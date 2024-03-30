Longo Borghini, Van Anrooij give Lidl-Trek winning potential at Tour of Flanders

By Kirsten Frattini
published

'We are really just showing how strong we are, how strong we always have been, and how keen we are to make the race hard' says Italian Champion

Elisa Longo Borghini and Shirin van Anrooij in the break at Dwars door Vlaanderen
Elisa Longo Borghini and Shirin van Anrooij in the break at Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Getty Images)

SD Worx-Protime will toe the start line at this Sunday's Tour of Flanders with defending champion Lotte Kopecky and runner-up last year Demi Vollering, but Lidl-Trek's line-up should not be underestimated. 

The American outfit will field two potential winners Elisa Longo Borghini, who won the race in 2015, and an on-form Shirin van Anrooij.

