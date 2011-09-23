Shpilevskiy takes sprint in criterium opener
Russian bests Kwok, Manan
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:59:55
|2
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|3
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|4
|Carlo Barendillo (Aus) Plan B Racing Team
|5
|Muhd Zulhilmie Ahmad Zamri (Mas) Malaysia
|6
|Matnur (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Surabaya
|7
|Suryadi Bambang (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Surabaya
|8
|Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|9
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Thailand
|10
|Muhamad Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|11
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|12
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|13
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand
|14
|Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Eddy Hollands Bicycle Service
|15
|Nawuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand
|16
|Dani Lesmana (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Surabaya
|17
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Colossi
|18
|Agung Riyanto (Ina) PSN Gillas Hi-Tech Mall Cycling Team Surabaya
|19
|William Heath (Aus) Eddy Hollands Bicycle Service
|20
|Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|21
|Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|22
|Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand
|23
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong
|24
|Timo Scholz (Ger) CCN Colossi
|25
|Muhammad Zakiayah (Ina) Seven Stones
|26
|Christoph Tjondrokusumo Antonius (Ina) PSN Gillas Hi-Tech Mall Cycling Team Surabaya
|27
|Shusaku Matsuo (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|28
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Surabaya
|29
|Ssu Han Chiang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|30
|Bradeley Hall (Aus) Plan B Racing Team
|31
|Takeshi Igarashi (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|32
|Mazuki Nur Amirull Fakhruddin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|33
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|34
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|35
|Rhamadani (Ina) Seven Stones
|36
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|37
|Yung Yi Fan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|38
|Hartono Gunawan (Ina) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|39
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkifle (Mas) Malaysia
|40
|Andrian Tedy (Ina) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|41
|Moch Dedy Kristanto (Ina) PSN Gillas Hi-Tech Mall Cycling Team Surabaya
|42
|Maruli Fajar Mulia (Ina) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|43
|Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|44
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|45
|Samuel Davis (Aus) Plan B Racing Team
|46
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|47
|Wahyudi Nandra Eko (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Surabaya
|48
|Logan Calder (Aus) Plan B Racing Team
|49
|Kaswanto (Ina) Seven Stones
|0:00:10
|50
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|51
|Darren Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|52
|Muhammad Fauzik (Ina) CCN Colossi
|53
|Fito Bakdo (Ina) CCN Colossi
|54
|Eko Bayu Nurhidayat (Ina) Seven Stones
|55
|Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|56
|Dealton Nur Arif Prayogo (Ina) PSN Gillas Hi-Tech Mall Cycling Team Surabaya
|57
|Cheng Yen Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|58
|Peter Griffin (Aus) Eddy Hollands Bicycle Service
|59
|Samai (Ina) Eddy Hollands Bicycle Service
|60
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|61
|Edi Susanto (Ina) Seven Stones
|62
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|63
|Okart Bualoi (Tha) Thailand
|64
|Muhamad Nur Fatoni (Ina) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|65
|Edmund Holland (Aus) Eddy Hollands Bicycle Service
|66
|Erik Suprianto (Ina) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|67
|Maskanu Muhamad Korib (Ina) PSN Gillas Hi-Tech Mall Cycling Team Surabaya
|68
|Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|69
|Maxime Martin (Fra) CCN Colossi
|70
|Hashim Junaidi (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:00:19
|71
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|72
|Nathan Dahlberg (NZl) Plan B Racing Team
|0:00:21
|73
|Marcus Leong (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|74
|Yi Hao Tseng (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|0:00:22
|75
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|76
|Kung Hung Hung (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|0:02:25
|DNF
|Adi Putera Yusoff (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|DNF
|Po Chu Chou (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
