Image 1 of 24

Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) remains in the tour lead heading into the time-trial tomorrow in Portarlington.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) remains in the tour lead heading into the time-trial tomorrow in Portarlington.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 24

Keeping the roads clean: Tour Technical Director, Neville Williams, sweeps the roads during stage three in Grovedale.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Keeping the roads clean: Tour Technical Director, Neville Williams, sweeps the roads during stage three in Grovedale.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 24

Glen Chadwick (Budget Forklifts) corners in the lead group during stage three.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Glen Chadwick (Budget Forklifts) corners in the lead group during stage three.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 4 of 24

Malaysian road champion, Adiq Othman (Drapac Porsche), leans into a corner in Grovedale.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Malaysian road champion, Adiq Othman (Drapac Porsche), leans into a corner in Grovedale.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 5 of 24

Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) follows close behind a wheel in-front during the peloton's chase to bring back the leading trio.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) follows close behind a wheel in-front during the peloton's chase to bring back the leading trio.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 6 of 24

Alexander Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling) leans into a bend on stage three.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Alexander Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling) leans into a bend on stage three.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 7 of 24

Attracting a crowd: Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) struck back wheel trouble and received a lap-out but found plenty of friends whilst waiting for the peloton.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Attracting a crowd: Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) struck back wheel trouble and received a lap-out but found plenty of friends whilst waiting for the peloton.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 8 of 24

The peloton dealt with cold and wet conditions again for stage three of the tour in Grovedale near Geelong.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

The peloton dealt with cold and wet conditions again for stage three of the tour in Grovedale near Geelong.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 9 of 24

Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) leads Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) with a lap to go.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) leads Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) with a lap to go.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 10 of 24

Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) takes out stage three of the tour in Grovedale.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) takes out stage three of the tour in Grovedale.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 11 of 24

Number one: Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) wins stage three of the tour in Grovedale.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Number one: Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) wins stage three of the tour in Grovedale.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 12 of 24

Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) follows Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) in the chasing peloton.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) follows Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) in the chasing peloton.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 13 of 24

Michael Smith (centre) of the Tasmanian based Lawson Homes team got into the break with Budget Forklift's Glen Chadwick (far left) and Adam Phelan of McDonagh Blake/Witness.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Michael Smith (centre) of the Tasmanian based Lawson Homes team got into the break with Budget Forklift's Glen Chadwick (far left) and Adam Phelan of McDonagh Blake/Witness.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 14 of 24

The stage three podium (l-r): Cameron Peterson (2nd,Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans), Patrick Lane (1st,Team Jayco Skins), and Joseph Lewis (3rd,Drapac Porsche).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

The stage three podium (l-r): Cameron Peterson (2nd,Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans), Patrick Lane (1st,Team Jayco Skins), and Joseph Lewis (3rd,Drapac Porsche).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 15 of 24

Glen Chadwick (Budget Forklifts) is the new City of Greater Geelong Sprint Points leader after three stages.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Glen Chadwick (Budget Forklifts) is the new City of Greater Geelong Sprint Points leader after three stages.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 16 of 24

Glen Chadwick (Budget Forklifts) also won the Geelong Advertiser Most Aggressive rider of the stage award.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Glen Chadwick (Budget Forklifts) also won the Geelong Advertiser Most Aggressive rider of the stage award.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 17 of 24

Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) remains in the tour lead with a 38 second lead over teammate Joseph Lewis.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) remains in the tour lead with a 38 second lead over teammate Joseph Lewis.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 18 of 24

Eventual stage winner, Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins), tucked away in the peloton during the early part of stage three in Grovedale.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Eventual stage winner, Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins), tucked away in the peloton during the early part of stage three in Grovedale.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 19 of 24

Be cool man: Tour leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) was in a peaceful frame of mind during the 63km criterium in Grovedale.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Be cool man: Tour leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) was in a peaceful frame of mind during the 63km criterium in Grovedale.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 20 of 24

The leading trio of Michael Smith (Lawson Homes), Glen Chadwick (Budget Forklifts), and Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake/Witness) almost stole the show on stage three.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

The leading trio of Michael Smith (Lawson Homes), Glen Chadwick (Budget Forklifts), and Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake/Witness) almost stole the show on stage three.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 21 of 24

Tour leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) in the peloton during stage three.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Tour leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) in the peloton during stage three.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 22 of 24

Leading Geelong based rider Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain/MyTeam2) wasn't on song today and stayed around to help a rider from the New Caledonia team.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Leading Geelong based rider Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain/MyTeam2) wasn't on song today and stayed around to help a rider from the New Caledonia team.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 23 of 24

The leaders were coming back to the peloton in the concluding laps of the 30 lap race.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

The leaders were coming back to the peloton in the concluding laps of the 30 lap race.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 24 of 24

Joseph Lewis (Drapac Porsche) leads the criterium championship of the tour after three stages and is second overall on the GC.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Joseph Lewis (Drapac Porsche) leads the criterium championship of the tour after three stages and is second overall on the GC.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Patrick Lane made the most of his Jayco-Skins team’s efforts to pull back a breakaway by winning the Tour of Geelong’s third stage. Lane held off Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans) to claim the stage victory after the pair escaped in the final laps.

Glenn Chadwick and Adam Phelan formed the early breakaway before being joined by Michael Smith. Smith bridged to the leader’s group halfway through the 30 lap race, when the trio had a 16 second margin over the peloton.

The leader’s margin never surpassed 30 seconds and the peloton was brought back together with three laps remaining as Drapac and Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans gave chase. Peterson and Lane attacked soon-after in what proved to be a race-winning move.

Drapac’s Joe Lewis claimed third place on the stage while team-mate Rhys Pollack continues to lead the race. Pollack holds a 42 second margin over Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco-Skins) heading into tomorrow’s 20 kilometre individual time trial, the discipline in which Dennis is the current Under 23 national champion.

Stage winner Patrick Lane is coached by Brian Stephens of the AIS. Stephens was delighted by his protégé's victory. “It’s a great victory for him and will do his confidence the world of good," he said. At just 18 years of age, Lane has plenty of scope for further development and the diminutive rider from St. Kilda was hugely impressive in taking this victory. However, Stephens feels that Lane's real talent lies when the road goes uphill. “We don’t have too many good climbers in Australia but Patrick is showing all the hallmarks of being able to get over a big hill,” Stephens said.

Race leader Rhys Pollock recognises that he faces a serious challenge from Rohan Dennis in tomorrow's time trial, but he negotiated today's treacherous conditions without any great difficulty. “I finished ninth behind Bradley Wiggins in last year’s Herald Sun Tour time trial and I reckon I’m just about in the best form of my life,” he said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)1:26:44
2Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
3Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
4Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
5Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
6Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
7Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
8Michael Freiberg (GMHBA)
9Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
10Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)
11George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
12Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
13Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
14Almal Amrum (Jayco VIS)
15David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
16Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
17Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil)
18Andy Mcnab (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
19Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
20Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
21Nicholas Mitchell (GMHBA)
22Samuel Witmitz (Lakes Oil)
23Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
24Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
25Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)
26Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
27Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
28Steven Martin (GMHBA)
29Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
30John Cornish (GMHBA)
31Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
32Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)
33Samuel Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
34Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)
35Chris Steffanoni (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
36Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)0:00:11
37Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
38Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)
39Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
40Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
41Jay Bourke (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
42Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
43Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
44Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes)
45Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
46Alexander Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)
47Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
48Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
49Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil)
50Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:00:27
51Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:00:32
52Jeremy Hills (Di Giorgio Wines)0:00:38
53Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
54Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:00:46
55Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
56Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
57Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
58Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
59Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)0:01:03
60Michael Bulters (City of Greater Geelong)0:01:44
61Michael Crosbie (Hyster - Total Rush)0:02:19
62Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
63David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
64Guillaume Patritti (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)0:02:51
65Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)0:02:54
66Daniel Hopper (Di Giorgio Wines)
67Lachlan Ambrose (Di Giorgio Wines)
68Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
69Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
70Fallane Ali (Malaysian National Team)0:05:48
71Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)
72Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
73James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
74Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
75Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
76Damien Turner (Lawson Homes)
77Merlin Spranz (Di Giorgio Wines)0:08:42
78Steven Del Gallo (City of Greater Geelong)
79Shannon O'Brien (Lakes Oil)
80Charles Howlett (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
81Styven Gerard (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
82Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
83Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
84Samuel Gray (City of Greater Geelong)0:11:36
85James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)
86Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
87Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
88Stephen Jeulin (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
89Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
90Matthew Opperman (Di Giorgio Wines)0:14:30
91Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)
92James Henry (Apollo Bicycles)
93Peter Braunsteins (Apollo Bicycles)
94Garry Guepy (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
95Stephane Besancon (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
DNFBen Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
DNSWade Wallace (GMHBA)
DNSNathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)

Sprint lap 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)3pts
2Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)2
3David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin)1

Sprint lap 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)2
3David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin)1

Sprint lap 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)2
3Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)1

Sprint lap 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)3pts
2Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)1

Sprint lap 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)3pts
2Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)1

Sprint lap 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)2
3Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)1

Sprint lap 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)2
3Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)1

Sprint lap 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)2
3Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)1

Sprint lap 22
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)3pts
2Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)2
3Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Sprint lap 24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)2
3Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)1

Sprint lap 26
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)2
3Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Virgin Blue RBS Morgan4:20:12
2Drapac Professional Cycling
3Team Jayco Skins
4Genesys Wealth Advisers
5GMHBA
6Malaysian National Team
7Team SASI Cycling0:00:11
8Lakes Oil
9Search2Retain - MyTeam2
10Lawson Homes0:00:33
11McDonagh Blake - Witness0:00:57
12Team Budget Forklifts0:01:32
13Jayco VIS0:03:05
14Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll & O
15Di Giorgio Wines0:06:26
16Apollo Bicycles0:11:47
17City of Greater Geelong0:22:02
18New Caledonia Cycling Team0:23:09

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)4:28:16
2Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:00:38
3Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:00:39
4Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)0:00:40
5Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)0:01:05
6Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)0:01:16
7David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:01:22
8Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:25
9Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)0:01:26
10Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)0:01:27
11Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
12Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:29
13Michael Freiberg (GMHBA)
14Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:01:30
15Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:01:34
16Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:39
17Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:01:41
18Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)0:01:48
19Andy Mcnab (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )0:01:51
20Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:07
21Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:02:11
22Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)0:02:16
23Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:02:39
24Samuel Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)0:02:53
25Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)0:02:55
26Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )0:03:01
27Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:03:04
28Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)0:03:11
29Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:03:15
30Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)0:03:35
31Samuel Witmitz (Lakes Oil)0:03:43
32George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:04:22
33Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:32
34Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil)0:05:05
35Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)0:05:10
36Jeremy Hills (Di Giorgio Wines)
37Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:05:14
38Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)0:05:24
39Steven Martin (GMHBA)0:05:25
40Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil)0:05:26
41Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)0:05:36
42Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:05:47
43Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:06:00
44Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:06:15
45Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)0:06:17
46Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:06:22
47Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)0:06:26
48Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)0:06:49
49Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)0:07:22
50Chris Steffanoni (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )0:09:15
51Jay Bourke (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )0:09:17
52Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:09:19
53Alexander Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)0:09:32
54David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)0:09:40
55Lachlan Ambrose (Di Giorgio Wines)0:09:54
56Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:10:30
57Almal Amrum (Jayco VIS)0:11:20
58Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
59John Cornish (GMHBA)0:11:58
60Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)0:12:04
61Michael Bulters (City of Greater Geelong)0:12:09
62Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)0:13:31
63Charles Howlett (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )0:13:40
64Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:14:01
65Guillaume Patritti (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)0:14:10
66Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)0:14:36
67Damien Turner (Lawson Homes)0:14:54
68Michael Crosbie (Hyster - Total Rush)0:15:08
69Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)0:15:11
70Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:15:47
71Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )0:16:06
72Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:16:26
73James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)0:16:40
74Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:17:08
75Steven Del Gallo (City of Greater Geelong)0:17:52
76Merlin Spranz (Di Giorgio Wines)0:17:56
77James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:18:43
78Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes)0:21:11
79Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)0:23:44
80Peter Braunsteins (Apollo Bicycles)0:23:45
81James Henry (Apollo Bicycles)0:24:12
82Nicholas Mitchell (GMHBA)0:24:15
83Styven Gerard (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
84Daniel Hopper (Di Giorgio Wines)0:27:29
85Fallane Ali (Malaysian National Team)0:27:50
86Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)0:29:41
87Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:32:16
88Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)0:33:38
89Garry Guepy (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)0:35:36
90Stephen Jeulin (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)0:35:46
91Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:35:54
92Shannon O'Brien (Lakes Oil)0:37:20
93Samuel Gray (City of Greater Geelong)0:38:04
94Matthew Opperman (Di Giorgio Wines)0:40:58
95Stephane Besancon (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)0:44:02

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)30pts
2Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)26
3Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)19
4Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)15
5Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)11
6Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)11
7Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)9
8Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)5
9Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)5
10David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin)5
11Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil)5
12Michael Freiberg (GMHBA)4
13Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
14Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )3
15Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)3
16Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)3
17Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin)2
18Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)2
19Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)5pts
2Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)5
3Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)3
4Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)3
5Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)2
6Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)2
7Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)1

Criterium classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)15pts
2Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)14
3Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)10
4Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)10
5Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)9
6Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)8
7Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)7
8Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)7
9Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin)6
10Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil)5
11Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
12Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)4
13Michael Freiberg (GMHBA)3
14Samuel Witmitz (Lakes Oil)3
15David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin)2
16Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)2
17Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling13:28:10
2Team Jayco Skins0:00:34
3Virgin Blue RBS Morgan0:00:41
4Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:31
5Team Budget Forklifts0:04:21
6Search2Retain - MyTeam20:04:23
7Lawson Homes0:08:14
8GMHBA0:09:18
9McDonagh Blake - Witness0:09:54
10Team SASI Cycling0:10:42
11Lakes Oil0:10:58
12Jayco VIS0:14:24
13Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll & O0:15:30
14Malaysian National Team0:17:33
15Apollo Bicycles0:17:46
16Di Giorgio Wines0:17:54
17New Caledonia Cycling Team1:03:25
18City of Greater Geelong1:04:43

