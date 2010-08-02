Image 1 of 17 The team from Plan B Racing rode brilliantly to take out the teams' general classification category on the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 17 Tour Director John Craven (left) explains the situation to Drapac Porsche's Joseph Lewis who was just fourteen seconds off the lead; Conditions weren't ideal and Lewis heads overseas for racing straight after the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 17 Mate, it's cold, it's wet, I'm happy to head for the pub - my shout! Tour leader and eventual winner Patrick Shaw (left) chats with runner-up Joseph Lewis on the start line in Paynesville. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 17 The peloton was forced to wait a lap after a crash in the wet conditions when a small group had edged away from the front of the field. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 17 Western Australian Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) was driving the peloton on the slippery roads in Paynesville. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 17 Malaysian Harrif Saleh (second from right) charges towards the finish and the stage victory as tour winner Patrick Shaw begins the celebrations in the background. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 17 Double celebrations: Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) starts to celebrate his tour win as Malaysian National Team Manager Will Walker joins in for his rider's stage victory in the background. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 8 of 17 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) rates his tour victory as the most important of his career, Shaw (24) contemplated retirement after spending time recently in Europe with an Italian trade team. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 9 of 17 The stage eight podium (l-r): Rico Rogers (2nd,Budget Forklifts), Harrif Saleh (1st,Malaysian National Team), and Ben Grenda (3rd,Genesys Wealth Advisers). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 10 of 17 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) took out the King of the Mountains competition by ten points from Drapac Porsche's Lachlan Norris. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 11 of 17 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) also won the Credit Collect Criterium Championship by six points from Genesys Wealth Adviser's rider and early tour leader Ben Grenda. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 12 of 17 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Porsche) won the SP AusNet Sprint Points competition from Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) with a comfortable margin of 15 points between them. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 13 of 17 New Zealander Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) won the most aggressive rider of the tour award but wasn't so aggressive with the champagne as he struggle to pop the cork. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 14 of 17 The final tour's GC podium (l-r): Jospeh Lewis (2nd,Drapac Porsche), Patrick Shaw (1st,Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan), and Rico Rogers (3rd,Budget Forklifts). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 15 of 17 Tour winner Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) from Victoria contemplates his change in career direction and his continued assault on the 2010 Scody Cup National Road Series. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 16 of 17 The peloton speed past moored boats in Paynesville in South Gippsland where the final stage of the tour was held. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 17 of 17 Racing began after a half-hour delay due to bad weather and it wasn't long before the team from Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans was controlling the field. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Ballarat cyclist Patrick Shaw recorded a unique victory in the Tour of Gippsland today – without winning any of the event’s eight stages. The ultra-consistent Shaw won by 22 seconds from North Sydney speedster Joseph Lewis, with unheralded New Zealander Rico Rogers a further six seconds away in third place.

Shaw’s triumph was richly deserved. Riding for the Patrick Jonker-managed Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans team, he clocked up three second placings and a third in the five-day tour and was always prominent near the front of the 160-man field.

The son of 1978 Melbourne to Warrnambool Classic winner Dennis Shaw, Patrick was talent-spotted by the Victorian Institute of Sport as a youngster but went solo two years ago and raced with an Italian trade team in Europe.

His results were eye-catching, recording 45 top-10 placings, but he failed to win a race and returned home to Victoria earlier this year, contemplating retirement.

When the Adelaide-based Jonker, 12th placegetter in the 1998 Tour de France, approached him several months ago with a Virgin Blue offer, Shaw seized the opportunity and hasn’t looked back.

He rated his Gippsland tour victory as the most important of his career.

“I have always had aspirations of winning one on these Scody Cup races but the opportunity has never arisen,” he said. “The door opens up sometimes and you have got to make the most of your opportunities. I had great team support all week and I am really enjoying this victory.”

The tour’s final stage in Paynesville was marred by heavy rain and race officials reduced the 44km criterium to 27.5kms, also chopping out the 16 intermediate sprints which offered 96 seconds in time bonuses.

The large field rode cautiously in the slippery conditions, with the criterium going to little-known Malaysian Harrif Saleh from Rogers, with Tasmanian Ben Grenda a close third.

Saleh, a member of the Malaysian national team which contested the tour, impressed throughout the five days with his speedy aggression. He also recorded two other minor placings.

Joseph Lewis, riding for the Drapac-Porsche outfit, took some consolation from his overall runner-up placing, by winning the SP AusNet sprint championship. Shaw’s tour victory was bolstered further when he also triumphed in the CreditCollect criterium championship.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 0:39:15 2 Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 5 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 6 Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.) 7 Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green) 8 Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 9 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 10 Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles) 11 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 12 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 13 Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 14 Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 15 Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire) 16 Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 17 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS) 18 James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 19 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 20 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 0:00:06 21 Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 22 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 23 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing) 24 Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 25 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 26 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 27 Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 28 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 29 John Cornish (Recab Cycling) 30 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 31 Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott) 32 Sam Davis (Plan B Racing) 33 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing) 34 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 35 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) 36 James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire) 37 Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010) 38 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 39 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) 40 Steven Martin (TFM Avanti) 41 Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling) 42 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 43 Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing) 44 David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.) 45 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 46 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 47 Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010) 48 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 49 Nick Bensley (SP AusNet) 50 Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.) 51 Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect) 0:00:21 52 Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010) 0:00:24 53 Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team) 0:00:27 54 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS) 0:00:32 55 Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:01:10 56 Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect) 0:01:17 57 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:01:20 58 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 0:01:30 59 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS) 0:01:35 60 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 61 Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team) 0:02:22 62 Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 63 Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au) 64 Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti) 65 Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet) 0:03:10 66 Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.) 67 Jake Laine (SP AusNet) 68 James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green) 69 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 70 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes) 71 Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team) 72 Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect) 73 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 74 Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia) 75 Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 76 Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling) 77 James Boal (AWCC Development) 78 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 79 Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 80 Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott) 81 Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development) 82 Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 83 Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au) 84 Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing) 85 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 86 Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles) 87 Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS) 88 James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green) 0:04:45 89 Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 90 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 91 Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 92 Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 93 Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.) 94 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 95 Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles) 0:06:20 96 Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green) 97 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes) 98 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 99 Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling) 100 Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010) 101 Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia) 102 Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 103 Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 104 Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti) 105 Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling) 106 Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010) 0:07:55 107 Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire) 108 Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire) 0:09:30 109 Trent Williams (CreditCollect) 110 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes) 111 David Abraham (Lawson Homes) 112 Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles) 113 James Herd (Apollo Bicycles) 114 Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 115 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) DNF Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire) DNF Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire) DNF Brenda Washington (AWCC Development) DNF Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010) DNF Neil Manning (Plan B Racing) DNF John Groves (Apollo Bicycles) DNF Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green) DNF Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott) DNF Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins) DNF Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins) DNS Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire) DNS David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS) DNS Christopher Williams (Merida Australia) DNS Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia) DNS David Melville (Merida Australia) DNS Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS) DNS Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott) DNS Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) DNS Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Virgin Blue RBS Morgan 1:57:45 2 Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol 3 Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:06 4 Search2Retain-Myteam2 5 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:12 6 Team Budget Forklifts 7 McDonagh Blake-Witness 8 Lakes Oil N.L. 9 Plan B Racing 0:00:18 10 Malaysian National Team 0:00:33 11 GE Plumbing 2010 0:00:36 12 Recab Cycling 0:03:22 13 Suzuki/ACTAS 0:03:42 14 CreditCollect 0:04:48 15 AAL Hyster-Rush Racing 0:05:38 16 Shortis.com.au 17 SP AusNet 0:06:26 18 Team Race-Fenton Green 0:07:55 19 Bass Coast Shire 0:08:01 20 TFM Avanti 0:08:48 21 Apollo Bicycles 0:09:30 22 Lawson Homes 0:09:36

Final classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 11:53:14 2 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:22 3 Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:28 4 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:34 5 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:41 6 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 0:00:48 8 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 0:00:49 9 Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.) 0:00:52 10 Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles) 0:00:57 11 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:00 12 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing) 0:01:01 13 Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire) 0:01:03 14 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 0:01:06 15 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:01:07 16 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:08 17 Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing) 0:01:12 18 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing) 19 Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010) 20 Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.) 0:01:14 21 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS) 0:01:19 22 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) 0:01:21 23 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 0:01:22 24 Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 25 James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire) 0:01:28 26 Nick Bensley (SP AusNet) 27 Sam Davis (Plan B Racing) 28 Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 0:01:33 29 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 30 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:01:34 31 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) 0:01:37 32 Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010) 0:01:46 33 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS) 0:02:51 34 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:03:05 35 Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au) 0:03:44 36 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:04:09 37 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:04:16 38 Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles) 0:04:32 39 James Boal (AWCC Development) 0:04:43 40 Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development) 0:04:55 41 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:05:00 42 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 0:05:07 43 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:05:52 44 Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott) 0:06:35 45 Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010) 0:07:42 46 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes) 0:08:38 47 Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS) 0:09:20 48 Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:09:43 49 Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team) 0:09:57 50 Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia) 0:10:14 51 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS) 0:10:40 52 Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 0:10:47 53 Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire) 0:10:52 54 Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 0:10:57 55 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:11:06 56 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 57 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 0:11:20 58 Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.) 0:12:02 59 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:12:18 60 Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling) 0:13:23 61 Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing) 0:13:52 62 Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 0:16:22 63 Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team) 0:17:41 64 Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 0:18:10 65 Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:18:24 66 Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling) 0:18:27 67 David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.) 0:18:37 68 John Cornish (Recab Cycling) 69 Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia) 0:19:19 70 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:20:07 71 James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:20:09 72 Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010) 0:20:44 73 Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:22:21 74 Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:22:26 75 James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green) 0:23:22 76 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:23:30 77 Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 0:30:16 78 Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles) 0:30:38 79 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:31:20 80 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes) 0:32:57 81 Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 0:33:00 82 Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect) 0:36:10 83 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes) 0:37:24 84 Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au) 0:40:27 85 Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010) 0:40:38 86 Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect) 0:40:47 87 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 0:41:57 88 Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling) 0:43:14 89 Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green) 0:43:18 90 Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 0:43:41 91 Steven Martin (TFM Avanti) 0:44:21 92 Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott) 0:45:15 93 Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect) 94 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:46:08 95 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 0:46:43 96 Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling) 0:49:22 97 James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green) 0:50:30 98 Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team) 0:52:00 99 Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:56:37 100 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 0:56:43 101 Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 1:04:31 102 Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti) 1:04:33 103 Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 1:05:50 104 Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet) 1:06:14 105 James Herd (Apollo Bicycles) 1:08:08 106 Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 1:09:08 107 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 1:11:53 108 Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire) 1:13:16 109 Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green) 1:20:42 110 Trent Williams (CreditCollect) 1:21:46 111 David Abraham (Lawson Homes) 1:22:15 112 Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles) 1:34:44 113 Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti) 1:37:14 114 Jake Laine (SP AusNet) 1:45:53 115 Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.) 1:45:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 42 pts 2 Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 27 3 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 27 4 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 20 5 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 15 6 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing) 13 7 Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 8 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 9 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 10 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 11 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 10 12 Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.) 10 13 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 14 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 15 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 16 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 17 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS) 6 18 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 5 19 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 20 James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green) 4 21 Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 4 22 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 23 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 24 Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 3 25 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS) 3 26 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing) 3 27 James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 3 28 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 3 29 Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire) 2 30 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) 2 31 Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 2 32 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 2 33 Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling) 2 34 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 2 35 John Cornish (Recab Cycling) 1 36 Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 1 37 Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing) 1 38 Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 1 39 Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010) 1 40 Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 1 41 Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 26 pts 2 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 16 3 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 4 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 5 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 8 6 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 7 Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 5 8 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 5 9 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 10 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 11 Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling) 3 12 Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.) 3 13 Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 3 14 Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010) 3 15 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 2 16 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) 2 17 Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing) 2 18 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 19 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 20 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 1

Criterium classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 30 pts 2 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 24 3 Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.) 19 4 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 18 5 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 17 6 Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts) 12 7 Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 12 8 Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 9 9 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 10 Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 7 11 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 12 Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 6 13 Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green) 4 14 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 4 15 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 16 Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 3 17 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 2 18 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 19 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 2 20 Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott) 1 21 Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles) 1 22 Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing) 1