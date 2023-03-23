Tour of Flanders Women past winners 2023

Past winners 2004-2022

Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) wins Tour of Flanders Women's race 2022
Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) wins Tour of Flanders Women's race 2022
Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2022Lotte Kopecky (BEL) SD Worx
2021Annemiek van Vleuten (Med) Movistar
2020Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans
2019Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Virtu Cycling
2018Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels-Dolmans
2017Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
2016Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels-Dolmans
2015Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle-Honda
2014Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels-Dolmans
2013Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo-Liv Giant
2012Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-Ais
2011Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Nederlands Bloeit
2010Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
2009Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Columbia-Highroad
2008Judith Arndt (Ger) Team High Road Women
2007Nicole Cooke (GBr) Raleigh Lifeforce Pro Cycling Team
2006Mirjam Melchers-van Poppel (Ned) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team
2005Mirjam Melchers-van Poppel (Ned) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team
2004Zoulfia Zabirova (Rus) Team Let's Go Finland

 

