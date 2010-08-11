Trending

Shaw surges to victory atop You Yangs

Pollock moves into overall lead

Image 1 of 15

Podium (L-R): Stuart Smith (Jayco-VIS), Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans) and Rhys Pollock (Drapac).

Podium (L-R): Stuart Smith (Jayco-VIS), Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans) and Rhys Pollock (Drapac).
(Image credit: Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans)
Image 2 of 15

The stage two podium (l-r): Stuart Smith (2nd,Jayco VIS), Patrick Shaw (1st,Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans), and Rhys Pollock (3rd,Drapac Porsche).

The stage two podium (l-r): Stuart Smith (2nd,Jayco VIS), Patrick Shaw (1st,Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans), and Rhys Pollock (3rd,Drapac Porsche).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 15

Tour leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) was relieved to get to the finish and hold onto his yellow jersey after the second stage.

Tour leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) was relieved to get to the finish and hold onto his yellow jersey after the second stage.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 4 of 15

Oh yeah: Twenty-four-year-old Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) takes out stage two to the top of the You Yangs.

Oh yeah: Twenty-four-year-old Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) takes out stage two to the top of the You Yangs.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 5 of 15

Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) was pumped as he realised the stage was his after escaping from the lead group on the climb to the finish.

Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) was pumped as he realised the stage was his after escaping from the lead group on the climb to the finish.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 6 of 15

Budget Forklift's Glen Chadwick has heaps of experience and found himself in a breakway group closing in on the finish of stage two.

Budget Forklift's Glen Chadwick has heaps of experience and found himself in a breakway group closing in on the finish of stage two.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 7 of 15

The peloton work their way around a slippery corner heading into the final twenty kilometres of the stage.

The peloton work their way around a slippery corner heading into the final twenty kilometres of the stage.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 8 of 15

Leading Geelong based rider Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain/MyTeam2) back in the peloton on stage two from Lara to the You Yangs near Melbourne.

Leading Geelong based rider Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain/MyTeam2) back in the peloton on stage two from Lara to the You Yangs near Melbourne.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 9 of 15

Charles Howlett (Search2Retain/MyTeam2) in the peloton during stage two.

Charles Howlett (Search2Retain/MyTeam2) in the peloton during stage two.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 10 of 15

Tour leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) was tucked away in the peloton during stage two.

Tour leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) was tucked away in the peloton during stage two.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 11 of 15

The peloton head up a climb nearing the half-way mark of the 80km second stage.

The peloton head up a climb nearing the half-way mark of the 80km second stage.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 12 of 15

The field of more than 100 riders had miserable conditions for stage two from Lara to the top of the You Yangs.

The field of more than 100 riders had miserable conditions for stage two from Lara to the top of the You Yangs.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 13 of 15

The peloton make their way along skinny roads out of Lara on stage two of the tour.

The peloton make their way along skinny roads out of Lara on stage two of the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 14 of 15

Budget Forklift's Cameron Jennings from Queensland wouldn't have appreciated the conditions but rode well enough to win the Geelong Advertiser Most Aggressive rider of the stage award.

Budget Forklift's Cameron Jennings from Queensland wouldn't have appreciated the conditions but rode well enough to win the Geelong Advertiser Most Aggressive rider of the stage award.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 15 of 15

Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) will take a 36 second lead over Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) heading into tomorrow's third stage.

Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) will take a 36 second lead over Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) heading into tomorrow's third stage.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) won stage 2 of the GMHBA Tour of Geelong atop the climb of You Yangs. The 24-year old dislodged Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) and race leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac) in the final push to the line to win by six seconds.

Pollock extended his lead in the general classification to 36 seconds as he managed to press clear of Dennis Rohan (Team Jayco Skins) in the finale. Shaw’s stage win brings him up to third place overall. Pollock’s Drapac teammate Joseph Lewis lies in fourth, 47 seconds down, while Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) and the experienced Gordon McCauley round out the top six.

Like the morning’s criterium, the 79 km stage from Lara was run off in cold, wet and windy conditions, which Pollock says worked to his advantage.

“I don’t seem to feel the cold as much as everybody else,” he explained. “I felt really good today and it’s exciting to be wearing the yellow jersey. I’ve got to get over Friday’s time trial at Portarlington but I’m reasonably confident because our Drapac team is combining beautifully.”

There was some bad luck for Chris Jongewaard (McDonagh Blake-Wintess), making his first appearance in a major event since the 2009 Australian Open Road Championship. He crashed during the morning criterium at North Shore and sustained a suspected broken elblow. He took to the start line for stage two, but was forced to abandon at the 35km mark due to his injuries.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)1:57:17
2Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)0:00:06
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:00:08
4Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:00:13
5Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)0:00:19
6Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)0:00:26
7Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)
8Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
9Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)0:00:28
10David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
11Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
12Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:30
13Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
14Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:00:31
15Michael Freiberg (GMHBA)0:00:34
16Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:00:35
17Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
18Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)0:00:38
19Andy Mcnab (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )0:00:52
20Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)0:00:54
21Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:00
22Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)0:01:07
23Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)0:01:17
24Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:01:20
25Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
26James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
27Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:28
28Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
29Jay Bourke (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )0:01:51
30Damien Turner (Lawson Homes)
31Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
32Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:01:54
33Guillaume Patritti (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
34Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
35Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
36Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
37Samuel Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
38Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:01:59
39Merlin Spranz (Di Giorgio Wines)
40Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)
41Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)
42Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:02:20
43Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)0:02:23
44Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:38
45Samuel Witmitz (Lakes Oil)0:02:44
46Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:52
47Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
48Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:03:08
49Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
50Michael Bulters (City of Greater Geelong)0:03:10
51Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)0:03:21
52George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:03:23
53Jeremy Hills (Di Giorgio Wines)
54Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:03:41
55Charles Howlett (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )0:03:59
56Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:05
57Steven Del Gallo (City of Greater Geelong)
58Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
59Almal Amrum (Jayco VIS)
60Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
61Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
62Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
63Lachlan Ambrose (Di Giorgio Wines)
64Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
65Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
66James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)
67Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
68Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:04:12
69Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil)
70Alexander Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)0:04:16
71Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil)
72Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
73Steven Martin (GMHBA)
74Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )0:04:35
75James Henry (Apollo Bicycles)0:04:37
76John Cornish (GMHBA)0:04:43
77Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
78David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)0:06:12
79Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:07:27
80Michael Crosbie (Hyster - Total Rush)0:07:44
81Peter Braunsteins (Apollo Bicycles)0:08:16
82Chris Steffanoni (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
83Styven Gerard (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)0:08:18
84Garry Guepy (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)0:11:41
85Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)0:12:37
86Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes)0:18:05
87Stephen Jeulin (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)0:19:05
88Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:19:13
89Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
90Shannon O'Brien (Lakes Oil)
91Fallane Ali (Malaysian National Team)
92Stephane Besancon (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)0:20:07
93Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)0:21:23
94Matthew Opperman (Di Giorgio Wines)
95Samuel Gray (City of Greater Geelong)
96Daniel Hopper (Di Giorgio Wines)0:23:16
97Wade Wallace (GMHBA)
98Nicholas Mitchell (GMHBA)
DNFTrent Williams (Apollo Bicycles)
DNFChris Jongewaard (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
DNSNick Bensley (City of Greater Geelong)
DNSFergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil)
DNSNathan Elliott (Lakes Oil)
DNSJacob Sutherland (Hyster - Total Rush)
DNSRico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)

Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Freiberg (GMHBA)3pts
2Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)2
3Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)3pts
2Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )2
3Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)2
3Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin)1

Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )1

Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)3pts
2Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)2
3Michael Freiberg (GMHBA)1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)3pts
2Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)2
3Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)3pts
2Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)2

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)5pts
2Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)3
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)2

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)3:01:36
2Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)0:00:36
3Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:00:37
4Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:00:47
5Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)0:00:50
6Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)0:01:14
7David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:01:20
8Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:21
9Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)0:01:22
10Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)0:01:23
11Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:25
12Michael Freiberg (GMHBA)
13Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:01:26
14Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:01:27
15Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:01:30
16Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)0:01:33
17Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:35
18Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:44
19Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
20Andy Mcnab (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )0:01:47
21Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:52
22Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)0:02:12
23Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
24Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:02:15
25Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:02:44
26Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )0:02:46
27Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:02:49
28Samuel Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
29Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
30Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
31Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:02:54
32Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)0:02:56
33Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)0:03:20
34Samuel Witmitz (Lakes Oil)0:03:39
35Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)0:04:03
36George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:04:18
37Jeremy Hills (Di Giorgio Wines)0:04:28
38Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:32
39Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:46
40Charles Howlett (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )0:04:54
41James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)0:05:00
42Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil)0:05:01
43Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:05:10
44Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
45Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil)0:05:11
46Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
47Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)0:05:20
48Steven Martin (GMHBA)0:05:21
49Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)0:05:27
50Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)0:05:32
51Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
52Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:05:37
53Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:06:00
54Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)0:06:22
55Lachlan Ambrose (Di Giorgio Wines)0:06:56
56Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)0:07:07
57David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)0:07:17
58Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )0:07:20
59Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)0:07:39
60Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:08:09
61Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:08:29
62Damien Turner (Lawson Homes)0:09:02
63Jay Bourke (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
64Steven Del Gallo (City of Greater Geelong)0:09:06
65Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
66Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)0:09:10
67Merlin Spranz (Di Giorgio Wines)
68Chris Steffanoni (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )0:09:11
69Peter Braunsteins (Apollo Bicycles)
70Alexander Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)0:09:17
71James Henry (Apollo Bicycles)0:09:38
72Michael Bulters (City of Greater Geelong)0:10:21
73Guillaume Patritti (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)0:11:15
74Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:11:16
75Almal Amrum (Jayco VIS)
76Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
77John Cornish (GMHBA)0:11:54
78Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)0:12:13
79Michael Crosbie (Hyster - Total Rush)0:12:45
80James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:12:51
81Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)0:13:54
82Styven Gerard (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)0:15:29
83Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:15:43
84Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes)0:20:56
85Garry Guepy (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)0:21:02
86Fallane Ali (Malaysian National Team)0:21:58
87Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
88Stephen Jeulin (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)0:24:06
89Nicholas Mitchell (GMHBA)0:24:11
90Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:24:14
91Daniel Hopper (Di Giorgio Wines)0:24:31
92Matthew Opperman (Di Giorgio Wines)0:26:24
93Samuel Gray (City of Greater Geelong)
94Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
95Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)0:28:34
96Shannon O'Brien (Lakes Oil)
97Stephane Besancon (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)0:29:28
98Wade Wallace (GMHBA)0:30:27

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)5pts
2Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)5
3Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)3
4Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)3
5Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)2
6Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)2
7Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)1

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)23pts
2Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)11
3Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)11
4Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)8
5Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)7
6Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)5
7Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil)5
8Michael Freiberg (GMHBA)4
9Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
10Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )3
11Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)3
12Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)3
13David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin)3
14Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)3
15Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)2
16Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
17Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin)1

Criterium classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)10pts
2Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)9
3Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)8
4Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)7
5Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin)6
6Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil)5
7Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
8Samuel Witmitz (Lakes Oil)3
9David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin)2
10Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling9:07:58
2Team Jayco Skins0:00:34
3Virgin Blue RBS Morgan0:00:41
4Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:31
5Team Budget Forklifts0:02:49
6Search2Retain - MyTeam20:04:12
7Apollo Bicycles0:05:59
8Lawson Homes0:07:41
9McDonagh Blake - Witness0:08:57
10GMHBA0:09:18
11Team SASI Cycling0:10:31
12Lakes Oil0:10:47
13Jayco VIS0:11:19
14Di Giorgio Wines0:11:28
15Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll & O0:12:25
16Malaysian National Team0:17:33
17New Caledonia Cycling Team0:40:16
18City of Greater Geelong0:42:41

Latest on Cyclingnews