'Not much you can do without one of these superstars' – Why Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's new cobbled Classics squad isn't fully firing yet

'It sounds very sad, but you're fighting just for a podium spot, fourth or a fifth' says DS Heinrich Haussler

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leading the peloton at the 2025 Gent-Wevelgem
After heavily investing in a new Spring Classics squad for 2025, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe haven't yet started firing on all cylinders, with the lack of a "superstar" seeing them limited to fighting for top 10s at races such as the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. 

Oier Lazkano, Laurence Pithie, and the Van Dijke twins Tim and Mick were brought in to bolster their squad's strength in the cobbled races, but so far, the best result for the team has been Jordi Meeus' ninth at Gent-Wevelgem. E3 Saxo Classic, Dwars door Vlaanderen and both races during Opening Weekend have all seen them fail to crack the top 10. 

News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

