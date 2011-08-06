Porte leads Saxo Bank 1-2 finish
Gerrans remains in leader's jersey
Richie Porte (Saxo Bank Sungard) earned his first win of the season as he powered to victory in the stage 5 time trial at the Tour of Denmark. The 26-year-old Australian stopped the clock in 15:09 while his teammate Gustav Larsson made it a 1-2 finish for Saxo Bank Sungard as he finished runner-up, 10 seconds off the pace.
Alex Dowsett (Sky) rounded out the top three, 17 seconds behind Porte.
Simon Gerrans (Sky) put in a fine effort to finish in fifth place and remains in the leader's jersey with one stage remaining. Daniel Bennati (Leopard Trek) moves into second overall, eight seconds behind the Australian, while Denmark's Michael Mørkøv holds third, 26 seconds back.
Matti Breschel (Rabobank) started the stage in second overall, only four seconds behind Gerrans, but dropped to 13th overall with a 76th place finish in the time trial.
"I'm really happy with my performance tonight," said Gerrans. "It wasn't a course that suited me at all so I probably put in my best ever performance in a time trial and I'm pretty happy to still be in the yellow jersey heading into tomorrow's final stage."
"That was a very impressive time trial today for Simon. A good day to say the least!" said Sky Sports Director Marcus Ljungqvist. "He'd been going really good of course but with the leader's jersey on your shoulders you tend to get some morale from that and he went faster. So together with great shape and good legs he pulled it off. It was a really nice one.
"Alex did a really good ride today too to get third. The same with the other guys and having the jersey lifts the whole team. It's fantastic and we have a lead in the team classification too."
It was a bittersweet stage for Mørkøv, who hoped to enter the final stage in the leader's jersey, but nonetheless he's now in a position to finish on the final podium.
"Prior to the race, I would really have appreciated a spot on the podium in this race but after a promising start and a great day in Vejle yesterday, I really believed that I could conquer the top step of the podium," said Mørkøv. "My time trial was alright but I'm sad I missed the opportunity to take the jersey and bring it all the way to Copenhagen in front of friends and family and to celebrate the win with my hard-working teammates. But that's racing and tomorrow we'll be focusing on maintaining the position."
With one stage remaining, Team Sky must remain vigilant to defend the leader's jersey. "The thing is there are bonus seconds in the sprint tomorrow so I’m sure the Leopard guys will try and get those for Bennati," said Ljungqvist. "But we have some strong sprinters too and we will do what we can to make sure he doesn’t get any bonus seconds – that’s for sure."
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:15:09
|2
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:10
|3
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:17
|4
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:00:24
|5
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:29
|6
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:30
|7
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:00:31
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:35
|9
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|10
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:41
|11
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:43
|12
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:46
|13
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:00:47
|14
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:48
|15
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|16
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:50
|17
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:54
|18
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|19
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:55
|20
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:56
|21
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:57
|22
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:01
|24
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:01:04
|26
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:01:05
|27
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:01:06
|29
|Daniel Foder (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:01:09
|30
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Post Danmark
|31
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:10
|32
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:12
|33
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|35
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|36
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:15
|37
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:19
|38
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|39
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:01:21
|40
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:01:23
|41
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:01:26
|42
|Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:01:27
|43
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|44
|Andreas Frisch (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:01:29
|45
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|46
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:33
|47
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:34
|48
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:35
|49
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:36
|50
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:01:38
|51
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|52
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:39
|53
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:40
|54
|Caspe Degn Larsen (Den) Team Post Danmark
|55
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:41
|56
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|57
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|58
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|59
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|60
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:01:43
|61
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|62
|Jesper Odgaard Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|63
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:44
|64
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|65
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:45
|66
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|67
|Benjamin Justesen (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:01:52
|68
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|70
|Angel Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:01:54
|71
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:55
|72
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|73
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:56
|74
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|75
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|77
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|78
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:59
|79
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:02:03
|81
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:06
|83
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|84
|Kristian Sobota (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:02:07
|85
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|86
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:02:08
|87
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:02:12
|88
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:02:13
|89
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:14
|90
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|91
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|92
|Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:02:15
|93
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:17
|94
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:02:18
|95
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:02:21
|96
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:02:23
|97
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|98
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:28
|99
|Michael Reihs (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|100
|Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:02:29
|101
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:30
|102
|Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Post Danmark
|103
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:02:31
|105
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:32
|106
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|107
|Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:35
|108
|Jens-Erik Madsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:02:37
|109
|Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:02:39
|110
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:02:41
|111
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:47
|112
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:02:56
|113
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:02
|114
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|115
|René Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:03:03
|116
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:05
|117
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:09
|118
|Marc Hester (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:03:14
|119
|Philip Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:03:24
|1
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:15:33
|2
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:06
|3
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:00:30
|4
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:37
|5
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:00:41
|6
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:00:45
|8
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:48
|9
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:00:57
|10
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:00:59
|11
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:03
|12
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:09
|13
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:14
|14
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:16
|15
|Caspe Degn Larsen (Den) Team Post Danmark
|16
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|17
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:01:20
|19
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|20
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:01:44
|21
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:53
|22
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:01:57
|23
|Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:02:06
|24
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:02:17
|25
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:23
|26
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:02:32
|27
|Philip Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:03:00
|1
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:46:23
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:38
|3
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:00
|4
|Team Europcar
|0:01:46
|5
|Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:01:51
|6
|Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:02:05
|7
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:17
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|10
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:52
|11
|Geox-TMC
|0:03:09
|12
|Team Post Danmark
|0:03:16
|13
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:03:23
|14
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:27
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:28
|16
|Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:04:44
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|15:44:13
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:00:08
|3
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:26
|4
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:30
|5
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:38
|6
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:46
|7
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:54
|8
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:00:55
|9
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:10
|10
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:11
|11
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|12
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:31
|13
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|14
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|15
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|16
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:01:41
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:01:59
|18
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|19
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|21
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:02:12
|22
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:21
|23
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:02:27
|24
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:28
|25
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:02:39
|26
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:45
|27
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|28
|Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:02:57
|29
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:03:00
|31
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:03:01
|32
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:03:09
|33
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:03:16
|34
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:03:35
|35
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|36
|Daniel Foder (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:03:42
|37
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:03:52
|38
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:04:14
|39
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:04:19
|40
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:39
|41
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:04:42
|42
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:04:43
|43
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:05:00
|44
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:10
|45
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:05:18
|46
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:05:32
|47
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:15
|48
|Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:06:37
|49
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:33
|50
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:03
|51
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:30
|52
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:08:33
|53
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:45
|54
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:05
|55
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:15
|56
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:09:24
|57
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:09:27
|58
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:09:35
|59
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:09:42
|60
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:09:49
|61
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:09:55
|62
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:58
|63
|Jesper Odgaard Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|64
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:59
|65
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:10:40
|66
|Angel Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:10:50
|67
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:13
|68
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:11:25
|69
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:12:08
|70
|René Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:12:40
|71
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:12:54
|72
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:57
|73
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:13:27
|74
|Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:13:28
|75
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|76
|Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:13:35
|77
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:38
|78
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:13:44
|79
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:13:45
|80
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:49
|81
|Kristian Sobota (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:14:35
|82
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:14:57
|83
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:17:06
|84
|Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:18:15
|85
|Michael Reihs (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:18:55
|86
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:19:00
|87
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:19:13
|88
|Andreas Frisch (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:19:27
|89
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:20:04
|90
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:14
|91
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:20:38
|92
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:21:28
|93
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:21:37
|94
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:21:40
|95
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:22:41
|96
|Caspe Degn Larsen (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:22:53
|97
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:23:31
|98
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:23:33
|99
|Benjamin Justesen (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:24:20
|100
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:25:24
|101
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:27:03
|102
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:29:11
|103
|Marc Hester (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:30:30
|104
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:30:38
|105
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:30:42
|106
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:31:41
|107
|Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:31:49
|108
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:31:52
|109
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:31:53
|110
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:32:04
|111
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:32:19
|112
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:39:08
|113
|Jens-Erik Madsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:43:05
|114
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:43:56
|115
|Philip Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:47:13
|116
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:48:07
|117
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:48:22
|118
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:00:30
|119
|Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1:12:05
|1
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|43
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|39
|3
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|4
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|28
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|25
|6
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC
|23
|7
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|8
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|21
|9
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|10
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|19
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|12
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|13
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|14
|Angel Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches - Onfone
|12
|15
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|16
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|9
|17
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|18
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|9
|19
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|20
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|21
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|22
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|7
|23
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|24
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|6
|25
|René Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|6
|26
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|5
|27
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|5
|28
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|29
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|30
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|4
|31
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|32
|Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|4
|33
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|34
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|35
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|36
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|37
|Jens-Erik Madsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|3
|38
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|39
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|40
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|41
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|42
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|43
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|1
|44
|Kristian Sobota (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|1
|1
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|40
|pts
|2
|Michael Reihs (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|26
|3
|Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|22
|4
|René Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|22
|5
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|18
|6
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|12
|7
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|12
|8
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|9
|Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Team Post Danmark
|8
|10
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|6
|11
|Jens-Erik Madsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|6
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|4
|13
|Daniel Foder (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|4
|14
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|15
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|2
|16
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|1
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|12
|pts
|2
|Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|10
|3
|René Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|10
|4
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|10
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|6
|6
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|6
|7
|Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Team Post Danmark
|6
|8
|Jens-Erik Madsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|6
|9
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|10
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4
|11
|Kristian Sobota (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|4
|12
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|4
|13
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|14
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|1
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|15:45:07
|2
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:16
|3
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|4
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:01:45
|5
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:03:25
|6
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:03:49
|7
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:04:38
|8
|Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:05:43
|9
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:07:39
|10
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:08:48
|11
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:09:01
|12
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:09:46
|13
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:03
|14
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:12:50
|15
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:18:19
|16
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:20
|17
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:20:34
|18
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:20:46
|19
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:21:47
|20
|Caspe Degn Larsen (Den) Team Post Danmark
|0:21:59
|21
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:22:39
|22
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:30:58
|23
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:30:59
|24
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:31:10
|25
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:38:14
|26
|Philip Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:46:19
|27
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:59:36
|1
|Sky Procycling
|47:14:10
|2
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:10
|3
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:22
|4
|Team Europcar
|0:00:54
|5
|Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:02:00
|6
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|8
|Geox-TMC
|0:04:04
|9
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:08:04
|10
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:19
|11
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:09:15
|12
|Team Post Danmark
|0:09:40
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:12:43
|14
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:13:48
|15
|Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:17:15
|16
|Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:18:38
