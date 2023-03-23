Tour of Flanders Women past winners 2023
Past winners 2004-2022
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2022
|Lotte Kopecky (BEL) SD Worx
|2021
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Med) Movistar
|2020
|Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans
|2019
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Virtu Cycling
|2018
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels-Dolmans
|2017
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
|2016
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels-Dolmans
|2015
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle-Honda
|2014
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels-Dolmans
|2013
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo-Liv Giant
|2012
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-Ais
|2011
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Nederlands Bloeit
|2010
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|2009
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Columbia-Highroad
|2008
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Team High Road Women
|2007
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Raleigh Lifeforce Pro Cycling Team
|2006
|Mirjam Melchers-van Poppel (Ned) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team
|2005
|Mirjam Melchers-van Poppel (Ned) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team
|2004
|Zoulfia Zabirova (Rus) Team Let's Go Finland
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour of Flanders Women past winners 2023Past winners 2004-2022
-
Kristen Faulkner believes glucose monitors can protect women’s health'If a man doesn't fuel properly, he bonks; if a woman doesn't fuel properly, she could lose her period'
-
Lamperti wins in Portugal, GCN+ to show NCL, Maryland Classic - North American roundupKate Courtney headed to US Cup MTB opener, winners crowned on gravel at The Mid South and on road at Tucson Bicycle Classic
-
Pfeiffer Georgi solos to Classic Brugge-De Panne Women victory - live coverageWiebes and Balsamo settle for podium after last-minute attack from breakaway