Dubai Tour: Marcel Kittel wins stage 2
Phinney holds onto race lead
Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) claimed stage 2 of the Dubai Tour in a sprint finish on Thursday, edging out Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing). The American held onto his race lead, while Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) was left frustrated as he found himself boxed in inside the final few hundred meters.
“The team did a great job in bringing me into position,” Kittel said at the finish.
“We did a lot of work and then in the last 500 meters I had do work for myself and then I started my sprint with 200 meters to go. I’m very proud of how we worked for the win today. There was a lot of wind and I hope it’s better in the next few days.”
Kittel’s win came in a chaotic sprint with his Giant-Shimano team going to-to-toe with Mark Cavendish’s Omega Pharma QuickStep squad.
The day’s early break, consisting of Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team), Willie Smit (Vini Fantini-Nippo) and Diogo Nunes (Banco BIC-Carmim), formed after just a handful of kilometres and built up a lead approaching four minutes.
With BMC holding a healthy advantage, with Phinney and Steve Cummings first and second on GC, the trio’s chances would always be limited. The American team were the first squad to begin marshalling the front of the peloton, the long flat roads ideally suited for the pursuit, and with 28km remaining the gap had been reduced to just over a minute.
By that point the sprinters’ teams began to usher their candidates towards the front. Movistar, Garmin and Lampre joined Giant-Shimano and Omega Pharma towards the front and when Mancebo - the last man standing from the break – was caught with less than 15km to go, the likely sprint became an inevitability.
With 7km to go the bunch dove through a tunnel and it was Kittel’s cue to ensure that his team positioned him near the front of the peloton. The sudden injection of pace saw Omega regroup with Alessandro Petacchi and Mark Renshaw key to Cavendish’s chances of success.
Omega Pharma wrestled control at a U-turn with 3km to go, but Kittel, ideally suited to the flat track sprint, was ideally positioned as the peloton approached the final 1,000 meters. The same could not be said for Cavendish - riding in his first race with both Petacchi and Renshaw at his side – as he was swarmed by the bunch.
There was a brief cameo for Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) as he looked to set up Giacomo Nizzolo, but Kittel, powering through the middle had too much speed for Sagan and an impressive Phinney.
“I think the team rode really well in the finale and we can be really proud of this result. This is the first race or first lead out for lots of teams. Everyone has to train and find each other. It's not easy but it will come,” Kittel added.
“I have some good local support here, who showed me around and I think it was an advantage today.”
“In the last 500 metres I was on my own but it wasn't a problem because my team left me in a good position. I had good legs and I could wait and wait on Phinney's wheel and then went with 200 metres to go. Now I'm looking forward to the next two stages.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:50:30
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|11
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|12
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|13
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|15
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|16
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|17
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|18
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|19
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|22
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|Yousif Mirza (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|25
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|26
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|31
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|32
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|33
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|34
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|39
|Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Simon Buttner (Fra) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|42
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|43
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|44
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|45
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|46
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|47
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|51
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|52
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|53
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|54
|Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|55
|Tan Peng Yuan (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|56
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|58
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|59
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|60
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|62
|Bruno De Matos Sancho (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|63
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|65
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|67
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|68
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|70
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|73
|Bruno Manuel Sil Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|76
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Joao Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|78
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|81
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|83
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|84
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|85
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|86
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|87
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|88
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|89
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|90
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|91
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|93
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|95
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|96
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|97
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:16
|98
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:18
|99
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:22
|100
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:23
|101
|Henrique Madeira Casimiro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|102
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|103
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|104
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|105
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:27
|106
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|107
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|108
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:55
|109
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|111
|Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:01:03
|112
|Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:01:11
|113
|Mohammed Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:01:19
|115
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:01:27
|116
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:07
|117
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:04:43
|118
|Keon-Woo Park (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|119
|Mansour Thani (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|120
|Nawaf Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|122
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|123
|Mohammed Almansoury (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|124
|Khaled Altani (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:05:46
|125
|Ahmad Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:05:57
|126
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:08:15
|127
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:12:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:02:32
|2
|Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|3
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:17
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|5
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:26
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:00:30
|7
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|8
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:00:36
|9
|Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|11
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:38
|12
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:41
|13
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:42
|14
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:43
|15
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:44
|16
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|21
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:46
|22
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:47
|24
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:48
|25
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:50
|26
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|27
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:51
|28
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:53
|30
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|32
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:54
|33
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|35
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|36
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:57
|37
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:58
|38
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:00
|39
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:02
|40
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:03
|41
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|42
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:04
|43
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|45
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|46
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|47
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|48
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:08
|49
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|51
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|52
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:11
|53
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|56
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:12
|57
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|58
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|59
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|60
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:15
|62
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|63
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|64
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:19
|65
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:21
|66
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|67
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|68
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:23
|69
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|70
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:24
|71
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:01:27
|72
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|74
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:01:31
|75
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|76
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:34
|77
|Bruno Manuel Sil Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|78
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:01:37
|79
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:01:38
|80
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:40
|81
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|82
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|83
|Yousif Mirza (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:01:43
|84
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:45
|85
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|86
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:47
|87
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:01:48
|88
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:49
|90
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:50
|91
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|92
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:01:52
|93
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:55
|94
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:56
|95
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:59
|96
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:02:02
|97
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:02:03
|98
|Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|99
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|100
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:02:04
|101
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:06
|102
|Tan Peng Yuan (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:02:07
|103
|Joao Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:02:18
|104
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:02:20
|105
|Bruno De Matos Sancho (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:02:23
|106
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:24
|107
|Simon Buttner (Fra) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:02:30
|108
|Henrique Madeira Casimiro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:02:35
|109
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:38
|110
|Mohammed Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:43
|111
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:46
|112
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:02:58
|113
|Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:03:22
|114
|Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:03:30
|115
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:03:35
|116
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:41
|117
|Keon-Woo Park (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:06:43
|118
|Mansour Thani (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:06:51
|119
|Mohammed Almansoury (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:06:54
|120
|Nawaf Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:57
|121
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:07:27
|122
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:07:31
|123
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:07:38
|124
|Khaled Altani (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:08:06
|125
|Ahmad Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:09:16
|126
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:09:49
|127
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:15:26
