Ünalan takes the stage
Jarc in race lead
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Recep Ünalan (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|2:25:07
|2
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:00:01
|3
|Ismail Aksoy (Tur) Turkey
|4
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) Ukraine
|5
|Ali Riza Tanriverdi (Tur)
|6
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|7
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:00:02
|8
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|9
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|10
|Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:03
|11
|Aljaz Hocevar (Slo) Slovenia
|12
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|13
|Ali Gulcan (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|14
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur)
|15
|Ghafari Vahid (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|16
|Sergey Sevostianov (Ukr) Ukraine
|17
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Azerbaijan
|18
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|19
|Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|20
|Karim Pourgholibelvirdi (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|21
|Mutlu Mert (Tur)
|22
|Anton Storchous (Ukr) Ukraine
|23
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|24
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenia
|25
|Ugur Marmara (Tur)
|26
|Nevzat Kiral (Tur)
|0:00:08
|27
|Bogdan Ryaposov (Ukr) Ukraine
|28
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:00:09
|29
|Jure Zagar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:10
|30
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:00:11
|31
|Primoz Segina (Slo) Slovenia
|32
|Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|33
|Gökhan Hasta (Tur)
|0:00:14
|34
|Dazkirli Secaattin (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:00:46
|35
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|36
|Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:06:58
|37
|Serhat Sert (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:12:38
|38
|Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:12:54
|39
|Rasim Reis (Tur)
|0:12:59
|40
|Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Turkey
|0:13:00
|41
|Kamil Akalp (Tur) Turkey
|0:24:07
|42
|Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:24:54
|43
|Shahbolagh Alimohammadi (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|44
|Miloš Stojanovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:24:57
|45
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Azerbaijan
|0:24:58
|46
|Mahammad Alakbarov (Aze) Azerbaijan
|0:28:59
|DNF
|Kemal Kucukbay (Tur)
|DNF
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbia
|DNF
|Igor Bykov (Ukr) Ukraine
|DNF
|Mehmet Tas (Tur) Turkey
|DNF
|Agshin Ismaylov (Aze) Azerbaijan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenia
|2:32:05
|2
|Recep Ünalan (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:00:20
|4
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|5
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:28
|6
|Mutlu Mert (Tur)
|7
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|8
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:00:34
|9
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Azerbaijan
|10
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|11
|Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:36
|12
|Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|13
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:00:41
|14
|Ugur Marmara (Tur)
|15
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:42
|16
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur)
|0:00:43
|17
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|18
|Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|19
|Ghafari Vahid (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|20
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|21
|Ismail Aksoy (Tur) Turkey
|0:00:51
|22
|Ali Riza Tanriverdi (Tur)
|0:00:53
|23
|Gökhan Hasta (Tur)
|0:00:59
|24
|Aljaz Hocevar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:06
|25
|Bogdan Ryaposov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:01:08
|26
|Primoz Segina (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:09
|27
|Anton Storchous (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:01:10
|28
|Nevzat Kiral (Tur)
|0:01:11
|29
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:01:12
|30
|Karim Pourgholibelvirdi (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|31
|Sergey Sevostianov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:01:25
|32
|Ali Gulcan (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|33
|Dazkirli Secaattin (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:01:40
|34
|Jure Zagar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:02:10
|35
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:05:05
|36
|Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:08:15
|37
|Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:13:47
|38
|Rasim Reis (Tur)
|0:13:48
|39
|Serhat Sert (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:13:53
|40
|Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Turkey
|0:14:14
|41
|Kamil Akalp (Tur) Turkey
|0:25:30
|42
|Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:26:34
|43
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Azerbaijan
|44
|Shahbolagh Alimohammadi (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:26:37
|45
|Miloš Stojanovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:26:39
|46
|Mahammad Alakbarov (Aze) Azerbaijan
|0:31:55
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy