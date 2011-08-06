Image 1 of 10 Saxo Bank Sungard finished 1-2 on the stage with Gustav Larrson (left) in 2nd and Richie Porte in 1st. (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu) Image 2 of 10 Michael Rasmussen (Christina Watches - Onfone) warms up for the afternoon time trial. (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu) Image 3 of 10 A Colnago-CSF Inox rider in action. (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu) Image 4 of 10 A Leopard Trek rider sets up for a corner. (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu) Image 5 of 10 A Saxo Bank Sungard rider powers his way through the time trial. (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu) Image 6 of 10 A member of Denmark's Team Post Danmark squad gives it his all. (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu) Image 7 of 10 A Team Type 1-Sanofi rider in the Tour of Denmark's stage 5 time trial. (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu) Image 8 of 10 A Christina Watches - Onfone rider in action during the time trial. (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu) Image 9 of 10 Simon Gerrans (Sky) remains in the leader's yellow jersey with one stage remaining. (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu) Image 10 of 10 Jerome Cousin (Europcar) leads the young rider classification. (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank Sungard) earned his first win of the season as he powered to victory in the stage 5 time trial at the Tour of Denmark. The 26-year-old Australian stopped the clock in 15:09 while his teammate Gustav Larsson made it a 1-2 finish for Saxo Bank Sungard as he finished runner-up, 10 seconds off the pace.

Alex Dowsett (Sky) rounded out the top three, 17 seconds behind Porte.

Simon Gerrans (Sky) put in a fine effort to finish in fifth place and remains in the leader's jersey with one stage remaining. Daniel Bennati (Leopard Trek) moves into second overall, eight seconds behind the Australian, while Denmark's Michael Mørkøv holds third, 26 seconds back.

Matti Breschel (Rabobank) started the stage in second overall, only four seconds behind Gerrans, but dropped to 13th overall with a 76th place finish in the time trial.

"I'm really happy with my performance tonight," said Gerrans. "It wasn't a course that suited me at all so I probably put in my best ever performance in a time trial and I'm pretty happy to still be in the yellow jersey heading into tomorrow's final stage."

"That was a very impressive time trial today for Simon. A good day to say the least!" said Sky Sports Director Marcus Ljungqvist. "He'd been going really good of course but with the leader's jersey on your shoulders you tend to get some morale from that and he went faster. So together with great shape and good legs he pulled it off. It was a really nice one.

"Alex did a really good ride today too to get third. The same with the other guys and having the jersey lifts the whole team. It's fantastic and we have a lead in the team classification too."

It was a bittersweet stage for Mørkøv, who hoped to enter the final stage in the leader's jersey, but nonetheless he's now in a position to finish on the final podium.

"Prior to the race, I would really have appreciated a spot on the podium in this race but after a promising start and a great day in Vejle yesterday, I really believed that I could conquer the top step of the podium," said Mørkøv. "My time trial was alright but I'm sad I missed the opportunity to take the jersey and bring it all the way to Copenhagen in front of friends and family and to celebrate the win with my hard-working teammates. But that's racing and tomorrow we'll be focusing on maintaining the position."

With one stage remaining, Team Sky must remain vigilant to defend the leader's jersey. "The thing is there are bonus seconds in the sprint tomorrow so I’m sure the Leopard guys will try and get those for Bennati," said Ljungqvist. "But we have some strong sprinters too and we will do what we can to make sure he doesn’t get any bonus seconds – that’s for sure."

Full Results 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:15:09 2 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:10 3 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:17 4 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 0:00:24 5 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:29 6 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:30 7 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:00:31 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:35 9 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:37 10 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:41 11 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:43 12 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:46 13 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO 0:00:47 14 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:48 15 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 16 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:50 17 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:54 18 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 19 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:55 20 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:56 21 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:57 22 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:01 24 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 25 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:01:04 26 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO 0:01:05 27 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 28 Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:01:06 29 Daniel Foder (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO 0:01:09 30 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Post Danmark 31 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:10 32 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:12 33 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:13 35 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:15 37 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:19 38 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 39 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:01:21 40 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:01:23 41 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:01:26 42 Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO 0:01:27 43 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 44 Andreas Frisch (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 0:01:29 45 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:31 46 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:33 47 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:34 48 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:35 49 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:36 50 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:01:38 51 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 52 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:39 53 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:40 54 Caspe Degn Larsen (Den) Team Post Danmark 55 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:41 56 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 57 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:42 58 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 59 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 60 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:01:43 61 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 62 Jesper Odgaard Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone 63 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:44 64 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 65 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:45 66 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 67 Benjamin Justesen (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:01:52 68 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO 70 Angel Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches - Onfone 0:01:54 71 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:55 72 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 73 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:56 74 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 75 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:58 77 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 78 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:59 79 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone 0:02:03 81 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 82 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:06 83 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 84 Kristian Sobota (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone 0:02:07 85 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 86 Sebastian Lander (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 0:02:08 87 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 0:02:12 88 Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO 0:02:13 89 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:14 90 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 91 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 92 Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 0:02:15 93 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:17 94 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:02:18 95 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 0:02:21 96 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:02:23 97 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:24 98 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:28 99 Michael Reihs (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone 100 Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:02:29 101 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:30 102 Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Post Danmark 103 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:02:31 105 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:32 106 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 107 Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:35 108 Jens-Erik Madsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 0:02:37 109 Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO 0:02:39 110 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:02:41 111 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:47 112 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:02:56 113 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:02 114 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 115 René Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone 0:03:03 116 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:05 117 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:09 118 Marc Hester (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone 0:03:14 119 Philip Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone 0:03:24

Young riders 1 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 0:15:33 2 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:06 3 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 0:00:30 4 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:37 5 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO 0:00:41 6 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 7 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:00:45 8 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:48 9 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:00:57 10 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:00:59 11 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:03 12 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:09 13 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:14 14 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:16 15 Caspe Degn Larsen (Den) Team Post Danmark 16 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:18 17 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:01:20 19 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:28 20 Sebastian Lander (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 0:01:44 21 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:53 22 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 0:01:57 23 Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:02:06 24 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:02:17 25 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:23 26 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:02:32 27 Philip Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone 0:03:00

Teams 1 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:46:23 2 Sky Procycling 0:00:38 3 Leopard Trek 0:01:00 4 Team Europcar 0:01:46 5 Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 0:01:51 6 Glud & Marstrand - LRO 0:02:05 7 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:17 8 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:36 9 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:44 10 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:52 11 Geox-TMC 0:03:09 12 Team Post Danmark 0:03:16 13 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:03:23 14 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:27 15 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:28 16 Christina Watches - Onfone 0:04:44

General classification after stage 5 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 15:44:13 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:00:08 3 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:26 4 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:30 5 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:38 6 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:46 7 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:54 8 Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:55 9 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:10 10 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:11 11 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:29 12 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:31 13 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:33 14 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:40 15 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 16 Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO 0:01:41 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:01:59 18 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:00 19 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:05 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:08 21 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:02:12 22 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:21 23 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO 0:02:27 24 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:28 25 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:02:39 26 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:45 27 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 28 Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO 0:02:57 29 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:03:00 31 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:03:01 32 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:03:09 33 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:03:16 34 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone 0:03:35 35 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:38 36 Daniel Foder (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO 0:03:42 37 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:03:52 38 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 0:04:14 39 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:04:19 40 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:39 41 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:42 42 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:04:43 43 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:05:00 44 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:10 45 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:05:18 46 Sebastian Lander (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 0:05:32 47 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:15 48 Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:06:37 49 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:33 50 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:03 51 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:30 52 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:08:33 53 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:45 54 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:05 55 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:15 56 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:09:24 57 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:09:27 58 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:09:35 59 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO 0:09:42 60 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:09:49 61 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:09:55 62 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:58 63 Jesper Odgaard Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone 64 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:59 65 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:10:40 66 Angel Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches - Onfone 0:10:50 67 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:11:13 68 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:11:25 69 Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO 0:12:08 70 René Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone 0:12:40 71 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:12:54 72 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:57 73 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:13:27 74 Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:13:28 75 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 76 Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:13:35 77 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:38 78 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:13:44 79 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:13:45 80 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:49 81 Kristian Sobota (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone 0:14:35 82 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:14:57 83 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:17:06 84 Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO 0:18:15 85 Michael Reihs (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone 0:18:55 86 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:19:00 87 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:19:13 88 Andreas Frisch (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 0:19:27 89 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:20:04 90 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:14 91 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:20:38 92 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:21:28 93 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:21:37 94 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:21:40 95 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:22:41 96 Caspe Degn Larsen (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:22:53 97 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:23:31 98 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:23:33 99 Benjamin Justesen (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:24:20 100 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:25:24 101 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:27:03 102 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 0:29:11 103 Marc Hester (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone 0:30:30 104 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:30:38 105 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:30:42 106 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:31:41 107 Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 0:31:49 108 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 0:31:52 109 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 0:31:53 110 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:32:04 111 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:32:19 112 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 0:39:08 113 Jens-Erik Madsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 0:43:05 114 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:43:56 115 Philip Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone 0:47:13 116 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:48:07 117 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:48:22 118 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:00:30 119 Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1:12:05

Points classification 1 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 43 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 39 3 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 4 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 28 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 25 6 Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC 23 7 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 8 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 21 9 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 10 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 19 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 12 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 13 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 12 14 Angel Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches - Onfone 12 15 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 16 Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO 9 17 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 18 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 9 19 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 20 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 21 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 22 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 7 23 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 6 24 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 6 25 René Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone 6 26 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 5 27 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 5 28 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 29 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 30 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 4 31 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 32 Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO 4 33 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 34 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 35 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 36 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 37 Jens-Erik Madsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 3 38 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 39 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 40 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2 41 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 1 42 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 43 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 1 44 Kristian Sobota (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone 1

Mountains classification 1 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 40 pts 2 Michael Reihs (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone 26 3 Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO 22 4 René Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone 22 5 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 18 6 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 12 7 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 12 8 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 9 Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Team Post Danmark 8 10 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 6 11 Jens-Erik Madsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 6 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 4 13 Daniel Foder (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO 4 14 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 15 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO 2 16 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2

Most aggressive rider classification 1 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 12 pts 2 Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO 10 3 René Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone 10 4 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 10 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 6 6 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 6 7 Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Team Post Danmark 6 8 Jens-Erik Madsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 6 9 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 10 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 4 11 Kristian Sobota (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone 4 12 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 4 13 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 14 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2

Young riders classification 1 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 15:45:07 2 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:16 3 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 4 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:01:45 5 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:03:25 6 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:03:49 7 Sebastian Lander (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 0:04:38 8 Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:05:43 9 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:07:39 10 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO 0:08:48 11 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:09:01 12 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:09:46 13 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:03 14 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:12:50 15 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:18:19 16 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:20 17 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:20:34 18 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:20:46 19 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:21:47 20 Caspe Degn Larsen (Den) Team Post Danmark 0:21:59 21 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:22:39 22 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 0:30:58 23 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 0:30:59 24 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:31:10 25 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 0:38:14 26 Philip Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone 0:46:19 27 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:59:36