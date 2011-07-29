Image 1 of 15 A mass pile-up one kilometre from the finish to stage six of the Tour of Gippsland (Image credit: Barry Langley) Image 2 of 15 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) wins his fourth stage of the tour into Maffra. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 15 Plenty of spare time: Rick Martin (left), John O'Sullivan and Mick Hollingsworth (at back) are former riders who have worked many years as support staff on the Aussie domestic scene. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 15 The peloton make their way out of Morwell during the 85 kilometre sixth stage to Maffra. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 15 (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 15 The yellow jersey of Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) was keeping close to the front of the race on stage six. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 15 (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 15 (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 15 'Man of' Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) was all smiles on the podium again in the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 15 Winning combination: Multiple stage winner Steele Von Hoff (left) and Tour leader Nathan Haas of the Genesys Wealth Advisers team after stage six into Maffra. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 11 of 15 New Zealander Louis Crosby (Pure Black racing) was awarded the Crossco Most Aggressive rider's jersey for stage six. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 15 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) has a twenty second lead over Bradley Linfield (Plan B) with three stages remaining. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 15 Good times: Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) is showing good signs to further his career in Europe and follow the Tasmanian path of former Praties, now Genesys Wealth Advisers rider, Richie Porte. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 14 of 15 The peloton on skinny roads near Moe with one of the many power stations in the area in the distance. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 15 of 15 The stage six podium (l-r): Rico Rogers (2nd,Lakes Oil), Steele Von Hoff (1st,Genesys Wealth Advisers), and Ryan Macanally (3rd,SP Ausnet). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Steele Von Hoff claimed his fourth stage victory in the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland but despite his sprint domination, he is out of contention for overall victory in the five-day stage race.

Von Hoff began the third day’s racing with a win in the 45km criterium at Moe South, then followed with a triumph in the 85km stage six road race from Morwell to Maffra. The former Melbourne boilermaker, who has been competing seriously for only 12 months, also won the opening criterium in Wonthaggi on Wednesday and followed with another victory in yesterday’s closed circuit street race in San Remo.

Von Hoff began the 102km mountainous fourth stage from San Remo to Warragul yesterday afternoon wearing the leader’s yellow jersey but in an incredible mix-up with his Genesys teammates, he lost 11 minutes and slumped to 17th overall.

The new tour leader is his Genesys partner, Canberra’s Nathan Haas, but even team boss Andrew Christie-Johnson was bewildered by his contingent’s tactics.

“Nathan got away in the break and we thought we had Anthony Giacoppo up there as well,” Christie-Johnson said. “But before we realised what was happening, there was a six-minute gap and our second option dried up. I was a bit puzzled by the lack of initiative from the other teams as well.”

Haas now leads overall by 20 seconds from 17-year-old West Australian Bradley Linfield (Plan B), with the Jayco AIS rider Aaron Donnelly, of NSW, 30 seconds back in third place.



Brief Results # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 Rico Rogers (Lakes Oil) 3 Ryan Macanally (SP Ausnet)