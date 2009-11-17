Image 1 of 18 The press conference about to begin. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 18 Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) and Wang Mei Ying (Trek Marco-Polo) try to shake things up approaching the second KOM. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 18 Sergey Firsanov (Russia) leads the main group up the main climb of the day. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 18 Ablay Shugaipov (Kazakhstan) attacks early on the category 2 climb. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 18 Jai Crawford (Savings and Loans) approaching the peak of the main climb in the lead. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 18 Jang Gyung Gu (Seoul) decides it's time to catch the leaders after the climbs. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 18 Stuck in no mans land between the leaders and the others was Andrey Mizurov (Kazakhstan), Sergiy Grechyn (Ukraine) and Bernard van Ulden (Jelly Belly). (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 18 Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) survived the climbs in the lead group. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 18 Hui Guo (China) on front of the lead group. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 18 Wang Mei Ying (Trek Marco-Polo) pushes on ahead after the other escapees drop back, except Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan who tags along for the ride. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 18 Andreas Schllinger (Nutrixxion Sparkasse) leads with home in sight. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 18 Grega Bole (Slovenia) takes a great win against some proven winners of the tour. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 18 As usual the kids were full of enthusiasm. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 18 The podium girls take shelter from the icy winds behind the podium truck. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 18 Cheers, the stage place getters on the podium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 18 Ma Haijun (China) takes over the Asian jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 18 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) holds onto the KOM jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 18 Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) in the sprinters jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

After a testing day for the leader of the race, Grega Bole (Slovenia) took the win, but the leader Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) stayed with the front group and looks set to hold onto the yellow jersey all the way to Sanya with only tomorrow’s stage in the way.

On a cold dreary morning in Danzhou the riders set off on their 182.5Km trek to Dongfang. Three category climb were included in the first half of the race and a large group broke away during the first climb. And after the second climb they had 1minute and 15 seconds on the main group. On the main category 2 climb, Ablay Shugaipov (Kazakhstan) attacked early but Jai Crawford (Savings and Loans) lead the way past him to take top points at the top. Yellow jersey wearer Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) struggled a bit up the climb but managed to hold on. By the base of the descent the lead group had 5 minutes 32 seconds on the rest, and were looking strong as they weaved there way through the tree lined roads.

Wang Mei Ying (Trek Marco-Polo) initiated an attack, taking five other riders. Four of them dropped off and it was only Ying and Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan left. Ying was keen for the break to succeed, but with a strong tail wind for the final 20Km the strength of the large leading group was too much, forming together for another large group sprint. Grega Bole (Slovenia) took the sprint in front of Francisco Ventoso (CarmioOro A-Style) and the yellow jersey Boris Shpilevsky (Russia).

Tomorrow's stage includes three climbs, which should make the chase for the KOM jersey interesting, but barring no incident Shpilevsky should remain in yellow as the Russian team and friends are too strong to overcome.



Results 1 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 4:08:25 2 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 3 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 4 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 5 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 6 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 7 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 8 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 10 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 11 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 12 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 13 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 14 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 15 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 16 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 17 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 18 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 19 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 20 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 21 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 22 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 23 Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China 24 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 25 Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus 26 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia 27 Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia 28 James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 29 Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 30 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style 31 Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 32 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 33 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 34 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 35 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 36 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 37 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 38 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 39 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands 40 Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 41 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 42 Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 43 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 44 Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China 45 Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:13:58 46 Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine 47 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly 48 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 49 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 50 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 0:24:00 51 Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly 52 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 53 Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands 54 Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team 55 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 56 Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style 57 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 58 Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands 59 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 60 Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 61 Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus 62 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 63 Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 64 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 65 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus 66 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 67 Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 68 Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia 69 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 70 Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 71 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 72 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 73 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 74 Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 75 Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 76 Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia 77 Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 78 Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style 79 Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 80 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 81 Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus 82 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 83 Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 84 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 85 Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands 86 Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China 87 Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China 88 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 89 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 90 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 91 Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 92 James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 93 Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia 94 Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine 95 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 96 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team 97 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 98 William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 99 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 100 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 101 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style 102 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 103 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 104 Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 105 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 106 Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 107 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 108 Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 109 Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling 110 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 111 Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:31:43 112 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia 113 Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team DNF Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team DNF Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team DNF Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team DNS Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling DNS Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling DNS Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan DNS Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine

Sprint 1 1 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 5 pts 2 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 3 3 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 1

Sprint 2 1 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 5 pts 2 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 3 3 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 1

Sprint 3 1 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 5 pts 2 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 3 3 Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia 1

Finish 1 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 16 pts 2 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 14 3 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 13 4 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 12 5 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 11 6 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 10 7 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 9 8 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 8 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 7 10 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 6 11 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 5 12 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 4 13 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 3 14 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 2 15 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 1

Mountain 1 - Category 3 1 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 3 pts 2 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 2 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 1

Mountain 2 - Category 3 1 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 3 pts 2 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 2 3 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 1

Mountain 3 - Category 2 1 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 3 3 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 2 4 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 1

Teams 1 Ukraine 12:25:15 2 Carmiooro-AStyle 3 Russian Federation 4 MrozContinentalTeam 5 China 6 Savings & Loans Cycling Team 7 Hong Kong 8 Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team 9 Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 10 Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 11 Kazakhstan 0:13:58 12 Slovenia 0:24:00 13 ELK Haus 14 Netherlands 15 Jelly Belly Cycling Team 0:37:58 16 Seoul Cycling 17 Giant Asia Racing Team 0:48:00 18 Letua Cycling Team 1:12:00 19 Polygon Sweet Nice Team 20 AC Sparta Praha

Asian Teams 1 China 12:25:15 2 Hong Kong 3 Kazakhstan 0:13:58 4 Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:24:00 5 Seoul Cycling 0:37:58 6 Giant Asia Racing Team 0:48:00 7 Polygon Sweet Nice Team 1:12:00

General Classification 1 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 26:51:03 2 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 0:00:10 3 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:25 4 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:26 5 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 0:00:36 6 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 0:00:38 7 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:45 8 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:46 9 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 10 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 11 Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 12 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 13 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 0:00:47 14 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 15 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 16 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 17 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 18 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 0:00:48 19 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 20 Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia 21 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:49 22 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 23 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 24 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 25 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 26 Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China 27 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 28 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 29 Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus 30 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia 31 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands 32 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 33 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 34 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 35 Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China 36 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 37 Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:00:59 38 James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:01:13 39 Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:02:58 40 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style 0:03:24 41 Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 0:03:45 42 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:14:43 43 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly 0:14:44 44 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:14:45 45 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:14:47 46 Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine 0:15:47 47 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 0:23:01 48 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 0:24:42 49 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:24:48 50 Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style 51 Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 0:24:49 52 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 53 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 54 James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 55 Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China 56 Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 57 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 58 Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 59 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 60 Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style 61 Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 62 Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 63 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:25:09 64 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 0:25:14 65 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 0:25:21 66 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 0:25:22 67 Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 0:25:29 68 Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly 0:25:44 69 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:25:51 70 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 71 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 0:26:30 72 Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia 0:27:58 73 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:28:54 74 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:35:09 75 Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands 0:38:43 76 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 0:46:47 77 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team 0:46:54 78 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus 0:47:01 79 Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team 80 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 81 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 82 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 83 Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine 84 Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:49:07 85 Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:51:52 86 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia 0:54:44 87 Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus 0:59:05 88 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 0:59:06 89 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:59:09 90 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 91 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 92 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 93 Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 94 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 95 Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia 96 Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus 97 Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 98 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style 99 William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 100 Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 0:59:58 101 Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling 1:00:02 102 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 1:00:03 103 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 1:02:13 104 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 1:03:10 105 Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 1:03:16 106 Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands 1:03:20 107 Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China 108 Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 1:08:26 109 Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 110 Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia 1:16:19 111 Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands 1:16:52 112 Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 1:17:06 113 Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 1:30:13

Points Classification 1 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 105 pts 2 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 103 3 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 79 4 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 46 5 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 46 6 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 45 7 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team 41 8 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 31 9 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 27 10 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 24 11 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 23 12 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 23 13 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 22 14 Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus 21 15 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 21 16 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 18 17 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 18 18 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 18 19 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 16 20 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 15 21 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 14 22 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 11 23 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 11 24 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 11 25 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 11 26 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 10 27 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 10 28 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 9 29 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 6 30 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 6 31 Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 6 32 Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 5 33 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 5 34 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly 5 35 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 5 36 Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly 5 37 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 5 38 Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands 5 39 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 4 40 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 4 41 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 4 42 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 3 43 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 3 44 James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 3 45 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 2 46 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 1 47 Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia 1 48 Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style 1 49 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus 1 50 Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse -5

Mountains Classification 1 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 17 pts 2 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 13 3 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 6 4 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 5 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 5 6 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 4 7 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 3 8 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 3 9 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 3 10 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 2 11 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 2 12 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 1 13 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 1

Asian Riders General Classification 1 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 26:51:49 2 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 3 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 4 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:00:01 5 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 6 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:03 7 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 8 Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China 9 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 10 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 11 Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China 12 Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:02:12 13 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:13:57 14 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:13:59 15 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:14:01 16 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:24:02 17 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:24:03 18 Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China 19 Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 20 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 21 Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 22 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 23 Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 24 Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 25 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:24:23 26 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:28:08 27 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:34:23 28 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:46:15 29 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 30 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 31 Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:48:21 32 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:58:23 33 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 34 Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 0:59:12 35 Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:59:16 36 Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China 1:02:34 37 Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 1:07:40

Teams Classification 1 Ukraine 80:35:20 2 Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 0:00:09 3 Carmiooro - A Style 0:00:16 4 Russian Federation 5 Mroz Continental Team 6 China 7 Savings & Loans Cycling Team 8 Hong Kong 9 Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 10 Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:01:11 11 Kazakhstan 0:14:14 12 ELK Haus 0:24:16 13 Netherlands 14 Slovenia 0:25:18 15 Jelly Belly Cycling Team 0:38:14 16 Seoul Cycling 17 Giant Asia Racing Team 0:48:16 18 Letua Cycling Team 1:12:16 19 Polygon Sweet Nice Team 1:34:28 20 AC Sparta Praha 1:46:36