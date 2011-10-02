Trending

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Recep Ünalan (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team2:25:07
2Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia0:00:01
3Ismail Aksoy (Tur) Turkey
4Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) Ukraine
5Ali Riza Tanriverdi (Tur)
6Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
7Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:02
8Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
9Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
10Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:03
11Aljaz Hocevar (Slo) Slovenia
12Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:00:05
13Ali Gulcan (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
14Nazim Bakirci (Tur)
15Ghafari Vahid (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
16Sergey Sevostianov (Ukr) Ukraine
17Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Azerbaijan
18Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
19Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
20Karim Pourgholibelvirdi (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:00:06
21Mutlu Mert (Tur)
22Anton Storchous (Ukr) Ukraine
23Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:00:07
24Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenia
25Ugur Marmara (Tur)
26Nevzat Kiral (Tur)0:00:08
27Bogdan Ryaposov (Ukr) Ukraine
28Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia0:00:09
29Jure Zagar (Slo) Slovenia0:00:10
30Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:11
31Primoz Segina (Slo) Slovenia
32Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
33Gökhan Hasta (Tur)0:00:14
34Dazkirli Secaattin (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:46
35Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:04:17
36Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:06:58
37Serhat Sert (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:12:38
38Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:12:54
39Rasim Reis (Tur)0:12:59
40Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Turkey0:13:00
41Kamil Akalp (Tur) Turkey0:24:07
42Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:24:54
43Shahbolagh Alimohammadi (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
44Miloš Stojanovic (Srb) Serbia0:24:57
45Elchin Asadov (Aze) Azerbaijan0:24:58
46Mahammad Alakbarov (Aze) Azerbaijan0:28:59
DNFKemal Kucukbay (Tur)
DNFDragan Spasic (Srb) Serbia
DNFIgor Bykov (Ukr) Ukraine
DNFMehmet Tas (Tur) Turkey
DNFAgshin Ismaylov (Aze) Azerbaijan

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenia2:32:05
2Recep Ünalan (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:00:16
3Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:20
4Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:00:27
5Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia0:00:28
6Mutlu Mert (Tur)
7Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:00:31
8Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:34
9Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Azerbaijan
10Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:00:35
11Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:36
12Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:00:40
13Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia0:00:41
14Ugur Marmara (Tur)
15Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:42
16Nazim Bakirci (Tur)0:00:43
17Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
18Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:00:47
19Ghafari Vahid (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:00:48
20Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:00:50
21Ismail Aksoy (Tur) Turkey0:00:51
22Ali Riza Tanriverdi (Tur)0:00:53
23Gökhan Hasta (Tur)0:00:59
24Aljaz Hocevar (Slo) Slovenia0:01:06
25Bogdan Ryaposov (Ukr) Ukraine0:01:08
26Primoz Segina (Slo) Slovenia0:01:09
27Anton Storchous (Ukr) Ukraine0:01:10
28Nevzat Kiral (Tur)0:01:11
29Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia0:01:12
30Karim Pourgholibelvirdi (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:01:19
31Sergey Sevostianov (Ukr) Ukraine0:01:25
32Ali Gulcan (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:01:33
33Dazkirli Secaattin (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:01:40
34Jure Zagar (Slo) Slovenia0:02:10
35Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:05:05
36Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:08:15
37Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:13:47
38Rasim Reis (Tur)0:13:48
39Serhat Sert (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:13:53
40Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Turkey0:14:14
41Kamil Akalp (Tur) Turkey0:25:30
42Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:26:34
43Elchin Asadov (Aze) Azerbaijan
44Shahbolagh Alimohammadi (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:26:37
45Miloš Stojanovic (Srb) Serbia0:26:39
46Mahammad Alakbarov (Aze) Azerbaijan0:31:55

