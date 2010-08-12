Image 1 of 24 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) remains in the tour lead heading into the time-trial tomorrow in Portarlington. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 24 Keeping the roads clean: Tour Technical Director, Neville Williams, sweeps the roads during stage three in Grovedale. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 24 Glen Chadwick (Budget Forklifts) corners in the lead group during stage three. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 24 Malaysian road champion, Adiq Othman (Drapac Porsche), leans into a corner in Grovedale. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 24 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) follows close behind a wheel in-front during the peloton's chase to bring back the leading trio. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 24 Alexander Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling) leans into a bend on stage three. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 24 Attracting a crowd: Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) struck back wheel trouble and received a lap-out but found plenty of friends whilst waiting for the peloton. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 24 The peloton dealt with cold and wet conditions again for stage three of the tour in Grovedale near Geelong. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 24 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) leads Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) with a lap to go. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 24 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) takes out stage three of the tour in Grovedale. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 11 of 24 Number one: Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) wins stage three of the tour in Grovedale. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 24 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) follows Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) in the chasing peloton. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 24 Michael Smith (centre) of the Tasmanian based Lawson Homes team got into the break with Budget Forklift's Glen Chadwick (far left) and Adam Phelan of McDonagh Blake/Witness. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 14 of 24 The stage three podium (l-r): Cameron Peterson (2nd,Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans), Patrick Lane (1st,Team Jayco Skins), and Joseph Lewis (3rd,Drapac Porsche). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 15 of 24 Glen Chadwick (Budget Forklifts) is the new City of Greater Geelong Sprint Points leader after three stages. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 16 of 24 Glen Chadwick (Budget Forklifts) also won the Geelong Advertiser Most Aggressive rider of the stage award. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 17 of 24 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) remains in the tour lead with a 38 second lead over teammate Joseph Lewis. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 18 of 24 Eventual stage winner, Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins), tucked away in the peloton during the early part of stage three in Grovedale. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 19 of 24 Be cool man: Tour leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) was in a peaceful frame of mind during the 63km criterium in Grovedale. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 20 of 24 The leading trio of Michael Smith (Lawson Homes), Glen Chadwick (Budget Forklifts), and Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake/Witness) almost stole the show on stage three. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 21 of 24 Tour leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) in the peloton during stage three. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 22 of 24 Leading Geelong based rider Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain/MyTeam2) wasn't on song today and stayed around to help a rider from the New Caledonia team. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 23 of 24 The leaders were coming back to the peloton in the concluding laps of the 30 lap race. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 24 of 24 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Porsche) leads the criterium championship of the tour after three stages and is second overall on the GC. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Patrick Lane made the most of his Jayco-Skins team’s efforts to pull back a breakaway by winning the Tour of Geelong’s third stage. Lane held off Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans) to claim the stage victory after the pair escaped in the final laps.

Glenn Chadwick and Adam Phelan formed the early breakaway before being joined by Michael Smith. Smith bridged to the leader’s group halfway through the 30 lap race, when the trio had a 16 second margin over the peloton.

The leader’s margin never surpassed 30 seconds and the peloton was brought back together with three laps remaining as Drapac and Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans gave chase. Peterson and Lane attacked soon-after in what proved to be a race-winning move.

Drapac’s Joe Lewis claimed third place on the stage while team-mate Rhys Pollack continues to lead the race. Pollack holds a 42 second margin over Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco-Skins) heading into tomorrow’s 20 kilometre individual time trial, the discipline in which Dennis is the current Under 23 national champion.

Stage winner Patrick Lane is coached by Brian Stephens of the AIS. Stephens was delighted by his protégé's victory. “It’s a great victory for him and will do his confidence the world of good," he said. At just 18 years of age, Lane has plenty of scope for further development and the diminutive rider from St. Kilda was hugely impressive in taking this victory. However, Stephens feels that Lane's real talent lies when the road goes uphill. “We don’t have too many good climbers in Australia but Patrick is showing all the hallmarks of being able to get over a big hill,” Stephens said.

Race leader Rhys Pollock recognises that he faces a serious challenge from Rohan Dennis in tomorrow's time trial, but he negotiated today's treacherous conditions without any great difficulty. “I finished ninth behind Bradley Wiggins in last year’s Herald Sun Tour time trial and I reckon I’m just about in the best form of my life,” he said.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 1:26:44 2 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 3 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 4 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush) 6 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 7 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 8 Michael Freiberg (GMHBA) 9 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 10 Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins) 11 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 12 Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 13 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 14 Almal Amrum (Jayco VIS) 15 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 16 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil) 18 Andy Mcnab (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 19 Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 20 Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) 21 Nicholas Mitchell (GMHBA) 22 Samuel Witmitz (Lakes Oil) 23 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 24 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 25 Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling) 26 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 27 Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team) 28 Steven Martin (GMHBA) 29 Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles) 30 John Cornish (GMHBA) 31 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 32 Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins) 33 Samuel Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 34 Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) 35 Chris Steffanoni (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 36 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 0:00:11 37 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 38 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes) 39 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 40 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 41 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 42 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 43 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) 44 Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes) 45 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 46 Alexander Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling) 47 Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 48 Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles) 49 Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil) 50 Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:00:27 51 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 0:00:32 52 Jeremy Hills (Di Giorgio Wines) 0:00:38 53 Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 54 Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 0:00:46 55 Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 56 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 57 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 58 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 59 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes) 0:01:03 60 Michael Bulters (City of Greater Geelong) 0:01:44 61 Michael Crosbie (Hyster - Total Rush) 0:02:19 62 Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling) 63 David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 64 Guillaume Patritti (New Caledonia Cycling Tea) 0:02:51 65 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS) 0:02:54 66 Daniel Hopper (Di Giorgio Wines) 67 Lachlan Ambrose (Di Giorgio Wines) 68 Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team) 69 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 70 Fallane Ali (Malaysian National Team) 0:05:48 71 Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts) 72 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 73 James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 74 Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 75 Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 76 Damien Turner (Lawson Homes) 77 Merlin Spranz (Di Giorgio Wines) 0:08:42 78 Steven Del Gallo (City of Greater Geelong) 79 Shannon O'Brien (Lakes Oil) 80 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 81 Styven Gerard (New Caledonia Cycling Tea) 82 Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 83 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 84 Samuel Gray (City of Greater Geelong) 0:11:36 85 James Herd (Apollo Bicycles) 86 Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles) 87 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 88 Stephen Jeulin (New Caledonia Cycling Tea) 89 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 90 Matthew Opperman (Di Giorgio Wines) 0:14:30 91 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes) 92 James Henry (Apollo Bicycles) 93 Peter Braunsteins (Apollo Bicycles) 94 Garry Guepy (New Caledonia Cycling Tea) 95 Stephane Besancon (New Caledonia Cycling Tea) DNF Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) DNS Wade Wallace (GMHBA) DNS Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)

Sprint lap 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 3 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 2 3 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 1

Sprint lap 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 2 3 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 1

Sprint lap 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 2 3 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 1

Sprint lap 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 3 pts 2 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 1

Sprint lap 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 3 pts 2 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 1

Sprint lap 16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 2 3 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 1

Sprint lap 18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 2 3 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 1

Sprint lap 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 2 3 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 1

Sprint lap 22 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 3 pts 2 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 2 3 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Sprint lap 24 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 2 3 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 1

Sprint lap 26 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 2 3 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Virgin Blue RBS Morgan 4:20:12 2 Drapac Professional Cycling 3 Team Jayco Skins 4 Genesys Wealth Advisers 5 GMHBA 6 Malaysian National Team 7 Team SASI Cycling 0:00:11 8 Lakes Oil 9 Search2Retain - MyTeam2 10 Lawson Homes 0:00:33 11 McDonagh Blake - Witness 0:00:57 12 Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:32 13 Jayco VIS 0:03:05 14 Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll & O 15 Di Giorgio Wines 0:06:26 16 Apollo Bicycles 0:11:47 17 City of Greater Geelong 0:22:02 18 New Caledonia Cycling Team 0:23:09

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 4:28:16 2 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 0:00:38 3 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:00:39 4 Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) 0:00:40 5 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) 0:01:05 6 Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush) 0:01:16 7 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 0:01:22 8 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:25 9 Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins) 0:01:26 10 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 0:01:27 11 Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles) 12 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:29 13 Michael Freiberg (GMHBA) 14 Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:01:30 15 Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:01:34 16 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:39 17 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 0:01:41 18 Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) 0:01:48 19 Andy Mcnab (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 0:01:51 20 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:07 21 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:02:11 22 Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins) 0:02:16 23 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 0:02:39 24 Samuel Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 0:02:53 25 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 0:02:55 26 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 0:03:01 27 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 0:03:04 28 Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles) 0:03:11 29 Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:03:15 30 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes) 0:03:35 31 Samuel Witmitz (Lakes Oil) 0:03:43 32 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 0:04:22 33 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:04:32 34 Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil) 0:05:05 35 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS) 0:05:10 36 Jeremy Hills (Di Giorgio Wines) 37 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:05:14 38 Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:05:24 39 Steven Martin (GMHBA) 0:05:25 40 Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil) 0:05:26 41 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 0:05:36 42 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 0:05:47 43 Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 0:06:00 44 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 0:06:15 45 Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 0:06:17 46 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 0:06:22 47 Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling) 0:06:26 48 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:06:49 49 Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 0:07:22 50 Chris Steffanoni (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 0:09:15 51 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 0:09:17 52 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:09:19 53 Alexander Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:09:32 54 David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 0:09:40 55 Lachlan Ambrose (Di Giorgio Wines) 0:09:54 56 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:10:30 57 Almal Amrum (Jayco VIS) 0:11:20 58 Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team) 59 John Cornish (GMHBA) 0:11:58 60 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:12:04 61 Michael Bulters (City of Greater Geelong) 0:12:09 62 Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:13:31 63 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 0:13:40 64 Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 0:14:01 65 Guillaume Patritti (New Caledonia Cycling Tea) 0:14:10 66 Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 0:14:36 67 Damien Turner (Lawson Homes) 0:14:54 68 Michael Crosbie (Hyster - Total Rush) 0:15:08 69 Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team) 0:15:11 70 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 0:15:47 71 Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 0:16:06 72 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:16:26 73 James Herd (Apollo Bicycles) 0:16:40 74 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 0:17:08 75 Steven Del Gallo (City of Greater Geelong) 0:17:52 76 Merlin Spranz (Di Giorgio Wines) 0:17:56 77 James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:18:43 78 Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes) 0:21:11 79 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes) 0:23:44 80 Peter Braunsteins (Apollo Bicycles) 0:23:45 81 James Henry (Apollo Bicycles) 0:24:12 82 Nicholas Mitchell (GMHBA) 0:24:15 83 Styven Gerard (New Caledonia Cycling Tea) 84 Daniel Hopper (Di Giorgio Wines) 0:27:29 85 Fallane Ali (Malaysian National Team) 0:27:50 86 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes) 0:29:41 87 Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 0:32:16 88 Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles) 0:33:38 89 Garry Guepy (New Caledonia Cycling Tea) 0:35:36 90 Stephen Jeulin (New Caledonia Cycling Tea) 0:35:46 91 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 0:35:54 92 Shannon O'Brien (Lakes Oil) 0:37:20 93 Samuel Gray (City of Greater Geelong) 0:38:04 94 Matthew Opperman (Di Giorgio Wines) 0:40:58 95 Stephane Besancon (New Caledonia Cycling Tea) 0:44:02

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 30 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 26 3 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 19 4 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 15 5 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 11 6 Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) 11 7 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 9 8 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 5 9 Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush) 5 10 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 5 11 Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil) 5 12 Michael Freiberg (GMHBA) 4 13 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 14 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 3 15 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 16 Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 3 17 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 2 18 Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) 2 19 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 5 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 5 3 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) 3 4 Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) 3 5 Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 2 6 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 2 7 Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush) 1

Criterium classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 15 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 14 3 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 10 4 Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) 10 5 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 9 6 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 8 7 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 8 Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush) 7 9 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 6 10 Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil) 5 11 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 12 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 4 13 Michael Freiberg (GMHBA) 3 14 Samuel Witmitz (Lakes Oil) 3 15 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 2 16 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 2 17 Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins) 1