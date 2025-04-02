'I want to see what I can do' – Filippo Ganna takes on Pogačar and Van der Poel in Tour of Flanders extra challenge

By published

Ineos rider stayed at Syncrosfera altitude hotel after Italian ban on hyperbaric chambers cancelled

Filippo Ganna leads Mathieu van der Poel at the E3 Saxo Classic
Filippo Ganna leads Mathieu van der Poel at the E3 Saxo Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Filippo Ganna wasn't supposed to ride the Tour of Flanders, but after battling with Tadej Pogačar and Mathieu van der Poel at Milan-San Remo, he has decided to take on another monumental Classic battle.

The Italian fears Pogačar and Van der Poel could drop him on the decisive cobble climbs of the 'Ronde' but wants to challenge them and so himself in Belgium. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

