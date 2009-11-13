Metlushenko caps good day for Ukraine
Bandaged Buts holds onto his GC lead
On a flat windy day at the Tour of Hainan, stage three was taken out by Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukraine) in a bunch sprint, while team mate Vitaliy Buts retained the leaders jersey for the third day in a row.
The 153.1 kilometre stage from Xinglong and up the coast to Wenchang was contested on a flat profile along smooth, mainly dual carriageway roads. The skies were overcast and the temperatures were a world away from yesterday's heat and humidity.
Yellow jersey wearer Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) was back racing after yesterday's crash in the final kilometre, bandaged but ready to race.
The first half of the stage was a rapid dash along dual carriageway with many break attempts failing. Eventually, an 11 man break formed after 40 kilometres and managed to gain two minutes on the lingering bunch.
After the feed zone, at 74 kilometres, several teams including Russia, Kazakhstan and Nutrixxion Sparkasse took turns on the front of the bunch. Their efforts saw them catch the majority of the break, however, Suh Seok Kyu (Seoul) and Matthias Brandle (Elk Haus) held out until the 115 kilometre mark.
Head winds had become stronger and the two breakaways were reeled in. Despite a series of late-race break attempts in the lead up to the finish it came down to a group sprint. Ukrainian big man Yuriy Metlushenko surged the strongest in the bunch kick and took line honours.
|1
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|3:36:02
|2
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|3
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russian Federation
|4
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A Style
|5
|Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|6
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|7
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|8
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|9
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|10
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|11
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|12
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|13
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Letua Cycling Team
|14
|Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|15
|Serge Herz (Ger) Letua Cycling Team
|16
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|17
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian Federation
|18
|Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|19
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|20
|Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
|21
|Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|22
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|23
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|24
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|25
|Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|26
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|27
|Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|28
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|29
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|30
|Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|31
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|32
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|33
|Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|34
|Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A Style
|35
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|36
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|37
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|38
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|39
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|40
|Lars Pria (Rom) Letua Cycling Team
|41
|Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|42
|Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|43
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|44
|Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|45
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
|46
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style
|47
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|48
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|49
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A Style
|50
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style
|51
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|52
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|53
|Gordon Mccauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|54
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
|55
|Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|56
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|57
|Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|58
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|59
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|60
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|61
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Letua Cycling Team
|62
|Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|63
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|64
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|65
|Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine
|66
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|67
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|68
|Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|69
|Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|70
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|71
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|72
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|73
|Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
|74
|James Spragg (GBr) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|75
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A Style
|76
|Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
|77
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
|78
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|79
|Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|80
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|81
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|82
|Gasper Svab (Slo) Slovenia
|83
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
|84
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|85
|Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands
|86
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|87
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A Style
|88
|Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
|89
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|90
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|91
|Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|92
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|93
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|94
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|95
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|96
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|97
|William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|98
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|99
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|100
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|101
|Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russian Federation
|102
|Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|103
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|104
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|105
|Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|106
|Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
|107
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|108
|Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|109
|Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|110
|Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|111
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|112
|Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|113
|Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|114
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|115
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|116
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russian Federation
|117
|Fu Xing (Chn) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|118
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:49
|119
|Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|0:01:00
|120
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|121
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|122
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russian Federation
|1
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A Style
|5
|pts
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|3
|3
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|1
|1
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A Style
|3
|3
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|1
|1
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|5
|pts
|2
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|3
|3
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|1
|1
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|16
|pts
|2
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russian Federation
|13
|4
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A Style
|12
|5
|Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|11
|6
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|10
|7
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|9
|8
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|8
|9
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|6
|11
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|5
|12
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|4
|13
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Letua Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|2
|15
|Serge Herz (Ger) Letua Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Ukraine (Ukr)
|10:48:06
|2
|Nutrixxion Sparkasse (Ger)
|3
|Letua (Mas)
|4
|China (Chn)
|5
|Carmiooro A-Style (Ita)
|6
|Hong Kong China (Hkg)
|7
|Kazakhstan (Kaz)
|8
|Elk Haus (Aut)
|9
|Polygon Sweet Nice (Ina)
|10
|Slovenia (Slo)
|11
|Mroz Continental (Pol)
|12
|Trek-Marco Polo (Chn)
|13
|Russia (Rus)
|14
|Subway-Avanti (Nzl)
|15
|Netherlands (Ned)
|16
|Jelly Belly (Usa)
|17
|Seoul (Kor)
|18
|Giant Asia (Tpe)
|19
|Ac Sparta Praha (Cze)
|20
|The Savings And Loans (Aus)
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|11:08:28
|2
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:08
|3
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:10
|4
|Gordon Mccauley (Nzl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|5
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A Style
|0:00:13
|6
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:14
|7
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:20
|8
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Elk Haus
|0:00:21
|9
|Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|10
|Bernard Van Ulden (Usa) Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|11
|Phillip Gaimon (Usa) Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|12
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|0:00:22
|13
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|14
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic Of China
|0:00:23
|15
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|16
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|17
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:24
|18
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) Elk Haus
|19
|Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|20
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|21
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|22
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic Of China
|23
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic Of China
|24
|Kiel Reijnen (Usa) Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|25
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|26
|Jeremy Yates (Nzl) Letua Cycling Team
|27
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|28
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|29
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|30
|Wong Kam Po (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
|31
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style
|32
|James Williamson (Nzl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|33
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha
|34
|Cheung King Wai (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
|35
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|36
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|37
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|38
|Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
|39
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|40
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|41
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|42
|Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A Style
|43
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic Of China
|44
|James Spragg (Gbr) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|45
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|46
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|47
|Chan Chun Hing (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
|48
|Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|49
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|50
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|51
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
|52
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|53
|Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|54
|Eric Drower (Nzl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|55
|Sebastien Fournet (Fra) Fayard
|56
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|57
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|58
|Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic Of China
|59
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Elk Haus
|60
|Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|61
|Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|62
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russian Federation
|63
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|64
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic Of China
|65
|Joseph Cooper (Nzl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|66
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|67
|Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russian Federation
|68
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russian Federation
|69
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style
|0:00:56
|70
|Samuel Horgan (Nzl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|71
|Ondrej Pavek (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha
|0:01:04
|72
|Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:01:11
|73
|Nicholas Reistad (Usa) Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|74
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:26
|75
|Fu Xing (Chn) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|76
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A Style
|0:02:41
|77
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|78
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:04:29
|79
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:22:26
|80
|Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:22:36
|81
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Letua Cycling Team
|82
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Elk Haus
|83
|Lars Pria (Rom) Letua Cycling Team
|84
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian Federation
|85
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|86
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|87
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|88
|Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|89
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|90
|Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:23:34
|91
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|0:34:38
|92
|Mohd Razif (Mas) Salleh
|0:34:40
|93
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:34:44
|94
|Tang Wang Yip (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
|95
|Serge Herz (Ger) Letua Cycling Team
|96
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|97
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|98
|Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
|99
|Jiri Nesveda (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha
|100
|Yuen Chi Ho (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
|101
|Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic Of China
|102
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Elk Haus
|103
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|104
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|105
|Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|106
|Hayden Godfrey (Nzl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|107
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|108
|Gasper Svab (Slo) Slovenia
|109
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A Style
|110
|Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|111
|William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|112
|Georg Lauscha (Aut) Elk Haus
|113
|Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|114
|Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|115
|Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|116
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:35:22
|117
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|0:35:33
|118
|Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands
|0:51:54
|119
|Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|120
|Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
|121
|Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|122
|Joshua England (Nzl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:52:41
|1
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine)
|16
|pts
|2
|Jai Crawford (Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Phillip Gaimon (Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukraine)
|5
|5
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kazakhstan)
|3
|6
|Mateusz Taciak (Mroz Continental Team
|3
|7
|Ma Haijun (People's Republic Of China)
|2
|8
|Chan Chun Hing (Hong Kong, China)
|2
|9
|Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|1
|10
|Marc De Maar (Netherlands)
|1
|1
|Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro - A Style)
|46
|pts
|2
|Boris Shpilevsky (Russian Federation)
|37
|3
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine)
|34
|4
|Grega Bole (Slovenia)
|29
|5
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukraine)
|26
|6
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukraine)
|26
|7
|Andreas Schillinger (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse)
|23
|8
|Park Seon Ho (Seoul Cycling)
|23
|9
|Harald Starzengruber (Elk Haus)
|21
|10
|Joel Pearson (Savings & Loans Cycling Team)
|18
|11
|Sergey Kudentsov (Polygon Sweet Nice Team)
|18
|12
|Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti Cycling Team)
|15
|13
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Letua Cycling Team)
|12
|14
|B??A??Ej Janiaczyk (Mroz Continental Team)
|10
|15
|Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)
|10
|16
|David Pell (Savings & Loans Cycling Team)
|9
|17
|Ma Haijun (People's Republic Of China)
|8
|18
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team)
|7
|19
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine)
|6
|20
|Mohd Razif Salleh (Letua Cycling Team)
|6
|21
|Matthias Brändle (Elk Haus)
|5
|22
|Jean Mitja Schlüter (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse)
|5
|23
|Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)
|5
|24
|Phillip Gaimon (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)
|5
|25
|Hui Guo (People's Republic Of China)
|5
|26
|Ji Xitao (People's Republic Of China)
|4
|27
|Grischa Janorschke (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse)
|4
|28
|Mateusz Taciak (Mroz Continental Team)
|3
|29
|Suh Seok Kyu (Seoul Cycling)
|3
|30
|Jeremy Yates (Letua Cycling Team)
|3
|31
|Mateusz Mroz (Mroz Continental Team)
|2
|32
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kazakhstan)
|2
|33
|Blaz Furdi (Slovenia)
|1
|34
|Jai Crawford (Savings & Loans Cycling Team)
|1
|35
|Gong Hyo Suk (Seoul Cycling)
|1
|36
|Tang Wang Yip (Hong Kong, China)
|1
|37
|Serge Herz (Letua Cycling Team)
|1
|1
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|11:08:50
|2
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic Of China
|0:00:01
|3
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:02
|4
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic Of China
|5
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic Of China
|6
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|7
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|8
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|9
|Wong Kam Po (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
|10
|Cheung King Wai (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
|11
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|12
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|13
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|14
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic Of China
|15
|Chan Chun Hing (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
|16
|Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|17
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|18
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|19
|Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|20
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|21
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|22
|Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic Of China
|23
|Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|24
|Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|25
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|26
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic Of China
|27
|Fu Xing (Chn) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|28
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:04:07
|29
|Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:22:14
|30
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|31
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|32
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|33
|Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|0:34:18
|34
|Tang Wang Yip (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
|0:34:22
|35
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|36
|Yuen Chi Ho (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
|37
|Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic Of China
|38
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|39
|Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|40
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|41
|Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|42
|Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|1
|Ukraine (Ukr)
|33:26:20
|2
|Subway-Avanti(Nzl)
|0:00:09
|3
|Nutrixxion Sparkasse (Ger)
|0:00:16
|4
|Letua (Mas)
|5
|China (Chn)
|6
|Carmiooro A-Style (Ita)
|7
|Hong Kong China (Hkg)
|8
|Kazakhstan (Kaz)
|9
|Elk Haus (Aut)
|10
|Mroz Continental (Pol)
|11
|Russia (Rus)
|12
|Netherlands (Ned)
|13
|Jelly Belly (Usa)
|14
|Seoul (Kor)
|15
|Giant Asia (Tpe)
|16
|The Savings And Loans (Aus)
|17
|Trek-Marco Polo (Chn)
|0:01:11
|18
|Slovenia (Slo)
|0:01:18
|19
|Polygon Sweet Nice (Ina)
|0:22:28
|20
|Ac Sparta Praha (Cze)
|0:34:36
