Trending

Porte leads Saxo Bank 1-2 finish

Gerrans remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 10

Saxo Bank Sungard finished 1-2 on the stage with Gustav Larrson (left) in 2nd and Richie Porte in 1st.

Saxo Bank Sungard finished 1-2 on the stage with Gustav Larrson (left) in 2nd and Richie Porte in 1st.
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 2 of 10

Michael Rasmussen (Christina Watches - Onfone) warms up for the afternoon time trial.

Michael Rasmussen (Christina Watches - Onfone) warms up for the afternoon time trial.
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 3 of 10

A Colnago-CSF Inox rider in action.

A Colnago-CSF Inox rider in action.
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 4 of 10

A Leopard Trek rider sets up for a corner.

A Leopard Trek rider sets up for a corner.
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 5 of 10

A Saxo Bank Sungard rider powers his way through the time trial.

A Saxo Bank Sungard rider powers his way through the time trial.
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 6 of 10

A member of Denmark's Team Post Danmark squad gives it his all.

A member of Denmark's Team Post Danmark squad gives it his all.
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 7 of 10

A Team Type 1-Sanofi rider in the Tour of Denmark's stage 5 time trial.

A Team Type 1-Sanofi rider in the Tour of Denmark's stage 5 time trial.
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 8 of 10

A Christina Watches - Onfone rider in action during the time trial.

A Christina Watches - Onfone rider in action during the time trial.
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 9 of 10

Simon Gerrans (Sky) remains in the leader's yellow jersey with one stage remaining.

Simon Gerrans (Sky) remains in the leader's yellow jersey with one stage remaining.
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 10 of 10

Jerome Cousin (Europcar) leads the young rider classification.

Jerome Cousin (Europcar) leads the young rider classification.
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank Sungard) earned his first win of the season as he powered to victory in the stage 5 time trial at the Tour of Denmark. The 26-year-old Australian stopped the clock in 15:09 while his teammate Gustav Larsson made it a 1-2 finish for Saxo Bank Sungard as he finished runner-up, 10 seconds off the pace.

Alex Dowsett (Sky) rounded out the top three, 17 seconds behind Porte.

Simon Gerrans (Sky) put in a fine effort to finish in fifth place and remains in the leader's jersey with one stage remaining. Daniel Bennati (Leopard Trek) moves into second overall, eight seconds behind the Australian, while Denmark's Michael Mørkøv holds third, 26 seconds back.

Matti Breschel (Rabobank) started the stage in second overall, only four seconds behind Gerrans, but dropped to 13th overall with a 76th place finish in the time trial.

"I'm really happy with my performance tonight," said Gerrans. "It wasn't a course that suited me at all so I probably put in my best ever performance in a time trial and I'm pretty happy to still be in the yellow jersey heading into tomorrow's final stage."

"That was a very impressive time trial today for Simon. A good day to say the least!" said Sky Sports Director Marcus Ljungqvist. "He'd been going really good of course but with the leader's jersey on your shoulders you tend to get some morale from that and he went faster. So together with great shape and good legs he pulled it off. It was a really nice one.

"Alex did a really good ride today too to get third. The same with the other guys and having the jersey lifts the whole team. It's fantastic and we have a lead in the team classification too."

It was a bittersweet stage for Mørkøv, who hoped to enter the final stage in the leader's jersey, but nonetheless he's now in a position to finish on the final podium.

"Prior to the race, I would really have appreciated a spot on the podium in this race but after a promising start and a great day in Vejle yesterday, I really believed that I could conquer the top step of the podium," said Mørkøv. "My time trial was alright but I'm sad I missed the opportunity to take the jersey and bring it all the way to Copenhagen in front of friends and family and to celebrate the win with my hard-working teammates. But that's racing and tomorrow we'll be focusing on maintaining the position."

With one stage remaining, Team Sky must remain vigilant to defend the leader's jersey. "The thing is there are bonus seconds in the sprint tomorrow so I’m sure the Leopard guys will try and get those for Bennati," said Ljungqvist. "But we have some strong sprinters too and we will do what we can to make sure he doesn’t get any bonus seconds – that’s for sure."

Full Results
1Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:15:09
2Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:10
3Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:17
4Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:00:24
5Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:29
6Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:30
7Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:00:31
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:35
9Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:37
10Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:41
11Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:43
12Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:46
13Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:00:47
14Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:48
15Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
16Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:50
17Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:54
18Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
19Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:55
20Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:56
21Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:57
22Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:01
24Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
25David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:01:04
26Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:01:05
27Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
28Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC0:01:06
29Daniel Foder (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:01:09
30Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Post Danmark
31Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:10
32Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:12
33Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:13
35Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
36Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:15
37Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:19
38Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
39Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:01:21
40Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Post Danmark0:01:23
41Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:01:26
42Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:01:27
43Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
44Andreas Frisch (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:01:29
45Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
46Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:33
47Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:34
48Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:35
49Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:36
50Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:01:38
51Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
52Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:39
53Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:40
54Caspe Degn Larsen (Den) Team Post Danmark
55Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:41
56Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
57Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:42
58Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
59Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
60Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:01:43
61Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
62Jesper Odgaard Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
63Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:44
64Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
65Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:45
66Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
67Benjamin Justesen (Den) Team Post Danmark0:01:52
68Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
70Angel Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches - Onfone0:01:54
71Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:55
72Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
73Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:56
74Andrea Piechele (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
75Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:58
77Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
78Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:59
79Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
80Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone0:02:03
81Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
82Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:06
83Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
84Kristian Sobota (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone0:02:07
85Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
86Sebastian Lander (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:02:08
87Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:02:12
88Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:02:13
89Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:14
90Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
91Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
92Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:02:15
93Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:17
94Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:02:18
95Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:02:21
96Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:02:23
97Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:24
98Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:28
99Michael Reihs (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
100Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Post Danmark0:02:29
101Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:30
102Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Post Danmark
103Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
104Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Team Post Danmark0:02:31
105Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:32
106Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
107Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:35
108Jens-Erik Madsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:02:37
109Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:02:39
110Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:02:41
111Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:47
112Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC0:02:56
113Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:02
114Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
115René Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone0:03:03
116Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:05
117Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:09
118Marc Hester (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone0:03:14
119Philip Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone0:03:24

Young riders
1Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:15:33
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:06
3Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:00:30
4Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:37
5Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:00:41
6Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
7Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Post Danmark0:00:45
8Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:48
9Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:00:57
10Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Post Danmark0:00:59
11Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:03
12Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:09
13Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:14
14Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:16
15Caspe Degn Larsen (Den) Team Post Danmark
16Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:18
17Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
18Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC0:01:20
19Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:28
20Sebastian Lander (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:01:44
21Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:53
22Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:01:57
23Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Post Danmark0:02:06
24Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:02:17
25Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:23
26Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC0:02:32
27Philip Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone0:03:00

Teams
1Saxo Bank Sungard0:46:23
2Sky Procycling0:00:38
3Leopard Trek0:01:00
4Team Europcar0:01:46
5Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:01:51
6Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:02:05
7Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:17
8Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:36
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:44
10Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:52
11Geox-TMC0:03:09
12Team Post Danmark0:03:16
13Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:03:23
14Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:27
15Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:28
16Christina Watches - Onfone0:04:44

General classification after stage 5
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling15:44:13
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:00:08
3Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:26
4Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:30
5Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:38
6Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:46
7Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:54
8Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:55
9Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:10
10Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:11
11Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:29
12André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:31
13Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:33
14Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:40
15Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
16Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:01:41
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:01:59
18Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:00
19Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:05
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:08
21Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:02:12
22Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:21
23Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:02:27
24Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:28
25Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Post Danmark0:02:39
26Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:45
27Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
28Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:02:57
29Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
30Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:03:00
31Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:03:01
32Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:03:09
33Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:03:16
34Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone0:03:35
35Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:38
36Daniel Foder (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:03:42
37Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:03:52
38Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:04:14
39Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Post Danmark0:04:19
40Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:39
41Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:42
42Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:04:43
43Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:05:00
44Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:10
45Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:05:18
46Sebastian Lander (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:05:32
47Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:15
48Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Post Danmark0:06:37
49Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:33
50Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:03
51Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:30
52Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC0:08:33
53Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:45
54Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:05
55Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:15
56Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:09:24
57David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:09:27
58Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:09:35
59Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:09:42
60Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:49
61Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:55
62Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:58
63Jesper Odgaard Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
64Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:59
65Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:10:40
66Angel Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches - Onfone0:10:50
67Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:13
68Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:11:25
69Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:12:08
70René Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone0:12:40
71Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:12:54
72Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:57
73Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:13:27
74Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Team Post Danmark0:13:28
75Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
76Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Post Danmark0:13:35
77Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:38
78Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC0:13:44
79Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:13:45
80Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:49
81Kristian Sobota (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone0:14:35
82Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:14:57
83Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:17:06
84Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:18:15
85Michael Reihs (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone0:18:55
86Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:19:00
87Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:19:13
88Andreas Frisch (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:19:27
89Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:20:04
90Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:14
91Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek0:20:38
92Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:21:28
93Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:21:37
94Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek0:21:40
95Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:22:41
96Caspe Degn Larsen (Den) Team Post Danmark0:22:53
97Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:23:31
98Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:23:33
99Benjamin Justesen (Den) Team Post Danmark0:24:20
100Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:25:24
101Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:27:03
102Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:29:11
103Marc Hester (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone0:30:30
104Andrea Piechele (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:30:38
105Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:30:42
106Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:31:41
107Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:31:49
108Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:31:52
109Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:31:53
110Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:32:04
111Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:32:19
112Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:39:08
113Jens-Erik Madsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:43:05
114Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:43:56
115Philip Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone0:47:13
116Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:48:07
117Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:48:22
118Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:00:30
119Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1:12:05

Points classification
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek43pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox39
3Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team36
4Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard28
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek25
6Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC23
7Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne22
8Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling21
9Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
10Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi19
11Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard15
12Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator15
13Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard12
14Angel Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches - Onfone12
15Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling10
16Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO9
17Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
18Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland9
19Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
20Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
21Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
22Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi7
23Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar6
24Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek6
25René Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone6
26Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland5
27Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland5
28Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
29Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
30Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek4
31Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team4
32Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO4
33Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team3
34Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
35Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
36Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek3
37Jens-Erik Madsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland3
38Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
39Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
40Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2
41Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar1
42Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
43Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek1
44Kristian Sobota (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone1

Mountains classification
1Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek40pts
2Michael Reihs (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone26
3Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO22
4René Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone22
5Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland18
6Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek12
7Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi12
8Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling8
9Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Team Post Danmark8
10Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland6
11Jens-Erik Madsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland6
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek4
13Daniel Foder (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO4
14Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
15Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO2
16Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2

Most aggressive rider classification
1Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek12pts
2Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO10
3René Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone10
4Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland10
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek6
6Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland6
7Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Team Post Danmark6
8Jens-Erik Madsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland6
9Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
10Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling4
11Kristian Sobota (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone4
12Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek4
13Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
14Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2

Young riders classification
1Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar15:45:07
2Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:16
3Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
4Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Post Danmark0:01:45
5Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Post Danmark0:03:25
6Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:03:49
7Sebastian Lander (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:04:38
8Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Post Danmark0:05:43
9Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC0:07:39
10Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:08:48
11Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:01
12Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:09:46
13Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:03
14Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC0:12:50
15Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:18:19
16Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:20
17Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:20:34
18Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek0:20:46
19Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:21:47
20Caspe Degn Larsen (Den) Team Post Danmark0:21:59
21Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:22:39
22Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:30:58
23Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:30:59
24Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:31:10
25Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:38:14
26Philip Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone0:46:19
27Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:59:36

Teams classification
1Sky Procycling47:14:10
2Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:10
3Leopard Trek0:00:22
4Team Europcar0:00:54
5Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:02:00
6Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:24
7Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:00
8Geox-TMC0:04:04
9Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:08:04
10Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:19
11Colnago - CSF Inox0:09:15
12Team Post Danmark0:09:40
13Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:12:43
14Team Garmin-Cervelo0:13:48
15Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:17:15
16Christina Watches - Onfone0:18:38

Latest on Cyclingnews