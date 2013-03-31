Trending

Cancellara wins Tour of Flanders

Swiss powerhouse solos in from the Paterberg

Image 1 of 88

Once Fabian Cancellara dropped Peter Sagan and Jurgen Roelandts on the Paterberg, the Swiss powerhouse went into time trial mode for the Tour of Flanders finale.

Once Fabian Cancellara dropped Peter Sagan and Jurgen Roelandts on the Paterberg, the Swiss powerhouse went into time trial mode for the Tour of Flanders finale.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 88

Tour of Flanders favourites Fabian Cancellara, left, and Tom Boonen chat on the start line.

Tour of Flanders favourites Fabian Cancellara, left, and Tom Boonen chat on the start line.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 88

Fabian Cancellara celebrates his second Tour of Flanders victory.

Fabian Cancellara celebrates his second Tour of Flanders victory.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 88

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) had plenty of time to celebrate his Tour of Flanders victory.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) had plenty of time to celebrate his Tour of Flanders victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 88

"Fabian's the man!", says Peter Sagan on the Tour of Flanders podium.

"Fabian's the man!", says Peter Sagan on the Tour of Flanders podium.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 88

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) dropped his breakaway companions the final time up the Paterberg and now motors alone to victory.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) dropped his breakaway companions the final time up the Paterberg and now motors alone to victory.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 88

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) celebrates his victory for the second time at the Tour of Flanders.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) celebrates his victory for the second time at the Tour of Flanders.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 88

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) wins the 2013 Tour of Flanders.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) wins the 2013 Tour of Flanders.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 88

How sweet it is! Fabian Cancellara revels in his Tour of Flanders victory on the podium.

How sweet it is! Fabian Cancellara revels in his Tour of Flanders victory on the podium.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 88

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) time trials to his second Tour of Flanders title.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) time trials to his second Tour of Flanders title.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 88

2013 Tour of Flanders champion Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard)

2013 Tour of Flanders champion Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 88

2013 Tour of Flanders runner-up Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

2013 Tour of Flanders runner-up Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 88

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) on the attack

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) on the attack
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 88

Oscar Gatto (Vini Santini) showed good form but was stymied by ill-timed mechanicals.

Oscar Gatto (Vini Santini) showed good form but was stymied by ill-timed mechanicals.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 88

The Tour of Flanders peloton in action.

The Tour of Flanders peloton in action.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 88

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) drives the pace with Peter Sagan and Jurgen Roelandts in tow.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) drives the pace with Peter Sagan and Jurgen Roelandts in tow.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 88

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the attack

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the attack
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 88

Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Belisol) drives the break

Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Belisol) drives the break
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 88

Slovakian champion Peter Sagan gets some encouragement from a fan.

Slovakian champion Peter Sagan gets some encouragement from a fan.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 20 of 88

Dutch champion Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Dutch champion Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 21 of 88

Stijn Devolder (RadioShack Leopard) is a two-time Tour of Flanders champion

Stijn Devolder (RadioShack Leopard) is a two-time Tour of Flanders champion
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 22 of 88

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wasn't able to follow the acceleration of Fabian Cancellara.

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wasn't able to follow the acceleration of Fabian Cancellara.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 23 of 88

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) pursues Fabian Cancellara on the Kwaremont

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) pursues Fabian Cancellara on the Kwaremont
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 24 of 88

RadioShack Leopard riders set tempo

RadioShack Leopard riders set tempo
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 25 of 88

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the attack

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the attack
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 26 of 88

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 27 of 88

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) flies up the Paterberg while Peter Sagan (Cannondale) begins to lose contact.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) flies up the Paterberg while Peter Sagan (Cannondale) begins to lose contact.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 28 of 88

The peloton stretched out on the narrow roads of the Tour of Flanders parcours.

The peloton stretched out on the narrow roads of the Tour of Flanders parcours.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 29 of 88

Slovakian champion Peter Sagan (Cannondale) was unable to hold Cancellara's wheel on the final ascent of the Paterberg.

Slovakian champion Peter Sagan (Cannondale) was unable to hold Cancellara's wheel on the final ascent of the Paterberg.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 30 of 88

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) drops Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the final ascent of the Paterberg.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) drops Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the final ascent of the Paterberg.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 31 of 88

Top three at the 2013 Tour of Flanders (L-R): Peter Sagan, Fabian Cancellara and Jurgen Roelandts

Top three at the 2013 Tour of Flanders (L-R): Peter Sagan, Fabian Cancellara and Jurgen Roelandts
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 32 of 88

For the second time in his career, Fabian Cancellara stood on the top step on the Tour of Flanders podium.

For the second time in his career, Fabian Cancellara stood on the top step on the Tour of Flanders podium.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 33 of 88

Your 2013 Tour of Flanders champion - Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard)

Your 2013 Tour of Flanders champion - Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 34 of 88

Juan Jose Oroz would be the only Euskaltel-Euskadi rider to finish the Tour of Flanders.

Juan Jose Oroz would be the only Euskaltel-Euskadi rider to finish the Tour of Flanders.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 88

The Tour of Flanders peloton departs from the square in Bruges

The Tour of Flanders peloton departs from the square in Bruges
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 88

Eager fans await the Tour of Flanders peloton.

Eager fans await the Tour of Flanders peloton.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 88

Daniel Oss (BMC)

Daniel Oss (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 88

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) waits for the moment to make his winning move.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) waits for the moment to make his winning move.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 88

Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp)

Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 88

Michael Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) leads Mirko Selvaggi (Vacansoleil-DCM) over the cobbles.

Michael Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) leads Mirko Selvaggi (Vacansoleil-DCM) over the cobbles.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 88

Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 88

Costa Rica's Andrey Amador (Movistar)

Costa Rica's Andrey Amador (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 88

Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) would crack the top-10 at the Tour of Flanders

Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) would crack the top-10 at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 88

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 88

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) ascends the Old Kwaremont

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) ascends the Old Kwaremont
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 88

Luca Paolini (Katusha) climbs the Old Kwaremont with Juan Antonio Flecha on his wheel.

Luca Paolini (Katusha) climbs the Old Kwaremont with Juan Antonio Flecha on his wheel.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 88

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) would not be able to duplicate his Tour of Flanders podium finish from 2012.

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) would not be able to duplicate his Tour of Flanders podium finish from 2012.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 88

BMC's Marcus Burghardt leads teammate Greg Van Avermaet up the Paterberg.

BMC's Marcus Burghardt leads teammate Greg Van Avermaet up the Paterberg.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 88

As he's show in recent weeks, Oscar Gatto (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) seemed oblivious to the cold in Belgium.

As he's show in recent weeks, Oscar Gatto (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) seemed oblivious to the cold in Belgium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 88

The sprint for fourth place.

The sprint for fourth place.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 88

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) took the sprint for fourth place.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) took the sprint for fourth place.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 88

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) crossed the line for fourth at the head of a 20-rider chase group.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) crossed the line for fourth at the head of a 20-rider chase group.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 88

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) crosses the finish line in 22nd place.

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) crosses the finish line in 22nd place.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 88

Luca Paolini (Katusha) at the finish in Oudenaarde

Luca Paolini (Katusha) at the finish in Oudenaarde
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 88

UCI president Pat McQuaid at the start of the Tour of Flanders in Bruges.

UCI president Pat McQuaid at the start of the Tour of Flanders in Bruges.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 88

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) on the Tour of Flanders podium

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) on the Tour of Flanders podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 57 of 88

2013 Tour of Flanders champion Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard)

2013 Tour of Flanders champion Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 88

The Tour of Flanders rolls out of Brugge

The Tour of Flanders rolls out of Brugge
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 88

The Tour of Flanders peloton awaits the race's start in Bruges.

The Tour of Flanders peloton awaits the race's start in Bruges.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 88

The 2013 Tour of Flanders about to depart from its start city of Bruges

The 2013 Tour of Flanders about to depart from its start city of Bruges
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 88

The peloton rolls off the start line in Bruges

The peloton rolls off the start line in Bruges
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 88

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) finishes in second place at the Tour of Flanders, easily outsprinting Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol).

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) finishes in second place at the Tour of Flanders, easily outsprinting Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 88

2013 Tour of Flanders podium (L-R): Peter Sagan, 2nd; Fabian Cancellara, 1st; Jurgen Roelandts, 3rd

2013 Tour of Flanders podium (L-R): Peter Sagan, 2nd; Fabian Cancellara, 1st; Jurgen Roelandts, 3rd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 88

2013 Tour of Flanders podium (L-R): Peter Sagan (Cannondale); Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard); Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol)

2013 Tour of Flanders podium (L-R): Peter Sagan (Cannondale); Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard); Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 88

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) lays down the law on the final ascent of the Paterberg.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) lays down the law on the final ascent of the Paterberg.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 88

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) on the podium

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) on the podium
(Image credit: Les Clarke in Marcinelle)
Image 67 of 88

Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 68 of 88

Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling) early in the race

Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling) early in the race
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 69 of 88

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) at full force on the Paterberg

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) at full force on the Paterberg
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 70 of 88

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) digs deep

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) digs deep
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 71 of 88

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) at full speed

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) at full speed
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 72 of 88

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 73 of 88

Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling) on the podium

Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling) on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 74 of 88

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) takes the spoils of victory

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) takes the spoils of victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 75 of 88

The 2013 Tour of Flanders podium (l-r): Peter Sagan, Fabian Cancellara, Jurgen Roelandts

The 2013 Tour of Flanders podium (l-r): Peter Sagan, Fabian Cancellara, Jurgen Roelandts
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 76 of 88

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) celebrates his Tour of Flanders victory

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) celebrates his Tour of Flanders victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 77 of 88

The view at the start in Brugge

The view at the start in Brugge
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 78 of 88

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 79 of 88

Here comes Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard)

Here comes Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 80 of 88

An early race crash prevented Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) from defending his Tour of Flanders title.

An early race crash prevented Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) from defending his Tour of Flanders title.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 88

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) crashed early in the Tour of Flanders and abandoned the race.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) crashed early in the Tour of Flanders and abandoned the race.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 88

Defending Tour of Flanders champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) crashed out early in the 2013 edition.

Defending Tour of Flanders champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) crashed out early in the 2013 edition.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 88

And then there were three - Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard), Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) at the head of the race for the Tour of Flanders endgame.

And then there were three - Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard), Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) at the head of the race for the Tour of Flanders endgame.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 88

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) soloed to victory at the Tour of Flanders

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) soloed to victory at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 85 of 88

As ever, the fans were out in force at the Tour of Flanders

As ever, the fans were out in force at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 88

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) wins the Tour of Flanders for the second time in his career.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) wins the Tour of Flanders for the second time in his career.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 88

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) put on a show of strength to win the Tour of Flanders for the second time in his storied career.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) put on a show of strength to win the Tour of Flanders for the second time in his storied career.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 88

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) outsprinted Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) for second place, 1:26 behind Cancellara.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) outsprinted Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) for second place, 1:26 behind Cancellara.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) added a second Tour of Flanders victory to his immense palmares in emphatic fashion, soloing to victory in Oudenaarde. 

Cancellara dispatched breakaway companions Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) on the final ascent of the Paterberg and had plenty of time to savour his win on the home stretch, having extended his lead to over a minute in the closing kilometres.

Sagan easily out-kicked Roelandts for second place while Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) led in the chase group for 10 seconds later.
Cancellara pointed to the sky as he crossed the line and then hugged is wife. He was the big favourite but managed to distance all his rivals and win alone.

"The goal was to win. You can't always predict how but it's amazing to win. A year ago I was on the ground. It's never easy but I'm really happy," he said.

"It was a strange race. It was fast at the beginning. There weren't many riders left at the end but I did the right tactic. Everyone expected me to go and I tried to make the first selection on the Kwaremont. I love the cobbles and so after that I did what I had to do."

How it happened

At exactly 10 o’clock, 205 riders left the crowded market in Bruges to kick off the 100th edition of the Ronde van Vlaanderen.

Temperatures barely reached freezing point, though the sun tried hard to warm up the riders’ spirits. Belgian champion and triple Ronde winner Tom Boonen received most support when he rode through the massive crowds in the medieval-looking town of Bruges.

However after just 19km of fast racing, Boonen was also the first rider to be named on race radio when the race passed through Lichtervelde. Boonen rode into some traffic furniture and injured his knee, hip and back. He was left lying at the side of a big road outside the town centre and clearly suffering from a lot of pain. For a brief moment the triple winner of the Ronde tried to get back on his bike but that turned out to be impossible. His race was over and he left in an ambulance to undergo further investigation in the hospital. Fortunately x-rays showed he did not suffer any fractures but his spring could be over.

Back in the race, it turned out to be extremely hard to create the breakaway move. There was an attack by nine riders which got more the three minutes once the race entered the hill zone. However some chasing from Team Europcar and later the Radioshack team brought the gap down again.

Counter-attacks in the peloton turned the situation around. Approaching the three loops through the hilly part of the race route, only Jetse Bol (Blanco) and Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) survived from the early move. They were joined by André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol), Michael Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Maarten Tjallingii (Blanco) and Marcel Sieberg (Lotto-Belisol).

The six leaders worked well together and arrived at the foot of the long cobbled climb with a one minute lead on the peloton. Bol quickly lost contact with his companions but the ascent of the Oude Kwaremont, Paterberg and Koppenberg didn’t change the race situation up front. The steepness of the Koppenberg forced many riders to put their foot on the ground, blocking the racing and then forcing a huge chase. One minute ahead of the peloton the five remaining leaders reached the feed zone where Cancellara crashed last year. Mirko Selvaggi (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Sébastien Minard (AG2R La Mondiale) profited from the cease-fire to bridge across to the lead group. Behind it was still a waiting game, with the big favourites watching each other carefully.

The leaders hit the second loop with less than half a minute advantage on the peloton. On the first slopes of the second climb of the Oude Kwaremont, Sieberg and De Vreese quickly got dropped. The peloton rushed to the Paterberg at high speed but the resulting waves concluded with a crash for Geraint Thomas (Sky).

Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) lost contact with the peloton due to a mechanical on the Paterberg. After this nasty duo of climbs, there were only two riders left in front: Selvaggi and Kwiatkowski.

With 32km to go Yoann Offredo (FDJ), Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Belisol), Sébastien Hinault (IAM) and Sébastien Turgot (Europcar) anticipated accelerations from the big guns, with an attack on the section between the Paterberg and the Hotond. Once over the Hotond only Kwiatkowski was able to keep up with these men. When diving back towards Berchem and the final ascent of the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg, the peloton trailed the five leaders by just 30 seconds, mainly thanks to the work from Stijn Devolder (Radioshack). The race was still wide open.

Cancellara makes his move
Roelandts and Hinault distanced their companions, just before hitting the final ascent of the Oude Kwaremont. Roelandts then went alone once he reached the cobbled section. Behind Cancellara finally made is move. Everyone was expecting it but his immense power allowed him to distance all the other riders, except for Peter Sagan, who just managed to hold his wheel. As expected, they would fifth for victory.

Roelandts still had a lead when reaching the top of the 2200m long climb. Cancellara and Sagan trailed the Belgian by fifteen seconds as the rest of the break was caught. The rest of the field was blown away.

Roelandts tried to recover as he waited for Cancellara and Sagan. The trio hit the Paterberg with a 15-second lead over a 25-man strong chase group which was led by Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Luca Paolini (Katusha) and Sebastiaan Langeveld (Orica-GreenEdge). However it was all about Cancellara and Sagan.

Cancellara led the trio on the steepest, cobbled part of the Paterberg. He looked back as Roelandts was gapped and then blasted away. Roelandts cracked and then just before reaching the top Sagan bowed his head in a sign of defeat and the gap opened. Cancellara did not hesitate and switched to time trial mode, tucked low over his bike, pushing a huge gear.

The race was over. Cancellara’s experience and power had defeat Sagan’s youth and speed.
 

Full Results
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard6:06:01
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:27
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:29
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:01:39
5Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
6Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
10Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
11Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
12Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
14Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
15Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
16Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
18Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
20Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
21Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
23Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:01:48
24Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:02:30
25Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:49
26Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
27Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
28Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
29Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
30Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
32Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
34Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
35Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
36Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
37Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
38Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
39Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
41Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
42Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
43Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:56
44Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
45Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:40
46Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:05:56
47Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
48Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
49Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
50Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
51André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
52Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
53Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
54Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
56Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
57Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
58Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
59Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
60Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:45
61Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:10:52
62Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
63Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
64Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
65Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
66Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
67Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
68Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
71Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
73Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
74Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
75Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
76Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
77Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:13:35
78James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
79Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
80Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
81Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
82Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
83Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
84Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
85Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
86Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
87Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
88Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
89Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
90Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
91Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
92David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
93Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
94Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
95Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
96Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
97Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
98Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
99Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
100Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
101Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
102Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
103Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
104Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
105Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
106Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
107Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
108Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
109Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
110Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
111Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
112Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
113Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
114Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
115Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNSJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNSWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
DNFTom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFGert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFDavide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFGediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFValentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAssan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFDmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFRuslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFRick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFJetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
DNFThor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
DNFMauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFAlan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFElia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFPeio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFRicardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFSteffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFAdrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFAndré Schulze (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFAlexander Serebryakov (Rus) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFIoannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFDavid Boucher (Fra) FDJ
DNFMickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
DNFJacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
DNFSébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
DNFAliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
DNFAlexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
DNFMarco Haller (Aut) Katusha
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFElia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFAndrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFAlessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFMassimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFDavide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFTosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFMarcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
DNFJesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFEloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFGiovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFMatthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFStuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFTony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
DNFHayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
DNFYaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
DNFBernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
DNFSalvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
DNFGabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
DNFMathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
DNFBert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFWilliam Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFDaniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFChristopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFJonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFJonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFMichael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFWesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFTim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFJérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFJean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFStaf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFStefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFChristophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFKoen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFJonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFKevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFBaptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
DNFJerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFZakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFBlaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFDaniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFAlexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFEliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFSven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFStefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNFFrancesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNFPier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNFFrancesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNFMauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNFMattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia

Latest on Cyclingnews