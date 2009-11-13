Trending

Metlushenko caps good day for Ukraine

Bandaged Buts holds onto his GC lead

Image 1 of 25

The whole family came out to see the start of todays stage.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 25

Gordon McCauley (Subway-Avanti) signs on before the stage start.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 25

The jersey wearers at the front on the start line.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 25

Gong Hyo Suk (Seoul) atacked right from the go.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 25

Sea Keong Loh (Trek-Marco Polo) attempts to split the group up.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 25

Kazakhstan were on the ball when it came to chasing down breaks early on in the stage.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 25

Yellow jersey wearer Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) riding in the safety of the bunch.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 25

Ma Haijun (China) working hard to catch a small break up the road.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 25

A break of eleven riders formed at around 40 kilometres.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 25

The Russians decided they would help out on the front.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 25

The train of Nutrixxion Sparkasse
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 25

In the town of Qionghai pretty much everyone was out to see the race go by.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 25

The break pass through the leafy town of Qionghai.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 25

Suh Seok Kyu (Seoul) leads Matthias Brandle (Elk Haus) out front with 30 kilometres to go.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 25

There are plenty of palm trees in Hainan.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 25

One of the several breal attempts as the race nears the finish.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 25

Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukraine) was too strong in the final sprint.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 25

Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukraine) and Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) after the race finished.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 25

Performers await the presentation.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 25

The stage place getters on the podium.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 21 of 25

The crowd was excited with the champagne shower.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 22 of 25

New Asian classification rider Ma Haijun (China)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 23 of 25

Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) retained the mountains jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 24 of 25

Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro A-Style) tries on his Sprinters jersey for size.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 25 of 25

Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) held onto the leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

On a flat windy day at the Tour of Hainan, stage three was taken out by Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukraine) in a bunch sprint, while team mate Vitaliy Buts retained the leaders jersey for the third day in a row.

The 153.1 kilometre stage from Xinglong and up the coast to Wenchang was contested on a flat profile along smooth, mainly dual carriageway roads. The skies were overcast and the temperatures were a world away from yesterday's heat and humidity.

Yellow jersey wearer Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) was back racing after yesterday's crash in the final kilometre, bandaged but ready to race.

The first half of the stage was a rapid dash along dual carriageway with many break attempts failing. Eventually, an 11 man break formed after 40 kilometres and managed to gain two minutes on the lingering bunch.

After the feed zone, at 74 kilometres, several teams including Russia, Kazakhstan and Nutrixxion Sparkasse took turns on the front of the bunch. Their efforts saw them catch the majority of the break, however, Suh Seok Kyu (Seoul) and Matthias Brandle (Elk Haus) held out until the 115 kilometre mark.

Head winds had become stronger and the two breakaways were reeled in. Despite a series of late-race break attempts in the lead up to the finish it came down to a group sprint. Ukrainian big man Yuriy Metlushenko surged the strongest in the bunch kick and took line honours.

Results
1Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine3:36:02
2Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
3Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russian Federation
4Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A Style
5Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
6Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
7Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
8Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
9Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
10Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
11Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
12Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
13Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Letua Cycling Team
14Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
15Serge Herz (Ger) Letua Cycling Team
16Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
17Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian Federation
18Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
19Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
20Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
21Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
22Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
23Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
24Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
25Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
26Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
27Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
28Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
29Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team
30Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
31Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
32Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
33Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team
34Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A Style
35Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
36Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
37Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
38Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
39Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
40Lars Pria (Rom) Letua Cycling Team
41Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
42Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
43Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
44Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
45Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
46Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style
47Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
48Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
49Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A Style
50Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style
51Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
52Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
53Gordon Mccauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
54Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
55Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
56Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
57Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
58James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
59Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
60Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
61Jeremy Yates (NZl) Letua Cycling Team
62Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
63Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
64Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
65Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine
66Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
67Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
68Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
69Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
70Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
71Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
72Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
73Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
74James Spragg (GBr) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
75Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A Style
76Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
77Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
78Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
79Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
80Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team
81Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
82Gasper Svab (Slo) Slovenia
83Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
84Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
85Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands
86Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
87Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A Style
88Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
89Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
90Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
91Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
92Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
93Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
94Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
95Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
96Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
97William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
98Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
99Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
100Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team
101Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russian Federation
102Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
103Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
104David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
105Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
106Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
107Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
108Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
109Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
110Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
111Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
112Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
113Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
114Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
115Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
116Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russian Federation
117Fu Xing (Chn) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team0:00:37
118Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia0:00:49
119Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha0:01:00
120Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
121Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
122Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russian Federation

Sprint 1
1Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A Style5pts
2Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia3
3Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China1

Sprint 2
1Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team5pts
2Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A Style3
3Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine1

Sprint 3
1Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus5pts
2Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling3
3Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia1

Finish
1Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine16pts
2Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team14
3Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russian Federation13
4Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A Style12
5Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling11
6Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team10
7Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus9
8Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine8
9Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team7
10Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia6
11Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse5
12Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse4
13Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Letua Cycling Team3
14Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team2
15Serge Herz (Ger) Letua Cycling Team1

Teams
1Ukraine (Ukr)10:48:06
2Nutrixxion Sparkasse (Ger)
3Letua (Mas)
4China (Chn)
5Carmiooro A-Style (Ita)
6Hong Kong China (Hkg)
7Kazakhstan (Kaz)
8Elk Haus (Aut)
9Polygon Sweet Nice (Ina)
10Slovenia (Slo)
11Mroz Continental (Pol)
12Trek-Marco Polo (Chn)
13Russia (Rus)
14Subway-Avanti (Nzl)
15Netherlands (Ned)
16Jelly Belly (Usa)
17Seoul (Kor)
18Giant Asia (Tpe)
19Ac Sparta Praha (Cze)
20The Savings And Loans (Aus)

General classification
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine11:08:28
2Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:08
3Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:10
4Gordon Mccauley (Nzl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:00:11
5Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A Style0:00:13
6Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia0:00:14
7Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:20
8Matthias Brändle (Aut) Elk Haus0:00:21
9Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
10Bernard Van Ulden (Usa) Jelly Belly Cycling Team
11Phillip Gaimon (Usa) Jelly Belly Cycling Team
12Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team0:00:22
13Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
14Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic Of China0:00:23
15Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
16Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
17Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:24
18Harald Starzengruber (Aut) Elk Haus
19Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
20Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
21Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
22Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic Of China
23Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic Of China
24Kiel Reijnen (Usa) Jelly Belly Cycling Team
25Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
26Jeremy Yates (Nzl) Letua Cycling Team
27Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
28Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
29Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
30Wong Kam Po (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
31Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style
32James Williamson (Nzl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
33Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha
34Cheung King Wai (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
35Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
36Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
37Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
38Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
39David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
40Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
41Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
42Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A Style
43Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic Of China
44James Spragg (Gbr) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
45Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
46Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
47Chan Chun Hing (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
48Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
49Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
50Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
51Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
52Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
53Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
54Eric Drower (Nzl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
55Sebastien Fournet (Fra) Fayard
56Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
57Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
58Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic Of China
59Markus Eibegger (Aut) Elk Haus
60Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
61Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
62Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russian Federation
63Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
64Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic Of China
65Joseph Cooper (Nzl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
66Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
67Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russian Federation
68Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russian Federation
69Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style0:00:56
70Samuel Horgan (Nzl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:00:57
71Ondrej Pavek (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha0:01:04
72Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine0:01:11
73Nicholas Reistad (Usa) Jelly Belly Cycling Team0:01:19
74Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia0:01:26
75Fu Xing (Chn) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team0:02:33
76Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A Style0:02:41
77Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team0:03:20
78Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:04:29
79Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine0:22:26
80Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:22:36
81Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Letua Cycling Team
82Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Elk Haus
83Lars Pria (Rom) Letua Cycling Team
84Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian Federation
85Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
86Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
87Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
88Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
89Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
90Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:23:34
91Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team0:34:38
92Mohd Razif (Mas) Salleh0:34:40
93Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:34:44
94Tang Wang Yip (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
95Serge Herz (Ger) Letua Cycling Team
96Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
97Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
98Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
99Jiri Nesveda (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha
100Yuen Chi Ho (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
101Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic Of China
102Steffen Radochla (Ger) Elk Haus
103Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
104Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
105Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
106Hayden Godfrey (Nzl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
107Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
108Gasper Svab (Slo) Slovenia
109Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A Style
110Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
111William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
112Georg Lauscha (Aut) Elk Haus
113Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
114Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
115Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
116Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:35:22
117Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia0:35:33
118Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands0:51:54
119Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
120Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
121Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
122Joshua England (Nzl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:52:41

Mountains classification
1Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine)16pts
2Jai Crawford (Savings & Loans Cycling Team8
3Phillip Gaimon (Jelly Belly Cycling Team5
4Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukraine)5
5Valentin Iglinskiy (Kazakhstan)3
6Mateusz Taciak (Mroz Continental Team3
7Ma Haijun (People's Republic Of China)2
8Chan Chun Hing (Hong Kong, China)2
9Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly Cycling Team1
10Marc De Maar (Netherlands)1

Points Classification
1Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro - A Style)46pts
2Boris Shpilevsky (Russian Federation)37
3Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine)34
4Grega Bole (Slovenia)29
5Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukraine)26
6Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukraine)26
7Andreas Schillinger (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse)23
8Park Seon Ho (Seoul Cycling)23
9Harald Starzengruber (Elk Haus)21
10Joel Pearson (Savings & Loans Cycling Team)18
11Sergey Kudentsov (Polygon Sweet Nice Team)18
12Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti Cycling Team)15
13Jaan Kirsipuu (Letua Cycling Team)12
14B??A??Ej Janiaczyk (Mroz Continental Team)10
15Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)10
16David Pell (Savings & Loans Cycling Team)9
17Ma Haijun (People's Republic Of China)8
18Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team)7
19Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine)6
20Mohd Razif Salleh (Letua Cycling Team)6
21Matthias Brändle (Elk Haus)5
22Jean Mitja Schlüter (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse)5
23Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)5
24Phillip Gaimon (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)5
25Hui Guo (People's Republic Of China)5
26Ji Xitao (People's Republic Of China)4
27Grischa Janorschke (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse)4
28Mateusz Taciak (Mroz Continental Team)3
29Suh Seok Kyu (Seoul Cycling)3
30Jeremy Yates (Letua Cycling Team)3
31Mateusz Mroz (Mroz Continental Team)2
32Ablay Shugaipov (Kazakhstan)2
33Blaz Furdi (Slovenia)1
34Jai Crawford (Savings & Loans Cycling Team)1
35Gong Hyo Suk (Seoul Cycling)1
36Tang Wang Yip (Hong Kong, China)1
37Serge Herz (Letua Cycling Team)1

Asian riders classification
1Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling11:08:50
2Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic Of China0:00:01
3Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:02
4Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic Of China
5Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic Of China
6Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
7Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
8Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
9Wong Kam Po (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
10Cheung King Wai (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
11Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
12Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
13Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
14Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic Of China
15Chan Chun Hing (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
16Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
17Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
18Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
19Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
20Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
21Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
22Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic Of China
23Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
24Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
25Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
26Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic Of China
27Fu Xing (Chn) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team0:02:11
28Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:04:07
29Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:22:14
30Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
31Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
32Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
33Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) Letua Cycling Team0:34:18
34Tang Wang Yip (Hkg) Hong Kong, China0:34:22
35Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
36Yuen Chi Ho (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
37Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic Of China
38Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
39Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
40Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
41Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
42Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling

Teams classification
1Ukraine (Ukr)33:26:20
2Subway-Avanti(Nzl)0:00:09
3Nutrixxion Sparkasse (Ger)0:00:16
4Letua (Mas)
5China (Chn)
6Carmiooro A-Style (Ita)
7Hong Kong China (Hkg)
8Kazakhstan (Kaz)
9Elk Haus (Aut)
10Mroz Continental (Pol)
11Russia (Rus)
12Netherlands (Ned)
13Jelly Belly (Usa)
14Seoul (Kor)
15Giant Asia (Tpe)
16The Savings And Loans (Aus)
17Trek-Marco Polo (Chn)0:01:11
18Slovenia (Slo)0:01:18
19Polygon Sweet Nice (Ina)0:22:28
20Ac Sparta Praha (Cze)0:34:36

