Gallery: On the start line at the Tour of Flanders

Image 1 of 22 Peter Sagan's bike for the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 2 of 22 Niccolò Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 3 of 22 Peter Sagan (Tinkov Saxo) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 4 of 22 The new Team Sky Pinarello bike (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 5 of 22 Ian Stannard (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 6 of 22 Thomas and Degenkolb on the start podium (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 7 of 22 Matteo Trentin (Ita) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 8 of 22 Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx QuickStep) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 9 of 22 Sep Vanmarcke's Bianchi bike for the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 10 of 22 Sep Vanmarcke's stem for the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 11 of 22 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 12 of 22 Daniel Oss (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 13 of 22 Lars Boom (Astana) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 14 of 22 Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 15 of 22 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 16 of 22 Cadel Evans (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 17 of 22 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 18 of 22 Heinrich Haussler (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 19 of 22 Last minute prep for Kristoff's race bike (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 20 of 22 Bikes with cameras fitted on them (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 21 of 22 MTN Qhubeka head to the start (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 22 of 22 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

Some welcome sunshine greeted the riders in Brugge this morning for the start of the 2015 Tour of Flanders.

In the absence of Tom Boonen and Fabian Cancellara, it was Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) that received the biggest cheers of the day as they took to the stage. Van Avermaet’s former teammate Cadel Evans was present at the start, waiting outside the team bus as the riders prepared for the day ahead.

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) was another fan favourite after his recent performances made him a firm favourite for the race victory. Also receiving huge welcome were Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep)and recent Milan-San Remo winner John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin).

With the two riders that have dominated this competition in the past out through injury, the 2015 Tour of Flanders is set to be the most open in recent history.