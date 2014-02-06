Trending

Dubai Tour: Marcel Kittel wins stage 2

Phinney holds onto race lead

Image 1 of 59

Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) pushes the pace in the breakaway

Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) pushes the pace in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 59

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) celebrates his win in Dubai

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) celebrates his win in Dubai
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 59

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) on the podium

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 59

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) won the sprint on stage 2 in Dubai

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) won the sprint on stage 2 in Dubai
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 59

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 59

Omega Pharma-QuickStep displeased with the outcome

Omega Pharma-QuickStep displeased with the outcome
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 59

Race leader Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Race leader Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 59

Willem Jakobus Smit (Vini-Fantini-Nippo) pulls through in the breakaway

Willem Jakobus Smit (Vini-Fantini-Nippo) pulls through in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 59

Riders pass under a cycling sculpture

Riders pass under a cycling sculpture
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 59

Omega Pharma works for sprinter Mark Cavendish

Omega Pharma works for sprinter Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 59

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) winner of stage 2 of the Dubai Tour

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) winner of stage 2 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 59

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) celebrates on the podium in Dubai

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) celebrates on the podium in Dubai
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 59

BMC protects race leader Taylor Phinney

BMC protects race leader Taylor Phinney
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 59

Race leader Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Race leader Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 59

Crosswinds battered the peloton in Dubai

Crosswinds battered the peloton in Dubai
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 59

The lonely landscape in Dubai

The lonely landscape in Dubai
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 59

Riders head back to the city on the horizon

Riders head back to the city on the horizon
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 59

The Dubai Tour

The Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 59

The peloton in full flight

The peloton in full flight
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 59

BMC sets the pace

BMC sets the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 59

Omega Pharma-Quickstep lined up for Cavendish

Omega Pharma-Quickstep lined up for Cavendish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 59

Tinkoff Saxo lined out together in Dubai

Tinkoff Saxo lined out together in Dubai
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 59

Diogo Nuñes (Banco-BIC Carmim), Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) and Willem Jakobus Smit (Vini-Fantini-Nippo) made up the breakaway

Diogo Nuñes (Banco-BIC Carmim), Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) and Willem Jakobus Smit (Vini-Fantini-Nippo) made up the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 59

Palm trees dwarf the peloton in the Dubai Tour

Palm trees dwarf the peloton in the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 59

Garmin Sharp in Dubai

Garmin Sharp in Dubai
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 59

Phinney leads the points classification, too

Phinney leads the points classification, too
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 59

Thor Hushovd (BMC)

Thor Hushovd (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 59

Taylor Phinney gets some advice from the team car

Taylor Phinney gets some advice from the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 59

Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 59

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 2 in the Dubai Tour

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 2 in the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 59

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) put in a strong time trial

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) put in a strong time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 59

Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Lampre - Merida)

Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 59

The peloton in Dubai

The peloton in Dubai
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 59

Taylor Phinney (BMC), Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Lampre - Merida), and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Taylor Phinney (BMC), Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Lampre - Merida), and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 59

Vicenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vicenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 59

Alessandro Malaguti (Vini Fantini - Nippo - De Rosa)

Alessandro Malaguti (Vini Fantini - Nippo - De Rosa)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 59

Fernando Alonso and Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Fernando Alonso and Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 59

Fernando Alonso and Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Fernando Alonso and Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 59

Taylor Phinney (BMC) kept the race lead in the Dubai Tour

Taylor Phinney (BMC) kept the race lead in the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: ANSA/Peri-Carcone)
Image 40 of 59

(Image credit: ANSA/Peri-Carcone)
Image 41 of 59

Taylor Phinney (BMC) at the start of stage 2 of the Dubai Tour

Taylor Phinney (BMC) at the start of stage 2 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: ANSA/Peri-Carcone)
Image 42 of 59

(Image credit: ANSA/Peri-Carcone)
Image 43 of 59

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) on top in stage 2 of the Dubai Tour

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) on top in stage 2 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: ANSA/Peri-Carcone)
Image 44 of 59

Matteo Tosatto and his Tinkoff - Saxo teammates

Matteo Tosatto and his Tinkoff - Saxo teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 59

Team BMC takes a pull

Team BMC takes a pull
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 59

The peloton in Dubai

The peloton in Dubai
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 59

Stage 2 of the Dubai Tour was dusty

Stage 2 of the Dubai Tour was dusty
(Image credit: ANSA/Peri-Carcone)
Image 48 of 59

Willie Smit (Vini Fantini - Nippo - De Rosa)

Willie Smit (Vini Fantini - Nippo - De Rosa)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 59

The start of stage 2 of the Dubai Tour

The start of stage 2 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 59

Astana on show at the Dubai Tour

Astana on show at the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 59

Mauro Vegni at the Dubai Tour

Mauro Vegni at the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 59

The peloton roll out at the Dubai Tour

The peloton roll out at the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 59

Fernando Alonso and World champion Rui Costa

Fernando Alonso and World champion Rui Costa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 59

The peloton roll out at the Dubai Tour

The peloton roll out at the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 59

The rear end of the peloton on stage 2 of the Dubai Tour

The rear end of the peloton on stage 2 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 59

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) on the podium

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 59

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) wins stage 2 of the Dubai Tour

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) wins stage 2 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 59

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) beat Sagan and Phinney

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) beat Sagan and Phinney
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 59

Bjarne Riis catches up with Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Bjarne Riis catches up with Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) claimed stage 2 of the Dubai Tour in a sprint finish on Thursday, edging out Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing). The American held onto his race lead, while Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) was left frustrated as he found himself boxed in inside the final few hundred meters.

“The team did a great job in bringing me into position,” Kittel said at the finish.

“We did a lot of work and then in the last 500 meters I had do work for myself and then I started my sprint with 200 meters to go. I’m very proud of how we worked for the win today. There was a lot of wind and I hope it’s better in the next few days.”

Kittel’s win came in a chaotic sprint with his Giant-Shimano team going to-to-toe with Mark Cavendish’s Omega Pharma QuickStep squad.

The day’s early break, consisting of Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team), Willie Smit (Vini Fantini-Nippo) and Diogo Nunes (Banco BIC-Carmim), formed after just a handful of kilometres and built up a lead approaching four minutes.

With BMC holding a healthy advantage, with Phinney and Steve Cummings first and second on GC, the trio’s chances would always be limited. The American team were the first squad to begin marshalling the front of the peloton, the long flat roads ideally suited for the pursuit, and with 28km remaining the gap had been reduced to just over a minute.

By that point the sprinters’ teams began to usher their candidates towards the front. Movistar, Garmin and Lampre joined Giant-Shimano and Omega Pharma towards the front and when Mancebo - the last man standing from the break – was caught with less than 15km to go, the likely sprint became an inevitability.

With 7km to go the bunch dove through a tunnel and it was Kittel’s cue to ensure that his team positioned him near the front of the peloton. The sudden injection of pace saw Omega regroup with Alessandro Petacchi and Mark Renshaw key to Cavendish’s chances of success.

Omega Pharma wrestled control at a U-turn with 3km to go, but Kittel, ideally suited to the flat track sprint, was ideally positioned as the peloton approached the final 1,000 meters. The same could not be said for Cavendish - riding in his first race with both Petacchi and Renshaw at his side – as he was swarmed by the bunch.

There was a brief cameo for Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) as he looked to set up Giacomo Nizzolo, but Kittel, powering through the middle had too much speed for Sagan and an impressive Phinney.

“I think the team rode really well in the finale and we can be really proud of this result. This is the first race or first lead out for lots of teams. Everyone has to train and find each other. It's not easy but it will come,” Kittel added.

“I have some good local support here, who showed me around and I think it was an advantage today.”

“In the last 500 metres I was on my own but it wasn't a problem because my team left me in a good position. I had good legs and I could wait and wait on Phinney's wheel and then went with 200 metres to go. Now I'm looking forward to the next two stages.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2:50:30
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
4Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
6Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
7Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
9Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
11Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
12Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
13Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
14Antonio Viola (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
15Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
16Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
17Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
18Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
19Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
20Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
21Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
22Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
23Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Yousif Mirza (UAE) United Arab Emirates
25Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
26Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
28Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
29Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
31Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
32Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
33Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
34Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
36Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
38Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
39Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
40Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
41Simon Buttner (Fra) RTS-Santic Racing Team
42Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
43Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
44Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
45Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
46Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
47Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
49Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
50Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
51Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
52Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
53Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
54Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
55Tan Peng Yuan (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team
56Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
57Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
58Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
59Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
60Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
61Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
62Bruno De Matos Sancho (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
63Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
64Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
65Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
66Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
67Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
68Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
69Edward King (USA) Cannondale
70Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
71Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
72Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
73Bruno Manuel Sil Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
75Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
76Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
77Joao Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
78Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
79Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
80Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
81Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
82Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
83Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
84Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
85Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
86Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
87Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
88Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
89Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
90Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team
91Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
92Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
93Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
94Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
95Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:13
96Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:14
97Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:16
98Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:18
99Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:22
100Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:00:23
101Henrique Madeira Casimiro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
102Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
103Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:25
104Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
105Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:27
106Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:34
107Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:38
108Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:55
109Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
110Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
111Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:01:03
112Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:01:11
113Mohammed Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
114Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:01:19
115Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:01:27
116Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:07
117Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:04:43
118Keon-Woo Park (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team
119Mansour Thani (UAE) United Arab Emirates
120Nawaf Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
121Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team
122Valter Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
123Mohammed Almansoury (UAE) United Arab Emirates
124Khaled Altani (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:05:46
125Ahmad Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:05:57
126Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:08:15
127Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:12:48

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team3:02:32
2Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
3Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp0:00:17
4Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:23
5Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:26
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:30
7Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:33
8Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:00:36
9Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
10Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
11Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:00:38
12Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:41
13Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:42
14Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:43
15Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:44
16Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
17Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:45
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
20Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
21Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:46
22Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:47
24Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:48
25Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:00:50
26Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
27Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:51
28Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
29Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:53
30Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
31Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
32Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:54
33Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
34Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:55
35Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
36Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:57
37Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:58
38Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:00
39Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:02
40Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:01:03
41Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
42Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:04
43Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
44Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
45Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
46Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
47Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
48Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:01:08
49Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
50Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:09
51Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
52Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:01:11
53Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
54Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
55Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
56Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:01:12
57Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:13
58Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
59Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:14
60Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
61Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:15
62Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:17
63Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
64Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:19
65Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:21
66Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
67Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
68Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:23
69Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
70Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:24
71Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:01:27
72Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
73Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:29
74Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:01:31
75Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
76Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:01:34
77Bruno Manuel Sil Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
78Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:01:37
79Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:01:38
80Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:40
81Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
82Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
83Yousif Mirza (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:01:43
84Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:01:45
85Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
86Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:47
87Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:01:48
88Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
89Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:49
90Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:50
91Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
92Antonio Viola (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:01:52
93Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:55
94Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:56
95Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:59
96Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:02:02
97Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:02:03
98Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
99Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
100Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:02:04
101Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:02:06
102Tan Peng Yuan (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:02:07
103Joao Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:02:18
104Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:02:20
105Bruno De Matos Sancho (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:02:23
106Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:24
107Simon Buttner (Fra) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:02:30
108Henrique Madeira Casimiro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:02:35
109Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:02:38
110Mohammed Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:02:43
111Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:46
112Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:02:58
113Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:03:22
114Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:03:30
115Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:03:35
116Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:41
117Keon-Woo Park (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:06:43
118Mansour Thani (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:06:51
119Mohammed Almansoury (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:06:54
120Nawaf Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:06:57
121Valter Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:07:27
122Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:07:31
123Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:07:38
124Khaled Altani (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:08:06
125Ahmad Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:09:16
126Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:09:49
127Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:15:26

