Tour of Flanders Women 2023 route

By Lyne Lamoureux
published

Tour of Flanders Women 2023 map and profile
Tour of Flanders Women 2023 map and profile

One of the hallmark events of the Spring Classics, the Tour of Flanders Women takes the peloton on a challenging race across cobblestones and sharp ascents in and around Oudenaarde.

Added in 2022, the iconic Koppenberg is back this year.  The 158km-route also includes the final climbs of Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg.

Lyne Lamoureux

