Shpilevskiy takes sprint in criterium opener

Russian bests Kwok, Manan

Ho Ting Kwok (hong Kong), second place of stage 0, Surabaya Criterium, from Hong Kong - China Team.

(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Rider racing at full speed.

(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Rider across in front of Surabaya Major Ofice

(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Riders racing under the blasting sun

(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Riders from Tabriz Petrochemical Team

(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
50 meters before finish line

(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Turned at the corner.

(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Finish

(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Boris Shpilevskiy (Rusia), the winner of stage 0, Surabaya criterium, from Tabriz Petrochemical Team (Iran).

(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Boris Shpilevskiy (Rusia), the winner of stage 0, Surabaya criterium, from Tabriz Petrochemical Team (Iran).

(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Stage 0 Surabaya Criterium winner, Boris Shpilevskiy (Rusia) from TPT (center) , Ho Ting Kwok (hong Kong) (left) second place, and Anuar Manan (Malaysia) (right) third place.

(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Boris Shpilevskiy (Rusia), the winner of stage 0, Surabaya criterium, from Tabriz Petrochemical Team (Iran)

(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Anuar Manan (malaysia), third place of stage 0 Surabaya criterium, from Terenggane Pro-Asia Cycling Team.

(Image credit: R Pudyanto)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:59:55
2Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
3Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
4Carlo Barendillo (Aus) Plan B Racing Team
5Muhd Zulhilmie Ahmad Zamri (Mas) Malaysia
6Matnur (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Surabaya
7Suryadi Bambang (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Surabaya
8Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
9Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Thailand
10Muhamad Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
11Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
12King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
13Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand
14Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Eddy Hollands Bicycle Service
15Nawuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand
16Dani Lesmana (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Surabaya
17Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Colossi
18Agung Riyanto (Ina) PSN Gillas Hi-Tech Mall Cycling Team Surabaya
19William Heath (Aus) Eddy Hollands Bicycle Service
20Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
21Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
22Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand
23Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong
24Timo Scholz (Ger) CCN Colossi
25Muhammad Zakiayah (Ina) Seven Stones
26Christoph Tjondrokusumo Antonius (Ina) PSN Gillas Hi-Tech Mall Cycling Team Surabaya
27Shusaku Matsuo (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
28Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Surabaya
29Ssu Han Chiang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
30Bradeley Hall (Aus) Plan B Racing Team
31Takeshi Igarashi (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
32Mazuki Nur Amirull Fakhruddin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
33Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
34Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
35Rhamadani (Ina) Seven Stones
36Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
37Yung Yi Fan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
38Hartono Gunawan (Ina) CCC Polsat Polkowice
39Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkifle (Mas) Malaysia
40Andrian Tedy (Ina) CCC Polsat Polkowice
41Moch Dedy Kristanto (Ina) PSN Gillas Hi-Tech Mall Cycling Team Surabaya
42Maruli Fajar Mulia (Ina) CCC Polsat Polkowice
43Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
44Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
45Samuel Davis (Aus) Plan B Racing Team
46Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
47Wahyudi Nandra Eko (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Surabaya
48Logan Calder (Aus) Plan B Racing Team
49Kaswanto (Ina) Seven Stones0:00:10
50Lee Rodgers (GBr) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
51Darren Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore
52Muhammad Fauzik (Ina) CCN Colossi
53Fito Bakdo (Ina) CCN Colossi
54Eko Bayu Nurhidayat (Ina) Seven Stones
55Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
56Dealton Nur Arif Prayogo (Ina) PSN Gillas Hi-Tech Mall Cycling Team Surabaya
57Cheng Yen Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
58Peter Griffin (Aus) Eddy Hollands Bicycle Service
59Samai (Ina) Eddy Hollands Bicycle Service
60Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
61Edi Susanto (Ina) Seven Stones
62Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
63Okart Bualoi (Tha) Thailand
64Muhamad Nur Fatoni (Ina) CCC Polsat Polkowice
65Edmund Holland (Aus) Eddy Hollands Bicycle Service
66Erik Suprianto (Ina) CCC Polsat Polkowice
67Maskanu Muhamad Korib (Ina) PSN Gillas Hi-Tech Mall Cycling Team Surabaya
68Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
69Maxime Martin (Fra) CCN Colossi
70Hashim Junaidi (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:00:19
71Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
72Nathan Dahlberg (NZl) Plan B Racing Team0:00:21
73Marcus Leong (Sin) OCBC Singapore
74Yi Hao Tseng (Tpe) Chinese Taipei0:00:22
75Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:29
76Kung Hung Hung (Tpe) Chinese Taipei0:02:25
DNFAdi Putera Yusoff (Sin) OCBC Singapore
DNFPo Chu Chou (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

