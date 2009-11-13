Image 1 of 25 The whole family came out to see the start of todays stage. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 25 Gordon McCauley (Subway-Avanti) signs on before the stage start. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 25 The jersey wearers at the front on the start line. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 25 Gong Hyo Suk (Seoul) atacked right from the go. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 25 Sea Keong Loh (Trek-Marco Polo) attempts to split the group up. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 25 Kazakhstan were on the ball when it came to chasing down breaks early on in the stage. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 25 Yellow jersey wearer Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) riding in the safety of the bunch. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 25 Ma Haijun (China) working hard to catch a small break up the road. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 25 A break of eleven riders formed at around 40 kilometres. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 25 The Russians decided they would help out on the front. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 25 The train of Nutrixxion Sparkasse (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 25 In the town of Qionghai pretty much everyone was out to see the race go by. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 25 The break pass through the leafy town of Qionghai. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 25 Suh Seok Kyu (Seoul) leads Matthias Brandle (Elk Haus) out front with 30 kilometres to go. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 25 There are plenty of palm trees in Hainan. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 25 One of the several breal attempts as the race nears the finish. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 25 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukraine) was too strong in the final sprint. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 25 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukraine) and Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) after the race finished. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 25 Performers await the presentation. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 25 The stage place getters on the podium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 21 of 25 The crowd was excited with the champagne shower. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 22 of 25 New Asian classification rider Ma Haijun (China) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 23 of 25 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) retained the mountains jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 24 of 25 Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro A-Style) tries on his Sprinters jersey for size. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 25 of 25 Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) held onto the leaders jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

On a flat windy day at the Tour of Hainan, stage three was taken out by Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukraine) in a bunch sprint, while team mate Vitaliy Buts retained the leaders jersey for the third day in a row.

The 153.1 kilometre stage from Xinglong and up the coast to Wenchang was contested on a flat profile along smooth, mainly dual carriageway roads. The skies were overcast and the temperatures were a world away from yesterday's heat and humidity.

Yellow jersey wearer Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) was back racing after yesterday's crash in the final kilometre, bandaged but ready to race.

The first half of the stage was a rapid dash along dual carriageway with many break attempts failing. Eventually, an 11 man break formed after 40 kilometres and managed to gain two minutes on the lingering bunch.

After the feed zone, at 74 kilometres, several teams including Russia, Kazakhstan and Nutrixxion Sparkasse took turns on the front of the bunch. Their efforts saw them catch the majority of the break, however, Suh Seok Kyu (Seoul) and Matthias Brandle (Elk Haus) held out until the 115 kilometre mark.

Head winds had become stronger and the two breakaways were reeled in. Despite a series of late-race break attempts in the lead up to the finish it came down to a group sprint. Ukrainian big man Yuriy Metlushenko surged the strongest in the bunch kick and took line honours.

Results 1 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 3:36:02 2 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 3 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russian Federation 4 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A Style 5 Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling 6 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 7 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 8 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 9 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team 10 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 11 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 12 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 13 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Letua Cycling Team 14 Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 15 Serge Herz (Ger) Letua Cycling Team 16 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 17 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian Federation 18 Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 19 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 20 Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands 21 Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 22 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 23 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 24 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 25 Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China 26 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 27 Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 28 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 29 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team 30 Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China 31 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 32 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 33 Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team 34 Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A Style 35 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 36 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 37 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team 38 Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 39 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 40 Lars Pria (Rom) Letua Cycling Team 41 Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 42 Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China 43 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 44 Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China 45 Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus 46 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style 47 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 48 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 49 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A Style 50 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style 51 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 52 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 53 Gordon Mccauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 54 Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus 55 Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 56 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 57 Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 58 James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 59 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 60 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 61 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Letua Cycling Team 62 Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 63 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 64 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 65 Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine 66 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 67 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 68 Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 69 Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 70 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 71 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 72 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 73 Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China 74 James Spragg (GBr) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team 75 Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A Style 76 Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus 77 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus 78 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 79 Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 80 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team 81 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 82 Gasper Svab (Slo) Slovenia 83 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands 84 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 85 Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands 86 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 87 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A Style 88 Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands 89 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 90 Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 91 Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 92 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 93 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 94 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 95 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 96 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 97 William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 98 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 99 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 100 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team 101 Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russian Federation 102 Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 103 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 104 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 105 Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 106 Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia 107 Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 108 Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 109 Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine 110 Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling 111 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 112 Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 113 Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team 114 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 115 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 116 Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russian Federation 117 Fu Xing (Chn) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:00:37 118 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:49 119 Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 0:01:00 120 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 121 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine 122 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russian Federation

Sprint 1 1 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A Style 5 pts 2 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 3 3 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 1

Sprint 2 1 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A Style 3 3 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 1

Sprint 3 1 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 5 pts 2 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 3 3 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 1

Finish 1 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 16 pts 2 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 14 3 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russian Federation 13 4 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A Style 12 5 Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling 11 6 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 10 7 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 9 8 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 8 9 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team 7 10 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 6 11 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 5 12 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 4 13 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Letua Cycling Team 3 14 Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 2 15 Serge Herz (Ger) Letua Cycling Team 1

Teams 1 Ukraine (Ukr) 10:48:06 2 Nutrixxion Sparkasse (Ger) 3 Letua (Mas) 4 China (Chn) 5 Carmiooro A-Style (Ita) 6 Hong Kong China (Hkg) 7 Kazakhstan (Kaz) 8 Elk Haus (Aut) 9 Polygon Sweet Nice (Ina) 10 Slovenia (Slo) 11 Mroz Continental (Pol) 12 Trek-Marco Polo (Chn) 13 Russia (Rus) 14 Subway-Avanti (Nzl) 15 Netherlands (Ned) 16 Jelly Belly (Usa) 17 Seoul (Kor) 18 Giant Asia (Tpe) 19 Ac Sparta Praha (Cze) 20 The Savings And Loans (Aus)

General classification 1 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 11:08:28 2 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:08 3 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:10 4 Gordon Mccauley (Nzl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 0:00:11 5 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A Style 0:00:13 6 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:14 7 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:20 8 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Elk Haus 0:00:21 9 Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 10 Bernard Van Ulden (Usa) Jelly Belly Cycling Team 11 Phillip Gaimon (Usa) Jelly Belly Cycling Team 12 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 0:00:22 13 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 14 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic Of China 0:00:23 15 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 16 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 17 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:00:24 18 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) Elk Haus 19 Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 20 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 21 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 22 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic Of China 23 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic Of China 24 Kiel Reijnen (Usa) Jelly Belly Cycling Team 25 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team 26 Jeremy Yates (Nzl) Letua Cycling Team 27 Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 28 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 29 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 30 Wong Kam Po (Hkg) Hong Kong, China 31 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style 32 James Williamson (Nzl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 33 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha 34 Cheung King Wai (Hkg) Hong Kong, China 35 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 36 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 37 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 38 Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands 39 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 40 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 41 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 42 Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A Style 43 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic Of China 44 James Spragg (Gbr) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team 45 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 46 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 47 Chan Chun Hing (Hkg) Hong Kong, China 48 Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 49 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 50 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 51 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands 52 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 53 Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 54 Eric Drower (Nzl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 55 Sebastien Fournet (Fra) Fayard 56 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 57 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 58 Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic Of China 59 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Elk Haus 60 Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 61 Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 62 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russian Federation 63 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 64 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic Of China 65 Joseph Cooper (Nzl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 66 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 67 Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russian Federation 68 Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russian Federation 69 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style 0:00:56 70 Samuel Horgan (Nzl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 0:00:57 71 Ondrej Pavek (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha 0:01:04 72 Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine 0:01:11 73 Nicholas Reistad (Usa) Jelly Belly Cycling Team 0:01:19 74 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 0:01:26 75 Fu Xing (Chn) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:02:33 76 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A Style 0:02:41 77 Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 0:03:20 78 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:04:29 79 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 0:22:26 80 Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:22:36 81 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Letua Cycling Team 82 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Elk Haus 83 Lars Pria (Rom) Letua Cycling Team 84 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian Federation 85 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 86 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 87 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 88 Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine 89 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 90 Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:23:34 91 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 0:34:38 92 Mohd Razif (Mas) Salleh 0:34:40 93 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:34:44 94 Tang Wang Yip (Hkg) Hong Kong, China 95 Serge Herz (Ger) Letua Cycling Team 96 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 97 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team 98 Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands 99 Jiri Nesveda (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha 100 Yuen Chi Ho (Hkg) Hong Kong, China 101 Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic Of China 102 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Elk Haus 103 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 104 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 105 Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 106 Hayden Godfrey (Nzl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 107 Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 108 Gasper Svab (Slo) Slovenia 109 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A Style 110 Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 111 William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 112 Georg Lauscha (Aut) Elk Haus 113 Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 114 Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team 115 Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling 116 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:35:22 117 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 0:35:33 118 Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands 0:51:54 119 Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 120 Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia 121 Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 122 Joshua England (Nzl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 0:52:41

Mountains classification 1 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) 16 pts 2 Jai Crawford (Savings & Loans Cycling Team 8 3 Phillip Gaimon (Jelly Belly Cycling Team 5 4 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukraine) 5 5 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kazakhstan) 3 6 Mateusz Taciak (Mroz Continental Team 3 7 Ma Haijun (People's Republic Of China) 2 8 Chan Chun Hing (Hong Kong, China) 2 9 Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly Cycling Team 1 10 Marc De Maar (Netherlands) 1

Points Classification 1 Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro - A Style) 46 pts 2 Boris Shpilevsky (Russian Federation) 37 3 Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) 34 4 Grega Bole (Slovenia) 29 5 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukraine) 26 6 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukraine) 26 7 Andreas Schillinger (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse) 23 8 Park Seon Ho (Seoul Cycling) 23 9 Harald Starzengruber (Elk Haus) 21 10 Joel Pearson (Savings & Loans Cycling Team) 18 11 Sergey Kudentsov (Polygon Sweet Nice Team) 18 12 Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti Cycling Team) 15 13 Jaan Kirsipuu (Letua Cycling Team) 12 14 B??A??Ej Janiaczyk (Mroz Continental Team) 10 15 Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly Cycling Team) 10 16 David Pell (Savings & Loans Cycling Team) 9 17 Ma Haijun (People's Republic Of China) 8 18 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team) 7 19 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) 6 20 Mohd Razif Salleh (Letua Cycling Team) 6 21 Matthias Brändle (Elk Haus) 5 22 Jean Mitja Schlüter (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse) 5 23 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly Cycling Team) 5 24 Phillip Gaimon (Jelly Belly Cycling Team) 5 25 Hui Guo (People's Republic Of China) 5 26 Ji Xitao (People's Republic Of China) 4 27 Grischa Janorschke (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse) 4 28 Mateusz Taciak (Mroz Continental Team) 3 29 Suh Seok Kyu (Seoul Cycling) 3 30 Jeremy Yates (Letua Cycling Team) 3 31 Mateusz Mroz (Mroz Continental Team) 2 32 Ablay Shugaipov (Kazakhstan) 2 33 Blaz Furdi (Slovenia) 1 34 Jai Crawford (Savings & Loans Cycling Team) 1 35 Gong Hyo Suk (Seoul Cycling) 1 36 Tang Wang Yip (Hong Kong, China) 1 37 Serge Herz (Letua Cycling Team) 1

Asian riders classification 1 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 11:08:50 2 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic Of China 0:00:01 3 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:02 4 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic Of China 5 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic Of China 6 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team 7 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 8 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 9 Wong Kam Po (Hkg) Hong Kong, China 10 Cheung King Wai (Hkg) Hong Kong, China 11 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 12 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 13 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 14 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic Of China 15 Chan Chun Hing (Hkg) Hong Kong, China 16 Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 17 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 18 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 19 Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 20 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 21 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 22 Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic Of China 23 Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 24 Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 25 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 26 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic Of China 27 Fu Xing (Chn) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:02:11 28 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:04:07 29 Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:22:14 30 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 31 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 32 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 33 Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 0:34:18 34 Tang Wang Yip (Hkg) Hong Kong, China 0:34:22 35 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team 36 Yuen Chi Ho (Hkg) Hong Kong, China 37 Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic Of China 38 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 39 Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 40 Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 41 Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team 42 Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling