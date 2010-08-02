Trending

Image 1 of 17

The team from Plan B Racing rode brilliantly to take out the teams' general classification category on the tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 17

Tour Director John Craven (left) explains the situation to Drapac Porsche's Joseph Lewis who was just fourteen seconds off the lead; Conditions weren't ideal and Lewis heads overseas for racing straight after the tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 17

Mate, it's cold, it's wet, I'm happy to head for the pub - my shout! Tour leader and eventual winner Patrick Shaw (left) chats with runner-up Joseph Lewis on the start line in Paynesville.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 17

The peloton was forced to wait a lap after a crash in the wet conditions when a small group had edged away from the front of the field.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 17

Western Australian Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) was driving the peloton on the slippery roads in Paynesville.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 6 of 17

Malaysian Harrif Saleh (second from right) charges towards the finish and the stage victory as tour winner Patrick Shaw begins the celebrations in the background.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 7 of 17

Double celebrations: Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) starts to celebrate his tour win as Malaysian National Team Manager Will Walker joins in for his rider's stage victory in the background.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 8 of 17

Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) rates his tour victory as the most important of his career, Shaw (24) contemplated retirement after spending time recently in Europe with an Italian trade team.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 9 of 17

The stage eight podium (l-r): Rico Rogers (2nd,Budget Forklifts), Harrif Saleh (1st,Malaysian National Team), and Ben Grenda (3rd,Genesys Wealth Advisers).

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 10 of 17

Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) took out the King of the Mountains competition by ten points from Drapac Porsche's Lachlan Norris.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 11 of 17

Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) also won the Credit Collect Criterium Championship by six points from Genesys Wealth Adviser's rider and early tour leader Ben Grenda.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 12 of 17

Joseph Lewis (Drapac Porsche) won the SP AusNet Sprint Points competition from Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) with a comfortable margin of 15 points between them.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 13 of 17

New Zealander Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) won the most aggressive rider of the tour award but wasn't so aggressive with the champagne as he struggle to pop the cork.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 14 of 17

The final tour's GC podium (l-r): Jospeh Lewis (2nd,Drapac Porsche), Patrick Shaw (1st,Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan), and Rico Rogers (3rd,Budget Forklifts).

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 15 of 17

Tour winner Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) from Victoria contemplates his change in career direction and his continued assault on the 2010 Scody Cup National Road Series.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 16 of 17

The peloton speed past moored boats in Paynesville in South Gippsland where the final stage of the tour was held.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 17 of 17

Racing began after a half-hour delay due to bad weather and it wasn't long before the team from Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans was controlling the field.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Ballarat cyclist Patrick Shaw recorded a unique victory in the Tour of Gippsland today – without winning any of the event’s eight stages. The ultra-consistent Shaw won by 22 seconds from North Sydney speedster Joseph Lewis, with unheralded New Zealander Rico Rogers a further six seconds away in third place.

Shaw’s triumph was richly deserved. Riding for the Patrick Jonker-managed Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans team, he clocked up three second placings and a third in the five-day tour and was always prominent near the front of the 160-man field.

The son of 1978 Melbourne to Warrnambool Classic winner Dennis Shaw, Patrick was talent-spotted by the Victorian Institute of Sport as a youngster but went solo two years ago and raced with an Italian trade team in Europe.

His results were eye-catching, recording 45 top-10 placings, but he failed to win a race and returned home to Victoria earlier this year, contemplating retirement.

When the Adelaide-based Jonker, 12th placegetter in the 1998 Tour de France, approached him several months ago with a Virgin Blue offer, Shaw seized the opportunity and hasn’t looked back.

He rated his Gippsland tour victory as the most important of his career.

“I have always had aspirations of winning one on these Scody Cup races but the opportunity has never arisen,” he said. “The door opens up sometimes and you have got to make the most of your opportunities. I had great team support all week and I am really enjoying this victory.”

The tour’s final stage in Paynesville was marred by heavy rain and race officials reduced the 44km criterium to 27.5kms, also chopping out the 16 intermediate sprints which offered 96 seconds in time bonuses.

The large field rode cautiously in the slippery conditions, with the criterium going to little-known Malaysian Harrif Saleh from Rogers, with Tasmanian Ben Grenda a close third.

Saleh, a member of the Malaysian national team which contested the tour, impressed throughout the five days with his speedy aggression. He also recorded two other minor placings.

Joseph Lewis, riding for the Drapac-Porsche outfit, took some consolation from his overall runner-up placing, by winning the SP AusNet sprint championship. Shaw’s tour victory was bolstered further when he also triumphed in the CreditCollect criterium championship.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:39:15
2Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)
3Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
4Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
5Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
6Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.)
7Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green)
8Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
9Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
10Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
11Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
12Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
13Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
14Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
15Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire)
16Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
17Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS)
18James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
19Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
20Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:00:06
21Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
22Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
23Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
24Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
25Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
26Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
27Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
28Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
29John Cornish (Recab Cycling)
30Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
31Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)
32Sam Davis (Plan B Racing)
33Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing)
34Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
35Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
36James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire)
37Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)
38Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
39Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
40Steven Martin (TFM Avanti)
41Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)
42Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
43Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)
44David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.)
45Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
46Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
47Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)
48Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
49Nick Bensley (SP AusNet)
50Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.)
51Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect)0:00:21
52Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010)0:00:24
53Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)0:00:27
54Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS)0:00:32
55Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:01:10
56Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect)0:01:17
57Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:01:20
58Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2)0:01:30
59Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)0:01:35
60Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
61Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)0:02:22
62Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
63Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
64Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti)
65Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet)0:03:10
66Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.)
67Jake Laine (SP AusNet)
68James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green)
69Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
70Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)
71Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
72Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect)
73Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
74Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia)
75Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
76Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling)
77James Boal (AWCC Development)
78Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
79Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
80Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott)
81Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development)
82Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
83Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)
84Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing)
85Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
86Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
87Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS)
88James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)0:04:45
89Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
90Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
91Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
92Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
93Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.)
94Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
95Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles)0:06:20
96Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green)
97Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)
98Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
99Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling)
100Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
101Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia)
102Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
103Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
104Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti)
105Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling)
106Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)0:07:55
107Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire)
108Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire)0:09:30
109Trent Williams (CreditCollect)
110Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)
111David Abraham (Lawson Homes)
112Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
113James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)
114Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
115Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
DNFPeter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire)
DNFDaniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire)
DNFBrenda Washington (AWCC Development)
DNFMichael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)
DNFNeil Manning (Plan B Racing)
DNFJohn Groves (Apollo Bicycles)
DNFMark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green)
DNFMichael Stallard (Team Super Elliott)
DNFMalcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)
DNFRichard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)
DNSDamien Turner (Bass Coast Shire)
DNSDavid Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS)
DNSChristopher Williams (Merida Australia)
DNSMitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia)
DNSDavid Melville (Merida Australia)
DNSMichael Gallagher (Jayco VIS)
DNSNathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott)
DNSAlex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
DNSNick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Virgin Blue RBS Morgan1:57:45
2Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol
3Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:06
4Search2Retain-Myteam2
5Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:12
6Team Budget Forklifts
7McDonagh Blake-Witness
8Lakes Oil N.L.
9Plan B Racing0:00:18
10Malaysian National Team0:00:33
11GE Plumbing 20100:00:36
12Recab Cycling0:03:22
13Suzuki/ACTAS0:03:42
14CreditCollect0:04:48
15AAL Hyster-Rush Racing0:05:38
16Shortis.com.au
17SP AusNet0:06:26
18Team Race-Fenton Green0:07:55
19Bass Coast Shire0:08:01
20TFM Avanti0:08:48
21Apollo Bicycles0:09:30
22Lawson Homes0:09:36

Final classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)11:53:14
2Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:22
3Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:28
4Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:34
5Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:41
6Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
7Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)0:00:48
8Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)0:00:49
9Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.)0:00:52
10Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)0:00:57
11Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:00
12Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)0:01:01
13Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire)0:01:03
14Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)0:01:06
15Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:01:07
16Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:08
17Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)0:01:12
18Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing)
19Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)
20Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.)0:01:14
21Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS)0:01:19
22Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)0:01:21
23Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)0:01:22
24Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
25James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire)0:01:28
26Nick Bensley (SP AusNet)
27Sam Davis (Plan B Racing)
28Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)0:01:33
29Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
30Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:01:34
31Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)0:01:37
32Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010)0:01:46
33Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)0:02:51
34Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:03:05
35Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)0:03:44
36Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:04:09
37Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:04:16
38Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)0:04:32
39James Boal (AWCC Development)0:04:43
40Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development)0:04:55
41Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:05:00
42Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)0:05:07
43Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:05:52
44Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott)0:06:35
45Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)0:07:42
46Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)0:08:38
47Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS)0:09:20
48Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:09:43
49Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)0:09:57
50Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia)0:10:14
51Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS)0:10:40
52Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)0:10:47
53Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire)0:10:52
54Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)0:10:57
55Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)0:11:06
56Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
57Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2)0:11:20
58Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.)0:12:02
59Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:12:18
60Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling)0:13:23
61Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing)0:13:52
62Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)0:16:22
63Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)0:17:41
64Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)0:18:10
65Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:18:24
66Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)0:18:27
67David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.)0:18:37
68John Cornish (Recab Cycling)
69Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia)0:19:19
70Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:20:07
71James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:20:09
72Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)0:20:44
73Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:22:21
74Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:22:26
75James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green)0:23:22
76Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:23:30
77Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2)0:30:16
78Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles)0:30:38
79Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:31:20
80Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)0:32:57
81Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2)0:33:00
82Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect)0:36:10
83Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)0:37:24
84Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)0:40:27
85Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)0:40:38
86Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect)0:40:47
87Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2)0:41:57
88Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling)0:43:14
89Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green)0:43:18
90Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)0:43:41
91Steven Martin (TFM Avanti)0:44:21
92Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)0:45:15
93Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect)
94Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:46:08
95Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2)0:46:43
96Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling)0:49:22
97James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)0:50:30
98Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)0:52:00
99Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:56:37
100Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:56:43
101Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)1:04:31
102Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti)1:04:33
103Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team)1:05:50
104Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet)1:06:14
105James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)1:08:08
106Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)1:09:08
107Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)1:11:53
108Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire)1:13:16
109Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green)1:20:42
110Trent Williams (CreditCollect)1:21:46
111David Abraham (Lawson Homes)1:22:15
112Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)1:34:44
113Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti)1:37:14
114Jake Laine (SP AusNet)1:45:53
115Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.)1:45:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)42pts
2Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)27
3Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)27
4Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)20
5Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)15
6Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)13
7Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)13
8Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)13
9Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)11
10Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)11
11Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)10
12Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.)10
13Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
14Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
15Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
16Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
17Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)6
18Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)5
19Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)5
20James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)4
21Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)4
22Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)3
23Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
24Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)3
25Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS)3
26Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing)3
27James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)3
28Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)3
29Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire)2
30Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)2
31Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)2
32Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)2
33Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)2
34Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)2
35John Cornish (Recab Cycling)1
36Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2)1
37Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing)1
38Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)1
39Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)1
40Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team)1
41Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)26pts
2Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)16
3Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)13
4Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)10
5Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)8
6Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
7Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)5
8Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)5
9Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)4
10Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)3
11Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling)3
12Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.)3
13Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)3
14Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)3
15Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)2
16Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)2
17Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)2
18Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
19Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)1
20Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)1

Criterium classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)30pts
2Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)24
3Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.)19
4Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)18
5Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)17
6Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)12
7Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)12
8Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)9
9Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
10Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)7
11Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)7
12Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)6
13Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green)4
14Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)4
15Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
16Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2)3
17Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2)2
18Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
19Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)2
20Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)1
21Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)1
22Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Plan B Racing35:43:25
2Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:06
3Search2Retain-Myteam20:00:10
4Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:16
5Team Budget Forklifts0:00:18
6Virgin Blue RBS Morgan0:00:23
7Lakes Oil N.L.0:00:26
8GE Plumbing 20100:00:46
9McDonagh Blake-Witness0:01:25
10Bass Coast Shire0:07:57
11Suzuki/ACTAS0:08:53
12Malaysian National Team0:11:36
13AAL Hyster-Rush Racing0:13:00
14Apollo Bicycles0:13:54
15Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol0:16:35
16Recab Cycling0:19:01
17Lawson Homes0:20:49
18Shortis.com.au0:41:51
19Team Race-Fenton Green1:49:37
20SP AusNet1:51:05
21CreditCollect1:57:09
22TFM Avanti3:22:25

 

