov (Russia) leads the main group up the main climb of the day.

Sergey Firsanov (Russia) leads the main group up the main climb of the day.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 18

Ablay Shugaipov (Kazakhstan) attacks early on the category 2 climb.

Ablay Shugaipov (Kazakhstan) attacks early on the category 2 climb.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 18

Jai Crawford (Savings and Loans) approaching the peak of the main climb in the lead.

Jai Crawford (Savings and Loans) approaching the peak of the main climb in the lead.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 18

Jang Gyung Gu (Seoul) decides it's time to catch the leaders after the climbs.

Jang Gyung Gu (Seoul) decides it's time to catch the leaders after the climbs.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 18

Stuck in no mans land between the leaders and the others was Andrey Mizurov (Kazakhstan), Sergiy Grechyn (Ukraine) and Bernard van Ulden (Jelly Belly).

Stuck in no mans land between the leaders and the others was Andrey Mizurov (Kazakhstan), Sergiy Grechyn (Ukraine) and Bernard van Ulden (Jelly Belly).
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 18

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) survived the climbs in the lead group.

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) survived the climbs in the lead group.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 18

Hui Guo (China) on front of the lead group.

Hui Guo (China) on front of the lead group.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 18

Wang Mei Ying (Trek Marco-Polo) pushes on ahead after the other escapees drop back, except Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan who tags along for the ride.

Wang Mei Ying (Trek Marco-Polo) pushes on ahead after the other escapees drop back, except Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan who tags along for the ride.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 18

Andreas Schllinger (Nutrixxion Sparkasse) leads with home in sight.

Andreas Schllinger (Nutrixxion Sparkasse) leads with home in sight.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 18

Grega Bole (Slovenia) takes a great win against some proven winners of the tour.

Grega Bole (Slovenia) takes a great win against some proven winners of the tour.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 18

As usual the kids were full of enthusiasm.

As usual the kids were full of enthusiasm.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 18

The podium girls take shelter from the icy winds behind the podium truck.

The podium girls take shelter from the icy winds behind the podium truck.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 18

Cheers, the stage place getters on the podium.

Cheers, the stage place getters on the podium.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 18

Ma Haijun (China) takes over the Asian jersey.

Ma Haijun (China) takes over the Asian jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 18

Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) holds onto the KOM jersey.

Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) holds onto the KOM jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 18

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) in the sprinters jersey.

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) in the sprinters jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

After a testing day for the leader of the race, Grega Bole (Slovenia) took the win, but the leader Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) stayed with the front group and looks set to hold onto the yellow jersey all the way to Sanya with only tomorrow’s stage in the way.

On a cold dreary morning in Danzhou the riders set off on their 182.5Km trek to Dongfang. Three category climb were included in the first half of the race and a large group broke away during the first climb. And after the second climb they had 1minute and 15 seconds on the main group. On the main category 2 climb, Ablay Shugaipov (Kazakhstan) attacked early but Jai Crawford (Savings and Loans) lead the way past him to take top points at the top. Yellow jersey wearer Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) struggled a bit up the climb but managed to hold on. By the base of the descent the lead group had 5 minutes 32 seconds on the rest, and were looking strong as they weaved there way through the tree lined roads.

Wang Mei Ying (Trek Marco-Polo) initiated an attack, taking five other riders. Four of them dropped off and it was only Ying and Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan left. Ying was keen for the break to succeed, but with a strong tail wind for the final 20Km the strength of the large leading group was too much, forming together for another large group sprint. Grega Bole (Slovenia) took the sprint in front of Francisco Ventoso (CarmioOro A-Style) and the yellow jersey Boris Shpilevsky (Russia).

Tomorrow's stage includes three climbs, which should make the chase for the KOM jersey interesting, but barring no incident Shpilevsky should remain in yellow as the Russian team and friends are too strong to overcome.
 

Results
1Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia4:08:25
2Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
3Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
4Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
5Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
6Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
7Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
8Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
10Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
11David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
12Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
13Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
14Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
15Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
16Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
17Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
18Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
19Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
20Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
21Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
22Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
23Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
24Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
25Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
26Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
27Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
28James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
29Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
30Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style
31Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
32Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
33Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
34Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
35Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
36Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
37Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
38Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
39Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
40Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
41Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
42Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
43Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
44Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
45Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China0:13:58
46Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine
47Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
48Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
49Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
50Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus0:24:00
51Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
52Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
53Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
54Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team
55Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
56Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
57Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
58Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands
59Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
60Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
61Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
62Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
63Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
64Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
65Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
66Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
67Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
68Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia
69Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
70Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
71Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
72Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
73Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
74Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
75Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
76Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
77Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
78Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
79Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
80Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
81Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
82Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
83Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
84Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
85Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
86Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
87Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
88Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
89Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
90Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
91Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
92James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
93Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia
94Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
95Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
96Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
97Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
98William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
99Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
100Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
101Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
102Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
103Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
104Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
105Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
106Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
107Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
108Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
109Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
110Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
111Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:31:43
112Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia
113Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
DNFMichael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
DNFMohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
DNFJimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
DNSPark Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
DNSChoi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
DNSYevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
DNSMykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine

Sprint 1
1Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia5pts
2Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style3
3Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia1

Sprint 2
1Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands5pts
2Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China3
3Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team1

Sprint 3
1Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan5pts
2Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team3
3Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia1

Finish
1Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia16pts
2Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style14
3Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia13
4Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine12
5Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style11
6Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team10
7Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan9
8Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia8
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly7
10Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands6
11David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team5
12Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China4
13Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team3
14Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine2
15Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse1

Mountain 1 - Category 3
1Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team3pts
2Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia2
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly1

Mountain 2 - Category 3
1Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia3pts
2Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling2
3Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China1

Mountain 3 - Category 2
1Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team5pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly3
3Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling2
4Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine1

Teams
1Ukraine12:25:15
2Carmiooro-AStyle
3Russian Federation
4MrozContinentalTeam
5China
6Savings & Loans Cycling Team
7Hong Kong
8Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
9Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
10Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
11Kazakhstan0:13:58
12Slovenia0:24:00
13ELK Haus
14Netherlands
15Jelly Belly Cycling Team0:37:58
16Seoul Cycling
17Giant Asia Racing Team0:48:00
18Letua Cycling Team1:12:00
19Polygon Sweet Nice Team
20AC Sparta Praha

Asian Teams
1China12:25:15
2Hong Kong
3Kazakhstan0:13:58
4Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team0:24:00
5Seoul Cycling0:37:58
6Giant Asia Racing Team0:48:00
7Polygon Sweet Nice Team1:12:00

General Classification
1Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia26:51:03
2Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style0:00:10
3Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:25
4Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia0:00:26
5Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:00:36
6Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus0:00:38
7Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:45
8Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:46
9Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
10Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
11Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
12Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
13Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style0:00:47
14Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
15Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
16Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
17Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
18Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team0:00:48
19Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
20Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
21Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:49
22Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
23Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
24Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
25David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
26Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
27Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
28Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
29Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
30Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
31Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
32Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
33Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
34Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
35Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
36Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
37Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:59
38James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:01:13
39Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:02:58
40Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style0:03:24
41Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team0:03:45
42Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:14:43
43Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly0:14:44
44Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:14:45
45Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:14:47
46Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine0:15:47
47Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team0:23:01
48Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands0:24:42
49Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China0:24:48
50Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
51Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team0:24:49
52Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
53Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
54James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
55Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
56Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
57Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
58Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
59Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
60Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
61Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
62Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
63Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:25:09
64Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team0:25:14
65Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style0:25:21
66Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:25:22
67Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha0:25:29
68Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly0:25:44
69Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:25:51
70Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
71Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus0:26:30
72Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia0:27:58
73Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:28:54
74Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:35:09
75Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands0:38:43
76Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine0:46:47
77Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team0:46:54
78Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus0:47:01
79Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team
80Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
81Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
82Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
83Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
84Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China0:49:07
85Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:51:52
86Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia0:54:44
87Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus0:59:05
88Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team0:59:06
89Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:59:09
90Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
91Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
92Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
93Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
94Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
95Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia
96Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
97Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
98Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
99William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
100Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team0:59:58
101Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling1:00:02
102Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse1:00:03
103Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia1:02:13
104Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team1:03:10
105Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team1:03:16
106Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands1:03:20
107Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
108Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team1:08:26
109Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
110Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia1:16:19
111Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands1:16:52
112Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team1:17:06
113Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team1:30:13

Points Classification
1Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia105pts
2Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style103
3Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia79
4Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine46
5Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine46
6Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style45
7Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team41
8Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team31
9Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team27
10Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse24
11Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team23
12Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly23
13Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus22
14Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus21
15Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team21
16Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus18
17Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan18
18Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse18
19Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia16
20Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team15
21David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team14
22Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands11
23Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands11
24Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China11
25Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China11
26Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China10
27Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan10
28Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia9
29Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine6
30Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team6
31Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team6
32Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse5
33Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan5
34Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly5
35Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China5
36Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly5
37Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling5
38Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands5
39Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling4
40Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team4
41Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team4
42Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team3
43Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling3
44James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team3
45Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine2
46Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team1
47Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia1
48Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style1
49Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus1
50Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse-5

Mountains Classification
1Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine17pts
2Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team13
3Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team6
4Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia5
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly5
6Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling4
7Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan3
8Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team3
9Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China3
10Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus2
11Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China2
12Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands1
13Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands1

Asian Riders General Classification
1Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China26:51:49
2Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
3Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
4Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:00:01
5Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
6Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:03
7Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
8Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
9Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
10Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
11Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
12Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:02:12
13Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:13:57
14Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:13:59
15Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:14:01
16Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China0:24:02
17Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:24:03
18Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
19Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
20Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
21Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
22Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
23Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
24Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
25Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:24:23
26Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:28:08
27Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:34:23
28Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:46:15
29Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
30Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
31Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China0:48:21
32Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:58:23
33Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
34Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team0:59:12
35Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:59:16
36Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China1:02:34
37Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team1:07:40

Teams Classification
1Ukraine80:35:20
2Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:00:09
3Carmiooro - A Style0:00:16
4Russian Federation
5Mroz Continental Team
6China
7Savings & Loans Cycling Team
8Hong Kong
9Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
10Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team0:01:11
11Kazakhstan0:14:14
12ELK Haus0:24:16
13Netherlands
14Slovenia0:25:18
15Jelly Belly Cycling Team0:38:14
16Seoul Cycling
17Giant Asia Racing Team0:48:16
18Letua Cycling Team1:12:16
19Polygon Sweet Nice Team1:34:28
20AC Sparta Praha1:46:36

Asian Teams Classification
1China80:35:36
2Hong Kong
3Kazakhstan0:13:58
4Seoul Cycling0:37:58
5Giant Asia Racing Team0:48:00
6Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team0:59:15
7Polygon Sweet Nice Team1:34:12

 

