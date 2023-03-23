Tour of Flanders Women 2023 route
One of the hallmark events of the Spring Classics, the Tour of Flanders Women takes the peloton on a challenging race across cobblestones and sharp ascents in and around Oudenaarde.
Added in 2022, the iconic Koppenberg is back this year. The 158km-route also includes the final climbs of Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Kristen Faulkner believes glucose monitors can protect women’s health'If a man doesn't fuel properly, he bonks; if a woman doesn't fuel properly, she could lose her period'
-
Lamperti wins in Portugal, GCN+ to show NCL, Maryland Classic - North American roundupKate Courtney headed to US Cup MTB opener, winners crowned on gravel at The Mid South and on road at Tucson Bicycle Classic
-
Pfeiffer Georgi solos to Classic Brugge-De Panne Women victory - live coverageWiebes and Balsamo settle for podium after last-minute attack from breakaway
-
Classic Brugge-De Panne women: Pfeiffer Georgi attacks sprint-heavy breakaway to win soloElisa Balsamo second, Lorena Wiebes third in sprint for second place