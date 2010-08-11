Image 1 of 15 Podium (L-R): Stuart Smith (Jayco-VIS), Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans) and Rhys Pollock (Drapac). (Image credit: Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans) Image 2 of 15 The stage two podium (l-r): Stuart Smith (2nd,Jayco VIS), Patrick Shaw (1st,Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans), and Rhys Pollock (3rd,Drapac Porsche). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 15 Tour leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) was relieved to get to the finish and hold onto his yellow jersey after the second stage. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 15 Oh yeah: Twenty-four-year-old Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) takes out stage two to the top of the You Yangs. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 15 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) was pumped as he realised the stage was his after escaping from the lead group on the climb to the finish. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 15 Budget Forklift's Glen Chadwick has heaps of experience and found himself in a breakway group closing in on the finish of stage two. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 15 The peloton work their way around a slippery corner heading into the final twenty kilometres of the stage. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 15 Leading Geelong based rider Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain/MyTeam2) back in the peloton on stage two from Lara to the You Yangs near Melbourne. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 15 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain/MyTeam2) in the peloton during stage two. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 15 Tour leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) was tucked away in the peloton during stage two. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 11 of 15 The peloton head up a climb nearing the half-way mark of the 80km second stage. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 15 The field of more than 100 riders had miserable conditions for stage two from Lara to the top of the You Yangs. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 15 The peloton make their way along skinny roads out of Lara on stage two of the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 14 of 15 Budget Forklift's Cameron Jennings from Queensland wouldn't have appreciated the conditions but rode well enough to win the Geelong Advertiser Most Aggressive rider of the stage award. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 15 of 15 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) will take a 36 second lead over Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) heading into tomorrow's third stage. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) won stage 2 of the GMHBA Tour of Geelong atop the climb of You Yangs. The 24-year old dislodged Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) and race leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac) in the final push to the line to win by six seconds.

Pollock extended his lead in the general classification to 36 seconds as he managed to press clear of Dennis Rohan (Team Jayco Skins) in the finale. Shaw’s stage win brings him up to third place overall. Pollock’s Drapac teammate Joseph Lewis lies in fourth, 47 seconds down, while Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) and the experienced Gordon McCauley round out the top six.

Like the morning’s criterium, the 79 km stage from Lara was run off in cold, wet and windy conditions, which Pollock says worked to his advantage.

“I don’t seem to feel the cold as much as everybody else,” he explained. “I felt really good today and it’s exciting to be wearing the yellow jersey. I’ve got to get over Friday’s time trial at Portarlington but I’m reasonably confident because our Drapac team is combining beautifully.”

There was some bad luck for Chris Jongewaard (McDonagh Blake-Wintess), making his first appearance in a major event since the 2009 Australian Open Road Championship. He crashed during the morning criterium at North Shore and sustained a suspected broken elblow. He took to the start line for stage two, but was forced to abandon at the 35km mark due to his injuries.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 1:57:17 2 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) 0:00:06 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 0:00:08 4 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 0:00:13 5 Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins) 0:00:19 6 Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush) 0:00:26 7 Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) 8 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 9 Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles) 0:00:28 10 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 11 Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 12 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:30 13 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 14 Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:00:31 15 Michael Freiberg (GMHBA) 0:00:34 16 Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:00:35 17 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 18 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 0:00:38 19 Andy Mcnab (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 0:00:52 20 Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) 0:00:54 21 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:00 22 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS) 0:01:07 23 Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins) 0:01:17 24 Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:01:20 25 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 26 James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 27 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:28 28 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 29 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 0:01:51 30 Damien Turner (Lawson Homes) 31 Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles) 32 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 0:01:54 33 Guillaume Patritti (New Caledonia Cycling Tea) 34 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 35 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 36 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 37 Samuel Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 38 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 0:01:59 39 Merlin Spranz (Di Giorgio Wines) 40 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes) 41 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes) 42 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 0:02:20 43 Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 0:02:23 44 Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:38 45 Samuel Witmitz (Lakes Oil) 0:02:44 46 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:52 47 Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team) 48 Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 0:03:08 49 Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling) 50 Michael Bulters (City of Greater Geelong) 0:03:10 51 Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:03:21 52 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 0:03:23 53 Jeremy Hills (Di Giorgio Wines) 54 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:03:41 55 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 0:03:59 56 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:04:05 57 Steven Del Gallo (City of Greater Geelong) 58 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 59 Almal Amrum (Jayco VIS) 60 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 61 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 62 Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team) 63 Lachlan Ambrose (Di Giorgio Wines) 64 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 65 Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 66 James Herd (Apollo Bicycles) 67 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 68 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 0:04:12 69 Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil) 70 Alexander Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:04:16 71 Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil) 72 Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 73 Steven Martin (GMHBA) 74 Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 0:04:35 75 James Henry (Apollo Bicycles) 0:04:37 76 John Cornish (GMHBA) 0:04:43 77 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 78 David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 0:06:12 79 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:07:27 80 Michael Crosbie (Hyster - Total Rush) 0:07:44 81 Peter Braunsteins (Apollo Bicycles) 0:08:16 82 Chris Steffanoni (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 83 Styven Gerard (New Caledonia Cycling Tea) 0:08:18 84 Garry Guepy (New Caledonia Cycling Tea) 0:11:41 85 Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles) 0:12:37 86 Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes) 0:18:05 87 Stephen Jeulin (New Caledonia Cycling Tea) 0:19:05 88 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 0:19:13 89 Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 90 Shannon O'Brien (Lakes Oil) 91 Fallane Ali (Malaysian National Team) 92 Stephane Besancon (New Caledonia Cycling Tea) 0:20:07 93 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes) 0:21:23 94 Matthew Opperman (Di Giorgio Wines) 95 Samuel Gray (City of Greater Geelong) 96 Daniel Hopper (Di Giorgio Wines) 0:23:16 97 Wade Wallace (GMHBA) 98 Nicholas Mitchell (GMHBA) DNF Trent Williams (Apollo Bicycles) DNF Chris Jongewaard (McDonagh Blake - Witness) DNS Nick Bensley (City of Greater Geelong) DNS Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil) DNS Nathan Elliott (Lakes Oil) DNS Jacob Sutherland (Hyster - Total Rush) DNS Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)

Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Freiberg (GMHBA) 3 pts 2 Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush) 2 3 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 3 pts 2 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 2 3 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) 2 3 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 1

Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 1

Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 3 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 2 3 Michael Freiberg (GMHBA) 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) 3 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 2 3 Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush) 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 3 pts 2 Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 2

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 5 pts 2 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) 3 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 2

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 3:01:36 2 Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) 0:00:36 3 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:00:37 4 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 0:00:47 5 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) 0:00:50 6 Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush) 0:01:14 7 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 0:01:20 8 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:21 9 Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins) 0:01:22 10 Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles) 0:01:23 11 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:25 12 Michael Freiberg (GMHBA) 13 Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:01:26 14 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 0:01:27 15 Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:01:30 16 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 0:01:33 17 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:35 18 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:44 19 Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) 20 Andy Mcnab (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 0:01:47 21 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:52 22 Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins) 0:02:12 23 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS) 24 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:02:15 25 Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:02:44 26 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 0:02:46 27 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 0:02:49 28 Samuel Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 29 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 30 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 31 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 0:02:54 32 Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles) 0:02:56 33 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes) 0:03:20 34 Samuel Witmitz (Lakes Oil) 0:03:39 35 Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling) 0:04:03 36 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 0:04:18 37 Jeremy Hills (Di Giorgio Wines) 0:04:28 38 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:04:32 39 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:04:46 40 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 0:04:54 41 James Herd (Apollo Bicycles) 0:05:00 42 Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil) 0:05:01 43 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:05:10 44 Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 45 Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil) 0:05:11 46 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 47 Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:05:20 48 Steven Martin (GMHBA) 0:05:21 49 Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 0:05:27 50 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 0:05:32 51 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 52 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:05:37 53 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 0:06:00 54 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:06:22 55 Lachlan Ambrose (Di Giorgio Wines) 0:06:56 56 Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 0:07:07 57 David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 0:07:17 58 Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 0:07:20 59 Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:07:39 60 Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 0:08:09 61 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:08:29 62 Damien Turner (Lawson Homes) 0:09:02 63 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 64 Steven Del Gallo (City of Greater Geelong) 0:09:06 65 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 66 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes) 0:09:10 67 Merlin Spranz (Di Giorgio Wines) 68 Chris Steffanoni (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 0:09:11 69 Peter Braunsteins (Apollo Bicycles) 70 Alexander Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:09:17 71 James Henry (Apollo Bicycles) 0:09:38 72 Michael Bulters (City of Greater Geelong) 0:10:21 73 Guillaume Patritti (New Caledonia Cycling Tea) 0:11:15 74 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 0:11:16 75 Almal Amrum (Jayco VIS) 76 Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team) 77 John Cornish (GMHBA) 0:11:54 78 Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team) 0:12:13 79 Michael Crosbie (Hyster - Total Rush) 0:12:45 80 James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:12:51 81 Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 0:13:54 82 Styven Gerard (New Caledonia Cycling Tea) 0:15:29 83 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 0:15:43 84 Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes) 0:20:56 85 Garry Guepy (New Caledonia Cycling Tea) 0:21:02 86 Fallane Ali (Malaysian National Team) 0:21:58 87 Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles) 88 Stephen Jeulin (New Caledonia Cycling Tea) 0:24:06 89 Nicholas Mitchell (GMHBA) 0:24:11 90 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 0:24:14 91 Daniel Hopper (Di Giorgio Wines) 0:24:31 92 Matthew Opperman (Di Giorgio Wines) 0:26:24 93 Samuel Gray (City of Greater Geelong) 94 Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 95 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes) 0:28:34 96 Shannon O'Brien (Lakes Oil) 97 Stephane Besancon (New Caledonia Cycling Tea) 0:29:28 98 Wade Wallace (GMHBA) 0:30:27

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 5 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 5 3 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) 3 4 Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) 3 5 Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 2 6 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 2 7 Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush) 1

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 23 pts 2 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 11 3 Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) 11 4 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 8 5 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 7 6 Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush) 5 7 Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil) 5 8 Michael Freiberg (GMHBA) 4 9 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 10 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 ) 3 11 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 3 12 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 13 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 3 14 Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 3 15 Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) 2 16 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 17 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 1

Criterium classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) 10 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 9 3 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 8 4 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 7 5 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 6 6 Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil) 5 7 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 8 Samuel Witmitz (Lakes Oil) 3 9 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 2 10 Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush) 1